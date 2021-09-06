Obituaries
Virginia “Jenny” Ann Chunn (1939 – 2021)
Virginia “Jenny” Ann Chunn, 82, of Front Royal, Virginia passed away on Friday, September 3, 2021, at Winchester Medical Center.
A funeral service will be held for Jenny on Wednesday, September 15, 2021, at 11:00 a.m. at Maddox Funeral Home with the Rev. Ronald Chunn and Elder Derrick Chunn officiating. Interment will follow at Good Hope Cemetery in Front Royal.
The family will receive friends from 10:00 a.m. until 11:00 a.m. on Wednesday at Maddox Funeral Home
Obituaries
Barbara C. Oliver (1944 – 2021)
Barbara Oliver, of Front Royal, Virginia, passed away peacefully at her home after a long-fought battle with Multiple Sclerosis.
She is survived by her husband of 37 years Joey Lee Oliver of Front Royal, her mother, Mary Helen Powell, two daughters Stasia (Kendrick) Morefield, her husband Leslie Morefield of Stephens City, Wendy Stricker, her husband Jim Stricker of Winchester, five grandchildren, Kelsey Shanholtz Boothe, Lacey Snapp, McKenna Kendrick, Hannah Huff, Quincy Stricker, and three (soon to be four) great-grandchildren.
She was preceded in death by her son William Carol Kendrick.
Barbara was a loyal member of Rockland Community Church and spent countless hours volunteering at schools and in the community during her time on Earth. Her impact will continue to be felt in the community as the seeds of inspiration she planted begin and continue to bear fruit. Her life was full of special memories with those she cherished most; whether it was playing board and word games, shopping, or reading she had a way of making everyone feel important and valued. She loved others like Jesus Christ and her attitude and grace despite her circumstances were incredible.
Recently she could be spotted with her pink hair, matching wheelchair, and favorite jewelry accompanied by her beautiful smile. She enjoyed the best things in life and hoped that all who knew her remember her fondly.
In lieu of flowers, Barbara requested that donations be made to Blue Ridge Hospice. A gathering to celebrate Barbara’s beautiful life will take place on Sunday, September 19
Celebration of Life
3:00 pm – 6:00 pm
I J CANNS AMERICAN GRILL
Obituaries
Linda Lee York (1959 – 2021)
Linda Lee York, 61, of Front Royal, Virginia, passed away on Friday, September 3, 2021, at the Fauquier Hospital in Warrenton, Virginia, surrounded by her loving family.
A funeral service will be held on Wednesday, September 8 at 11:00 a.m. at Maddox Funeral Home with Sammy Campbell officiating. Interment will follow in Prospect Hill Cemetery in Front Royal.
Linda was born November 2, 1959, in Front Royal, Virginia, daughter of Julia C. Pomeroy Rutherford of Front Royal and the late Richard Rutherford, Sr. She worked for the Warren Sentinel in Front Royal for many years. She will be greatly missed by her family and many friends.
Surviving with her mother are her devoted husband of 39 years David W. York; two daughters Jennifer York Robison (Roger), and Chelsea York both of Front Royal; special granddaughter Haley Swain of Front Royal; two brothers Richard Rutherford, Jr. of Front Royal and Michael Rutherford of Rappahannock County; and two sisters Barbara Jenkins and Julie Rutherford both of Front Royal.
Pallbearers will be Denny Hudson, Jeff Hudson, Wayne Hudson, Stephen Smith, Brandon Rutherford, and Dalton Rutherford.
The family will receive friends on Wednesday, September 8 from 10-11 a.m. at the funeral home.
Arrangements are being handled by Maddox Funeral Home, Front Royal.
Obituaries
Nancy Lee Nichols (1935 – 2021)
Nancy Lee Nichols, 86, of Frederick, Maryland, and formerly of Front Royal, Virginia, passed away on Tuesday, August 31, 2021, at Frederick Health Hospital in Frederick, Maryland.
A funeral service will be held on Saturday, September 11 at 2:00 p.m. at Maddox Funeral Home with Sammy Campbell officiating. Interment will follow in Prospect Hill Cemetery in Front Royal.
Mrs. Nichols was born August 17, 1935, in Fairfax County, Virginia, daughter of the late Lawrence Robey and Edna Mock Trammell. She loved doing crafts and spending time with all of her family.
She was married to the late Stonewall Jackson Nichols.
Surviving are seven children; 37 grandchildren; 44 great-grandchildren; and four great-great-grandchildren.
Pallbearers will be Joseph Fritz, James Fritz, Sammy Baugher, C.L. Leekins, Billy Nichols, and Donny Grumbine.
Honorary pallbearers will Joseph Fritz and Donny Grumbine.
The family will receive friends on Saturday, September 11 from 1-2 p.m. at the funeral home.
Obituaries
Deborah Ann “Debbie” Johnson (1965 – 2021)
Deborah Ann “Debbie” Johnson, 55, of Strasburg, Virginia passed away on Monday, August 30, 2021, in Front Royal, Virginia.
A funeral service will be held on Sunday, September 5, 2021, at 2 PM at Maddox Funeral Home, 105 West Main Street, Front Royal with Sammy Campbell officiating. Burial will follow at Prospect Hill Cemetery.
Debbie was born on November 15, 1965, to the late Roger W. Wolf and Belle L. Deavers Wolf. Along with her father, she was preceded in death by her husband, John F. Johnson Jr.
Surviving along with her mother are her six children, Amanda M. Gibson, John F. Johnson III, Christopher A. Johnson, Torey N. Johnson, Brandon N. Long, and Katlynn A. Johnson; brother, Ralph P. Wolfe, and nine grandchildren.
The family will receive friends one hour prior to the service at the funeral home.
Obituaries
Mazie Aleen Williams (1932 – 2021)
Mazie Aleen Williams, 89, of Chester Gap, Virginia passed away peacefully on Wednesday, August 25, 2021 at Warren Memorial Hospital in Front Royal, Virginia.
A funeral service will be held on Saturday, September 4, 2021 at 2 PM at Maddox Funeral Home, 105 West Main Street, Front Royal with Pastor Jim Williams officiating. Burial will follow at Williams Family Cemetery, Chester Gap.
Mrs. Williams was born on January 20, 1932 in Chester Gap to the late Elias Clinton and Mamie Henry Wines. She was also preceded in death by her husband, Downing Lovell Williams; daughter, Christine Dianne Williams; four brothers, Ford Lee Haun, Herman Robinson, Roger Haun and Truin Wines; two sisters, Daisy Jones and Marlen Wines and several nieces, nephews and in-laws.
She was a devoted mother and housewife who had a love for flowers, red birds and Christmas. She had a very strong faith in the Lord, Jesus Christ.
Surviving are her son, Larry Williams (Debbie) of Chester Gap; two daughters, Rachel Stuehmeyer of Stephens City, Virginia and Bonnie Williams of Chester Gap; five sisters, Hazel Williams, Helen Foster, Virgie Ubben, Rachel Lou Williams all of Chester Gap and Mae Oliver of Bunker Hill, West Virginia; two brothers, Waldo “Wally” Wines of Chester Gap and Ray Wines of Locust Grove, Virginia; two grandsons, Matthew Williams (Stacy) of Front Royal and Herman Stuehmeyer IV (Mamie Bialecki); two great grandchildren, Colton and Eden Williams; Mamie Bialecki’s son, Justin Bialecki and numerous nieces, nephews and in-laws.
Pallbearers will be Matthew Williams, Herman Stuehmeyer IV, Chris Ubben, Kevin Ricker, Justin Bialecki and Kevin Settle.
Honorary pallbearers will be Sandra Brown, Molly Landram, Dianne Ricker, Cindy Derflinger, Rhonda Williams and Norma Settle.
The family will receive friends on Friday, September 3, 2021 from 6 to 8 PM at the funeral home.
In lieu of flowers memorial contributions may be made to the Chester Gap Volunteer Fire Department, 42 Waterfall Road, Chester Gap, Virginia 22623.
Obituaries
N. Ann Hoppe (1934 – 2021)
N. Ann Hoppe, 87, of Front Royal, Virginia passed away on Thursday, August 26, 2021, at her home.
A Mass of Christian Burial will be held on Tuesday, August 31, 2021, at 10:30 AM at St. John the Baptist Catholic Church, 120 West Main Street, Front Royal with Father Tom Shepanzyk officiating. Burial will follow at Prospect Hill Cemetery.
Mrs. Hoppe was born on April 9, 1934, in Michigan, to the late George and Bernice O’Brien Cook. She was also preceded in death by two spouses, Vernon King and Wesley Saul, and two stepsons, Michael Saul, and Larry Saul. She was the first female letter carrier of Front Royal and the previous owner of Ann’s Sugar Shoppe. She was a member of St. John the Baptist Catholic Church, where she was past president.
Survivors include her husband of 11 years, Kenneth Willis Hoppe of Front Royal; daughter, Debra Midkiff (Charles) of Strasburg, Virginia; two sons, Michael R. King (Dot) of Front Royal and David N, King of Front Royal; stepdaughter, Anita Lloyd (Tim) of Beaufort, South Carolina; three stepsons, Richard Hoppe of Fort Worth, Texas, Steve Hoppe (Wendy) of Gloucester, Virginia and Bobby Hoppe (Barbara) of Virgilina, Virginia; sister, Carolyn Barrett (Fred) of Presque Isle, Michigan; brother, David Cook (Marilyn) of Lynchburg, Virginia; nine grandchildren, Middy Midkiff (Amy), Becky Midkiff-Lawson, Brian Midkiff (Christina), Edward Midkiff (Jasmine), Zach King (Jess), Steven Melone (Alyssa), Jillian McDunn (Matt), Peggy Haney (Brian) and Jennifer Kendall (Chris); 22 great-grandchildren; five great great-grandchildren and numerous nieces, nephews and cousins.
Pallbearers will be Brian Midkiff, Zach King, John Midkiff, Courtland Racey, Patrick Racey, and JD Ringer.
Honorary pallbearers will be Edward Midkiff, Middy Midkiff, and John Thompson.
The family will receive friends on Monday, August 30, 2021, from 6 to 8 pm with a Rosary at 7 PM at Maddox Funeral Home, 105 West Main Street, Front Royal.
In lieu of flowers, memorial donations may be made to St. John the Baptist Catholic Church or to Blue Ridge Hospice, 333 West Cork Street, Winchester, Virginia 22601.