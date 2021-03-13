Virginia opossum: more than a mere ‘tick eater’

Did you know the Virginia opossum is the only marsupial that lives in North America? What’s more, these fascinating creatures have been making their way further north in recent years, likely because of climate change. Here’s what you should know if there are opossums living in your area.

Clever opportunist

The Virginia opossum is often touted for its ability to devour several thousand ticks in a single season. However, as an omnivore, it has a varied diet that also includes worms, insects, small mammals, frogs, berries, and plants. If it’s looking for a meal, this solitary, nocturnal animal won’t hesitate to rummage through your garbage, steal your pet’s food or enjoy the offerings of your garden.

While the Virginia opossum is mostly harmless and behaves similarly to skunks and raccoons, it’s still a wild animal. This means it can potentially carry parasites or diseases that are transmittable to humans. Therefore, it’s best to refrain from trying to tame or feed one.

Outstanding imitator

The Virginia opossum is extremely gifted at faking death to protect itself from potential threats. In fact, it can remain motionless for hours and even secrete a foul-smelling liquid to give the impression that it’s in a state of putrefaction. Make sure an opossum is really dead before you decide whether to approach it, as it may suddenly move or even bite you.

To limit the inconvenience caused by this creature’s increased presence in developed areas, equip yourself with a sturdy garbage can or get a device to keep bin lids securely closed. Also, avoid inviting opossums to nest under your balcony by installing a screen.

Pest management companies can capture invasive opossums and safely return them to their natural habitat.