Virginia has rolled out its third version of history standards. Critics say problems remain.
The Virginia Department of Education’s newest draft of the state’s history and social science standards aims to address objections raised this fall over content and omissions. However, some history and education groups claim lingering issues must be addressed as the agency prepares to host a series of public hearings on the latest version beginning March 13 in Williamsburg.
The newest draft of the standards requires students to analyze “The Final Solution,” the euphemism used by the Nazi regime for the mass killing of Jewish people during the Holocaust and includes mentions of Juneteenth, the Chinese Exclusion Act, and Martin Luther King Jr. Day, all of which were excluded from the last draft.
The draft also requires high school students to study the gay rights movement, an issue omitted in the previous draft and corrects an erroneous statement that Virginia’s capital was moved from Jamestown to Williamsburg in the 18th century. The capital was moved from Williamsburg to Richmond in 1780.
The in-person hearing in Williamsburg is the first of six events scheduled across the comm
onwealth to get public feedback on the standards, which outline learning expectations for every student in Virginia.
The state’s history and social science standards must be reviewed every seven years by law. The Virginia Department of Education began its most recent review under Gov. Ralph Northam’s administration in October 2020 and produced an initial draft last August based on input from thousands of Virginians, educators, and organizations.
But in August, the review process took a notable turn when Jillian Balow, the former Superintendent of Public Instruction under Gov. Glenn Youngkin’s administration, asked the Board of Education to delay its review of the draft to correct what VDOE called “serious errors and omissions.” A new draft put forward in November caused a firestorm of controversy over its exclusion of influential figures and events and the separation of the standards from the curriculum framework, which details the specific knowledge and skills necessary for students to meet the state’s educational standards in various subjects.
Despite public pushback, Board of Ed accepts draft history standards for first review
Critics also questioned the lack of transparency regarding who authored the changes. The Department of Education has said nine outside individuals and groups contributed to drafting the standards, including the conservative-leaning Civics Alliance, Fordham Institute, and Hillsdale College.
Sheila Byrd Carmichael, a consultant hired by the department, described the draft standards as “deeply flawed” after her review.
Following a tense meeting this November, the Board of Education opted to delay its review of the standards and asked the Department of Education to draft a third version. That version was accepted by the board to be put forward for public review and comment.
Balow has since resigned as superintendent of public instruction. The Youngkin administration has not announced a replacement.
Some members of the board said the latest draft shows improvements from the prior version. Suparna Dutta, a Youngkin appointee whose reappointment to the board was recently blocked by Senate Democrats, described the draft as “fantastic” during the Feb. 1 work session and encouraged her colleagues to move forward with it.
However, education and other groups have continued to raise objections to the proposed new standards. Here are some of their concerns.
Content is ‘too complex’
Critics, including the Virginia Social Studies Leaders Consortium, Virginia Association for Supervision and Curriculum Development, American Historical Association, Virginia Council for the Social Studies, and National Council for the Social Studies, said the latest draft includes complicated material that goes beyond a student’s grade-level ability.
For example, the consortium points to the requirement that second-grade students learn about complex conflicts such as the War of 1812 and figures such as Steve Jobs and Jonas Salk, who the group says would require considerable background knowledge to understand.
The history groups also say it’s inappropriate to require second graders to learn about the state motto, the image on the Virginia flag, and its meaning. Virginia’s motto is the Latin phrase “Sic semper tyrannis” — “thus always to tyrants” — and its flag features a nude female figure standing on top of a murdered king.
“This is far too complex for students to understand in terms of needed context and background knowledge, and it is further socially inappropriate to expose 7- and 8-year-old children to depictions of nudity and political violence and assassination,” the history groups said in a Jan. 17 response. “This standard is more appropriately placed in the secondary level.”
More mistakes and omissions
Critics say the latest draft still continues to have mistakes and omissions, including the omission of geographical themes and Indigenous Peoples’ Day from the elementary curriculum.
“The name of Indigenous Peoples’ Day as a holiday is not a matter of opinion; it is a presidential proclamation,” wrote the Virginia Social Studies Leaders Consortium, Virginia Association for Supervision and Curriculum Development, American Historical Association, Virginia Council for the Social Studies and National Council for the Social Studies in their Jan. 17 response to the drafts.
The history groups said the draft should have mentioned that Indigenous Peoples’ Day replaced Columbus Day because Indigenous people view Columbus as a colonizer rather than a discoverer.
Additionally, they say the Sept. 11 terrorist attacks are incorrectly placed in another section about the Cold War.
“[It] has nothing to do with 9/11,” the groups wrote. “These are not matters of interpretation; they are straightforward facts.
Former Democratic state Sen. Jennifer McClellan, who has since been elected to Congress, also criticized the ongoing omission from the draft standards of discussions of the history or modern-day culture of the Latino community and Asian American and Pacific Islanders.
Coursework sequencing
Critics say the proposed course sequencing — the order in which students will learn specific coursework under the standards — will cause significant disruptions. The latest draft proposes to move selected high school coursework to the middle school level and certain middle school coursework to the elementary level.
The Virginia Social Studies Leaders Consortium, Virginia Association for Supervision and Curriculum Development, American Historical Association, Virginia Council for the Social Studies, and National Council for the Social Studies claim the changes would “negatively” impact educators, schools, and students already in the middle of a particular course sequence.
“Making these changes without allowing time for the creation of high-quality, enriching, and age-appropriate supporting resources will disrupt student learning and negatively affect social studies education,” the groups wrote in January. “Without sufficient evidence, research, and data that the re-sequencing of these courses improves student learning, we cannot support the order prescribed in the January draft standards.”
Board member Alan Seibert, a Youngkin appointee, also expressed concern about how the current draft language does not provide enough flexibility for school divisions at the Feb. 1 work session. The January draft states schools are “strongly encouraged” to adopt its recommended history and social science course sequence.
“Maybe we’ve been kind of prescriptive on the grade levels here because people thought we weren’t being prescriptive enough, but I just don’t want to undo long-term, local-built approaches to meaning and content,” Seibert said.
Christonya Brown, the Department of Education’s history and social science education coordinator, recommended during a Feb. 1 work session that the board consider adjusting the draft language to make it clearer to school divisions that they can keep their current course sequences in place.
Draft relies on the high rate of memorization
Last month, speakers at the board’s public hearing expressed displeasure with the high rate of memorization they said the latest standards would require.
According to the history groups, a total of 187 figures are featured in the draft, and fourth-grade students would also be required to identify the spouses of the eight U.S. presidents from Virginia.
The history groups said this method is not “viable,” and the amount of content knowledge is “unrealistic unsustainable, and poorly designed, presenting standards that teach students what to think, not how to think.”
by Nathaniel Cline, Virginia Mercury
by Nathaniel Cline, Virginia Mercury
Virginia General Assembly split on whether to pursue nuclear power more aggressively
When Republican Gov. Glenn Youngkin unveiled his energy plan this fall that pushed for the development of small modular nuclear reactors in the state within a decade, critics were quick to call the goal overambitious and a distraction from efforts to develop traditional renewable sources like wind and solar.
The push preceded legislation this year from Republicans that sought to establish a pilot program for the development of small modular reactors, classify nuclear energy as a renewable energy source under the Virginia Clean Economy Act, and set up an innovation fund that would include money for research into SMR deployment.
The research fund was the lone survivor of the three legislative efforts, revealing a split in attitudes toward nuclear in Richmond: Virginia’s Republican House of Delegates and governor want to encourage nuclear and SMR use, as do some Democrats. But the majority of Senate Democrats have balked, saying they’d like to see more research into SMRs in particular before throwing their weight behind statewide efforts to develop them.
“We all know that we are progressing towards an emission-free environment,” Del. Kathy Byron, R-Bedford, said while presenting her bill to classify nuclear as a renewable source. “In order to do that and make sure that we have a baseload to be able to supply the energy needs that are out there, we are going to need to ensure that we include nuclear and advanced nuclear technology.”
Some Democrats appear to agree. During the same hearing, Senate Majority Leader Dick Saslaw, D-Fairfax, questioned how Virginia could get to a clean electric grid without nuclear.
But other Democrats worry the costs of investing in nuclear technologies, both new and old, could be too burdensome for ratepayers.
With cost estimates for the only federally approved SMR, the Idaho-based NuScale project, recently rising from $5.3 billion to $9.3 billion, Sen. Scott Surovell, D-Fairfax, proposed a comprehensive change to the pilot program bill to prevent utilities from billing customers for the costs of an SMR until it begins generating electricity.
As for Byron’s bill on renewable sources, Surovell added, “I think Del. Byron might be on the scent of something here, but from my perspective, it’s not exactly ripe yet.”
Despite the failure of the proposals for an SMR pilot and to classify nuclear as a renewable source this session, Dominion Energy is not pulling back on its efforts to develop an SMR, said Todd Flowers, director of business development at Dominion.
“The level of legislation that was introduced, I think shows that nuclear will have its role in future power generation,” Flowers said. “It’s the first time in my lifetime that I’ve ever seen that much interest in legislation associated with nuclear. People’s perceptions are changing.”
In an email, Macaulay Porter, a spokeswoman for Youngkin, called the legislative session “a victory for the Governor’s energy plan.”
“While more work remains to be done to ensure reliable, affordable energy, Governor Youngkin is enthusiastic about the bills to jumpstart nuclear research, workforce training and incorporate all energy technologies that also work toward cleaner energy for Virginia,” Porter said.
Failed: SMR pilot program
Different versions of legislation to create an SMR pilot program would have encouraged the development of the technology at three or five sites around Virginia.
The bill’s patron, Del. Danny Marshall, R-Danville, argued SMRs could provide reliable, round-the-clock, emission-free electricity while costing less than traditional nuclear and offering more flexibility in siting.
Ideally, said Marshall, the program would “make Virginia a leader in the development, manufacturing, construction, and operation of SMR nuclear reactors.”
But the bill foundered over concerns about ratepayer protections.
Surovell, one of the Senate Democrats involved in negotiations on the proposal, raised concerns about how much the bill would have tipped the scales in favor of the State Corporation Commission, the body that oversees electric utilities in the state, approving any SMR project put forward by a utility.
Language in the bill said the SCC “shall” create a pilot program if certain criteria were met.
Dominion lobbyist Bernard McNamee, a former member of the Federal Energy Regulatory Commission, said the legislation would still give the SCC discretion to evaluate whether a particular project is reasonable and prudent
But Surovell said that when legislation includes specific criteria utilities must meet for approval, regulators have typically approved projects so long as those criteria have been met.
“I understand it’s not saying it’s in the public interest,” Surovell said, referencing a legal term that puts pressure on the state to achieve certain policy goals. “But it sort of walks up to the cliff and looks over the edge and does the jump.”
Attempts to reach Republican conferees and McNamee for comment on why the pilot program bill failed were unsuccessful, but Nate Benforado, a senior attorney with the Southern Environmental Law Center who lobbied against the legislation, said cost concerns led to its demise.
“Our biggest concern is just ratepayer impact,” said Benforado. “We’ve seen abandoned projects. We saw it happen in South Carolina with the failed plant down there.”
In South Carolina, plans by utilities South Carolina Electric and Gas and Santee Cooper to expand the V.C. Summer nuclear plant were abandoned after almost 10 years of work and $9 billion in investment. Despite the project’s failure, customers of South Carolina Electric and Gas, which Dominion has since taken over, are still on the hook to pay over $3 billion in costs for the plant over a 20-year period.
Failed: Defining nuclear as renewable energy
Republican legislators said defining nuclear energy as a renewable source would help Virginia utilities ensure they have the baseload power they need to supply customers as they bring more renewable sources onto the grid.
Virginia currently draws about 30% of its energy from Dominion’s North Anna and Surry nuclear plants.
Saslaw, the Senate Labor and Commerce Committee chairman and a longtime Dominion ally, agreed that nuclear use is necessary to Virginia’s renewable transition.
“I don’t think we can get there without nuclear power,” said Saslaw during a committee hearing.
“I agree with you,” said Connor Kish, legislative and political director for the Virginia chapter of the Sierra Club.
Nevertheless, a majority of Democrats on the committee voted to kill the bill.
Nuclear is “simply not renewable,” said Sen. Creigh Deeds, D-Charlottesville.
Kish said classifying nuclear as a renewable source that would count toward the utilities’ annual goals under the Virginia Clean Economy Act would diminish their incentive to invest in traditional renewable sources like wind and solar.
In addition to setting retirement dates for fossil fuel plants, the VCEA mandates that utilities source an increasing percentage of their energy from renewables every year, a set of mandatory targets known as the renewable portfolio standard, or RPS.
“I think that you’re seeing the growth of the offshore wind industry, and you’re also seeing the growth of the solar industry because the RPS allows that market to grow and solidifies their ability to grow their businesses and to make those investments,” said Kish.
Conversely, Brett Vassey, CEO of the Virginia Manufacturers Association, supported the bill, noting advancements in fuel generation are underway and could give rise to domestic and local economic opportunities.
“The entire supply chain is American made and in Virginia,” Vassey said.
Democrats were also wary of a provision in the bill that would have labeled hydrogen a renewable energy source.
Hydrogen energy is generated through electrolysis but can be produced using a range of energy sources, including wind, solar and natural gas.
That variability in hydrogen sources led to opposition from Kim Jemaine, policy director for Advanced Energy United, an association representing the renewable energy industry.
“While green or clean hydrogen may be [renewable], the production of forms can create substantial emissions,” Jemaine said during a hearing.“This legislation doesn’t qualify for hydrogen at all. It uses that term broadly, which we think is problematic.”
A proposed amendment to the bill from Sen. Steve Newman, R-Bedford that would have prevented hydrogen produced from coal or natural gas from being classified as renewable failed to overcome Democrats’ worries.
Passed: A power innovation fund
The lone nuclear bill to survive the session was legislation to establish a new energy research and development fund.
Youngkin announced the idea for the fund in October after unveiling his energy plan. He initially proposed $10 million in startup funding, with half going toward the development of an SMR in Southwest Virginia.
Del. Israel O’Quinn, R-Bristol, and Sen. Jill Vogel, R-Fauquier, carried the bills to create the fund, which they described as a way to draw on federal dollars to create a competitive grant program that would incentivize the development of innovative technology. The legislation would have the Department of Energy set up a program with the Virginia Nuclear Energy Consortium that would “fund nuclear energy workforce development programming and … assist with site selection for future small modular reactor projects in Virginia.”
“It supports energy innovation, and hopefully the establishment of the subsequent supply chain and will attract these cutting-edge assets to the ground,” said O’Quinn.
Although Sen. Chap Petersen, D-Fairfax, questioned the use of taxpayer dollars to encourage industry development when investor-owned utilities are billion-dollar companies, the measure received bipartisan support.
Vogel argued other states like North Carolina have similar efforts to develop the industry underway.
The proposal “will ensure that there is meaningful and significant contributions to the commonwealth in terms of the large-scale number of future nuclear energy jobs as well as the overall betterment of our community,” testified Lane Carasik, an assistant professor in Virginia Commonwealth University’s Department of Mechanical and Nuclear Engineering.
Dominion SMR plans
The failure of the pilot program legislation doesn’t mean Dominion won’t be able to pursue the addition of a small modular reactor to its energy portfolio. Current law allows the utility to apply for approval of one from the SCC, as well as from the federal Nuclear Energy Regulatory Commission and local officials.
The utility mentioned the potential use of an SMR for the first time in its most recent integrated resource plan, a guidance document that outlines the utility’s future plans. Flowers said the next plan would include further details on potential costs, locations, and vendors.
“We’re evaluating sitting, we’re evaluating technologies, we’re certainly working on timelines,” Flowers said. “It’s reasonable to expect that that first SMR could be operational in the state in the early 2030s.”
While costs could be high, Flowers said Dominion wouldn’t support any plan that requires the company to hold customers harmless for SMR construction costs.
“These facilities will take time to develop and construct, and if you put in certain constraints that don’t balance the risks associated with that, it’s just going to make it really difficult for the company to deploy SMRs when all 100% of the risk is put on the company,” Flowers. “I think there’s got to be a balance in how that’s deployed, and that’s up for the SCC to determine.”
Potential sites could include current Dominion plants, which have existing infrastructure, as well as former coal-powered facilities, which could make the company eligible for incentives in the Inflation Reduction Act. Greenfield sites, or land that hasn’t been developed, are also under consideration.
“I do expect that initially, our first site will be greenfield. It will be on a site that is co-located with nuclear, at an industrial site, or in the coalfield region,” Flowers said.
Dominion has pointed to numerous benefits SMRs could produce: Their smaller size compared to traditional nuclear plants means they use about one-third less fuel and generate less waste. Tax incentives in the Inflation Reduction Act for carbon-free generation will help reduce costs, Flowers said and can allow increased use of solar and wind by helping maintain reliability.
“The deployment of nuclear enables the further deployment of other renewable generation,” Flowers said. “Without a carbon-free resource that can really fill in the gaps when those resources aren’t generating, it’s going to be difficult to really further the penetration of other resources like solar and wind.”
And although they are smaller than traditional nuclear plants, advocates say SMRs can still produce a lot of power. In an October interview with the Mercury, Rex Geveden, president and CEO of BWX Technologies, said an SMR could power all of Roanoke, a city with a population of about 100,000.
“The idea behind small modular reactors is to take those large plants and literally shrink them down,” Geveden said then.
by Charlie Paullin, Virginia Mercury
by Charlie Paullin, Virginia Mercury
Report: VA state agencies, public colleges not complying with FOIA
A new report finds Virginia’s state agencies are failing to post key Freedom of Information Act links.
The Virginia Coalition for Open Government report finds that of 114 state agency websites, less than 12% provided information about the rights and responsibilities of Virginia’s Freedom of Information Act.
On 11% of websites, the information simply couldn’t be found. Megan Rhyne, executive director of the Virginia Coalition for Open Government, said improvement requires commitment.
“The rules have been in place for a long, long time,” said Rhyne, “and I understand that sometimes there’s going to be a disconnect between the people who create websites and the ones who do FOIA. You know, they might not be talking to each other. But, it’s just really a statutory requirement.”
She added that some websites might not be in total compliance with FOIA’s rules but noted that they should be in better compliance than how they were found.
Other information in the report finds about 85% of the websites had information regarding costs for providing records on FOIA. But, only 12% of websites had the most up-to-date language from 2022.
A combined 72% of websites either quoted outdated language or merely paraphrased the current statute.
But, the report didn’t just examine state agencies. It also examined compliance among Virginia’s public colleges and universities.
The report found only 7 of the 17 websites for these schools had direct links to the rights and responsibilities of the state’s Freedom of Information Act.
Rhyne said FOIA is a citizen’s law, which should make it easy for people to understand how their government works.
“Citizens are not necessarily well tuned in to how a particular government is organized,” said Rhyne. “They need to know where I go to submit my FOIA request. FOIA itself is also very complex.”
There were some anomalies with the report, meaning certain agencies aren’t subject to Virginia’s Freedom of Information Act.
One such anomaly is the state’s Supreme Court, which has taken the position that it’s not subject to FOIA – not for its case records or administrative records in the Office of Executive Secretary.
However, an internal process for requesting administrative records is similar to FOIA, albeit more restrictive.
Virginia health groups back effort to crack down on THC products
The leaders of four Virginia healthcare groups are urging Gov. Glenn Youngkin to sign legislation that would impose strict new limits on hemp-derived products that contain intoxicating amounts of THC, the compound in marijuana that gets users high, as potential fines on retailers that sell them.
In the letter dated Thursday, the Virginia Hospital & Healthcare Association, Medical Society of Virginia, Virginia College of Emergency Physicians, and Virginia chapter of the American Academy of Pediatrics called the bills “critically important to public health and safety.”
“They are especially important to ensure the well-being of children, many of whom have been poisoned after accessing and ingesting unregulated delta-8-THC, delta-9-THC, and other synthetic marijuana-like products,” the coalition wrote. “As healthcare workers, our members have been alarmed by the recent surge of cases involving children who consumed these products.”
Data from Virginia hospitals collected by the VHHA shows a sizable uptick in pediatric emergency room visits related to cannabis ingestion. There were 369 such visits in the third quarter of 2021. The number grew to 583 visits in the second quarter of 2022, the most recent period for which data was available. The aggregate data doesn’t include specific information on the types of THC products driving the spike.
Virginia lawmakers pass bill to get tougher on hemp that gets you high
Youngkin has already signaled his support for closing what critics say are easily exploitable loopholes in the state’s cannabis laws. Retail marijuana sales for recreational use remain banned in Virginia, but smoke shops and convenience stores have started offering a variety of unregulated alternatives — often derived from hemp — that can give users a similar but usually milder high.
The identical bills require all businesses selling “an industrial hemp extract or food containing an industrial hemp extract” to have a permit from the state. Under the pending law, those products could only contain up to 0.3% THC and two milligrams of THC per package. The legislation also includes more stringent labeling rules disclosing what goes into each product. Businesses that violate the proposed rules would be subject to fines of up to $10,000 per day.
The legislation, which was approved with bipartisan support, has drawn strong pushback from the hemp industry.
In a letter earlier this week, the Virginia Cannabis Association criticized the proposal as overbroad, saying it threatened to “destroy a thriving industry.”
“The result will be the elimination of thousands of jobs and the loss of billions of dollars in economic impact while strengthening the black market for out-of-state unregulated cannabinoids,” the association wrote in a letter to Youngkin Tuesday.
Specifically, the Cannabis Association raised concerns that the legislation’s broad definition of THC, coupled with the provision restricting THC to two milligrams per package, could end up outlawing non-intoxicating CBD products.
“Used mainly for pain relief, these non-intoxicating and non-addictive products are an acceptable alternative for many people who don’t want to use opioids or marijuana,” the association wrote.
The industry group also objected to a proposed rule requiring the addition of bittering substances to any cannabis products not meant to be ingested, arguing state regulators lack the expertise to figure out which bittering agents “are safe and appropriate for use in lip balms, eye and skin care products and vaginal or rectal suppositories.”
Without naming names, the letter from the healthcare groups criticized “misleading and inaccurate claims” by opponents of the bills.
“Sellers who violate these common-sense provisions should face civil penalties,” the health care organizations said in their letter.
by Graham Moomaw, Virginia Mercury
by Graham Moomaw, Virginia Mercury
Virginia firefighters will get training on ‘very difficult’ EV fires
Virginia firefighters will be required to complete a training program starting next year about the risk of electric vehicle fires.
Del. Israel O’Quinn, R-Washington, proposed House Bill 2451 to require the executive director of the Virginia Department of Fire Programs to develop a training program for electric vehicle fires. According to the bill, the program must be developed and available by July 1, 2024. All firefighters, including volunteer firefighters, must complete the training by Dec. 1, 2025.
The bill unanimously passed committees and both chambers. Sen. Bryce Reeves, R-Spotsylvania, asked for one clarification in the Senate General Laws and Technology Committee about whether the program would be offered in-person or virtual.
“I heard from some of my fire folks, and they were concerned that this is more time away,” Reeves said.
According to Reeves, a lot of the annual firefighter training is done online.
Spencer Willett, government affairs manager for the Virginia Department of Fire Programs, assured the Senate committee the training would be offered in multiple modalities.
“The agency’s plan would be to offer an online version for departments and then also offer an in-person version for those that would be willing to want to take that training,” Willett said.
The number of electric vehicles on Virginia’s roadways is set to increase with the soon-to-be-implemented Clean Car law. The law states 35% of all new cars and trucks sold in Virginia with a 2026 model year must be electric. Then 100% of new models on the market must be electric by 2035, according to the law, which is based on California’s final regulation order.
Del. Mike Cherry, R-Colonial Heights, a co-patron of the bill, said it is important to implement mandated training statewide, even for areas like Southwest Virginia where electric vehicles aren’t prominent.
“Anytime a fire department deals with something new and unique, they will then figure out a protocol to deal with it again in the future,” Cherry said.
There is currently no mandated electric vehicle training for Virginia firefighters, according to William Boger, District 5 vice president and communications director for the Virginia Professional Fire Fighters.
However, he said that departments could currently seek out training from car manufacturers like Tesla or Toyota.
According to Boger, the future training program will greatly help firefighters better understand electric vehicle fires and the best ways to extinguish them.
Firefighters use approximately 50 gallons to 100 gallons of water to extinguish a regular internal combustion engine, or gasoline, vehicle fire, while electric vehicles require about 10,000 gallons of water, according to Boger.
“They are very stubborn and very difficult to extinguish,” he said.
Most electric vehicles carry large lithium-ion battery packs underneath the vehicle, where they are not very accessible. According to Boger, these batteries can overheat, which leads to a reaction called thermal runaway and requires thousands of gallons of water.
According to Boger, firefighters also need to be aware that the battery is not necessarily finished burning just because the fire is finally put out.
“The problem with these cars is you have to put the fire out, then you have to cool the battery continuously,” Boger said.
According to Boger, some electric vehicle batteries will reignite on the way to a junkyard if the battery is not properly cooled down and observed after the fire is put out.
According to Doug Reynolds, battalion chief of the Henrico County Division of Fire, some batteries can even catch fire two to three days later.
“You may have to have several tankers bringing you water, so it’s not the easy, you know, fire that it used to be,” Reynolds said.
Dry chemicals and fire blankets have been used but are not considered as effective as water, according to Boger.
Andrew Klock, senior manager of education and development with the National Fire Protection Association, said the best recommendation is still water.
“It’s the most effective to date, and if it’s placed in the proper location, it can put out the fire and drain the heat from the battery pack,” Klock said.
Electric vehicle fires are not more threatening than gasoline vehicle fires, which occur every three minutes, Klock said.
“But I do think that the risk and the inherent problem is that firefighters have had 100 years to figure out and perfect how to put out an internal combustion engine vehicle [fire],” Klock said. “But it’s not so with this new technology or newer technology of hybrid and electric vehicles.”
Reynolds’ department looks forward to seeing the curriculum and learning everything they can about this unique type of vehicle fire, he said.
“It affects every firefighter, you know, from paid to volunteer, big departments, small departments, you know, the car fires are out there every day,” Reynolds said. “So it’s just better to protect us to learn how to fight those fires because it’s important.”
The Virginia Department of Fire Programs will develop the training program, utilizing fire experts and industry representatives, according to Will Merritt, VDFP marketing and communications manager.
A workgroup will create the curriculum in concert with VDFP staff, Merritt stated via email. The curriculum is then “piloted, finalized and posted for registration in VDFP’s learning management system, Cornerstone OnDemand,” he stated.
“As electric vehicles become more popular, it is important that Virginia’s fire service be adequately trained to fight electric-vehicle fires,” Merritt stated.
By Adrianna Lawrence
Capital News Service is a program of Virginia Commonwealth University’s Robertson School of Media and Culture. Students in the program provide state government coverage for a variety of media outlets in Virginia.
Youngkin announces new slate of efforts to address learning loss in Virginia
Gov. Glenn Youngkin announced a large-scale effort Wednesday to address learning loss among Virginia students due to the COVID-19 pandemic.
The plan includes launching a grant program for qualifying families to cover extra educational expenses and a web tool to provide comprehensive data on student learning for parents and teachers.
Youngkin’s announcement follows the release of state and national data last year revealing wide achievement gaps and proficiency declines among Virginia students during the pandemic.
“Virginia’s students and children across the country experienced catastrophic learning loss throughout the COVID-19 pandemic from the loss of in-person instruction and in-school support services,” said Youngkin in a statement. “These targeted resources for parents will ensure that many children in Virginia have access to the tutoring, summer enrichment programs, and other specialized services they need in order to reach their full potential and combat the severe learning losses.”
Youngkin is slated to take part in a CNN Town Hall on Education Thursday night.
New grant program for parents
Although the pandemic impacted all Virginia students, not all families will be eligible to receive a grant from the new Learning Recovery Grants program.
According to the governor’s office, qualifying students whose family income does not exceed 300% of the federal poverty level will receive a $3,000 K-12 Learning Recovery Grant. All other qualifying students will receive a $1,500 grant. The office did not provide details on when the grant application process would begin.
Secretary of Education Aimee Rogstad Guidera said last October that the results of the National Assessment of Educational Progress, or NAEP, showed that Virginia is failing students, including fourth graders, who showed the largest decline nationwide in math and reading scores between 2017 and 2022.
“We are on the cusp of losing an entire generation of students,” Guidera said in a statement. “Parents deserve actionable information and financial support to determine and access the tools for their child to combat their learning losses.”
Del. Schuyler VanValkenburg, D-Henrico, proposed a similar program through a budget amendment this session to provide matching grants to school divisions.
Under the request, Virginia would appropriate $268 million in the fiscal year 2024 from the general fund for the Virginia Accelerating Literacy and Learning Corps, which would provide matching grants to school divisions to “implement or strengthen high dosage, small group tutoring supports for students struggling in English and mathematics.”
“If we’re actually trying to bring up NAEP scores, if we’re actually trying to bring up our literacy rates, if we’re actually trying to bring up our learning loss across the commonwealth, doing it through this model is more of an effective use of resources and time whereas the governor’s plan is essentially vouchers for tutoring,” VanValkenburg said.
The General Assembly is expected to return to Richmond this spring to finalize changes to the biennial budget.
Student learning data platform
On Wednesday, the governor also announced the unveiling of Virginia’s Visualization and Analytics Solution, an online platform intended to give parents and teachers data to help them address individual student learning loss.
The governor’s office said nearly half of Virginia school divisions already have access to the online platform. The platform will be available to the remaining school divisions in two months.
The Virginia Department of Education is also training over 800 school division staff members to use the information to “meet student needs, target remediation efforts, and strategically use division resources,” and William & Mary has partnered with several school divisions to provide additional training.
This session’s legislation that cleared the General Assembly also aims to provide comprehensive data to parents and teachers by requiring the Virginia Board of Education to create and maintain the Virginia Parent Data Portal, which will contain individualized student assessment data on all state-supported evaluations by July 1, 2025.
The legislation would also require the board and the Department of Education to provide guidance and technical assistance to school divisions on using the data.
Del. Carrie Coyner, R-Chesterfield, Sen. Chap Petersen, D-Fairfax, and former state Sen. Jennifer McClellan, D-Richmond, carried the bills now headed to the governor’s desk.
“I’m all in favor of focusing on education,” Petersen told the Mercury Thursday, adding that the pandemic shutdown and the lack of in-person learning have impacted student learning.
Providing parents with in-depth data on students “was the idea,” Petersen said. “And yeah, I think that’s part of the solution. So if the governor’s supporting that, then more power to him.”
Virginia Mercury is part of States Newsroom, a network of news bureaus supported by grants and a coalition of donors as a 501c(3) public charity. Virginia Mercury maintains editorial independence. Contact Editor Sarah Vogelsong for questions: info@virginiamercury.com. Follow Virginia Mercury on Facebook and Twitter.
Bill to require additional proof of age for porn sites in Virginia heads to Youngkin’s desk
Virginia lawmakers recently passed a bill with near-unanimous support that would require pornographic websites to more stringently verify whether a person is 18 before allowing them access to the site. However, some say the legislation raises data privacy concerns while doing little to keep minors out of pornographic websites.
Under the bill, verifying the age of a person trying to access these sites would go a step further than simply typing in a date of birth, said patron Sen. Bill Stanley, R-Franklin, during a House subcommittee last month. He said websites would have to implement more advanced methods of their choosing to verify age, such as requiring users to submit copies of government-issued identification and biometric scans or use other forms of commercial age verification software.
“What we’ve had is the unfettered wild, wild west ability of these pornography sites, such as YouPorn and Pornhub, to have someone who accesses their site without restriction to age,” Stanley said.
The legislation aims to address the “epidemic” of childhood exposure to pornography, Stanley said.
Most children see adult material online by the age of 12, with 15% seeing it by the age of 10 or younger, according to a 2022 report by Common Sense Media, a nonprofit media company focused on kids and families.
Stanley said that under the bill, a civil cause of action, or a lawsuit, could be brought on behalf of a minor who suffered damages from access to pornographic websites that didn’t use age verification measures.
In an interview this week, Stanley said he crafted the legislation after talking with parents and doing research, which led him to a similar statute that went into effect in Louisiana this year.
Porn sites were “easily able” to implement age verification techniques in Louisiana so they wouldn’t be exposed to civil liability, Stanley said.
A wide range of research has shown that childhood pornography exposure is a form of sexual trauma that can lead to lifelong consequences such as trouble forming healthy relationships, depression, and body image disorders.
“Everybody agrees that we want to address pornography directed at children,” said then-Sen. Jennifer McClellan, D-Richmond, during a Feb. 7 Senate committee meeting.
While acknowledging the harmful impacts pornography exposure can have on children, some say the legislation wouldn’t effectively address these problems and raises concerns about data privacy.
The Age Verification Providers Association, a global nonprofit trade body representing organizations that provide age verification services, assured Stanley that any data collected would not be shared with other parties, he said in an interview.
“I’m pretty confident that it will not put users’ personal information at risk,” Stanley said.
However, this data can be vulnerable to security breaches, wrote the Free Speech Coalition, a national trade association for the adult industry, in a letter to the House Courts of Justice Committee. The group said it has already received reports from Louisiana of potential identity theft as a result of scammers creating fake adult sites to solicit identification documents.
No one spoke in opposition when the bill was debated during the session, but some people took to social media to express their concerns.
“I get the idea of stopping kids from accessing it, but I’m not super comfortable with having to give PornHub my ID,” wrote a Reddit user last week.
The coalition also wrote that social media websites containing pornographic content wouldn’t be regulated under the bill because it would only apply to sites where more than one-third of the content meets the definition of “material harmful to minors.”
The 2022 report from Common Sense Media also found that 18% of teens aged 13 to 17 who have seen adult content accidentally did so through social media.
MindGeek, the parent company of Pornhub, told the Mercury in an email, “It is vital that any age verification measures implemented preserve user privacy and are easy to use. All regulation must be enforced equitably and effectively across all platforms offering adult material.”
A recent Massachusetts Institute of Technology study found 41% of children aged 11 to 14 use a virtual private network, an encryption method that allows easy access to pornography sites regardless of what state they live in.
“We fear that consumers will at best simply evade the measures, or at worst fall prey to criminals eager to rob and extort them,” wrote the Free Speech Coalition.
Stanley acknowledged children are savvier than their parents when it comes to using the internet but called the bill a necessary “tool in the toolbox” for parents who can’t monitor their children all the time.
Sen. John Edwards, D-Roanoke, one of two lawmakers who voted against the bill, raised concerns about its constitutionality. He pointed to a similar law that passed in 2000 but was later struck down by a federal judge in Virginia who ruled that it violated the First Amendment.
“We should not be passing bills that are unconstitutional,” said Edwards on the Senate floor early last month.
But Stanley said the harm pornography has on children is too significant to do nothing.
“I think the compelling state interest is the protection of our children,” Stanley said during the House subcommittee meeting. “And I would rather try and have a Supreme Court tell me I was wrong than not to try at all.”
The bill now heads to Gov. Glenn Youngkin’s desk for his signature.
by Meghan McIntyre, Virginia Mercury
by Meghan McIntyre, Virginia Mercury
