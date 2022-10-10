State News
Virginia looking to loans for local flood resiliency efforts
HAMPTON – The head of the Department of Conservation and Recreation said Virginia would begin using more loans rather than just relying on grants to fund local flood resiliency efforts.
DCR Director Matt Wells told the Joint Subcommittee on Recurrent Flooding Thursday his agency is looking to tap into the new Resilient Virginia Revolving Loan Fund as well as the Community Flood Preparedness Fund, also known as the Flood Fund.
“I think if you were looking at a Venn diagram of the two, the circles wouldn’t be quite the same, but they would be significantly overlapped,” Wells said.
The revolving fund was created through legislation in the last session by state Sen. Lynwood Lewis, D-Accomack, and Del. David Bulova, D-Fairfax, to provide localities and people with loans for flood resiliency efforts.
The revolving fund was appropriated $25 million in the budget with Flood Fund dollars, which have been generated through the state’s participation in the Regional Greenhouse Gas Initiative. The Flood Gund has received just over $200 million since Virginia joined in 2020.
The difference between the two funds lies around the intended audience: the revolving fund is available for residential, commercial, and industrial properties, whereas the Flood Fund is directed toward community-scale projects, Wells explained.
The revolving fund is also designed to be self-sustaining.
A DCR spokesperson previously told the Mercury that future awards of Flood Fund dollars would include loan opportunities.
“Part of the reason we are considering doing loans through the CFPF is because that’s a potentially larger pot of money that could be leveraged,” Wells said Thursday.
Chris Stone, the CEO of architecture firm Clark Nexsen and the business representative on the subcommittee, questioned if the revolving fund is substantial enough for the demand.
“The $25 million … it won’t even really do a simple project, a substantial project,” Stone said.
Lewis, who chairs the subcommittee, said the funds would provide gap funding for projects.
by Charlie Paullin, Virginia Mercury
Gun group planning push to roll back new state gun laws and more Va. headlines
• Former Prince William County registrar Michele White claims her prosecution on charges related to the 2020 election season is a politically motivated ploy to support the creation of an “election integrity unit.” A spokeswoman for Attorney General Jason Miyares called the accusation “utterly false.”—Washington Post
• Lance Allen, a Republican running for a state Senate seat against Del. Dave LaRock, R-Loudoun, says he called law enforcement after LaRock showed up at an Allen campaign event where the election conspiracy film “2000 Mules” was shown.—Virginia Star
• Nonprofit leader Holly Siebold upset Fairfax County School Board Chair Karl Frisch to win the Democratic nomination for an open House of Delegates seat in Northern Virginia.—WJLA
• The intra-GOP election fight between Del. Wren Williams, R-Patrick, and Del. Marie March, R-Floyd, now features a dispute over the nomination method itself. Williams claims March and her allies are trying to set up a rigged convention.—Roanoke Times
• “In Virginia, half a billion in opioid settlement money comes with worries about misuse.”—Richmond Times-Dispatch
• The pro-gun Virginia Citizens Defense League says it’s planning a new push to rescind new state gun laws after a U.S. Supreme Court ruling that found a right to self-defense in public, not just in the home.—Virginian-Pilot
• A federal appeals court refused to rehear a Virginia case that led to a groundbreaking ruling recognizing gender dysphoria as a condition covered by the Americans with Disabilities Act.—Associated Press
• Police vacancies in Norfolk are expected to hit 40% by the end of the year.—Virginian-Pilot
• Citing staff shortages, Lynchburg’s top prosecutor says her office will no longer be involved in prosecuting some misdemeanor charges, including misdemeanor drug possession, trespassing and being drunk in public.—News & Advance
• Loudoun County officials gave differing accounts for how a man arrested in connection to the death of a young woman was accidentally released from jail.—Washington Post
• Organizers of the FloydFest music festival are trying to reassure residents that moving the event to the Check area won’t have negative impacts on neighbors.—Floyd Press
by Staff Report, Virginia Mercury
Doula services now covered under Virginia Medicaid expansion
Doula Sequoi Phipps-Hawkins has heard plenty of stories about doctors brushing off the concerns of pregnant Black women.
“I heard from some of my white colleagues and friends that they just never felt unsafe. They never questioned any of their recommendations for their doctors,” said Phipps-Hawkins.
It’s a stark contrast to the treatment some of her friends of color encountered during their birthing experience.
Phipps-Hawkins said they told her things like, “My doctor didn’t believe me that I was in labor” or “My doctor didn’t believe that I was in pain and they delayed getting me pain medication and I had to deliver without pain medication when I requested it.”
Those experiences, coupled with learning about the maternal mortality crisis and how it disproportionately impacts Black women, led her to become a doula – a profession whose services Virginia is encouraging pregnant people to use through a new Medicaid program.
Virginia is the fourth state in the nation to offer community doula services to people enrolled in Medicaid. Twenty-six state-certified doulas have been approved to work with Medicaid since the program began this spring, according to Christina Nuckols, a spokesperson for the Virginia Department of Medical Assistance Services. The department hopes to have 100 by the end of this year and 1,000 by the end of 2023.
How do doulas help?
Doulas have been found to improve maternal health, especially in low-income and minority populations, according to a recent study published in The Lancet.
The program expansion comes at a time when preliminary state data is showing Virginia’s maternal mortality rate more than doubled from 2018 to 2020. In 2020, non-Hispanic Black women nationwide experienced maternal mortality rates nearly three times higher than those of their white counterparts, according to the National Center for Health Statistics.
What is a community doula?
A doula is a non-medical professional who is trained to provide a broad range of support services during pregnancy, birth, and the postpartum period. A community doula is someone who shares lived experiences with the individuals they serve and can provide the support that takes into account and incorporates the person’s culture and needs during the birthing process.
“This will be the person that would give her the kind of care and wisdom that we think traditionally the mother or the grandmother would give you but this would also give you the medical basis to be able to alert and say, ‘Oh, we see that you have hypertension, you really need to talk to a doctor,’” said Cheryl Roberts, acting director of the Virginia Department of Medical Assistance Services.
The majority of these deaths are preventable, and the U.S. “can do much better,” said Chethan Bachireddy, chief medical officer for DMAS.
“We know a lot about what is and isn’t contributing to mortality and morbidity,” Bachireddy said. “That really inspired us to start to act and so that brought us to the workaround doulas.”
Now, with the expansion of Medicaid coverage to doula care, doulas like Phipps-Hawkins can offer their services to the more than 22,000 pregnant women currently enrolled in Medicaid in Virginia.
How does the program work?
A woman seeking doula services under Medicaid must first get a recommendation from a physician or licensed practitioner. Once connected with a doula, she has access to a total of nine prenatal and postpartum visits, each lasting 60 minutes, except for the initial prenatal visit, which can last up to 90 minutes, as well as attendance at delivery. A person may have access to more visits if it is medically necessary.
During doula appointments, “there’s a lot of focus on the birth parents and their physical wellness, their emotional wellness, and their mental wellness,” said Nitika Achalam, workforce development manager for Urban Baby Beginnings, a maternal care organization. “Are you having your needs met so that you can focus on the very important task of growing this life? If not, how can we help you solve those things?”
Doulas will be reimbursed after each visit, receiving a total of $859 after completing all visits, as well as $50 each for additional services like connecting an infant to pediatric care or a mother to postpartum obstetric care.
People seeking doula services can get connected to one by reaching out to maternal care organizations like Urban Baby Beginnings and Birth in Color RVA, both of which also provide doula certification training.
In a push to reduce maternal mortality, Virginia is expanding access to doulas
Birth in Color RVA Executive Director Kenda Sutton-EL said approximately 35 doulas will soon be Medicaid approved through her organization’s training, with another 40 to become state certified within the next few months.
Urban Baby Beginnings is graduating its own group of Medicaid-approved doulas this October, Achalam said.
“We know that this implementation and this strategy to provide doulas is going to reduce mortality rates and help our mothers overall,” said Stephanie Spencer, executive director of Urban Baby Beginnings and a doula herself.
Both Sutton-EL and Spencer were essential in the years-long lobbying efforts to include the doula benefits under Medicaid, said Cheryl Roberts, acting director of DMAS.
What makes it unique?
Virginia’s strategy for expanding doula care is unique in that it relies on partnerships with managed care plans, allowing doulas to be integrated into all aspects of the health care system, not just through Medicaid.
Medicaid managed care plans fund doula training programs by giving grants to organizations like Urban Baby Beginnings, which received $250,000 from United Healthcare to build a doula workforce across the state and $825,000 from the Anthem Foundation to expand maternal hubs this year.
The programs include training on how to do contracts and administrative work under a health plan, which normally wouldn’t be included in a typical training program.
The health plans “have been 100% engaged in this and said we want doulas to be trained and actually started funding training,” Roberts said. “We’re actually seeing this kind of synergy and energy across the board because everyone is committed to making this work.”
Other states like Minnesota and Oregon also have doula services included in their state Medicaid programs, but their efforts have not been as successful due to a lack of integration with health plans, Roberts said.
Looking forward
New Jersey also moved to expand doula services through Medicaid last year, but Roberts said Virginia is still going to “beat” the state in terms of who can provide the most doulas.
The most rewarding part of being a doula is the ability to transform someone into feeling empowered when they bring their baby into the world, said Spencer.
“I get the opportunity to work with so many people and they are disempowered in their care because they just haven’t been listened to,” said Spencer. “To be able to engage with me, to feel like someone (feels) like, ‘I can make a difference in my own life because I have my own voice and I have people that trust me to use it.’ I think that transformation is so special.”
Virginia’s first Medicaid member to receive community doula services gave birth last weekend, a spokesperson for DMAS said.
To learn more about the program or how to become a state-certified community doula, click here.
by Meghan McIntyre, Virginia Mercury
Top Prince William election official says he’s quitting amid dispute with local GOP
The top election official in one of Virginia’s biggest counties announced Friday that he’s quitting his job later this year due to stress and called out what he described as a “bullshit” ploy by local Republicans to try to undermine his office by installing their own people in jobs overseeing polling places.
Prince William County Registrar Eric Olsen said he would resign after the midterm elections after a local GOP leader made phone calls to election officers suggesting they would be getting different Election Day assignments than the ones Olsen had announced. The elections office also received a letter from a lawyer for the local GOP threatening a lawsuit if Republicans didn’t get more representation in the higher-ranking election chief and assistant chief roles.
Olsen said he had worked diligently to recruit more Republican election officers in Prince William — a Northern Virginia county of more than 465,000 people that will be a key battleground in this year’s congressional races — without much assistance from the local Republican party he felt was turning needlessly hostile.
“I am resigning after this election,” Olsen said to the surprise of many attending Friday’s Prince William Electoral Board meeting. “Because if this is how the general registrars are treated when they are trying to do the right thing, then by God, what happens when something goes wrong?”
Olsen, who got the Prince William job just last year after more than a decade of elections work, added that he had recently received bad medical news about a heart condition, and the stress and pressure of working in an atmosphere of rampant suspicion of election officials were becoming too hazardous to his health.
“When I get pissed off, I get pissed off. And I think this is bullshit,” Olsen said. “If I’m dead next year, I won’t be a very good registrar anyway.”
The surprise announcement comes amid growing concern about the morale of the people who do the ground-level work of running Virginia elections. Local election offices throughout the state are still facing intense scrutiny of their operations, much of it tied to unfounded right-wing conspiracy theories about fraud and other problems in the 2020 presidential election. As a result of that, many Republican activists are showing an increased interest in signing up for jobs that let them keep a close eye on how voting works.
Prince William appears to be the rare Virginia locality that had a legitimate election problem in 2020. The county’s former registrar, Michele White, was recently indicted on corruption related to the 2020 cycle, but state and local officials are refusing to explain the case.
The new Prince William controversy centers on a state law that gives local political parties oversight of who’s serving as election officers and extra power to designate who should serve as chief and assistant chief election officers. The law requires parties to submit nominees for election officers early in the year, instructs registrars to pull from those lists “if practicable,” and prioritizes partisan nominees for the chief roles.
Republicans suggested Olsen was overreacting to a request that he follow a law that they said prohibits Prince William from using more experienced nonpartisan election officers if a Republican, no matter their experience level, is available.
“Best efforts and good intentions are not a substitute for obeying the law,” said Republican Electoral Board member London Steverson. “And I’m sorry Eric has gone to the nuclear option here.”
In an interview, Prince William County GOP Chair Denny Daugherty said he’s simply asking the county to honor the political parties’ rights to pick their own representatives instead of having to accept the registrar’s choices.
“I shouldn’t be stuck with people who are not really Republicans, and she shouldn’t be stuck with people who aren’t really Democrats,” Daugherty said, motioning to Prince William Democratic Committee Chair Tonya James.
James said she felt there may be valid concern about the process, but she said it could be addressed in future election cycles instead of creating uncertainty just a few weeks out from Election Day.
“I do understand Denny’s concerns about some of the chiefs and assistant chiefs,” James said. “I’m not concerned to the point that maybe they need to be reassigned at this juncture. But moving forward, that needs to be a priority.”
Daugherty estimated the issue involved 20 to 30 positions.
The state Department of Elections recently resent old guidance clarifying the process of partisan involvement in picking officers of election, a document Daugherty said backs his interpretation of the law.
The dustup drew a thundering condemnation from Prince William Electoral Board member Keith Scarborough, a Democrat, who pounded the table while calling the GOP’s move “incredibly outrageous.”
“I genuinely cannot believe that anyone thinks it’s a good idea to take an experienced chief out of a precinct and plug-in someone who’s never worked an election,” Scarborough told reporters after the meeting. “If that’s what the Republicans think should be happening, I don’t buy it.”
After the electoral board held a closed session to discuss the issue, Scarborough indicated the county would not be acceding to Daugherty’s request. But Olsen said he expects the two sides to try to work out a compromise.
Daugherty said he was surprised the board didn’t appear to be consulting with the county attorney on what the law requires.
“It would be a shame if we had to file a suit in order to get their involvement in reviewing what is patently illegal,” Daugherty said.
Most of Prince William’s voters live in the 7th Congressional District, where a hotly competitive contest is playing out between Democratic Rep. Abigail Spanberger and Republican challenger Yesli Vega. The county also touches the 10th Congressional District, where Republican Hung Cao is challenging Democratic Rep. Jennifer Wexton in a race that should favor Democrats but could be close if Republicans have a surprisingly strong showing in November.
Though Olsen won bipartisan praise as a competent and effective election administrator who’s served Prince William voters well, he told reporters he wouldn’t reconsider his decision to step down, possibly as soon as late November.
In 2020, Olsen said, Prince William had 466 Democratic election officers and 201 Republicans. This year, he said, there are 399 Democrats and 402 Republicans, the result of a targeted recruitment effort by his office to achieve partisan parity.
“To do all that and then to have the party come in with a team of lawyers … They didn’t even nominate officers by the deadline,” Olsen said. “They haven’t done much in the way of recruiting.”
The timing of Olsen’s departure could be significant. For now, Democrats have a 2-1 majority on the county electoral board to which Olsen reports. But the board will flip to Republican control at the end of the year due to Gov. Glenn Youngkin’s victory last year, raising questions about who will be in control when the board picks Olsen’s successor.
“It’s not a good time to be an election official right now,” Olsen said as he publicly announced his departure. “And I think there’s legitimate fear about what could come down the road for people who are just trying to do their jobs.”
Unanswered questions about 2020
At the meeting, Scarborough, the Democratic board member, denounced the trend of election offices being inundated with Freedom of Information Act requests about the 2020 election. Those requests, he said, are a waste of time and money by people still hung up on “the big lie” that widespread fraud occurred in 2020.
But Scarborough said he could not comment on the pending corruption case that has raised doubts about the accuracy of the official vote totals Prince William reported in 2020.
Scarborough largely declined to discuss the indictment of White on charges of corrupt conduct, making a false statement as an election official and neglect of duty by an election official. Asked if the county’s 2020 vote counts were accurate, Scarborough said, “that’s one of the things in question.”
“But I can tell you that whatever issues there were with the vote reporting, there was nothing that would’ve changed the results of any election on the ballot,” he said.
Electoral Board member Pamela R. Walker said Attorney General Jason Miyares hasn’t briefed local officials on the case.
“So I don’t know what he’s found,” Walker said.
Miyares spokeswoman Victoria LaCivita refused to elaborate on the indictments this week, saying, “I cannot comment on ongoing cases.”
The attorney general’s office revealed the indictments against White just a few days before announcing a dedicated “election integrity unit.” In a statement last month, the Republican Party of Virginia said the prosecution sends “a strong message to election officials throughout the state to follow the law.”
State Board of Elections Chairman Bob Brink also refused to comment on the case, citing “pending litigation.”
In an interview, Olsen said he isn’t fully aware of what the indictments are based on. But he acknowledged the problem, whatever it was, led to slightly skewed vote counts from Prince William in 2020.
“Were they accurate? No,” Olsen said. “Were they enough to make a difference in any of the races? No.”
Former President Donald Trump lost Virginia to President Joe Biden by ten percentage points or more than 450,000 votes.
In her first public comments on the matter, White told The Washington Post the case against her was a politically motivated effort by Republicans to justify the new election integrity unit. The attorney general’s office called that claim “utterly false.”
by Graham Moomaw, Virginia Mercury
Cyclist groups seek to delay demolition of old Nice Bridge over Potomac
As Maryland prepares to demolish the historic Nice/Middleton Bridge that connects the southern part of the state with Virginia over the Potomac River, bicycle advocates are seeking to delay those plans until the completion of an impact study.
The bicycle advocacy groups, which include Potomac Heritage Trail Association, Dahlgren Railroad Heritage Association, and Oxon Hill Bicycle and Trail Club, allege in a complaint filed in the U.S. District Court for the District of Maryland, that state agencies, including the Maryland Transportation Authority, violated state and federal environmental review laws by changing the project from its original conception and failing to study the impact of demolishing the bridge. The groups asking for a temporary restraining order to halt the demolition also allege that the authority lacks the power to destroy the bridge under environmental laws.
“Using explosives to demolish parts of the Historic Nice Bridge or the rubble from the bridge to create a ‘reef’ has not been evaluated appropriately for the impact on the natural habitat and human environment, including the taking of endangered species or disruption of their habitats,” the complaint states.
The plaintiffs also allege that the defendants never considered the “cumulative effects” of the construction plan and the potential demolition of the old bridge on human, environmental and historic resources, as well as on publicly or privately owned landmark sites listed or eligible for inclusion in the National Register of Historic Places.
The old Governor Harry W. Nice Memorial/Senator Thomas “Mac” Middleton Bridge, which opened in December 1940, is adjacent to the new four-lane replacement bridge.
In November 2016, Maryland Gov. Larry Hogan promised a pedestrian and bicycle lane would be built alongside the new bridge’s vehicle lanes amid community access concerns and to mitigate the impact of destroying the historic bridge.
However, in 2019, the Maryland Transportation Authority approved a bridge plan that excluded the project’s originally conceived $64 million, 10-foot two-way path.
Last July, U.S. lawmakers asked Maryland Department of Transportation Secretary James Ports. Jr. to delay destroying the historic bridge pending an evaluation.
Ports responded that the authority would proceed with its plan.
The bicycle advocacy groups included in their complaint the Maryland Department of Transportation and Maryland Transportation Authority, as well as the U.S. Department of Transportation and Federal Highway Administration for providing “permissions and funding necessary for the project without having undertaken or requiring appropriate consideration under NEPA and the other Environmental Review Laws.”
Bridge opening imminent as court sets hearing for a restraining order on Oct. 11
According to Michael MacWilliams, an attorney representing the Maryland defendants, plans for the removal of the historic bridge are moving quickly.
MacWilliams said in an email to the Mercury Thursday that “mechanical demolition efforts in connection with the old bridge are scheduled to commence in earnest on Oct. 13.”
The Mercury confirmed that Maryland plans to move traffic to the new bridge the same day.
On Tuesday, the court will hear arguments on the restraining order in the U.S. District Court Northern Division in Baltimore at 1 p.m.
According to the construction webpage, the bridge is expected to open early next year.
The $463 million bridge replacement project includes Virginia’s $13 million contribution.
The replacement bridge will include four 12-foot-wide lanes with 2-foot shoulders, a significant expansion compared to the historic bridge’s two lanes with no shoulders. The new bridge will have all-electronic cashless tolling, a barrier-separated median between west- and eastbound lanes, and 2-foot shoulders allowing for taller ships to pass beneath its 135-foot clearance.
Brickley asks Virginia to consider a partnership with Maryland
David Brickley, president of the Dahlgren Railroad Heritage Trail Association and a former Virginia delegate, said Virginia should consider partnering with Maryland to create what would be the most prominent bicycle and pedestrian crossing in the country, clocking in at 1.7 miles.
The former Virginia delegate recently wrote to Gov. Glenn Youngkin and members of his cabinet about considering a partnership but said he felt like “Cinderella rushing towards midnight and trying to save this bridge before it’s too late.”
According to Maryland Matters, Virginia and King George previously considered taking over the old bridge but never pursued it.
Marshall Herman, a spokeswoman with the Virginia Department of Transportation, said the agency did not conduct a study but did engage with King George County and bicycle and trail groups about their interest in retaining and repurposing the bridge.
The groups discussed the cost of regular inspection and maintenance, potential issues with marine navigation due to the alignment of the piers, and permit issues due to federal requirements within the National Environmental Policy Act.
A King George County Administration Office representative directed the Mercury to VDOT for questions.
However, despite the lack of interest in taking over the structure, Brickley said Virginia residents have a strong interest in the bridge’s future.
He pointed to the Woodrow Wilson Bridge as one of the best examples of a bridge with a separate lane for pedestrians and bicyclists. In 1995, Brickley sponsored legislation allowing Virginia to join a regional compact to purchase the bridge and replace it.
Brickley said arguments ensued over eliminating the Wilson bridge’s bicycle and pedestrian lane, much as they have for the new Nice/Middleton Bridge. However, the lane remained in the project.
“Now, if you go up to the Woodrow Wilson Bridge, it is a fantastic bridge for motorists and cyclists and hikers combined,” Brickley said. “It’s just what a bridge in the 21st century should be about.”
Maryland’s decision not to include such infrastructure in the new bridge is “unbelievably sad,” he said.
by Nathaniel Cline, Virginia Mercury
Windsor discriminatory policing case moves forward and more headlines
• Democratic leaders formally requested an investigation by the Office of the State Inspector General into why tourism officials used the firm that made Gov. Glenn Youngkin’s political ads to make a tourism video featuring the governor.—Richmond Times-Dispatch
• The Virginia Department of Education refused to release records detailing how Youngkin’s proposed K-12 transgender policy was created.—VPM
• “Wexton, Cao spar over inflation, abortion in latest VA10 debate.”—Washington Post
• A lawsuit claiming the town of Windsor engaged in a “pattern of discriminatory policing” can move forward, a judge ruled.—13News Now
• With more than 7,000 participants signed up, Virginia’s new pay-per-mile system for drivers of fuel-efficient and electric vehicles is already the largest of its kind in the country.—Washington Post
• Visits to Virginia emergency rooms for mental health and substance abuse reasons jumped sharply during the pandemic.—WRIC
• A Giles County lime processing plant isn’t meeting air pollution standards, according to state officials.—Roanoke Times
• Workplace injuries and deaths declined in the state in 2020.—Richmond Times-Dispatch
• A man arrested for allegedly participating in the Jan. 6 attack on the Capitol was briefly a paid door-knocker for the Republican Party of Virginia last year.—Huffington Post
• The Virginia Employment Commission says it’s looking into 4,200 unemployment claims that “may have been compromised.”—Associated Press
• Federal authorities accused a Winchester man of planting a real pipe bomb at a Civil War reenactment event after being kicked out of a reenacting unit.—Northern Virginia Daily
by Staff Report, Virginia Mercury
Biden to pardon all federal offenses for simple marijuana possession, review criminalization
WASHINGTON — President Joe Biden on Thursday announced executive actions that would pardon thousands of people with prior federal offenses of simple marijuana possession.
Biden then called on governors to follow suit with state offenses for simple marijuana possession, saying that “just as no one should be in a federal prison solely due to the possession of marijuana, no one should be in a local jail or state prison for that reason, either.”
The president also directed U.S. Secretary of Health and Human Services Xavier Becerra and Attorney General Merrick Garland to review how marijuana is classified under federal law as a Schedule I drug, the Drug Enforcement Agency’s most dangerous classification, including substances like heroin and LSD.
Biden’s executive order to pardon simple possession includes the District of Columbia as well as people convicted in the federal court system.
“Sending people to prison for possessing marijuana has upended too many lives and incarcerated people for conduct that many states no longer prohibit,” Biden said in a statement.
‘Failed approach to marijuana’
The move is intended to address the country’s “failed approach to marijuana,” a senior administration official said Thursday afternoon, minutes before the announcement.
Recreational use of marijuana is legal in 19 states, including Virginia, but there is still a mix of laws related to the drug. In 38 states, marijuana is allowed for medical purposes. Several others consider marijuana illegal in all forms.
Civil rights organizations and researchers have shown that charges for marijuana possession disproportionately affect Black and brown communities. For example, the ACLU found that Black people were 3.7 times more likely to be charged with marijuana possession compared to white people.
Police made 663,000 arrests for marijuana-related offenses in 2018, according to FBI data, which amounted to 40% of all drug arrests for that year.
A senior administration official said Thursday, “while white, Black, and brown people use marijuana at similar rates, Black and brown people are disproportionately in jail for it.”
Senior administration officials said that even if a person has not been charged with or convicted of marijuana possession, as of Thursday’s date, “the pardon does cover that conduct.”
The Department of Justice will create an administrative process for those who are pardoned to obtain a certificate of their pardon “so that they will have documentation that they can show to law enforcement, employers, and others as needed,” a senior administration official said.
States moved first
States began decriminalizing or legalizing the recreational use of marijuana in 2012 when Colorado and Washington’s voters passed statewide ballot measures. Over the next decade, 17 more states followed suit. Those states have operated for years in conflict with federal laws that have kept the substance strictly illegal.
Virginia became the first state in the South to legalize marijuana in 2021, although state lawmakers have struggled to agree on the parameters of a retail market.
Marijuana will be legal in Virginia on July 1. Here’s what is and isn’t permitted under the new law.
The U.S. House passed legislation earlier this year to legalize marijuana nationally, but the bill failed to gain traction in the Senate.
The House voted 220-204 to approve the measure, which would fix the split between federal law and law in states where recreational marijuana is legal. Three Republicans joined all but two Democrats in approving the measure.
Democratic lawmakers reacted positively to Biden’s announcement, and several called for full legalization.
House Speaker Nancy Pelosi said federal drug policies relating to marijuana have harmed communities of color and torn families apart.
“These transformative actions are the latest manifestation of Democrats’ unyielding commitment to justice, especially for those unfairly harmed by cannabis criminalization,” she said in a statement.
“A great first step for equitable treatment under the law — but we can and we will do more when we (expand) our Democratic majorities in November,” Virginia’s Rep. Gerry Connolly said. Virginia Sen. Tim Kaine called the move “wise and compassionate.”
U.S. Sen Ron Wyden, an Oregon Democrat, applauded the move in a statement and called for passage of a bill he sponsored, along with New Jersey Democrat Cory Booker and Democratic Leader Chuck Schumer of New York, that would remove the substance from the list of controlled substances and expunge the records of anyone convicted of a marijuana-related crime.
“Legal protections for victims of the War on Drugs should be codified in law, cannabis should be descheduled and a federal regulatory system should be put in place to protect public health and safety,” he said.
Schumer called the action “historic” and said he hoped it would catalyze further congressional action.
“For far too long, the federal prohibition on cannabis and the War on Drugs has been a war on people, and particularly people of color,” the New York Democrat said in a statement. “President Biden’s action to pardon people convicted of simple marijuana possession under federal law is a huge step forward to correct decades of over-criminalization.”
Chair of the House Education and Labor Committee Bobby Scott, a Virginia Democrat, said in a statement that incarcerating people for possession of marijuana does not keep communities safer and is a waste of federal resources.
“We should instead be using those funds on evidence-based prevention and early intervention initiatives that actually reduce crime and save money,” he said.
GOP ties pardons to crime
Many more Democrats than Republicans commented on the move, which is in line with most Americans’ views on marijuana. This month, a MorningConsult/Politico poll found that 60% of respondents favored legalization.
Republicans who did comment largely framed the initiative as soft on crime. Republicans are making rising crime rates a campaign issue in next month’s elections.
“In the midst of a crime wave and on the brink of a recession, Joe Biden is giving blanket pardons to drug offenders — many of whom pled down from more serious charges,” Sen. Tom Cotton, a Republican of Arkansas, said on Twitter. An earlier version of the tweet, which was deleted after nine minutes, complained of pardons to “potheads.”
Arkansas Gov. Asa Hutchinson, who is retiring this year, said in a statement that the Justice Department should not issue “blanket pardons” and each offender should be looked at individually. Hutchinson was the director of the Drug Enforcement Administration under President George W. Bush.
“As governor, I have issued hundreds of pardons to those who have been convicted of drug offenses,” he said. “But in this time of rising crime, there should be a clear record of law-abiding conduct before pardons are issued.”
Hutchinson is staunchly anti-legalization and has publicly opposed the proposed constitutional amendment on the Nov. 8 ballot that would create a legal marijuana regime in Arkansas.
Candidates campaigning for Congress quickly weighed in on the announcement as well, with Pennsylvania Democratic Senate candidate John Fetterman saying in a statement that it’s “a massive step towards justice.”
“Too many lives — and lives of Black and brown Americans in particular — have been derailed by this criminalization of this plant,” Fetterman said.
Ohio Democratic Rep. Tim Ryan, who is running for the open Senate seat, tweeted “legalize it” from his congressional Twitter account.
Schedule 1 drug
Unless Congress changes federal marijuana laws or the president takes further action, marijuana will likely stay classified as a Schedule 1 drug soon.
Senior administration officials said Thursday it will take a while for the HHS secretary and the attorney general to assess if marijuana should stay in the highest classification or drop to a lower category within the DEA’s system.
“The process will take some time because it must be based on a careful consideration of all of the available evidence, including scientific … and medical information that’s available,” the senior administration official said, adding that while Biden hasn’t set a timeline, he wants the review to be “expeditious.”
The DEA has five schedule classifications for legal and illegal drugs, with Schedule 1 including substances with a high potential for abuse and no medical use. Heroin, LSD and peyote are classified as Schedule 1 drugs along with marijuana.
The next category, Schedule 2, is supposed to host drugs with a high potential for abuse, which can lead to “severe psychological or physical dependence,” according to the DEA. Cocaine, fentanyl, methamphetamine, and oxycodone are all currently classified as Schedule 2.
Schedule 3 includes substances with a low to moderate likelihood of physical and psychological dependence, such as anabolic steroids and testosterone. According to the DEA, schedule 4 hosts drugs like Xanax, Valium, and Ambien that have a low potential for abuse. And Schedule 5 includes substances with a lower possibility of abuse than Schedule 4.
by Ariana Figueroa, Virginia Mercury
