State News
Virginia House votes to repeal Clean Cars law
Republicans in the House of Delegates passed legislation Wednesday to repeal a law tying Virginia to California vehicle emissions standards that are set to ban the sale of new gas-powered cars in 2035.
Along party lines, the House of Delegates voted 52-48 to pass House Bill 1378, carried by Del. Tony Wilt, R-Rockingham.
Wilt’s bill faces a rocky road in the Senate, where Democrats have killed several Republican bills for the same goal. Sen. Barbara Favola, D-Arlington, has said any bill to repeal the California emissions law that comes over from the House will meet the same fate.
Democrats struck down several Republican efforts to roll back or delay the enactment of climate laws, including the more stringent vehicle emissions standards, during the last General Assembly session.
In 2021, the General Assembly passed legislation that coupled Virginia vehicle emissions regulations with those set by the California Air Resources Board, a set of rules often called the “Clean Car” standards. Last year, CARB issued a new rule requiring that all new cars sold in the state be zero-emission beginning in 2035.
The 2021 legislation Virginia enacted was one of two options the state has when it comes to regulating tailpipe emissions: either continue to follow the federal standards set by the U.S. Environmental Protection Agency or follow more stringent regulations set by California.
The Clean Air Act allows states only two choices on vehicle emissions regulations to limit the number of standards that manufacturers must adhere to. California was granted an exception to set its own standards to address smog issues. Over a dozen other states have also adopted the Golden State’s rule.
Wilt and Republicans argue the California standards place burdensome cost demands on Virginians and say the 2035 target is unrealistic. EVs will also put a strain on the grid, Wilt said in a floor speech Wednesday.
“The free market is driving this, and I would dare say, as fast as they can,” Wilt said, noting manufacturers’ plans to electrify their fleets. “I think we’re all on board; there’s just a distinct difference [on] how we want to go about it.”
But Del. Rip Sullivan, D-Arlington, said Virginia’s adoption of the Clean Cars standard positions it as a leader in the “acceleration” toward electric vehicles.
Passing Wilt’s bill sends a message that the state doesn’t want to lead “or, worse yet, can’t compete,” Sullivan said.
Del. Alfonso Lopez, D- Arlington, contended that data centers, which have proliferated in Northern Virginia, are already putting demands on the grid.
Earlier Wednesday, a House subcommittee advanced a bill by Sullivan to set up a $25 million fund to establish charging infrastructure outside highway corridors. Sen. Dave Marsden, D-Fairfax, has a similar bill in the Senate that is scheduled to be taken up Thursday.
“We want every part of Virginia” to be part of the transition, said Sullivan in the subcommittee meeting.
Similar proposals were put forward in 2022 but failed to pass the General Assembly or make it into the budget.
by Charlie Paullin, Virginia Mercury
House panel narrowly backs legislation to lower the minimum wage for minors
Lawmakers narrowly backed a bill to lower the minimum wage for employees under the age of 18 Tuesday, with House Majority Leader Terry Kilgore, R-Scott, joining with two Democrats to oppose it.
The House Commerce and Energy subcommittee voted 4-3 to recommend approval of a bill from Del. Danny Marshall, R-Danville, that would require employers to pay employees younger than 18 no less than the greater of $9 per hour or the federal minimum wage, which is currently $7.25 per hour.
The minimum wage in Virginia has risen from $7.25 an hour to the current $12 an hour over the past three years following Democrat-backed legislation signed into law in 2020. That law included provisions further increasing the minimum wage to $13.50 an hour in 2025 and $15 an hour in 2026. Still, those increases will require additional approval from the General Assembly to go into effect.
The current law lists 16 categories of workers not subject to the state increases, including those under the age of 16 and those younger than 18 who are enrolled in school full-time while working less than 20 hours per week.
Workers aged 16 and 17 who don’t fall under any of the exemptions must be paid at least the state minimum of $12 an hour. Marshall’s legislation would reduce that wage floor to $9 an hour.
Marshall told the panel the push for lower wages for minors was brought to him by small business owners in his area over concerns that they will be unable to afford to pay workers if the state’s minimum wage increases up to $15 an hour in 2026.
Small businesses “cannot afford to pay $15 for someone who comes into a business less than 18 with a small skillset,” Marshall said. “They have to be trained that 8 o’clock means 8 o’clock.”
Kilgore, as well as Del. Cliff Hayes, D-Chesapeake, and House Minority Leader Don Scott, D-Portsmouth, voted against the bill.
Over 10 individuals and organizations opposed the bill, saying it promotes age discrimination and don’t consider employed teenagers’ financial needs.
Abby Garber, a 17-year-old with the Coalition for Virginia’s Future student group, told the subcommittee she’s been working since she was 14 to save money for college. Many of her friends are forced to work long hours after school to support their families.
The bill “would force many of my friends to take up multiple jobs to make ends meet and might even force them to leave school to survive,” Garber said. “This bill would be detrimental to our commonwealth’s youth.”
Mel Borja, a policy analyst for the progressive think tank Commonwealth Institute for Fiscal Analysis, said the legislation would also disproportionately impact Black and other workers of color, youth in rural communities, and first- and second-generation immigrant children.
“This bill burns a hole in the wallets of teenage workers in a time of high inflation that has made it harder to make ends meet,” Borja said.
While no one spoke in support of the bill Tuesday, Marshall said if minors continue to be paid the state’s minimum wage as it inches up to $15 an hour, “we’re going to have an unintended consequence that is actually going to have a reverse effect that we’ll have fewer people that will be hired.”
“If people come to the job at under 18 and they have certain skills,” Marshall said, “then they will be able to get paid a higher wage.”
by Meghan McIntyre, Virginia Mercury
State Senate Republicians on Attorney General’s report on investigation of Virginia Parole Board
On January 25, 2023, State Senate Republicans expressed disappointment and outrage over the information uncovered by Attorney General Jason S. Miyares’s investigation of the Virginia Parole Board during the administration of former Governor Ralph Northam.
“This report was far worse than any of us could have possibly imagined,” noted Senate Republican Leader Thomas K. Norment, Jr. (R-James City). “The reckless and deliberate disregard for the Code and the Parole Board’s own policies and procedures ranks among the most outrageous conduct by government officials I have seen in my three decades of service.
“The report attributes actions to former Chair Bennett and the former members of the Parole Board that were a direct assault on our system of justice,” said Senator Mark
D. Obenshain (R-Rockingham), former Senate Courts of Justice Committee Chair. “The findings in this report point to a Board run amok, and the statistics are
staggering: violating the rights of victims 83 times and failing to notify Commonwealth’s Attorneys 66 times in just a two-month period, resulting in four capital murderers, 31 first-degree murderers, and eleven rapists being released.
“These actions violated the public’s trust, and there must be consequences.”
“The Attorney General’s report includes important legislative and policy recommendations,” Senator Norment noted. “For those recommendations requiring legislative action, the General Assembly should act on a bipartisan basis as soon as possible. Additionally, we must demand accountability for these egregious actions and
derelictions of duty. Therefore, I respectfully ask Judge Bennett to avoid legislative action regarding her status by immediately submitting her resignation from the bench.”
Attorney General Miyares releases report on Virginia Parole Board
On January 25, 2023, Attorney General Jason Miyares released a 69-page report on the Virginia Parole Board detailing significant and repeated violations of Parole Board policies and state law under former Chair Adrianne Bennett. The report describes the chaotic atmosphere surrounding a parole-granting frenzy at the Parole Board in March and April 2020, the time between when Chair Bennett was nominated for a judgeship and her investiture, and a deeper look into her board’s risky practices.
The investigation and final report were conducted pursuant to Governor Glenn Youngkin’s Executive Order 3.
Attorney General Miyares issued the following statement on the report:
“Under Chair Adrianne Bennett, the Virginia Parole Board endangered public safety and abused its power by releasing dozens of violent felons against Parole Board policies, and frequently in clear violation of a court order or Virginia law,” said Attorney General Miyares. “Judge Bennett’s brazen abuse of her power put Virginians’ safety at risk so that she could promote a criminal-first, victim-last agenda without regard for victims or their safety.
“I thank the hard work of my team to compile this report and look forward to working with the General Assembly and the current Parole Board to promote trust and transparency in its actions and ensure the victims of violent crime are never again ignored, silenced, or overlooked. The reckless disregard for the law described in my office’s report must never again be repeated.”
Click here to read the attached fact sheet.
Click here to read the full report.
Click here to read the full appendices.
Hiring up, more Virginians looking for employment, December jobs report shows
Virginia Governor Glenn Youngkin announced the number of employed residents rose by 4,485 to 4,228,407 in December 2022. According to BLS Local Area Unemployment Statistics (“LAUS” or “the household survey”), the labor force in Virginia increased by 9,611 to 4,357,319.
Since January 2022, nearly 90,000 more Virginians have been employed. More Virginians moved off the sidelines begin and looked for a job in December. The Commonwealth’s unemployment rate increased by 0.2 percentage points to 3.0 percent, which remains below the national rate of 3.5 percent. During the month, the number of unemployed residents increased by 5,126 to 128,912, but the overall number is down 10,422 since January 2022.
“Throughout the first year of our administration, job growth in Virginia was overwhelmingly led by the private sector–providing 86 percent of year-over-year job growth–with our valuable defense and public sectors continuing their strong contributions as well,” said Governor Glenn Youngkin. “This encouraging report showed thousands of Virginians coming off the sidelines and returning to the workforce. We remain laser-focused on improving Virginia’s competitive presence among states competing for jobs and businesses. As companies in Virginia continue to grow payrolls and drive our economy, we must keep moving forward to lower the cost of living and the cost of doing business in the Commonwealth.”
Job growth averaged 9,000 a month over the past year, over twice the 2021 average and 28 percent more than the pre-pandemic average in 2019. Virginia’s seasonally adjusted unemployment rate of 3.0 percent is 0.3 of a percentage point below the rate from a year ago.
The Commonwealth’s labor force participation rate increased to 63.7 percent in December. The labor force participation rate measures the proportion of the civilian population age 16 and older that is employed or actively looking for work.
“Nearly 10,000 Virginians joined the labor force in December,” said Secretary of Labor Bryan Slater. “This was the largest increase since May last year and is a promising sign that more people are getting off the sidelines and back into the workforce as we start the new year.”
“The Commonwealth’s unemployment rate remained in a narrow range of 2.6 percent and 3.0 percent for much of 2022,” said Secretary of Commerce and Trade Caren Merrick. “These low levels indicate a strong labor market, and we are encouraged by the number of people entering the workforce in December.”
BLS publishes an additional employment figure from its Current Employment Statistics Survey (“CES” or “establishment survey”). Virginia CES employment edged up by 100 jobs in December to 4,097,900.
The CES survey uses payroll records of establishment employers and is designed to provide a count of jobs under which the employer pays unemployment insurance. The LAUS survey is based on monthly household interviews conducted for the Bureau of Labor Statistics. It provides comprehensive data on the labor force, including those who are employed and unemployed.
The household survey only distinguishes between whether a person is employed or unemployed, whereas CES counts each employee that is on an employer’s payroll. CES excludes business owners, self-employed persons, unpaid volunteers and private household workers, and those on unpaid leave or not working because of a labor dispute.
From January 2022 to December 2022, the VEC estimates that establishments in Virginia gained 104,300 jobs, an increase of 2.6 percent. The private sector recorded a gain of 82,100 jobs, while employment in the public sector increased by 22,200 jobs.
During the same January 2022 to December 2022 period, on a seasonally adjusted basis, ten of eleven major industry divisions realized recovery in employment levels while one industry experienced contraction. The largest gains in the period occurred in education and health services, up 26,900 jobs (+4.9%). The second gain occurred in government, up 22,200 jobs (+3.1%). The third largest gain occurred in leisure and hospitality, up 20,500 jobs (+5.3%). Other job gains occurred in professional and business services (+10,300 jobs), trade, transportation, and utilities (+6,400 jobs), construction (+6,000 jobs), miscellaneous services (+5,200 jobs), manufacturing (+5,100 jobs), information (+3,300 jobs), and mining and logging (+400 jobs). The only job loss occurred in finance (-2,000 jobs).
Comparing December 2022 figures to December 2021, on a seasonally adjusted basis, ten of eleven major industry divisions experienced employment increases while one saw an employment decrease. The largest absolute over-the-year job gain occurred in education and health services, up 32,000 jobs (+5.9%). The second largest over-the-year job gain occurred in leisure and hospitality, up 23,200 jobs (+6.0%). The third largest over-the-year job gain occurred in government, up 15,000 jobs (+2.1%). Other job gains occurred in professional and business services (+9,900 jobs); trade, transportation, and utilities (+8,900 jobs); construction (+6,000 jobs); manufacturing (+5,200 jobs); miscellaneous services (+5,000 jobs); information (+3,00 jobs); and mining and logging (+300 jobs). The only job loss occurred in finance, with a decrease of 5,000 jobs. For more details, visit the Virginia Employment Commission’s website at vec.virginia.gov.
The Port of Virginia completes deal for 5 ship-to-shore cranes to support preparedness, modernization plan
The Port of Virginia® recently finalized the terms of purchase for five new ship-to shore cranes that are part of an equipment renewal plan that ensures the port’s container terminals and cargo handling equipment are modern and prepared for the future.
“In order to maintain our efficiency and competitive edge, it’s important to be continually upgrading with modern equipment,” said Stephen A. Edwards, CEO and executive director of the Virginia Port Authority. “These cranes will ensure our lift capacity, berth productivity and the ability to handle multiple ultra-large container vessels (ULCVs) simultaneously at our primary container terminals, Virginia International Gateway (VIG) and Norfolk International Terminals (NIT).”
These cranes will be able to accommodate the ULCVs, that are making regular stops in Virginia and even higher-volume ships of the future. Each crane has the capacity reach across a vessel that is 26 containers wide, which is three-to-four containers beyond the reach of most cranes.
Delivery is set for December 2024 with two of the units going to VIG and three to the South Berth at NIT; the port will retire an equivalent number of existing cranes at those facilities. Once in place, the port will have 30 ship-to-shore cranes at work in the Norfolk Harbor and the ability to service the biggest container ships at sea.
“We are in an expansion phase and we must be able to further improve our productivity and capabilities,” Edwards said. “We are showing our customers and port users that they can continue to count on The Port of Virginia as they grow their vessel sizes and cargo volumes.”
The port is engaged in a significant rail capacity expansion program at NIT and nearing the start of the civil engineering needed to begin a complete renovation and modernization of NIT’s North Berth.
Crane Specifications:
- Builder: Shanghai-based Zhenhua Heavy Industries Co., Ltd, (called ZPMC),
- Crane height = 170’ above the dock
- Boom-out length = 226’ from the rail closest to the water
- Per unit weight = 1,827 tons
- Combined total cost (5 units) = $61.6 million, delivery included
(The Virginia Port Authority (VPA) is a political subdivision of the Commonwealth of Virginia. The VPA owns and through its private operating subsidiary, Virginia International Terminals, LLC (VIT), operates four general cargo facilities Norfolk International Terminals, Portsmouth Marine Terminal, Newport News Marine Terminal and the Virginia Inland Port in Warren County. The VPA leases Virginia International Gateway and Richmond Marine Terminal. A recent economic impact study from The College of William and Mary shows that The Port of Virginia helps to create more than 437,000 jobs and generated $1 billion in total economic impact throughout the Commonwealth on an annual basis.)
Va. lawmakers push bipartisan effort to reinvigorate electric utility commission
As Virginia lawmakers negotiate proposals to reform the laws regulating the state’s two largest electric utilities, a separate push is being made to reinvigorate a commission intended to allow more in-depth consideration of such issues outside the legislative session.
Senate Bill 1166 from Sen. Scott Surovell, D-Fairfax, and House Bill 2275 from House Majority Leader Terry Kilgore, R-Scott, would outline a greater role for the Commission on Electric Utility Regulation, or CEUR, in reviewing the state’s energy policy.
While the Virginia State Corporation Commission oversees utility regulation in the commonwealth, the CEUR, established in 2008 and composed of lawmakers, is charged with overseeing how the SCC implements the laws governing Dominion Energy and Appalachian Power Company.
Currently, legislators working on rate regulation proposals are “virtually dependent on industry lobbyists and environmental organizations for information” and must “mediate between the two,” Surovell said. Utility regulation, he added, is “not everyday subject matter.”
CEUR would “help members who get appointed to the commission learn about energy,” Kilgore said. “We need more folks involved in that whole area.”
Among other changes, the proposed legislation would add three citizen seats to the CEUR and require it to meet at least twice per year.
Surovell has requested $1 million to add seven staff members to the commission.
Despite a law last session extending the CEUR’s term to 2024, the commission has not met since 2017. After the Senate Commerce and Labor Committee killed more than half a dozen rate reform proposals in 2021, the committee voted to send a letter to the CEUR asking it to review four of the bills.
Months after it was asked to take up reform proposals, electric utility commission still hasn’t met
“We are embroiled in incredibly complex matters here,” said Sen. Monty Mason, D-Williamsburg, at the time. “And I think we’ve got to figure out a mechanism in the off-season where we can delve into some of these things.
The CEUR never convened to take up the proposals.
Restarting the commission is “very important,” said Kilgore. “We get out here in a short session right now, moving all this energy policy through. It’d be a lot better if we had time to discuss and get all the stakeholders together before we get here to have some of these items worked out.”
Surovell and Kilgore’s bills this session would also require the governor to present his statutorily mandated four-year energy plan and the utilities to present their integrated resource plans, which outline plans for future utility investments, to the CEUR. Additionally, the commission would be charged with reviewing ways to access federal funding for energy projects and creating a Commonwealth Energy Research Fund. The research fund would be administered legislatively instead of implementing a similar administrative-run Virginia Power Innovation Fund and Program, a project backed by Gov. Glenn Youngkin that is being advanced through legislation from Sen. Jill Vogel, R-Fauquier.
“Energy is something that is such a huge part of our economy,” Dana Wiggins, director of outreach and financial advocacy for the Virginia Poverty Law Center, told the Mercury. “Everyone needs access to energy; we all depend on access to electricity. It is something that really deserves more consideration and time.”
In recent years, the General Assembly has seen increasing calls for electric utility reform. Two sweeping pieces of legislation introduced this session was expected to be considered in Senate committee Monday but were removed from the agenda as negotiations continue between Dominion, the Southern Environmental Law Center, Clean Virginia, Virginia Poverty Law Center, industrial groups, and more.
Another bill, being carried by Sen. Frank Ruff, R-Mecklenburg, would separate Appalachian Power Company from the system of regulation that governs Dominion under state law.
On Monday, Senate Commerce and Labor Committee members moved Surovell’s CEUR bill forward without discussion. Kilgore’s bill has not yet been taken up in the House.
by Charlie Paullin, Virginia Mercury
