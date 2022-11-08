State News
Virginia report shows more teachers leaving the workforce than entering it
According to a Joint Legislative Audit and Review Commission report, Virginia has more teachers leaving the workforce than newly licensed teachers entering it.
Data show that 10,900 teachers left the workforce ahead of the current school year, while only 7,208 teachers with first-time licenses were hired.
The finding was part of a broader study by the commission on the COVID-19 pandemic’s impact on students and staff in K-12 public schools.
“This is a major, substantial report from a nonpartisan arm of our legislature, and it clearly points to the fact that significant new investments are needed to meet student needs and address our major teacher shortage,” said Chad Stewart, a policy analyst for the Virginia Education Association. “And the administration will show us how seriously they’re ready to respond to these recommendations based on what they choose to put into their update to the budget come December.”
JLARC found that “prior to the pandemic, there were about 800 vacant teaching positions statewide, on average.” That number rose “substantially” to about 2,800 vacant positions in October 2021 and 3,300 as of mid-August 2022.
“The majority of divisions (86 of 131) had higher teacher turnover between the 2020-21 and 2021-22 school year when compared with before the pandemic,” JLARC found. Turnover increased the most in Highland, King and Queen and Southampton counties, while vacancy rates in fall 2021 were highest in Franklin City, 32%, and Norfolk, 17%.
School divisions have relied on provisionally licensed teachers to fill vacant positions, JLARC found. During the 2021-22 school year, 9.5% of the overall teacher workforce were provisionally licensed teachers, up from 7.7% pre-pandemic. Out-of-field teachers, or those who teach a subject matter that differs from their area of certification, grew from 2.4% of the workforce pre-pandemic to 6.2% in 2021-22.
To address teacher shortages, the commission recommended providing additional funding to school divisions with increased teacher turnover for retention, signing bonuses, and offering tuition assistance for provisional license holders to become fully licensed.
Low pay and increased behavioral and mental health issues among students have contributed to lower job satisfaction for teachers, JLARC staff said. Teachers also cited a higher workload due to vacancies and a lack of respect from parents and the public as sources of dissatisfaction.
Staff said when students returned to in-person learning, teachers found classroom behaviors, student absences, and reported mental health issues had worsened.
Data show high vacancy rates for school psychologists and a 19% chronic absenteeism rate among students statewide.
Staff recommended lawmakers provide school divisions with funding for behavioral issues and classroom management training.
They also suggested lawmakers consider amending state law to clearly define direct school counseling to help reduce the number of time counselors spend on non-counseling activities and to allow qualified and licensed psychologists in other fields to be provisionally licensed.
Virginia lawmakers have taken a variety of approaches to addressing teacher shortages.
Earlier this year, the General Assembly funded 5% raises for teachers in the next two years, one-time $1,000 bonuses, and teacher signing bonuses.
In September, Gov. Glenn Youngkin issued an executive directive outlining plans to address teacher shortages through steps such as hiring retired educators.
Student academic achievement also declined during the pandemic, particularly in reading and mathematics. Last month, fourth- and eighth-grade results on the National Assessment of Educational Progress showed Virginia’s reading and math declines between 2019 and 2022.
However, JLARC found that Virginia specifically lacks a program to address the decline in elementary student math and recommended lawmakers consider creating and funding a temporary program for students who fail their math Standards of Learning tests.
Youngkin has also announced plans to combat learning loss through a $30 million investment in learning recovery grants and new partnerships with two national groups to provide educational resources and tutoring services.
Secretary of Education Aimee Guidera said officials should use JLARC’s data as a “flashlight and not as a hammer.”
Democratic Sen. Mamie Locke, D-Hampton, disagreed with the notion that learning losses are entirely due to the pandemic. She said, “the achievement gap did not start as a consequence of the pandemic. The achievement gaps were there prior to the pandemic, and the pandemic exacerbated the problem.”
by Nathaniel Cline, Virginia Mercury
Virginia Mercury is part of States Newsroom, a network of news bureaus supported by grants and a coalition of donors as a 501c(3) public charity. Virginia Mercury maintains editorial independence. Contact Editor Sarah Vogelsong for questions: info@virginiamercury.com. Follow Virginia Mercury on Facebook and Twitter.
State News
Attorney General Miyares announces $15 million multistate settlements over 2015 Experian data breach
Richmond, VA – Attorney General Jason Miyares announced today that Virginia will receive a total of $346,085.82 from two multistate settlements with Experian Information Solutions, Inc. (“Experian”) and T-Mobile USA, Inc. (“T-Mobile”) concerning a 2015 data breach. Experian’s breach compromised the personal information of more than 15 million individuals and 340,004 Virginians who submitted credit applications with cellular phone service provider T-Mobile. Under the settlements, the companies have agreed to improve their data security practices and to pay the states a combined amount of more than $15 million.
“The 2015 data breach affected hundreds of thousands of Virginians, putting their personal information at risk. Companies like T-Mobile and Experian have a responsibility to ensure the safety of consumers’ information, and when they fail, they have to be held accountable,” said Attorney General Miyares.
In September 2015, Experian, one of the big-three credit reporting bureaus, reported it had experienced a data breach in which an unauthorized actor gained access to part of Experian’s network storing personal information on behalf of its client, T-Mobile. The breach involved information associated with consumers who had applied for T-Mobile postpaid services and device financing between September 2013 and September 2015, including names, addresses, dates of birth, Social Security numbers, identification numbers (such as driver’s license and passport numbers), and related information used in T-Mobile’s own credit assessments. Neither Experian’s consumer credit database nor T-Mobile’s own systems were compromised in the breach.
The multistate coalition obtained separate settlements from Experian and T-Mobile in connection with the 2015 data breach. Under a $12.67 million settlement, Experian has agreed to strengthen its due diligence and data security practices going forward. Those include:
- Prohibition against misrepresentations to its clients regarding the extent to which Experian protects the privacy and security of personal information;
- Implementation of a comprehensive Information Security Program incorporating zero-trust principles, regular executive-level reporting, and enhanced employee training;
- Due diligence provisions requiring the company to properly vet acquisitions and evaluate data security concerns prior to integration;
- Data minimization and disposal requirements, including specific efforts aimed at reducing the use of Social Security numbers as identifiers; and
- Specific security requirements include encryption, segmentation, patch management, intrusion detection, firewalls, access controls, logging and monitoring, penetration testing, and risk assessments.
The settlement also requires Experian to offer five years of free credit monitoring services to affected consumers and two free copies of their credit reports annually during that timeframe. This is in addition to the four years of credit monitoring services already offered to affected consumers— two of which were offered by Experian in the wake of the breach and two that were secured through a separate 2019 class action settlement. The deadlines to enroll in these prior offerings have since passed.
If you were a class member in the 2019 class action settlement, you are eligible to enroll in these extended credit monitoring services. Affected consumers can enroll in the five-year extended credit monitoring services and find more information on eligibility here or at www.tmobileapplicant2015eisdatabreachsettlement.com. The enrollment window will remain open for six months.
In a separate $2.43 million settlement, T-Mobile has agreed to detailed vendor management provisions designed to strengthen its vendor oversight going forward. Those include:
- Implementation of a Vendor Risk Management Program;
- Maintenance of a T-Mobile vendor contract inventory, including vendor criticality ratings based on the nature and type of information that the vendor receives or maintains;
- Imposition of contractual data security requirements on T-Mobile’s vendors and sub-vendors, including related to segmentation, passwords, encryption keys, and patching;
- Establishment of vendor assessment and monitoring mechanisms; and
- Appropriate action in response to vendor non-compliance, up to contract termination.
The settlement with T-Mobile does not concern the unrelated, massive data breach announced by T-Mobile in August 2021, which is still under investigation by a multistate coalition of Attorneys General.
Attorney General Miyares’ Computer Crime Section and Consumer Protection Section handled this matter on behalf of Virginia.
State News
Predictions and endorsements ahead of midterms and more Va. headlines
• In an appearance Sunday on ABC’s “This Week,” Gov. Glenn Youngkin predicted Republicans will win full control of Congress in the midterms and dodged questions about whether the GOP should try to impeach President Joe Biden.—ABC News
• Anti-Trump Republican Liz Cheney endorsed Democratic Rep. Abigail Spanberger in Virginia’s closely watched 7th District race, saying Spanberger is “dedicated to working across the aisle to find solutions.”—Washington Post
• Some Hampton Roads voters (and former Vice President Mike Pence) are confused about Norfolk no longer being part of the competitive 2nd Congressional District, where Democrat Elaine Luria is facing Republican Jen Kiggans.—Virginian-Pilot
• Youngkin signaled he would not support a proposal from Sen. Amanda Chase, R-Chesterfield, to ban medical gender transitions by minors. “I do believe that, at the end of the day, these are decisions that are going to have to be made between parents, a child and a trusted physician,” the governor said.—WRIC
• A former Virginia French teacher who now lives in France is asking the Supreme Court of Virginia to reinstate his free speech and religious freedom lawsuit after he was fired for refusing to use a transgender student’s preferred pronouns.—Associated Press
• A race for a seat on the Loudoun County School Board has become a “microcosm of LGBTQ identity politics.”—Washington Post
• Virginia ranks among the bottom third of states in public health spending, according to a new state report, and was one of seven states to reduce spending prior to the COVID-19 pandemic.—Cardinal News
• Roanoke County is struggling to find retired law enforcement officers willing to take part-time jobs as school resource officers. The positions are funded by state grant money.—Roanoke Times
• Washington County is the latest Southwest Virginia jurisdiction taking steps to try to use local power to restrict abortion.—Bristol Herald Courier
• Southwest Virginia’s Mountain Lake Lodge has opened a “Dirty Dancing” shop to try to capitalize on its ties to the famous 1987 movie. “The shop has also been styled after the dance studio where Johnny taught Baby to dance.”—Richmond Times-Dispatch
by Staff Report, Virginia Mercury
Virginia Mercury is part of States Newsroom, a network of news bureaus supported by grants and a coalition of donors as a 501c(3) public charity. Virginia Mercury maintains editorial independence. Contact Editor Sarah Vogelsong for questions: info@virginiamercury.com. Follow Virginia Mercury on Facebook and Twitter.
State News
Gov. Youngkin wants a small modular reactor. What exactly is that?
Within the span of two months, Republican Gov. Glenn Youngkin made it clear he wants Virginia to be a leader in the use of nuclear technology, specifically by having a small modular reactor operational in Southwest Virginia within the next decade.
He first announced the new focus at the unveiling of his statewide energy plan, a document every Virginia governor is required by law to craft, in early October. He then leaned in on it by proposing a $10 million fund for energy innovation efforts, half of which would be devoted to the deployment of an SMR.
Critics of Youngkin’s energy plan were quick to say small modular reactors are in their infancy compared to already deployable and scalable renewable energy technologies.
Nuclear generation has been around for decades, but SMRs are an emerging advanced form of technology. The first three are expected to be deployed in different parts of the country by the decade’s end.
While Virginia has had two traditional nuclear plants in operation for years, the smaller nuclear reactors are unique in how they function and the fuel they use. However, many of the concerns that come with nuclear technology — such as waste, operational requirements and costs — also accompany SMRs.
How do SMRs work?
SMRs are designed to be a “plug and play” form of nuclear generation in the sense that they can be manufactured at a factory and then installed at a site, according to an August report commissioned by the National Association of Regulatory Utility Commissioners.
Whereas many of the country’s current large nuclear reactors were built to generate between 300 and over 1,000 megawatts, SMRs are intended to generate between 20 to 300 megawatts of power in a baseload capacity. There are also microreactors, generating between 1 and 20 megawatts of power, that are about 1% of the size of traditional reactor models.
Youngkin to propose funding for small modular nuclear reactors
Nuclear reactors generate heat through fission, or the slamming of atoms into one other. This process is carried out using fuel assemblies of rods filled with uranium pellets.
Uranium atoms can be split easily. When atoms split, radioactive isotopes are created. Uranium is commonly found in rocks all around the world, but the specific type used in nuclear energy production, U-235, is rare.
Once the heat has been generated, it can be used to make steam that turns turbines to generate electricity primarily in two ways: through boiling-water reactors or pressurized water reactors. In the former, water is boiled to produce steam. In the latter, steam is produced by exchanging heat from a primary loop of water traveling through the core at high pressure to a second lower-pressure loop.
Traditional reactors use water for their processes, but advanced reactors like SMRs can use molten salt, liquid metals like sodium or lead, or gases like helium or carbon dioxide. These approaches allow them to operate at higher temperatures, with higher efficiency rates and potentially less radioactive waste.
Along with being more efficient than traditional nuclear, SMRs are being endorsed by the federal government because they offer certain safety features that don’t require operators, according to Alice Caponiti, a deputy assistant secretary for the U.S. Department of Energy.
Where does the fuel come from?
SMRs run on an enriched form of uranium, a mineral once mined in the United States but now sourced primarily internationally. In 2020, just over a quarter of uranium purchases for U.S. reactors came from each Canada and Kazakhstan, with an additional 19% from Russia, 13% from Australia, and 9% from Uzbekistan, according to NARUC.
The Fukushima nuclear disaster in 2011 led to many new reactor projects being canceled, creating a global oversupply of uranium. Competing energy sources like natural gas and wind also caused several U.S. mining companies to halt their operations permanently.
Today, the U.S. has only two uranium mines operating in Wyoming, one mill operating in Utah, and one enrichment plant operating in New Mexico. A conversion plant, which adapts the fuel for reactors, in Ohio is set to restart next year, NARUC found.
Whereas the current nuclear fleet relies on what’s known as “low-enriched uranium,” advanced reactors like SMRs rely on “high-assay low-enriched uranium,” or HALEU. This fuel has a higher concentration of uranium, allowing reactors to operate more efficiently. Russia is the only country with commercially available HALEU enrichment capabilities.
Once uranium pellets are stacked into rods that are bundled together to make a fuel assembly, trucks transport them to reactor sites where the assemblies stay in bins until needed, according to the U.S. Energy Information Administration. The uranium is only mildly radioactive at this point.
Dominion Energy, which operates Virginia’s only two nuclear plants, said in its 2022 integrated resource plan that the company intends to add a small modular reactor to its fleet by 2032.
Scott Miller, manager of nuclear communications and media relations at Dominion, said, “all indications are that, right now, uranium for future SMRs will come from the same supply chain sources that provide uranium for the existing fleet.”
The Virginia-headquartered Lightbridge is working to develop an advanced nuclear fuel source that can operate at a cooler temperature than standard fuel requires.
How is waste handled?
Nuclear fuel must be treated after use to allow radioactive decay and cooling safely.
That process begins by storing the fuel in water-cooled pools for about five to seven years, the NARUC report details. It’s then transported to large concrete stainless steel containers for storage.
Because the U.S. doesn’t have a permanent repository for used nuclear fuel, casks must be stored onsite. A video of Dominion energy’s nuclear processes shows the fuel being stored in large structures.
“Surry and North Anna have been storing their spent nuclear fuel for 50 years safely,” Miller said.
A plan to store spent fuel permanently at Yucca Mountain in Nevada was halted due to state pushback.
“All of the fuel we’ve produced to date could fit on the size of a football field, three meters high,” Caponiti said.
But while boosters tout SMRs’ efficiencies, one research paper determined that the waste they create is “more voluminous and chemically/physically reactive” than that generated by traditional nuclear reactors.
A DOE spokesperson said work on a system for the final disposal of the fuel and how to handle future spent SMR fuels is underway.
What will it take to get one SMR operational?
The federal government has contracted with three companies to get small modular reactors functioning by the end of the decade.
Those include a light water reactor by NuScale in Idaho, a sodium-cooled reactor by TerraPower in Wyoming, and a gas-cooled reactor by X-Energy in Washington. All are expected to be operational by 2029.
According to a Virginia Nuclear Energy Consortium report, over 60 private-industry nuclear operations in the state are working on engineering, manufacturing, security, staffing, or infrastructure. One of those is Lynchburg-based BWX Technologies, which is involved with the building of a GE small modular reactor in Canada by the end of the decade.
How the company will be involved in reaching Youngkin’s goal is unknown, president and CEO Rex Geveden said in an interview with the Mercury, as “there’s been no reactor selected, no architecture, no technology type selection.” But it will be in the supply chain somewhere, he added.
Despite those plans, Geoff Fettus, a nuclear, climate, and clean energy program lawyer with the Natural Resources Defense Council said he is skeptical an SMR can be operational in Virginia within a decade.
“We especially don’t think it will be operational in a free market capacity this decade or maybe the next,” Fettus said, considering competition with “cheaper, safer, faster, cleaner renewables.”
How much do they cost?
NARUC estimated that capital costs of SMRs are cheaper than those for other advanced and conventional nuclear reactors, at about $5,969 per kilowatt per hour, compared to about $6,432 or $7,740, respectively.
Further, reusing retiring coal plants for SMRs can create savings, as nuclear require far less acreage than solar or wind.
“Many new advanced nuclear reactor designs currently in development do not require water to cool the reactor and are, therefore, not bound by the access and availability of water from nearby rivers, lakes, or oceans,” the NARUC report added.
However, while SMRs are more cost-effective than fossil fuel plants to operate, costs associated with recent projects in South Carolina, Georgia, and Idaho have triggered concerns.
NuScale says it can generate power at $58 per megawatt-hour, but some estimate SMR power costs could reach $200 per megawatt-hour.
Geveden acknowledged that advanced reactor projects “may not be quite as cheap as wind and solar in the beginning, but it gets more competitive when you evaluate it over the life of the plant.”
Still, Walton Shepherd, Virginia policy director with the NRDC, said SMR technology just isn’t necessary.
“On the hottest summer day, we still have an excess of 20% extra capacity beyond what we need,” Shepherd said. “The notion that we need to go after this currently non-existent power technology to meet a need that has already been met, it’s like building a Mars spaceship to drive down to the corner grocery store.”
by Charlie Paullin, Virginia Mercury
Virginia Mercury is part of States Newsroom, a network of news bureaus supported by grants and a coalition of donors as a 501c(3) public charity. Virginia Mercury maintains editorial independence. Contact Editor Sarah Vogelsong for questions: info@virginiamercury.com. Follow Virginia Mercury on Facebook and Twitter.
State News
Virginia has a ‘Victims of Communism Memorial Day’
Election Day is this week’s marquee event, but Virginia has another little-known day on its November calendar: the Victims of Communism Memorial Day, which the commonwealth has recognized since 2018 on Nov. 7.
“Based on the economic philosophies of Karl Marx, communism has proven incompatible with the ideals of liberty, prosperity, and dignity of human life and has given rise to such infamous totalitarian dictators as Joseph Stalin, Mao Tse-Tung, Ho Chi Minh, and Pol Pot,” declares the joint resolution creating the day, which was passed by both the House of Delegates and state Senate during the 2018 session.
Since then, other states have adopted nearly identical resolutions, following model language crafted by the conservative nonprofit American Legislative Exchange Council later in 2018.
According to the Victims of Communism Memorial Foundation in Washington, D.C., Virginia was the first state to designate the day. Alabama, Florida, Texas, and Utah have also passed such resolutions, with eight others considering them.
Virginia’s resolution was proposed by former Del. Mark Cole, R-Spotsylvania, and co-patroned by a bipartisan group of lawmakers that included Democratic Dels. Kathy Tran, D-Fairfax, and Mark Keam, D-Fairfax.
Both Tran and Keam, who stepped down from the House earlier this fall, fled Vietnam with their families as children.
Among the information included in Virginia’s and others’ Victims of Communism Memorial Day resolution is the statement that “communist regimes worldwide have killed more than 100 million people.” The claim stems from the 1997 “Black Book of Communism” and has been criticized by some scholars as inflated or as obscuring deaths linked to capitalism, such as those connected with the Atlantic slave trade.
The Victims of Communism Memorial Foundation, a nonprofit organization authorized by a unanimous act of Congress in 1993, writes on its website that “positive attitudes toward communism and socialism are at an all-time high in the United States. We have a solemn obligation to expose the lies of Marxism for the naïve who say they are willing to give collectivism another chance.”
The group’s board is chaired by Edwin Feulner, founder and former president of the conservative Heritage Foundation. Jay Katzen, a former Republican Virginia delegate from Fauquier, was the foundation’s president until he died in 2020.
The Charlottesville chapter of the Democratic Socialists of America said in an email that increasingly positive attitudes towards communism and socialism are “not surprising, given the massive increase in wealth inequality in recent years.”
“It is time to look past the blatant demonization of Marx and socialism coming from right-wing organizations like the Victims of Communism Memorial Foundation,” the group wrote. “Marx inspired some of the most important humanitarian causes in human history, and followers of his philosophy have contributed incredible things to our society. Marxists inspired the growth of trade unionism in the 19th and 20th centuries, which brought health care, paid leave, eight-hour work days and weekends to millions.”
by Sarah Vogelsong, Virginia Mercury
Virginia Mercury is part of States Newsroom, a network of news bureaus supported by grants and a coalition of donors as a 501c(3) public charity. Virginia Mercury maintains editorial independence. Contact Editor Sarah Vogelsong for questions: info@virginiamercury.com. Follow Virginia Mercury on Facebook and Twitter.
State News
Richmond sends ambulance to Ukraine
A Richmond ambulance is on its way to Ukraine.
On Friday, the ambulance authority for Virginia’s capital city joined in on an initiative known as Ambulances for Ukraine that aims to send vehicles filled with medical supplies overseas to that country as it fights Russia.
“Throughout this war, the people of Ukraine have displayed incredible courage in the face of Russia’s unrelenting attacks,” Sen. Mark Warner, D-Va., said. “It is inspiring to see communities across Virginia step up and support the fight for democracy.”
Three state health systems — HCA Virginia, VCU Health, and the Northern Virginia Emergency Response System — coordinated with the Virginia Hospital and Healthcare Association and the Richmond Ambulance Authority to donate medical supplies for the ambulance.
U.S. Ambulances for Ukraine was launched in March 2022 by Illinois-based OSF HealthCare Vice President of Government Relations Christopher Manson.
Since then, the effort has sent 18 ambulances filled with medical supplies to the country and other medical equipment. The Richmond ambulance will be the 20th.
“With all of the problems and nuances in this country, we should never doubt for one moment that we are the good guys,” Warner said.
by Meghan McIntyre, Virginia Mercury
Virginia Mercury is part of States Newsroom, a network of news bureaus supported by grants and a coalition of donors as a 501c(3) public charity. Virginia Mercury maintains editorial independence. Contact Editor Sarah Vogelsong for questions: info@virginiamercury.com. Follow Virginia Mercury on Facebook and Twitter.
State News
Early voting nears 1 million mark in Virginia
RICHMOND, Va. – Thousands of Virginians used a warm November Saturday to cast ballots on the final day of early voting.
Lawmakers passed a series of election reform measures in recent years that expand the voting period and allow for no-excuse absentee voting or early voting.
Virginia voters will elect a member to the U.S. House of Representatives in all of the state’s 11 congressional districts, with varying districts also voting on local candidates and initiatives. Over 1 million absentee ballots were requested, according to the Virginia Department of Elections. Over 940,000 ballots have been received as of Nov. 7. Over 680,000 ballots were returned in person, and over 226,000 ballots were mailed.
Polls were open on weekdays except for the two Saturdays preceding the election. A steady line of people waited five to 10 minutes outside the Henrico County Western Government Center to vote Saturday. Some people waited longer than they might on Election Day but appreciated the convenience of checking voting off their to-do list.
He said that Henrico County general registrar Mark Coakley has held the position for 18 years. Coakley, who studied political science in college, said he chose to be a part of the political process because it’s been a passion of his since he was a young adult.
“I’m really excited for voters showing up,” Coakley said. “Today, and on Election Day.”
Voters are happy with this shift, he said.
“With early voting, the voters get to choose to wait in line at 8:30 on a Saturday morning,” Coakley said. “It’s their choice — they’re not forced to vote on a Tuesday after a long workday.”
Alan Wagner is a voter who lives in Henrico County, parts of which are in congressional District 1. Wagner is concerned about crime, and the economy—especially the rising costs of items due to inflation, he said.
“I’m afraid to go into downtown Richmond sometimes,” Wagner said. “And the gas and food prices are outrageous.”
He said this is the first year Wagner voted early in four decades of voting. He decided to vote early due to the uncertainty of his work schedule on Election Day.
“I’m really busy working 10-hour shifts,” Wagner said. “I don’t know what the lines will look like at the precinct after 5 o’clock on Tuesday.”
Coakley said that Virginia residents have more of a voice in elections, such as midterms, when they choose representatives to speak on their behalf in Congress. But turnout is always higher in a presidential election. According to the state’s Department of Elections, almost 2.7 million early votes were cast in 2020 in Virginia. For the gubernatorial election last year, over 1.1 million people voted early, according to the Virginia Public Access Project, or VPAP.
Although voter turnout in the 2018 midterm election was historic, Coakley said an expanded time frame for early voting did not exist, which makes turnout comparisons more difficult.
“These laws weren’t put in place in 2018,” Coakley said. “But they have caused an increase in early voting.”
For example, over 330,000 early votes were cast in 2018 in Virginia, and that number will likely be at least three times higher this year, according to data from the Virginia Department of Elections. But, 1.2 million more people voted in 2018 than in the previous midterm election. It remains to be seen if turnout this year will reach similar participation.
There is a 70% return rate of absentee ballots overall in Virginia as of Nov. 7, with the lowest district return rate at 64% and the highest at 76%, according to the Virginia Department of Elections.
Election Day is Nov. 8. Absentee ballots must be postmarked by that date and received by noon three days after the election to count. Voters can find their polling place on the Virginia Department of Elections website. Voters can also register to vote on Election Day, though they will be given a provisional ballot.
Chloe Hawkins
Capital News Service
Capital News Service is a program of Virginia Commonwealth University’s Robertson School of Media and Culture. Students in the program provide state government coverage for a variety of media outlets in Virginia.
Wind: 5mph NNW
Humidity: 37%
Pressure: 30.44"Hg
UV index: 0
57/37°F
64/52°F