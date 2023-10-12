Virginia Louise Jones (1932 – 2023)

Virginia Louise Jones, 91, of Winchester, Virginia, passed away on Thursday, October 12, 2023, at the Lynn Care Center in Front Royal.

A funeral service will be held on Friday, October 20 at 11:00 a.m. at The Chapel at Orchard Ridge, 400 Clocktower Ridge Drive in Winchester, with The Rev. Heather Bumstead, Pastor Martin, and Pastor Boynton. Interment will follow in Good Hope Cemetery in Front Royal.

Mrs. Jones was born September 17, 1932, in Minnesota, the daughter of the late Albert Roy and Helen Louise Skifter Graf.

She was a graduate of George Washington University, where she sang with the group The Troubadours. They traveled extensively throughout Greenland and the Azores, visiting Air Force bases. She was a member of the Piedmont Singers and the Orchard Ridge Chapel Choir.

Surviving is a daughter, Helen Jones Babineau, and husband, Joe B. Babineau of Front Royal; one brother, Richard Graf of Knoxville, Tennessee; and two grandchildren, Katy Babineau and Peter Babineau, both of Front Royal.

Mrs. Jones was married to the late Albert Lionel Jones, Jr.

She was preceded in death by her parents, husband, and granddaughter, Michelle Babineau.

The family will receive friends on Thursday, October 19, from 3-5 p.m. at Maddox Funeral Home.

Pallbearers will be Joe Babineau, Peter Babineau, Katy Babineau, Bob Babineau.