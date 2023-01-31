State News
Virginia lawmakers ask for study on requiring insurers to cover doula care
Two bills that would have required private insurers in Virginia to provide coverage for state-certified doula care were unanimously struck down last week by lawmakers in both chambers, who instead requested a study of the proposal.
The bills will now go before the Senate Health Insurance Reform Commission, which is charged with studying mandated health insurance benefits.
Del. Nadarius Clark, D-Portsmouth, and Sen. Jennifer Boysko, D-Fairfax, described their identical bills as a way to help reduce maternal mortality and alleviate some of the disparities in the care received by women of color and white women during and after pregnancy. Studies have shown that doulas—nonmedical professionals trained to provide a broad range of support services during pregnancy, birth, and postpartum — significantly improve outcomes for both parent and child, especially in low-income and minority populations.
In 2020, the General Assembly passed legislation creating a state certification process for doulas, meaning they must complete training approved by the Virginia Board of Health.
Clark and Boysko’s legislation this year would have required private health plans that include obstetrical services to cover at least eight doula visits for pregnant women during and after pregnancy and support during labor and delivery.
The United States has one of the highest rates of maternal death compared to other developed countries, Boysko told the Senate Committee on Commerce and Labor last week. Black women are nearly three times more likely than non-Hispanic white women to die from complications related to pregnancy and childbirth, according to the U.S. Centers for Disease Control and Prevention.
“There are a plethora of data and studies that have shown tremendous benefits and cost savings from providing doula care,” said Galina Varchena, policy director for Birth in Color RVA, an organization focused on providing maternal care for women of color that also worked on Clark’s bill.
Clark said in an interview that he still suffers from complications during his own delivery.
“We know there’s still implicit biases and different things that happen in our prenatal and health care systems,” he said.
In 2020, following the Health Insurance Reform Commission study, the General Assembly passed legislation making state-certified doula care available for Medicaid users.
Virginia currently has 87 state-certified doulas, and around 100 Medicaid members have received doula services so far, said Rebecca Dooley, communications director for the Virginia Department of Medical Assistance Services, in an email.
Douglas Gray from the Virginia Association of Health Plans told a House Commerce and Energy subcommittee last week that “typically in the commercial world, we have licensed people rather than certified people, so there needs to be a conversation about how this would work.”
The State Corporation Commission and the Virginia Bureau of Insurance will do a preliminary analysis of the costs and benefits of private insurance coverage for doulas before the Health Insurance Reform Commission holds public hearings on the proposal, said Dave Wesolowski, chief of staff for HIRC Chair Sen. George Barker, D-Alexandria, in an email.
By “opening up this door to allow private insurance to cover doula care,” Clark said, Virginia can “start giving the people that haven’t had a voice to finally have care.”
by Meghan McIntyre, Virginia Mercury
Transgender sports bill advances in House and more Va. headlines
• A bill prohibiting transgender students in Virginia’s public schools and universities from playing on sports teams that match their gender identity advanced out of a Republican-led subcommittee Monday.—WTOP
• “The Virginia elementary school where a 6-year-old boy shot his teacher reopened Monday with stepped-up security and a new administrator, as nervous parents and students expressed optimism about a return to the classroom.”—Associated Press
• A federal civil rights lawsuit brought against Powhatan County officials by the family of a Black teenager who accused the county of mishandling an alleged hate crime has been settled for $15,000.—Richmond Times-Dispatch
• New Virginia population data shows Northern Virginia and Hampton Roads losing people and the Richmond region growing fast.—Cardinal News
• Portsmouth’s new casino has already changed its smoking policy one week after its grand opening after guests complained about indoor smoking, which Virginia banned in most public places more than a decade ago.—Virginian-Pilot
by Staff Report, Virginia Mercury
Most gun storage bills appear doomed in Virginia General Assembly
As Del. Marcus Simon, D-Fairfax, pitched a Republican-led subcommittee last week on his proposed law requiring gun owners to lock up their firearms and ammunition if there are children in the home, he raised his index finger in the air and began a visual demonstration.
He pressed his fingertip to the biometric gun safe on the podium before him, showing the audience the safe would quickly open for him and no one else. For gun owners with hundreds of dollars to spend on a weapon, Simon said, a secure storage device that can be bought online for $60 wouldn’t be an overly expensive proposition.
“It’s a pretty simple thing to ask people to do,” said Simon. “I will point out that we have seatbelt laws, bicycle helmet laws, and life jacket laws. All designed to protect children.”
Gun rights groups felt it wasn’t so simple.
In testimony on Simon’s bill and a similar proposal in the state Senate, Philip Van Cleave, president of the pro-gun Virginia Citizens Defense League, raised doubts about whether there are safes big enough to hold all the ammo he and other gun owners keep on hand. He also argued some minors can be safely trained to access a firearm to help with home defense.
“One size does not fit all,” Van Cleave said last week before GOP lawmakers voted to kill Simon’s bill. “There are a lot of teenagers that have had a lot of education on guns. They know safety.”
Several bills dealing with safe gun storage were filed for the Virginia General Assembly’s 2023 session after a 6-year-old student shot a Newport News elementary school teacher with a gun the boy allegedly got from home. But even if the bills pass the Democratic Senate, they appear doomed to failure based on recent no votes in Republican-controlled committees in the House of Delegates.
“They don’t even want to hold irresponsible gun owners accountable,” Lori Haas, Virginia director of the Coalition to Stop Gun Violence, said Monday afternoon after the bills’ fate became clear.
Democrats have urged their colleagues to do more to address increased gun-related deaths among children and teenagers, arguing that, regardless of enforcement, tougher laws could raise awareness of the importance of safe gun storage. Republicans have argued adding new layers of gun control won’t work because the state already has laws that can be used against negligent or reckless gun owners. A breakthrough gun-control package Virginia Democrats passed in 2020 included a bill strengthening penalties for adults who “recklessly” leave a loaded firearm accessible to minors under the age of 14.
“I just think sometimes we overthink all of this, and we go too far,” House Majority Leader Terry Kilgore, R-Scott, said after voting against several storage bills.
The Newport News incident made national headlines and has renewed debate over when and how gun owners should be held accountable if they fail to keep a firearm away from a child. Authorities and experts have indicated the boy is too young to be charged criminally, and charges have not been filed against the parents.
“We have a crime that has a victim and no perpetrator,” Andrew Goddard, a gun-control advocate with the Virginia Center for Public Safety, said of the classroom shooting as he testified in favor of a bill making it easier to file a civil lawsuit against a child’s parents if the child causes harm with a gun. That bill also failed Monday on a party-line vote.
Though gun-rights supporters quibbled with the storage rules laid out in proposals mandating specific security precautions, they also took exception to a narrower approach that would let authorities hold gun owners responsible only if a minor accesses a firearm and uses it to commit a violent crime or hurt themself or others, or takes it onto school property. The bill’s sponsor, Del. Schuyler VanValkenburg, D-Henrico, said his proposal would still leave gun owners the flexibility to decide what gun safety measures are appropriate for their homes.
At a hearing Monday, VanValkenburg argued his bill aligns with Gov. Glenn Youngkin and other Republicans’ position that the law should target actual gun crimes rather than creating new burdens for law-abiding, responsible gun owners.
“I think this extends to adults who irresponsibility let minors access their firearms,” said VanValkenburg, a Henrico County school teacher.
VanValkenburg said he amended his bill from its original version to address concerns it could get parents in legal trouble if a child were caught with a gun while committing a minor offense like jaywalking. He added that the amended version would also free parents from liability in hunting accidents involving minors.
The changes didn’t sway Republican lawmakers on the subcommittee.
Del. Tim Anderson, R-Virginia Beach, suggested the Newport News shooting has more to do with the alleged failure of school officials to take warnings about the boy seriously than with any glaring holes in the state’s gun laws.
“There’s this belief that when there’s a tragedy, we can pass a law, and we can prevent that,” said Anderson, who owns a gun shop. “These types of laws aren’t going to fix what the victims here are upset about.”
Jonathan Bremer, the father of a 13-year-old Henrico girl who was shot to death by another student in 2021 using a handgun that belonged to his legal guardian, urged lawmakers to support the bill. He said the death of his daughter, Lucia Bremer, was partly the result of a “serious miscalculation” by adults in the shooter’s life.
“I am often asked about what punishment the gun owner received. I share with them that the gun owner does not seem to have broken any laws,” Bremer said. “Each time I share that piece of information, it is just as shocking to them as it was to me and my wife and boys the first time we heard it.”
The teenager who killed Lucia Bremer recently pleaded guilty to first-degree murder ahead of a scheduled jury trial, according to the Richmond Times-Dispatch. He has not yet been sentenced.
The boy’s guardian was prosecuted on a charge of contributing to the delinquency of a minor. A judge found the guardian not guilty after concluding prosecutors had failed to provide sufficient evidence of a crime.
One gun storage bill that hasn’t been heard yet may have a chance at winning bipartisan support. Legislation filed by Del. Alfonso Lopez, D-Arlington, would create a new state income tax credit allowing taxpayers to write off the purchase of “firearm safety devices” such as gun safes and lock boxes. If that bill passes, filers could claim a credit of up to $300 per year.
by Graham Moomaw, Virginia Mercury
Virginia deer hunting bill has no ‘path forward,’ says committee chair
A Southwest Virginia delegate’s shot at expanding the deer hunting season to year-round on private property appears to have missed the mark this session.
On Jan. 18, the House Natural Resources Subcommittee failed to take any action on House Bill 1811 from Del. Marie March, R-Floyd.
While March said Friday she is tweaking the bill, and subcommittee Chairman James Edmunds, R-Halifax, said it could possibly still be brought back in amended form to apply only to March’s locality, House Agriculture, Chesapeake, and Natural Resources Committee Chairman Lee Ware, R-Powhatan, said the bill is likely to remain dormant.
“I don’t see a path forward for the bill,” Ware said, noting “the subcommittee heard the testimony and didn’t feel compelled to make a motion.”
The bill was a way to address the deer population in Southwest Virginia, March said during a hearing on the proposal.
“[My parents] live in east Tennessee, and they say they’ve never seen as many deer as when they come to see us in Southwest Virginia,” she said.
Department of Wildlife Resources modeling indicates that the state’s deer population has been relatively stable, between about 900,000 and 1.1 million over the past decade. Currently, the hunting season is limited to the fall and early winter, with extensions for certain localities.
March said extending the season could help address several problems around the state linked to deer, including the appearance of chronic wasting disease in Fairfax County, which adopted an urban archery program to curb the deer population. A 2021 drone study found Arlington’s deer population had exceeded healthy levels. She said that Lyme disease from ticks associated with deer is also a concern, and seasonal workers have complained about not having enough time to hunt.
Stephanie Taillon, senior assistant director of governmental relations for the Virginia Farm Bureau, said extending the hunting season would allow farmers to protect crops and livestock that are damaged by deer as soon as the damage occurs.
The Department of Wildlife Resources was neutral on the proposed legislation.
Deer are Virginia’s most hunted and viewed species, said DWR Executive Director Ryan Brown. He added that the state’s current 10-year deer management plan recognizes numbers are not uniform around Virginia, with urban and suburban areas typically having larger populations due to the lack of hunting opportunities.
The plan has led to some of the longest hunting seasons in the country, Brown said. Virginia also has a kill permit program for when wildlife has damaged crops or residential plants, and the department offers guidance for non-lethal solutions.
“It’s not exactly the case that a longer season necessarily leads to greater harvest,” Brown said. “We do our best according to the science and according to the cultural demands of the affected.”
by Charlie Paullin, Virginia Mercury
With student loan forgiveness halted, White House says 685K Virginia borrowers eligible for relief
As the U.S. Supreme Court prepares to consider President Joe Biden’s student loan forgiveness program’s legality, the White House released data showing 685,000 borrowers in Virginia applied or were automatically eligible for debt relief on Friday.
Of those, 429,000 applications were approved by the U.S. Department of Education and sent to loan servicers for discharge before legal challenges halted the process.
Last August, Biden announced a sweeping plan to cancel some student debt and extend the suspension on repayment instituted at the beginning of the COVID-19 pandemic.
How many Virginians no longer qualify for student loan relief? It’s hard to say.
Under the program, eligible borrowers could have up to $20,000 in student loan debt canceled. The relief would be available to those who earn less than $125,000 per year or married couples, or heads of households who earn less than $250,000 per year.
Pell Grant recipients would be eligible for up to $20,000 in debt relief. Non-Pell recipients would be eligible for up to $10,000.
However, in November, legal challenges led the department to stop receiving applications. The case was appealed to the Supreme Court. Oral arguments are scheduled to begin in February.
“Student loan debt relief is blocked,” the program’s webpage states. “Courts have issued orders blocking our student debt relief program. As a result, at this time, we are not accepting applications. We are seeking to overturn those orders.”
In a statement accompanying its release of state data on eligible borrowers, the White House said, “millions of those borrowers could be experiencing the benefits of that relief today – were it not for lawsuits brought on by elected officials in some of their own states.”
This September, Virginia Gov. Glenn Youngkin joined almost two dozen other Republican governors in calling for Biden to scrap the plan. Youngkin’s spokesperson told VPM that his signature was added to the letter after it was drafted.
The governors stated in their letter that only 16 to 17% of Americans have federal student loan debt. The president’s plan will have “a regressive impact” by requiring that other taxpayers redistribute and pay their debts.
“As governors, we support making higher education more affordable and accessible for students in our states, but we fundamentally oppose your plan to force American taxpayers to pay off the student loan debt of an elite few—a plan that is estimated to cost the American taxpayer more than $2,000 each or $600 billion total, a price the people of our states cannot afford,” the letter states.
by Nathaniel Cline, Virginia Mercury
Virginia House approves bill to boost transparency when judges get punished
A proposal to make more information public when Virginia judges violate ethics rules passed the House of Delegates Friday on a bipartisan vote.
Currently, almost all records of the state’s Judicial Inquiry and Review Commission (JIRC) are kept strictly confidential unless they involve a proven breach serious enough to rise to the Supreme Court of Virginia for a formal censure or removal from the bench.
Each year, the seven-member commission files a report detailing how many complaints about judges it received. But those reports aren’t required to identify which judges were disciplined, what rules they broke, or their punishment. The bill sponsored by Del. Wren Williams, R-Patrick, would instruct the commission to include that information in future reports.
“Obviously, we appoint judges and keep tabs on how they’re doing,” Williams said as he presented his bill to a legislative committee.
The bill was approved by a 67-31 vote, with most Democrats in the no column but more than a dozen voting yes. The opposition appeared to be more about Williams’ conduct the day before the vote rather than the substance of his bill.
On Thursday, Williams refused to yield the floor to take a question about the JIRC bill from Del. Mike Mullin, D-Newport News, bucking the tradition of engaging colleagues who may be seeking clarity, debate, or technical fixes to a piece of legislation.
“I just thought that we should include retired judges in the bill,” Mullin said in an interview Friday.
Retired Virginia judges are frequently called in to hear cases from which active judges have recused themselves. It’s a common practice in politically sensitive cases involving sitting legislators because the General Assembly has the power to hire, promote and fire active judges.
When told why Democrats had opposed a bill that received unanimous support in committee, Williams insisted his bill already covered retired judges.
“It actually includes anybody who has ever taken the judge’s oath and is going to sit on the bench,” Williams said.
Whichever interpretation is correct, the bill can be amended when it passes over to the state Senate. In the other chamber, Sen. Mark Obenshain, R-Rockingham, has filed a similar JIRC transparency bill that has not yet been heard.
Complaints against judges rarely lead to formal punishment. In 2022, the commission received a total of 415 complaints, and 402 were dismissed. The vast majority of complaints were dismissed for either failing to fall under the commission’s jurisdiction or failing to allege a specific violation of the Canons of Judicial Conduct, the state’s official rulebook for judges. The commission determined a breach occurred in five cases, but all five of those cases were also dismissed, according to the body’s annual report.
Raymond F. Morrogh, commission counsel for JIRC, explained in an email last month that “some matters may not be of sufficient gravity to constitute the basis for a judge’s retirement, removal, or censure.”
“Where breaches of the Canons may be minor, it is conceivable that a matter may be resolved without resort to a formal hearing or the filing of a complaint in the jurisdiction of the Supreme Court of Virginia,” Morrogh said.
The Canons of Judicial Conduct deal with a wide array of issues, including judges’ fairness and impartiality, diligence about avoiding conflicts of interest, gifts and other favors, and the use of social media.
Most complaints against judges come from the general public, but some originate with lawyers, court employees, and other judges.
Williams’ bill would only require disclosure when a breach is substantiated and results in discipline, which would prevent frivolous or unproven accusations from being made public.
“It’s a very small universe of people,” said Robert Tracci, a senior attorney in the office of Attorney General Jason Miyares, referring to the number of judges likely to be identified under the proposed law. “And it does promote transparency in government.”
The attorney general’s office has called for more openness in the judicial discipline process, a proposal that seemed to take on new urgency because of its connection to Republican efforts to investigate the actions of a former chair of the Virginia Parole Board who’s now serving as a judge in Virginia Beach.
Bennett, whom Miyares has accused of abusing her Parole Board powers and breaking the law in a rush to release inmates in early 2020, was suspended from her role as a judge in the Virginia Beach Juvenile and Domestic Relations Court in 2021. Media outlets’ efforts to figure out what she was disciplined for have been unsuccessful due to the secretive nature of the process.
The Richmond Times-Dispatch filed a legal petition seeking to have the disciplinary records unsealed. Still, the Supreme Court of Virginia issued a split opinion last year that kept most of the documents confidential.
“From the start, Judge Bennett made clear that she did not want anyone but us to see the reason why JIRC had suspended her,” Supreme Court Justices D. Arthur Kelsey and Teresa M. Chafin wrote in a dissenting opinion. “The majority holds that Judge Bennett has a statutory right to keep that information secret and that the public has no constitutional right to break the seal of secrecy.”
In 2021, JIRC reported receiving 395 complaints. Only one was ruled a breach of judicial conduct and not dismissed.
by Graham Moomaw, Virginia Mercury
Two inmates escape Southwest Virginia jail and more state headlines
• The Supreme Court of Virginia reversed a $1 million jury award to the family of a Virginia Beach man killed by police in 2019 during a mental health crisis. In a split opinion, the court ruled the shooting was justified.—Virginian-Pilot
• Authorities in Southwest Virginia were searching for two inmates who escaped from a local jail Thursday afternoon.—Bristol Herald Courier
• “Hot topics roil Virginia General Assembly but lead to few new laws.”—Washington Post
• At a union hall in Northern Virginia, President Joe Biden warned “MAGA Republicans” are threatening to send the country into economic “chaos.”—CNN
• A judge declined to dismiss misdemeanor charges brought against Loudoun County’s former school superintendent after finding the attorney general’s office, which empaneled a grand jury to investigate the school system, has “a broad swath of authority” to pursue criminal cases at the request of the governor.—Washington Post
by Staff Report, Virginia Mercury
