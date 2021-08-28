Local News
Virginia launches 20th annual Checkpoint Strikeforce DUI Enforcement and public education campaign
On August 26, 2021, Governor Ralph Northam kicked off the Commonwealth’s 20th annual Checkpoint Strikeforce DUI enforcement and public education campaign. The enforcement aspect of the traffic safety campaign will take place from August 20 through Labor Day weekend and resume throughout the 2021 winter holiday season.
“It is great news that restaurants are open again and everyone is eager to celebrate, but let’s all remember to do so safely and take care of each other,” said Governor Ralph Northam. “The tireless efforts of Checkpoint Strikeforce over the past 20 years have been critical in reminding Virginians of the importance of getting a safe ride after drinking. This year, as they have for the last two decades, Checkpoint Strikeforce will help keep drunk drivers off the road and save the lives of countless Virginians.”
Last year in Virginia, nearly a third (32 percent) of all traffic fatalities in Virginia were due to alcohol-related crashes. 14,105 people were convicted of a DUI in the Commonwealth in 2020. During last year’s Labor Day weekend alone, Virginia State troopers arrested 55 drunk drivers, averaging a DUI arrest every 104 minutes. Checkpoint Strikeforce is a crucial joint effort between public and private partners that works to stop these fatalities through surround-sound persuasion campaigning and high-visibility enforcement that reminds Virginians to get a safe ride after drinking or face arrest.
Virginia State Police will work through Labor Day as part of Operation CARE, or Crash Awareness Reduction Effort. Operation CARE is a nationwide, state-sponsored traffic safety program that aims to reduce traffic crashes, fatalities, and injuries caused by impaired driving, speeding, and failing to use occupant restraints. Virginia State Police will participate in this program starting on Friday, September 3, 2021, at 12:01 a.m., and continue through midnight on Monday, Sept. 6, 2021.
“As a trauma surgeon, I’ve seen first-hand the destruction that impaired driving causes for families and communities,” said medical director of VCU Medical Center’s Level I Trauma Center and VCU’s Injury and Violence Prevention Program Michel B. Aboutanos, M.D., “Drunk driving-related injuries can be devastating for not just the driver but innocent people on the roadways. Treating injuries begins by preventing them from happening in the first place, and we need everyone in the community to play a role in preventing impaired driving.”
“The nonprofit Washington Regional Alcohol Program is proud to partner with Virginia for the 20th annual Checkpoint Strikeforce campaign—marking two decades of saving the lives of Virginians from alcohol-related driving fatalities,” said President and CEO of the Virginia-based Washington Regional Alcohol Program Kurt Erickson. “Since Checkpoint Strikeforce’s inaugural campaign in 2001, alcohol-related crashes have decreased 41.2%, fatalities have decreased by 24%, and injuries have been halved.”
The campaign launch is supported by new research from local partner Lake Research Partners, who conducted a survey that found 21 to 35-year-old males are most likely to drive after drinking. The research also showed that in the last year, 90 percent of men surveyed admitted to having driven after having a few drinks or being driven by someone who had a few drinks. However, 93 percent of young men indicated that they believe it is important to make a plan to get home safely after a night of drinking. Of the men surveyed, 61 percent expect to need a safe ride after drinking.
128 Virginia law enforcement agencies will participate in the first wave of Virginia’s Checkpoint Strikeforce campaign. Law enforcement officers will conduct 559 individual saturation patrols and 74 sobriety checkpoints across the Commonwealth.
Complementing the enforcement, Checkpoint Strikeforce is continuing its advertising campaign called “Act Like It.” The 30-second ad is an updated version of the spot which debuted in 2018. To address the changing environment in 2021 with COVID-19 restrictions lifted and restaurants open, the traffic safety campaign’s “man-baby” character returns to the bar, considering dangerous choices after drinking. The spot was built on public opinion research that shows the campaign’s primary audience strongly agrees that “people who drink and drive are not acting like responsible adults.” The advertisements remind viewers that drinking and driving are irresponsible—if you’re old enough to drink, act like it. Don’t risk a DUI. The latest ad can be viewed here: http://actlikeit.org/.
Checkpoint Strikeforce is part of a research-based multi-state, zero-tolerance initiative designed to get impaired drivers off the roads using sobriety checkpoints and patrols along with education about the dangers and consequences of driving while impaired. Virginia’s Checkpoint Strikeforce campaign is supported by a grant from the Virginia Department of Motor Vehicles to the nonprofit and Virginia-based Washington Regional Alcohol Program (WRAP).
VDOT: Warren County Traffic alert for August 30 – September 3, 2021
The following is a list of highway work that may affect traffic in Warren County during the coming weeks. Scheduled work is subject to change due to inclement weather and material supplies. Motorists are advised to watch for slow-moving tractors during mowing operations. When traveling through a work zone, be alert to periodic changes in traffic patterns and lane closures.
*NEW* or *UPDATE* indicates a new or revised entry since last week’s report.
INTERSTATE 66
Mile marker 6 to 15, eastbound and westbound – Overnight mobile lane closures for line-painting operations, August 29-September 1 from 9 p.m. to 5 a.m.
Mile marker 7 to 15, eastbound and westbound – Overnight alternating lane closures for paving operations, 8 p.m. to 4 a.m. through September 19.
*NEW* Mile marker 11 to 10, westbound – Overnight alternating lane closures for maintenance of bridge over Route 624, Monday to Thursday nights from 8 p.m. to 7 a.m.
INTERSTATE 81
No lane closures reported.
PRIMARY ROADS
Route 55 (Strasburg Road) – Overnight mobile lane closures for line painting between Front Royal town limits and Shenandoah County line, 9 p.m. to 5 a.m. through August 30.
Route 340/522 (Winchester Road) – Overnight mobile lane closures for line painting between Front Royal town limits and Clarke County line, 9 p.m. to 5 a.m. through August 30.
Route 522 (Remount Road) – Overnight mobile lane closures for line painting between Front Royal town limits and Rappahannock County line, 9 p.m. to 5 a.m. through August 30.
SECONDARY ROADS
*NEW* Route 624 (Morgan Ford Road) – Alternating lane closures for inspection of I-66 overpass bridge, Tuesday from 8 a.m. to 5 p.m.
Route 624 (Happy Creek Road) – Flagger traffic control between Front Royal eastern town limits and Route 647 (Dismal Hollow Road) for safety improvement project, 9 a.m. to 3 p.m. daily. Estimated project completion December 10.
Vegetation management may take place district-wide on various routes. Motorists are reminded to use extreme caution when traveling through work zones.
Traffic alerts and traveler information can be obtained by dialing 511. Traffic alerts and traveler information also are available at www.511Virginia.org.
The VDOT Customer Service Center can assist with reporting road hazards, asking transportation questions, or getting information related to Virginia’s roads. Call 800-FOR- ROAD (800-367-7623) or use its mobile-friendly website at my.vdot.virginia.gov. Agents are available 24 hours a day, seven days a week.
Missing dog Luna found, returned home
We wanted a happy ending, and we got a happy ending, receiving word that lost dog Luna was found in Lake Front Royal by a family acquaintance and returned to her Point o’ Woods home and family after a week on the loose. As readers may recall, Luna went missing the evening of July 24 when she broke her tether to chase a deer.
WELCOME HOME, Luna – and stop chasing those deer!!!
Blue Ridge Wildlife Center Patient of the Week: American Crow
Your front row seat to a crow’s fracture repair!
Ever wondered how we repair fractures at a wildlife hospital? Scroll though the photos below to learn how this American Crow’s ulna (wing bone) fracture was surgically stabilized.
This radiograph shows the American Crow on the day of admission. The left ulna (the thicker bone on the wing that is closest to the head in this image) is fractured. Had the bone been well-aligned, a simple bandage would have been sufficient to stabilize the fracture and allow for healing. In this case, we felt that there would be better healing with surgical stabilization. Wild animals must be able to get around well, find food, and live without chronic pain. The bone simply healing together is rarely good enough. It needs to be fully functional. To give this bird the best chance of long-term survival, surgery was performed.
Prior to surgery, the wing was bandaged and the patient was given strong pain medications. Fluids were administered to rehydrate this bird and antibiotics were also started as metal would be placed in this bird’s bones. Once stable for surgery, the patient was placed under general anesthesia using an inhaled anesthetic and intubated so that we could have better control of the airway. In the above photo, the crow is being prepared for surgery and a veterinary student is getting a heart rate.
In the first photo above, the crow has been scrubbed and draped (with a clear, sterile, sticky drape that allows us to visualize the bird well throughout surgery). Our veterinarian, Dr. Riley, is explaining how we select surgical pins and how to use the surgical instruments to one of our veterinary externs. In most veterinary schools, very little time is spent on avian medicine and surgery, externships like those provided at Blue Ridge Wildlife Center are an essential first step in the training of avian veterinarians!
An external fixator was used to align and stabilize the ulna for this crow. This involved placing surgical pins perpendicular to the bone itself, as seen in the second photo.
For many animals, an external fixator is completed with a fixator bar – a steel bar that holds the pins in place. Since we have such small patients, we do not need expensive, surgical steel fixator bars. We create our own fixator bars using penrose drains (the cream-colored plastic-like material seen in this photo between pins) and fill the tube with acrylic. This creates a solid bar that acts like a steel bar, holding the bone segments in place while they heal.
In the second photo, one of our veterinary students is holding and keeping the fracture stable while the acrylic material in our “fixator bar” hardens. Once hard, the external fixator will hold those bone segments in place.
After surgery, follow up radiographs are taken to ensure that the bone segments are positioned well for healing.
One benefit of surgical fixation over bandaging is that the bird can use that limb right away! This prevents the stiff joints and risk of contracture that often come with bandaging. In a bandaged fracture, we sedate patients for regular bandage changes and physical therapy. With external fixators, this is unnecessary as the patient can move and use those joints as soon as they wake up. Active use also helps the bones to heal more quickly!
Did you vote for our newest ambassadors name? We are excited to announce that the name ‘Mocha’ is the winner! Come visit Mocha at our Wildlife Walk soon!
Local officials brainstorm with Senator Warner, Virginia Port Authority officials on Infrastructure funding
Monday morning, August 23, representatives of several Northern Shenandoah Valley municipalities gathered at the Virginia Inland Port with federal and state officials for a Roundtable discussion of financial implications of recent federal legislation passed by the Biden Administration. Prominent in that discussion were funds associated with the recent streamlined Infrastructure Bill passed with 69-vote bipartisan Senate support, U.S. Senator Mark Warner of Virginia pointed out.
Warner was flanked at the head of the “roundtable” by Virginia Ports Authority (VPA) Chairman John Millikin and Vice-Chair Faith Power. Seated just to Millikin’s right was 10th District Virginia State Delegate Wendy Gooditis. The second-floor meeting room was filled with interested municipal officials seeking guidance on what to expect and how best to approach financing their own infrastructure needs in coming months. Among those present were Warren County Board of Supervisors Chair Cheryl Cullers, County Administrator Ed Daley, and County Chamber of Commerce Director Nicki Foster Cales. Absent was anyone from the Front Royal town government. (Town Manager Hicks indicated in the Town Council Meeting of August 23, 2021, that apologies were received from Warner’s office for not sending them the invitation)
With discussion of plans to expand the number of rail lines into the Inland Port’s 95 currently workable acres of its 168-acre property from five to eight on the table, Daley asked Senator Warner about the potential of federal infrastructure funds becoming available to help solve Warren County’s particular issue with neighborhood access roads being blocked by trains waiting to enter or leave the Inland Port. Plans for a railroad overpass at Rockland Road are also currently on the table.
“Great question – not sure I’m going to be able to answer it from Washington,” Senator Warner said in response to Daley’s query. VPA Chairman Millikin then noted that Hampton Roads had experienced similar problems. Those were addressed by getting the needed infrastructure improvements initially put on the regional plan to bring it to the attention of the Commonwealth Transportation Board (CTB), he said.
“But the Port is perfectly happy, willing, eager to be supportive of something like that. And as the senator said, maritime or port-related dollars are a little more flexible in how they can be used … And we may be able to help … And the key step, as you know, is getting it on the regional plan,” Millikin observed, pointing to Inland Port staff present who could offer help in doing so.
Another prominent question offered late in the meeting was whether municipalities should move forward now with their own infrastructure plans, or wait till they see what kind of share of the Infrastructure Act pot will come Virginia and the Northern Valley’s way. Broadband expansion tied to infrastructure was specifically cited, with American Recovery Plan (ARP) funding approved along more partisan lines as part of the COVID-19 economic slowdown recovery, having for the most part already been used up.
“A great, great question – and my gut … is I would make those investments,” Warner said of moving on needs now. “My hope, because even when you make those commitments, it’s going to take a couple of years to spend that out. And as additional money comes in, you can supplant the ARP money back.”
Royal Examiner contacted County Board Chair Cullers about her reaction to what she heard at this morning’s Roundtable. “I was encouraged by what I heard, especially in regard to our broadband regional endeavor. I hope the legislative bills and programs Senator Warner spoke of can be accessed by Warren County. I look forward to working with my fellow Board of Supervisors and our staff to utilize the funds and programs to benefit as many in our community as possible, if and when they become available.
“Whenever we can access these types of funds and programs to prevent raising local taxes for these needs, it is important to make every effort to do so,” Cullers concluded.
See this morning’s Infrastructure Act Roundtable in its entirety in this exclusive Royal Examiner video, as well as a brief Q&A Warner conducted with the media outside as he headed for his next stop on his jaunt around the commonwealth Monday.
Rep. Cline’s Office to host Service Academy Day in Lexington
The office of Congressman Ben Cline (VA-06) will host a Service Academy Day on Saturday, August 28, from 10:30 a.m. to 12:30 p.m. at Rockbridge County High School in Lexington.
Students and their parents will be provided information on the application, nomination, selection, and appointment processes. Representatives from the various service academies are expected to be in attendance to answer questions.
• The United States Military Academy at West Point, New York
• The United States Naval Academy at Annapolis, Maryland
• The United States Air Force Academy at Colorado Springs, Colorado
• The United States Merchant Marine Academy at Kings Point, New York
“Attending one of our Nation’s Service Academies is a great honor and a tremendous opportunity for Sixth District students,” Cline said. “I encourage those interested in attending a service academy to participate in this event to learn more about the admissions process.”
An academy appointment is highly competitive, where each academy selects nominees based on moral character, scholastic achievement, physical fitness, leadership, and college admission test scores. The earlier a student begins preparation, the more competitive that student will be in the process.
To sign up for this event, please visit Eventbrite here: https://clineacademyday.eventbrite.com
Registration closes at 5 pm on Friday, August 27. More information on Service Academy Days and the nomination process may be found by visiting https://cline.house.gov/services/military-academy-nominations or calling Congressman Cline’s office at (434) 845-8306.
VDOT: Warren County Traffic alert for August 23 – 27, 2021
The following is a list of highway work that may affect traffic in Warren County during the coming weeks. Scheduled work is subject to change due to inclement weather and material supplies. Motorists are advised to watch for slow-moving tractors during mowing operations. When traveling through a work zone, be alert to periodic changes in traffic patterns and lane closures.
*NEW* or *UPDATE* indicates a new or revised entry since last week’s report.
INTERSTATE 66
*NEW* Mile marker 0 to 8, eastbound and westbound – Possible shoulder closures in various locations for litter pickup, Tuesday from 8 a.m. to 4 p.m.
*UPDATE* Mile marker 6 to 15, eastbound and westbound – Overnight mobile lane closures for line-painting operations, August 29-September 1 from 9 p.m. to 5 a.m.
Mile marker 7 to 15, eastbound and westbound – Overnight alternating lane closures for paving operations, 8 p.m. to 4 a.m. through September 19.
INTERSTATE 81
No lane closures reported.
PRIMARY ROADS
*UPDATE* Route 55 (John Marshall Highway) – Overnight mobile lane closures for line painting between Front Royal town limits and Fauquier County line, 9 p.m. to 5 a.m. through August 27.
*UPDATE* Route 55 (Strasburg Road) – Overnight mobile lane closures for line painting between Front Royal town limits and Shenandoah County line, 9 p.m. to 5 a.m. through August 30.
*UPDATE* Route 79 (Apple Mountain Road) – Overnight mobile lane closures for line painting between Route 55 (John Marshall Highway) and intersection with I-66 westbound ramps, 9 p.m. to 5 a.m. through August 27.
*UPDATE* Route 340 (Stonewall Jackson Highway) – Overnight mobile lane closures for line painting between Front Royal town limits and Page County line, 9 p.m. to 5 a.m. through August 27.
*UPDATE* Route 340/522 (Winchester Road) – Overnight mobile lane closures for line painting between Front Royal town limits and Clarke County line, 9 p.m. to 5 a.m. through August 30.
*UPDATE* Route 522 (Remount Road) – Overnight mobile lane closures for line painting between Front Royal town limits and Rappahannock County line, 9 p.m. to 5 a.m. through August 30.
SECONDARY ROADS
*NEW* Route 619 (Rivermont Drive) – Flagger traffic control for paving operations between Route 615 (Stokes Airport Road) and South Fork Shenandoah River bridge, Tuesday to Thursday from 7 a.m. to 7 p.m.
*UPDATE* Route 624 (Happy Creek Road) – Flagger traffic control between Front Royal eastern town limits and Route 647 (Dismal Hollow Road) for safety improvement project, 9 a.m. to 3 p.m. daily. Estimated project completion December 10.
*NEW* Route 649 (Browntown Road) – Flagger traffic control for paving operations between Route 340 (Stonewall Jackson Highway) and Route 607 (Rocky Lane), Thursday to Saturday from 7 a.m. to 7 p.m.
Vegetation management may take place district-wide on various routes. Motorists are reminded to use extreme caution when traveling through work zones.
Traffic alerts and traveler information can be obtained by dialing 511. Traffic alerts and traveler information also are available at www.511Virginia.org.
The VDOT Customer Service Center can assist with reporting road hazards, asking transportation questions, or getting information related to Virginia’s roads. Call 800-FOR- ROAD (800-367-7623) or use its mobile-friendly website at my.vdot.virginia.gov. Agents are available 24 hours a day, seven days a week.
