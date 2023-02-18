Opinion
Virginia House should hold the line on tax cuts
“You got to know when to hold ‘em, know when to fold ‘em,” country singer Kenny Rogers sang in his classic hit, The Gambler. In other words, playing a winning hand is just as important as cutting your losses.
Members of the House of Delegates should remember that bit of homespun wisdom when it comes to negotiating with the Virginia Senate on their competing budgets, specifically Governor Glenn Youngkin’s proposal to return $1 billion of the $3.6 billion record surplus back to taxpayers still struggling with inflation.
The differing budgets passed by the House and Senate offer a stark contrast between the two chambers. The Senate version offers no tax relief. Senate Finance and Appropriations co-chair Janet Howell, D-Reston, told fellow committee members that after agreeing to an earlier $4 billion tax relief package, “to go further at this time would be premature given the inflationary pressures our economy has been experiencing.”
But this extraordinary admission by one of the Senate’s top leaders that inflation – now at 6.4 percent – is a problem for state government failed to acknowledge that inflation is also a problem for Virginia taxpayers, whose income taxes fund 77 percent of the commonwealth’s General Fund, according to the Department of Planning and Budget.
The Senate’s refusal to even consider returning at least some of the surplus to those same taxpayers while voting to give state employees another raise is such a glaring example of a “what’s-mine-is-mine-and-what’s-yours-is-mine” mentality, it should convince even the most spineless Republicans in the House to fight for tax relief.
In contrast, the budget passed by the House of Delegates returns $466 million to individual taxpayers by lowering the top tax rate from 5.75 percent to 5.5 percent and raising the standard deduction to $9,000 for single filers and $18,000 for married couples. This is long overdue, but it is still modest tax relief. Much if not all of the gains will be negated in future years by the General Assembly’s continuing refusal to index state income taxes to inflation, which the Thomas Jefferson Institute for Public Policy has long been urging the legislature to do.
The House version would also lower the business income tax rate and give small businesses in Virginia an added 10 percent deduction – all while using the remaining $2.6 billion of the surplus for new spending. The Senate’s refusal to share less than a third of the excess funds with the same people who were overcharged is the extreme position here, which legislators will have to defend in an election year when all 40 seats in the state Senate are on the ballot.
Ironically, Howell and five other Democratic members on her committee (co-chair George Barker, D-Alexandria, Senate Majority Leader Richard Saslaw, D-Springfield, and Sens. David Marsden, D-Burke, Adam Ebbin, D-Alexandria, and Mamie Locke, D-Hampton) who voted to torpedo tax cuts are from Northern Virginia and the “urban crescent” including Hampton Roads, which for the past nine years has been experiencing the largest out-migration in the state as residents — including young adults aged 18-29 — flee the high cost of living.
During an appearance before this same committee in December, Youngkin pointed out that Virginia’s tax structure needs to be reformed because taxpayers “are voting with their feet.”
Youngkin’s high-profile anti-tax campaign has not hurt him politically. On the contrary, according to a Mason Dixon survey released earlier this month, he enjoys a 56 percent approval rating – the highest since he’s been in office.
That’s why when negotiating with their counterparts in the Senate, budget conferees on the House side hold a winning hand on tax cuts – if they don’t snatch defeat from the jaws of victory.
Barbara Hollingsworth
Barbara Hollingsworth is a Visiting Fellow with the Thomas Jefferson Institute and a former editorial page editor with the Fredericksburg Free Lance-Star. She may be reached at BarbHoll3@gmail.com.
Opinion
Commentary: Black people live every day with hurdles that former health chief tried to diminish
News this week that the richest Black mothers and their babies are twice as likely to die in the year after childbirth than their white counterparts is just one indicator of why Colin Greene, the onetime chief of the Virginia Health Department, was rejected by the state Senate.
Similar medical facts contribute to why Democratic legislators, African-Americans around Virginia, and department employees were so appalled by Greene’s pronouncements last year about racism. The state health commissioner downplayed more than a century of second-class treatment, stereotypes, and structural barriers that Black people and other minorities have faced regarding health care in this country.
The account Sunday in The New York Times, citing a study by the nonpartisan National Bureau of Economic Research about births in California, also found maternal mortality rates were just as high among the richest Black women as they were among poor white women.
“It’s not race, it’s racism,” an economist focused on public health and obstetrics told The Times. “The data are quite clear that this isn’t about biology. This is about the environments where we live, where we work, where we play, where we sleep.”
Exactly. You can’t improve health care for Black people without noting the circumstances and structures that have long harmed them. That’s why the comments by Greene, the state’s one-time top public health official, were so reprehensible.
The Washington Post reported last year that Greene said he had yet to see “compelling evidence” that racism played a role in well-documented maternal and infant health disparities for Black mothers and their babies. He also took issue with the term racism, telling The Post that “if you say ‘racism,’ you’re blaming White people.”
His obtuseness was insulting. There has been no shortage of reports and data proving that Black people have suffered from unequal treatment and poor outcomes involving medical care.
The Democratic-controlled state Senate, along party lines, sent Greene packing last week. Gov. Glenn Youngkin had named him to the post in 2022, but he didn’t face confirmation proceedings until the current General Assembly session.
Virginia’s Maternal Mortality Review Team, which identifies pregnancy-related deaths and develops ways to produce preventable deaths, continued doing its work as usual under Greene, a program official told me. It recently prepared a report due every three years that’s required by state code.
Greene’s dismissiveness on racism was more than just an issue of semantics. Black people and other people of color have faced neglect and worse in navigating health care in America. They live with those effects every day.
Fear of alienating whites should never outweigh actually assisting people long marginalized in this country.
“The fundamental purpose of the Health Department is to focus on some of our most vulnerable communities and those in the health system,” Sen. Scott Surovell, D-Fairfax, told me. Greene “didn’t seem to have any appreciation for that.”
In 1946, for example, as Jim Crow reigned, the Hospital Survey and Construction Act provided money to build public hospitals and long-term care facilities. But it also allowed states to construct racially separate and unequal facilities, the journal Health Affairs reported.
There’s also the myth that Black people and Black skin are somehow resistant to pain and that they don’t need pain meds in the same quantities that whites do. Some of this claptrap can be traced to the work of J. Marion Sims, often touted as “the father of modern gynecology.” He conducted experiments on enslaved Black women without anesthesia.
The 19th-century doctor was developing a treatment for vesicovaginal fistula, which resulted from vaginal tears during complicated deliveries. But the enslaved women couldn’t consent, first of all.
Sims’ decision not to administer anesthesia was akin to sadism, too. My colleague Samantha Willis included Sims in a 2018 magazine article about Confederate-era monuments that were coming down, including one of Sims in Central Park in New York.
Vestiges of Sims’ rationale exist today. White medical students and residents held misguided beliefs about biological differences between Black and white people, 2016 studies found, and this led to racial bias in pain treatment.
Or consider the federal money that’s been allotted to cystic fibrosis (CF), a disease that primarily affects whites, versus the dollars devoted to sickle cell disease (SCD), which affects Black and Latino people and people from some Mediterranean nations. (Full disclosure: My late sister Saundra, who died last year at age 65, suffered horribly from sickle cell over her lifetime.)
Both sickle cell and cystic fibrosis are inherited disorders. There are roughly 100,000 Americans with sickle cell disease and 35,000 with CF. Yet, over an 11-year period, federal funding was greater per person with CF, at $2,807, compared to sickle cell sufferers, at $812.
“Despite SCD being 3 times as prevalent as CF, both diseases received a similar amount of federal government research funding between 2008 and 2018,” the Journal of the American Medical Association Network Open reported. “The funding disparity was markedly increased when factoring in disease-specific private foundation funding.”
For these reasons and more, Youngkin should appoint someone more sensitive about racial bias in health care than Greene.
The evidence is overwhelming that problems exist. The new health commissioner shouldn’t proclaim otherwise.
by Roger Chesley, Virginia Mercury
Opinion
Commentary: Small modular nuclear reactors: a good deal for Southwest Virginia?
In announcing his 2022 Virginia Energy Plan, Gov. Glenn Youngkin said, “A growing Virginia must have reliable, affordable, and clean energy for Virginia’s families and businesses.” The governor’s plan to promote and subsidize small modular nuclear reactors (SMRs) in Southwest Virginia fails all three of the governor’s own criteria:
SMRs can’t be reliable when they cannot reliably be built and brought online in a predictable and timely fashion.SMRs can’t be affordable because nuclear power is close to the costliest of all forms of electric power generation.SMRs can’t be clean since they produce extremely toxic high- and low-level nuclear waste, which has no safe storage or disposal solution.
Appalachia has long served as a sacrifice zone for the rapacious energy ambitions of other regions. Southwest Virginians have had reason to hope that would change as opportunities for low-cost solar development emerged in recent years. Instead, politicians like Youngkin are making too-good-to-be-true promises about SMRs, sidelining opportunities to promote solar, which can produce power in a matter of weeks, not decades.
Imposing SMRs on Southwest Virginia is disturbing. My father worked for the Atomic Energy Commission in the 1950s. The promise the nuclear industry and the government touted then, “electricity, too cheap to meter,” has never been realized. Tennessee Valley Authority and other utilities abandoned nuclear plants under construction, leaving costly monuments to that folly and sticking electricity customers with the bill.
It’s not at all clear that SMR technology will succeed or when. Levelized cost charts of electric power generation rate nuclear as among the very most expensive means to generate electric power at a utility-scale. If nuclear waste management, insurance, and decommissioning costs are included, actual costs are far higher. (Some of these costs are already socialized for nuclear power, such as insurance in the Price-Anderson Act.)
The first commercial SMR is not expected to be completed until 2029, but already its developers have raised the target price of its power by 53%. This is not a surprise; nuclear power construction history documents an extremely strong correlation between new designs and cost increases, and project delays. Indeed, the Lazard analysis shows that nuclear is the ONLY grid-wide generation source to increase in price between 2009 and 2021. The increase was 36%!
Nuclear waste and reprocessing are also serious concerns. Make no mistake, unreprocessed nuclear waste, for all practicable purposes, is forever. The fact that we have become accustomed to risk does not, by any means, reduce risk. Nor will SMRs generate less waste than their larger forbears. Indeed, a recent Stanford University study concluded that “small modular reactors may produce a disproportionately larger amount of nuclear waste than bigger nuclear plants.”
Safeguarding this waste is already costing taxpayers and utility customers tens of billions of dollars. Since the United States has failed to designate a central storage facility, nuclear power plants are forced to continue to store the waste in pools on site.
Yet nuclear waste recycling, known as reprocessing, is no panacea. In November, the governor spoke in Bristol in support of recycling nuclear waste from SMRs: “I think the big steps out of the box are the technical capability to deploy in the next ten years and, on top of that, to press forward to recycling opportunities for fuel.” He may have had in mind BWX Technologies of Lynchburg, which is beginning reprocessing of uranium at its Nuclear Fuel Services plant in Erwin, Tennessee, for nuclear weapons.
Transportation of SMR nuclear wastes along Virginia mountain roads or railroads across the border to Erwin presents a further risk of accident and contamination. Longstanding concerns about transportation and security of nuclear wastes have never been adequately addressed.
Given these questions about cost, practicality, and safety, the governor’s choice of SMRs as the cornerstone for future energy development in the coalfields of Southwest Virginia risks leaving residents here with nothing. This is especially worrisome as it pulls state support from proven, cheaper, and more readily deployable solar and energy storage applications.
It also redirects government resources away from homegrown economic projects, like the New Economy Program, based on cleaning up and repurposing unrestored mine lands for a burgeoning utility solar energy industry, employing local residents and adding productive purpose to restored land and benefiting the tax base.
Counties across eastern and Piedmont, Virginia, are benefiting from a property tax bonanza flowing from utility-scale solar development. Coalfield counties are being told to ignore a sure solar bet and place their few economic development chips on a risky, unproven, costly, pie-in-the-sky energy prospect.
Why should SWVA be forced to endure the burden of risky and more costly electric energy subsidized by the state to benefit powerful corporations which seek to exploit our region and its people? Why indeed, while the rest of Virginia benefits economically from low-cost, safe solar energy?
This same shell game occurred when state mining regulation allowed mountaintops to be blown away and thousands of acres of forestland despoiled. Once again, government officials are choosing to make decisions that benefit the interests of corporations outside the region instead of the people who actually live here.
by Guest Column, Virginia Mercury
By Rees Shearer
Rees Shearer is a retired school counselor and community organizer who has researched and organized around regional environmental protection and clean energy issues for over 50 years. He lives with his wife, Kathy in Emory, VA.
Opinion
Commentary: Administration’s politicization of history standards deserves an ‘F’
Totally unnecessary. Totally predictable.
Virginia’s prolonged, excruciating review of the state’s K-12 history and social science standards – now on its third major draft, for goodness’ sake – should’ve occurred with much less meddling by state officials. What could’ve been a straightforward exercise in updating the curriculum has become mired in politicization by Gov. Glenn Youngkin’s administration.
I suppose this morass was preordained ever since Youngkin, on the day he was inaugurated, issued Executive Order No. One to end “critical race theory.”
Let me repeat: CRT, an academic framework that explains how race and racism affect people’s lives, isn’t taught in public schools in the commonwealth. It’s primarily a college-level course. Conservatives promoted sinister connotations of the term to boost voter turnout in elections.
The campaign talking point helped fuel Youngkin’s base, and the Republican novice was elected in 2021.
Applying such misrepresentation to the nuts-and-bolts curriculum used in schools, however, doesn’t work nearly as well. Especially when you reject the reasoned, deliberative advice of more than 200 historians, educators and others who want students to truly learn about Virginia and the nation’s past – no matter the faults or achievements.
Some background:
Under state law, the Standards of Learning for various subjects must be revised at least every seven years. The history and social science standards were originally adopted in 1995. They were set to be reviewed by 2022 in a process that began under then-Gov. Ralph Northam.
Historians, division leaders, parents, museum officials and others, working over two years, provided input for the first draft released in August. Fancy that: People with expertise in the content – not those with a political focus – were tasked with such an important job for Virginia’s children.
Jillian Balow, state superintendent of public instruction under Youngkin, then asked to delay public hearings on the standards. Administration members claimed there were typographical errors and content problems.
The president of the Virginia Board of Education said the department had the document for seven months and could’ve made corrections. Besides, over 5,000 comments had already been submitted, concerned citizens noted.
The delay had more than a whiff of political chicanery, especially because so much work took place before Youngkin became governor. His minions, some newly appointed by Youngkin to the board, were trying to override it.
A second draft was released in November. A Northam appointee on the board called it “a disaster.” As the Virginia Mercury’s Nathaniel Cline reported, Balow faced criticism for several issues, including a reference to Indigenous people as “immigrants.”
The Virginia Education Association said that draft “represents the worst kind of politically motivated meddling with academic curriculum. The standards are full of overt political bias, outdated language to describe enslaved people and American Indians, highly subjective framing of American moralism and conservative ideals, coded racist overtures throughout,” and more.
Hillsdale College in Michigan provided input for the second draft. Some critics say the conservative college has published a curriculum that’s been assailed “from renowned historians for inaccuracies and biases.”
That brings us to Draft Three, if you’re keeping score. It was released in January. The state board accepted it for review last week on a 5-3 vote, with appointees of Democratic governors opposing it. Dozens of speakers accused the newest draft of “whitewashing” parts of history and excluding issues such as the American labor movement.
Cassandra Newby-Alexander is a longtime Norfolk State University history professor. She co-chaired the African American History Education Commission, which helped craft proposed changes to the standards. Newby-Alexander told me she’s been incensed by the gamesmanship over the history standards and has written letters to state officials about the problems. “The governor and his people want to walk us back to the 1950s,” she said.
Her Jan. 23 letter, sent after the third draft was released, contends the new Department of Education administration has chosen to ignore its own guidelines “and insert an entirely new draft for approval by the Virginia Board of Education that did not follow any process of creation or review.
“Instead, it appears to be a partisan document replete with errors so egregious that no educator will be able to follow the document and educate their students given the historical errors and chronological organization of the information.”
The latest draft “skips over most of American history, emphasizing only those areas that interprets the nation idealistically and without any critical review of the past,” the professor wrote. “Indeed, the draft approaches American history from a fundamentally flawed perspective, carefully inserting conservative themes throughout and ignoring the realities of our past, such as the long history of enslavement, discrimination, marginalization of people of color, and genocide (in some cases).”
I’ve been reporting and writing in Virginia since 1997. Though I could be mistaken, I don’t recall any previous history SOL update being so controversial.
For instance, this is how Charles Pyle, an education department spokesman, described to me the SOL history review process in 2015: A draft went to the Board of Education for first review in October 2014. The board scheduled to approve the standards in January 2015, but it was delayed for edits the board requested.
“The Board of Education approved the 2015 History and Social Science Standards of Learning in March 2015,” Pyle said by email.
That five-month timeline has already been exceeded this go-round. Only two drafts were needed in 2015, too.
Instead of mucking up the review process, state education folks should’ve focused on other critical issues. Here’s one: Try not shortchanging the money for school divisions by more than $200 million because of a calculating glitch, as Balow admitted last month.
There’s also the fight over Youngkin’s appointment of Suparna Dutta to the Board of Education. Senate Democrats, who have a majority, this week rejected the confirmation of Dutta, an Indian immigrant who has criticized progressive education policies she believes overemphasize the importance of race, as the Virginia Mercury reported.
The SOLs history controversy will allow Youngkin to tamp down on white guilt and muddy the waters over racism’s impact in America. It might be good for his future electoral aspirations.
For the state’s schoolchildren? Not at all.
by Roger Chesley, Virginia Mercury
Opinion
Deadlocked again on taxes vs. spending
We have seen this before in Virginia, and here we go again: the classic conflict between tax cuts for the many versus more government spending for a few.
The Republican-dominated House of Delegates has passed a series of broad tax reductions, while the Democratic-dominated Virginia Senate has killed its versions of the same bills. Last Sunday, the Senate then produced a budget proposal about $1 billion richer in funds for education, mental health services, and other poll-tested priorities.
Killing the tax bills creates even more revenue to spend in future years, billions more.
The 2023 Virginia General Assembly tax debate is just another revival of an old political show. Last year it ended well for new Governor Glenn Youngkin (R) and for those hoping to pay less in state taxes. This year is not guaranteed to see the same outcome, not unless there is a late push to engage public attention as the House and Senate seek compromise.
The long list of tax cuts which passed the House should also be whittled down to the essentials, which might make it easier to build that public support.
It is a long list of proposals, perhaps too long. The Senate killed a proposed increase in the standard deduction, a reduction of the corporate income tax rate from 6 to 5 percent, a reduction in the top personal income tax rate from 5.75 to 5.5 percent, and a state version of a popular business deduction available at the federal level.
The Senate even rejected (so far) a highly popular proposal to expand a major tax break for military retirees. Last year bipartisan majorities in both houses supported creating the big tax subtraction but allowed it only for those age 55 or older. The House has now voted to eliminate the minimum age, but the Senate didn’t even have a bill on that issue.
What of all that is essential? The most important tax measure the 2023 General Assembly should pass is not even under consideration. The recent spate of serious inflation has provide the best opportunity in 50 years to index Virginia’s tax code. The tax brackets, subtractions, and deductions should all be adjusted for inflation and then set to rise gradually with future inflation.
The Thomas Jefferson Institute inserted a single question on the issue in a recent Mason-Dixon Polling and Strategy survey, and the idea was universally applauded by Democrats, Republicans, and Independents. Support was strongest among Democrats (70 percent). Everybody grasps the impact of inflation now, even the younger folks who missed the last wave in the 1970s.
But Youngkin didn’t propose it, and probably the most comprehensive bill on the topic was introduced by a House Democrat. It never came up for a vote, not even in committee. Unless indexing reappears out of the budget talks, inflation will continue to produce revenue windfalls for the government and higher taxes for people.
In the absence of indexing, Youngkin’s effort to add another $2,000 to a couple’s standard deduction becomes the highest priority in his package. The other high-priority item the Assembly really should adopt in any compromise is the qualified business income deduction, only of benefit to businesses which are not incorporated.
Little has been done to promote the package beyond talking points on Virginia’s anemic economic performance and population loss, with the premise being that lower corporate and individual tax burdens will turn things around. Go to the public website for the Virginia Chamber of Commerce and look up its legislative priority list, and you find a vague endorsement of “tax reform to better position the Commonwealth for economic growth and investment” with no mention of the corporate rate cut or qualified business income deduction.
From the outset, the only way to sell a major corporate income tax reduction was a compelling argument it would improve economic outcomes coupled with a strong show of support from the business community. The window is closing on that. There might be value in trimming the top rate from 6 to 5.75 or even 5.5 percent just so Virginia’s economic marketers could advertise a rate “less than 6 percent.”
There may also be value in arguing that the top rate for corporations should mirror the top rate for individuals. So much business activity now is in non-incorporated entities. Gig workers and many small businesses are taxed under the individual tax rules. That is why the other high-priority item is the qualified business income deduction based on a similar federal provision.
The qualified business income deduction at the federal level was created in the 2017 Tax Cuts and Jobs Act to level the playing field between incorporated and unincorporated businesses. At the federal level, it creates an additional deduction equal to 20 percent of the business net income, and Youngkin’s proposal would grant a 10 percent deduction on the state return.
Only businesses organized as sole proprietorships, S-corporations, or partnerships (and some trusts) can claim it. While many of these are small, it can include large companies. But they are large companies not organized as C corporations.
As the fiscal impact statement on the bill reports, only Iowa, Colorado, Idaho, and North Dakota also recognize the qualified business income deduction for state taxes. If competitive positioning is your goal, Virginia should make every effort to adopt this pro-business provision that is not recognized in most direct competitor states that also have income taxes. For once, let’s lead.
But again, that argument has not been pushed in any public messaging, either from political leaders or from the various business groups that might benefit. If squeaky wheels get grease, silent wheels just rotate around the shaft.
Steve Haner
Thomas Jefferson Institute for Public Policy
Steve Haner, a long-time Richmond veteran, is a Senior Fellow with the Thomas Jefferson Institute for Public Policy. He may be reached at steve@thomasjeffersoninst.org.
Opinion
Banning gas stoves will not save the planet; it results in more gas use
The gas stove “controversy” has returned to the pages of the Royal Examiner, courtesy of Ivy Main, a volunteer lawyer for the Virginia Sierra Club chapter, who has never met an electric heating or cooking device she didn’t like.
She says, “no one in the White House actually wants to ban gas stoves” and rightly points out that Virginia’s relatively mild climate makes gas heating “less lucrative” than the colder North. I would say “less necessary” since I do not view everything through the lens of whether a corporation will profit or not. Despite being warmer, we can still get some cold snaps and gas use scales with the need for heat, unlike heat exchangers flipping over to resistive heat and stressing the grid.
It is true that gas stoves were at least given the cold shoulder by the White House. Yahoo’s January 9, 2023 headline was “Biden Administration Considers Banning Gas Stoves over Health Concerns.” However, as Ms. Main reassures us, no one in the White House “actually” wants to ban gas stoves. The reason for the false scare, according to Yahoo, was that “The stoves, which are used in about 40 percent of homes in the U.S., emit pollutants including nitrogen dioxide, carbon monoxide and fine particulate matter at levels deemed unsafe by the EPA and World Health Organization.”
Those articles failed to point out that the same pollutants are emitted by cooking with any heat source, including electricity. In fact, real-world scientific studies comparing cooking real foods find only a little extra pollution from the gas itself. The indoor pollution aspect seems to be just another back door way to ban heat and cooking sources that some people don’t like. The irony is that the same heat source is used at the power plant to boil water to produce electricity that is used in the stove or heat pump. But when a heat pump fails and switches to resistive heat, there’s far more load on the grid and far less efficient use of the heat from the gas. But that inefficiency is always true for gas versus gas/electric stoves. It is far more efficient to burn gas to heat or cook food than to use gas to boil water to deliver electricity to use to heat or cook food.
In short, banning gas stoves will not save the planet; it results in more gas use. Some day we will have more renewable electricity sources, and that won’t be the case, but it’s certainly not the case now. Most readers of the Royal Examiner do not have and will never have access to natural gas, so the issue is mostly moot. Our weather is pretty nice except for the snow lovers. The best policy for now and the next decade or two is “all of the above” and not pretending that banning gas stoves will fix the weather or improve people’s health.
Eric Peterson
Warren County
Opinion
Commentary: Should Virginia build housing for public servants on public land?
Almost 60% of tenants in Virginia faced a rent increase last year. Localities are regulating starter homes out of existence. The rate of evictions is quickly returning to pre-pandemic levels. The statewide median home sales price broke $390,000 last spring. The commonwealth’s housing crisis can seem like something of an onion: each layer peels back to reveal one smellier than the next — and too much time peering into it could leave you in tears.
However, Virginia’s worsening woes surrounding high housing costs have recently garnered the attention of state leaders from the Governor’s Mansion to the General Assembly. A whole host of bills proposed this session offer ideas on how to make housing more affordable, but the state and local governments could already be sitting on one solution: public lands.
Public land for public servants
Earlier this month Del. Schuyler VanValkenburg, D-Henrico introduced a resolution requesting that the Department of Housing and Community Development “study ways to increase affordable housing options for public servants on publicly owned property.” Although HJ 490 was ultimately laid on the table (lawmaker lingo for “killed”) earlier this week, its contents will be conveyed to DHCD for consideration via a letter suggesting agency action on a suite of proposals delegates and senators have put forward this session.
Although the statewide stats on the housing crisis are concerning, VanValkenburg introduced his study bill because of issues facing his own constituents.
“Henrico is ahead of the game on this issue, but we have an affordability problem in that folks who work at Short Pump can’t afford to live near there,” he said. “We’re increasingly seeing public servants in western Henrico moving out to Hanover, Goochland, and Powhatan. Eventually those folks stop teaching, policing, and fire fighting in Henrico because the commute is a killer. Once someone has been in your county for a while they have built up skills, knowledge and relationships that we don’t want to lose.”
With issues like zoning often becoming a lightning rod, VanValkenburg hoped using publicly-owned lands to build housing for public servants would be low-hanging fruit. Had the bill not died in the House, the plan was for DHCD to spend the next year working with localities across the commonwealth to create plans for workforce housing for teachers, first responders, and other civil servants. With such plans in place, the thinking was localities might have then felt more comfortable diving into the issue of affordable housing more broadly.
From classrooms to bedrooms
On the other side of Richmond, Chesterfield County has already begun a series of projects to reimagine abandoned public buildings for better use. Last October, in collaboration with the Maggie Walker Community Land Trust, the county broke ground on Ettrick Landing, a 10-unit, single-family subdivision on the site of the former Dupuy Elementary School. At first, a community group called the Concerned Citizens of Ettrick (CCE) was worried about what would replace the area’s old school.
“When they realized the school was so dilapidated it was beyond salvageable use, [CCE] went from saying, ‘Not over my dead body, no way,’ to “Tell me more about a community land trust. Who will be able to afford the homes?’ and ‘What will this future neighborhood look like?’” explained Nicholas Feucht, Chesterfield’s real estate development and housing coordinator. “It took three years from community engagement to the groundbreaking due to the pandemic, but almost 100 people came out to show their support.”
As part of the land trust, the 10 homes being built on the site will all be permanently affordable. Ranging from one to two stories and 1,500 to 1,800 square feet, the houses are all expected “to be sold for $150,000 to $180,000 — a price point that is affordable to households earning between approximately $35,000 and $75,000 per year, or up to 80% of area median household income,” according to the county.
Infrastructure like roads and water are going in place now, and the county anticipates Project Homes will have the first half of the homes completed this summer with the remaining units finished later this year. The community engagement for an adaptive reuse project of the much better-maintained Matoaca Elementary School kicked off late last year as well, with an eye towards assisting older residents.
“The single fastest growing demographic in our county is singles over 65,” Feucht said. “We’re trying to think about how people can age in place without the burden of home repair and lawn maintenance. We don’t have a ton of surplus public property in Chesterfield, but this is a great model of how we can work with a nonprofit to build something that can serve residents not just now but in the future.”
Housing for whomst?
Although neither project in Chesterfield will specifically target public servants, both demonstrate the way in which publicly-owned lands can be repurposed to be affordable housing. By explaining to communities why new housing is needed and allowing additional density, local governments can have a surprising amount of influence over the outcome of proposed affordable developments. Localities also have a vested interest in ensuring their employees are part of the communities they work within.
“There is a particular need for public employees to live where they serve,” said Kathryn Howell, associate professor at Virginia Commonwealth University and co-director of the RVA Eviction Lab. “If the city worker in charge of transportation doesn’t live in the city, then they may not have the same interests as city residents. If they’re driving in from the suburbs, then they may not want to drive over the speed humps residents want installed.”
Affordable housing for public servants is often branded “workforce housing,” a label that can sometimes be helpful in reducing community concerns around new development. By specifically calling out the most popular public workers like teachers and first responders as the direct beneficiaries, opposition to affordable housing is frequently harder to maintain. As public employees range from executives of economic development to dump truck drivers, the term may function better as branding than a cohesive category of people seeking shelter.
“What do we mean when we say ‘public servants?’ Teachers, firefighters, police officers — the valiant professions?” asked Howell. “Many officials almost never want to talk about other low-wage government workers. Down below 60% [Area Median Income], it’s really difficult to provide housing. There is a sales pitch that happens for workforce housing, but all housing is workforce housing because almost everyone works.”
Given that many people want a specific type of home – an apartment near lots of retail and restaurants or a suburban rancher with a two-car garage – anticipating, let alone building, the kinds of homes that public servants want may prove challenging. The more expansive solution to keeping public servants in the communities they serve is to increase Virginia’s housing supply across the board, according to Howell.
“Workforce housing can be dealt with by adding supply because it lowers prices across the board,” she said. “If you don’t have enough housing that’s affordable in Fredericksburg, for example, then the people teaching there will just move further out. Ultimately it keeps bumping people out, which makes sprawl worse.”
A future of ever-further commutes for public servants is the fate Del. VanValkenburg aimed to help his constituents avoid when he introduced his study. Although his bill died this year, he’s hopeful that the growing consensus about the causes behind Virginia’s housing crisis will undergird his push for progress going forward.
“We’ve seen what happens in states that are not proactive on this and have to dig themselves out of a hole,” he said. “We don’t want to get there because then you’re addressing not just a lack of housing but also increased homelessness and the need for more social services. We are in a moment where people in both parties recognize that housing is an issue to solve.”
by Wyatt Gordon, Virginia Mercury
