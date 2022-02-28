Legislative Update
Virginia House passes Suetterlein’s Parole Transparency Bill
RICHMOND – Senator David Suetterlein’s Senate Bill 5 to make Parole Board votes public cleared its final legislative hurdle and is on its way to Governor Glenn Youngkin’s desk. The House of Delegates voted 96-3 to make the powerful Parole Board’s votes public.
“Virginians should know who is making this critical public safety and individual liberty decisions on the Parole Board,” said Suetterlein.
The Parole Board’s lack of transparency came to the public realization in 2020 following a series of highly controversial acts by the Parole Board then controlled Governor Ralph Northam’s appointees.
An email later made public showed a Parole Board employee telling Chair Adrianne Bennett that she felt “drunk with power” to which Chair Bennett replied, “Wave that wand of power and let’s cut them loose. There needs to be a silver lining to all this! Give me more!!!”
In keeping with his much-repeated campaign pledge, Governor Youngkin fired all of Northam’s Parole Board appointees and appointed their replacements on his first day in office. Now Suetterlein’s SB5 making the votes of the current and all future Parole Boards public heads to Governor Youngkin.
Senate General Laws Chair George Barker and a majority of Senate Democrats have strongly supported Suetterlein’s identical sunshine legislation the last three years, but the House Democratic leadership refused to allow consideration of the 2020 and 2021 bills.
“For three years there has been strong bipartisan agreement in the Virginia Senate, but the last two years the House Democratic leadership refused to even allow consideration. Speaker Todd Gilbert and General Laws Chair Jay Leftwich immediately allowed consideration and we then saw amazing bipartisan support in the House too,” said Suetterlein.
Following its 96-3 vote in the House of Delegates, Senate Bill 5 will soon be formally communicated to Governor Youngkin.
“When someone is arrested for violating Virginia law, everyone can look up those that enacted that law as well as the names of the arresting officer, the prosecutor, the judge, and the appellate judges. Only when it gets to the Parole Board does anonymous action replace transparency. When SB5 is signed into law, we can bring the disinfecting benefits of sunshine to the Parole Board,” said Suetterlein.
Wiley: Richmond Round Up – Week 7: Budgeting
One of the most important issues that we Delegates face is the Biennial budget. This past week the House took up the task. This past Thursday the House Republicans passed a House budget on the floor. The House budget is fiscally responsible. We are able to fund the core essentials of our state’s obligations. And also make record investments in education and in our law enforcement. While providing substantial tax relief to hardworking Virginians.
Our office has had a successful Session this far. The following bills I have sponsored, co-authored, or was the chief co-patron of have all passed the House and been sent to the Senate for consideration. We should all be pleased by the rate at which we have navigated their passages through the House.
HB 4 – Requires that school principals report to law enforcement certain enumerated acts that may constitute a misdemeanor offense and report to the parents of any minor student who is the specific object of such act that the incident has been reported to law enforcement. Under current law, principals are required to make such reports only for such acts that may constitute a felony offense.
HB 16 – Abuse and neglect of a child; safe haven defense. Increases from 14 days to 30 days the maximum age of an infant whom a parent may voluntarily deliver to a hospital or emergency medical services agency and claim an affirmative defense to prosecution for abuse or neglect if such prosecution is based solely upon the parent’s having left the infant at such facility.
HB 17 – Military honor guards and veterans service organizations; paramilitary activities; exception. Exempts members of a lawfully recognized military color guard, honor guard, or similar organization, and members of a veterans service organization that is congressionally chartered or officially recognized by the U.S. Department of Veterans Affairs, when such member is participating in a training or educational exercise, funeral, or public ceremony on behalf of such military color guard, honor guard, or similar organization or veterans service organization, from the crime of unlawful paramilitary activity unless such member engages in such activity with malicious intent.
HB 158 – Powers of the Governor; limited duration of rules, regulations, and orders. Limits the initial duration of any rule, regulation, or order issued by the Governor pursuant to his powers under the Emergency Services and Disaster Law to no more than 30 days after the date of issuance. The bill provides that the Governor may extend the duration after the initial 30-day period for two additional 30-day periods. Upon each extension, the Governor is required to report to the General Assembly on the status of the continued need for the order. During each of the extension periods, the General Assembly may convene to consider and take action on the rule, regulation, or order.
HB 509 – Firearms; removal from persons posing substantial risk; penalties. Repeals the procedure by which any attorney for the Commonwealth or law-enforcement officer may apply to a general district court, circuit court, or juvenile and domestic relations district court judge or magistrate for an emergency substantial risk order to prohibit a person who poses a substantial risk of injury to himself or others from purchasing, possessing, or transporting a firearm. The bill also removes the substantial risk order registry for the entry of orders issued.
HB 982 – Education Savings Account Program established; Education Improvement Scholarships Tax Credits. Establishes the Education Savings Account Program, to be administered by the Department of Education, whereby the parent of any individual who is a resident of the Commonwealth and who is eligible to enroll in a public elementary or secondary school may apply for an Education Savings Account for his child into which the Department of Education deposits certain state and local funds and from which the parent makes certain enumerated qualifying expenses to educate his child in a setting and a manner other than full-time education in a public school.
HB 340 – Board of Education; high school graduation; alternative pathways to the advanced studies diploma. Directs the Board of Education to establish two pathways to the advanced studies high school diploma, and associated diploma seals for students who successfully follow and demonstrate excellence on such pathways: one pathway that requires advanced coursework in a career and technical education field but does not require coursework in world language and another pathway that requires advanced coursework in world language but does not require coursework in a career and technical education field.
HB 356 – Authorizes the Board of Education (the Board) to establish regional charter school divisions consisting of at least two but not more than three existing school divisions in any case in which (i) each such local school division is in close proximity and has an enrollment of more than 3,000 students and (ii) at least two such local school divisions have grades three through eight math and English reading Standards of Learning assessment performance in the bottom quartile of the Commonwealth.
HB 787 – Teaching or promotion of certain concepts in public elementary and secondary education; declaration as unlawful and discriminatory practice. Declares it an unlawful and discriminatory practice for any local school board or employee or contractor thereof to teach any public elementary or secondary school student to believe or promote to any such student as valid the belief that (i) one race or sex is inherently superior to another race or sex; (ii) an individual, by virtue of the individual’s race or sex, is inherently racist, sexist, or oppressive, whether consciously or unconsciously; (iii) an individual should be discriminated against or receive adverse treatment solely or partly because of the individual’s race or sex; (iv) an individual’s moral character is necessarily determined by the individual’s race or sex; or (v) an individual, by virtue of the individual’s race or sex, bears responsibility for actions committed in the past by other members of the same race or sex, but permits any local school board or employee or contractor thereof to teach to any public elementary or secondary school student content that includes the past or present belief, by any individual or group, in any such concept.
HB 1009 Department of Education; policy on sexually explicit content in instructional material. Requires the Department of Education to develop and each local school board to adopt model policies for ensuring parental notification of any instructional material that includes sexually explicit content and include information, guidance, procedures, and standards relating to (i) ensuring parental notification; (ii) directly identifying the specific instructional material and sexually explicit subjects; and (iii) permitting the parent of any student to review instructional material that includes sexually explicit content and provide, as an alternative, nonexplicit instructional material, and related academic activities to any student whose parent so requests.
HB 873 – School boards; employment of school resource officers or school security officers. Requires each school board to (i) enter into a collaborative agreement with the local law enforcement agency to employ at least one school resource officer or (ii) employ at least one school security officer in each public elementary and secondary school in the local school division.
HB 1272 – Public elementary and secondary schools and public school-based early childhood care and education programs; student instruction; masks. Requires, except in the case of the 10 unscheduled remote learning days otherwise permitted by law or in certain cases of student discipline, each school board to offer in-person instruction, as defined in the bill, to each student enrolled in the local school division in a public elementary or secondary school for at least the minimum number of required annual instructional hours and to each student enrolled in the local school division in a public school-based early childhood care and education program for the entirety of the instructional time provided pursuant to such program.
Supporting Public Safety
From 2020 through the start of this Session Democrats in Richmond actively undermined law enforcement and public safety officers. This legislative session was the first step in a return to normalcy. House Republicans have passed bills to restore public safety measures that protect Virginians such as:
HB 1303 – Virginia Freedom of Information Act; Virginia Parole Board member votes. Provides that individual votes of the members of the Virginia Parole Board are public records and subject to the provisions of the Virginia Freedom of Information Act. HB 25 and HB 735 roll back radical changes in ‘good time’ credits for felons, restoring Virginia’s ‘truth in sentencing laws that have kept crime low.
HB 750 Arrest and summons quotas; prohibition. Prohibits (i) any agency of the Commonwealth or director or chief executive of any agency or department employing law-enforcement officers; (ii) any sheriff; (iii) any police force; or (iv) the Department of State Police from establishing a formal or informal quota that requires a law-enforcement officer to make a specific number of arrests or issue a specific number of summonses within a designated period of time.
HB 812 – Admission to bail; rebuttable presumptions against bail. Creates a rebuttable presumption against bail for certain criminal offenses enumerated in the bill and for persons identified as being illegally present in the United States by U.S. Immigration and Customs Enforcement who are charged with certain offenses. The bill also requires the court to consider specified factors when determining whether the presumption against bail has been rebutted and whether there are appropriate conditions of release.
HB 833 – Group violence intervention; establishment of Operation Ceasefire Grant Fund. Creates the Operation Ceasefire Grant Fund (the Fund) to be managed by the Office of the Attorney General. The bill provides that moneys in the Fund shall be used to implement violent crime reduction strategies, to provide training for law enforcement officers and prosecutors, to provide equipment for law-enforcement agencies, and to award grants to organizations that are involved in group violence intervention efforts. The bill defines “group violence intervention” as comprehensive law-enforcement, prosecutorial, and community-based initiatives, substantially similar to Operation Ceasefire as implemented in Boston, Massachusetts, and the Gang Reduction Programs implemented in Los Angeles, California, and Richmond.
Warner urges CEOs of major tech companies to take action to curb Russian information operations
WASHINGTON – U.S. Sen. Mark R. Warner (D-VA), Chairman of the Senate Select Committee on Intelligence, today sent letters to Alphabet, Meta, Reddit, Telegram, TikTok, and Twitter urging the companies to prevent misuse of their platforms by Russia and Russia-linked entities.
“In addition to Russia’s established use of influence operations as a tool of strategic influence, information warfare constitutes an integral part of Russian military doctrine. As this conflict continues, we can expect to see an escalation in Russia’s use of both overt and covert means to sow confusion about the conflict and promote disinformation narratives that weaken the global response to these illegal acts. While social media can provide valuable information to civilians in conflict zones, and educate audiences far removed from those conflict zones, as well as a platform for some relatively independent media outlets – including in Russia – it can also serve as a vector for harmful misinformation and disinformation campaigns, and a wide range of scams and frauds that opportunistically exploit confusion, desperation, and grief,” the senator wrote.
In his letter to YouTube parent company Alphabet, Sen. Warner noted that just yesterday his staff observed YouTube ads monetizing content regarding the conflict in Ukraine from RT, Sputnik, and TASS, malign actors affiliated with the Russian government.
“Unfortunately, your platforms continue to be key vectors for malign actors – including, notably, those affiliated with the Russian government – to not only spread disinformation but to profit from it. YouTube, for instance, continues to monetize the content of prominent influence actors that have been publicly connected to Russian influence campaigns,” the senator wrote.
Senator Warner urged the companies to – at a minimum – take the following steps:
• Establish mechanisms by which Ukrainian public safety entities can disseminate emergency communications to your users in Ukraine;
• Furnish additional account monitoring and security resources to the Ukrainian government, humanitarian, and public safety institutions to prevent account takeovers;
• Surge integrity teams, including those with language expertise in Ukrainian, Russian, Polish, Romanian, and German, to monitor your platform for malign influence activity related to the conflict;
• Devote additional resources towards the identification of inauthentic accounts, and the removal or labeling of inauthentic content, associated with Russian influence operations; and
• Establish dedicated reporting channels for qualified academic, public interest, and open-source intelligence researchers to share credible information about an inauthentic activity, disinformation, and other malign efforts utilizing your platforms.
Sen. Warner has released multiple statements harshly condemning Russia’s attack on Ukraine:
Obenshain statement on passage of Elder Abuse Prevention Bill
RICHMOND – On February 25, 2022, Senator Mark Obenshain (R-Rockingham) released the following statement following the passage of Senate Bill (SB) 124.
“I’m happy to report that my SB 124 passed the House of Delegates unanimously yesterday afternoon and is headed to Governor Youngkin’s desk for his signature. It’s a travesty that financial abuse of our elderly is more and more prevalent every year. Protecting this vulnerable population has long been a priority of mine and this bill is one more step in holding bad actors accountable for financially exploiting an incapacitated adult.”
SB 124 creates a new criminal offense for people who misuse a power of attorney to exploit the person who they were supposed to be helping and protecting. When someone gives a power of attorney to another, he or she is entrusting that person with a position of trust and great responsibility. The opportunity for abuse is significant and when that happens, there should be an additional charge for the breach of trust, above and beyond that which applies to simple theft.
The federal government estimates that the costs of financial fraud against seniors exceed $2 billion annually. According to a recent elder needs survey, nearly one in five Americans aged 65 and older have been victims of elder financial abuse. The survey claims that over $36 billion is lost each year to financial exploitation, criminal fraud, and caregiver abuse. 90 percent of perpetrators of fraud are known to their victims.
The closer the tie between perpetrator and victim, the greater the damage. A detailed study of elder financial abuse in Utah found that the amount stolen by people who knew their victim averaged $116,000 — nearly triple the haul taken by strangers. Criminals within the family got even more: $148,000. And the thieves who stole the most money — $262,000, on average — were the victims’ children.
Obenshain concluded, “Facts matter, and the reality is that this combination of vulnerability and financial means puts elders in enhanced danger of exploitation. I’m grateful to my colleagues in the House of Delegates and the Senate for their support of this bill. I look forward to this becoming Virginia law so that we can continue to tamp down on elder abuse in our society.”
Senator Obenshain represents the twenty-sixth district in the Virginia Senate. The district includes the city of Harrisonburg and the counties of Warren, Shenandoah, Page, Rappahannock, and Rockingham (part). He serves on the Senate Judiciary; Commerce & Labor; Agriculture, Conservation and Natural Resources; and Transportation Committees.
Statement of Senate Intel Chair Mark Warner on Russia’s attack on Ukraine
With Russian military forces in two ethnic Russian separatist sections of eastern Ukraine following Vladimir Putin’s unilateral declaration of those provinces as “independent states” the Biden Administration has released U.S. intelligence appraisals of the threat of an imminent Russian invasion of the rest of the Ukrainian nation. It is a nation with a long and rich independent history despite assertions of the Russian president to the contrary.
Against this backdrop of escalating tension between Russia and the post-World War II Western Alliance and NATO, the office of Senator Mark Warner, D-Va., chairman of the U.S. Senate “Intel Committee” released the following statement of the senator at 10:36 p.m. Wednesday evening:
WASHINGTON – U.S. Sen. Mark R. Warner (D-VA), Chairman of the Senate Select Committee on Intelligence, issued the following statement tonight:
“For more than 70 years, we have avoided large-scale war in Europe. With his illegal invasion of Ukraine, Vladimir Putin has tragically brought decades of general peace to an end. Now the U.S. and our NATO allies must stand united and resolute against Putin’s efforts to renew the Russian empire at the expense of the Ukrainian people.
“President Biden has already imposed an initial tranche of sanctions, and it is now time for us to up the pain level for the Russian government. We should also continue to bolster the defenses of our NATO allies while exploring how we can further help the Ukrainian people in their time of need.
“While there is still an opportunity for Russia to reverse course, we can no longer hold out hope that this standoff will be resolved peacefully. Therefore, we must all, on both sides of the aisle and both sides of the Atlantic, work together to demonstrate to Putin that this aggression will not be allowed to go unpunished.
“What is happening in Ukraine is a tragedy not only for Ukraine, but for the Russian people as well. They will pay a steep cost for Putin’s reckless ambition, in blood and in economic harm.”
Sixth District Perspectives with Congressman Ben Cline – February 23, 2022
While members of the House have been home in their Districts the past few days, it was officially a Committee Work Week and legislative business continued. In a House Budget Committee Hearing recently, my Republican colleagues and I pushed for more fiscal responsibility and expressed opposition to any attempts to do away with congressional control of the debt limit, which is one of the few safeguards against the Left’s out-of-control spending. Regardless of the Democrats’ actions, I will continue to fight for Sixth District residents. For example, I recently took action to keep more money in older Americans’ pockets and also wrote a letter to the Bureau of Alcohol, Tobacco, Firearms, and Explosives supporting the Second Amendment Rights of law-abiding citizens. It is an honor to serve on behalf of residents in western Virginia, and I look forward to meeting with folks across our region in the upcoming District Work Period.
Budget Hearing:
Since taking office just over a year ago, President Biden and Congressional Democrats have spent more than $3 trillion on big-government programs, many of which were included in the so-called “American Rescue Plan.” This out-of-control spending has led to an economic crisis culminating in the highest rate of inflation in 40 years, the highest gas prices since 2014, and a broken supply chain that has left store shelves bare. Yet, instead of reining in the reckless spending that has led to this situation, this week, Democrats on the House Budget Committee doubled down on their tax-and-spend agenda and held a hearing advocating for the elimination of the debt ceiling. Given the worsening fiscal outlook for the Nation, this plan is outrageous. During the hearing, I expressed my dismay over the Majority’s attempt to eliminate one of the few potential ways we can push back against the Left’s runaway spending. Democrats must recognize that we cannot continue to spend in the manner in which they have been if we wish to preserve the long-term viability of our economy.
Russian Aggression:
America stands united alongside our European allies in rejecting Russian aggression against Ukraine. This week, Germany made the correct decision to suspend the certification of the Nord Stream 2 pipeline, and I would urge President Biden to reverse his earlier approval of the project while imposing strong sanctions against the Russian government. Russia’s violation of the 2014-15 Minsk agreement and the launching of military action against Ukraine cannot be allowed to stand.
Unfortunately for our allies around the world, the situation we are collectively facing is, in large part, a result of several steps taken by the Biden Administration that have encouraged Russia’s bad behavior and helped lead to the escalating tensions at the Ukrainian border. For example, President Biden extended the New Start Treaty, which gave up U.S. leverage to fix structural flaws in the treaty and surrendered our ability to capture all types of Russian nuclear weapons, including tactical nuclear weapons and all of their new “exotic” strategic systems. Further, as previously mentioned, this Administration waived U.S. sanctions on the key company behind the Nord Stream 2 pipeline, despite bipartisan opposition. If it were not for recent Germany action, gas would have been permitted to flow through Nord Stream 2, thus undermining Ukraine’s security, filling Putin’s coffers, and increasing the Kremlin’s leverage over Europe’s gas supplies. This was in addition to President Biden allowing Russian Cyberattacks against our infrastructure and supply chain to go unabated, undermining our country’s threats to respond strongly to antagonistic behavior. Finally, amid rising gas prices in the United States, President Biden begged OPEC and Russia to increase oil production, a request which they denied. This action showed great weakness and highlights our country’s reliance on our adversaries overseas. My Republican colleagues and I admonished President Biden for making this request and urged him to bolster American energy sources. That letter can be found here.
Senior Citizens Tax Elimination Act:
Advocating for policies that keep more money in taxpayers’ pockets has always been a priority. To that end, I was pleased to recently cosponsor the Senior Citizens Tax Elimination Act. This legislation seeks to aid older Americans by eliminating the double-tax on Social Security benefits. These benefits were once exempt from federal income tax, but in 1983, Congress approved recommendations from the National Commission on Social Security Reform to tax the benefits of some higher-income Social Security beneficiaries. However, under current law, the income thresholds for seniors are not adjusted for inflation or wage growth, and over time, an increasing number of beneficiaries will be subjected to the federal income tax on their benefits. The Congressional Budget Office estimates that about half of current Social Security beneficiaries are affected by the taxation of benefits, which is unacceptable. Seniors should not be forced to pay a tax on their benefits when they have already paid them on the front end. Commonsense solutions like this should be bipartisan, and I will continue to support efforts to lower the tax burden on all Americans.
Defending the Second Amendment:
Whether in Richmond or Washington, I have always been a staunch defender of the Second Amendment. That is why I joined my colleagues in writing to the Acting Director of the Bureau of Alcohol, Tobacco, Firearms, and Explosives (ATF) to express our outrage about a proposed rule that would allow the agency to create a permanent database to track all lawful firearm sales. This rule would essentially serve as a federal gun registry, the creation of which has previously been prohibited by Congressional action. According to documents published at the time, the ATF had already collected 54.7 million records in FY 2021 alone. In response to the aforementioned letter, the ATF informed Congress that they were in possession of an estimated 920,664,765 records on firearm transfers. It is an affront to the Second Amendment and the American people that the federal government would maintain such extensive records of law-abiding citizens’ firearm transfers. I will continue to fight any attempt to create a federal gun registry. To read the latest letter I sent to the ATF, click here.
Mask Mandates:
Parents, not government bureaucrats, know what’s best for children. That is why I was pleased to see Governor Youngkin sign SB739 into law making the wearing of masks in school optional. This legislation empowers parents by allowing them to opt-out their children from local school mask mandates and also ensures in-person instruction in schools five days a week. I congratulate the Governor on getting this bill through the General Assembly in short order and applaud those in Richmond who are advocating for our kids. Rest assured that here in Washington I am fighting for similar policies that combat overreaching Federal mask and vaccine mandates.
National FFA Week:
National FFA Week is a time to celebrate the National Future Farmers of America’s (FFA) role in developing the next generation of agricultural leaders while highlighting the importance of agricultural education. The organization has a rich history as it was originally founded in the heart of Virginia’s Sixth District in Weyers Cave, which is why I was pleased to join my colleagues in introducing a resolution recognizing February 19th through the 26th as National FFA Week. I also recently had the privilege of meeting with National FFA Eastern Region Vice President, Mallory White, who represents the Commonwealth. Among other agricultural topics, we discussed the newly formed Congressional FFA Caucus, which I was pleased to join, and I shared my deep appreciation for the organization and the tremendous opportunities that the FFA provides to its members. This recognition is well deserved, and I look forward to the continued success of this organization and its more than 735,000 FFA members across the United States.
COVID-19 Update:
This week in Virginia there was an average of 43.0 daily cases of COVID-19 per every 100,000 residents. This is down from an average of 64.9 cases from one week prior. This week’s positivity rate was 16.3%, down from 20.5% from last week. For more information, click here.
Thank you for the opportunity to serve as your Congressman. If my office can ever be of assistance, please contact my Washington office at (202) 225-5431.
Senate Intel Chairman Mark R. Warner on responding to Russian aggression
WASHINGTON (February 22, 2022) – U.S. Sen. Mark R. Warner (D-VA), Chairman of the Senate Select Committee on Intelligence, issued the following statement today after Russian President Vladimir Putin decided to formally recognize the independence of Moscow-backed breakaway regions in eastern Ukraine and ordered troops into those areas:
“I just returned to Washington after several days of meetings with our partners and allies in Munich and in London. My takeaway from those meetings is this: the West has never been as resolute or as unified in standing up to Putin’s brazen, reckless and illegal course of action. The United States and our partners stand with the cause of democracy and with the people of Ukraine at this perilous moment.
“Along with my colleagues in Congress, I support President Biden’s measures to impose significant costs on Russia and its autocratic government in response to its unjustified and unacceptable aggression. Those announced today by the President, taken in coordination with our allies, are a good first step, and we must be prepared to impose additional costs on Putin if he carries through on his threats to further invade Ukraine.
“I will also support measures to bolster the readiness and deterrence of the NATO alliance. While we do not want escalation between nuclear powers, there must be no mistake regarding NATO’s readiness to protect its members and deter Russia’s aggression. Putin’s misguided and dangerous actions will only act to further unify this decades-strong alliance of nations.”
