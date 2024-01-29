Local Government
Virginia Municipal League Hosts Virtual Conference Attended by Four Front Royal Town Council Members and Town Manager
On January 5 from 8:30 a.m. to 3:45 p.m., Town Council members Melissa DeDomenico-Payne, Joshua Ingram, Glenn Wood, and Bruce Rappaport, accompanied by Town Manager Joe Waltz, attended the 2024 Virginia Municipal League Elected Officials Conference, virtually, in Town Hall at 102 East Main Street. The purpose of the conference was to inform local officials on key issues and encourage them to open channels of communication with state legislators.
This was an opportunity for newly elected as well as veteran local officials to learn about issues of mutual interest that affect the state level as much as they affect the local level of government, issues that the legislators in the General Assembly are currently facing, although they may not fully understand the local impact of their decisions; in the course of the conference, local officials were urged to connect with their respective state representatives on issues ranging from mental health support to reproductive health constitutional amendments. Speaking of that long list of issues, Councilman Glenn Wood said, in an email summary response to an inquiry: “These issues, along with state funding to localities, will be critical to our local governments.”
Opening those channels is the key. “Most of the General Assembly doesn’t know firsthand how the state funding actions impact local government,” Wood explained. He went on, “We were encouraged to immediately reach out and engage our state elected officials now while in session, while they are home, and again in November and December to help prep for the General Assembly Session by making frequent phone calls and emails.”
In her response to an inquiry, Councilwoman DeDomenico-Payne expressed how grateful she is for this resource. “The Virginia Municipal League is a non-profit, non-partisan association that offers opportunities for local government officials to receive important training and resources to assist them in their service,” she wrote. “Local government is often directly impacted by activities at the state and federal levels, and it is great to have a resource that can help local officials understand how best to serve their municipalities in consideration of what is happening throughout all levels of government.” She added, “As a Council member, it is important not only to be exposed to the best practices and emergent issues and trends but also to meet others from across the state who are providing similar service and facing similar issues. I especially appreciate virtual educational opportunities as they reduce travel costs and enable recordings that can be referenced all year long as different issues present. Sometimes I have learned new or more in-depth information and other times, I found that the information validates the direction and approaches we have taken as a Council.”
Councilman Ingram, in his response, said “The new General Assembly is nearly split between the two major parties. There are also a significant number of newly elected members in both chambers. With these factors in mind, VML is making a concerted effort to ensure local elected officials are aware of and know how to effectively use the channels of communication they have with their counterparts in Richmond.” He went on to say, “What I learned most from the training is the importance of maintaining your goals as an elected official. Sometimes, you can champion an effort in a very short time; sometimes, it can take years to see your efforts come to fruition. Sometimes, you might not get enough support to achieve a goal. Whatever the result is, be consistent and firm with your goals. Remember that voters put you where you are because they share your goals.”
About the Virginia Municipal League
The Virginia Municipal League (VML) is a nonpartisan, nonprofit association that has been supporting city, town, and county governments across Virginia since its establishment in 1905. Its primary goal is to enhance local governance through various means, such as legislative advocacy, research, and educational initiatives. The league’s membership is extensive, encompassing 38 cities, 170 towns, and eight counties. The governance of VML is entrusted to an Executive Board, which consists of local government officials. This board is elected by league members at their annual conference each October, and it plays a crucial role in directing the staff and shaping the league’s activities and policies.
Local Government
Town Council Weighs Benefits of Proposed Change to Ordinance and Gives Green Light to Special-Use Permit for Drug Recovery Home
On January 22 at 7 p.m. in the Warren County Government Center, the Front Royal Town Council met for a regular meeting that always remained under the mayor’s control, although many speakers in the public hearing portion spoke passionately in favor of their concerns.
Among other items of business, two concerns demanded most of the council’s time. They were a proposed text amendment to the Town Zoning Ordinance regarding the minimum acreage requirement in Planned Neighborhood Development districts (PND) and a Special Use Permit request from the Warren Coalition for a drug recovery lodging house at 501 South Royal Avenue. Those two items generated much of the comment at the agenda’s four scheduled public hearings.
But prior to getting down to that business, the Council acknowledged the retirement of FRPD Major Jason Ryman, and Town Police Chief Kahle Magalis presented departmental promotions to the council.
The PND zoning text amendment was driven by a request from Magdalen Capital, LLLP, and two representatives of Magdalen were present for the public hearing. They were General Partner Jon Fidero and Partner Alex Stieb, the latter of whom gave a presentation to the council on what the organization hopes to see happen in the community if the text amendment is adopted. The amendment would reduce the acreage required for Planned Neighborhood Development (PND) from twenty and fifty-acre requirements down to only two.
Speaking before Stieb, Planning Director, and Zoning Administrator Lauren Kopishke explained to the council the finer points of this request. She noted that under this amendment to the ordinance, these smaller units would not suddenly become PND-zoned parcels but rather would be required to go through a process of the individual review of the application to acquire that status.
Speaking later, Fidero and Stieb both emphasized the value of preserving the region’s natural charm and making it an inviting place to raise families, while at the same time pursuing growth in a responsible way, providing flexible options for affordable housing.
In the public hearing for this issue, Melanie Salins forcefully opposed the proposed text amendment and stood up to present to the council. She presented a negative portrait of her vision of what may happen to Warren County by approval, comparing the consequences to the type of growth experienced in Loudoun County and other points east. By reducing the acreage requirement so dramatically, Salins envisioned a dystopia in which Warren, like Loudoun, is overwhelmed by developers rushing in. How would council like to see not just one Heptad but many, she asked, questioning whether once the mistake was made, it would be reversible.
On the other end of the spectrum, Connie Marshner took the podium to argue before the council that the developments concerned here would merely be a duplication of Main Street on a different side of town. Yes, be responsible, she said, and protect the region with certain requirements for any growth, but do not completely shoot down the idea. In the interest of not completely shooting it down, it bears noting that this proposition was originally heard by the planning commission, which recommended to the council a lot requirement of five acres as opposed to two. In reference to the planning commission, one speaker mentioned the potential danger of a councilman – Glenn Wood – simultaneously serving on the planning commission, which he does and will until August of this year. Later in the evening, his remarks on this subject were brief and simply emphasized his intention to graciously fulfill his obligation as a commissioner while simultaneously sitting on the council. Town Attorney George Sonnett confirmed that this scenario is appropriate.
After a motion from Councilman Sealock followed by a substitute motion from Councilman Ingram and discussion among council members about the pluses and minuses of responsible growth versus unmitigated development, every council member except Wood voted in favor of denying the requested text amendment to the Town ordinance. This no doubt pleased most of the people who spoke during the public hearing on this agenda item. Multiple council members affirmed their desire to see this issue developed in future work sessions.
Executive Director of the Warren Coalition, Christa Shifflett, in connection with a request from the Warren Coalition for a special-use permit to operate a recovery house for drug addicts at 501 South Royal Avenue, spoke with emotion about her desire to see members of addiction in this community treated with love and presented with options for healing. Many spoke before her, testifying to their recovery, ongoing and otherwise, from drug addiction. They testified to feeling empty and being completely without hope before they took their first step on a path to healing. “I have been promising for eight years,” Shifflett declared, “that I would do something to help the people in this community because they go back to nothing; that hopelessness is real. You breathe it in when you walk into that jail. We have an opportunity to make a difference to people, to say, ‘We see you, Warren County!’ And not just the people who are good enough to be seen!” Reiterating that this lodging house is meant for drug recovery, Shifflett emphasized that she has no interest in worsening the problem of drug trafficking in the neighborhood; people who come into the house will be drug tested, she explained, and went on further to say that her vision extends to eventually providing this service for females as well.
After the council voted unanimously in favor of granting the special-use permit, reports were heard from the mayor and several council members, followed by the unanimous passing of the consent agenda and then a brief discussion of funds to be appropriated for the revitalized Youth Center, the appropriation of which council voted unanimously in favor. The Raymond E. Santmyers Student Union and Activity Center will receive $25,000 from the Town in an appropriation that is purely voluntary on the Town’s part and may be repeated at their pleasure in the future but will not be obligatory.
At 10:15 p.m., the council went into closed session to receive legal counsel pertaining to First Bank and Trust, as well as Town of Front Royal v. Front Royal Limited Partnership

Local Government
Renter Protections, Joint Utility Subsidies to ‘Community Partners’ Among Items Addressed by Town-County Liaison Committee
Elected and staff representatives of the county’s two municipal governments, Warren County and the Town of Front Royal, met at Town Hall Thursday, January 18, for a quarterly Liaison Committee meeting. The Town-County Liaison Committee is designed to clarify and update representatives of both governments on projects and questions of mutual interest. With the Town hosting the initial meeting of 2024, Front Royal Mayor Lori Cockrell chaired the meeting, which began an hour early at 5 p.m. in an attempt to get ahead of the predicted winter weather forecast for that evening. Other committee members present included county board Chair Cheryl Cullers, like the mayor, the county board chair is a permanent member, and Councilwoman Melissa DeDomenico-Payne and Supervisor John Stanmeyer, as the two rotating members. In addition to various staff members present as observers were Councilman Josh Ingram and Supervisor Vicky Cook.
The Liaison Committee faced a seven-item agenda, three submitted by the Town, three by the County, and one jointly, the latter being an update on the operational status and a path forward for the joint Transportation Subcommittee created at the impetus of the Liaison Committee in recent months.
Below is a full list and summary of the Agenda Items in the order presented following action number 1, the mayor’s convening of the meeting:
- Town’s Speed Cameras Installation and Enforcement – (Submitted by Town) Summary: Police Chief Magalis is to give an update on the Town’s Speed Cameras being installed around four specific school areas.
- Delay of Mailing Tax Bills – (Town) Summary: per minutes of the last meeting, both the Town and County were to review their codes and further discuss changing the due date and other options as needed.
- McKay Spring – Potential Division to Separate the Water Source Area from Development Site – (County) Summary: Continued Discussion for a potential division to separate the water source from the development Site. [documents are attached]
- Town and County Tenant and Landlord Enforcement – (County) Summary: Several calls have been received by tenant constituents about living conditions and lack of enforcement of Virginia laws and local building ordinances. It is requested to begin the discussion of how the Town and County can address and resolve these complaints.
- Town Commitments to Share Utilities Costs with Community Partners – (County) Currently, the county subsidizes leased building facilities and utilities to help offset costs for community outreach organizations and programs such as RON, Front Royal Little League, Front Royal Midget Football, Warren County Sunfish, etc. Develop a cost-share program between the town and county for providing facility utilities (water, sewage, electric) to support these outreach programs.
- Transportation Subcommittee Update/Proposed Alternative Access to Shenandoah Shores Mission Statement and Policy – (Town/County) Summary: This was an action from the last Liaison Committee meeting to develop a policy for this subcommittee. [draft policy is attached]
- Avtex Conservancy Update – (Town) Summary: per minutes of the last meeting, the application was submitted, and the EDA was currently awaiting the results. ARPA funds had been linked to that and was subject to change depending on the results. December 31st was the deadline to obligate the ARPA funds, and June 30th to spend and receive all goods.
Of particular interest to citizens, particularly financially vulnerable ones on both sides of the Town-County boundary line, may have been item 5.
Renter and Landlord oversight
Regarding item 5: “Town and County Tenant and Landlord Enforcement”, when Mayor Cockrell asked if the County had received calls about issues inside the town limits to make the issue of concern for the Liaison Committee (36:10 video mark), County Administrator Ed Daley noted that Fork District Supervisor Cook had brought the issue forward for inclusion in the evening’s agenda.
“I get calls from both,” Cook responded, adding, “Just a quick history. I get calls from people from the town and the county complaining about the living conditions that they live in, they’re renters. So, they’ve got mold issues and they’ve got water damage. And these are single moms who are taking care of young kids and that kind of thing …”
Cook continued to explain that many of the stories brought to her include a negative response when taken by the tenant to the landlord. Estimating five such calls recently, Cook observed of some landlord responses, “They either ignore the requests or they threaten to evict them, which I have a problem with.” Cook added that in some situations where a tenant is struggling financially, they face homelessness if evicted by the landlord.
“When I get calls like that … they tell me I’m like the last resort. They call up (Governor) Youngkin, they call up (Attorney General) Miyares, they call the building inspector, they call everyone and everyone just says, ‘We’re sorry, we can’t do anything for you.’ So, I don’t know what the answer is. I’m hoping we can put our heads together and maybe have an ordinance or something.” Cook pointed to what she termed “a Landlord-Tenant Act” in Virginia that codifies parameters of that relationship from both sides. And here Cook observed that sometimes it could be a disgruntled tenant that might cause damage to a rental property – “So, I’m not picking on landlords,” she asserted unless, of course, they respond to legitimate issues with threats and intimidation of their tenants.
“So, we have this code, but yet somehow locally we can’t help these people who need some type of enforcement … I don’t know what the solution is, but I think it is a Town and County issue,” Cook said in putting her issue before the Liaison Committee.
As the discussion progressed, Town Planning Director Lauren Kopishke and Property Maintenance Official Monica McClure took to the podium to explain parameters and possibilities from their side. Kopishke explained that on the Town side, due to code and departmental structure, they were complaint-based only, leading to scheduled inspections by McClure. If repairs are needed requiring a building permit, at that point, the matter is turned over to the County, where it would seem Building Official David Beahm and his department would take the point on follow-up.
In the end, it was decided to put the two municipalities’ relevant departments and personnel in contact to work towards some sort of local solution to prevent rental abuses from either side of the equation. Queried on a path forward, Town Manager Joe Waltz told the committee, “My thought is this is a real problem. And I think when it was added to the agenda and when I talked to staff, they said it was a good idea. So, I think if you let our staff get together, we can collaborate with the County, and whatever we need to do to facilitate a better process, we can come to both boards and have a solution. But I think this is a great idea, and it’s a great starting point.”
Jointly funded community initiatives
As to agenda item 6: “Town Commitments to Share Utilities Costs with Community Partners” — the recent hang-up on resolving joint funding regarding the Reaching Out Now (RON) plan to re-establish a community-wide Youth Center and Activities space in the former Santmyers Youth Center on 8th Street and Commerce Avenue in town appeared to have brought the item forward. After Mayor Cockrell introduced the County-initiated topic (1:01:10 linked video mark), she offered some personal perspectives. “To actually exempt somebody or give a break to somebody, it’s not like the Town would really be able to do that. It would be asking the customers to actually bear the burden of paying a higher price to be able to give another organization a discount … The same electric customers are already part of the County subsidizing those organizations,” Mayor Cockrell reasoned.
It would seem the mayor was, perhaps indirectly, revisiting the issue of double taxation of town citizens for services offered countywide that was resolved by the Voluntary Settlement Agreement of the late 1990s. As part of that agreement, the County took over operational control and sole funding of Fire & Rescue, Parks & Rec, and Samuels Public Library, all of which town citizens had previously been taxed as both county and town residents to support.
In fact, the Memorandum Of Agreement (MOA) the Town submitted in support of its proposed financial contributions to the RON overseen Youth Center that was rejected by the County seemed particularly drafted to make it clear the Town’s initial contribution to the Youth Center operations was voluntary and would be reviewed annually to see if it would continue on that voluntary basis.
See the back and forth between Mayor Cockrell and Supervisor Cook, who noted she had brought this topic to the liaison agenda, not realizing how complicated an issue it would turn out to be, at the 1:18:36 video mark as the discussion wound down. The discussion concludes at the 1:22:45 video mark.
Among the other agenda items, several revisited issues broached at liaison previously, some at intervals over time, sometimes for years, as in the case of the McKay Springs water source property owned by the Town and its surrounding County-owned parcels earmarked for eventual development of some kind.
The meeting adjourned at 6:47 p.m. The Front Royal-Warren County Liaison Committee will next meet at 6 p.m. on April 18, that time hosted by the County at the Warren County Government Center.

Local Government
Town Planning Commission Meets Briefly to Begin the New Year, Commissioner/Councilman Wood Defends Dual Service
At a very brief January 17th meeting of The Front Royal Planning Commission, there were no public hearings on the agenda. Chairman Wells asked if there were any citizens’ comments, and there were none. The Commission provides the opportunity at every meeting for anyone to address planning-related subjects that are not on the current agenda.
The meeting would have been shorter than its 10 minutes, but rather than the usual practice of grouping authorizations to advertise for public hearings onto a consent agenda for routine business not needing individual scrutiny, the commission considered three submitted items individually.
A rezoning application has been submitted by Fernando Arana Pradel requesting an amendment to the town zoning map to reclassify a property at 1724 North Royal Avenue from R-1, Residential District to R-1A, Residential District. According to the Town Zoning ordinance, R-1 zoning requires a lot size minimum of 10,000 square feet or a quarter of an acre, and R-1A allows 7,000 square feet, or a little more than an eighth of an acre. There was no discussion, and on a motion by Commissioner Brian Matthiae, seconded by Commissioner Glenn Wood, the commission voted unanimously to approve the advertisement for a public hearing.
A Special Use Permit Application was submitted by Jean-David Lejeune and Samantha Harris to allow a short-term rental at 322 Kerfoot Avenue. The property is zoned R-1, Residential District. On a motion by Commissioner Matthiae, Seconded by Commissioner Wood, the commission voted unanimously to approve the advertisement for a public hearing.
A Rezoning Application submitted by Graceful Abode of Liberation requesting an amendment to the zoning map to reclassify a property at 1324 Old Winchester Pike from R-1, Residential District to R-3, Residential District. R-3 Residential Zoning provides for higher-density residential dwellings such as duplexes, and by special use permit apartments, and lodging or rooming houses. On a motion by Commissioner Matthiae, seconded by Commissioner Wood, the Commission voted unanimously to approve the advertisement for a public hearing.
During the “Commission Member Matters” portion of the meeting, Commissioner Wood addressed his fellow commissioners. “I would like to address the recent interest in me continuing to serve out my term on the commission after having been elected to the Town Council. As your commissioner, I promise to study all concerns brought before us, to perform site visits, research, listen to staff and applicant reports, ask questions, as well as listen to public input in making any decisions.” He went on to add, “To think that I exert any influence over the commission is just not true. I am not a developer, and the only property I own in the county or the town is our home. I plan to complete my term by serving all citizens faithfully and honestly as your public servant.”
Planning Director Lauren Kopishke provided the Planning Department’s statistics for December and for the year 2023. The department processed 393 zoning permits for the year, 407 code enforcement cases, 36 land use applications, four Zoning Ordinance amendments, and 148 business licenses. There were 32 new dwelling units, down 5 from 2022. Staff is currently working on a Zoning Ordinance rewrite and a Capital Improvement plan (CIP). The plan is to have the Zoning Ordinance presented to the commission in two to three months and the CIP ready for the commission to review and recommend action to the Town Council by late Summer or Fall.

Local Government
After Another EDA Liabilities Closed Session, County Supervisors Approve 9 Lease Agreements, OK Fronting WCSO Grant Funding
The scheduled regular Tuesday, January 16 meeting of the Warren County Board of Supervisors began an hour early at 6 p.m. with a late-added Closed Session that again addressed litigation and liability issues related to the then-joint and still-legally named Front Royal-Warren County Economic Development Authority (EDA, FR-WC EDA, or FR-WC Industrial Development Authority) “financial scandal” of 2014-18. Unlike last Thursday’s closed meeting on the same topic, this meeting did not include the current EDA Board of Directors, only the supervisors and county staff. While the content of that discussion after the caucus room doors were closed to the public and media is not known, a hint may have been given during the open meeting staff reports.
During his report, County Administrator Ed Daley first noted a scheduled Special Closed Meeting of the now-unilaterally County-overseen FR-WC EDA Board of Directors at 6 p.m. the following day, Wednesday, January 17. Later in his report, Daley commented on EDA costs and financing during his coming fiscal year budget summary. “I see several operating clouds over here that kind of hang on the top of things,” Daley began on the topic of “Overriding Clouds” hanging over the County’s budgetary scenario.
“One of those is this — legal fees and banking fees for the EDA,” Daley continued, observing: “The taxpayers have invested almost $ 12 million dollars; they have received a return of almost $4 million dollars. That means there’s $8 million to go. When you’re talking to that you need, everybody needs to recognize that the County cannot continue to support at this level for those activities because the math simply does not work.” (Writer’s note: on paper, the EDA has recovered nearly $15 million in civil litigation court rulings, though most of that is on appeal, thus generating additional legal fee expenses before seeing any return on those initial seven civil court rulings of defendant liabilities made in 2022 and 2023. The EDA also reached a “no-fault” civil settlement with former EDA Executive Director and EDA financial scandal central figure Jennifer McDonald for an estimated $9 million in real estate holdings, among several other out-of-court settlements, the circumstances of which were not made public.)
Perhaps these budgetary observations of the county administrator are a clue as to the reason for a recent spike in not only County and EDA, but Town as well, Closed/Executive Session discussions of EDA litigations and liabilities.
Open Session
Out of its closed and into its 7 p.m. open meeting of Tuesday evening, January 16, the Warren County Board of Supervisors, with its two new members, John Stanmeyer and Richard Jamieson, aboard, faced nine public hearings on rather routine matters. That they were routine was indicated by the fact there were no public comments at any of those nine public hearings, seven of which were lease agreements on hangars at the County-overseen Front Royal Airport (FRR), the other two lease agreements on County-owned residential rental properties on 2nd Street within or adjacent to the Warren County Government Center property.
Board discussion on the first several of those public hearings also indicated an opportunity for a learning experience on County operational dynamics for the board’s two newly elected members. Stanmeyer and Jamieson, along with ex-chairman Vicky Cook, drove the board questioning of county staff on details of those leases up for routine annual approvals.
All five supervisors appeared satisfied with staff explanations of details of those airport and residential leases, as all nine staff-submitted lease agreements were approved without a dissenting vote. In the order in which they were addressed, those unanimously approved lease agreements, as cited in the meeting agenda packet, were:
1/ (agenda item H) Public Hearing – Lease Agreement of 201 E. 2nd St., Apt. 1, to Dwayne Coates;
2/ (I) Public Hearing – Lease Agreement of 124 E. 2nd St. to Rita Woods;
3/ (J) Public Hearing – Lease Agreement of Hangar A16 to a corporate LLC entity referenced as “N6108J” — Public Works Director Mike Berry noted staff does have the involved individuals personal name as well;
4/ (K) Public Hearing – Lease Agreement of Hangar B7 to Mary Ellen Hutchins;
5/ (L) Public Hearing – Lease Agreement of Hangar A13 to Stephen Beste;
6/ (M) Public Hearing – Lease Agreement of Hangar A11 to Jack Molenaar;
7/ (N) Public Hearing – Lease Agreement of Hangar A9 to Jack Molenaar;
8/ (O) Public Hearing – Lease Agreement of Hangar C1 to Robert Metcalfe;
9/ (P) Public Hearing – Lease Agreement of Hangar A15 to Gordon Dale Waters.
New Business
Other than approval of a 32-item Consent Agenda from which nothing was withdrawn for individual discussion, the board undertook one additional item of Additional New Business. That was a request from the Warren County Sheriff’s Office, represented by Captain Charles Brogan and Major Jason Winner, for a fronting of the final $56,720.13 of a Law Enforcement ARPA Grant. The board initially approved the grant application on March 22, 2023, in the amount of $216,000. The grant was awarded through DCJS (Dept. of Criminal Justice System) on June 8, 2023.
According to the staff agenda packet summary, the final segment of grant funding will include upgrades to the WCSO Closed Circuit Television (CCTV) system that includes the six interview/interrogation rooms utilized by the Sheriff’s Office and Fire & Rescue personnel in the County Public Safety building. It was noted that the current system is beginning to fail. The planned replacement system will provide a “redaction tool” as well as “cloud share.” Quotes on the system and installation total $50,227.46. The department asked that the remaining $6,492.67 be put in contingency for any unforeseen additional expenses. Moving on the installation now will require that the total amount of $56,720.13 be moved from the County General Fund. That amount will be returned to the General Fund upon reimbursement by the DCJS through which the grant was obtained.
On a motion by Ms. Cook, the board unanimously approved the request. And with no additional business, the meeting was adjourned as 8:05 p.m. approached.

Local Government
County Planning Commission Re-Elects Officers and Tackles New Motor Freight Terminal Paving Issue
At the regular meeting of the Warren County Planning Commission on January 10, Planning Director Matt Wendling initially presided over the election of new officers for 2024 for the commission. The commission unanimously reelected its current officers – Robert Myers, Chairman, Hugh Henry, Vice Chair, and Allison Mutter, Secretary and Clerk to the Commission. At the conclusion of the voting, the commission reclaimed the dais and launched into its regular business.
Following last month’s suspension of public hearings for four Conditional Use Permit (CUP) applications, the commission concluded the suspended public hearings.
U-Star Transportation has applied for a Conditional Use Permit (CUP) for a motor freight terminal for its Industrially zoned property on Rockland Road adjacent to the Kelley Industrial Park in the North River District. The applicant intends to utilize the 2.1-acre lot for 29 spaces for Tractor trailers. It is not projected to have buildings or utility connections. The plan includes opaque fencing and plants for screening and buffering along Rockland Road and adjacent residential lots. Director Wendling reminded the commission as he did during the last meeting that the application proposes the use of a gravel/stone surface for the facility which would be graded and compacted, while the County’s code requires a hard surface. The application included a waiver request for this requirement. Since the last meeting, Director Wendling said the planning staff had added a fifth condition to the CUP – that the surface should be covered with a material approved by the planning staff during the site planning process. There were no speakers to support or oppose the permit. However, after the public hearing was closed, Chairman Myers expressed his opinion on the surfacing issue.
“As far as not paving the parking lot, to me that’s a non-starter. I realize that’s expensive. And because of the trucks it would have to be a heavier depth of asphalt, but to me, that’s one of the costs of doing business,” Myers told his colleagues. Planning Director Wendling said that there had been discussions about a potential compromise by requiring the entry drive and turnaround area to be hard surfaced, and allowing the remaining parking area to be gravel, but if it was the will of the Commission, the fifth condition could be to require all hard surface. There followed a discussion of potential alternatives to asphalt paving, including recycled asphalt millings. Chairman Myers also floated another option called CTA. CTA stands for “cement-treated aggregate” and consists of a mixture of aggregate material and/or native soils combined with measured amounts of Portland cement and water. After being compacted and cured, it hardens to form a durable paving base material.
Marisa Whitacre of Greenway Engineering, representing the applicant, told the Commission that they had discussed alternatives with the Planning Department, including the partial paving for the drive area and the remainder in gravel. Their issue with the asphalt paving requirement was that the weight of the heavy trucks over time would rut into and crush up the asphalt.
Vice-Chairman Henry was concerned that waiving the county’s minimum requirement could also create a precedent. Director Wendling said that in other cases the County had approved permits with a time requirement to meet the standard, say two to five years for the developer to meet the hard-surface requirement. The Applicant representative also clarified that the parking area will not be used for storage beyond a few hours at a time for transitory parking. After further discussion, Vice-Chairman Henry made a motion to recommend approval of the CUP with the added condition to require the hard surface paving in accordance with the County code within two years, subject to a posted bond sufficient to cover the cost of the paving. Commissioner Scott Kersjes seconded, and the commission voted unanimously to recommend approval. The CUP application will go to the Board of Supervisors for its February 6th meeting.
Green Valley Baptist Church is applying for a CUP for a Church on a 10.2-acre site at 150 Ridgemont Road in the North River District. The Church has conducted a feasibility study. The site is zoned Agricultural (A) and was the subject of three previous CUPs. The proposed use is allowable by CUP in the Agricultural District. Planning Director Wendling told the commission that the 90-member church meets Sundays and Wednesdays and plans to use an existing structure for their church building once it has been brought into code compliance for that use. If this CUP for a Church facility is approved, the three previous CUPS – for a Commercial Nursery and Garden Center, a microbrewery and brewpub; and an Agra-tourism facility, would be terminated.
Prior to the opening of the public hearing, the applicant Pastor Tim Kerchoff made a brief statement to the commission indicating that all the feasibility study paperwork had been completed and the church was looking forward to getting in there and working with the County to make it happen. There were no other speakers at the public hearing, and on a motion by Commissioner Kaylee Richardson, seconded by Commissioner Kersjes, the Commission voted unanimously to recommend approval.
Jorge Lobo, of 97 Judy LLC, has made a request for a CUP for a short-term tourist rental for his property at 97 Judy Lane in the Mountain Lake section of Shenandoah Farms Subdivision. The property is zoned Residential-One (R-1) and is in the Shenandoah District. Zoning Administrator Chase Lenz briefed the Commission on the application. The applicant intends to manage the property himself with assistance from local professionals for cleaning, maintenance, and trash collection. The Health Department certification limits occupancy to four persons. The property meets the minimum setback requirements from the county code. The public hearing continued from last month’s meeting again yielded no speakers for or against the proposed permit, and the Commission, without further discussion, on a motion by Vice-Chairman Henry, seconded by Commissioner William Gordon, voted unanimously to recommend approval.
Vihari Vanga has requested a CUP for a short-term tourist rental for his property at 56 Sunset Village Road in the Junewood Subdivision. The property is zoned Residential-One (R-1) and is in the Fork District. The applicant intends to manage the rental himself with the assistance of an experienced local property manager. Zoning Administrator Chase Lenz told the Commission that there are now three active CUPs for short-term rentals in the Junewood subdivision, and that in this case the CUP would also require a setback waiver, as the property does not meet the short-term tourist rental supplemental regulation’s minimum setback requirements of 100 feet. The nearest dwelling on the east is 38 feet away, and the neighboring dwelling to the west is 94 feet away. That dwelling is also a short-term tourist rental. However, the applicant has submitted letters of support from each of those two neighboring property owners. As was the case last month, there were no speakers for the public hearing. Chairman Myers commented that normally the 38-foot setback would give him heartburn, but since both neighbors had provided letters of support, he did not object: “If the neighbors are okay with it, I’m okay with it!” Vice-Chairman Henry made the motion, and Commissioner Kersjes seconded, to recommend approval of the CUP. The vote was unanimous.
Greg Kelley has submitted a request for a CUP for a Short-Term Tourist Rental for his property at 886 Highridge Road in the South River Magisterial District The property is located in the Lake Front Royal subdivision and zoned Residential One (R-1). The applicant will manage the property personally with assistance from local professionals. There is currently one other approved short-term rental in the subdivision, but the Lake Front Royal Property Owners Association did not respond to a request for comment on the application. With no other comment the commission, on a motion by Vice-Chairman Henry, seconded by Commissioner Richardson, voted unanimously to recommend approval of the request.
The Commission had an advance view of a CUP application from Plein Smith Ventures, LLC for a Contractor Storage Yard. The property is located at (0) Baugh Drive and is zoned Industrial (I) in the Stephens Industrial Park and the North River Magisterial District. The applicant provided information about the planned development on this 23-acre parcel that will be a multi-use property with office and shop facilities and a wholesale nursery with landscaping and horticultural services equipment storage. Chris Mohn of Greenway Engineering provided a brief overview of the project. A complete site plan has not yet been provided, and the Commission was not voting on a permit. A public hearing for this CUP application has not yet been scheduled.
The Consent Agenda consisted of eight items to be advertised for public hearings:
- Warren County Planning Staff has made a request to amend Chapter 180 of the Warren County Code to amend §180-56.4 to modify the supplementary regulations for Short-Term Tourist Rentals.
- Vesta Property Management – A request for a CUP for a Short-Term Tourist Rental for an Agriculturally zoned property at 357 Stokes Airport Road in the Fork Magisterial District.
- Gregory & Margo Steadman are requesting a CUP for a guesthouse at (0) Knock Lane. The property is zoned Agricultural (A) and located in the Gafia Estates at Lake John Subdivision and in the North River Magisterial District.
- Kenny & Sylvia Day – A request for a CUP for a Short-Term Tourist Rental. The property is located at 628 Harmony Orchard Road and identified on tax map 38C, section 1, lot 3. The property is zoned Agricultural (A) and located in the Harmony Hollow Association Inc. subdivision and in the South River Magisterial District.
- Jacquelyn Gunn – A request for a CUP for a Short-Term Tourist Rental. The property is located at 1754 Khyber Pass Road in the Skyland Estates Subdivision. The property is zoned Residential-One (R-1) and is in the Happy Creek Magisterial District.
- David A. Downes – This is a re-submission request for a Conditional Use Permit for a Short-Term Tourist Rental. The property is located at 125 Freeze Road in the Mountain View Section of the Shenandoah Farms Subdivision. The property is zoned Residential-One (R-1) in the Shenandoah Magisterial District.
- Foresight Design Services – A rezoning application to amend the Warren County Zoning Map to rezone a 5.04-acre parcel from Agricultural (A) to Commercial (C). The property is located at 99 Cedar Park Court in the North River Magisterial District and the proposed by-right land use is for a hotel/motel and future restaurant. The future land use zoning map in the Comprehensive Plan is shown as Commercial zoning for this property.
- Foresight Design Services – A request for a CUP for a Building Height in Excess of 40-feet within the Highway Corridor Overlay District and Commercial Zoning District for a proposed building height of 62-feet. The property is located at 99 Cedar Park Court in the Vernon L. Kemp Subdivision and in the North River Magisterial District.
These permit applications will be advertised for public hearing at the February 14 regular planning commission meeting.
The meeting was adjourned at 8:15 p.m.
EDA in Focus
What’s in a Name? Town’s Economic Development Authority Ponders its Future Vision, Mission, and Financing
At noon Monday, January 8, the unilaterally created Front Royal Economic Development Authority (FREDA as referenced by involved Town staff at the time of its establishment) held its first meeting of 2024. Following the election of officers for the coming year, the opening order of business was review and endorsement of a Memorandum of Understanding (MOU) with the Town’s elected leaders to spell out the legal parameters of future operations and funding of the currently asset-less Town EDA. Up next was establishment of a consensus on determining a vision to guide its mission forward in expanding the town’s economic base and business and industrial profile.
On the officers side of the equation Rick Novak was re-elected chairman, Nick Bass and Tom Eschelman were elected vice-chairman and treasurer, respectively. All nominations were followed by unanimous voice votes of approval without opposing nominations. It was also clarified that FREDA now has an in-house secretary, also elected by unanimous consensus to that position she has been holding down for a number of months was Hillary Wilfong.
With officers elected, Town Manager Joe Waltz led the Town EDA into review of its MOU with its creating municipal entity, the Town of Front Royal. The FREDA board first saw the draft MOU at its final meeting of 2023, on December 4. The MOU’s first page summarized its intent: “The purpose of this MOU is for the Town to provide financial and operational support to the Front Royal EDA on a voluntary basis to be used by the EDA to exercise its powers and satisfy its duties and responsibilities under Virginia Industrial Development and Revenue Bond Act, Town Code, and its Bylaws.” Waltz noted that only one change had been made to the original draft, at the suggestion of FREDA Board Chairman Novak. That change was the addition of a funding category for economic development-related “education and training support” for board members.
It was also noted that a referenced January 15 report to be delivered annually early in the fiscal-year budget cycle on the financing necessary for it to proceed operationally through the coming fiscal year would not be required this year. That is essentially because of some organizational snafus on the Town side during the foundation process two years ago under different administrative oversight that have delayed FREDA’s ability to begin its mission.
So, of the coming year’s budget Town Manager Waltz explained, “There is money appropriated to pay the meeting fees for the board of directors. There is probably still a little bit of seed money in there for economic development that we can go after if we have a specific project or need. And that’s where I’m talking about this year, we’ll have to kind of piecemeal those together until we get a better footing next year.”
Town Manager Waltz acknowledged the lag time in establishing FREDA as a fully functioning economic development authority. That involved administrative oversights like a failure to establish a Federal Tax ID required for FREDA to legally conduct business. It might be noted that those issues predated Waltz’s renewed tenure here, as well as the below referenced Town Director of Community Development and Tourism Lizi Lewis’s involvement.
“But the idea, the objective would be to be in position next year to actually be able to lay out a budget of what we need, not just your board of director fees and training, but actually getting engaged in some of the things that are community related here,” Waltz told the FREDA board of its existing situation versus what is hoped for in the next fiscal year budget cycle.
Following review of the MOU to be forwarded to town council for final approval, Community Development and Tourism Director Lizi Lewis led the board through development of a vision and mission consensus. Items including improved infrastructure, local versus national retail chain business interests, adding to accessible downtown parking, and the often-heard goals of maintaining a small-town ambiance while not becoming a bedroom community of Northern Virginia or Winchester, were suggested for inclusion in consideration of future economic development within the town limits.
What’s in a name?
Re-branding, as in a name change to perhaps further distance itself in citizens minds from the economic development “sins” of the past, was also broached. However, it was noted on the legal side that could be somewhat complicated by state codes related to the creation of economic or industrial development authorities, which upon establishment are described as “quasi-governmental independent entities”. One board member pointed to the fact that the now County-overseen EDA was listed with Front Royal as part of its name and wondered if the County could be convinced to remove that town designation to reduce confusion as to which EDA was which. Unmentioned during the conversation was the fact that the jointly Town-County created (over a half century ago) EDA is still legally named the Front Royal-Warren County Economic Development Authority despite the Town’s decision to withdraw from operational participation in late 2021.
That decision, leading to the creation of FREDA which first met in January of 2022, was made at least partially on the advice of then-Interim Town Manager Matt Tederick. The decision came as the Town was poised to launch its civil litigation against the FR-WC EDA, which led to counter-civil litigation being filed against the Town by the County and its suddenly unilaterally-overseen FR-WC EDA.
At issue in the Town-initiated litigation appeared to be an attempt to distance the Town legally from financial liability for economic development actions occurring as the FR-WC EDA “financial scandal” evolved in 2014 to 2018.
The complicated economic development landscape for the Town was noted during Monday’s FREDA Board discussion of the MOU. It was pointed out that some potential commercial and industrial development properties within the town limits, including the planned 147-acre Royal Phoenix Business Park on the old Avtex Fibers federal Superfund site, do not belong to the Town, but rather to the FR-WC EDA. During discussion of the pending re-branding of FREDA under a new name, Chairman Novak pointed to the need for FREDA, by whatever name, to work with the now County-overseen FR-WC EDA. If not in control of those properties, FREDA could at least offer input on town government-desired economic developmental directions on those properties within the town limits.
“We want to work with the Warren County Economic Development Authority, we want to be working in cooperation with them. For me, I’m not trying to diss them (through a name change) I’m just trying to put a little distance between them and this seat,” Novak said of the path forward as the MOU discussion was drawing to a close (34:00 minute video mark). It is a path complicated by, not only the town government’s choice to move forward separately from the County on economic development, but also by those above-referenced dueling hostile civil litigations.
“So, I think we need to keep that in mind,” Novak said of a spirit of cooperation between EDAs. “And let’s see what we can do, and maybe the solution is a simple solution that Dave (Gedney) suggested with committees and what not. Let’s move forward and try to figure out what our work is,” Novak added, drawing some laughter after two somewhat frustrating years in an operational limbo due to above-referenced administrative lapses. “Because right now, I mean as a group here we’re not even sure why we’re here probably, right? Hopefully, we’re going to figure out some of that in the next few minutes,” Novak observed of the coming vision and mission discussion as the MOU conversation concluded.
A question was posed whether it would be possible for the FREDA board to see a list of existing Town assets that could be targeted for economic development projects to help estimate potential costs as their vision and mission goals were developed more specifically. “Yes, you’re talking land, parcels — we can get that together and try to provide that at the next board meeting,” Waltz replied.

