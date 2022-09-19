State News
Virginia is sending out millions of $250 tax rebates. Here’s how to find out if you’ll get one.
Over the last few days, the Virginia Department of Taxation began the process of sending out roughly 3.2 million tax rebate payments of up to $250 per person.
But not everybody is getting one. Eligibility for the one-time rebates, resulting from huge revenue surpluses filling up state coffers, depends on how much a filer owed in state taxes for 2021.
Tax officials published an online tool Monday that lets Virginians check their eligibility to help people find out if they’ve got money coming their way in the next few weeks.
The website, which can be found here, allows taxpayers to type in their Social Security number/tax identification number and zip code, showing them how much money they can expect to receive.
The rebates, most of which will go out via check or direct deposit by Oct. 10, were part of the bipartisan budget deal the General Assembly approved in June. The exact timing of the payments depends on when a taxpayer filed their return, but officials have said all rebates should be completed by the end of the year.
At a budget meeting last week, tax officials said they expect to send out about 1.9 million checks and 1.3 million direct deposit payments at a rate of roughly 250,000 rebates per day.
Some taxpayers will have their rebates sent elsewhere to help settle an outstanding debt, but tax officials have said they plan to explain where the money went in those cases.
The state has also boosted its call-center resources in anticipation of an influx of taxpayer calls asking about the rebates. During a similar rebate initiative in 2019 that involved smaller payments, the state received roughly 60,000 phone calls, according to Virginia Tax Commissioner Craig M. Burns.
“I expect we’ll receive probably north of that again this time,” Burns told the House Appropriations Committee last week.
“You might get 60,000 calls,” joked Appropriations Chairman Barry Knight, R-Virginia Beach. “If they’re not there on Nov. 1, we’re going to get 60,000 also.”
by Graham Moomaw, Virginia Mercury
State News
LGBTQ students push back on new transgender policy and more Va. headlines
• A judge threw out a lawsuit claiming Virginia’s reliance on fossil fuels violates the rights of young people by contributing to climate change.—Virginian-Pilot
• Gov. Glenn Youngkin’s out-of-state trips on personal business have led to more than $18,300 in travel costs for his Virginia State Police bodyguards. The number does not include costs related to political appearances, which the governor’s PAC is covering.—Richmond Times-Dispatch
• LGBTQ students are starting to push back against Youngkin’s rollback of policies meant to accommodate transgender kids in public schools. “As a queer student, it just generally makes school unsafe.”—WTOP
• At a boisterous Friday night meeting, a sharply divided Spotsylvania County School Board voted to hire a new superintendent who lacks educational experience.—Washington Post
• Officials at the Fredericksburg-area jail are opposing a state proposal to eliminate fees charged to inmates for a variety of services, claiming it’ll shift the bill to taxpayers.—Free Lance-Star
• VCU agreed to pay almost $1 million to the family of a student who died during a 2021 fraternity hazing incident.—Richmond Times-Dispatch
• A small plane made an emergency landing Saturday on an interstate near Front Royal. No one was hurt.—WTOP
• An anti-pipeline protest involving a giant wooden duck resulted in suspended sentences, community service, and restitution payments for the protesters.—Roanoke Times
• A Virginia woman and a lifelong friend who lives in Vermont improbably guessed the same four words in a row as part of their daily Wordle competition.—Free Lance-Star
Virginia Mercury is part of States Newsroom, a network of news bureaus supported by grants and a coalition of donors as a 501c(3) public charity. Virginia Mercury maintains editorial independence. Contact Editor Sarah Vogelsong for questions: info@virginiamercury.com. Follow Virginia Mercury on Facebook and Twitter.
State News
New state funding could help freshwater mussels make a comeback
The Cumberland monkeyface, Pistol-grip, and Rayed bean may be some of the most unsung heroes of Virginia’s waterways.
All three are types of freshwater mussels, one of the planet’s most unique and underappreciated creatures. But these species have also been vanishing from waterways in alarming numbers for decades. In Virginia, more freshwater mussels than any other species are listed as endangered by the U.S. Fish and Wildlife Service.
Scientists and other mussel advocates aren’t giving up hope, however. And thanks to new state funding, freshwater mussels could see their numbers grow stronger in the years to come.
This year, the General Assembly approved $400,000 to fund a statewide freshwater mussel restoration plan – a first in Virginia’s history. The Virginia Department of Wildlife Resources will receive the funds to hire two additional staff members over the next two years and plan strategies to restore dwindling populations.
Va.’s freshwater mussels are vanishing. Can a state plan save them?
Strategies can look like this summer’s release of the endangered James spiny mussel into the main stem of the James River, where it hasn’t been seen for more than 50 years. Scientists worked for over 20 years to propagate, raise and release almost 1,300 mussels in an attempt to reestablish a native population in the river.
“That’s not something that happens every day that you’re able to reintroduce a species like that,” said Joe Wood, a senior scientist with the Chesapeake Bay Foundation who works closely with freshwater mussels. “It sort of speaks to the promise of what we can do. We have a concerted effort, and that’s really without a ton of dedicated resources.”
New technologies and techniques for mussel propagation are helping efforts to restore even more species, said Brian Watson, Virginia’s chief malacologist or mollusk scientist. There are currently three freshwater hatcheries in Virginia dedicated to restoring the organisms across the state.
One of those hatcheries, DWR’s Aquatic Wildlife Conservation Center located near Marion, has successfully produced 39 species of freshwater mussels, including 19 federally endangered and six state-listed species. The center has released over 150,000 juvenile mussels in the past 16 years into Virginia portions of the Clinch, Powell, and Holston rivers.
The restoration plan’s funding is thanks partly to the surplus in this year’s state budget, said Sen. Creigh Deeds, D-Bath, who requested the funding in the budget. It’s a relatively small amount, but advocates say it’s a significant victory for freshwater mussels.
“The whole idea is just to get the Department of Wildlife Resources to have some people to work on the restoration, do some research and figure out how we can make sure these very vital organisms don’t go extinct,” Deeds said.
Decline of the ‘livers of the rivers’
Scientists estimate that 70% of the mussel fauna in the U.S. are in peril, while only 30% of Virginia’s 82 species are considered stable. The remainder is in decline, according to DWR.
Mussels often called the “livers of the rivers,” are essential for maintaining clean waterways throughout the state and preserving a balanced ecosystem. A single one can filter up to 15 gallons of water per day, preventing nutrients and other harmful pollutants from flowing downstream, according to a report released by a Chesapeake Bay Program committee last year.
The report also estimates that 90% of the freshwater mussel population in the Chesapeake Bay has been lost due to a number of human and environmental factors.
Dams can disconnect fish from mussel populations that rely on them to carry their larvae. And while freshwater mussels are adept at filtering out pollutants, even they cannot survive in the most contaminated waters. Runoff from agriculture or developed lands can infiltrate waterways and prove fatal for the organism.
“Everything depends on clean water,” Deeds said. “From humans and other mammals to reptiles, amphibians, and vegetation.”
Challenges to restoration
Wood said that understanding how freshwater mussels reproduce is central to why restoring populations is so challenging. Unlike other animals that can actively search for a mate, mussels rely on fish to carry their fertilized eggs. It’s a very complex process that biologists are still learning to re-create outside of the mussels’ natural environment.
“Twenty to 30 years ago, we weren’t even able to simulate that process,” Wood said. “Making baby mussels was not on the table in relatively recent history.”
But it can be difficult to determine what host fish each freshwater mussel species needs for propagation or what its historical range used to look like.
The $400,000 in the budget is more than enough to create the restoration plan, said Watson. The concern is what happens after the funding runs out and it’s time to implement it.
“That’s always the issue with doing conservation with any type of species, is usually we’re always short on resources,” Watson said. “In Virginia, we have about 80 species of freshwater mussels, and we’re just not going to be able to work with all of them.”
The department has to prioritize what mussels it will put its efforts into, which could lead to rare species getting less attention.
“They may be so rare that just biologically, it’s difficult to restore them,” Watson said. “You put a lot of work into them kind of at the expense of other species that you might be able to work with and actually achieve some positive results.”
That was the case with the green-blossom pearly mussel, which was officially declared extinct in Virginia last fall.
Pollution solutions
Wood said the restoration plan will be helpful whether or not additional resources are given after the funding runs out. That’s because it will allow partner agencies and organizations to work with DWR to develop solutions that may not necessarily involve more expensive restoration methods.
Planting natural forest buffers alongside waterways, for example, can help reduce sediment and other pollutants that would otherwise run off into mussel habitats and threaten species’ longevity. Working with private landowners to do conservation projects like fencing out livestock from waterways helps improve water quality as well.
“Every bit of the natural ecosystem is important to our existence if we are to exist as a civilized people,” Deeds said. “We need to recognize that the things that are natural that exist in nature all have a purpose, and if we are to have a balance in our lives, in our environment, in our communities, we need to make sure that all those natural organisms are able to exist and to maintain the equilibrium.”
by Meghan McIntyre, Virginia Mercury
Virginia Mercury is part of States Newsroom, a network of news bureaus supported by grants and a coalition of donors as a 501c(3) public charity. Virginia Mercury maintains editorial independence. Contact Editor Sarah Vogelsong for questions: info@virginiamercury.com. Follow Virginia Mercury on Facebook and Twitter.
State News
Regulators approve Dominion bill increase for rising fuel costs; Appalachian Power also seeking hike
Dominion customers will see their monthly electricity bills increase due to rising fuel costs, with Appalachian Power Company seeking similar hikes on the same grounds.
On Friday, the State Corporation Commission approved the increase for Dominion, which went into effect provisionally on July 1. According to estimates, the average residential customer, defined as a household using 1,000 kilowatt-hours of electricity per month, will see their monthly bill increase by $14.93.
In its final order, the commission said it was aware “of the ongoing rise in gas prices, inflation, and other economic pressures that are impacting all utility customers.”
“We are sensitive to the effects of rate increases, especially in times such as these,” regulators wrote. “The commission, however, must follow the laws applicable to this case, as well as the findings of fact supported by the evidence in the record. This is what we have done herein.”
Dominion applied for the increase in its fuel factor, the rate levied on customers to cover the costs of purchasing fuel for power plants, in May, citing increases in fuel costs linked to the COVID-19 pandemic, inflation, and the ongoing war in Ukraine.
The company sought to minimize the impact on customers by proposing to spread its recovery of the additional $1 billion in fuel costs over three years, a recommendation the commission accepted.
Coinciding with the approval, Appalachian Power said Friday it intends to seek a similar rate increase that could raise monthly bills for the average residential customer by about $20.
The company is seeking to spread the recovery over a two-year period.
“We recognize these are challenging financial times for many people and families,” said Chris Beam, Appalachian Power’s president and chief operating officer, in a statement. “We strive each day to keep fuel costs as low as possible, continuously monitoring energy markets for opportunities to purchase fuel and energy at prices that are advantageous to customers.”
The utility also said that its growing use of renewable energies such as solar and wind “is another step in reducing fuel costs.”
“As Appalachian Power adds more renewables, there is less need for coal and natural gas to generate power,” the company noted in its Friday statement.
Appalachian said that about 6% of the power used by the company’s customers is generated by renewables.
Under the 2020 Virginia Clean Economy Act, Appalachian and Dominion must decarbonize by 2050.
by Charlie Paullin, Virginia Mercury
Virginia Mercury is part of States Newsroom, a network of news bureaus supported by grants and a coalition of donors as a 501c(3) public charity. Virginia Mercury maintains editorial independence. Contact Editor Sarah Vogelsong for questions: info@virginiamercury.com. Follow Virginia Mercury on Facebook and Twitter.
State News
Attorney General Miyares urges President Biden to classify fentanyl a weapon of mass destruction
On September 15, 2022, Attorney General Jason Miyares joined a bipartisan multistate effort urging President Biden to classify fentanyl as a Weapon of Mass Destruction. In a letter sent today, 18 state attorneys general demand the president take decisive action in response to the record increase in overdose deaths related to the lethal substance nationwide. This action would require the Department of Homeland Security and the Drug Enforcement Administration to coordinate a response with other agencies, including the Department of Defense, instead of the federal government treating the substance as a narcotics control problem.
The attorney generals are deeply troubled by the threat this substance poses to the nation. Due to the low cost of production, inherent lethality, and vast availability of the substance, fentanyl is an ideal choice for bad actors to use as a chemical weapon. The letter argues: “Just two milligrams of fentanyl is needed to kill an adult, and it can easily be placed in other substances. In fact, it already is that at least one-third of illicitly manufactured pills are contaminated with fentanyl…In addition…fentanyl has already been used as a weapon…The threat of a state enemy using this drug to do harm to the American people cannot be understated.”
“Fentanyl is taking the lives of too many Virginians every day, but there is a risk for even greater calamity. It would be foolish to wait for a tragic mass casualty event to strike when we have an opportunity to cohesively utilize government resources and intelligence to take proactive steps to preserve and protect American lives,” said Attorney General Miyares.
More than 75,000 Americans died from an overdose of synthetic opioids, mainly fentanyl, in the 12-month period ending in Feb. 2022. To put this number in perspective, approximately 58,000 Americans died in the entirety of the Vietnam War. Fentanyl is the number one killer of adults aged 18-45.
Attorney General Miyares joins Florida, Connecticut, Arkansas, Guam, Indiana, Kansas, Kentucky, Montana, Nebraska, Nevada, New Hampshire, New Mexico, Oklahoma, South Carolina, Tennessee, Texas, and West Virginia in signing the letter.
Click here to read the full letter.
State News
Youngkin administration overhauls Virginia transgender student policies
Republican Gov. Glenn Youngkin’s administration quietly released a document Friday overhauling Virginia’s policy on the treatment of transgender students, citing “parental rights.”
The “Model Policies on the Privacy, Dignity, and Respect for all Students and Parents in Virginia’s Public Schools” published by the Virginia Department of Education will direct local school boards to adopt a slate of new policies for the treatment of transgender students that represent a sharp reversal from the stance the state took under former Gov. Ralph Northam and a Democrat-dominated legislature.
While Friday’s guidance notes that “schools should attempt to accommodate students with distinctive needs, including any student with a persistent and sincere belief that his or her gender differs from his or her sex,” it also emphasizes what it describes as parents’ “fundamental rights.”
The new policies require parental approval for any changes to students’ “names, nicknames, and/or pronouns,” direct schools to keep parents “informed about their children’s well-being,” specify that student participation in activities and athletics shall be based on sex and state that “students shall use bathrooms that correspond to his or her sex, except to the extent that federal law otherwise requires.”
“The First Amendment forbids government actors to require individuals to adhere to or adopt any particular ideological beliefs,” the new guidance reads. “Practices such as compelling others to use preferred pronouns is premised on the ideological belief that gender is a matter of personal choice or subjective experience, not sex. Many Virginians reject this belief.”
Furthermore, the policy continues, “the First Amendment guarantees religious freedom and prohibits compelling others to affirm ideas that may be contrary to their personal religious beliefs.”
A 30-day public comment period on the policies is expected to open Sept. 26, after which they will go into effect.
The new policies overturn guidance laid out by a Democrat-backed 2020 law that required school districts to uphold student privacy about their transgender status, use pronouns and names requested by students and allow students to use restrooms and locker rooms that aligned with their gender identity.
The model policies developed as a result of the 2020 law got a mixed reception from school districts, many of which refused to formally adopt them.
Youngkin has been critical of those policies, arguing parents should be informed about students’ gender identity or sexual orientation.
“The 2022 model policy posted today delivers on the governor’s commitment to preserving parental rights and upholding the dignity and respect of all public school students,” said spokesperson Macaulay Porter in a statement.
“It is not under a school’s or the government’s purview to impose a set of particular ideological beliefs on all students,” she said. “Key decisions rest, first and foremost, with the parents. The previous policies implemented under the Northam administration did not uphold constitutional principles and parental rights, and will be replaced.”
Del. Marcus Simon, D-Fairfax, one of the sponsors of the 2020 law, on Friday called the new policies “another cruel attempt on the part of the Youngkin administration to use these kids in their culture wars and to bully them to score political points.”
Simon said the 2020 law gave VDOE the authority to adopt policies “within certain parameters,” but not a “blank check to write whatever policies.”
Republican-aligned parent group Fight for Schools and the Family Foundation, a conservative Christian led group, both of which have been critical of the state’s earlier policies on transgender students, applauded the draft policies.
“The Virginia Department of Education’s new model policy restores parental rights, protects the First Amendment rights of teachers and students, while also providing all students the right to attend school in an environment free from discrimination, harassment, or bullying,” Fight for Schools said in a statement.
by Nathaniel Cline, Virginia Mercury
Virginia Mercury is part of States Newsroom, a network of news bureaus supported by grants and a coalition of donors as a 501c(3) public charity. Virginia Mercury maintains editorial independence. Contact Editor Sarah Vogelsong for questions: info@virginiamercury.com. Follow Virginia Mercury on Facebook and Twitter.
State News
A UVA rebate for undergrads and more Va. headlines
• To meet Gov. Glenn Youngkin’s request to keep tuition level, the University of Virginia is expected to approve a rebate for in-state undergraduates worth $690 per student.—Washington Post
• In a split vote, the Virginia Board of Education approved licensure for a man hired to run Spotsylvania County’s schools despite having no background in education and a history of controversial social media posts.—WRIC
• Virginia officials denied parole to D.C. sniper Lee Boyd Malvo.—Associated Press
• Rep. Abigail Spanberger’s proposal to ban stock trading by members of Congress could be coming up for a vote soon, according to House Speaker Nancy Pelosi.—Washington Post
• Virginia Railway Express commuters in Northern Virginia are breathing easy again after a potential rail shutdown was avoided.—Associated Press
• The U.S. Army says a Chesterfield County sheriff’s deputy currently serving overseas with the National Guard isn’t actively involved with the far-right Oath Keepers group, despite a recent report listing her as a member.—Richmond Times-Dispatch
• After a marathon public hearing, Prince William County’s planning commission took a vote at 5 a.m. to recommend approval for the controversial PW Digital Gateway project, which would allocate more than 2,000 acres of land for data centers.—InsideNoVa
• “How newcomers are reshaping Smith Mountain Lake.”—Cardinal News
by Staff Report, Virginia Mercury
Virginia Mercury is part of States Newsroom, a network of news bureaus supported by grants and a coalition of donors as a 501c(3) public charity. Virginia Mercury maintains editorial independence. Contact Editor Sarah Vogelsong for questions: info@virginiamercury.com. Follow Virginia Mercury on Facebook and Twitter.
Wind: 2mph SSW
Humidity: 65%
Pressure: 29.89"Hg
UV index: 0
86/68°F
77/50°F