State News
Virginia receives $1.1 million settlement from corporations for allegedly overbilling localities for liquid aluminum sulfate
On March 3, 2022, multiple corporations, including General Chemical Corporation, Chemtrade Chemicals Corporation, and GEO Specialty Chemicals,[1] collectively paid $1.1 million to the Commonwealth of Virginia to settle false claims lawsuit. The suit includes allegations that the defendants conspired to unlawfully rig and inflate prices during the public bidding process to defraud the Commonwealth and its taxpayers in the purchase of coagulant liquid aluminum sulfate, a chemical used in water treatment and purification.
The Virginia Fraud Against Taxpayers Act permits private citizens with knowledge of fraud perpetrated against the government to bring a civil action on behalf of the Commonwealth and to share in any recovery obtained. The 2017 lawsuit, which was filed by whistleblower Lawrence McShane in the Circuit Court for the City of Norfolk, alleged that the Defendants participated in a nationwide conspiracy to allocate territories and/or not to compete for each other’s historical business by rigging bids, allocating customers, and fixing the price of liquid aluminum sulfate sold in the United States from January 1, 1997, through at least February 28, 2011, and that Defendants submitted or caused to be submitted false or fraudulent claims for payments to certain Commonwealth localities.
The Commonwealth’s settlement is a part of a multi-jurisdictional $11.7 million settlement agreement.
The case was handled at the Office of Attorney General by its Civil Litigation Division, Financial Recovery Section, Fraud and Complex Recoveries Unit, led by Steven G. Popps, Deputy Attorney General-Civil and Rodolfo R. Remigio, Section Chief, and Senior Assistant Attorney General, with Peter E. Broadbent, III, Assistant Attorney General and Unit Manager as lead attorney. The Office of Attorney General’s fraud investigation was performed with the help of Investigator Gregory G. Taylor, CFE.
Attorney General Jason Miyares is committed to combating all government fraud and protecting the interests of the taxpayers of Virginia. The Office of the Attorney General encourages tips and complaints from all citizens about potential government fraud, waste, abuse, and mismanagement, which can be reported to the Office of the Attorney General or submitted by whistleblowers under the Virginia Fraud Against Taxpayers Act.
The lawsuit is captioned Commonwealth of Virginia ex rel. Lawrence McShane v. Frank A. Reichl, et al., (Case No. CL 17-944). The claims subject to the settlement agreement are allegations, and there has been no determination or admission of liability.
[1] The full list of the defendants that are parties to the settlement agreement include: General Chemical Corporation, General Chemical LLC, General Chemical Performance Products LLC, GenTek, Inc., Chemtrade Chemicals Corporation, Chemtrade Chemicals US LLC, Chemtrade Solutions LLC, Chemtrade Logistics Income Fund, Chemtrade Logistics, Inc., GEO Specialty Chemicals, Inc., C&S Chemicals, Inc., USALCO, LLC, Delta Chemical Corporation, and American Securities, LLC
State News
Virginia Senate shuts down bill to require ‘informed written consent’ for abortion
RICHMOND, Va. – State legislators did not advance a Virginia House bill that advocates said would have provided more information to women seeking an abortion and which opponents saw as politicized and unnecessary.
House Bill 212, introduced by Del. Karen S. Greenhalgh, R-Virginia Beach, expanded the parameters of written consent already required by law of women seeking an abortion.
Medical providers would have been required to present patients with information such as a medical explanation of the procedure, the benefits, risks, and other options such as adoption. A physician or nurse practitioner would be made available when requested to answer questions about the procedure. Providers would also need to inform patients of the gestational age of the fetus at the time of the abortion.
The bill also required the Department of Health to publish and supply in several languages the contact information of public and private agencies that could help with several aspects of birthing and raising a child, including adoption, counseling, and financial assistance. The department was also tasked with including in the materials a toll-free, 24-hour-a-day telephone number that orally identified the same information.
The bill originally proposed requiring informed consent by phone or in person at least 24 hours in advance of the procedure, but it was amended in the House.
The legislation was “passed by indefinitely” with a 10-5 vote in the Senate Education and Health committee.
Sen. Siobhan S. Dunnavant, R-Henrico, spoke in opposition of the bill during a subcommittee last week, calling it a hard moment as a legislator.
It has taken fortitude to be an anti-abortion OB-GYN over the past 30 years, she said. Dunnavant said every procedure should already have informed consent. If that is not given, the medical provider can be sued for “inadequate informed consent.”
“I just can’t support scripting that into the code in another place, because it is a really slippery slope,” Dunnavant said. The lawmaker held her position Thursday and was the only Republican lawmaker to join Democrats in passing by the bill.
Olivia Gans Turner, president of the anti-abortion organization Virginia Society for Human Life, supported the bill. The bill recognized that women need a requirement where they can obtain “medically accurate information,” she stated in an email.
Gans Turner became an anti-abortion activist after she said she had four separate and bad interactions in college while seeking an abortion provider.
The bill would allow women a chance to contemplate different options while they are juggling a “complex pregnancy situation,” Gans Turner stated. Medical providers deny women information that could help them make “wise decisions they can live with later,” according to Gans Turner.
If the bill passed, women would have the chance to learn more about their bodies, the development of their unborn child and other available services to continue their pregnancies, Gans Turner said.
“The only people who think this sort of bill hurts women are those in the abortion business and groups that promote abortion,” Gans Turner stated.
Greenhalgh said during the subcommittee on Friday, that the bill is “simply information.”
Greenhalgh previously worked as a counselor and advocate for women facing unplanned pregnancies.
“When a woman is in a crisis situation there is an instinctual feeling that you have to do something,” Greenhalgh said during the subcommittee. “There isn’t time to do the research that typically comes with other procedures.”
Kelly Lester, who said she previously worked at an abortion clinic, spoke in support of the bill. The legislation would help women make informed decisions about their unplanned pregnancies or medical procedures they choose for their body and health, she said.
“All women should be informed on anything they’re gonna do, whether it be getting their ears pierced or a tattoo done,” Lester said. “They deserve the right.”
Lester said she was never provided information about the procedure or recovery when she had an abortion. Women who visited the abortion clinic where she worked were not given accurate, informed consent, Lester said.
“We gave them a sheet of paper and the risks and the procedure was basically on that piece of paper and expected them to read it, and comprehend it and initial it,” Lester said. “They understood it, but we never really gave them the true information about what was going to happen.”
Jamie Lockhart, executive director of Planned Parenthood Advocates of Virginia, said she opposed the bill because it inserts politicians in the middle of private medical decisions, which should be left to the patient and medical providers.
“None of us turn to politicians for advice about breast exams, prenatal care, or cancer treatments, so politicians should not be involved in personal medical decisions about pregnancy,” Lockhart said.
Lockhart said the bill would have stigmatized and shamed women for getting an abortion and interfere in the patient-provider relationship.
“We don’t need politicians meddling in the exam room,” Lockhart said. “Patient providers are already having deep conversations about informed consent before providing abortion care.”
The bill existed because of legislators who oppose access to safe, legal abortion but are aware they can’t cut off access to it, Lockhart said. The legislators then find ways to put obstacles to abortion care.
Cathryn Stephenson, who opposed the bill and has received an abortion, said women don’t need moralizing or scolding from politicians.
Women are aware of the stakes and don’t make the decision lightly, she said. If women go through with unwanted pregnancies, it also affects the child as well because they may not be in a home in which they can flourish, Stephenson said.
“I don’t think politicians have the public’s best interest and they certainly don’t have women’s best interests at heart when they decide to interfere and intervene,” Stephenson said.
Stephenson said she had an abortion due to lack of partner support, addiction, and financial constraints. She also felt that adoption or foster care would not be a good decision because of its “broken system.”
“If you’re not somebody capable of carrying and conceiving an embryo, I don’t think you should be involved in the decision-making process,” Stephenson said. “The government is willing to make all these mandates and restrictions for people who need access to abortion, but they’re not willing to create a social safety net to help.”
Several other abortion-related bills were introduced this session but did not advance.
By Anna Chen
Capital News Service
Capital News Service is a program of Virginia Commonwealth University’s Robertson School of Media and Culture. Students in the program provide state government coverage for a variety of media outlets in Virginia.
State News
Lawmakers douse bill expanding water board review of environmental impact on certain communities
RICHMOND, Va. — Lawmakers knocked down a proposal to update state law that considered how future development could affect water quality for communities that historically have been economically or socially disadvantaged.
Del. Rodney T. Willett, D-Henrico, introduced House Bill 393, which died in committee in January along with a party-line vote. The State Water Control Board would have been required to analyze the social and economic implications of a development’s impact on water quality in low-income communities, including rural locales that rely on water sources for drinking, farming, and livestock.
The additional provision in Willett’s bill would have expanded the water board’s review of a project from just its environmental impact to the project’s environmental impact on humans who might need additional protections, advocates said.
The Department of Environmental Quality oversees the water board, which sets water quality standards, and develops policies for the conservation of water resources. It also sets requirements for the reuse and treatment of sewage and wastewater.
Regulation and testing would help ensure clean water access for those communities, with the process paralleling that of the Virginia Air Pollution Control Board, which is also overseen by DEQ, Willett said.
“Some of the things we were doing for clean air we were not doing for clean water in terms of the regulatory process,” Willett said.
State lawmakers passed the Environmental Justice Act in 2020. The bill outlined the state’s commitment to environmental justice and defined the terms and communities involved in the effort.
This legislation rippled through regulatory agencies that examine policies and applications. The State Air Pollution Control Board under DEQ must now consider “site suitability,” or how a project will impact the area and community where it is located. A regulatory panel is currently exploring new rules on how environmental justice efforts can be implemented.
The process of site suitability is an element of analysis that Peggy Sanners, executive director of the Chesapeake Bay Foundation, said could also potentially be applied to the work of the water board. Sanners testified on behalf of the bill. It is relevant that DEQ is conducting a regulatory development process to determine site suitability, she said.
The water board authorizes projects and developments in communities where water quality could be impacted. For example, pipeline proposals that would discharge potential pollutants into waters currently go through the water board to make sure water quality would not affect nearby communities, according to Jessica Sims from Appalachian Voices. The group advocates for clean air, water, and energy.
“If a project can cause economic impact, the social and economic demographics should receive a review,” Sims said.
Pollutants discharged into the water at certain levels can change the quality of the water, said Peter Anderson, Appalachian Voices Virginia policy director. Sediment pollution from pipeline construction can make its way into wells used for drinking water in rural communities, according to Anderson.
“There’s an old saying in environmental policy that ‘the dose makes the poison,’” said Anderson.
Residents in rural communities who rely on drinking wells instead of municipal water services face difficult and costly repairs when wells are polluted, according to Anderson. Communities that rely on their water source for farming and livestock would have been protected from water quality degradation, advocates testified.
Del. Tony Wilt, R-Rockingham, raised a question about how the water board would gather data on economic and social impact in communities.
Mike Rolband, DEQ director, responded that the DEQ had no position on the legislation and that the governor’s office was still reviewing the legislation. The office responded to a follow-up question that they are no longer doing that because the bill is dead.
The arguments made against the bill revolved around the cost of who would pay for lab analysis tests to collect data on water quality around a development, according to Anderson.
Willett also introduced HB 1228 which would have placed the cost of additional tests on permit applicants building near water, Anderson said.
Jacqueline Goodrum, a conservation policy associate for Wild Virginia, a nonprofit organization in support of conserving wildlands and waters, spoke in support of the bill. Communities should have a say on what happens to their waters, which can enhance property values and draw tourism, Goodrum said.
“This does not create a new obligation for DEQ,” Goodrum said. “This is an analysis that must already be considered under the anti-degradation policy as well as the Clean Water Act.”
Advocates wanted the language included in the Virginia code to highlight and emphasize the analysis in order to ensure fair decision-making and compliance with the standard when issuing permits.
Delegates in the Republican-majority House objected because the bill is a regulatory matter, according to Willett.
Legislators in both chambers recently passed a bill that would transfer the authority of the air and water citizen boards to issue permits and orders to the DEQ. Lawmakers in this session have established that the boards will have less responsibility.
“Without this language included in the code, communities that have been historically disadvantaged, including minority and rural communities, are less protected from potential future water pollutants,” Willett stated.
By Monica Alarcon-Najarro
Capital News Service
Capital News Service is a program of Virginia Commonwealth University’s Robertson School of Media and Culture. Students in the program provide state government coverage for a variety of media outlets in Virginia.
State News
Attorney General Miyares joins nationwide investigation into TikTok
Attorney General Jason Miyares, on March 2, 2022, joined a nationwide investigation into TikTok and its impact on physical and mental health for children and young adults. Attorneys General nationwide are examining whether the company violated state consumer protection laws and put the public at risk.
Attorney General Miyares has long expressed concern about the negative impacts of social media platforms on Virginia’s youngest residents.
“Virginia has officially joined a bipartisan, nationwide investigation into TikTok’s platform and its effect on the mental and physical health of kids and young people. Our children are in the midst of a mental health crisis, and the negative effects of social media platforms like TikTok on our youth have raised concerns for some time,” said Attorney General Miyares.
The investigation will focus, among other things, on the techniques utilized by TikTok to boost young user engagement, including increasing the duration of time spent on the platform and frequency of engagement with the platform.
In May 2021, a bipartisan coalition of 44 Attorneys General urged Facebook to abandon its plans to launch a version of Instagram for children under 13. In November 2021, Attorneys General from across the country announced their investigation into Meta Platforms, Inc., formerly known as Facebook, for providing and promoting its social media platform Instagram to kids.
Leading the investigation is a bipartisan coalition of Attorneys General from California, Florida, Kentucky, Massachusetts, Nebraska, New Jersey, Tennessee, and Vermont. They are joined by a broad group of Attorneys General from across the country.
State News
Governor Glenn Youngkin signs eight bipartisan bills Into law
On March 2, 2022, Governor Glenn Youngkin signed eight bills into law. The legislation signed today addressed taxes, economic development, the Virginia Retirement System and higher education construction.
“I am honored to sign these bills into law to address bipartisan priorities. In the coming days, we will continue to review bills and I’m looking forward to signing more legislation into law that will ensure Virginia is the best place to live, work and raise a family,” said Governor Youngkin.
The Governor signed the following bills into law:
HB 269, patroned by Delegate Kathy Byron, R-Bedford, which supports economic development by extending the sunset to the Major Business Facility Job Tax Credit from 2022 to July 1, 2025. Qualified companies locating or expanding in Virginia are eligible to receive a $1,000 income tax credit for each new full-time job created over a threshold number of jobs beginning in the first taxable year following the taxable year in which the major business facility commenced or expanded its operations. The Governor and Delegate Byron were joined by Secretary of Commerce and Trade Caren Merrick.
HB 518, patroned by Delegate Christopher Head, R-Botetourt, which streamlines the collection and remittance process for travel intermediaries.
HB 324, patroned by Delegate Angelia Williams Graves, D-Norfolk, which supports economic development by updating provisions of the Shipping and Logistics Headquarters Grant Program that was originally established in 2021.
HB 148, patroned by Delegate Chris Runion, R-Rockingham, will make government more efficient by allowing localities to self-certify pollution control equipment for the exemption of sales & use tax already permitted. Under current law, the state certifying authorities are the State Water Control Board or the Virginia Department of Health for water pollution and the Virginia Waste Management Board for waste disposal facilities.
HB 462, patroned by Delegate Terry Austin, R-Botetourt, which supports the aviation industry in Virginia by extending the aviation materials and tools sales and use tax exemption for both state and local taxes to July 1, 2025. This bill also narrows the definition of aircraft covered by this exemption to those with a minimum takeoff weight of at least 2,400 pounds.
HB 473, patroned by David Bulova, D-Fairfax, which reduces the administrative burden on VRS and employers through increasing operational efficiency by easing reconciliation efforts with the hybrid retirement plan by separating existing blended defined benefit and defined contribution rates. This also allows more flexibility for individuals to change their voluntary contributions monthly instead of quarterly, making government work better for them. This has a delayed implementation date of July 1, 2024.
HB 3, patroned by Delegate Lee Ware, R-Powhatan, which extends for another three years the current Retail Sales and Use Tax exemption for sales of $1,000 or more of gold, silver, and platinum bullion and legal tender coins.
HB 165, patroned by Delegate Barry Knight, R-Virginia Beach, which authorizes issuance of bonds for James Madison University and Virginia Tech. This is a routine 9(c) bond, these bonds are typically for dorms or dining and occur routinely and yearly. These bonds do not impact general funds, are in the budget and have no debt impact. The debt does not impact Virginia’s debt capacity since the debt service is paid from project revenues as students pay for rooms throughout the semester.
State News
Living organ donors help spearhead legislative protection
RICHMOND, Va. — Kat Velkoff was in college when she made a decision that would save a life nearly a decade later.
“I found out that you could be a kidney donor,” Velkoff said. “I just always knew that that was something I wanted to do.”
Velkoff said she had time to donate a kidney when the COVID-19 pandemic hit. Before she could donate she was assigned a social worker who determines if applicants are mentally capable of making the decision to donate.
The social worker advised Velkoff to consider purchasing life insurance prior to donating so that she wouldn’t have to pay a higher premium after. Velkoff would have one kidney, which is considered a pre-existing condition that would raise her premiums.
Health insurers are prohibited from discriminating based on donor status because of the Affordable Care Act, but life, disability, and long-term insurance companies are not.
Velkoff, an ambassador for the American Kidney Fund, inspired legislation making headway in the Virginia General Assembly that would prohibit life, disability, and long-term insurance companies from denying others insurance or charging higher rates solely based on their organ donor status. Del. Karrie K. Delaney, D-Fairfax, introduced House Bill 421 while Sen. Adam Ebbin, D-Alexandria, introduced Senate Bill 271.
The Senate bill incorporated a bill from Sen. Ghazala F. Hashmi, D-Richmond, which required employers with 15 or more employees to allow 60 days of unpaid leave per year to serve as an organ donor, or 30 days of unpaid leave per year to serve as a bone marrow donor.
Those stipulations were removed once the bill reached the House, but Ebbin’s office hopes they will be added back to the final version.
Maryland and Kentucky are among 20 states that have passed similar laws, according to Melanie Lendnal, senior director of state policy and advocacy for the American Kidney Fund. The American Kidney Fund is working with Virginia and 12 other states to pass similar legislation this year, Lendnal said.
The state bills are modeled off of the federal Living Donor Protection Act, which was first proposed in Congress in 2017. The bill has failed to pass in multiple sessions, according to Lendnal.
“The goal ultimately is to ensure that we are able to remove as many barriers as possible for would-be living organ donors,” Lendnal said. “If people donate more, more lives can be saved.”
Karl Neumann wanted to donate an organ after spending his nursing career in organ transplant units. Neumann’s hopes for becoming a donor moved to the back burner after he tested positive in 2009 for HIV. Passage of the HOPE Act in 2013 allowed HIV-positive people to donate organs to other HIV-positive people. Only kidney and liver transplants were allowed when the bill took effect in 2015, but it was expanded in 2020 to include organs of any type.
Neumann became the second living HIV-positive organ donor in the nation in 2019. Neumann said his workplace gave him plenty of time off during the organ donation process, but time off would help other donors.
“There are donors that come in that are very worried about this,” Neumann said. “This is a very realistic thing for a lot of potential donors.”
Delaney’s amended bill would allow employers to also adopt or retain more generous leave policies.
Patrick Kacani received an email from a former University of Richmond roommate regarding the health of Matt Felix, their former roommate, and Kacani’s soccer teammate. Felix needed a liver transplant.
Despite not knowing yet if he would be a match, Kacani said he had a feeling.
“It was this feeling that came over me that I really can’t describe,” Kacani said. “It was this sense of clarity that I’m going to do this.”
A liver transplant can take three months on average to recover from, according to Kacani. Kacani received short-term disability checks during his 10-week recovery.
Kacani supports the bill’s provision of time off from work. He outlined some of the common post-surgery complications that he worried about pre-transplant, which can lead to a longer than anticipated recovery time, including hernias and bile leaks.
When Tracey and Rick Ridpath’s friend died of cancer involving his bladder, the couple felt inspired to save someone else’s life by donating their second kidneys.
“We couldn’t save Roger but there are lots of other fathers, uncles, and grandfathers out there,” Tracey Ridpath said. “I’ll try and save somebody else in memory of our friend Roger.”
The pair, both who are K-12 teachers, completed their transplants during school breaks and also used accumulated sick days. However, they support legislation that allows organ donors unpaid time off for people who don’t have enough sick leave.
“If you’re a brand new teacher and you only got 10 sick days and you have a kid who gets sick all the time you might be worried about needing to use up your sick days,” Rick Ridpath said.
There have been 5,528 donations made from living donors in Virginia since 1988, according to the Organ Procurement and Transplantation Network. One in every four donations in Virginia came from living organ donors in 2021, Lendnal said.
“The outcomes for patients who receive donations from living donors, as opposed to a deceased donor, are significantly increased,” Lendnal said.
Velkoff met her organ recipient, then 24-year old Agustin De La O Martinez. They often go to dinner together, and she said she enjoys seeing him do the things he couldn’t do while on dialysis.
“Donating a kidney is the best thing I’ve ever done with my life,” Velkoff said. “I think we all have more than we need.”
By Joe Dodson
Capital News Service
Capital News Service is a program of Virginia Commonwealth University’s Robertson School of Media and Culture. Students in the program provide state government coverage for a variety of media outlets in Virginia.
State News
Governor Glenn Youngkin releases updated COVID Action Plan
RICHMOND, VA – Governor Glenn Youngkin updated Virginia’s COVID-19 Action Plan this week to continue the Commonwealth’s commitment to providing additional vaccine events throughout the Commonwealth, grant flexibilities to health care workers and facilities, and his commitment to chart a path to normalcy.
“As we have learned to live with the coronavirus pandemic over the past two years, we know that we can protect lives and livelihoods,” said Governor Glenn Youngkin. “With increased immunity to omicron, and a decline in cases and hospitalizations, now is the time to chart a path to normalcy. My updated COVID-19 Action Plan and Executive Order 16 are a path forward for all Virginians that addresses the current needs for flexibility, continually encourages individuals to get the vaccine, and allows individuals to make decisions regarding their own health.”
Governor Youngkin also recently issued Executive Order 16, which extended emergency flexibilities and added provisions for assisted living facilities.
Updated COVID-19 Action Plan
Shortly after Governor Youngkin’s inauguration, he established and released his COVID-19 Action Plan crafted with his Secretary of Health and Human Resources, John Littel. Since announcing his plan, the Governor has followed through on his promises by encouraging individuals to get vaccinated to protect themselves and their neighbors through public service announcements, expanding vaccination event efforts, dispersing rapid tests, and providing flexibility and support to our healthcare facilities while also empowering individuals to make health care decisions that work for them and their families.
In addition to expanding these efforts in the fight against COVID-19, he is applying both science and commonsense to make sure that we protect both lives and livelihoods. Governor Youngkin is establishing a path forward to ensure that we keep Virginians healthy and keep our Commonwealth open for business through his updated action plan that includes provisions to reduce cumbersome regulations which have had significant negative impacts on Virginians.
While we will remain vigilant, it is time to start planning for a return to normalcy.
COVID-19 VACCINE MARSHALL PLAN FOR VIRGINIA
Governor Youngkin is devoting additional resources and efforts to encouraging the nearly 1.6 million Virginians who are still unvaccinated to get the COVID-19 vaccine and booster. We have focused on facts and science to empower Virginians with choices, not mandates. Data shows that people vaccinated from COVID-19 are significantly less likely to be hospitalized than those who are not. Governor Youngkin’s actions include:
1. Working with local community experts and “trusted voices,” especially in disproportionately unvaccinated communities to ensure that the messages are appropriate and fact-based. Governor Youngkin has spoken about this frequently and recently released video and audio PSAs encouraging individuals to get vaccinated.
Governor Youngkin and Secretary Littel hosted round table discussions about COVID-19 vaccination with community leaders in Southwest and Central Virginia. In Petersburg, he was joined by the First Lady and the Acting Commissioner of Health.
Additionally, the following initiatives are underway:
- The Virginia Department of Health conducted research about marketing messages that resonate with Virginians who have not yet received the vaccine. Earlier this month, they produced a video series highlighting the stories of rural Virginians and other target demographics who advocate for the vaccine in their communities and are sharing those videos in communities across the Commonwealth.
- Launched Vaccine Communications on Hesitancy Education Workgroup (VCHEW) to identify barriers and solutions in populations with lower vaccination rates.
- Partnered with Historically Black Colleges and Universities to promote testing, vaccination, and address vaccine hesitancy in Black young adults and their surrounding communities.
- Partnered with faith-based organizations throughout the Commonwealth to promote vaccination and address vaccine hesitancy in surrounding communities.
- Supported the development and launch of tele-town halls focused on providing schools and parents information about the COVID-19 vaccine. Engaging local health district representatives and pediatrician partners as subject matter experts to specifically address hesitations from parents of young children about COVID-19 vaccines. So far, 17 health districts have expressed their interest in supporting tele-town halls for their school communities and event scheduling is underway.
- Conducted school-based vaccination clinics in target areas to support access to the COVID-19 vaccine for children who do not have regular health care providers. These were done in collaboration between the VDOE, VDH, and local health districts.
- Spanish language marketing campaigns to promote vaccination, boosters, pediatric vaccination, and other COVID-19 public health guidance, which parallel the concurrent English-language campaigns.
- In collaboration with the Department of Medical Assistance Services and the Medicaid managed care organizations, working on incentives and other programs to identify unvaccinated populations and plan vaccination events and targeted
communications to encourage vaccination and address vaccine hesitancy.
2. The original plan called for 120 COVID-19 vaccine events across the Commonwealth. As directed, the Secretary of Health and Human Resources and VDH deployed resources to significantly increase that number. Between January 20 and February 19, over 1,000 vaccine events occurred. There are 948 events planned through the end of April.
3. Additional Mobile Vaccine Units were deployed to rural communities. Since January 1, 2022, VDH has conducted 15 Pharmacy Clinics which focused in areas with low vaccination rates. There are more than 200 mobile events scheduled for first, second, and booster doses through March 2022 (e.g., schools, places of worship, partners).
EXPANDED HEALTH CARE FLEXIBILITY, SUPPORT, & TREATMENT
Governor Youngkin recognizes that Virginia’s hospitals and healthcare facilities are in crisis. Even with diminishing cases and fewer hospitalizations, these facilities continue to struggle.
Governor Glenn Youngkin signed Executive Orders #11 and #16 to give health care providers flexibility and support to battle staffing shortages caused by the COVID-19 pandemic and unconstitutional federal mandates on health care workers.
According to the Virginia Hospital and Healthcare Association, there are 9,300 open permanent nursing positions, 5,900 of which are jobs in hospitals. This represents a 77% increase since January 2020.
We must make sure that patients who delayed care during the pandemic are able to get that care today.
These executive orders allowed facilities to open several hundred additional beds (144 ICU beds; 467 med/surg beds; 9 long-term care beds) and increase staffing to serve these patients.
Governor Youngkin’s actions include:
1. Creating appropriate exemptions to the scope of practice requirements to allow health care providers to care for patients in this difficult time.
2. Allowing hospitals and other healthcare facilities (assisted living and nursing homes) to rapidly expand bed capacity by temporarily waiving regulations.
3. Expanding flexibility, overtime hours, and availability for personal care workers.
4. Providing flexibility for licensed out-of-state nurses and health care professionals to practice in Virginia.
5. Redirecting resources to assist with the access and availability of therapeutics and expanding the number of providers available to offer oral therapeutics, including allowing therapeutics to be distributed at hospitals without onsite pharmacies.
- VDH created guidance on dispensing oral antivirals in hospital emergency departments, which can be found here on the VDH COVID-19 Therapeutics website.
- Hospitals and health systems now have the capability to order oral antivirals through the VaxMaX Portal and dispense treatment directly from their emergency departments.
- VDH continues to update providers with timely information through a bi-weekly therapeutics newsletter, and regular calls with hospital clinicians (bi-weekly) and leadership (monthly); and, conducted eight webinars since January 20, 2022.
6. Ensure appropriate reimbursement for innovative treatment solutions for individuals, including telemedicine, like safe at home programs that allow individuals with mild symptoms to receive care remotely. Work is underway for a mail-order oral antiviral
program and a pharmacy model to support therapeutics for long-term care facilities.
7. The blood supply levels, though still low from a historical perspective, have improved. We continue to encourage blood donation and support for the Red Cross.
CHARTING A PATH TO NORMALCY
The pandemic is not over, and we must all stay vigilant about the health risks of COVID-19. We recognize how difficult this pandemic has been for many families who have lost loved ones and suffered other hardships. Widespread vaccination and growing awareness about natural immunity should guide us as we consider the path towards more normal work, school, and
social environments. A recent study conducted by the Institute for Health Metrics and Evaluation on behalf of The Associated Press estimates that 73% of the US population already has some immunity to Omicron. This is consistent with work done on infection status by the Johns Hopkins Bloomberg School of Public Health.
As cases and hospitalizations begin to decline, we should individually and collectively consider our own risk tolerance and what precautions we might change as the pandemic evolves. Again, the most important precaution currently available is the vaccine and booster. For some, masking and social distancing are additional steps that they will follow. We should respect that choice. For others, especially those who have been fully vaccinated or have natural immunity, they may determine that face-to-face interactions are the best option, and those decisions should be respected too. As a community moving forward, we must respect each other and their ability to determine the level of risk that is appropriate for them.
Many localities and institutions have already relaxed social distancing and opened up spaces that have been closed in the past. With the expanding availability of testing and widespread vaccinations, many businesses, and governments, including the Commonwealth of Virginia, is planning to bring employees back to the workplace.
Governor Youngkin is committed to creating a better future for all Virginians, and that includes refocusing health care on the whole of an individual and the whole of health care infrastructure.
Individuals who have their health care needs met and are addressing underlying conditions can better handle new health risks.
Communities that have stronger healthcare systems with higher staff retention and more access to available resources are better prepared to support their neighbors.
We have seen the negative impacts of COVID-19 on individuals’ other health care needs as they have been struggling to maintain the necessary care to keep those needs addressed or managed. We have seen those with obesity, diabetes, asthma, and other underlying conditions to be more at risk, which is why Governor Youngkin wants to refocus resources on caring for the whole of an individual. Additionally, over the last two years, mental health has become a significant issue, especially for younger generations. Working with communities to address these underlying needs will be at the forefront of the Commonwealth’s efforts.
Wind: 11mph NNW
Humidity: 25%
Pressure: 30.28"Hg
UV index: 0
64/55°F
77/59°F