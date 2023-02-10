State News
Virginia House rejects mandatory livestreaming bill as localities warn of six-figure costs
When faced with the prospect of having to live stream and archive video of public meetings, local governments across Virginia had wildly different ideas about what it might cost.
The town of Marion estimated it’d have to spend $300,000 in the near term on “hiring personnel to operate, maintain, and log sessions, plus equipment purchase and maintenance,” according to state records.
Prince George County said it might have to buy four high-definition cameras with ceiling mounts for $46,065, part of a total estimate of $138,056.
Mecklenburg County, on the other hand, said it could be done for almost nothing.
“The most likely impact is $0,” the county’s staff wrote, as long as Mecklenburg could keep archiving meeting videos on its YouTube channel instead of having to move everything to an official government website.
Calling some of those cost estimates “extravagant,” Del. Marie March, R-Floyd, said last month she’d be open to amending her mandatory live streaming proposal so it would only apply to localities that could pull it off for under $100.
“This is much needed for transparency,” March said at an initial committee hearing on her bill. “The localities were able to normalize Zoom meetings during COVID. And because these meetings are held at times when folks work second shift at hospitals, plants, restaurants … they can’t attend these meetings.”
Despite numerous changes in the bill meant to protect localities that, for whatever reason, can’t figure out how to put videos online without breaking the bank, the House of Delegates rejected the proposal this week on a 47-49 vote. Most Democrats voted for it. Most Republicans, including some who had previously voted for it in committee, opposed it. That indicates the bill’s defeat may have had as much to do with its controversial patron as the idea itself.
In an interview, March said she’s convinced GOP leaders put “a hit” on her bills as retribution for an independent streak — most visible this year in her insistence on filing a more sweeping education savings account bill than the one leadership preferred — that has put her at odds with many of her fellow Republican delegates.
“Why would you play personality politics? I don’t. There are a lot of patrons I don’t like that I vote for their bills. Pretty much all the bills,” March said with a laugh. “I think that’s a disservice to your citizens.”
March, who has not gotten any bills through the GOP-led House this session, is facing Del. Wren Williams, R-Patrick, in a primary later this year.
Most of Virginia’s large cities and counties already have some way of broadcasting and recording meeting videos, but the bill’s failure means that smaller counties and towns won’t have to start streaming and recording meetings if they don’t want to.
In testimony on the bill, transparency advocates said there’s no good reason governments, even those with limited budgets, can’t stream meetings in an era of ubiquitous smartphone cameras. Some Virginia residents speaking for the bill said a sharable video archive helps them get others in their communities engaged in local issues, even if they can’t take the time to go to meetings in person.
“Why would anybody be opposed to letting their constituents have easy access from any time, any place, to what they’re doing?” asked Floyd County resident Kalinda Bechtold.
Representatives for the Virginia Municipal League and the Virginia Association of Counties, which advocate for the interests of local governments, told lawmakers they were opposing the bill due to the strain it could put on public resources.
“Quite frankly, some of these localities, their budgets are so minimal they couldn’t afford to do much at all,” said Michelle Gowdy with VML.
“So even $100?” asked Del. A.C. Cordoza, R-Hampton.
“A hundred dollars is a different story,” Gowdy replied. “But still, we would oppose the bill because the concept of a mandate on localities is something we oppose.”
That stance left some lawmakers mystified.
“If a local government can’t afford $100, I suspect that perhaps they can’t afford to turn the lights on because of the cost of electricity,” said Del. Dave LaRock, R-Clarke, who voted for the bill in committee but didn’t vote when it was on the floor.
Del. Mike Mullin, D-Newport News, pulled out his phone and said, “Everyone is carrying a solution to this problem.”
“There are no problems with being able to do this functionally,” Mullin said. “The problems are with whether or not you want to do it.”
The local government groups opposing the bill said that even if a locality could afford streaming equipment, that wouldn’t address their concerns about the staff time needed to record and upload meeting videos.
Del. Joe McNamara, R-Roanoke, who opposed the legislation, said the language only requiring livestreaming if it could be done for less than $100 seemed to undermine the bill’s purpose.
“Everything costs $100,” he said.
Supporters of the bill said groups representing local governments were overthinking the complexity of the task.
“You don’t have to have a deluxe version in order to stream and archive your meetings,” said Megan Rhyne, executive director of the Virginia Coalition for Open Government. “All you need is a YouTube channel.”
The amended version of the bill included several concessions meant to minimize the burden on local governments. It specified the recordings could be in either a video or audio format. The rule would have only applied to regular meetings of a locality’s governing body, addressing concerns that localities that already stream their main business would have to start streaming meetings by planning commissions and other more ancillary local boards. And it specified that posting videos on YouTube would suffice.
by Graham Moomaw, Virginia Mercury
by Graham Moomaw, Virginia Mercury
Dueling budgets in Richmond and more Va. headlines
• “The House of Delegates and Senate have adopted their budgets, but the battle is just beginning over how to bridge a $1 billion gulf between the two chambers, controlled by opposing political parties.” The biggest difference is whether Virginia should adopt further individual and corporate tax cuts.—Richmond Times-Dispatch, Associated Press
• Amazon could have gotten the first incentive payment Virginia offered it as a way to entice the company to build its HQ2 in Pentagon City, but it hasn’t applied for any of the funding.—Washington Business Journal
• Norfolk Southern agreed to pay Virginia a $27,300 fine for an October 2020 train derailment near Salem that caused more than 1,000 tons of coal to spill into the Roanoke River.—Roanoke Times
• A new report found that insurance premiums and deductibles in Virginia rose by roughly 30% between 2015 and 2021.—WVTF
• The Senate almost unanimously backed a proposal to offer mental health instruction in Virginia schools at every grade level. “It’s about recognizing signs and symptoms of mental health challenges, promoting mental health, wellness, and healthy strategies for coping with stress.”—WTOP
by Staff Report, Virginia Mercury
Three interesting bills of the week: menstrual health data, spying and K-9s in schools
Hundreds of bills are filed for General Assembly consideration each year. In this occasional series, the Mercury takes a look at a few of the proposals that might not otherwise make headlines during the whirlwind legislative session.
Senate Bill 852: Prohibiting search warrants for menstrual health data
This legislation by Sen. Barbara Favola, D-Arlington, would prohibit the issuance of a search warrant for information related to menstrual health data stored in electronic devices.
Current law allows search warrants to be issued for access to all data stored on a computer, computer network, or other device containing electronic or digital information as long as probable cause for a crime has been established.
“I’m attempting to protect the most private data that an individual has,” said Favola during a subcommittee hearing. “And that’s related to menstrual health.”
Opposition came from Sen. Mark Peake, R-Lynchburg, who asked Favola during the hearing about circumstances involving the death of a newborn child or someone who denies giving birth to a child. He said inquiries into those circumstances might require a search warrant for menstrual data.
“What information could you possibly get from someone’s menstrual data if they’re tracking their period on their personal device that would be relevant?” responded Sen. Jennifer McClellan, D-Richmond. “None is the answer.”
If medical information is needed, McClellan said, there are ways to get it from the person’s medical records.
Menstrual data would also be unreliable to use in a legal sense, said Sen. Jennifer Boysko, D-Fairfax, because menstruation is not always predictable or consistent.
Senate lawmakers voted 31-9 to pass the bill earlier this week, with bipartisan support from seven Republicans.
The bill now heads to the House Courts of Justice Committee.
House Bill 1583: Penalty for peeping or spying into an enclosure from off the property
HB 1583 from Del. Rip Sullivan, D-Arlington, would prohibit people from secretly peeping or spying through a window, door or any other part of an occupied enclosure or property in a way that would violate the occupant’s reasonable expectation of privacy. The bill also prohibits any person from using an electronic device to do the same.
Under current law, these acts are prohibited only when the person or electronic device physically enters someone else’s property.
Sullivan said he became aware of the issue when a local prosecutor in his area complained that he couldn’t prosecute people for spying on someone if the peeper was outside the boundaries of the person’s property.
That could occur, said Sullivan, when the peeper was using “a telescope or set of binoculars.”
House lawmakers unanimously voted to pass the bill in late January. It is now waiting to be heard by the Senate Committee on the Judiciary.
House Bill 1556: K-9 detection teams in public schools
This bill from Del. Emily Brewer, R-Isle of Wight, would allow school boards to employ K-9 detection teams in public schools in part or full-time capacity.
The legislation would also establish a K-9 Detection Team Grant Program and Fund, which would award matching grants to local law enforcement agencies and school boards agreeing to employ a K-9 detection team.
A K-9 detection team is a dog and a dog handler trained specifically to detect items like firearms, explosives, and nicotine vapor products.
Teams used in schools would have to be approved by the State Council of Higher Education for Virginia.
The bill now heads to the Senate Committee on Education and Health after passing the House with a vote of 65-35.
by Meghan McIntyre, Virginia Mercury
Va. House refuses to take testimony on gun bills as revenge against Democratic Senate
Democratic-sponsored gun bills weren’t expected to get much support in the Virginia House of Delegates. But a few pieces of legislation died faster than normal Thursday as the Republican House and Democratic Senate feuded over protocols for hearing testimony from lawmakers in the other chamber.
Del. Nick Freitas, R-Culpeper, who chairs the House subcommittee that handles firearm-related legislation, said Thursday afternoon that he was not allowing some Democratic senators to pitch their bills after Sen. Louise Lucas, D-Portsmouth, didn’t let House patrons present their bills to her Senate Education and Health Committee Thursday morning.
“I don’t know how this place works if one house or maybe specifically one person decides that they’re not going to extend the same civility and courtesy to us that they expect,” Freitas said.
The move meant the House subcommittee spent no time discussing the merits or drawbacks of bills to restrict future sales of assault-style firearms, toughen storage rules for gun owners who have minors in their homes, enact stronger gun bans on college campuses, or expand laws meant to remove firearms from people convicted of domestic violence or subject to restraining orders.
The Democratic patrons of those bills were present for the meeting but only briefly approached the podium one by one without getting a chance to speak to the subcommittee before their legislation was voted down.
Del. Clint Jenkins, D-Suffolk, asked Freitas to change course.
“This is a different body,” Jenkins said. “And I think we should take the high road.”
Freitas was unmoved, saying he felt it was important to send a message that “civility in the process needs to be reciprocated.” He also noted that his subcommittee was only laying the bills on the table, which still leaves room for them to be heard later if the two sides come to an understanding.
“There’s still a possibility for them to come back,” Freitas said.
Freitas said he was only taking the no-hearing approach to bills identical or similar to proposals the House had already heard. That was the same standard Lucas used, he said, in the committee she chairs.
The official legislative video recording of Thursday’s 8 a.m. Senate Education and Health Committee meeting had not been posted online as of 6:30 p.m.
One of the highest-ranking Democratic senators, Lucas has built a large Twitter following and publishes regular posts about throwing Republican bills in the trash. Lucas did not respond to a request for comment Thursday evening, but she tweeted about the episode.
“I’ve heard the Republicans are mad I killed their bills to restrict abortion, so they are killing our bills on gun safety,” an evening tweet from Lucas said. “So, as I understand – if we don’t let them take away rights from women, they will make sure more people get shot?”
The GOP-led subcommittee heard several other Democratic-sponsored gun bills but defeated them all.
One of the bills that failed would have created civil penalties of up to $500 for leaving a firearm in an unattended, unlocked vehicle. Sen. Dave Marsden, D-Fairfax, the bill’s sponsor, has said it could reduce thefts of guns left in cars.
After Freitas said the bill could create a “perverse incentive” for gun owners not to tell police their firearm had gone missing. Marsden said he would be open to allowing an exemption if theft of an unsecured gun is reported to police, but the subcommittee still defeated the bill 6-3.
The subcommittee also heard and voted down bills to ban carrying certain weapons in public, crack down on so-called ghost guns and make it easier to sue gun manufacturers and dealers.
Sen. Jennifer Boysko, D-Loudoun, voiced strong frustration after Freitas refused to take testimony on her gun storage bill, saying, “I think they didn’t want to hear our gun bills because they know that they’re wrong.”
“A 6-year-old brought a gun from home at the beginning of this session and shot his teacher, and they’re too chicken to stand up to the [National Rifle Association] and the gun lobby, and instead sent us packing without even being able to present the bills,” said Boysko.
Freitas, who had an education-related bill killed by Lucas’s committee without the opportunity to give testimony Thursday morning, rejected that accusation, saying his subcommittee hears testimony on Democratic gun control bills year after year.
He said he understands the need for legislative efficiency, especially when taking up proposals that have been debated before.
“But not even letting a patron speak to their bill,” he said, “you’re crossing over into something else at that point.”
by Graham Moomaw, Virginia Mercury
Attorney General Miyares challenges ATF’s unconstitutional attack on the Second Amendment
On February 9, 2023, Attorney General Jason Miyares announced that he is joining 23 other states in filing a lawsuit against the Bureau of Alcohol, Tobacco, Firearms, and Explosives (ATF), its director, and U.S. Attorney General Merrick Garland for once again overreaching their authority and infringing on Virginia’s constitutional rights.
Virginians have lawfully purchased “stabilizing braces,” commonly known as pistol braces, from legal, authorized manufacturers with the ATF’s knowledge and approval for over a decade. Now, the ATF requires these same Virginians to pay a 200-dollar fee, apply for a permit and submit identifying information to the ATF for their already legally purchased firearms under the National Firearms Act.
“The federal government has a track record of circumventing the legislative process to promote their radical agenda. Instead of creating laws, the Biden Administration prefers to declare mandates through their unelected bureaucratic bodies, infringing on our constitutional rights,” said Attorney General Miyares. “Pistol braces increase accuracy and stability and make the firearm less concealable. The ATF had no problem with them for over a decade. And millions of law-abiding Americans purchased these braces in reliance on the ATF’s approval. Virginians shouldn’t be subject to additional regulations and potential criminal charges because the federal government has changed its mind about pistol braces but doesn’t want to go to Congress.”
Pistol braces were designed to help people with disabilities use pistols. Since then, many others, including older persons, people with limited mobility, and those with a smaller stature, have come to regularly use braces to prevent some recoil and to help with accuracy.
Click here to read the complaint.
Virginia students ‘pumped up’ for day of action at state Capitol
RICHMOND, Va. — The Rev. Mark Jefferson looked out into the auditorium. Students gathered around almost every table, stacks of fact sheets and folders of notes spread out before them. Their time together was nearly at an end. Jefferson spoke with a calm determination.
“I’m here as your fellow brother on the way,” Jefferson said. “I’m here to remind you that because you live and gather in this place, the world can be better.”
The Virginia Interfaith Center for Public Policy hosted its first in-person Student Day of Action on the first Friday of February to help students learn to engage with legislators. VICPP is an advocacy organization focused on social and economic policy. The group works with multi-denominational congregations throughout the state.
An estimated 150 people attended the event, said organizer Terri Erwin. Attendees came from 18 different schools: 13 four-year institutions, two seminaries, and three community colleges.
“There’s nothing that can replace the experience of … seeing a bunch of young people and realizing how human a process lawmaking really is,” Erwin said. “It’s people. And any person who chooses to can be a part of it.”
A Shenandoah University Conservatory student, Ethan Hemmings, felt empowered to meet with lawmakers.
“At the end of the day, these senators and delegates are just people, just like you and I,” he said.
Hemmings spoke to lawmakers about measures to end solitary confinement and cap some prison fees.
“I feel that using my voice in a positive and constructive manner not only changes my life, but it can also change the lives of others,” he said.
Erwin said she witnessed a “transformative effect” after the meetings, and the students were “so pumped up.”
Attendees participated in a total of 77 legislative visits, according to Erwin.
Students met at St. Paul’s Episcopal Church in downtown Richmond before and after holding their scheduled visits. The groups reflected on their experiences.
Gabriela Leija-Hernandez represented the James Madison Center for Civic Engagement. Her group met with Sen. Mark Obenshain, R-Rockingham.
“He [Obenshain] kept on saying, ‘it’ll be a future thing,’ and we just kept pressing,” she said. “The future could be right now, so let’s do it.”
Keisha Walker, VICPP administrative and finance director, said there were leaders in the group.
“They all exist, and we wanna bring them together so they will become familiar with one another and the issues that are important to everyone,” Walker said.
Shenandoah University student Scott Goodrich wants to be a state senator. He came prepared with several pages of notes and a desire to be heard.
“There is definitely a place for emotions in politics, as it’s a very emotional subject,” he said. “Politics is in every part of our lives.”
Goodrich is motivated by a quote from a blog post he once read: “The anger in your heart warms you now but will leave you cold in your grave.” This mindset could lead to more effective legislative work, he said.
The main thing Goodrich wants to see from leaders? “I want them to grow a backbone,” he said.
King Salim Khalfani, VICPP’s criminal justice reform organizer, told students this is only the beginning.
“In Virginia, you must be as consistent as the raindrops,” Khalfani said.
Young people are fully capable, Erwin said.
“It’s impossible not to feel hopeful after what we saw,” Erwin said.
Erwin told the group that the event has a deeper meaning than just a singular day of action.
“The fact that we showed up and put young Virginians on their radar screen really matters,” Erwin said.
All 140 seats in the General Assembly are up for election this November. Erwin said this “shuffling of the deck” provides an opportunity for young voters to participate in their legislature substantially.
“What I found in all that travel is not that young people don’t care,” Jefferson said to the group near the end of his keynote address. “What I found is that the stories people tell about you are often not true.”
By Ryan Nadeau
Capital News Service
Capital News Service is a program of Virginia Commonwealth University’s Robertson School of Media and Culture. Students in the program provide state government coverage for a variety of media outlets in Virginia.
Senate balks at Commanders stadium study and more Va. headlines
• After the University of Richmond’s law school removed the name of a man who donated $25,000 in the 1890s over his ties to slavery, his descendants are asking for the money back plus interest. In total, they say they’re owed $51 million.—Richmond Times-Dispatch
• The Virginia Economic Development Partnership is refusing to release more than 1,700 records that would shed light on Gov. Glenn Youngkin’s decision to take Virginia out of the running for an electric vehicle battery plant Ford, and a Chinese company is planning as a joint venture.—Associated Press
• Budget writers in the Virginia Senate aren’t going along with a plan for a $500,000 state study on prospects for a new Washington Commanders stadium in Northern Virginia.—Washington Post
• “A Portsmouth man spent six years in jail awaiting trial in two cases. Both ended in acquittals.”—Virginian-Pilot
• Staff from the Virginia Aquarium are looking into the deaths of two humpback whales in the Hampton Roads area.—13News Now
by Staff Report, Virginia Mercury
