Virginia prison agency discriminated against female employee in tampon case, jury rules
A jury found Monday that the Virginia Department of Corrections discriminated against a former employee who was fired after a body scanner detected a tampon she was wearing and officials suspected she was carrying contraband into the prison.
The jury, which heard the case in the U.S. District Court for the Western District of Virginia, awarded the former employee, dental hygienist Joyce Flores, $85,000 in damages. Judge Elizabeth K. Dillon will consider additional damages for back pay and attorney fees at a later date.
In a statement issued after the verdict by Butler Curwood, PLC, the firm representing Flores in the case, attorney Paul Falabella said that “no one should be terminated from work for using a tampon.”
VDOC spokesperson Benjamin Jarvela said the agency had “no comment at this time.”
The case stems from a July 17, 2019, incident when Flores first entered the Augusta Correctional Center for the day’s work wearing what she described as a heavily saturated tampon after a two-hour commute. While Flores initially cleared security, she later removed the tampon and temporarily replaced it with tissue paper after realizing she had forgotten a replacement.
Shortly after inserting the tissue paper, Flores was asked to go through the security checkpoint again after officials flagged what they said were suspicious images on the earlier body scan that could be contraband. Questioned on why the two scans looked different, Flores offered to demonstrate to female security officers that she was menstruating and then inserted another tampon to go through the scanner a third time.
Neither questioning of Flores nor K9 searches of the facility’s medical unit and the dental area turned up any contraband.
Flores was later placed on administrative leave and then fired. She filed a lawsuit in November 2021 against the Department of Corrections, alleging that she had been unlawfully fired on the basis of her sex and asking for $300,000 in damages.
“At no point did plaintiff bring or attempt to bring contraband into (Augusta Correctional Center),” the lawsuit states. Her “employment was terminated because she was a menstruating female utilizing a feminine hygiene product when she arrived to work.”
In February 2021, U.S. District Judge Thomas Cullen ruled the sex discrimination suit could go forward over objections from the VDOC.
“But for Flores’s menstruation and use of a tampon — conditions inextricable from her sex and her child-bearing capacity — she would not have been discharged,” he wrote.
In a court filing in response to Flores’ complaint, VDOC contended that its response to the incident was “appropriate” and in response to “legitimate custodial and security interests.”
“The shape of the anomaly” revealed by the body scan “was that of an unknown object with a tie around the end — similar to the manner in which illegal drugs are packaged and shipped for distribution,” the agency said. It also said a female security program coordinator had reviewed the scan and “agreed that an anomaly was present.”
Tampon usage became a political flashpoint for the Department of Corrections in 2018 when it instituted a policy barring female visitors from wearing tampons into facilities. The agency said body scanners couldn’t distinguish between tampons and contraband such as drugs that could be transported in the vagina.
While VDOC formally rolled back the policy, officials told the General Assembly in 2019 that correctional facilities were still blocking female visitors wearing tampons from visiting inmates in person, instead directing them to conduct the visit through a glass partition or video feed.
The Department of Corrections repeatedly said in its response to Flores’ complaint that “at no time were individuals working at VDOC facilities prohibited from wearing tampons, menstrual cups or other feminine hygiene products to work.”
Flores acknowledged in her lawsuit that the agency hadn’t barred workers from wearing tampons or other feminine hygiene products.
“However, employees pass through the same body scanners when arriving to work each day as offender visitors do,” her suit noted. “Therefore, the same issue of ‘not being able to tell if it’s drugs or a tampon’ applied to employees wearing tampons and/or menstrual c[u]ps to work at VDOC facilities.”
by Sarah Vogelsong, Virginia Mercury
Attorney General Miyares calls on FCC to require more voice service providers to put in place anti-robocall protections
Only September 19, 2022, Attorney General Jason Miyares called on the Federal Communication Commission (FCC) to require the telephone providers that route calls across the U.S. telephone network to implement more rigorous measures to prevent illegal and fraudulent robocalls.
“Robocalls aren’t just annoying – they are illegal tools used to take advantage of the most vulnerable in our communities. We have to do more to protect Virginians from these scammers, which is why I’m encouraging the FCC to require more robocall protection technology,” said Attorney General Miyares.
Illegal robocalls cost consumers, law enforcement, and the telecom industry approximately $13.5 billion annually. Often, these calls originate from overseas scam actors who spoof U.S.-based phone numbers, and the FCC recently required the phone companies that let these calls onto the U.S. telephone network to do more to keep them out. The FCC is now proposing expanding many of these rules to those few phone companies that, although largely invisible to the public, are exclusively responsible for routing these fraudulent and illegal calls across the U.S. phone network, regardless of where the calls originate.
In their letter, Attorney General Miyares and a bipartisan coalition of 50 other attorneys general support the FCC’s proposal to extend the implementation of STIR/SHAKEN, a caller ID authentication technology that helps prevent spoofed calls, to all “intermediate” phone providers in the United States. Only providers that originate call traffic are now required to implement STIR/SHAKEN. The coalition also urges the FCC to require providers to adopt these protections and additional measures to cut down on illegal and fraudulent robocalls, including responding to law enforcement traceback requests within 24 hours and blocking illegal traffic as soon as possible. If all telecom companies have the same robocall mitigation practices, bad actors will not be able to exploit inconsistencies among providers, and law enforcement will be better able to identify and prosecute the bad actors who try to profit from illegal robocalls.
Attorney General Miyares is joined in sending this bipartisan comment letter by the Attorneys General of North Carolina, Arkansas, Connecticut, Alabama, Alaska, Arizona, California, Colorado, Delaware, Florida, Georgia, Hawaii, Idaho, Illinois, Indiana, Iowa, Kansas, Kentucky, Louisiana, Maine, Maryland, Massachusetts, Michigan, Minnesota, Mississippi, Missouri, Nebraska, Nevada, New Hampshire, New Jersey, New Mexico, New York, North Dakota, Ohio, Oklahoma, Oregon, Pennsylvania, Rhode Island, South Carolina, South Dakota, Tennessee, Texas, Utah, Vermont, Washington, West Virginia, Wisconsin, Wyoming, the District of Columbia and Guam.
A copy of the letter is available here.
Governor Youngkin announces over $1.2 million in Growth and Opportunity Virginia Grants to support workforce and entrepreneurial development
RICHMOND, VA — On September 20, 2022, Governor Glenn Youngkin announced more than $1.2 million in Growth and Opportunity for Virginia (GO Virginia) grant awards for four projects focused on innovative workforce development initiatives designed to expand talent pipelines in technology sectors, as well as foster entrepreneurial startups, business development, and venture investment.
“GO Virginia allows us to invest in key projects that will enhance our economic growth by fostering workforce development and stimulating new business opportunities,” said Governor Glenn Youngkin. “These projects exemplify the innovative partnerships that GO Virginia grants were designed to promote, driving regional advancement and strengthening our Commonwealth.”
“These GO Virginia projects will increase workforce capacity while expanding economic growth through job creation and entrepreneurial startups,” said Secretary of Commerce and Trade Caren Merrick. “Our regional partners have made great use of GO Virginia’s collaborative approach, and those partnerships will create prosperous avenues of innovative investment and strengthen both communities and economies across Virginia.”
“These projects will support and grow industry sectors that are vital to Virginia’s economic future,” said GO Virginia Board Chairman Nancy Agee. “These high-impact projects, endorsed by their respective regional councils, are designed to deliver results today and into the future.”
GO Virginia supports projects that focus on workforce development, cluster scaleup, startup ecosystems, and site and infrastructure development to encourage regional economic growth and diversification. In addition to the awarded GO Virginia funding, the four awarded projects leveraged an additional $745,000 in local and non-state funding.
Since the program’s inception in 2017, GO Virginia has funded 233 projects and awarded approximately $93.7 million to support regional economic development efforts. To learn more about the GO Virginia program, visit dhcd.virginia.gov/gova.
Click here to view the full 2022 per capita awards.
A politically connected Portsmouth HOA and more Va. headlines
• Del. Danica Roem, D-Prince William, said she expects lawsuits against Gov. Glenn Youngkin’s proposal to change how transgender students are treated in public schools. “There’s a world of legal issues with this.”—WTOP
• The governor is traveling to Arizona next month to campaign for GOP gubernatorial candidate Kari Lake, “the highest-profile, most MAGA-aligned candidate Youngkin has campaigned for to date.”—Politico
• Several Virginia schools were the subjects of “swatting” hoaxes Monday, with police responding to false reports of violence at schools in Arlington, Loudoun, and elsewhere.—Washington Post
• Researchers are trying to find out if Dominion’s planned offshore wind farm will be a problem for migratory birds.—WHRO
• Chesapeake Republicans are dropping support for a city council candidate accused of mistreating elderly relatives.—Virginian-Pilot
• The HOA board of a Portsmouth community is filling up with politically connected people, some of whom don’t even live there. Locals think it has something to do with the casino being built nearby.—Virginian-Pilot
• Virginia Tech received an $80 million federal grant to try to help farmers adopt climate-friendly agricultural practices.—Cardinal News
• A local NAACP chapter is threatening to sue Matthews County if officials move forward with a plan to transfer control of a Confederate monument to pro-Confederacy groups.—Daily Press
• Richmond’s Planning Commission delayed action on a contested proposal to fill the site of the former Robert E. Lee statue with trees, shrubs, and footpaths.—Richmond Times-Dispatch
• Fairfax County ran out of trash cans.—WTOP
by Staff Report, Virginia Mercury
Former Virginia ABC employee pleads guilty in liquor leak case
A former Virginia Alcoholic Beverage Control Authority employee pleaded guilty to a felony computer trespassing charge after he was implicated in an unusual scheme to sell agency inventory data to buyers looking for early intel on which stores would have hard-to-find bottles of bourbon, ABC officials announced Monday.
Edgar Smith Garcia, 28, of Manassas, received a suspended sentence of two years in prison after entering the guilty plea in Hanover County Circuit Court. The two-year sentence was suspended for five years, meaning Garcia, who worked for ABC as a lead sales associate from early 2020 until March, can avoid prison time for good behavior. He is also banned from ABC property and has to pay a $600 fine.
Three other embezzlement and conspiracy charges were dropped as part of the plea deal.
Inside job? ABC embezzlement case points to leaks in hunt for rare bottles of bourbon
The alleged scheme came to light after numerous bourbon collectors raised concerns that some buyers seemed to have a heads up about which stores would be selling rare bottles that aren’t normally available at the state’s government-run liquor stores. That trend frustrated many collectors, who felt they weren’t getting a fair shot because bottles were selling out suspiciously fast. In bourbon collecting groups that organize largely on Facebook, it was an open secret that one particular user was offering inside ABC information for sale.
Authorities believe Garcia’s alleged accomplice in the plan, Robert William Adams, 45, of Newport News, was the person trying to sell the information online. Adams is also facing criminal charges and is set to appear in court on Dec. 12.
To try to address the problem, ABC officials instituted a randomized drop system earlier this year that makes it harder to predict which stores will be selling which bottles.
“We identified a case where an employee worked with an outside individual in violation of ABC policy and Virginia law in the use of inventory information,” Virginia ABC CEO Travis Hill said in a news release. “We are pleased with today’s outcome in Hanover Circuit Court and confident that new distribution methods put in place in April with lessons learned by this incident ensure an equitable environment for customers.”
by Graham Moomaw, Virginia Mercury
Virginia is sending out millions of $250 tax rebates. Here’s how to find out if you’ll get one.
Over the last few days, the Virginia Department of Taxation began the process of sending out roughly 3.2 million tax rebate payments of up to $250 per person.
But not everybody is getting one. Eligibility for the one-time rebates, resulting from huge revenue surpluses filling up state coffers, depends on how much a filer owed in state taxes for 2021.
Tax officials published an online tool Monday that lets Virginians check their eligibility to help people find out if they’ve got money coming their way in the next few weeks.
The website, which can be found here, allows taxpayers to type in their Social Security number/tax identification number and zip code, showing them how much money they can expect to receive.
The rebates, most of which will go out via check or direct deposit by Oct. 10, were part of the bipartisan budget deal the General Assembly approved in June. The exact timing of the payments depends on when a taxpayer filed their return, but officials have said all rebates should be completed by the end of the year.
At a budget meeting last week, tax officials said they expect to send out about 1.9 million checks and 1.3 million direct deposit payments at a rate of roughly 250,000 rebates per day.
Some taxpayers will have their rebates sent elsewhere to help settle an outstanding debt, but tax officials have said they plan to explain where the money went in those cases.
The state has also boosted its call-center resources in anticipation of an influx of taxpayer calls asking about the rebates. During a similar rebate initiative in 2019 that involved smaller payments, the state received roughly 60,000 phone calls, according to Virginia Tax Commissioner Craig M. Burns.
“I expect we’ll receive probably north of that again this time,” Burns told the House Appropriations Committee last week.
“You might get 60,000 calls,” joked Appropriations Chairman Barry Knight, R-Virginia Beach. “If they’re not there on Nov. 1, we’re going to get 60,000 also.”
by Graham Moomaw, Virginia Mercury
LGBTQ students push back on new transgender policy and more Va. headlines
• A judge threw out a lawsuit claiming Virginia’s reliance on fossil fuels violates the rights of young people by contributing to climate change.—Virginian-Pilot
• Gov. Glenn Youngkin’s out-of-state trips on personal business have led to more than $18,300 in travel costs for his Virginia State Police bodyguards. The number does not include costs related to political appearances, which the governor’s PAC is covering.—Richmond Times-Dispatch
• LGBTQ students are starting to push back against Youngkin’s rollback of policies meant to accommodate transgender kids in public schools. “As a queer student, it just generally makes school unsafe.”—WTOP
• At a boisterous Friday night meeting, a sharply divided Spotsylvania County School Board voted to hire a new superintendent who lacks educational experience.—Washington Post
• Officials at the Fredericksburg-area jail are opposing a state proposal to eliminate fees charged to inmates for a variety of services, claiming it’ll shift the bill to taxpayers.—Free Lance-Star
• VCU agreed to pay almost $1 million to the family of a student who died during a 2021 fraternity hazing incident.—Richmond Times-Dispatch
• A small plane made an emergency landing Saturday on an interstate near Front Royal. No one was hurt.—WTOP
• An anti-pipeline protest involving a giant wooden duck resulted in suspended sentences, community service, and restitution payments for the protesters.—Roanoke Times
• A Virginia woman and a lifelong friend who lives in Vermont improbably guessed the same four words in a row as part of their daily Wordle competition.—Free Lance-Star
