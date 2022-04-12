Real Estate
Virginia REALTORS® secure victory in fight for health insurance options
Governor Glenn Youngkin has approved House Bill 768 and Senate Bill 335, opening the door for the Virginia REALTORS® association, the commonwealth’s largest trade association, to explore offering health insurance options to its members. The legislation passed both the House and Senate with near-unanimous, bipartisan support.
This win comes after more than three years of efforts to pass legislation that would open the door for REALTORS® in Virginia to qualify for affordable health insurance options. Research conducted by Virginia REALTORS® in 2019 revealed that up to 20% of the association’s membership—which currently sits at more than 36,000—go without health insurance due to the prohibitive cost.
“Nearly all of our REALTOR® members are independent contractors,” says Virginia REALTORS® 2022 President Denise Ramey. “Many people don’t realize that this designation means REALTORS® do not qualify for any traditional employer-based health insurance. Even if they are affiliated with a large, prominent brokerage, health insurance is not provided to them. Finding a way to secure more insurance options for our members has been key to our legislative efforts for several years.”
Senator George Barker sponsored the bill in the Senate while Delegate Keith Hodges carried it in the House. “The passage of Senate Bill 335 and House Bill 768 marks the culmination of years of effort to bring affordable and quality healthcare to Virginia’s REALTORS®,” says Senator Barker. “I have been honored to work with the Virginia REALTORS® on this legislation and would like to thank their leadership team and staff for their countless hours of work to get this done.”
While this victory opens new opportunities for the REALTORS® of Virginia, more work lies ahead. “This is undoubtedly a huge milestone for Virginia’s REALTORS®, as we have been fighting for the passage of this legislation for years now,” says Virginia REALTORS® Senior Vice President of Government Relations Martin Johnson. “However, while many may feel as though this is the end of the process, it’s important to remember that this is, in fact, the completion of phase one. Now, our work pivots toward turning this law into a reality for our members, and we are eager to get started.”
Real Estate
How to shop for a mortgage
If you’re buying a home, you probably need to secure a loan. However, it’s important to shop around for one with terms and conditions that meet your needs. Here’s what you should do if you’re looking for a mortgage.
Start looking early
It’s a good idea to begin shopping for your mortgage three months before you visit any properties. This will give you time to evaluate your options. You should make sure that the amount you borrow is within your budget, and that you’ll be able to pay it back even if the interest rate goes up.
Consider various lenders
In addition to banks, there are trust companies, credit unions, and insurers that offer mortgages. The more loans you compare, the more likely it is you’ll find one that meets all your requirements.
Analyze the loan terms
You can save money by negotiating the interest rate on your mortgage. Keep in mind that the contract terms, amortization period, payment schedule, interest type, and the amount you borrow will affect your home loan payments. Therefore, it’s important to ask questions and ensure you fully understand the pros and cons of each option.
Are you having trouble making sense of getting a mortgage? If so, talk to a mortgage broker for personalized advice.
Real Estate
Good news at tax time on your home sale
Here are three words you don’t hear every day: Tax-free money.
There aren’t too many things you can say that about, but for many homeowners that sell, it is true since profits on most home sales are excluded from taxable income.
According to TurboTax, most home sellers don’t even have to report home sales to the IRS.
You exclude home sale profit from your taxable income with three tests:
1. Ownership: You owned the home as your main residence for at least two years of the five years prior to sale.
2. Use: The home was your main residence for at least two years of the five years prior to the sale. So if you lived in a house for 10 years and then rented it out for two years before you sold, you would qualify for this exclusion.
3. Timing: You did not sell another house and exclude profit from that sale within two years prior to the sale.
If you meet these three tests, you can exclude up to $250,000 in profit from your taxable income. If you are married and filing a joint return, you can exclude up to $500,000 in profit. At least one spouse must have lived in the home for two of the five years prior to the sale.
The tax rules also allow for some special circumstances.
If your spouse dies and you have not remarried, you can count the period that the deceased spouse owned and used the property as the test for use. Military or foreign service personnel can often get an exception to the use test. There are also some exceptions in case of divorce or separation.
Of course, if you are lucky enough to make more than $250,000 (or $500,000 if you are married and filing jointly), the situation changes. These profits are considered capital gains and are taxed.
Depending on your income, they can be taxed from 0 to 20 percent.
Retirees who show this kind of profit on a home sale should speak to a financial advisor since profits that large could increase income and Medicare premiums.
Real Estate
Home staging: How to depersonalize your property
When staging your home, it’s important to depersonalize your property so potential buyers can imagine themselves living there. Here are a few things you should do:
• Remove most decor and only display plants and wall hangings
• Put away paperwork, medications, and cleaning products
• Remove personal items like family photos and children’s drawings
• Put away toys and sports equipment
• Tuck away trophies, framed certificates, diplomas, and collectables
• Remove religious objects, risqué artwork, and controversial items
Taking steps to depersonalize your property will increase your odds of getting a great offer.
Real Estate
Ask the Expert: Are there any tax advantages to owning a home?
There can be all sorts of financial advantages to homeownership and some tax advantages, too.
The primary financial advantage of homeownership, as opposed to renting, is that the housing payment never changes. So your mortgage will stay the same for 30 years, but your rent is very likely to go up. Every mortgage payment you make is a bonus for you, not a landlord. It’s even possible that your mortgage payment will be significantly less than your monthly rent.
Meanwhile, if the house is well maintained, its value is likely to go up with time. Your home investment is less likely to be affected by inflation.
Of course, there are many other advantages that are not financial: You control your own living space and can make it look the way you want while without worrying about a landlord selling the property.
At tax time, several deductions may give you an advantage:
- Mortgage interest, a portion of your mortgage payment, is interest that can be deductible. Your lender will send you a form each year telling you how much interest you paid.
- Property taxes. These are often included in the mortgage payment. You can deduct up to $10,000 in property taxes each year.
- Home office deduction. Self-employed people can take a deduction for a percentage of their housing expenses.
- Mortgage points. If you paid points on a mortgage, these can sometimes be deducted.
- As you pay off your house, you acquire equity in it. So, when you need to make improvements, you can get a home equity loan and will be able to deduct the interest you pay.
Real Estate
When is the best time to sell your home?
If you’ve decided it’s time to sell your home, you may be wondering when the best time is to put it on the market. Here are some things to think about.
The season
The real estate market usually slows down during the holidays and in summer. Therefore, you may want to consider putting your home up for sale in the spring or at the start of the school year. Since buyers are more active during these times, you’ll have a better chance of selling your home quickly.
The market
If possible, you should sell your home in a seller’s market. This occurs when there are more potential buyers than there are homes for sale in a particular area. In a buyer’s market, or when there’s a surplus of available homes in an area, you may find it more difficult to get the price you want for the property you’re selling.
If you need personalized advice on how to get the best price for your home, contact a realtor in your area who’s familiar with the local market.
Real Estate
How to choose between an apartment, condo or house
Do you want to move? Are you trying to decide between renting an apartment, owning a condo, or buying a house? If so, here are some things you should know about each option.
Apartment
Renting an apartment is ideal for people on a tight budget. It’s also great for individuals who don’t have the time or energy to maintain a property. Tenant insurance is affordable, and the landlord will be responsible for all maintenance and repairs. Additionally, you can easily move out when you’re ready to leave.
However, you’ll never get the money you pay for your apartment back, and rental rates increase annually. Additionally, you may have to pay for a parking space or storage locker. Furthermore, your neighbors may be loud, and the landlord might impose rules like a no pet policy. Plus, you may need to restore the apartment to its original condition before moving out. In some cases, you could be forced to leave if the landlord repossesses the apartment.
Condo
Condos are generally more affordable than houses, and many buildings have a pool, gym, or other amenities you can use. If you own one, you’ll be responsible for maintaining your unit. However, you’ll also share responsibility for the upkeep of common areas like the roof with other condo owners. Consequently, you must pay monthly condo fees in addition to your mortgage. You’ll also need home insurance, which can also be expensive, and your mortgage rate could increase at the end of your term. Furthermore, much like an apartment, you must adhere to any building rules.
House
The best part about purchasing a home is that its value will increase over time. Homes offer the most privacy and usually have a spacious yard and parking spot. You also don’t have to pay for amenities you don’t use, which is often the case with condos. Additionally, you’ll have complete freedom over how you decorate your space.
However, you’ll be responsible for all maintenance, which could require a lot of time, energy, and money. Additionally, home insurance is more expensive than tenant insurance, and you’ll have to pay municipal and school taxes as well. You’re also susceptible to rising mortgage rates. Lastly, you don’t get to choose your neighbors. Therefore, they could end up being just as bothersome as those in an apartment or condo building.
Regardless of which option you choose, make sure to hire a realtor. A professional agent can help you find the perfect home.
