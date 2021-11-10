Virginia processes record cargo volume with fluidity as fall’s surge continues

Cargo volumes are surging this fall at The Port of Virginia® as the port processed more than 318,000 TEUs (twenty-foot-equivalent units) in October and in doing so set a new single-month volume record. October was the third consecutive month of TEU volumes in excess of 305,000 units.

“This is a strong run of volume and our operation, the team behind it and our labor partners are performing at a very high level,” said Stephen A. Edwards, CEO and executive director of the Virginia Port Authority. “We are handling record volumes with no congestion issues. The productivity at our berths, gates and rail ramps is exceptional right now and we are delivering real value to our customers and the cargo owners choosing The Port of Virginia.”

Loaded imports and exports are helping drive the surge. Since August, the port has processed 444,600-loaded import TEUs, which is an increase of 19 percent when compared with last year; export loads totaled 254,600 TEUs, an increase of nearly 9 percent.

To see the port’s operational metrics on productivity at the berth, rail ramp and truck gates, click here.

“We are growing in multiple areas and the key to continuing this trend is to emphasize delivery of service and market the port for its all of its capabilities,” Edwards said. “There is no congestion here and the industry is taking note of our effort to ensure consistency across the operation.”

With two reporting months left in 2021, the port’s TEU volume is 2.9 million TEUs, an increase of 633,403 units (+28%) vs. the same period last year. Five months through fiscal year 2022 (July 1, 2021 – June 20, 2022), total TEU volume is 1.22 million, up 225,817 units (+23%) vs the same period in fiscal year 2021.

“We don’t foresee a slowdown because the long-term challenges to the supply chain are going to be there for some time,” Edwards said. “What we are seeing are more and more cargo owners working with their ocean carriers to diversify their supply chains and The Port of Virginia is very high on their list of considerations. Our goal is to exceed their expectations, maintain our efficiency and demonstrate to them the value of doing business here.”

October Cargo Snapshot (2021 vs. 2020)

Total TEUs – 318,482, up 16.1%

Loaded Export TEUs – 88,710, up 6%

Loaded Import TEUs – 148,212, up 12.5%

Total Containers – 176,964, up 18.2%

Virginia Inland Port Containers – 2,588, down 5.9%

Breakbulk Tonnage – 11,123, up 83.8%

Total Rail Containers – 55,472, up 19%

Total Truck Containers – 114,514, up 17.3%

Total Barge Containers – 6,978 up, 28.3%