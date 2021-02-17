State News
Virginia lawmakers kill bill requiring officers render aid, report wrongdoing
A Senate committee recently killed a bill intended to minimize police misconduct and incentivize accountability among law enforcement.
House Bill 1948, introduced by Del. Mark Levine, D-Alexandria, required law enforcement officers to report misconduct by fellow officers. Another part of the measure, which some opponents called too subjective, was that on-duty officers provide aid as circumstances objectively permitted to someone suffering a life-threatening condition, or serious bodily injury.
The bill also expanded the current definition of bias-based profiling, which is prohibited in Virginia, to include gender identity and sexual orientation. Bias-based profiling is when a police officer takes action solely based on an individual’s real or perceived race, age, ethnicity, or gender.
The measure passed the Virginia House of Delegates last month on a 57-42 vote and the Senate Judiciary Committee killed the bill this week on a 9-6 vote. Levine introduced a similar bill last year that also failed in the Senate.
“I call HB 1948 my good apple bill because it separates the vast majority of law enforcement that are good apples from the few bad apples that are not,” Levine said when the bill was before the House.
Dominique Martin, a policy analyst for New Virginia Majority, said before a House panel that the bill would establish a mechanism to create accountability among officers.
“One of the major themes when discussing long-lasting approaches to police reform is the need for change at the institutional level,” Martin said. “One aspect is addressing organizational culture. It incentivizes a more accountable culture among law enforcement.”
Vee Lamneck, executive director for Equality Virginia, spoke in favor of the bill.
“LGBT people, especially Black, Latinx, Indigenous LGBT people, are more likely to be victimized by discriminatory police practices,” Lamneck said. “Transgender women are six times more likely to endure police violence and Black transgender women experience even higher rates of being antagonized and criminalized by police.”
HB 1250, also known as The Community Policing Act, took effect on July 1, 2020. The law prohibits police from engaging in bias-based profiling while on duty.
Dana Schrad, executive director of the Virginia Association of Chiefs of Police, expressed concern with the part of Levine’s bill that required officers to provide aid to someone with a life-threatening injury.
“The concern is that a lot of times in situations where you don’t know whether life-saving aid is necessarily required in that instance, the outcome maybe that someone is injured more than is immediately recognizable,” Schrad said.
Schrad said the bill was a response to events such as the death of George Floyd, a 46-year-old Black man who died in police custody. Former Minneapolis police officer Derek Chauvin has been charged with second-degree murder and will stand trial in March. The three other officers, J. Alexander Kueng, Thomas Lane, and Tou Thao, will stand trial in August on charges of aiding and
abetting second-degree murder.
“It’s the George Floyd response that the officers there did not render aid,” Schrad said.
John Clair, police chief for the Marion Police Department, in Smyth County, agreed with Schrad.
“We’re police officers, medical aid should be left to medical professionals,” Clair said.
The requirement to render aid is not in the state code and though it is a requirement already for many districts, there is a need for consistency across the commonwealth, Levine said.
“I’m confident that the vast majority would do so anyway,” Levine said. “This makes it a matter of policy; it will be taught in training.”
Several bills centered on police reform have died during this General Assembly session. A measure by Del. Elizabeth Guzman, D-Woodbridge, would have established data collection on the use of force incidents that would be reported to the superintendent of Virginia State Police. HB 2045 and SB 1440 would have eliminated qualified immunity. The bills would have made it easier for plaintiffs to sue police officers in civil court for depriving the plaintiffs of their constitutional rights. Both bills were struck down within the last two weeks. A similar measure from Del. Jeff Bourne, D-Richmond, who patroned HB 2045, was also struck down during the 2020 General Assembly special session.
Schrad said Levine’s bill and the qualified immunity bill would have taken away legal protections and created a strict liability for police officers. Opponents of the qualified immunity bills also said there would be a negative impact on hiring new police recruits.
“These kinds of issues all taken together create such a standard of both strict liability, and no protections for law enforcement officers that we’re really throwing them under the bus,” Schrad said.
Levine said his bill was both modest and large.
“It’s large because it really tries to make it clear there is no thin blue line, that the goal of law enforcement is to serve the public first, and you should not be covering up bad acts, severe acts of wrongdoing, that’s not technical or minimal, by your fellow officer,” he said.
By Sarah Elson
Capital News Service
Capital News Service is a program of Virginia Commonwealth University’s Robertson School of Media and Culture. Students in the program provide state government coverage for a variety of media outlets in Virginia.
Governor Northam unveils statewide COVID-19 vaccine pre-registration system
Governor Ralph Northam today, February 17, 2021, invited Virginians to pre-register for the COVID-19 vaccine online at vaccinate.virginia.gov or by calling 877-VAX-IN-VA. The Commonwealth’s new, centralized system allows individuals to easily pre-register for the free vaccine, confirm that they are on the waitlist, and learn more about Virginia’s vaccination program.
“Virginians have questions about the COVID-19 vaccines, and these new tools will help them get answers, get pre-registered, and most importantly, get vaccinated,” said Governor Northam. “While our vaccine supply remains limited, we are doing everything we can to acquire more doses and put shots into the arms of eligible individuals in a safe, efficient, and equitable manner. I thank everyone for staying patient and continuing to follow public health guidance, so we can mitigate the spread of this dangerous virus.”
Virginia’s new website and call center are designed to streamline vaccine pre-registration by bringing disparate processes from local health departments together under one unified system. Virginians who previously pre-registered for the vaccine through their local health district do not need to sign up again. Those who have already pre-registered have been automatically transferred to the centralized system, and their pre-registration status will not be affected. Data migration will continue throughout the week and it may take several days for everyone to appear in the new system.
Virginia is also launching a new call center for those who prefer to pre-register by phone. The call center is open seven days a week, from 8:00 am to 8:00 pm. It is staffed by 750 live operators who can answer questions about the COVID-19 vaccine and help people get pre-registered. The call center has English- and Spanish-speaking agents, as well as a call-back service in more than 100 other languages. TTY service is available to assist people who are deaf or hard of hearing. If wait times are long, Virginians can choose to get a callback and avoid having to stay on hold. Call volume is expected to be very high during the first week of operation.
To complete your pre-registration, you will be asked to provide some basic information to determine your eligibility. You will not be asked for your social security number or your immigration status. Anyone who pre-registers will receive a pre-registration confirmation and a reference code that can be used to verify that you are still on the waitlist. Individuals can also specify whether they prefer to be contacted by phone, text, or email.
Pre-registration gives Virginians the opportunity to get updates about vaccine availability and to make an appointment when vaccine supply allows—it does not provide immediate access to a vaccine. When you become eligible, you will receive instructions from your local health department on how to schedule an appointment.
More than 12 percent of Virginia’s population has now received at least one dose of the vaccine. Across the country, demand for the COVID-19 vaccine currently far exceeds supply, and it is expected to take several months to reach all individuals who want to be vaccinated. The Commonwealth is prioritizing individuals who are most at risk of contracting COVID-19 and those who work in certain critical industries, based on public health guidelines from the federal Centers for Disease Control and Prevention.
Virginians who qualify for Groups 1A and 1B are currently eligible for vaccinations. This includes health care personnel, residents and staff of long-term care facilities, people age 65 and older, frontline essential workers, those living and working in homeless shelters and correctional facilities, and individuals with underlying medical conditions or disabilities that increase their risk of severe illness from COVID-19.
For the latest information on COVID-19 vaccinations in Virginia, visit vdh.virginia.gov/covid-19-vaccine.
Governor Northam announces $524 million in new funding for Virginia Rent Relief Program
Governor Ralph Northam today, February 16, 2021, announced $524 million in new federal funding to help keep Virginia families in their homes amid the ongoing COVID-19 pandemic. The Virginia Rent Relief Program (RRP) is funded through the Emergency Rental Assistance (ERA) program included in the recent federal stimulus package and will assist households and landlords with rent payments to avoid eviction. Governor Northam made the announcement at Gilliam Place Apartments, which is owned by the nonprofit organization Arlington Partnership for Affordable Housing.
“Since the beginning of the pandemic, we have prioritized efforts to keep Virginians safely in their homes,” said Governor Northam. “There continues to be an overwhelming need for additional relief to help those struggling to make ends meet. This new federal funding will provide an important lifeline to individuals and families, and bolster our ongoing work to address housing affordability in the Commonwealth. I urge eligible households to act quickly and work with their landlords to seek rental assistance through this program.”
Virginia is immediately putting $160 million into the RRP to increase housing stability across the Commonwealth and will make additional funding available based upon need. The program will be administered by the Department of Housing and Community Development (DHCD).
In June 2020, Virginia was one of the first states in the nation to create a statewide rent and mortgage relief program with federal Coronavirus Aid, Relief, and Economic Security (CARES) Act funds. To date, the Virginia Rent and Mortgage Relief Program (RMRP) has distributed over $83.7 million in 24,294 rent and mortgage payments for households throughout the Commonwealth. Families with children represent the majority of households assisted by the program. Governor Northam and the General Assembly allocated Virginia Housing Trust Funds to continue supporting the program prior to this new federal allocation.
“RRP is based on a unique, collaborative partnership between tenants and landlords to ensure both remain whole amid the pandemic,” said Secretary of Commerce and Trade Brian Ball. “Our priority remains to keep our families in stable housing while also ensuring landlords are receiving the payments they need.”
The new ERA funding does not include mortgage relief, so the RMRP that has been operating since June will become the RRP and will no longer accept applications for assistance with mortgage payments. Earlier today, the Biden Administration announced an expansion and extension of federal forbearance and foreclosure relief programs.
In addition, Chesterfield County and Fairfax County will operate their own ERA-funded rent relief programs for their residents. Virginia tenants outside Chesterfield and Fairfax Counties struggling to pay rent are encouraged to reach out to their landlords for the quickest path to rental assistance. To submit a landlord-initiated application, visit virginiahousing.com/rentrelief. Virginia law requires landlords to work with their tenants to apply for this assistance.
Tenants interested in applying should check their eligibility by completing the self-assessment at dhcd.virginia.gov/eligibility or by dialing 2-1-1 from their phones. Tenants may be eligible for rent arrears payments back to April 1, 2020, and up to three months of payments into the future. The total payments may not exceed 15 months of rental assistance per household.
“Maintaining housing for all Virginians is in the interest of public health,” said Senator Janet Howell, Chair of the Senate Finance and Appropriations Committee. “This additional funding is vital to providing rent relief to prevent evictions and get financially distressed Virginians back on track with rent payments.”
“This program has been critical to addressing and preventing evictions for thousands of Virginians,” said Delegate Luke Torian, Chairman of the House Appropriations Committee. “Continued funding of this program is necessary to prevent gaps in assistance for Virginians who are facing unprecedented challenges in the face of this pandemic.”
Current state and federal eviction protections through the courts do not prevent rent payments from accumulating. The Commonwealth remains focused on helping eligible households access resources to maintain housing stability during the COVID-19 pandemic and in the future. Additional information on RRP is available at dhcd.virginia.gov/RRP. For additional housing resources, visit StayHomeVirginia.com.
Governor Northam highlights progress of Capitol Square construction, renovation
On February 15, 2021, Governor Ralph Northam and the Department of General Services (DGS) released a behind-the-scenes video tour ( see below) of three high-profile Capitol Square construction and renovation projects: the new General Assembly Building, Old City Hall, and Morson’s Row.
“We are excited to give Virginians a peek behind the curtain at the tremendous work being done to transform Capitol Square in Richmond,” said Governor Northam. “Much of this progress has gone unseen with fewer visitors to Capitol Square over the last year, and many of our state employees and legislators working remotely. The success of these projects is a testament to the strong stewardship of these historic buildings and grounds by the Department of General Services.”
The video takes viewers inside the construction of the new General Assembly Building and the renovation of Old City Hall and Morson’s Row, two historically significant buildings around the Capitol Complex. Fuel Creative, a woman-owned small business in Richmond, produced the video.
“The advancement of these projects at Capitol Square is evidence of the collaboration between the Northam Administration and the General Assembly,” said Secretary of Administration Grindly Johnson. “We are all looking on with excitement as we watch the new General Assembly Building rise and these historic buildings being brought back to life.”
“We are excited to showcase the progress we’ve made on these three iconic buildings, which are well on their way toward completion,” DGS Director Joe Damico added. “DGS is proud to have the opportunity to transform these historic buildings into more functional, modern spaces for our legislators, state employees, and visitors.”
The old General Assembly Building was an aggregate of four buildings of vastly different architectural styles that were constructed over 55 years and joined together. The first of the original buildings was classically designed and used to be the Life Insurance Company of Virginia. Due to the high level of craftsmanship of this 1912 building, a decision was made to keep the south and east sections of the building’s façade and incorporate it into the new building design.
The new 414,000-square-foot General Assembly Building is being constructed on the same footprint as the old 320,000-square-foot building. When it is complete next summer, the new General Assembly Building will be 14 stories above grade and one below, with one tunnel connecting it to a new parking deck that will be built at the corner of Ninth and Broad streets and another connecting it to the Capitol extension. The new building will feature a large first-floor cafeteria, more efficient committee and subcommittee spaces, and convenient public spaces for those who visit to participate in the legislative process.
“The construction of the new General Assembly Building blends the historically significant architecture of the old building with all the technology and functionality of a modern space to serve as the seat of government,” said Chinh Vu, Director of the Office of Construction Management for Special Projects at DGS and the project manager for the General Assembly build.
Old City Hall, which was constructed between 1886 and 1894, is a National Historic Landmark and stands out on Capitol Square for its Gothic Revival architecture. The building served as Richmond’s City Hall through the 1970s, and the Commonwealth purchased it in 1983, which was the last time it was renovated.
The current renovation is the most comprehensive since the building’s construction. It includes replacing all electrical, mechanical, and plumbing systems, refurbishing windows, restoring the roof and exterior stone walls, modernizing the interior while restoring its original finishes, making the building ADA-accessible, and installing new elevators. DGS also will restore the clock and replace the skylight. The project is scheduled to be complete in the spring of 2022.
“It has been such an honor to oversee the renovation of Old City Hall, one of three National Historic Landmarks on Capitol Square,” said Erich Thomas, DGS Project Manager who is supervising the renovation. “Once we finish taking it back to its original look and updating the interior space for modern use, it will be one of the crown jewels of Capitol Square and Richmond.”
Morson’s Row, which is listed on the National Register of Historic Places, represents the last example of residential row homes on Governor Street. Named for the Richmond attorney who had the three Italianate-style attached row houses built in the 1850s, Morson’s Row was bought by the Commonwealth in the 1970s and 1980s. Once this project is complete in late summer of 2021, it will return to state agency office use.
The project consists of renovating the buildings’ interiors and exteriors, as well as the construction of a new tower and other building elements. While the renovation will provide a modern workspace, it will keep intact historic details like the ornamental marble mantles in the former parlors.
“The renovation of Morson’s Row is unique in that we are taking what was originally three historic row houses, and repurposing the space into state-of-the-art offices,” said Brett Keesecker, DGS Project Manager overseeing the Morson’s Row renovation. “This challenge has allowed us to really get creative in re-envisioning the interior of these buildings, and we are looking forward to presenting the finished product.”
For more information about these projects, visit dgs.virginia.gov.
Governor Northam announces additional general fund resources from mid-session reforecast
On February 15, 2021, Governor Ralph Northam sent a letter to the General Assembly Money Committees announcing that a final mid-session revenue analysis shows Virginia’s tax revenues continue to strengthen.
The additional data means total revenues and transfers for the fiscal year 2021 will be revised upwards by an additional $410.1 million. Fiscal year 2022 total revenues and transfers will be revised upward by an additional $320.1 million. In total, the Commonwealth expects an additional $730.2 million over the forecast from December 2020.
“These revised budget numbers tell us that Virginia’s economy continues to thrive, in spite of the pandemic,” said Governor Northam. “Before the pandemic, we had passed the most progressive budget in Virginia history. These additional dollars help us get back to that historic budget and allow us to move forward with our shared priorities—providing Virginia families and businesses the relief they need to get back on their feet, supporting public schools, and giving our public workers a pay raise.”
The revenue analysis was completed after the Commonwealth’s books closed on February 8, 2021. January’s monthly revenue report provided additional data on retail sales tax collections for the holiday shopping season as well as individual estimated payments, corporate income tax, and the recordation tax.
Governor Northam provided these additional revenues at a meeting with the Money Committee chairs this morning. He will meet with budget conferees later this week for further discussions on shared priorities.
Here is the full text of Governor Northam’s letter.
February 15, 2021
The Honorable Janet D. Howell
Chair, Finance and Appropriations Committee
Senate of Virginia
Pocahontas Building, Room E506
Richmond, Virginia 23219
The Honorable Luke Torian
Chair, Appropriations Committee
Virginia House of Delegates
Pocahontas Building, Room W1304
Richmond, Virginia 23219
Dear Senator Howell and Delegate Torian:
Since the time I met with the members of GACRE late last fall, I have continued to monitor our revenue collections. Through January revenues increased 6.0 percent over the prior year, well ahead of the current annual forecast of 1.2 percent. Our economy is rebounding and is generating growing revenues to fund services that Virginians expect—from public schools to salaries for public workers and much more.
Accordingly, I have instructed my Finance staff to perform a mid-session revenue forecast. My review of the data indicates that it is reasonable to increase projected General Fund resources by $730.2 million for the 2020-2022 biennium. This adjustment is based solely on the trend of actual revenue collections year to date and incorporates a re-evaluation of the sales tax forecast. The underlying economic forecast has not changed from the one that we reviewed last November during the GACRE meeting.
Sources of this additional revenue are detailed in the attachment titled Mid-Session Revenue Review. In addition, I have also instructed Secretary of Finance Aubrey Layne to review this information with your respective staffs.
As the General Assembly Session has progressed, we have worked diligently together to address very important issues facing the Commonwealth, and it is my hope we continue to do so during these next few weeks—and beyond.
Sincerely,
Ralph S. Northam
Cc: April Kees – Staff Director, Senate Finance and Appropriations Committee
Anne Oman – Staff Director, House Appropriations Committee
The Honorable Aubrey L. Layne, Jr. – Secretary of Finance
Virginia Department of Elections announces statewide post-election risk limiting audit for the November 2020 General Election
The Virginia Department of Elections (ELECT) will coordinate a statewide post-election Risk Limiting Audit (RLA) of the November 2020 General Election for President and U.S. Senate. The audit was announced by Christopher Piper, Commissioner of the Department of Elections, at the January 12, 2021, State Board of Elections meeting.
Pursuant to Va. Code §24.2-671.1, ELECT is required to coordinate an annual post-election RLA of ballot scanner machines used in the Commonwealth of Virginia. All the 133 localities in the Commonwealth of Virginia will be participating in the audit.
ELECT is partnering with VotingWorks, a non-profit organization, which will be assisting with the statewide audit. Based on the vote totals and voter turnout, VotingWorks projects around 1,423 ballots will need to be retrieved by localities across the Commonwealth to provide for an accurate audit.
“This statewide audit helps to support the idea that the integrity of the election process is always of the utmost importance. The Department is continually vigilant on matters related to the security and accuracy of the vote in Virginia,” said Christopher Piper, Virginia’s Commissioner of Elections. “The ability to meaningfully participate in our democracy is one of the most important rights we have as citizens, and the Department of Elections is dedicated to maintaining voter confidence in the democratic process.”
A statewide audit will provide opportunities for all localities and the public to participate. The audit kicks off on February 16th for the general registrars and Electoral Board members.
The basic steps involved in the upcoming RLA include:
● Creating a ballot manifest – Localities will create a simple spreadsheet that lists all the containers or the batches that contain the ballots cast and how many ballots are in each batch. All types of ballots are to be included (in person, mail-in, provisional, etc.).
● Uploading the ballot manifest – once the ballot manifest is completed, localities will upload the spreadsheet into VotingWorks’ audit software.
● Generating a Random Seed Number & ballot selection – ELECT and VotingWorks will hold another virtual meeting on February 22 to generate the random seed number. A random seed number is a 20-digit number created by a roll of dice. The random seed number entered into the audit system software generates the list of ballots for retrieval by each locality.
● Ballot Retrieval lists – Localities will receive a list of ballots to review. The lists will include which batches to open and the ballot(s) to retrieve. Localities will have three days to upload the vote tallies from the ballots retrieved.
● Ballot retrieval – Each locality will hold a public meeting to retrieve the ballots on the ballot retrieval list. A review board of two people from each participating locality will retrieve ballots and record the Presidential and Senatorial votes on a tally sheet. Some localities in the Commonwealth will not have to retrieve any ballots and not need to have a meeting.
● Entering ballot tallies – After retrieving the ballots, localities will enter the vote(s) cast for the Presidential and Senatorial contest on each ballot VotingWorks’ audit software.
After all the localities have entered the tallies into the system, ELECT will review and announce the audit completion and its results at a virtual meeting on Tuesday, March 2 at 11:30 AM. A video recording of this meeting will be made available.
For more information on past audits, please visit the Virginia Department of Elections’ website, https://www.elections.virginia.gov/resultsreports/election-security/.
Crashes & disabled vehicles continue across Virginia due to slick conditions
As temperatures drop below freezing overnight, today’s wet roads will become extremely icy and treacherous. Virginians are advised to avoid travel overnight due to slick conditions and the increased potential for fallen trees, power lines, etc.
At 9 p.m. Saturday (Feb. 13), Virginia State Police are on the scene of 29 traffic crashes statewide and 5 disabled vehicles statewide. The majority of those crashes involve only damage to vehicles, as vehicles slide off the slick roadways into ditches, guardrails, and fallen trees. (https://www.vsp.virginia.gov/Office_Locations_Map_Div5.shtm)
From 12 a.m. Saturday (Feb. 13) through 9 p.m. Saturday (Feb. 13), Virginia State Police have responded to a total of 195 disabled vehicles and 366 traffic crashes statewide. Still, no fatal crashes have been reported at this time. (Map of VSP Division jurisdictions: https://www.vsp.virginia.gov/Office_Locations.shtm)
A regional breakdown for the 12 a.m. to 9 p.m. period:
Richmond Division: 41 Disabled Vehicles & 77 Traffic Crashes
Culpeper Division: 10 Disabled Vehicles & 47 Traffic Crashes
Appomattox Division: 14 Disabled Vehicles & 45 Traffic Crashes
Wytheville Division: 15 Disabled Vehicles & 13 Traffic Crashes
Chesapeake Division: 51 Disabled Vehicles & 60 Traffic Crashes
Salem Division: 22 Disabled Vehicles & 31 Traffic Crashes
Fairfax Division: 42 Disabled Vehicles & 93 Traffic Crashes
Virginians are still advised to avoid travel through Sunday. Open highways allow VDOT crews to safely and effectively treat the roads, and clear fallen debris.
If you must travel, please practice the following safe traffic tips:
• Make sure all windows and lights are clear of snow before heading out
• Slow speed for icy conditions.
• Always buckle up – driver and all passengers.
• Drive distraction free – put down the phone and coffee, and keep both hands on the wheel and eyes on the road.
• Use headlights to increase your visibility and to help other drivers see you better.
• Share the road responsibly with VDOT vehicles and emergency vehicles.
• Check Virginia 511 before you go for road conditions, closures and detours.
