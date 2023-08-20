State News
Virginia Increases Training Requirements for Students in Tattoo Schools
Starting Sept. 1, Virginia students seeking a tattooing license through a school will have to undergo more hours of training following regulatory changes.
Those changes increase the hours students must spend in training from 750 to 1000 hours, with the additional 250 hours to be used solely for hands-on training. The permanent cosmetic tattoo license requirements will increase from 90 to 200 hours.
State regulations define permanent cosmetic tattooers as people who tattoo marks that resemble permanent makeup on a client, including “the permanent coloration of … eyebrows, eyeliners, lip coloring, lip liners” and other parts of the face.
The Board for Barbers and Cosmetology said it initially adopted the increased training requirements during a Sept. 20, 2021, meeting. However, the board said it took almost two more years of work on the regulations to ensure there was proper input and guidance.
“The process included a re-proposed phase of review as well as working with a stakeholder group of tattooers and forming a Tattoo Subcommittee to do a line-by-line review of the regulations,” a spokesperson for the board said in an email.
The board said the increase in required permanent cosmetic tattoo program hours was due to a recommendation by the board’s tattoo subcommittee after it “repeatedly heard from a number of industry experts that 90 hours simply was not enough training to reach minimum competency.”
The decision to add 250 hours of practical training for a general tattoo license obtained through a school, the board said, came from concerns “that tattoo school candidates were not receiving enough hands-on experience to gain minimal competency.”
One public comment from Stitch Martinez, who identified himself as being associated with the tattoo shop Primal Tattoo, said it was a “scary reality” that tattoo schools aren’t giving students sufficient training.
“We’ve all seen tattoo school graduates, who are fully licensed and are incapable of tattooing,” he wrote.
A new 200-hour training requirement for master permanent cosmetic tattoo licenses will also go into effect this September.
Master permanent cosmetic tattooers provide more advanced services like breast and scar repigmentation.
“Because the nature of the [master] services is so intimate (eyeshadow, cheek blush, and scar and areola repigmentation, generally for breast cancer survivors), the board believed a formal training program was necessary to ensure licensees were properly performing services,” the board said.
According to letters sent from Board for Barbers and Cosmetology Executive Director Kelley Smith to tattoo schools in Virginia, students can still get a license under the current, shorter requirements if they start their training before Sept. 1.
Schools also have until the start of September to update their curricula to reflect the new requirements.
The regulations will not impact those obtaining tattoo licenses through apprenticeship programs requiring 1,500 hours of training.
by Meghan McIntyre, Virginia Mercury
by Meghan McIntyre, Virginia Mercury
Virginia’s Labor Renaissance: Record Participation and Robust Employment Growth
A Beacon of Prosperity in the Commonwealth.
Governor Glenn Youngkin proudly announced that Virginia has witnessed remarkable gains in employment, leading to the highest labor force participation rate the state has seen in over a decade. Virginia’s commitment to supporting its workforce and strategic decisions have fortified its position as a robust economic powerhouse.
Virginia’s employment has swelled, with an additional 18,000 individuals finding jobs in July, culminating in a staggering 219,452 residents employed since January 2022. The labor force participation rate, a key indicator that measures the percentage of the civilian population either employed or actively seeking employment, climbed to an impressive 66.7%. This surge isn’t just any typical rise – it’s the highest the state has recorded since November 2012. Furthermore, according to the household survey from the Bureau of Labor and Statistics, Virginia’s labor force burgeoned by 8,981, marking the largest workforce since data collection commenced in 1976.
Governor Youngkin was buoyant, stating, “With the largest labor force ever to support growing businesses, Virginia is undeniably on the move. Our strategy emphasizes reducing business costs and ensuring affordable living standards for working Virginians. Together, we will propel the Commonwealth to even greater heights.” He attributed this success to a commonsense agenda promoting ease of doing business and improving quality of life.
Amidst this labor growth, the state’s unemployment rate also took a positive turn. July’s unemployment dropped by 0.2 percentage points to 2.5%, which stands notably below the national average of 3.5%. This rate reflects a promising trend toward pre-pandemic stability.
Secretary of Commerce, Caren Merrick, highlighted the significance of this downward trend, emphasizing how Virginia’s unemployment rates are nearing pre-COVID-19 benchmarks. Echoing her sentiments, Secretary of Labor Bryan Slater commented on the Commonwealth’s prosperous labor market and expressed optimism about the current trajectory of workforce growth.
Industry-wise, the Education and Health Services sector led the charge with an addition of 1,500 jobs. The Construction and Government sectors weren’t far behind, each adding a commendable number of jobs. However, not all sectors experienced gains, with Professional and Business Services recording a loss of 2,100 positions.
Yearly metrics further corroborate the state’s growth story. From July 2022 to July 2023, Virginia witnessed an increase of 64,400 in total nonfarm employment. Government employment also saw an uptick, with local government roles contributing the lion’s share.
The Virginia Employment Commission’s official website offers comprehensive insights for those keen on delving deeper into the statistics.
Virginia’s labor market is thriving. With the right strategies, a pro-business environment, and an unwavering commitment to its workforce, the Commonwealth is poised for even greater successes in the foreseeable future.
For more details, visit the Virginia Employment Commission’s website at vec.virginia.gov.
Coalition Rises to Defend Veterans’ Rights at the Supreme Court
42 State Attorneys General Unite in Bipartisan Call for Justice in Rudisill v. McDonough.
In a robust show of bipartisan unity, Attorney General Jason Miyares of Virginia has gathered support from attorneys general across the nation, urging the Supreme Court to deliver justice for veterans in a landmark case, Rudisill v. McDonough.
This diverse coalition, spanning 40 states, the District of Columbia, and the Commonwealth of the Northern Mariana Islands, is united behind one man, James Rudisill, a decorated army veteran from Virginia who has been in the thick of wars in Iraq and Afghanistan. The mission? To right a wrong that, according to them, could change the fate of countless veterans seeking to reintegrate into civilian life.
Rudisill’s journey began after his first tour of duty, leveraging the Montgomery GI Bill to pursue higher education and subsequently returning to the army as a commissioned officer. His bravery on the battlefield earned him the revered Bronze Star. The narrative took an unfortunate twist when the Department of Veterans Affairs denied Rudisill his Post 9/11 GI Bill benefits as he aimed to further his education at the Yale Divinity School. This, despite regulations that allow veterans with multiple service periods to earn up to 48 months of educational benefits.
A perplexing decision by the VA saw Rudisill’s benefits denied, even as multiple courts objected. However, the en banc U.S. Court of Appeal for the Federal Circuit echoed the VA’s stance, setting a potential precedent that could affect thousands of veterans.
The crux of Attorney General Miyares’ argument hinges on the criticality of the benefits veterans are promised, ones that are rightfully earned. Miyares poignantly noted, “As a country, we will always be indebted to our veterans. The benefits veterans earn from their service is the least we can do to try and repay their sacrifice.” This perspective, shared by attorneys general, both Republican and Democratic, underlines the perceived injustice of the Federal Circuit’s decision.
With the support of states ranging from Alabama to Wyoming, this bipartisan call for justice reflects the nation’s collective effort to ensure that veterans like Rudisill, who have put their lives on the line for their country, are not denied the benefits they rightly deserve.
The Supreme Court’s decision on this case could set a precedent that reverberates across the nation, impacting thousands of brave men and women who served. As citizens wait with bated breath, it’s clear that this is not just about one man’s rights but about upholding the promise made to every veteran.
Read the brief HERE.
Crime/Court
AG Miyares’ Office Issues Three More Indictments on Unemployment Fraud
Virginia Attorney General intensifies crackdown on abuse of unemployment compensation system.
Virginia’s commitment to curbing unemployment fraud has resulted in three fresh indictments, as Attorney General Jason Miyares announced. The latest individuals facing charges further highlight the state’s ongoing efforts to ensure the authenticity and reliability of the unemployment compensation system.
Among those indicted are:
- Donald Porter Sr. from Accomack County was charged with one count of felony to obtain money through false pretense.
- Brooks Pruitt, also from Accomack County, with a similar charge as Porter.
- Quaisha Reaves, from Richmond City, stands accused not only of the felony to gain money falsely but also of a misdemeanor related to making false statements to acquire benefits.
Underlining the significance of these indictments, Attorney General Miyares stated, “The Office of the Attorney General’s Unemployment Compensation Fraud Unit is working persistently to address and rectify the misdemeanors of those manipulating our unemployment system. It’s crucial to tackle fraud head-on to safeguard the credibility of the unemployment system.”
This drive against fraud isn’t an isolated one. The Virginia Marine Police were instrumental in probing the cases from Accomack, while the case from Richmond was meticulously examined by the Virginia Office of the State Inspector General.
This collaboration was born last March when the Virginia Employment Commission sought Attorney General Miyares’s assistance in prosecuting deceitful unemployment compensation claims. Since then, Miyares’ office has been at the forefront of this initiative. The latest indictments mark the sixth cycle of such announcements, reflecting the relentless pursuit of ensuring accountability and transparency.
While the specifics of the cases remain confidential due to their ongoing nature, the message is clear: Virginia is intensifying its vigilance and will not tolerate attempts to defraud its unemployment system. As the state pushes forward, it’s evident that collaboration, stringent checks, and unwavering commitment remain vital in upholding the integrity of its unemployment compensation system.
Virginia’s Push for Transparent Governance
Governor Youngkin Unveils the Second Annual Unified Regulatory Plan
In a stride towards bolstering Virginia’s business landscape, Governor Glenn Youngkin has rolled out the much-anticipated Second Annual Unified Regulatory Plan (URP). Aiming to enhance regulatory transparency, this initiative seeks to pave a clearer path for businesses, making the Commonwealth an even more attractive destination for industries far and wide.
Governor Youngkin, known for his advocacy of a pro-business environment, emphasized the detrimental effects of over-regulation on businesses across Virginia. His administration is doubling down on efforts to provide clarity in regulations, shedding the ambiguity that often impedes business growth. As Youngkin remarked, “Regulatory certainty is one of the deciding factors companies weigh when locating new businesses.” The Commonwealth, he assured, is on the move to facilitate this.
The Commonwealth’s URP came into existence in light of Executive Order 19, which mandated state agencies to submit a comprehensive list of their anticipated rulemaking activities. Spanning the fiscal year 2024 – from July 1, 2023, to June 30, 2024 – the plan is exhaustive in its coverage. It incorporates regulatory shifts stemming from legislative mandates while simultaneously focusing on easing the regulatory load on Virginians.<br><br> This year’s edition of the URP is particularly noteworthy. It delves into a whopping 379 regulations and 464 guidance documents. Doing so becomes an invaluable resource, demystifying the dense thicket of laws and presenting them in a user-friendly format. More than just a tool for businesses, the URP, with its comprehensive approach, provides local governments, citizens, and various regulated communities a clearer lens to understand Virginia’s evolving legal landscape.
Yet, the true brilliance of the Commonwealth URP lies in its vision. Beyond merely being a repository of regulations, it aims to modernize, ensuring that crucial health and safety requirements aren’t compromised while burdens are reduced. By spotlighting the nexus between policy and progress, it reaffirms the state’s commitment to building a robust economy underpinned by safety, health, and sustainability values.
Virginia is clearly charting a progressive course. By marrying transparency with governance, it’s setting a precedent. The unveiling of the URP isn’t just a win for businesses but for every Virginian, as it reflects an attentive, adaptive, and, above all, accountable government.
Sweeping Drug Network Takedown: Texas Supplier Faces 25 Years Behind Bars
Virginia Shuts Down Multi-Million Dollar Drug Conspiracy; Over 26 Convicted
The extensive grip of a vast narcotics syndicate, penetrating deep into Virginia, faced a significant disruption yesterday. Alonso Cantu-Cantu, the Houston-based linchpin of this intricate drug web, was dealt a severe 25-year sentence in federal prison.
Originating from Mexico, the illicit drug route unfurled by Cantu-Cantu pumped Southwest Virginia with high-purity methamphetamine. The ramifications of this operation were staggering; over 33 kilograms of crystal meth and 6 kilograms of cocaine proliferated through the heart of Southwest and Central Virginia, touching areas as widespread as Harrisonburg and Bristol. Cantu-Cantu’s conviction in April was a testament to his pivotal role in the overarching conspiracy that spanned several jurisdictions.
Piecing together the puzzle during the trial, the court bore witness to a sophisticated trafficking procedure. Methamphetamine, secured directly from Mexican sources, covertly traveled within 55-gallon drums, hidden in plain sight in water tankers entering the U.S. The baton was then passed to distributors based in Indiana, who efficiently channeled the drugs across the Western District of Virginia. Intriguingly, a chunk of these transactions was architected by a fellow major trafficker. This cohort, despite being incarcerated across numerous Virginia prisons, retained the audacity and reach to influence the drug trade.
The sheer monetary magnitude of this operation is overwhelming – drugs worth over $1.4 million flooded Virginia’s streets. Throughout a meticulous six-year probe, which was kick-started with a focus on the street-level dealers in Smyth County, significant seizures were made. These included 4.5 kilograms of methamphetamine, 125.4 grams of heroin, 94 grams of cocaine, and an arsenal of 7 firearms. The extensive probe has now culminated in 26 individuals standing convicted.
The breakthrough was unveiled in a joint announcement made by U.S. Attorney Christopher R. Kavanaugh, Virginia Attorney General Jason Miyares, and DEA’s Washington Division’s Jared Forget. Their united front was supported by a coalition of law enforcement agencies, demonstrating unparalleled inter-agency coordination. Among those pivotal to this success were the Drug Enforcement Administration’s teams from both Indianapolis and Birmingham and the police and sheriff departments spanning across Virginia and Alabama.
Driving the legal crusade against the offenders was Special Assistant U.S. Attorney M. Suzanne Kerney-Quillen, in conjunction with Assistant U.S. Attorney Lena L. Busscher. Their relentless pursuit has dealt a tangible blow to drug trafficking in the region, signaling a resounding win for law enforcement.
Virginia Honors Stellar Achievements: Kathryn Thornton and VASFA Celebrate Space and Education
Governor and First Lady recognize the Virginia Space Flight Academy’s 25th year and shine a spotlight on former astronaut and educator Dr. Kathryn Thornton.
In a heartwarming and illuminating ceremony, the Governor and First Lady of Virginia presented the prestigious third 2023 Spirit of Virginia Award to the Virginia Space Flight Academy (VASFA) on July 28 at Wallops Island, VA. This recognition, happening at the 25th anniversary of the VASFA, was not just a tribute to the academy but also shone a light on a legend of space exploration and education, Dr. Kathryn Thornton.
Established in 1998, VASFA has always been committed to fueling the passions of young students in the realm of STEM and space flight exploration. Their association with national space industry leaders and a special Space Act agreement with NASA lets them offer unparalleled experiences to their students, granting them unique access to NASA’s flight facilities on Wallops Island.
The recent “Sisterhood Spotlight” series by the First Lady emphasized Virginia’s role in space exploration. In this series, Dr. Kathryn Thornton, a former NASA astronaut and current University of Virginia professor, shared her journey. Born in an era when women were only beginning to be acknowledged in the fields of science and technology, Thornton’s passion for physics opened the door to a world where she could eventually reach for the stars. She candidly spoke of the societal shifts in the 60s and 70s that allowed women like her to dream bigger. Selected as a mission specialist astronaut in 1984, her story embodies perseverance, change, and breaking barriers.
Asked about her transition from NASA to teaching, Dr. Thornton highlighted the value of family time and her love for nurturing the next generation. Having influenced thousands of students at UVA, she believes her real legacy lies in them and in her own family.
Furthermore, she shared her excitement for the future of space exploration, reflecting on the significant leaps in aerospace during her lifetime. Most notably, she emphasized the role of the Mid-Atlantic Regional Spaceport (MARS) located on Virginia’s Wallops Island. The spaceport stands as a testament to Virginia’s dedication to space endeavors.
Virginia has always been at the forefront of innovation and exploration. VASFA’s recognition and Dr. Thornton’s life journey validate the state’s commitment to education, space exploration, and empowerment. As we look to the stars, we are also reminded to cherish and learn from the stars among us.
