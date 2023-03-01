Local News
Virginia making progress on 55-ft deep channel and becoming the US East Coast’s deepest port
The Port of Virginia® is progressing toward becoming the only US East Coast port with 55-foot-deep channels that are also wide enough to accommodate two-way traffic of ultra-large container vessels.
“It’s an important distinction to have because this sets The Port of Virginia apart from our East Coast peers in a way that cannot be matched,” said Stephen A. Edwards, CEO and executive director of the Virginia Port Authority. “In less than a year, we’ll be able to handle two-way traffic of the biggest ships afloat. Having the wide channel allows for consistent vessel flow, it will increase our efficiency and further reduce any downtime at our berths.
“Cargo owners, ocean carriers and logistics providers are closely following our progress. Many of the ocean carriers that call Virginia have new, larger vessels that are coming into service within the next year. We are telling them that they can bring those vessels to Virginia without concern for channel width or overhead draft restrictions. We don’t have any bridges in the Norfolk Harbor.”
The biggest section of the 55-foot project is the Thimble Shoal West Channel and the deepening work there is 99 percent finished with full completion this fall; the Thimble Shoal East Channel is 90 percent complete with full completion coming this spring. When the work on Thimble Shoal East is complete, the first section of the two-way channel will be ready for use.
At that time, the port will work with the Virginia Pilots Association, the US Coast Guard and NOAA to update the region’s navigation charts, rules and buoys to reflect the improved channel.
Edwards said this will provide “the first real navigation benefits” to ocean carriers because there will be an area of the channel open to two-way vessel traffic. The project’s companion widening of Thimble Shoal West is set to begin in this spring with completion in the early fall. When this work is complete, the port will be finished with its share of the deepening and widening project Edwards said.
“In parallel to our effort, our partners in this project, the US Army Corps of Engineers’ Norfolk District office, are making progress on the inner harbor parts of this project,” Edwards said. “The contract for work on the inner harbor has been signed and there is dredge work underway in the Newport News Channel and work on the Norfolk Harbor Channel is scheduled to start by year’s end.
“The Norfolk District has been great partner in this effort and that team is working with a sense of urgency to maintain the momentum that we have going. They have been integral to the success of this project and the end is in sight as a result of our partnership.”
The project’s dredge work began in December 2019, nearly two-and-a-half years ahead of schedule. The port’s preparation for the project, its collaboration with the US Army Corps of Engineers, the support of elected officials and the state’s willingness to fully-fund the project ahead of the federal investment were factors behind the early start of construction and ongoing progress, Edwards said.
The work includes dredging the shipping channels to 55 feet – with deeper ocean approaches – and widening them up to 1,400 feet in specific areas. When dredging is complete in 2024, the commercial channels serving the Norfolk Harbor will be able to safely accommodate passage of two, ultra-large container vessels.
The federal government and the port agreed to a 50-50 cost share of the project at its outset in 2015 when the US Army Corps of Engineers began evaluating the economic value of a deeper and wider Norfolk Harbor and commercial shipping channel. The cost of the project is $450 million.
The Virginia Port Authority (VPA) is a political subdivision of the Commonwealth of Virginia. The VPA owns and through its private operating subsidiary, Virginia International Terminals, LLC (VIT), operates four general cargo facilities Norfolk International Terminals, Portsmouth Marine Terminal, Newport News Marine Terminal and the Virginia Inland Port in Warren County. The VPA leases Virginia International Gateway and Richmond Marine Terminal. A recent economic impact study from The College of William and Mary shows that The Port of Virginia helps to create more than 437,000 jobs and generated $1 billion in total economic impact throughout the Commonwealth on an annual basis.
County’s EDA Board authorizes another confidential settlement agreement at end of monthly meeting review of ongoing projects and opportunities
The Front Royal-Warren County EDA held their monthly meeting on Tuesday, February 28, 2023, at 8 a.m. All five Board members and the County Director of Economic Development were present at the Warren County Government Center Caucus Room. Following a closed session at the meeting’s conclusion, the board approved a resolution accepting another confidential settlement agreement. It is believed the agreement involves multiple civil litigation defendants in the 2014-2018 FR-WC EDA financial scandal cases. The wording of a portion of the motion to accept the confidential agreement states: “WHEREAS, the EDA desires to enter into the confidential settlement agreement with confidential parties providing for a confidential settlement payment to the EDA;”. There was no action on the other closed session topic, “business opportunities”.
As part of the Committee Reports, Board Chair Jeff Browne provided an update on the marketing plan in anticipation of formalizing the path forward at the next meeting. Mr. Browne also gave an overview of the presentation that he and the Director of Economic Development, Joe Petty, provided to the Virginia Economic Development Partnership’s (VEDP’s) Business Investment Team earlier this month.
Treasurer, Jim Wolfe, and Joe Petty provided an update on the proposed FY-2023-24 and FY-2024-25 Budgets, and they will be reviewed by the County Board of Supervisors on Thursday, March 2 at 7:30 PM.
Secretary, Jorie Martin, gave a recap of the recently held Open-Door Business Session hosted at the Virginia Inland Port on February 23, 2023.
Mr. Petty provided an update on the Department’s recent activities that including meeting with prospects, planning for upcoming regional programs, and presentations at meetings both locally and out-of-town.
As a follow up to old business the County and EDA will continue to move forward on IT (Information Technology) and social media programs that include resolving security and administrative rights to access profiles and data to ensure that all information is secure and up-to-date.
Presented as new business, Jorie Martin and Scott Jenkins provided the Board with a draft Request For Information (RFI) for the Avtex Redevelopment Site. The Board agreed to share the working document with the Town, as well as County, in order to provide additional feedback on the final version. There was also a discussion regarding ongoing work on a financial process Memorandum Of Understanding (MOU) between the EDA and the County to consolidate multiple agreements and clarify the process moving forward.
The next regular monthly Board meeting will be held on Friday, March 24, 2023, at 8:00 AM at the Warren County Government Center Caucus Room.
(From a release by the FR-WC EDA)
Dunkin’ second annual scholarship program to award $125,000 to DMV high school and college students
Dunkin’® and its DMV franchisees today announced the return of its Dunkin’ Regional Scholarship Program which will award $125,000 in scholarships to high school and college students throughout the DMV.
In partnership with Scholarship America®, Dunkin’ will award 50 students throughout the DMV region with a $2,500 academic scholarship to an accredited two- or four-year college, university, or vocational-technical school of their choice in Fall 2023. Dunkin’s DMV Regional Scholarship Program will be available to current part-time and full-time undergraduate students and high school seniors. Recipients will be selected based on their academic record, demonstrated leadership skills, and overall commitment to their school and the local community.
“My fellow Dunkin’ franchisees of the DMV area and I are excited to again recognize hardworking students in our local communities with our second annual Dunkin’ Regional Scholarship Program,” said Parag Patel, DMV-area Dunkin’ Franchisee. “Dunkin’ is dedicated to the local communities that give so much to us. Scholarship recipients exhibit all the qualities of leadership we seek to nurture in young people and Dunkin’ is proud to help them and their families afford the significant investment that higher education represents.”
Applications for the Dunkin’ Regional Scholarship Program will be accepted through April 13, 2023. Applicants must be high school seniors or current undergraduate students who plan to enroll in a part-time or full-time undergraduate course of study at an accredited two-year- or four-year college, university, or vocational-technical school in Fall 2023.
Applicants must reside and/or be currently enrolled in college in one of the below regions to be considered. For more information or to apply, visit learnmore.scholarsapply.org/dunkinbaltimoredc.
Washington, D.C. Counties: Washington, D.C., Charles (MD), Frederick (MD), Montgomery (MD), Prince George’s (MD), St. Mary’s (MD), Washington (MD), Arlington (VA), Clarke (VA), Fairfax (VA), Frederick (VA), Loudoun (VA), Prince William (VA), Shenandoah (VA), Spotsylvania (VA), Stafford (VA), Warren (VA), Berkeley (WV), Jefferson (WV)
Maryland Counties: Anne Arundel (MD), Baltimore (MD), Baltimore City (MD), Calvert (MD), Carroll (MD), Cecil (MD), Harford (MD), Howard (MD), Kent (MD), Queen Anne’s (MD), Talbot (MD)
In Memory of former Police Chief Richard Furr
With deep sorrow and heavy hearts, we regret to inform you of the passing of former Police Chief Richard Furr. Our thoughts and condolences go out to his wife, family, and friends during this difficult time. Chief Furr made significant contributions to public safety during his tenure, and we will always be grateful for his service.
Video by Front Royal Police Department
Blue Ridge Wildlife Center Patient of the Week: Red-tailed Hawk
This adult Red-tailed hawk was found last week in The Plains, sternal (laying on its chest) and unable to stand.
Upon admission the bird was thin, severely dehydrated, open-mouth breathing, and tremoring. Nothing on the patient was fractured or bruised, but there was inflammation, discoloration, and sloughing, scabby skin lining the mouth and throat.
Given the signs, we were quite concerned about Highly Pathogenic Avian Influenza (HPAI), which would have been a fatal prognosis. Thankfully, we were able to test this individual quickly and a NEGATIVE test result was reported a few days later!
After receiving intensive fluid support, anti-inflammatories, and antibiotics over the past five days, this patient has greatly improved in demeanor.
We do not know what caused the mouth lesions and a cytology exam did not reveal any parasites or abnormalities. However, we have seen similar burns on other patients that were caused from toxins like pesticides or herbicides, or from biting down on an electric fence.
This hawk is slowly re-gaining weight and their mouth and throat are healing, with healthy skin being revealed as the scabs fall away.
Although we are not entirely sure why this bird was down in the first place or what caused these oral/throat lesions, we are hopeful for a full recovery!
Looking for an easy way to help native wildlife? Become a monthly BRWC donor! For as little as $5/month, you can provide year-round, sustainable support that helps us fulfill our mission.
Rockland Community Church set to open five-acre public prayer garden in April
Rockland’s non-denominational community church is in the final stages of completing its five-acre public prayer garden and plans to open it to the general public at a Saturday, April 29 morning ceremony, including federal, state, and local officials, as well as church representatives from throughout the Shenandoah Valley.
Visualized some three years ago by deacon and landscape designer Sheron Smith Piazza, the small — about 50-member — congregation came together to raise $200,000. A dedicated group, they met every Thursday evening since August 2021 to plot the progress of the project up until now. Unfortunately, the group’s guiding light, Sheron Piazza, did not live to see the end of the effort most dear to her heart. She died of cancer last year, leaving her husband, John, to take over the reins.
“Now, we are just about ready for the opening,” John Piazza told me as he proudly showed off the garden, just about 75% finished, at a recent walk around. “Now, we’re waiting for good weather to lay the turf, pave a parking lot for the handicapped, and take delivery on 5,000 more bricks to be laid, some as they are inscribed with additional sponsors’ names. When we finish, we will have what I believe to be a “Field of Dreams” where all members of the public may have a quiet place to sit and meditate and perhaps reflect on what he describes as “the resurgence of religion that is taking place in our country.”
Piazza feels the garden, unique to the area, will be a spectacular venue for many Americans and perhaps foreign tourists as it becomes known throughout the state of Virginia and perhaps the nation. “How small is our church and how enormous an attraction this will be to churchgoers and non-churchgoers alike,” Piazza, a retired U.S. Air Force colonel, said.
Already in place is a life-sized marble statue of Jesus Christ standing at the head of a 40-foot-long pond, his feet in the constantly running water, which ultimately will be home to koi and decorated by lilies and other water-borne plants.
The walkways, of inscribed red brick, honor, among others, veterans, first responders, and other loved ones. Fourteen “Stations of the Cross” surround the garden, featuring benches, pink and white dogwood trees, planters, flowers, and other landscaping features.
Engraved personalized bricks may still be purchased and installed in the pond’s walkway. Trees may still be purchased. To order bricks and trees or to make a special donation, call 540-635-8312. Rockland is situated in Warren County, north of Front Royal, a small once Civil War-torn Northern Shenandoah Valley town with a population slightly above 15,000 of the county’s approximately 40,000 residents. Front Royal and Warren County are about 70 miles west of Washington, D.C. on I-66.
Jennifer Avery has produced a highlight of the garden in this short video. Enjoy.
R-MA National Honor Society cadets help St Luke Community Clinic prepare donations for Africa
Over the years, St Luke Community Clinic has been blessed to be the recipient of many donations from our generous community. They have included walkers, wheelchairs, medical equipment, bandages and all sorts of other usable medical aides. Many of the items are given out to folks in the Front Royal community who need and use them. However, donations were coming in faster than they were going out.
St. Luke volunteer, Joe Biggs (grandfather of R-MA alumni), believed that all of these surplus supplies could be helping more people. The challenge was to find a way to get what the clinic had to people who needed help. So he launched a search and discovered an organization called Medical Missionaries which operates out of Manassas, Virginia. A couple times a year, Seniors First provides a van which is loaded with surplus supplies and Joe & Bob Haas (Transportation Director for Seniors First) head to Manassas to deliver the supplies.
This year, Randolph-Macon Academy National Honor Society cadets played a key role in helping to load the van. Truly a community project! The supplies the cadets loaded will be headed to Africa to help villages in need!
R-MA is a co-ed, private boarding school for grades 6-12 in Front Royal, Virginia – just 1-hour from Washington D.C. We offer a superior university-prep curriculum with an elite Air Force JROTC program. 100% of R-MA graduates are accepted to university every year, with the Class of 2022 graduating 59 students who received over $16.6 million in scholarships. Find out more about the R-MA difference!
