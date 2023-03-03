Interesting Things to Know
Virginia public bathrooms flush their reputation down the toilet as they are ranked among America’s worst
Public bathrooms in the United States: Love or hate them; you can’t ignore them. From dingy gas station restrooms to overcrowded airport lavatories, public bathrooms in the US have a reputation for being pretty terrible. A recent poll of 3,000 by Lavatory Lab confirmed this hypothesis when they asked respondents to rank the public bathrooms in their state on a scale of 1-10. Overall, Americans rated theirs at an abysmal score of 5.2 out of 10. But why are they so bad, you may ask?
First and foremost, the issue of cleanliness is a major problem in public restrooms. From dirty toilets to overflowing trash cans, it’s not uncommon to encounter a bathroom that looks like it hasn’t been cleaned since the Wild West. And let’s not forget about the infamous “bathroom odor…”
Another issue with public bathrooms is the lack of privacy. When it comes to stalls, there’s often a fine line between “just enough privacy” and “none at all.” Case in point: the ubiquitous gap at the bottom of the stall door allows everyone in the bathroom to see your shoes.
Of course, the lack of privacy isn’t limited to stalls. Sinks and mirrors are often situated in full view of everyone in the bathroom, meaning that you’re forced to engage in a game of “who can avoid eye contact the longest” while you’re washing your hands. And don’t even think about trying to change a baby’s diaper in a public bathroom. You’ll be lucky to find a changing table and even luckier if it’s not covered in a suspicious sticky substance.
Another issue is the lack of supplies. Have you ever entered a public bathroom only to find that there was no toilet paper? Or, even worse, what about a bathroom with an empty toilet paper dispenser and no spare roll in sight? These are the kinds of situations that can make a person feel like they’re stranded in the middle of nowhere.
And let’s not forget about the toilets themselves. From faulty flushing mechanisms to unsanitary seat covers, public toilets can be a source of constant frustration. Some restrooms even feature toilets with dual-flush systems, which can be confusing for those who are used to a traditional flush. (Do you press the button for number one or number two? The answer, of course, is that it depends on the restroom.)
When broken down nationally, public bathrooms in Wyoming were ranked as the worst in our great nation. Respondents here rated theirs at 3.5/10, followed closely by those in Virginia who gave a score of 4.7 out of 10. In fact, according to the survey, public bathrooms in Virginia came in as the 13th worst overall. However, reviews from residents of Vermont were very positive – they ranked their public bathrooms at 8/10.
Interactive map with state scores
Perhaps the biggest problem with public bathrooms is the lack of accessibility. While the Americans with Disabilities Act requires that public buildings have accessible restrooms, many public restrooms still fall short. From stalls that are too narrow for a wheelchair to sinks that are too high for someone in a wheelchair to use, public restrooms often fail to accommodate the needs of those with disabilities.
“Public restrooms still serve a critical role in our society. Whether we like it or not, they’re a necessary part of our lives, and we need them to be clean, safe, and accessible,” says Mark Williams of Lavatory Lab.
Food
How modern pizza came to be
You could say that pizza connects the world since it is beloved in every county, but it really took the connected world to create the pizza.
For one, tomatoes are actually a New World fruit (and yes, tomatoes are fruit), native to South America. Early European explorers brought tomatoes back to Europe, including Italy, where they became a mainstay ingredient in many dishes, such as pizza.
Meanwhile, flatbreads topped with various ingredients have been around for centuries. Flatbread is easy to prepare and quick to cook. In the 18th century, Naples was a boom town with a swelling population to support trade. Dock workers and other low-wage laborers needed quick and cheap food. Thus, pizza was born, initially as street food.
Vendors could cook large flatbreads topped with various things, including tomatoes and cheese. When someone came to buy a slice, the vendor could simply cut off as much as the person could afford.
Initially, pizza was scorned by most wealthy people, who preferred more complicated (and expensive) dishes. Eating simple flatbreads was seen as something for the poor. Many Italian cookbooks from the 19th century skipped over pizza.
On a visit to Naples in 1889, King Umberto I and Queen Margherita, the rulers of unified Italy, decided to sample some of the local fares. Queen Margherita ordered a flatbread recipe from a local cook. He came up with a cheese, basil, and tomato mixture on flatbread, allegedly in honor of unified Italy’s white, green, and red flag. Now called the Margherita pizza, this dish paved the way for modern pizza. Some say this also constituted the first pizza delivery since the queen didn’t actually go on the street — The cook delivered it.
Each year, Americans alone consume more than three billion pizzas. Every day, Americans eat more than a hundred acres of pizza.
Interesting Things to Know
Outlook good: The unlikely story of the Magic 8 Ball
It is decidedly so.
Reply hazy; try again.
Outlook is not so good.
Signs point to yes.
Chances are high that you know exactly where these phrases come from. They’re just a few of the answers that generations of children (and adults) have received from America’s most famous oracle: the Magic 8 Ball.
It wasn’t originally an 8-ball or even spherical at all. Albert C. Carter’s original invention, the Syco-Seer, was a liquid-filled tube with clear windows at each end to reveal phrases inscribed inside two dice. Carter based the Syco-Seer on the Psycho-Slate, a device that his mother, a popular clairvoyant, invented to allow spirits to speak with the living.
Carter and his partners Max Levinson and Abe Bookman first launched the Syco-Seer “Miracle Home Fortune Teller” in 1946. After Carter’s mysterious death in the late 1940s, the fortune-telling device went through two more iterations: a slimmer pocket-sized tube and a flashy crystal ball that failed to rustle up more sales.
The spirits finally came through for Abe Bookman in 1950 when Brunswick Billiards, a Chicago-based billiards company, started looking for a memorable item to use as a giveaway. Bookman redesigned the Syco-Seer again and replaced the failed crystal ball with a billiards-inspired eight ball. The giveaway was a success for Brunswick, and after the contract ended, Bookman kept the design, marketing the Magic 8 ball as a paperweight for adults before he finally struck gold with the toy market.
Today, the toy giant Mattel owns the Magic 8 Ball, widely considered one of the greatest toys of all time, and reports sales of more than a million units each year. Want to verify Mattel’s claim? Just ask the spirits.
Interesting Things to Know
March Celebrity Birthdays!
Do you share a birthday with a celebrity?
1 – Harry Belafonte, 96, singer, New York, NY, 1927.
2 – Jon Bon Jovi, 61, singer, born John Bongiovi, Sayreville, NJ, 1962.
3 – Tim Kazurinsky, 73, comedian, writer (Saturday Night Live), Johnstown, PA, 1950.
4 – Emilio Estefan, 70, musician (Miami Sound Machine), Havana, Cuba, 1953.
5 – Joel Osteen, 50, minister, Houston, TX, 1963.
6 – Amy Pietz, 54, actress, Milwaukee, WI, 1969.
7 – Bryan Cranston, 67, actor (Breaking Bad), San Fernando Valley, CA, 1956.
8 – Aidan Quinn, 64, actor (Practical Magic), Chicago, IL, 1959.
9 – Suga, 30, rapper, born Min Yoon-gi, Daegu, South Korea, 1993.
10 – Chuck Norris, 83, actor, Ryan, OK, 1940.
11 – Bobby McFerrin, 73, jazz musician, New York, NY, 1950.
12 – Barbara Feldon, 82, actress (Get Smart), Pittsburgh, PA, 1941.
13 – Emile Hirsch, 38, actor, Palms, CA, 1985.
14 – Ansel Elgort, 29, actor, New York, NY, 1994.
15 – Sly Stone, 79, singer, born Sylvester Stewart, Dallas, TX, 1944.
16 – Alan Tudyk, 52, actor (Firefly), El Paso, TX, 1971.
17 – Hozier, 33, singer, songwriter, born Andrew Hozier-Bryne, Bray County Wicklow, Ireland, 1990.
18 – Lily Collins, 34, actress (The Last Tycoon), Guildford, England, 1989.
19 – Michael Bergin, 54, actor (Baywatch), Naugatuck, CT, 1969.
20 – Hal Linden, 92, actor, born Harold Lipshitz, Bronx, NY, 1931.
21 – Kevin Federline, 45, dancer, Fresno City, CA, 1978.
22 – George Benson, 80, singer, guitarist, Pittsburgh, PA, 1943.
23 – Chaka Khan, 70, singer, born Yvette Marie Stevens, Chicago, 1953.
24 – Jack Bannon, 32, actor, Norwich, England, 1991.
25 – Lee Pace, 44, actor (The Hobbit), Chickasha, OK, 1979.
26 – Diana Ross, 79, singer, Detroit, MI, 1944.
27 – Kimbra, 33, musician, born Kimbra Johnson, Hamilton, New Zealand, 1990.
28 – Vince Vaughn, 53, actor (Wedding Crashers), Minneapolis, MN, 1970.
29 – Megan Hilty, 42, actress, Bellevue, WA, 1981.
30 – Tracy Chapman, 59, singer, Cleveland, OH, 1964.
31 – Herb Alpert, 88, musician, Los Angeles, CA, 1935.
Interesting Things to Know
Remember these toys? Somehow we survived
The toys of our childhoods were simple, usually required imagination, and some were — let’s face it — downright dangerous.
When you look at this list of common toys, you might ask yourself: How did we survive?
Lawn darts, sometimes called jarts: Were a game that involved 12-inch weighted and sharpened metal darts. Toss the dart in the target on the ground, and you get a point.
Problem is that they were dangerous. At least 1,000 serious injuries and three deaths were attributed to the game. By 1988, they were banned.
Chemistry sets: Sold since at least 1845, and the sets contained increasingly dangerous substances. Most chemicals were harmless, but some contained sodium cyanide, a poison. In the 1950s, atomic sets contained radioactive uranium (Fun for the whole family!). Glassblowing sets came with blowtorches. They were actually instrumental in the careers of some scientists. But by the 1970s, most were banned.
Clackers (early versions): Although still sold with different materials, these were heavy balls on each end of a string. In the 1960s and early 1970s, these toys were fun but painful. The goal was to swing them up and down, so the balls on each end of a string clacked together. If you missed, woe to you. In 1968, tempered glass spheres would eventually shatter, sending glass shards everywhere. Today’s models are lighter-weight plastic.
Then there was a whole class of toy guns that were foundational to childhood, such as cap guns, BB guns, and spud guns.
Interesting Things to Know
Sextortion: what you need to know
Sextortion is a form of online blackmail whereby a predator threatens to make sexual images of a youth public. Here’s what you need to know about this growing problem.
How sextortion occurs
Communication usually starts on social media, and young males are a common target. The teens are tricked into believing they’re communicating with a young female.
Communication leads to sexual content. The youth may share a nude image of themselves or engage in a sexual act via livestream, which is recorded without their knowledge.
The extorter then threatens to share the pictures with the youth’s friends and family if they aren’t paid or provided with more sexual images. The predator may also threaten to harm the victim or the victim’s family.
Some young people have paid more than $7,000 to these predators. Others, like 17-year-old Michigan high schooler Jordan DeMay, have chosen to end their lives while sextorted.
What to do
If you’re experiencing sextortion, there are things you can do:
• Stop all communication. Deactivate, but don’t delete, the accounts you’re using to communicate with the extortionists. Never send money or more nude images.
• Keep the message threads and information, such as the predator’s username, social media account information, and any shared videos or images.
• Get help. Tell an adult or your local police.
Interesting Things to Know
Wisdom from The Golden Girls
People waste their time pondering whether a glass is half empty or half full. Me, I just drink whatever’s in the glass.
Sophia (Estelle Getty)
My mother used to say: The older you get, the better you get. Unless you’re a banana.
Rose (Betty White)
No matter how bad things get, remember these sage words: You’re old, you sag, get over it.
Sophia (Estelle Getty)
You know what they say: You can lead a herring to water, but you have to walk really fast or he’ll die.
Rose (Betty White)
You know my motto. Today could be the last day of your life.
Sophia (Estelle Getty)
The bottom line is, in life, sometimes good things happen, sometimes bad things happen. But honey, if you don’t take a chance, nothing happens.
Dorothy (Bea Arthur)
Everyone wants someone to grow old with, and shouldn’t everyone have that chance?
Sophia (Estelle Getty)
How come whenever my ship comes in it’s leaking?
Dorothy (Bea Arthur)
Why do blessings wear disguises? If I were a blessing, I’d run around naked.
Sophia (Estelle Getty)
I eat raw cookie dough. And occasionally, I run through the sprinklers and don’t wear a bathing cap. And at Christmas, I’ve been known to put away more than one eggnog.
Rose (Betty White)
Look, you didn’t ask me for my opinion, but I’m old, so I’m giving it anyway.
Sophia (Estelle Getty)
