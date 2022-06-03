State News
Virginia House Delegates elect new leader
Virginia House Democrats on Wednesday chose Del. Don Scott Jr. (D-Portsmouth) as their new leader, weeks after voting to remove former House minority leader Del. Eileen Filler-Corn (D-Fairfax).
Scott, an attorney, was chosen as the next party leader in a closed caucus election Wednesday morning, making him the first Black lawmaker to lead Democrats in either the House or Senate. He is the first Black person to serve as minority leader in the Virginia House of Delegates.
Del. Charniele Herring of Alexandria and Del. Rip Sullivan of Fairfax were also vying for the position.
Scott led the push to remove Filler-Corn as House minority leader, though She was the first woman and Jewish person to serve as House Speaker and became minority leader after Republicans took back the chamber majority after last year’s elections.
The caucus removed Del. Filler-Corn on April 27 without electing a new caucus leader, opting to wait until Wednesday’s state budget session to hold a vote. Filler-Corn declined to comment after Wednesday’s vote on Wednesday.
Speaking after the vote, Scott took aim at Republican Gov. Glenn Youngkin and state GOP lawmakers, saying, “I’m not afraid to stand up and say it: Youngkin and his party don’t care one bit about effective governance or how their decisions impact everyday Virginians,” Scott said in his statement. “They are happy to sit back and stoke the flames of the culture war while our constituents struggle to make ends meet.”
Scott said the party needs to focus on kitchen-table issues, as opposed to culture wars and former President Donald Trump.
The leadership change comes after House Republicans won a majority in the chamber last November and used their power during the regular 2022 General Assembly session to defeat several Democratic-backed proposals.
The House Democratic Caucus also elected Del. Dan Helmer (D-Fairfax) as vice-chair of outreach. Scott held and resigned from that position as he sought the minority leader role.
Del. Scott is a former naval officer; he has represented Virginia’s 80th District since 2020. Originally from Houston, Scott was arrested on federal drug charges while in law school in 1994 and served seven years in prison.
State News
The Wildlife Center of Virginia works with Charlottesville orthopedic surgeon to save bear cub
On Sunday, May 29, an injured male Black Bear cub – one of five currently being treated at the Wildlife Center of Virginia — was admitted to the Waynesboro-based wildlife hospital from Nelson County after it had been spotted on the road for two days. The Center’s veterinary team examined the small cub, weighing in at about six pounds, and found that he had a humeral fracture of his right front leg. Given the nature of the fracture and the bear’s young age and rapidly growing bones, the Center staff sought the expertise of a specialist in fracture repair technique and equipment.
Dr. Karra Peirce, the Center’s veterinary director, reached out to the Virginia Veterinary Specialists (VVS) in Charlottesville to see if an orthopedic surgeon would be able to assist with this fracture repair. Fortunately, Dr. Kevin Stiffler, a board-certified orthopedic surgeon, and the team at VVS happily agreed to help with the surgery. Dr. Stiffler graciously donated his time on his day off to repair the fracture on Thursday, June 2. VVS only charged the Center for materials used – a wonderful representation of how collaboration and community involvement are vital pillars of successful wildlife rehabilitation.
“I am so grateful for organizations and veterinarians that are willing to help us care for our wild patients when advanced and specialized procedures are required. We were so impressed by the
skills and professionalism by all the staff at VVS, and are so lucky to be surrounded by such a supportive community of veterinarians and veterinary staff!” shared Dr. Karra.
The bear cub’s procedure went well, as Dr. Stiffler and the VVS team were able to successfully repair the fractured bone during surgery that lasted several hours. Veterinary staff reported that the cub recovered from anesthesia without incident, and was transported back to the Wildlife Center for extended care that same afternoon. The bear will be cage-rested in a Zinger crate for now. In about two weeks, the Center staff will take radiographs to check on the healing progress of the bone.
Dr. Stiffler and his team have helped Wildlife Center patients in the past — in 2012, he performed a complicated fracture repair on a bobcat, and in 2013, he performed a fracture repair on another Black Bear cub!
The Wildlife Center of Virginia invites the public to visit their “Critter Corner” page to read about this cub’s story and learn about the animals that are currently being treated at the non-profit
hospital, watch live-streaming video feeds of patient bear cubs and find educational resources on how to help wildlife.
The Wildlife Center of Virginia
The Wildlife Center of Virginia is an internationally acclaimed teaching and research hospital for wildlife and conservation medicine. The nonprofit Center has cared for more than 90,000 wild
animals, representing 200 species of native birds, mammals, reptiles, and amphibians. The Center’s public education programs share insights gained through the care of injured and orphaned wildlife, in hopes of reducing human damage to wildlife.
State News
Governor Glenn Youngkin signs bipartisan legislation to expand health care coverage options for small businesses
On June 2, 2022, Governor Glenn Youngkin ceremonially signed HB 884, sponsored by Delegate Kathy Byron, R-Bedford, and SB 195, sponsored by Senator Montgomery “Monty” Mason, D-Williamsburg, which will permit the creation of benefits consortiums for small businesses in Virginia. Benefits consortiums allow small businesses to come together as a single large pool to offer their employees comprehensive and affordable group health care coverage. These bills will drastically improve the ability of Virginia’s small businesses to share risk, streamline administration, and reduce costs of coverage.
“This bill is a meaningful step forward to removing the barriers for our small businesses across the Commonwealth, by allowing them to come together and provide health care for their employees,” said Governor Glenn Youngkin. “On day one, I made a commitment to our small business community that when this bill reached my desk, I would sign it. Today, I am honored to stand with small businesses and legislators from both sides of the aisle to deliver on that promise. Virginians sent me here to go to work for them, and that is exactly what we are doing. These bills are an example of what we can accomplish when we come together for the communities we serve.”
“These bills will make affordable health care coverage available to more Virginians and help to control the costs of businesses offering that benefit,” said Delegate Kathy Byron. “Although the General Assembly approved similar measures over the last decade, the two previous administrations rejected these reforms. They are becoming law now because Governor Youngkin challenged lawmakers to put these bills on his desk – and we met that challenge.”
“Supporting small businesses and increasing access to affordable health care are some of the most important things we can be doing to grow our economy,” said Senator Monty Mason. “Small businesses will be able to use SB 195 to help attract and retain a talented workforce while providing workers and their families greater options for health care. Thank you to the Virginia Chamber of Commerce and all of the local chambers of commerce who helped advocate for this important legislation for many years. I look forward to when these plans are available for businesses to enroll in and Virginians can take advantage of this health care option.”
“Since 2018, the Virginia Chamber, in partnership with Virginia’s Farm Bureau, Virginia’s Realtor community, and more than 100 local and regional chambers across the Commonwealth have advocated relentlessly for this common-sense health care solution,” said Virginia Chamber President and CEO Barry DuVal. “I am thankful for Governor Glenn Youngkin and leaders in the General Assembly, including Delegate Kathy Byron, Senator Monty Mason, Senator Siobhan Dunnavant, Delegate Chris Head, Delegate Tony Wilt, and Deputy Majority Leader Israel O’Quinn, for taking action to expand access and lower the cost of health coverage for small employers. We look forward to working with our small business community to ensure employees have greater access to health care through this valuable health coverage option.”
State News
Governor Glenn Youngkin encourages Virginians to prepare now for the 2022 hurricane season
Governor Glenn Youngkin is urging Virginians to prepare now for this year’s hurricane season, which began June 1 and lasts through November 30. Forecasters at the National Oceanic and Atmospheric Administration (NOAA) are predicting another above-average hurricane season this year with a likely range of 14 to 21 named storms (winds of 39 mph or higher), of which 6 to 10 could become hurricanes (winds of 74 mph or higher), including 3 to 6 major hurricanes (category 3, 4 or 5; with winds of 111 mph or higher). NOAA provided these ranges with a 70% confidence.
“I want to encourage Virginians to take the time and prepare now for this coming storm season,” said Governor Glenn Youngkin. “This includes not only our coastal residents but inland Virginians as well. History has proven that our inland communities are just as susceptible to hurricane impacts like flooding, tornadoes, and high winds.”
For comprehensive information on preparedness, response, and recovery activities, please review the Virginia Hurricane Evacuation Guide, which not only includes evacuation information but also highlights actions to take in the event of tropical weather.
“Virginia should be proud of the work being done by our public safety agencies to ensure a swift and effective response to all hazards, including hurricanes,” said Secretary of Public Safety and Homeland Security Robert Mosier. “We can’t forget that the best form of preparedness is ensuring you and your family also have a plan, make a kit, and stay informed of potential bad weather.”
Recent years have proven that hurricanes are also not just a coastal threat. Even storms that start in the lower Atlantic or the Gulf States have the potential to come north and cause significant damage. This is why we encourage all Virginians across the Commonwealth to take the time to become prepared.
“Preparedness is all about being ready before a storm or disaster even develops,” said Shawn Talmadge, State Coordinator at the Virginia Department of Emergency Management. “Many of the items we ask Virginians to keep in a kit or plans that should be made are not only applicable to hurricanes but for many other types of hazards as well. Just a little bit of planning goes a long way in ensuring the safety and welfare of you and your family.”
Take the time now to review your insurance policy, secure your property, and create a plan that includes arrangements for your pets or those that may need extra assistance. Below are a few critical steps to ensure you and your family’s safety.
Know your zone. Evacuation may become necessary depending on the track and severity of the storm. Review Virginia’s evacuation zones at KnowYourZoneVA.org. Users can enter their physical address in the search bar of the website to view and confirm their designated evacuation zone.
Complete a family communication plan. Prepare for how you will assemble and communicate with your family and loved ones. Identify meeting locations and anticipate where you will go. Federal Emergency Management Agency guidance on family communications plans is available here.
Check your insurance coverage. Remember, there may be a waiting period (typically 30 days) for a flood insurance policy to become effective, and be aware that not all storm-related losses, such as flooding, are covered under traditional policies. Now is the time to review your coverage and contact your insurance agent for any changes. If you are not insured against floods, talk to your insurance agent or visit floodsmart.gov. If you are a renter, now is the time to ensure you have adequate coverage to protect your belongings.
Make an emergency kit. Assemble an emergency kit that includes nonperishable food, water, medication, sanitary supplies, radios, extra batteries, and important documents. Learn more about building an emergency supply kit here.
Stay informed. Identify where to go for trusted sources of information during emergencies. Check with your local emergency management office to sign up for alerts that go directly to your phone or email. Be sure to monitor local news for watches and warnings in your area and follow the directions of local officials. Power outages are always a concern during weather events—make sure you have a battery-operated radio available so you can still receive life-saving alerts.
There are many resources available to assist with hurricane planning efforts. Learn more about preparing your business, your family, and your property against hurricane threats (and other disasters) at vaemergency.gov/prepare and ready.gov/hurricanes.
State News
Eight lives lost statewide in traffic crashes during 4-day Memorial Day weekend
The 2022 Memorial Day weekend saw a sharp decrease in traffic crash fatalities compared to 2021, while also having traffic volumes that rival pre-pandemic numbers. Preliminary reports indicate eight people lost their lives in six traffic crashes during the four-day, holiday statistical counting period. During the same statistical counting period in 2021, traffic crashes on Virginia highways resulted in 15 deaths.
Of the eight individuals killed this year on Virginia highways, one was operating a motorcycle and five were not wearing a seat belt. The fatal crashes occurred in the cities of Richmond and Harrisonburg, and the counties of Giles, Isle of Wight, Mathews and Stafford. The statistical counting period began at 12:01 a.m. Friday (May 27) and ended at midnight Monday (May 30).
“Virginians took to the roads in numbers we haven’t seen since 2019 and with that came the need for patience and focus on the road,” said Colonel Gary T. Settle, Virginia State Police Superintendent. “And I am pleased to see the number of traffic crash fatalities drop by almost half from 2021, but remember, clicking your seatbelt is your first line of defense against someone else’s bad decision on the road. Virginia State Police urge all Virginia drivers to step up and make safe decisions.”
This year, the Memorial Day Operation C.A.R.E. initiative fell within the annual “Click It or Ticket” campaign. During the entire statistical counting period for “Click It or Ticket” and the Memorial Day weekend which ran from 12:01 a.m. May 23 through midnight May 30, Virginia Troopers cited 4,894 speeders and 1,880 reckless drivers and arrested 90 impaired drivers. In addition, 660 individuals were cited for seat belt violations, 118 were cited for child safety restraint violations and 144 felony arrests were made. Virginia State Police also assisted 1,735 disabled motorists.
Funds generated from summonses issued by Virginia State Police go directly to court fees and the state’s Literary Fund, which benefits public school construction, technology funding and teacher retirement.
State News
Ocean Carrier ‘Sea Lead’ inaugurates new service with Virginia as first US East Coast stop
The recent arrival of the container ship Hakuna Matata at Norfolk International Terminals is the latest example of an expanding number of direct links between The Port of Virginia and important Asian trading centers.
The arrival of the vessel marked the inaugural US East Coast visit for the Singapore-based ocean carrier Sea Lead. Sea Lead recently announced its AEC service that will make a direct call to the East Coast via the Panama Canal with The Port of Virginia being the first stop.
“It is a vote of confidence that Virginia is the first stop on this new service, which is operated by an experienced ocean carrier that hasn’t served the US East Coast,” said Stephen A. Edwards, CEO and executive director of the Virginia Port Authority. “We were able to show Sea Lead the advantages of doing business here. This was an opportunity to emphasize our efficiency, our capacity, our growth and strong customer service. The goal is to develop a long-term, collaborative relationship that reinforces this strategic decision.”
The monthly service will employ vessels with an average size of 6,500 twenty-foot-equivalent units (TEUs); in July, the service will increase to twice-a-month. The port call rotation is: Nansha, Ningbo, Qindao, Pusan, (Panama Canal transit) The Port of Virginia, New York / New Jersey, South Carolina, Florida and back to Nansha via the Suez Canal.
“As one of the fastest-growing ocean carriers of recent times, we are delighted to add Virginia to the port rotation of our AEC service as we offer additional options to our customers,” said Henry Schmidl, managing director, Sea Lead. “We are confident that our customers and partners will respond well to the new options and look forward to working closely with The Port of Virginia in making this a success.”
Edwards said this is an important opportunity to introduce cargo owners and logistics companies using The Port of Virginia to Nansha, an important port in southern China. Nansha is among that country’s fastest growing ports and serves 14 city clusters including Guangzhou, Foshan, Zhongshan and Jiangmen.
“Increasing the number of connections to new and growing ports and markets is an important selling point for us,” Edwards said. “Earlier this month we announced another brand new vessel service that links Virginia with some very important Asian markets.
“When you couple these announcements with the fact that we are investing $1.3 billion to create more rail capacity, modernize and renovate two of our berths and convert them to an RMG operation (rail-mounted gantry crane) and widen and deepen dredge our channels it’s hard to deny the long-term advantages The Port of Virginia presents.”
For a comprehensive look at the services calling The Port of Virginia click here.
(The Virginia Port Authority (VPA) is a political subdivision of the Commonwealth of Virginia. The VPA owns and through its private operating subsidiary, Virginia International Terminals, LLC (VIT), operates four general cargo facilities Norfolk International Terminals, Portsmouth Marine Terminal, Newport News Marine Terminal and the Virginia Inland Port in Warren County. The VPA leases Virginia International Gateway and Richmond Marine Terminal. A recent economic impact study from The College of William and Mary shows that The Port of Virginia helps to create more than 437,000 jobs and generated $1 billion in total economic impact throughout the Commonwealth on an annual basis.)
State News
Governor Glenn Youngkin ceremonially signs VEC Reform & Private Family Leave legislation
On May 31, 2022, Governor Glenn Youngkin ceremonially signed five bills that deliver on the Governor’s commitment to enact common-sense solutions to make government work better for Virginians and provide solutions for the Commonwealth’s business community.
Three of these bills included meaningful reform of the Virginia Employment Commission (VEC).
“From day one, a top priority of my administration has been to address the significant challenges at the VEC. The VEC faced an unprecedented number of unemployment claims during the peak of the pandemic, facing fifty times the claims in a normal week,” said Governor Glenn Youngkin. “These bills will go a long way in making government work for the people again, improving the VEC’s operations to ensure they are ready to handle any future economic challenges, and promoting process integrity to ensure we can detect and stop fraud.”
“The Virginia Employment Commission’s failures during 2020 and 2021 caused real harm and genuine hardship for countless Virginians and their families,” said Delegate Kathy Byron. “The legislation being signed by Governor Youngkin today, and in particular its mandated ‘Resiliency Plan,’ will prevent a recurrence of that failure and improve an agency that is long overdue for reform.”
“Virginians who struggled for assistance during the pandemic have experienced significant delays in their time of need,” said Senator Jeremy McPike. “This bill sets forward much-needed reforms and oversight of the Virginia Employment Commission to make sure improvements are implemented to serve our Commonwealth.”
“The COVID-19 pandemic exposed a lot of inefficiencies in our state agencies. The Virginia Unemployment Commission was tasked with delivering millions of dollars of unemployment benefits when Virginians were out of work because of government-imposed shutdowns. Unfortunately, the agency was ripe for fraud and abuse. News reports cited millions of dollars being paid to prisoners and improper payment rates over eleven percent,” said Senator Bryce Reeves. “Senate Bill 769 puts proper guardrails in place at VEC and requires them to work with other state agencies to verify unemployment claims and perform system integrity checks. We have a fiduciary responsibility to the taxpayers of Virginia and this bipartisan legislation will produce some much-needed accountability.”
The Governor also signed two bills that provide a pathway for businesses to provide private family leave for their employees.
“Until today, there has been no state permitting companies to offer insurance plans that cover family leave benefits,” said Governor Glenn Youngkin. “I am proud to say that Virginia is leading the way by being the first state to pass legislation like this. It’s important to find solutions that balance the needs of workers with the flexibility needs of businesses, their employees, and families.”
“I was proud to patron HB 1156 and make Virginia the first state to establish a voluntary private family leave insurance market for employers,” said Delegate Kathy Byron. “My approach has always been to work with businesses, not against them, and HB 1156 is a common-sense approach that will allow the market to help provide more family leave coverage to employees in the Commonwealth.”
“I am delighted that SB 15 and HB 1156 will soon become law. These bills represent an important step forward in providing employees with paid family leave,” said Senator Barbara Favola. “It is absolutely critical that mothers and fathers be able to care for their children and family members without having to give up a paycheck. I hope one day all employees will have access to this important family-friendly and work-friendly support.”
“The law signed today by Governor Youngkin is a model for advancing paid family leave for workers nationwide,” said American Council of Life Insurers (ACLI) President & CEO Susan Neely. “The initiative is noteworthy for its bipartisan approach and the valuable capability it gives to employers as they meet the needs of their workforce. We hope that other states adopt similar measures that allow workers to provide essential care for themselves or a loved one without the threat of economic loss.”
“Our small business owners are struggling to hire and keep qualified workers. According to a recent NFIB survey, 48 percent of small business owners have open positions they can’t fill. The labor market is tight and our entrepreneurs need more tools in their toolbox to recruit employees. That’s why this bill is so important because it opens up a market that Virginia small business owners have been asking for. Small business owners now have the flexibility to offer their employees a plan that makes the most sense for their needs,” said Julia Hammond, National Federation of Independent Business (NFIB) State Director in Virginia.
Governor Youngkin Ceremonially Signed Five Bills Today Including:
HB 270, patroned by Delegate Kathy Byron, R-Bedford, and SB 219, patroned by Senator Jeremy McPike, D-Prince William, aligns administrative and reporting processes of the Virginia Employment Commission with recommendations outlined in JLARC’s report to address many of the critical issues highlighted during the height of the pandemic. These bills incorporate ten recommendations and one policy option from JLARC’s VEC report released in November of 2021.
SB 769, patroned by Senator Bryce Reeves, R-Spotsylvania, requires the Virginia Employment Commission to conduct all mandatory and recommended program integrity activities as identified by the U.S. Department of Labor Employment and Training Administration and the U.S. Department of Labor Office of Inspector General, perform a full eligibility review of suspicious or potentially improper unemployment claims, and recover any improper overpayment of benefits to the fullest extent authorized by state and federal law.
HB 1156, patroned by Delegate Kathy Byron, R-Bedford, and SB 15, patroned by Senator Barbara Favola, D-Arlington, establishes family leave insurance as a class of insurance. The bill defines “family leave insurance” as an insurance policy issued to an employer related to a benefit program provided to an employee to pay for the employee’s income loss due to (i) the birth of a child or adoption of a child by the employee; (ii) placement of a child with the employee for foster care; (iii) care of a family member of the employee who has a serious health condition; or (iv) circumstances arising out of the fact that the employee’s family member who is a service member is on active duty or has been notified of an impending call or order to active duty.
