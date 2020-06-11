State News
Virginia releases May 2020 revenue report
~ May General Fund revenue collections down 20.6% from the previous year—slightly better than anticipated—and fiscal year-to-date collections down 1.2%, June revenue needed to assess year-end revenue results due to delayed tax payments and COVID-19 ~
Governor Ralph Northam today, June 11, 2020, announced that total General Fund revenue collections fell 20.6 percent in May, which is slightly better than expected. This is primarily due to delaying the individual tax due date to June 1, and the impacts of the COVID-19 pandemic on payroll withholding and retail sales.
“The restrictions we put in place to protect the health and safety of Virginians during this pandemic resulted in the loss of jobs and of income, and our state revenues reflect that,” said Governor Northam. “As our economy slowly begins to open up, we will continue to closely monitor revenue collections and take responsible steps to guide our economic recovery.”
May is typically a significant month for revenue collections. In addition to regular collections of withholding and sales taxes, estimated and final payments for individuals were due May 1. This year, the Governor authorized any individual and corporate income tax payments due between April 1, 2020, and June 1, 2020, to be due on June 1, 2020. The extension applies to final payments and extension payments for the taxable year 2019, and the first estimated payment for the taxable year 2020. Therefore, June receipts will be required to properly assess the total fiscal year revenues.
On a fiscal year-to-date basis, total revenue collections have declined by 1.2 percent, trailing the annual forecast of 3.1 percent growth. To attain the current official revenue forecast, June collections must be $3.3 billion, compared with $2.4 billion collected in June of last year.
“Although there were two fewer deposit days and a broad-based decrease in the number of firms paying due to business closures, we are encouraged by the underlying resilience of the Virginia economy,” said Secretary of Finance Aubrey Layne. “This performance is slightly better than anticipated and is in line with our updated revenue projections.”
Collections of payroll withholding taxes fell 13.0 percent in May. Collections of sales and use taxes, reflecting April sales, fell 12.5 percent in May. The month represents a full month of reduction in sales due to numerous store closings during the COVID-19 pandemic.
On a year-to-date basis, collections of payroll withholding taxes—62 percent of General Fund revenues—increased 3.1 percent, trailing the annual forecast of 4.7 percent growth. Sales tax collections advanced 5.4 percent on a fiscal year-to-date basis, also trailing the annual forecast of 7.4 percent growth. On a fiscal year-to-date basis, total revenue collections fell 1.2 percent in May behind the annual forecast of 3.1 percent growth. Collections in June must total $3.3 billion to attain the forecast. Collections in June of last year were $2.4 billion, and June collections are anticipated to be greater than the previous year due to delayed tax payments due June 1.
Governor Northam provides guidance for reopening higher education institutions
~ Virginia’s public and private degree-granting institutions to develop plans to bring students back to campus, resume in-person instruction ~
Governor Ralph Northam today, June 11, 2020, issued guidance for Virginia public and private higher education institutions as they develop plans to safely reopen their campuses and resume in-person instruction. This guidance document was developed by the Office of the Secretary of Education, the State Council of Higher Education for Virginia, and the Virginia Department of Health, and was informed by guidelines from the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC). The Governor is directing all of Virginia’s colleges and universities to create detailed reopening plans that demonstrate compliance with this new guidance.
“Virginia has one of the best and most diverse systems of higher education in the nation and each institution will take on this challenge in a way that meets their unique mission, location, circumstances, and student bodies,” said Governor Northam. “A safe, responsible reopening of Virginia’s college and university campuses is critical, especially for students who depend on our campus communities to provide valuable resources that they do not have access to at home.”
Secretary of Education Atif Qarni held 35 strategy sessions with diverse groups of education stakeholders between May 29 and June 8 to gather their recommendations on how different reopening scenarios would impact their respective roles. Secretary Qarni, Deputy Secretary Fran Bradford, and staff from the State Council of Higher Education for Virginia (SCHEV) engaged 800 individuals in these conversations and heard a wide range of perspectives including parents, students, faculty, student affairs specialists, college access program staff, and more.
“At their best, Virginia higher education institutions are engines of economic and social mobility for the students they serve and the communities they are embedded in,” said Secretary of Education Atif Qarni. “Virginia’s colleges and universities create space for dialogue about hard issues and promote new ideas that are critical to moving the Commonwealth forward. For all of this to be possible, students, faculty, staff, and families alike need to know that our institutions are prioritizing the health and safety of campus communities. Transparency and accountability is critical in this process.”
Virginia’s higher education reopening guidance is among the first in the nation and is one of the most comprehensive accounts of criteria that should be considered when reopening a college or university campus. The document requires institutions to meet certain public health conditions in order to reopen their campuses, and to develop plans to address the following considerations:
• Re-population of the campus
• Monitoring health conditions to detect infection
• Containment to prevent the spread of the disease when detected
• Shutdown considerations if necessitated by severe Conditions and/or public health guidance
For more information, read the guidance document available here. This document is also available in Spanish, Chinese, Korean, Vietnamese, Arabic, and Tagalog.
“With this robust guidance document, Virginia’s public and private colleges and universities can begin the hard work necessary to reopen their campuses,” said Peter Blake, Director of SCHEV. “While living at our colleges and universities will change, the energy, creativity, and commitment shown by faculty and staff ensures that the learning experience will not be sacrificed. SCHEV stands ready to support institutions in developing strategies to serve students more effectively, without sacrificing the highest public health standards.”
Institutions must submit comprehensive reopening plans SCHEV, who will review their plans for compliance with relevant guidelines. Plans may need to be updated as guidance evolves, especially in the areas of testing, contact tracing, and symptom tracking. Institutions are encouraged to post their reopening plans publicly.
Governor Northam recommits to addressing inequities in Virginia’s Laws and Regulations
~ Expands scope extends the term of state commission ~
Governor Ralph Northam today, June 11, 2020, announced that he is expanding the mission and extending the term of the Commission to Examine Racial Inequity in Virginia Law.
“Acknowledging and addressing the systemic, institutional racism that is deeply rooted in this country and this Commonwealth continues to be a top priority for our administration,” said Governor Northam. “While we have made significant progress, there is more work to do to eliminate the bias and discrimination that has remained entrenched in our policies even as laws and regulations have evolved. The efforts of this Commission are central to uncovering these inequities, dismantling the systems that have disproportionately hurt communities of color, and forging a path towards racial equity for all who live, work, and, and visit our Commonwealth.”
One year ago, Governor Northam established the Commission to examine and identify the racially discriminatory language in the Acts of Assembly and the Code of Virginia that should be removed. The Governor is now reauthorizing the nine-member Commission and directing it to identify current state laws and regulations that create or perpetuate inequities, propose changes to increase protections for minority and marginalized Virginians, and provide policy recommendations for state agencies and institutions. The Commission will focus the next stage of its work on public safety, criminal justice, education, health, housing, and voting.
“Virginia has a responsibility to lead at this defining moment given its foundational contributions to the institutionalized racism that has helped define the treatment of African Americans,” said Cynthia Hudson, Chair of the Commission to Examine Racial Inequity in Virginia Law. “The Commission is ready to act with the same determination it applied in the first phase of its work, setting in motion the critical reforms we need to answer the demand and eliminate the shameful disparity between the treatment of people of color and the treatment of whites in our criminal justice system, access to education, housing, healthcare, and more. We all need to work together to undo the damage of our history, and we welcome input and support from others as we set about to do this important work.”
In its interim report issued in December, the Commission cited nearly 100 instances of language in Virginia’s Acts of Assembly and the Code of Virginia that was intended to or could have the effect of promoting or enabling racial discrimination.
“The work of the Commission has never been more critical to the public health of the Commonwealth, especially as we think about how to change specific laws that have been engrained in white supremacy and institutionalized racism,” said Dr. Janice Underwood, Chief Diversity Officer. “The administration looks forward to collaboratively examining thoughtful strategies to build intentional momentum, synergy, and a cohesive partnership with the Commission and other partners to advance a robust racial equity agenda for 2021.”
During the last legislative session, Governor Northam signed bills repealing racist laws from Virginia’s Acts of Assembly. This includes laws that blocked the desegregation of schools, banned interracial marriage, implemented a state poll tax, required election officials to separate voter registration records by race, and prevented black and white Virginians from living in the same neighborhoods and traveling on the same railcars, streetcars, and buses. While subsequent federal and state legislation and court decisions have reversed many of these Acts, the overtly discriminatory language had remained on Virginia’s books as an all but hidden reminder of the Commonwealth’s painful legacy of pervasive, deliberate racism and forced segregation.
“The Commission is particularly thankful for the student researchers from across Virginia who have spent hours and hours identifying racially discriminatory laws in need of repeal and, more recently, identifying ongoing racial disparities in the areas of housing, education, criminal justice, voting, and health,” said Andy Block, Vice-Chair of the Commission. “Their work has been indispensable, and they are now helping the Commission develop an initial set of policy responses to address these disparities. It is inspiring to see how committed this next generation of attorneys and advocates is to racial equity and inclusion.”
The full text of amended Executive Order Thirty-Two can be found here.
Those interested in learning more about the Commission to Examine Racial Inequity in Virginia Law and its work can find additional information on the Commission’s website. The Commission will issue a second report with its findings and recommendations by November 15, 2020.
Governor Northam announces $66.8 million in emergency education relief funding
Governor Ralph Northam today, June 10, 2020, announced that Virginia schools will receive $66.8 million through the federal Governor’s Emergency Education Relief (GEER) Fund to expand distance learning opportunities, fund services for students disproportionately impacted by loss of class time, and provide financial assistance to higher education students and institutions impacted by the COVID-19 pandemic.
“This funding will help Virginia provide high-quality instruction and continue the delivery of services for K-12 and higher education students during the COVID-19 pandemic,” said Governor Northam. “We are prioritizing this federal assistance to help address learning gaps caused by school closures, expand and improve internet connectivity, increase access to robust distance learning programs, and help students in need of additional financial assistance complete their post-secondary education and training.”
The GEER Fund, which was authorized under the federal Coronavirus Aid, Recovery, and Economic Security (CARES) Act, gives states the flexibility to determine how best to allocate emergency assistance to meet their educational needs.
Governor Northam is distributing $43.4 in GEER funding for the following PreK-12 priorities:
• $26.9 million to support short-term and long-term initiatives expanding high-speed internet access to all communities in the Commonwealth, including providing laptop computers and Mi-Fi devices for students without home internet access;
• $10 million to expand early childhood education and child care programs in the Commonwealth, especially for children with academic and social-emotional needs;
• $3.5 million to support the expansion of the Virtual Virginia online learning program to provide content for elementary and middle school students; allow teachers in all school divisions to use the platform to create, edit, and share content as well as provide personalized virtual instruction for all students; and expand the Virtual Virginia Professional Learning Network, in partnership with the Virginia Society for Technology, to ensure that educators and technology-support personnel have the capacity and skills to meet the demand for quality online learning; and
• $3 million to cover unfunded costs for the continuation of school-based meals programs while schools remain closed, including hazard pay for school nutrition staff.
“These initiatives will support efforts of PreK-12 schools to mitigate the impact of COVID-19 on our most vulnerable students and increase the capacity of local divisions to continue instruction and critical support services during future emergencies,” said Secretary of Education Atif Qarni. “We will also allocate flexible funding to our institutions of higher education that will allow colleges and universities to address the unique needs of their students. We trust they will maintain a focus on equity by distributing funds and services to students who are facing monumental challenges due to the pandemic.”
Approximately $23.4 million—one-third of GEER funds—will be distributed throughout Virginia’s higher education system, with $18.3 million allocated to public and private four-year institutions and Richard Bland College. Of this funding, $14.5 million will be allocated to four-year public institutions and Richard Bland College, and $3.8 million will be allocated to private, four-year Tuition Assistance Grant (TAG) eligible institutions. All of these institutions will use the one-time funding to address immediate student financial needs, cover health and safety costs associated with COVID-19, and support activities that make online learning more accessible and equitable.
GEER funds totaling $4.9 million will be distributed to the Virginia Community College System to support the following initiatives:
• One-time funding to address immediate student financial needs;
• Last-dollar scholarships for displaced adults who enroll in stackable credential programs leading to jobs in targeted industry sectors; and
• Initiatives to extend internet access into parking lots on or adjacent to the 40 campuses to provide help connect students who do not have internet subscriptions at home.
The Governor will also distribute $175,000 of GEER funds among Virginia’s five higher education centers, which provide access to college degrees and job training for in-demand careers located in parts of the Commonwealth with fewer college and university resources.
GEER funding has been made available in addition to $587.5 million allocated to the Commonwealth in May under the federal CARES Act. This included $238.6 million from the Elementary and Secondary School Education Relief (ESSER) Fund for K-12 activities. Additionally, the CARES Act provided $343.9 million for higher education through the Higher Education Emergency Relief Fund.
In addition to allocating funding directly to every local school division, the ESSER K-12 funding includes a $23.9 million state set aside to fund state-level initiatives. In Virginia, these funds will be used to meet the needs of schools in regard to special education, instruction and assessment, student social and emotional health, and COVID-19-related health and safety in school buildings and facilities.
More information on the ESSER state set aside funds will be made available through the Virginia Department of Education in the coming weeks.
Governor Northam extends Executive Orders bolstering health care workforce, giving flexibility to Medicaid providers
~ Policies help ensure adequate medical capacity, access to care during ongoing response to COVID-19 pandemic ~
Governor Ralph Northam today, June 10, 2020, extended Executive Orders Fifty-Seven and Fifty-Eight, which were originally signed in April and were due to expire on June 10.
Executive Order Fifty-Seven, originally signed on April 17, implements several policies designed to expand Virginia’s health care workforce to assist with the Commonwealth’s COVID-19 response. The order allows for the expanded use of telehealth and authorizes out-of-state licensees to provide in-state care at hospitals, nursing facilities, dialysis facilities, physician offices, and other health care facilities.
The order permits Virginia-licensed nurse practitioners and physician’s assistants with two or more years of clinical experience to practice without a collaborative agreement. It also provides additional flexibility to hospitals in the supervision of interns, residents, and fellows, and allows hospitals to use fourth-year medical students in the provision of care.
“While our key health indicators are trending in the right direction, we must remain prepared for all scenarios, including an unexpected surge in COVID-19 cases,” said Governor Northam. “Extending these two executive orders will ensure our hardworking medical professionals have the capacity and flexibility to meet the health care needs of all Virginians amid the ongoing pandemic.”
Governor Northam also extended Executive Order Fifty-Eight, originally signed April 23, which helps ensure Medicaid and Family Access to Medical Insurance Security (FAMIS) members have continued access to care during the ongoing public health emergency.
The order waives co-payments for individuals receiving coverage through the FAMIS program and streamlines admission to nursing facilities by suspending pre-admission screening requirements. It also allows Medicaid members to obtain replacements for prosthetics, orthotics, and other durable medical equipment and supplies that are lost or damaged without requiring in-person verification or paperwork.
The order also extends the allowable timeframe that personal care, respite, and companion providers can work while background checks are conducted from 30 days to 60 days. Supervision and training requirements still apply. And the order waives the 30-day public notice and comment period requirements for the Department of Medical Assistance Services, which helps the agency to communicate immediate information on flexibilities in access to care to health care providers.
The two executive orders will remain in effect for the duration of the COVID-19 state of emergency unless amended or rescinded by a further order.
The full text of amended Executive Order Fifty-Seven is available here.
The full text of amended Executive Order Fifty-Eight is available here.
For assistance, resources from across state government, and up-to-date information on COVID-19 in Virginia, please visit virginia.gov/coronavirus.
Governor Northam shares guidance for phased reopening of PreK-12 schools
~ Back to school plan informed by the collaborative process outlines steps for safely resuming in-person instruction and school activities ~
Governor Ralph Northam today, June 9, 2020, announced a phased approach that allows Virginia schools to slowly resume in-person classes for summer school and the coming academic year. The K-12 phased reopening plan was developed by the Office of the Secretary of Education, Virginia Department of Health, and the Virginia Department of Education and is informed by guidelines from the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC).
All PreK-12 schools in Virginia will be required to deliver new instruction to students for the 2020-2021 academic year, regardless of the operational status of school buildings. The PreK-12 guidance is aligned with the phases outlined in the Forward Virginia blueprint and provides opportunities for school divisions to begin offering in-person instruction to specific student groups.
“Closing our schools was a necessary step to mitigate the spread of COVID-19 and protect the health and safety of staff, students, and our communities,” said Governor Northam. “Our schools have risen to the occasion and found ways to provide remote learning opportunities, keep students engaged, continue serving meals for children who otherwise would have gone hungry, and support students and families through an immensely challenging time. Resuming in-person instruction is a high priority, but we must do so in a safe, responsible, and equitable manner that minimizes the risk of exposure to the virus and meets the needs of the Virginia students who have been disproportionately impacted by lost classroom time.”
The Virginia Department of Education (VDOE) convened numerous and diverse stakeholders through the Return to School Recovery Task Force, the Accreditation Task Force, and the Continuity for Learning Task Force this spring to inform strategies for reopening. Secretary of Education Atif Qarni held 35 strategy sessions with diverse groups of education stakeholders between May 29 and June 8 to gather their recommendations on how different reopening scenarios would impact their respective roles. The Secretary and his team engaged 800 individuals in these conversations and heard from a wide range of perspectives including English language learners, parents of students with special needs, career and technical education centers, early childhood educators, students, school nutrition workers, private school leaders, bus drivers, school psychologists, the Virginia High School League, counselors, nurses, and more.
“These plans are informed by a range of perspectives and will help ensure that we prioritize the social-emotional well-being of all of our students, their families, and educators as we go back to school this summer and fall,” said Secretary Qarni. “In-person learning is most essential for special education students, English language learners, young children, and other vulnerable students who depend upon the structure, in-person connection, and resources our school communities provide.”
Local school divisions will have discretion on how to operationalize within each phase and may choose to offer more limited in-person options than the phase permits if local public health conditions necessitate. Entry into each phase is dependent on public health gating criteria, corresponding with the Forward Virginia plan. School divisions will have the flexibility to implement plans based on the needs of their localities, within the parameters of the Commonwealth’s guidance.
The opportunities for in-person instruction in each phase are as follows:
Phase One: special education programs and child care for working families
Phase Two: Phase One plus preschool through third-grade students, English learners, and summer camps in school buildings
Phase Three: all students may receive in-person instruction as can be accommodated with strict social distancing measures in place, which may require alternative schedules that blend in-person and remote learning for students
Beyond Phase Three: divisions will resume “new-normal” operations under future guidance
Beginning with Phase Two, local divisions and private schools must submit plans to the Virginia Department of Education that include policies and procedures for implementing the Virginia Department of Health and CDC mitigation strategies. State Health Commissioner M. Norman Oliver, MD, MA has issued an Order of Public Health Emergency that requires all Virginia PreK-12 public and private schools to develop plans that demonstrate adherence to public health guidance. Public schools must also outline plans to offer new instruction to all students regardless of operational status.
Detailed information on each phase can be found in the guidance document available here.
VDOE has also developed comprehensive guidance to aid schools in planning for a return to in-person instruction and activities. “Recover, Redesign, Restart” will be made available at doe.virginia.gov tomorrow.
“School will be open for all students next year, but instruction will look different,” said Superintendent of Public Instruction Dr. James Lane. “The phased, hybrid approach allows PreK-12 students to have valuable class time and face-to-face interaction with their peers while prioritizing health and safety by ensuring physical distancing measures are maintained. This plan keeps equity at the forefront by giving divisions the opportunity to deliver in-person instruction to those who need it the most.”
In every phase, PreK-12 schools must follow CDC Guidance for Schools, including social and physical distancing, enhanced health and hygiene procedures, cleaning and disinfecting measures, and other mitigation strategies. These precautions include, but are not limited to:
Daily health screenings of students and staff
- Providing remote learning exceptions and teleworking for students and staff who are at a higher risk of severe illness
- The use of cloth face coverings by staff when at least six feet physical distancing cannot be maintained
- Encouraging the use of face coverings in students, as developmentally appropriate, in settings where physical distancing cannot be maintained
Governor Northam COVID-19 update briefing – June 9, 2020; statute removal halted, schools to reopen
Governor Northam joins the Virginia Emergency Support Team to share the latest updates on the COVID-19 response. Here are the highlights:
- Acknowledged the funeral for George Floyd. A moment of silence was held.
- Governor said, “recent events have overshadowed the pandemic.”
- Northam met with police leaders, and will also meet with activists and other leaders.
- Overall most of the state’s coronavirus numbers look good.
- Hospitals report they have enough personal protective equipment and testing capacity continues to increase.
- A total of 872 people are working as contact tracers in Virginia.
- Dr. Norm Oliver says a lab is backlogged and expects a jump in COVID-19 cases as data entered into the system.
- K-12 public schools will open for students for the 2020/2021 school year.
- School sports will begin again. Field capacity for school sports will be limited to 30% for indoor sports and 50% for outdoor sports.
- Judge halts statue removal for 10 days
