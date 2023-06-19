State News
Virginia Primary Preview: 10 General Assembly contests to watch Tuesday
In Tuesday’s General Assembly primaries, Virginia voters will decide how much bigger this year’s retirement wave should get.
The first legislative election cycle since the 2021 redistricting process has created an unusually busy primary calendar, with numerous incumbents facing challengers and several sitting lawmakers looking to move up to a bigger role within their respective parties.
The primaries aren’t expected to make or break either party’s chances of winning control of the state Senate and House of Delegates in November. The results will be an indicator of the electorate’s mood heading into an important general election season with partisan control of the statehouse up for grabs.
Democrats will have the busier day Tuesday because the party has more contested races than the GOP. Taken as a whole, the Democratic primaries will determine whether more than a half-dozen experienced Democratic senators return or are replaced by a group of younger, more progressive candidates running on themes of generational change and bolder leadership.
On the Republican side, Tuesday’s contests will show how much clout Gov. Glenn Youngkin’s endorsements carry and whether the conservative base still has a strong appetite for anti-establishment candidates eager to do battle with GOP leadership.
Here’s a rundown of 10 races to watch when polls close Tuesday evening.
Senate District 13: Sen. Joe Morrissey vs. Lashrecse Aird
Abortion has been the dominant theme in this matchup between Sen. Joe Morrissey, D-Richmond, one of the most polarizing but durable figures in Democratic politics, and Lashrecse Aird, a former state delegate looking to make a high-profile return to the statehouse after narrowly losing her seat in 2021.
In a race playing out in Petersburg and the Richmond suburbs, Aird has tried to paint Morrissey as too controversial and too untrustworthy on abortion, pointing to his frequent comments calling himself “pro-life” and support for abortion restrictions based on fetal development. Aird is getting help from numerous Democratic senators, particularly women, who have taken the unusual step of publicly supporting the ouster of a colleague. With Republicans pushing for more restrictive abortion laws after the fall of Roe v. Wade, reproductive rights advocates argue Morrissey’s wobbliness in the Democratic-controlled Senate is too risky to tolerate.
Morrissey, a former criminal defense lawyer disbarred after numerous ethical violations, is notoriously difficult to beat. That’s largely due to the loyal following he’s built around his “Fightin’ Joe” image and promises to fiercely advocate for marginalized people and communities. Morrissey has said abortion isn’t as dominant an issue as some may think and has suggested it’s Aird who’s out of step with voters’ more complicated views on late-term abortion.
While Morrissey’s aggressive demeanor may be part of the attraction for his base, it’s a turnoff for others who see him as unfit for public office. Voters got a recent reminder of Morrissey’s most high-profile scandal when his former teenage receptionist turned wife, Myrna, accused him of abuse and filed for divorce. Morrissey, who served jail time over his relationship with Myrna but bounced back by portraying himself as a devoted family man, denied her claims.
Senate District 12: Sen. Amanda Chase vs. Glen Sturtevant vs. Tina Ramirez
Two years after hard-right Sen. Amanda Chase was formally censured by the Senate for making comments supportive of the Jan. 6 MAGA protest that turned into a violent attack on the U.S. Capitol, Republican voters in Chesterfield County and Colonial Heights will decide whether to send her back for four more years or send her home.
After kicking Chase out of the Senate Republican Caucus, GOP leaders are hoping to replace her with onetime caucus member Glen Sturtevant. A lawyer and former Richmond School Board member with an occasional moderate streak, Sturtevant lost a swing-district Senate seat four years ago after serving a single term. He’s now reintroducing himself as a staunch conservative as he attempts a comeback in a redder district.
Chase, one of the Trumpiest figures in Virginia politics, known for packing a pistol and spreading conspiracy theories about election fraud, finished third in the GOP’s 2021 gubernatorial convention.
A wild card in the contest is Tina Ramirez, a nonprofit leader and former congressional candidate who has raised more than half a million dollars for her campaign despite lacking the General Assembly experience of her two other competitors.
The district leans solidly Republican, but a Chase win could slightly lower the party’s outlook for keeping the seat due to her more limited general election appeal.
Senate District 18: Sen. Louise Lucas vs. Sen. Lionell Spruill
The only head-to-head primary featuring two sitting state senators is a bruising battle of wills between Sen. Louise Lucas, D-Portsmouth, and Sen. Lionell Spruill, D-Chesapeake.
The 2021 redistricting process led to dozens of General Assembly incumbents being drawn into the same district. In most other cases, a lawmaker either moved or retired to avoid the unpleasantry of a primary fight with a neighbor from their own party.
That wasn’t the case for Lucas and Spruill, who stayed on a collision course that will leave the loser thrown from office involuntarily.
The result could affect the tone and power dynamics among Senate Democrats. Lucas has clashed with several Northern Virginia Democrats during the primary, accusing them of trying to deny her — and, by extension, the Hampton Roads region — a chance to lead the Senate’s powerful budget-writing committee. Lucas has also built a large Twitter following by being sharply critical of Youngkin, while the less online Spruill cuts a more moderate figure and talks up his ability to work across the aisle.
Senate District 33: Jennifer Carroll Foy vs. Hala Ayala
As two members of the sizable class of Democrats elected to the House in 2017’s blue wave, both Jennifer Carroll Foy and Hala Ayala took a shot at higher office in 2021. They came up short, and both had to forfeit their House seats. But the winner of their Northern Virginia primary will be a heavy favorite to ascend to the Senate next year, representing a new district in Prince William County.
Carroll Foy finished a distant second to former Gov. Terry McAuliffe in the 2021 Democratic primary after running as a progressive outsider. Due partly to friendlier relations with the party establishment, Ayala beat five other candidates in 2021 to become the party’s nominee for lieutenant governor. She lost in the general election to current Lt. Gov. Winsome Earle-Sears.
The Ayala vs. Carroll Foy primary is perhaps the most high-profile proxy battle between Dominion Energy, the politically influential power company, and anti-Dominion group Clean Virginia, which donates to candidates who swear off Dominion donations. In the most recent fundraising period, Carroll Foy received $300,000 from the Clean Virginia Fund, while Ayala got $100,000 from Dominion.
Ayala has endorsements from McAuliffe and former Gov. Ralph Northam, Senate Majority Leader Dick Saslaw, D-Fairfax, and former House Speaker Eileen Filler-Corn, D-Fairfax. Carroll Foy is backed by current House Majority Leader Don Scott, D-Portsmouth, and a variety of organized labor groups.
Senate District 36: Sen. George Barker vs. Stella Pekarsky
Sen. George Barker, D-Fairfax, is facing a stiff challenge from Fairfax County School Board member Stella Pekarsky in a redrawn district that’s mostly new territory for the incumbent.
Running on seniority and experience, Barker has said he’s likely to play a more prominent role on the Senate Finance and Appropriations Committee if reelected, enhancing his ability to deliver results for his constituents and his region. His younger challenger, his ads suggest, can’t measure up.
Pekarsky is portraying herself as a fresh face and “a strong Democrat to fight Youngkin” and has attacked Barker as overly reliant on special-interest money and too mild-mannered.
Dominion is backing Barker. Clean Virginia is supporting Pekarsky.
House District 47: Del. Marie March vs. Del. Wren Williams
Del. Wren Williams, R-Patrick, got into the General Assembly by criticizing a longtime Republican lawmaker for not being vocal enough in support of former President Donald Trump’s election fraud claims.
Del. Marie March, R-Floyd, has made it clear she didn’t come to Richmond to make friends with the GOP establishment and has accused her own party of killing every bill she files out of pure spite.
Only one of the two legislators will be left standing after redistricting put them in the same strongly Republican Southwest Virginia district.
House Speaker Todd Gilbert, R-Shenandoah, a frequent target of March’s ire over what she sees as stifling, top-down leadership, is backing Williams in the contest.
Williams is portraying himself as the more effective legislator in the race, while March is touting her willingness to fight for the most unyielding conservative policies, like a total ban on abortion, even if it gets her into trouble.
Senate District 29: Sen. Jeremy McPike vs. Del. Elizabeth Guzman
Another member of the 2017 House Democratic class who took an unsuccessful shot at statewide office in 2021, Del. Elizabeth Guzman, D-Prince William, is challenging Sen. Jeremy McPike, D-Prince William, the director of general services for the city of Alexandria.
A Peruvian immigrant and social worker, Guzman was one of the few elected Virginia Democrats to back Bernie Sanders in the 2020 presidential primary. She sought the nomination for lieutenant governor in 2021, but dropped out before the primary to keep her seat in the House. Guzman has run ads saying the Senate needs more women to protect abortion rights.
McPike, who has served in the Senate since 2016, is running campaign ads leaning into his status as a volunteer firefighter, saying he’s putting out fires “set by Republicans in Richmond” over health care, gun laws and abortion.
Senate District 17: Del. Emily Brewer vs. Hermie Sadler
Youngkin is backing Del. Emily Brewer, R-Suffolk, in an important GOP primary for an open Senate seat stretching from Southside Virginia to Hampton Roads.
Brewer’s primary opponent is Hermie Sadler, a former NASCAR driver and truck stop owner who has recently been on a crusade to fight Virginia’s effort to ban so-called skill machines, the slots-like games he and many other business owners have installed in convenience stores and sports bars.
Brewer, who has become a leading voice in the House GOP for tougher restrictions on abortion, is largely running on her legislative record and support from party leaders. Embracing outsider status, Sadler has portrayed Brewer as egregiously moderate.
The nominating method in the district stirred drama earlier this year when a Republican activist sued the state and accused the Youngkin administration of improperly meddling in the race by switching the method from a government-run primary to a party-controlled convention. A judge ruled the state had overstepped its authority and ordered a primary, the method preferred by Sadler’s camp.
The district leans Republican but could become competitive in a strong Democratic year.
Senate District 11: Sen. Creigh Deeds vs. Del. Sally Hudson
Longtime Sen. Creigh Deeds, D-Charlottesville, is being challenged by Del. Sally Hudson, D-Charlottesville, in a race that also pits seniority and experience against an emerging progressive voice in the party.
Hudson, an economics professor at the University of Virginia, has gone after Deeds’ voting record on guns, pointing out his opposition to some gun control measures in the past and more recent reluctance to pass an assault weapons ban when Democrats had full control of the legislature in 2021. Deeds, whose former district had a rural feel before it was redrawn to center more tightly on deep-blue Charlottesville, has argued his views have evolved over time. In the most recent session, he sponsored an unsuccessful, less sweeping gun bill that would have banned future sales of assault-style firearms without criminalizing existing ones.
Though Hudson is seen as an up-and-comer, many Democrats have rallied behind Deeds, pointing to his work to reform the state’s mental health system after a 2013 family tragedy in which Deeds’ mentally ill son attacked the senator and later died by suicide.
Senate District 35: Sen. Dave Marsden vs. Heidi Drauschak
In another Northern Virginia contest, Sen. Dave Marsden, D-Fairfax, is being challenged by Heidi Drauschak, a much younger activist campaigning against the “same old boys club.”
Drauschak, who founded a nonprofit focused on campaign finance reform and fighting corruption, has put up strong fundraising numbers signaling a competitive race, with much of her funding coming from Clean Virginia.
Marsden, a former director of the state’s Department of Juvenile Justice who has served in the Senate since 2010, has endorsements from top Northern Virginia Democrats like Saslaw, Sen. Scott Surovell, D-Fairfax, and U.S. Sen. Mark Warner, D-Va.
by Graham Moomaw, Virginia Mercury
Virginia Mercury is part of States Newsroom, a network of news bureaus supported by grants and a coalition of donors as a 501c(3) public charity. Virginia Mercury maintains editorial independence. Contact Editor Sarah Vogelsong for questions: info@virginiamercury.com. Follow Virginia Mercury on Facebook and Twitter.
State News
Statehouses debate who should build EV charging networks
Though they only make up a fraction of cars and trucks on the road now, many projections — from Wall Street firms, trade groups, and automakers themselves — predict an imminent surge in electric vehicles over the next decade.
S&P Global estimates that the nearly 2 million electric vehicles on U.S. roads today will grow to more than 28 million by 2030 when they’ll comprise 40% of all new cars and trucks sold.
The Edison Electric Institute, which represents investor-owned electric utilities, arrived at a similar forecast last year, even before the passage of the federal Inflation Reduction Act, which contained big incentives to spur electric vehicle adoption.
That means tens of thousands of additional public charging stations will be needed to be built across the country.
But there’s a big debate taking place at state capitols across the country about who should take the lead role in building them — electric utilities or private businesses?
‘That’s what retailers are there for’
The Charge Ahead Partnership, composed of big fuel retailers, grocery chains, convenience stores, gas stations, and other businesses exploring installing vehicle chargers, argues that private businesses, particularly those that have been selling fuel to motorists for years and are already located in optimal spots to serve drivers, are best suited to making the switch to electric chargers. And they say they’ll have a tough time competing with monopoly electric utilities who can build charging infrastructure on the back of their ratepayers.
“The utilities are actively laying the groundwork to extend their monopoly into this new business field,” said Ryan McKinnon, a spokesman for the partnership. “If you’re going to be driving an EV, you’re going to want a reliable network of charging stations. … You really want entities to provide this that are good at selling things to people. That’s what retailers are there for.”
McKinnon pointed to recent legislation in Oklahoma, Georgia and Texas that imposes limits on utilities using ratepayer money for charging networks. In Georgia, for example, legislation passed this year restricts utility ownership of charging stations to a single program that allows the dominant electric utility in the state, Georgia Power, to provide chargers in remote and rural areas, with private retailers offered a right of first refusal.
“This will ensure ratepayer funds only subsidize EV charging operations in areas where private industry cannot operate,” the Charge Ahead Partnership said in a news release last month.
But other states, like Minnesota and Colorado, have taken or are considering steps in the other direction. The proposed budget language that would allow utilities to bill ratepayers for electric vehicle charging infrastructure has also come under fire in Ohio.
And in Florida, the nation’s largest utility, Florida Power & Light, is building hundreds of chargers over the objection of critics like former Jacksonville Mayor John Peyton, president of GATE Petroleum, which owns gas stations and convenience stores in Florida, Georgia, and the Carolinas. Peyton argued in a Florida Times-Union column that “no private business would sink $100,000 or more to install EV chargers with the knowledge that some of the state’s most powerful monopolies can undercut them, using your ratepayer funds.”
An ‘all-of-the-above approach’
Some proponents argue, however, that there could be a place for utility-owned charging since electric vehicles have long posed a chicken-and-egg problem. Mass adoption isn’t likely until drivers are comfortable they can always find a charger. And companies aren’t likely to build chargers until there’s a critical mass of electric vehicles to help them recoup their investment plus a profit.
Katherine Stainken, vice president of policy at the Electrification Coalition, a nonpartisan, nonprofit organization pushing for the widespread adoption of electric vehicles, said there’s too much variation across states and markets to foreclose options like utility ownership. She characterized the debate over who should own charging networks as the “growing pains” of a nascent industry.
“We support kind of an all-of-the-above approach,” she said. “There’s a lot of different factors here.”
Stainken added that for-profit companies might not be able to meet the needs of, for example, low-income apartment complexes or instances in which no host comes forward to site a charging station through the National Electric Vehicle Infrastructure (NEVI) program, which is making billions of federal dollars available to states to boost charging infrastructure.
What Virginia wants to do with $100 million in electric vehicle charging money
“If there are some areas where there is no site host coming forward, and the utility is the only one … I don’t think we would want to say ‘Forget it,’” she said.
The Edison Electric Institute likewise said the coming surge in electric vehicles requires an “all-hands-on-deck approach.”
“No one is preventing private-sector stakeholders from investing in EV charging today, and the idea that some stakeholders are trying to prevent electric companies from building EV charging infrastructure is senseless,” said Kellen Schefter, the institute’s senior director of electric transportation. “Electric companies are well-positioned to make targeted and strategic investments in EV charging infrastructure that will benefit the broader community and accelerate EV adoption. America’s electric companies have proven expertise and decades of experience in deploying and maintaining electric infrastructure that is safe, affordable, and reliable.”
Charging on demand
Beyond who builds and owns the chargers, however, there are other thorny issues to untangle.
One of the most pressing, according to Angela Holland, president of the Georgia Association of Convenience Stores, which supported the new Georgia law limiting utility ownership of chargers, is how much private businesses who install chargers pay for electricity.
“One of the other things we’ve asked is for our utility friends to come up with an EV charging rate,” Holland said. “You can’t go to market with a product and not know whether or not you’re going to make money on it.”
In neighboring Alabama, Alabama Power, which like Georgia Power, is part of Southern Company, offers a special rate for commercial and industrial customers for public electric vehicle charging stations. Electric usage for charging is metered separately from other uses at the location.
That’s crucial because, in many utility billing frameworks, commercial and industrial customers often pay a demand charge based on the maximum amount of electricity they use at one time, usually measured as an interval of 15 or 30 minutes. The charge is meant to compensate an electric company for maintaining the generation and transmission capacity to meet that peak demand, even though it won’t be used all the time.
“Demand charges are intended to help (electric service providers) keep power systems appropriately sized, efficient, and more affordable for all consumers,” says a 2021 report spearheaded by the National Association of State Energy Officials that looked at demand charges and electric vehicle charging in Arizona, Colorado, Idaho, Montana, Nevada, New Mexico, Utah and Wyoming.
Electric vehicle charging infrastructure, though, “has relatively unique power demands, with high power capacity required for fast charging, but relatively small amounts of energy consumed per charge,” the report said, noting that demand charges “are one element that may prevent (direct current fast-charging) station hosts from earning a profit from EV charging services.”
The town of Derry, New Hampshire, pulled the plug on its four free municipal parking lot electric charging stations in 2021 after its utility instituted demand charges and caused the price to spike, officials wrote to the state utilities commission.
McKinnon, the Charge Ahead Partnership spokesman, gave the example of a business that installs a 150-kilowatt charger with four ports, the minimum standard for the federal government’s NEVI program.
“You’re not going to have a ton of usage immediately. But as soon as one person uses it, they are probably going to set the new peak usage for the month,” he said. “We’re not advocating for any specific rate. … We’re just saying let’s pick a fair rate.” Low usage and big demand charges, he added, “kills the financial incentive” for businesses to install chargers.
by Robert Zullo, Virginia Mercury
Virginia Mercury is part of States Newsroom, a network of news bureaus supported by grants and a coalition of donors as a 501c(3) public charity. Virginia Mercury maintains editorial independence. Contact Editor Sarah Vogelsong for questions: info@virginiamercury.com. Follow Virginia Mercury on Facebook and Twitter.
State News
Governor Youngkin pays tribute to WWII Heroes in Normandy visit
In a moving tribute to fallen heroes of World War II, Virginia Governor Glenn Youngkin toured Pointe Du Hoc and the American Cemetery in Normandy, France, in a visit timed shortly after the 79th anniversary of D-Day.
Governor Youngkin, known for his deep respect for the military, laid a wreath at the American Cemetery, honoring the memory and sacrifices of the American service members who laid down their lives during World War II.
Commenting on his visit, Governor Youngkin reflected on the price of freedom, stating, “It was a profound honor to visit the hallowed grounds of the American Cemetery in Normandy, coming face-to-face with the inescapable truth that freedom is never free.”
Governor Youngkin extended his deepest gratitude on behalf of the Commonwealth of Virginia to the ‘Bedford Boys’ and all Virginia service members who made the ultimate sacrifice in the name of freedom and the defense of liberty.
The ‘Bedford Boys’ refer to the 35 men from Bedford, Virginia, who fought on D-Day, with 19 of them tragically losing their lives. The Governor had previously delivered remarks on June 6th, at the 79th anniversary of D-Day in Bedford County, honoring the service and sacrifice of these heroes.
Governor Youngkin’s visit to Normandy and his tribute to the ‘Bedford Boys’ underscores the sacrifice made by these brave individuals and all Virginia service members who served in World War II. It stands as a poignant reminder of the costs of freedom and the importance of honoring our military heroes.
State News
Back to Work: Virginia achieves highest labor force participation in nearly a decade
Virginia’s labor force participation rate climbed to 66.5% in May 2023, marking its highest point since July 2013. The announcement by Governor Glenn Youngkin comes with a significant increase in employment and a further decline in the state’s unemployment rate to 2.9%.
According to the BLS Local Area Unemployment Statistics (LAUS), the Virginian labor force grew by 23,536 to a total of 4,574,349. Moreover, the state saw an increase of over 29,000 employed residents in May compared to the preceding month.
“The labor force participation rate in the Commonwealth continues to grow as more Virginians get off the sidelines and find jobs,” stated Governor Youngkin. “While we are encouraged by May’s strong employment numbers, we maintain our focus on creating a more competitive environment for business growth in the Commonwealth.”
In May, the number of employed Virginians rose by 29,462 to a total of 4,440,015. Unemployment figures, meanwhile, fell by 5,926 to 134,334. The 2.9% seasonally adjusted unemployment rate represents a slight dip from April and is below the national average of 3.7%.
“In May, the labor force, labor force participation rate, and the number of employed Virginians all increased while the number of unemployed Virginians and the unemployment rate both decreased,” stated Secretary of Commerce Caren Merrick, commending the state’s economic development efforts.
The surge in Virginia’s labor force participation rate, coupled with the decrease in unemployment, bodes well for the state’s economic outlook. This success story serves as a testament to the Commonwealth’s strategic focus on creating a business-friendly environment, fostering job creation, and, ultimately, driving economic growth.
For more details, visit the Virginia Employment Commission’s website at vec.virginia.gov.
State News
More states use taxpayer dollars to help people pay for private school
In the aftermath of the COVID-19 pandemic, during which parents and educators reevaluated their relationship with public schools, lawmakers across the country have eagerly embraced state-funded voucher programs, giving public money to students to attend private schools.
So far this year, at least 10 states have implemented or expanded programs for vouchers and other state private education subsidies, according to Chalkboard Review, an education-focused website. The states are Arizona, Florida, Idaho, Indiana, Montana, Nebraska, Oklahoma, South Carolina, and Utah, along with a pilot program in Tennessee.
But in North Dakota, the Republican governor vetoed such a plan, and bills failed in California, Georgia, Illinois, Kansas, Texas, and Virginia.
Education savings account bills fail in both House and Senate
There are currently voucher and similar programs in 32 states and the District of Columbia, according to EdChoice, a free-market organization that promotes public money for private education. Voucher programs often are characterized in state legislation as “scholarship programs,” but whatever the name, the policies result in a transfer of public money to private institutions. Some even subsidize home-schooling.
Some states are establishing what they call “education savings accounts.” The state puts money in such accounts for every student under 18, allowing parents to spend it on public, private, religious, or home-schooling costs.
Some programs have seen extensive growth: Indiana’s private school voucher program grew by 20% in the past school year, its largest boost in a decade. And in Arizona, a voucher program projected to cost $65 million in the coming school year is now estimated at more than $900 million because of an expected spike in applicants.
Some of the Republicans pushing the programs claim broad public support for them. But recent polls suggest that people’s opinions shift depending on the specific details of the program, the phrasing of the questions, and who is asking them.
Polls funded by pro-voucher advocacy groups or state Republican parties show the public in many states favoring them. Polls commissioned by Democratic-leaning teachers’ unions often show the public opposed.
Meanwhile, a Reuters/Ipsos poll in March found that 36% of respondents supported vouchers, and 51% opposed them when they were asked if they supported “[l]aws allowing government money to send students to private and religious schools, even if it reduces money for public schools.”
“It’s going to continue to be a real focus in the legislative process in a lot of places for some time to come,” said Norín Dollard, a senior policy analyst at the Florida Policy Institute, a progressive think tank that opposes vouchers.
Several Republican-dominated states pushed ahead with voucher programs this year.
Florida Republican Gov. Ron DeSantis, who is running for president, signed a bill in March establishing a voucher program for any family, regardless of income. The allocation per student is expected to be about $8,000 a year — more than some private schools were charging for annual tuition.
As a result, some private schools raised their prices. At least one Catholic school, after deciding to raise tuition, reversed course in the face of parents’ objections when the Tampa Bay Times reported the decision. The newspaper reported some other schools are sticking with the decision to raise tuition but did not name them.
Dollard said she did not know which schools in Florida were moving forward with plans to increase their rates.
But she said in a phone interview that her group would continue to oppose the voucher system because, she argues, many schools in Florida don’t have enough money now. According to one recent analysis, Florida ranks 44th among the states in per-pupil spending.
“If those schools had been properly funded, to begin with, we might not be in the situation where students are inclined to leave public schools,” she said. “Public schools serve the public good.”
An annual Gallup poll on education trends shows 55% of respondents last year were unhappy with K-12 education in the United States, up from 48% in 2020.
Robert Enlow, president of EdChoice, said the organization thinks it’s “fair and more equitable for money to follow families than to have the money follow one type of school. [Families] shouldn’t have to pay twice, once in taxes and once in tuition. Why is that fair?”
In Iowa, more than 17,500 parents have already applied to join the state’s new education savings accounts, thousands more than state officials had budgeted for, according to the Des Moines Register. Families have until the end of June to sign up; it’s unclear how the state will fund all the applicants.
Republican Gov. Kim Reynolds’ success in pushing the school choice program through the legislature came arguably as a result of her work last fall to elect new, pro-voucher Republican lawmakers after a voucher bill had previously failed. As was the case in Florida, several private religious schools in Iowa raised their tuition after the measure there passed.
In Utah, Republican Gov. Spencer Cox in January signed into law a measure that will spend $42 million to set up a statewide universal voucher program. The law gives out $8,000 per student to pay private school tuition. The state’s largest teachers union, the Utah Education Association, said it would challenge the law in court.
Most of the efforts to set up or expand voucher programs have come in conservative-led states. But some supporters are liberal groups representing underserved communities who are fed up with low-performing public schools.
In Maryland, Gov. Wes Moore, a Democrat, and the state’s first Black governor, faced a barrage of criticism earlier this year when he called for cutting back the state’s small voucher program for some underprivileged kids. Some of the criticism came from liberal Black organizations in Baltimore upset over decades of public school deficiencies in the city and parents who wanted their kids to be afforded something different.
Writing in the Baltimore Afro-American, Ralph E. Moore Jr., a longtime Baltimore educator, and activist, supported students and others who descended on Annapolis to protest the governor’s proposal.
“Wouldn’t it be fair to continue to let some low-income children have an otherwise unreachable private school experience?” he wrote. “And even though private educational institutions do not pay state (property or sales) taxes, their operations reduce the number of children that state government would be responsible for educating by federal and state law.”
Rather than cut the program by $2 million as Gov. Moore proposed, the Maryland legislature, in a compromise, added $1 million back as part of the state’s budget.
Despite the defeat, Gov. Moore is not giving up on his plan to cut back on the program.
“I still believe that public funding should go to public education,” he said in an email to Stateline. “I respect the General Assembly’s position on providing more funding for the program in the FY23 budget.”
American Federation of Teachers-Maryland President Kenya Campbell, in an email to Stateline, supported the governor’s efforts, calling the voucher program, known as BOOST, “unproven, discriminatory and wasteful.”
This story first appeared in Stateline, which along with the Virginia Mercury, is part of States Newsroom, a network of news bureaus supported by grants and a coalition of donors as a 501c(3) public charity. Stateline maintains editorial independence. Contact Editor Scott Greenberger for questions: info@stateline.org. Follow Stateline on Facebook and Twitter.
by Elaine S. Povich, Virginia Mercury
Virginia Mercury is part of States Newsroom, a network of news bureaus supported by grants and a coalition of donors as a 501c(3) public charity. Virginia Mercury maintains editorial independence. Contact Editor Sarah Vogelsong for questions: info@virginiamercury.com. Follow Virginia Mercury on Facebook and Twitter.
State News
School districts struggle to implement new laws on sexually explicit books
Although a new Virginia law requires schools to inform parents when sexually explicit materials are used in the classroom, some districts are using that law as the basis to go further and remove certain books from schools altogether.
Book ban requests across the state often have cited the Virginia law, which was signed last year by Republican Gov. Glenn Youngkin. The law requires schools to ensure parents are notified of any instructional material that includes sexually explicit content and allows them to request alternative materials for their children.
But Virginia Republican state Sen. Siobhan Dunnavant, who introduced the bill last year, said the law was never intended to be a pretext for book bans in school libraries and on classroom shelves.
“This is not about books,” Dunnavant said. “This is not about censoring. This is about collaboration and what’s in the best interest of a child. And so, I was sorry to hear … that in some cases someone is using this bill in the wrong way.”
Legislatures in other states, including Florida, Indiana, Missouri, Oklahoma, South Carolina and Utah, have likewise passed laws aimed at giving parents control over or banning explicit sexual materials from classrooms. But school districts in many of the states with new laws are still figuring out whether that includes library books, books used in the classroom or both.
Kasey Meehan, who directs PEN America’s Freedom to Read project, said vague legislation and loose guidance in some states have a chilling effect on school decision-makers, who become overly cautious.
“This is where we see legislation empowering local actors — or giving local actors — something to point to when they look to censor certain books,” Meehan said.
Virginia’s law required the state Department of Education to create model policies for ensuring local school districts notify parents via email or in-person meetings when students may be using library books with sexual content to complete an assignment or during extracurricular academic programs. Parents also have the right to review the material and make decisions on what their students can and can’t read.
But some Virginia school boards, like that of Hanover County Public Schools, are still nailing down the specifics of their own policies amid calls for bans.
At its May 9 meeting, the Hanover County School Board heard more than an hour and a half of public comments, many regarding its draft policy, with new rules determining how requests for book bans will be handled.
Within a few weeks following the meeting, one organization sent the board a list of more than 100 books it wanted removed from shelves. The list, provided to Stateline by Hanover County Public Schools, includes notes on sexual content, profanity, violence, drug use, and more.
On June 13, the school board voted in favor of the new policy. Under it, material challenged for having “pervasive vulgarity” or sexually explicit content will be removed if the school librarian and principal agree. If not, the matter will be forwarded to the school board office, where a committee or designated officials will review it. The board also may at its sole discretion vote to remove “any and all materials of its choosing from the library, classroom, school building(s) and or division.”
The board voted to remove 17 titles that same night.
Less than an hour away in Spotsylvania County, Virginia, officials removed 14 titles from schools for sexually explicit content after a parent complained, in order to comply with the parental notification law, according to a memo from Superintendent Mark B. Taylor.
Taylor, who became superintendent last year, earlier this year had suggested eliminating libraries as a cost-reduction measure. He also ruled that the 14 books challenged by the parent as inappropriate be removed from school libraries.
The removed books will be kept in storage, according to the county. Spotsylvania County Public Schools teachers can also use these materials in the classroom with parental consent.
“Our public school libraries contain roughly 390,000 books,” Taylor wrote in a statement to Stateline. “Books have apparently been added to our libraries for years based only on short summary reviews. This practice has left us with limited awareness of the contents of our public school libraries. Our lack of awareness of the sexually explicit content present in our libraries disables us from giving parents the advance notice and the choice to avoid such content that they are entitled to under the law.”
The Spotsylvania County School Board voted 4-3 in May in favor of removing books it deemed sexually explicit. In response, the ACLU of Virginia issued a statement saying the county had misinterpreted Virginia law.
“Unfortunately, the way Virginia code is written is so open-ended as to allow this kind of dangerous mission creep,” Ashna Khanna, the ACLU of Virginia’s policy director, wrote. “Until this poorly written code is repealed, other overzealous school boards may try to ban books that simply make them uncomfortable.”
And last year in Virginia Beach, then-state Del. Tim Anderson, a Republican, filed suit with former GOP congressional candidate Tommy Altman to restrict two titles from being sold out of bookstores to minors on the grounds of a state obscenity law. A judge threw out the case after finding the law itself to be unconstitutional. (Anderson resigned his seat in April to run for the state Senate.)
While book bans have increased nationwide in the past few years, they have been a controversial issue for centuries, said Trisha Tucker, an associate professor of writing at the University of Southern California’s College of Letters, Arts, and Sciences.
“Knowing more about and sharing more about the actual changing narratives about children — about how they read, about what’s dangerous for them — can help us realize that none of this is natural or universal,” she said.
Last year, the American Library Association documented 1,269 attempts to censor over 2,500 unique library books and resources. Of these, 90% were part of requests to censor multiple titles at once.
Officials banned books last year in 138 school districts across 32 states, according to PEN America.
In the latest ban attempt that drew nationwide attention, a Miami-Dade County, Florida, school responding to one parent’s complaint restricted the poem “The Hill We Climb,” by Amanda Gorman, a Black poet who had read it at President Joe Biden’s inauguration. The Republican-controlled Florida legislature passed a number of laws regarding books in schools, including one defining “adequate instructional materials” in K-12 schools.
The Florida laws have created confusion around book bans, causing some districts to keep books from shelves and critics to complain about decisions being made behind the scenes, the Miami Herald reported.
Addressing book bans in a news conference this June, Biden announced the Department of Education’s Office for Civil Rights will appoint a new coordinator to “address the growing threat that book bans pose for the civil rights of students.” Efforts to ban books disproportionally single out titles about LGBTQ+ communities and communities of color.
In Connecticut, two Republican members of the Newtown Board of Education resigned in May after the board deadlocked in a 3-3 vote over whether to ban two books. Democratic lawmakers in the state recently proposed a bill that would allow municipalities to designate “sanctuary libraries” for banned or censored books.
Illinois this week became the first state to pass legislation effectively ending book bans in the state. The bill signed into law by Democratic Gov. JB Pritzker will block state funding for public schools and libraries that ban books. It takes effect in January 2024.
In Virginia, Eden Heilman, the legal director of the state chapter of the ACLU, said the legislation there remains “problematic.”
“I think what’s happening is — for example, in Spotsylvania — they’re misinterpreting Virginia code to empower themselves to take these bold, broad measures that aren’t authorized in the law,” Heilman said.
This story first appeared in Stateline, which along with the Virginia Mercury, is part of States Newsroom, a network of news bureaus supported by grants and a coalition of donors as a 501c(3) public charity. Stateline maintains editorial independence. Contact Editor Scott Greenberger for questions: info@stateline.org. Follow Stateline on Facebook and Twitter.
by Madyson Fitzgerald, Virginia Mercury
Virginia Mercury is part of States Newsroom, a network of news bureaus supported by grants and a coalition of donors as a 501c(3) public charity. Virginia Mercury maintains editorial independence. Contact Editor Sarah Vogelsong for questions: info@virginiamercury.com. Follow Virginia Mercury on Facebook and Twitter.
State News
Virginia again takes a shine to gold
The Commonwealth of Virginia traces its roots to the perennial quest for gold. England’s King James I chartered what would become the Virginia Company in 1606 in a colonizing pursuit of gold, spices, and land. While the land was abundant, there were no discoveries of spices or gold.
Renewed buzz about prospects for Virginia gold was prompted by a future U.S. president, Thomas Jefferson, publicizing in 1782 the discovery of a 1.8-kilogram gold-bearing rock on the north side of the Rappahannock River. But the precious metal was not found in abundance within the borders of Virginia until the early 19th century.
Two gold nuggets are on display at the Smithsonian Museum of Natural History from the mid-19th century Whitehall mine in Spotsylvania County, Virginia. The bottom nugget is about 12 cm long. (Photo courtesy of the Smithsonian)
Gold mining in Virginia peaked as the third-largest producing state in the country yielded hundreds of commercial caches north of the James River in the 225-kilometer-long Pyrite Belt. Much of the gold from the state was shipped to the U.S. Mint in Philadelphia, helping to wean the young nation off foreign coinage and private tokens as legal tender. The Virginia boom went bust in 1848 when the California gold rush compelled serious speculators to go west.
Nowadays, there are limited opportunities in Virginia to experience gold fever. Fauquier County’s Gold Mining Camp Museum at Monroe Park in Goldvein allows visitors to try their luck at a sluice after purchasing bags of gems. The park is also home to artifacts found at one of the 19 mines that operated within an eight-kilometer radius.
At Lake Anna State Park in Spotsylvania County, rangers escort visitors to a semi-clandestine spot adjacent to the old Goodwin gold mine to work a pan in a pond and see what washes up.
“I’m going to start to shake and agitate the material because I want the heavy gold to sink to the bottom,” says chief ranger Lauri Schular as she demonstrates the basic technique with pan in hand at the park’s Old Pond.
Those lucky enough to spot specks of gold will, however, leave empty-handed. All discoveries in the Virginia state park must remain on the premises.
Potential prospectors do get a consolation prize from Schular: a free lesson on the benefits of gold, which is a reliable and constant conductor of electricity that does not oxidize.
“That makes it great for all of our electronics that we want to close up and never open. So, don’t go home and take things apart. It’s not going to make you rich. It’s a thin coating,” she explains.
If you want to try to strike it rich in Virginia these days mining for gold, you are going to have to set aside the pan, invest in expensive equipment and persuade a landowner to allow you to prospect.
Paul Busch has accomplished that as Virginia’s only licensed commercial miner and apparently the first one since the late 1940s.
Nineteenth century miners’ trash is his treasure, piled high in Goochland County at the site of a mine with extensive mercury contamination that closed down in 1936. Back then, gold was worth around $35 an ounce (28.35 grams). These days it is about $2,000 an ounce.
“Anything under an ounce per ton on an average to them wasn’t worth running and processing. They knew they were losing 50 to 60 percent of their gold in their tailings already. They could only process 20 tons in 24 hours,” Busch, owner of Big Dawg Resources, explains, standing aside a hill of soil. “Any stone that was underground that they removed that was under an ounce per ton to them was garbage.”
Busch is going through those piles of stones again with machinery he says can extract as much as $800 worth of gold a minute. He is also cleaning up the mercury contamination and filling in any pits and shafts that still may be hazardous.
“There’s the potential for there to be a second gold mining boom to an extent” here, even though Virginia does not have large deposits, according to Busch. “For a small mining operation, there are a lot of veins out there that have been found over the years that could be highly profitable.”
One new discovery in Buckingham County is attracting attention.
“You can see little specks of gold here and there,” says Thomas Ullrich as he peers through a hand lens to inspect a specimen he has chipped off a big rock in Buckingham County.
Ullrich, a geologist and chief executive officer of Canada’s publicly traded Aston Bay Holdings, has zeroed in on a quartz vein only two meters wide but spanning the length of a couple of city blocks. Several multi-ton boulders are visible above the surface. He discusses the potential of the site alongside one of those quartz-veined metavolcanic rocks that would likely yield nearly a couple of ounces of gold after extraction. At the current market rate, that would add up to nearly $4,000.
“Gold-bearing veins of ounce-plus grade, these have a value of tens to hundreds of millions of dollars. It’s too early to say anything like that about anything here at Buckingham, but we are very encouraged by what we’re seeing so far,” Ullrich tells VOA.
“The success rate for prospects going to mine is very poor,” Ullrich acknowledges. But based on what he has inspected in Buckingham County, “our odds are greatly improved here.”
Wind: 4mph SE
Humidity: 46%
Pressure: 29.95"Hg
UV index: 9
68/57°F
70/63°F