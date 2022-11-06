State News
Virginia lawmakers, advocates ‘ready to fight’ for abortion access
RICHMOND, Va. — Abortion access is anticipated to push voters to the polls in the wake of a Supreme Court decision earlier this year.
Democrats have rallied voters around the issue for months, hoping to drive turnout in an election that will determine the balance of power in Congress. But, the issue has also galvanized Republican voters, according to Jatia Wrighten, a political science assistant professor at Virginia Commonwealth University.
A majority of voters say abortion is a very important issue, according to an August Pew Research survey. The issue increased 13 percentage points from March to August, with 56% most recently saying abortion is top of mind in their midterm vote.
“This is going to be an activating, like mobilizing, policy issue, but it will mobilize people in very different ways,” Wrighten said.
Republicans are reacting to President Joe Biden’s promise to codify federal Roe v. Wade abortion protections, but he needs a blue majority in Congress to pull it off.
Meanwhile, state leaders across the nation are rolling back reproductive health protections. Advocates in Virginia, one of few Southern states where abortion remains legal, fear the state will no longer be a safe haven.
Gov. Glenn Youngkin has encouraged state lawmakers to send him a 15-week abortion ban in the upcoming legislative session.
Over 15,000 abortions were performed in Virginia in 2020, according to the most recent Virginia Department of Health statistics. Almost 7% of abortions, or 1,000, that year were provided to people from out of state, according to VDH data.
Abortions through the second trimester remain legal in Virginia, although there are restrictions. The procedure must be performed in a licensed hospital. After the second trimester, a physician and two consulting physicians must also determine if continuing the pregnancy could result in the death of the mother or harm the mother’s mental health, according to state law.
The governor last month called a 15-week abortion ban a compromise bill during an interview on CNN’s State of the Union with Jake Tapper. Youngkin supports exceptions to a 15-week ban and would allow abortions in cases of rape, incest, and when the mother’s life is at risk.
Virginians “would like fewer abortions, as opposed to more,” Youngkin told Tapper and said he wants lawmakers to deliver a bill next year.
“As governor, this is progress,” Youngkin said. “And this is a place that I would hope that they can deliver a bill on my desk in January that I can sign that would, in fact, recognize a 15-week limit, where a child can feel pain.”
Sen. Jennifer McClellan, D-Richmond, said she is not willing to compromise with the governor’s 15-week ban.
“There is no common ground. The common ground is the law,” McClellan said. “A majority of Virginians either want Virginia’s abortion laws to just stay as they are or be even more.”
Reproductive health is like any health care decision, McClellan said. A decision to terminate a pregnancy should be between the pregnant individual and their provider. The government should not intervene, she said.
The senator and the Virginia Coalition to Protect Women’s Health are exploring the introduction of a constitutional amendment for reproductive freedom in the upcoming General Assembly session, McClellan said.
She said that McClellan is “ready to fight” to protect abortion and reproductive rights in the state. The House of Delegates is held by a Republican majority, while the Senate has a slim blue majority — made even more narrow with one Democrat whose position somewhat aligns with the governor.
“We will fight tooth and nail on any bills that roll back the progress we’ve made, whether it’s a 15-week ban or 20-week ban, or any other efforts to put more restrictions in place,” McClellan said. “Not only on access to abortion but contraception or any other aspect of reproductive health.”
An October Wason Center poll found slight support for a 15-week ban with exceptions for rape, incest, and harm to the mother. Just 26% of Virginians surveyed strongly support a 15-week ban with exceptions. Another 25% support such a ban, showing a combined narrow majority in favor.
McClellan introduced two bills that changed the abortion landscape in Virginia. She introduced Senate Bill 1276 in 2021, which removed the ban on abortion coverage through health insurance plans and a health benefits exchange. The 2020 Reproductive Health Protection Act SB 733 made Virginia the first state in the South to expand access to abortion. The bill removed requirements such as the mandatory ultrasound requirement and the 24-hour waiting period and required abortion providers to be regulated as hospitals.
“As other states move to restrict access and put abortion bans in place,” McClellan said, “I’m gonna fight to keep that progress.”
Jamie Lockhart, executive director for Planned Parenthood Advocates of Virginia, or PPAV, worked with McClellan in 2020. She said that the Reproductive Health Protection Act was one of the organization’s biggest achievements in recent years. PPAV is a statewide organization that educates and also advocates for reproductive health care protection laws, Lockhart said.
“A top priority is defeating Gov. Youngkin’s abortion ban,” Lockhart said about the looming 2023 session.
Lockhart said that the organization supports a constitutional amendment affirming Virginians can determine their health care decisions.
Lockhart said that the nation is experiencing a “crisis moment” where many citizens have lost abortion and reproductive rights, which means they have lost access to essential healthcare needs.
“I just want to be clear that any ban is a ban, plain and simple,” Lockhart said. “Banning abortion after 15 weeks denies a person the fundamental right to control their own body and health care decisions.”
Olivia Gans Turner is the president of the Virginia Society for Human Life, or VSHL, an anti-abortion group founded in 1967. According to Gans Turner, the organization offers public education and lobbies lawmakers to support anti-abortion laws.
She said that Gans Turner is upset that state lawmakers removed the need for consent before abortion procedures.
Gans Turner said that her empathy for the issue faced by women is drawn from her own previous abortion.
“No one should … ever feel that the only option they have when facing a complex pregnancy situation, whatever that complexity may be, that only option they have is to have an abortion,” Gans Turner said.
A fetus can feel pain at 15 weeks, Gans Turner said. A proposed 15-week ban is “rational, smart, and a reasonable law” to pass, she said.
“It’s definitely time for us to start having conversations like this in Virginia,” Gans Turner said.
VSHL and the National Right to Life Committee encouraged other anti-abortion groups to avoid legislation that does not allow medical exceptions for pregnancies that threaten the mother, Gans Turner said. She said that the organization supports and understands the need for decisions to be made when abortions could be necessary to save the individual’s life.
“Thankfully, we live in a society where that kind of truly dire life-threatening or physical threat is much, much more minimized, now,” Gans Turner said.
A 2021 research study funded by the Eunice Kennedy Shriver National Institute of Child Health and Human Development found there would be an increase in pregnancy-related deaths due to the “greater mortality risk of continuing a pregnancy rather than having a legally induced abortion” in some cases.
Non-Hispanic Black people would experience the greatest increase in deaths, with an estimated increase of 33%. According to the study, all races and ethnicities would experience an increase in estimated pregnancy-related deaths.
Breanna Diaz is the policy and legislative counsel for the American Civil Liberties Union of Virginia. She said Roe was the “floor, not the ceiling” for abortion and reproductive health access and protection.
“I think we can expect many more [proposed bills] to come,” Diaz said. “We will do everything we can to oppose them and ensure anti-abortion bans fail this General Assembly session.”
She said that individuals would suffer if access became restricted, and having “honest and difficult” conversations about abortion is important.
“It is, I think, far more powerful for members in our government to hear from their constituents about why abortion access is critical for them, their safety, their health and well-being,” Diaz said. “That is more powerful than any policy talking point.”
By Natalie Barr
Virginia Cider Week taking place November 11-20
Virginia Cider Week celebrates its tenth year this year, and cideries will host tastings and events from November 11 through 20 across the state. Organized by Virginia Cider, the week’s events will include pairing dinners, tastings, festivals and more. Host cideries are also featured stops on the new Virginia Cider Trail, and visitors who check into the trail from their phone earn chances at prizes.
“Virginia Cider Week is a great time to celebrate local cider that’s made at cideries across the Commonwealth,” said Virginia Cider Association President, Anne Shelton of Albemarle Ciderworks. “As a bonus this year, we’re excited that cider fans can join in on the Virginia Cider Trail by checking in at each participating cidery they visit.”
In 2012, Virginia became the first state to have an official “Cider Week” proclaimed by its governor. This year, Virginia cideries will celebrate with tastings and events highlighting the bounty of the commonwealth while promoting the Virginia Cider Trail.
In recent years, the cider making craft has undergone a renaissance, both in Virginia and nationally. Virginia now has over 50 cideries and is the 6th-largest apple-producing state in the country.
Trump supporters challenge Loudoun voting machines and more Va. headlines
• Gov. Glenn Youngkin’s office shut down its controversial education tip line in September because it was getting “little to no volume.”—VPM
• Jeff Bezos is reportedly interested in buying in the Washington Commanders, possibly in a partnership with Jay-Z.—People
• Trump supporters filed a lawsuit challenging Loudoun County’s voting machines, despite the equipment being certified by both state and federal officials.—Loudoun Times-Mirror
• A judge ordered the Prince William County elections office to accept the local GOP’s appointments for chief election officers and assistant chiefs. The new picks now have roughly a week to be trained on how to run a polling place.—InsideNoVa
• The CEO of VCU Health resigned under pressure from university leaders.—Richmond Times-Dispatch
• Virginia’s congressional candidates are sparring over Social Security and Medicare in the closing days of the campaign.—Washington Post
• Students from four historically Black colleges and universities will help tutor up to 1,300 K-12 students from Petersburg, Portsmouth and Hampton under a new anti-learning loss initiative rolled out by Youngkin.—Richmond Times-Dispatch
• Proposed changes to the Norfolk School Board’s public comment rules are stoking concerns from critics who say the new system would stifle free speech.—Virginian-Pilot
• “Danville once thrived on the success of its mills. Now, its economic future could lie in their redevelopment.”—Cardinal News
• Fairfax County police are testing a “lasso-like” restraint device.—WTOP
by Staff Report, Virginia Mercury
Virginia’s highest tax bracket starts at $17K. Some say it’s time for an update.
Under Virginia’s state income tax system, the highest tax bracket starts at just $17,000, a number that hasn’t changed since 1990.
Because the brackets stayed the same as incomes rose over three decades of inflation, more and more of the money Virginians make is now taxed at the highest rate of 5.75%, according to a new state report. Since 1990, the report found, the state’s median income rose 108%. Over the same period, taxes owed by single filers making the median income went up 173%.
“Tax experts refer to this dynamic as ‘bracket creep,’” the state’s Joint Legislative Audit and Review Commission wrote in the report on how Virginia could make its tax system fairer. “Incomes rise over time, but income tax brackets do not.”
Bracket creep hits low- and middle-income filers the hardest, the report says, because people at the lower end would pay less if Virginia adjusted its tax brackets for inflation, as the federal government and many other states do.
“Thirty-two years ago, you were considered rich at $17,000 and hit the top tax bracket,” Del. Joe McNamara, R-Salem, a certified public accountant who sponsored an unsuccessful bill to start adjusting the brackets for inflation, said at a legislative hearing earlier this year. “We are now still considered rich at $17,000.”
Adjusting the brackets for inflation, JLARC found, would start the top bracket at $35,348 of adjusted gross income, with similar increases for the three brackets below. Because less of Virginians’ income would be taxed at the highest rate, that change would mean a $959 million hit to the state budget.
The JLARC report released last month laid out a variety of options for how Virginia’s tax code could be made more progressive. In the tax context, progressivity means taxing people according to their ability to pay, instead of setting the same tax rates for rich and poor or disproportionately taxing the poor.
Virginia has grown increasingly reliant on individual income taxes to fund state government. The $17.2 billion collected in the fiscal year 2021 amounted to 70% of the state’s general fund revenue, up from 63% in 2000. Corporate income taxes made up 6% of general fund revenue in fiscal 2021, according to JLARC.
The report also quantified the state-level rise in income inequality, showing the state’s wealthiest 1% accounted for 16% of total income in Virginia for 2018, up from 11% in 1990. Meanwhile, the bottom 90% of earners made up 55% of 2018 income, down from 65% in 1990.
The JLARC study found that the bipartisan tax deal Gov. Glenn Youngkin and the General Assembly struck earlier this year already made the state’s tax system substantially more progressive by nearly doubling the standard deduction on state income taxes and making the earned-income tax credit partially refundable.
For the lowest-income filers (up to $14,000 in income), those changes reduced the effective tax rate from 0.8% to -1.2%, since those workers can now expect to get money back that they weren’t eligible for before. For filers with $14,000 to $36,000 in income, the effective tax rate dropped from 2.4% to 1.2%.
Combined, those changes made Virginia’s tax code more progressive than average when compared with other states, according to JLARC. Historically, Virginia’s tax structure has been rated as less progressive than average and less progressive than tax structures in neighboring North Carolina, West Virginia, Maryland and the District of Columbia, according to the report.
The state hasn’t raised taxes on the wealthy, but the JLARC report lays out several options for doing so by setting higher rates for the top 1% of filers, people with incomes above $600,000, or the smaller group of filers with incomes over $1 million. Of all the ways to increase progressivity, raising taxes on the rich is the only option the report envisions that also increases state revenue.
That doesn’t seem likely to happen, with Gov. Glenn Youngkin and the Republican House of Delegates emphasizing broad tax cuts instead of tax hikes.
In a letter responding to the JLARC report, Youngkin Secretary of Finance Stephen Cummings said many of the states Virginia competes with to attract people and businesses either have no state income tax or are working to reduce their rates. Cummings wrote that lower-tax states to the south are seeing stronger recoveries from the COVID-19 pandemic than higher-tax states to the north.
“The tax burden on Virginia families is a critical factor in businesses’ decisions to create well-paying, high-quality jobs in the Commonwealth,” Cummings wrote.
Youngkin has said he’ll push for more tax cuts in the 2023 General Assembly session.
Asked whether Youngkin supports adjusting the tax brackets for inflation, the governor’s office didn’t lay out a clear position, saying Youngkin is in the process of preparing a budget proposal to be presented in December.
In an interview after JLARC’s report was released, Del. Vivian Watts, D-Fairfax, said proposals to raise taxes on the rich probably won’t go anywhere given the current political environment. But the facts and figures in the report, she said, create “a base of information” for future debate on Youngkin’s proposals.
“This helps keep the dialogue more honest, more accurate,” Watts said.
Watts said that the more modest steps of addressing bracket creep and indexing brackets to inflation could be bipartisan priorities.
“When you don’t index, and you let time fly … here we are 30 years later, and you’ve got a huge hit,” Watts said.
Lawmakers who serve on the commission that received the tax report didn’t immediately indicate which tax changes they’re inclined to pursue, but the report will likely factor into whatever tax debates are coming next year.
“There’s no question in my mind this is going to be a topic we’re going to wrestle with during the upcoming regular session,” said Sen. Janet Howell, D-Fairfax, who chairs JLARC and co-chairs the Senate Finance Committee. “So we appreciate all of this work.”
In an interview, McNamara said he plans to reintroduce his bill to start indexing the brackets to inflation going forward, avoiding the budget hit from adjusting for 32 years of inflation all at once. However, he argued the issue can also be addressed through more increases to the standard deduction.
“I don’t think there’s going to be an appetite to do both,” McNamara said.
According to the JLARC report, the biggest boost in progressivity would come through a bigger overhaul of the tax brackets. That option would involve growing from four income brackets to six, with lower tax rates for everyone with less than $50,000 in income and higher tax rates for everyone over $50,000. In that scenario, the highest tax bracket would cover income over $93,000, which would be taxed at 7.5%.
“For a married taxpayer with an annual income of $50,000 (approximately the average for the middle-income group), this would translate into a $770 reduction in tax liability — a 1.5% increase in after-tax income,” the JLARC report says. “In contrast, a married taxpayer with an annual income of $300,000 (approximately the average for the highest 20% of taxpayers) would see their tax liability increase by about $2,700, a 0.9% reduction in income.”
Watts said she’s skeptical of adjusting the brackets to assess higher rates on people in the middle to upper middle of the income spectrum, given Virginia’s steep variability in cost of living, which makes $60,000 in income in Northern Virginia far different from $60,000 in Southwest Virginia. For that reason, Watts said she’s more inclined to support creating new tax brackets covering the highest earners.
“At that level, I’m not talking about basic living,” she said.
A 10% tax rate on the roughly 17,700 Virginia filers with incomes over $1 million, according to JLARC, would generate an extra $1 billion per year for the state.
by Graham Moomaw, Virginia Mercury
Concerns grow that voter intimidation could disrupt midterm elections
PHOENIX — The two outdoor ballot drop boxes in Maricopa County are both unassuming — secure metal boxes, about the size of blue mailboxes, located just outside county buildings.
But in recent weeks, they’ve at times been monitored by volunteers with far-right organizations, prompted by former President Donald Trump’s claims of widespread fraud and misinformation about drop boxes, according to lawsuits challenging their conduct.
In Maricopa County, these volunteers have allegedly approached and harassed voters, taken photos of their license plates, and stood nearby armed and wearing bulletproof vests. The Arizona secretary of state’s office detailed the complaints and has referred at least six incidents to the U.S. Department of Justice and the Arizona attorney general.
On Monday, after previously denying an effort to stop the drop box monitoring, a federal judge issued a temporary restraining order preventing Clean Elections USA, a QAnon-linked group, from continuing its poll monitoring activities. According to the Arizona Mirror, the temporary restraining order bars anyone from the group from training or encouraging others to intentionally come within 75 feet of a drop box or a building where a drop box is held.
Across the country, election workers and voters are growing increasingly concerned about the threats of voter intimidation at the polls, and experts are making sure they’re equipped with the tools and resources necessary to deal with the threats. The Brennan Center for Justice released a guide overviewing federal and state laws that protect against intimidation, focusing on 10 states where the risk that intimidation could disrupt the voting process is high.
In those ten states (Arizona, Florida, Georgia, Michigan, Nevada, New Hampshire, North Carolina, Pennsylvania, Texas, and Wisconsin), the amount of anti-voter activity has been high, and groups have been organizing to do poll watching, explained Sean Morales-Doyle, director of the voting rights program at the Brennan Center.
“We’ve probably seen more intensity and volume (in Arizona) than in other places. Because so much of the voting happens in Arizona via mail, it began earlier,” he said.
“We have reason to be concerned that there’s an increased risk of voter intimidation this year than in years past,” he added.
Voters should report intimidating incidents to poll workers or local election officials, who can then make the determination whether to pass the information to law enforcement. If voters feel like they’re being threatened with violence, they should also reach out to law enforcement directly, Morales-Doyle said.
But election experts say that despite an increased concern this year, reports of intimidation shouldn’t dissuade voters from casting ballots. The vast majority of voters will have no problems this year, and there are ample resources for voters to rely on if they feel uncomfortable.
Federal law and intimidation
Federal law includes a number of protections against intimidation.
The Voting Rights Act and the Civil Rights Act of 1957 both prohibit the actual or threatened intimidation, threats or coercion of voters, according to the Brennan Center guide.
Additionally, the Ku Klux Klan Act of 1871 prevents conspiracies that use intimidation to prevent voters from casting ballots in federal elections, and the National Voter Registration Act prohibits intimidation of people registering to vote.
These laws protect voters from physical harassment and intimidation and from being monitored at polling places.
In addition to federal law, state laws and criminal codes provide additional protections.
Arizona, for example, has a law making it a felony to practice intimidation against a person to compel them to vote or refrain from voting. The intimidation of a voter to prevent them from voting is also a felony in Florida, Georgia, Michigan, Nevada, New Hampshire, and Wisconsin.
Maricopa County Recorder Stephen Richer, who oversees elections in one of the most populous counties in the nation, said he encourages voters who feel intimidated by people watching drop boxes to make a formal report with law enforcement.
“We have taken the steps that we feel are appropriate to keep those bodies informed, to make voters aware of what’s happening, to make voters aware of the multitude of options they have for participating, to make people aware of the options they have for observing the process that is actually constructive,” he added.
Arizona’s U.S. attorney’s office has vowed to prosecute violations of state law.
Voters who feel intimidated can also call the national election protection hotline, which staffs lawyers and election experts through Election Day to help voters work through problems.
A recent Reuters poll found that more than 40% of voters are worried about threats of violence or voter intimidation at polling places during the midterms.
History of voter intimidation
While the alleged intimidation in Arizona so far has come from extremist groups who believe the 2020 election was stolen from Trump, longstanding legal protection preventing the Republican Party from engaging in voter intimidation is no longer in place this election cycle.
In 1981, the Democratic National Committee filed a lawsuit alleging that the Republican National Committee had hired off-duty police officers to patrol majority-minority precincts in New Jersey during the gubernatorial election. According to the lawsuit, the cops wore “National Ballot Security Task Force” armbands and served to intimidate voters.
The Democrats secured a consent decree prohibiting the RNC from engaging in intimidation practices for 25 years. The decree was modified several times when Democrats alleged that Republicans weren’t following it. But in 2018, a judge refused to extend it again, and the decree officially expired.
The RNC has prioritized poll watching this election cycle, as all restrictions have been lifted. The party has hosted over 5,000 trainings around the country since last year on monitoring voting, according to the Washington Post.
The RNC was not available to comment on its poll-watching plans.
Though there haven’t been widespread reports of poll watching leading to complaints of voter intimidation, the massive number of people the RNC will dispatch on Election Day could mean there will be incidents.
Republican lawmakers and candidates have also supported the poll-watching efforts.
“WATCH ALL DROP BOXES. PERIOD. SAVE THE REPUBLIC,” Mark Finchem, a Republican election denier who is running for Arizona secretary of state, tweeted on Oct. 20, just one day before armed and masked watchers parked by a drop box in Maricopa County.
Kari Lake has also called for people to monitor drop boxes, saying in May to right-wing media that “we will sleep by those drop boxes” and “I’m rolling out my sleeping bag.”
Richer did not directly blame the GOP candidates for the voter intimidation, saying instead that he believes “anyone who has knowingly or recklessly promoted disinformation about elections has contributed to this environment we’re now in.”
The drop box watchers in Maricopa County are volunteering with a group called Clean Elections USA, one watcher told a local ABC reporter. Clean Elections USA is working with True the Vote, a Texas-based organization that created the documentary “2000 Mules” purporting to show evidence of widespread ballot fraud in the 2020 election, according to reporting by Votebeat.
Clean Elections USA is recruiting people across the country to watch drop boxes, and Votebeat reports that 4,500 have signed up to help the effort.
Firearms at polling places feared
A few of the drop box watchers in Maricopa County allegedly have been armed, which has ignited concerns that more vigilantes will show up on Election Day with firearms.
In Little Rock, Arkansas, an argument allegedly broke out outside a polling place last week between supporters of different mayoral candidates, and one individual “indicated he had a gun,” according to one candidate who witnessed the incident.
Courts have long held that guns do not belong at polling places. According to the Giffords Law Center to Prevent Gun Violence, six states (Arizona, California, Florida, Georgia, Louisiana and Texas) and Washington, D.C., explicitly prohibit firearms at polling places, and another four prohibit concealed guns at the polls.
Polling places are also often located inside schools or other public property where guns are already prohibited. And most states, including many where the law doesn’t explicitly mention polling places, have a law prohibiting firearm use to intimidate other people.
In September, Democratic U.S. Sen. Chris Murphy introduced the Vote Without Fear Act, which would prohibit firearms within 100 yards of any federal election site.
“Free and fair elections cannot happen in the face of armed intimidation at the polls, but that’s become a disturbing reality for some Americans, as extremists driven by conspiracy theories about voter fraud are increasingly showing up to polling places with guns,” Murphy said in a statement.
Morales-Doyle of the Brennan Center noted that it’s still unlawful in every state to use a gun to intimidate voters, whether or not the state prohibits carrying a gun at a polling place.
Uniformed officers at the polls
The presence of law enforcement at polling places can be more complicated, as some voters feel protected by uniformed officers patrolling the area while some communities might see their presence as intimidating, especially given the history in the United States of police officers approaching and intimidating Black voters.
The degree to which law enforcement can have a presence at polling places varies state by state, but federal law prevents the government from deploying federal troops or armed federal law enforcement officers to any polling place.
In some states, including Pennsylvania and California, police officers are violating the law if they show up to a polling place without being called. Other states require law enforcement to obey orders from election officials at the polls.
In New Jersey, the debate played out recently as Republican lawmakers pushed back on an amendment to legislation requiring police officers working the polls to appear in plain clothes, while Democrats said the bill is intended to prevent intimidation in predominantly Black cities.
“As a formerly incarcerated person, I can tell you firsthand putting police, whether in plainclothes or uniformed, at any polling place is also going to depress turnout of formerly incarcerated people,” Jim Sullivan, deputy policy director for the ACLU of New Jersey, told New Jersey Assembly committee members in September, the New Jersey Monitor reported.
A study published last December found that the presence of police at a polling place is associated with a 32% reduction in African American participation. The study said it was the first to quantify the effect of police presence on voting in the United States.
“It’s important for law enforcement to be prepared to respond to voter intimidation and to be actively letting folks know about the prohibitions on voter intimidation and that they will be enforcing those laws, but law enforcement has to do that while keeping in mind that their presence at the polling place can also have an intimidating effect, particularly in some communities,” Morales-Doyle said.
Voter intimidation this year could also come from right-wing sheriffs who have vowed to monitor polling places for potential fraud, citing false claims that Trump won the 2020 election. In Arizona, two groups of sheriffs are teaming up with True the Vote to expand the role of sheriffs in election monitoring.
Voting should be smooth for most
With threats of intimidation high this year, voters and election officials should be prepared, But Morales-Doyle said that the threats should not dissuade voters, the vast majority of whom will vote by mail or will go to the polls and have a normal and easy experience casting a ballot without intimidation from private or official actors.
“Yes, things are complicated,” he said. “Yes, there’s reason to be more concerned in some ways this year than in previous years. But I want to temper that concern and say that most voters are not going to face intimidation and should not be intimidated by what they’re hearing.”
“They should go vote with confidence,” he added, “and know that if they do run into some trouble, they’ve got election protection and election officials and many, many advocates who are watching developments closely, who they can rely upon to ensure that there won’t be any major disruption to our elections.”
by Kira Lerner, Virginia Mercury
National test scores show that Virginia students have experienced extensive learning loss in recent years, new program will help at-risk students recover
On November 3, 2022, Governor Glenn Youngkin announced an additional initiative to address catastrophic learning loss through a tutoring partnership between the Urban Leagues of Hampton Roads and Greater Richmond and four Historically Black Colleges and Universities: Norfolk State University, Hampton University, Virginia State University, and Virginia Union University.
The program will employ HBCU students as tutors and mentors to high school and middle school students throughout their communities.
“I am thrilled to embark on the journey of learning loss recovery with these transformational tutoring partnerships, this is a breakthrough initiative. Our treasured Historically Black Colleges and Universities have proven to be leaders in the development and implementation of best practices in education. I look forward to the expansion of this key program,” said Governor Glenn Youngkin.
“We are on the cusp of losing a generation of children due to the profound and heart-wrenching learning loss of the past five years. The Urban League-HBCU Tutoring Partnership announced today represents community leaders coming together to ensure every child is seen, supported, and back on track for success. This partnership should be an inspiring model for every community in the Commonwealth to follow,” said Secretary of Education Aimee Rogstad Guidera.
“We were pleased to have Governor Glenn Youngkin announce the Urban League and HBCU Tutoring Partnership on the campus of the Norfolk State University at the L. Douglas Wilder Performing Arts Center. The purpose of the partnership between the Urban Leagues of Hampton Roads and Greater Richmond and Norfolk State University, Hampton University, Virginia Union University, and Virginia State University is to provide HBCU students who will serve as paid tutors to high school students. This is a great start to begin closing the learning gap that occurred during the pandemic and beyond. We are excited about the possibilities this partnership will bring,” said the President of Norfolk State University, Dr. Javaune Adams-Gaston.
“Every university is seeing that students need more help after a pandemic that has been hard on everyone. We also know that the seeds of success in college are planted long before students arrive on campus, and that’s just one reason why Virginia Union University has committed to full-ride scholarships for public school students in Richmond and Henrico. Today’s announcement expands this work even further, and we are proud to partner with the Urban League and Governor Youngkin to help even more young people,” said President of Virginia Union University Dr. Hakim J. Lucas.
“Hampton University is excited about continuing its relationship with the cities of Hampton and Newport News public school systems. This tutorial initiative for our public schools is directly in line with Hampton University’s mission of providing an education for our students while engaging with our local community. Thank you, Governor Youngkin, for your commitment to Virginia’s HBCUs and our youth,” said Hampton University President Darrell K.Williams
“Today, conversations and ideas took a huge step toward supporting underserved and marginalized children and young adults in the urban core cities. The Urban Leagues of Hampton Roads and Greater Richmond joined with four Virginia HBCUs and the Commonwealth of Virginia to provide academic enrichment options through enhanced opportunities for tutoring and mentorship. The collaboration of the Urban League and our HBCUs represents a coalition of the monumental historical contexts of organizations that not only had the lens of viewing Black history in America but were catalysts in shaping that history. As former Governor Doug Wilder and others have advocated for greater HBCU funding, we hope this initiative will give rise to more such efforts to assure that every Virginia student is provided with a quality education that prepares them to enter the global workforce and help grow Virginia’s economy. The Urban League is pleased to help make this dream a reality,” said Urban League of Hampton Roads President and CEO Gil Bland.
“Access to quality education is the gateway for promise and possibilities to young minds and future leaders. For over 100 years, the Urban League of Greater Richmond, including the City of Petersburg, has been empowering people. The people, the academic leadership of Petersburg City Public Schools, Virginia State University, and the students, families, and the community at large will ensure the partnership’s success. Enriching these relationships will allow for the execution of a dynamic mentoring and tutoring program to support at least 675 Petersburg students. Urban League’s education initiatives will offer college and career readiness with a spectrum of services beyond typical classroom activities. The Partnership for Petersburg is a great opportunity to connect resources and services for the most ‘at promise’ students in Virginia,” said Urban League of Greater Richmond Interim CEO Larry Murphy.
“The collaborative efforts from the Governor’s office are to be commended. The education of Virginia’s children is clearly a priority, and I’m so pleased that Petersburg City is a part of this amazing initiative!” said Petersburg City Public Schools Superintendent Dr. Tamara Sterling.
Attorney General Miyares announces enforcement against alleged illegal robocallers
RICHMOND, VA — Attorney General Jason Miyares today announced the national Anti-Robocall Litigation Task Force is seeking to require responses to investigative demands sent to two voice service providers about alleged involvement in illegal robocalls. Fifty-one attorneys general participate in the national task force.
The targets of the investigation are Michael Lansky, LLC — doing business as Avid Telecom — and One Eye, LLC. The national task force is enforcing civil investigative demands (CIDs) against each entity.
“Robocalls profit off exploiting vulnerable consumers, stealing billions of dollars annually nationwide. This task force is focused on shutting down the providers and gateways that both profit from these scams and refuse to take steps that could mitigate the problem,” said Attorney General Miyares. “Enough is enough.”
The enforcement action against Avid Telecom details several instances in which the task force believes Avid Telecom knowingly accepted and routed illegal robocalls. Further, the task force believes Avid Telecom’s CEO, Michael Lansky, helped another telecom provider hide its suspect traffic.
The enforcement action against One Eye details how an individual closed another voice service provider, PZ Telecommunication, LLC, and became the apparent CEO of One Eye. This transition occurred after the Federal Communications Commission sent PZ Telecom a cease-and-desist letter.
One Eye has stopped responding to the task force, and Avid has refused to answer the CID. The State of Indiana has moved to enforce these CIDs on behalf of the task force in Marion County, Indiana.
Attorney General Miyares offers the following tips to avoid scams and unwanted calls:
Be wary of callers who specifically ask you to pay by gift card, wire transfer, or cryptocurrency. For example, the Internal Revenue Service does not accept iTunes gift cards.
Look out for prerecorded calls from imposters posing as government agencies. Typically, the Social Security Administration does not make phone calls to individuals.
If you suspect fraudulent activity, immediately hang up and do not provide any personal information.
In August, Attorney General Miyares joined a nationwide Anti-Robocall Litigation Task Force to investigate and take legal action against the telecommunications companies responsible for bringing a majority of foreign robocalls into the United States.
Virginians who have a question, concern, or complaint about a consumer matter should contact Attorney General Miyares’ Consumer Protection Section:
· By phone: (800) 552-9963
· By email: consumer@oag.state.va.us
