Community Events
Virginia SAR receives National Sons of the American Revolution Awards for excellence
On July 24, 2021, the Colonel James Wood II Chapter of the Virginia Society Sons of the American Revolution was presented with National Sons of the American Revolution Awards for excellence. They received the Number 1 rating in very large chapters in the Nation in four competitions.
Virginia Society Sons of the American Revolution won the Liberty Bell Americanism Award for the most complete programs and activities during the previous calendar year that created, supported or promoted a better understanding of the SAR and fundamental American traditions. They were presented with the President General’s Streamer for accumulating the most points awarded for various program activities. They won the President General’s Cup for conducting the best overall programs and activities during the previous calendar year. Finally, the CJWII Chapter was recognized as the top chapter in it’s category for support to Veterans Programs.
Community Events
Bargain-hunters flock to now legendary Route 11 yard crawl
“Don’t give up, don’t get pale, straight ahead, for more yard sale.”
It is going to be a fantastic, festive day, attracting tons of people who are visiting the Lower Shenandoah Valley for the first time. The Valley’s stunning summer scenery, with lush greens and spectacular mountain views will provide each newcomer with an unforgettable experience to take back home and tell family and friends. Folks from all over the country are becoming interested in the event. Vendors within the mid-Atlantic area recognize the Yard Crawl as a major happening for selling product. The Yard Crawl has morphed into a cultural phenomenon and an economic boon to the small towns of the Valley community.
Each year more and more people are participating in the Route 11 (Old Valley Pike) Yard Crawl. A yearly event since 2005 (Stephens City and Middletown joined in 2008), held during the second Saturday in August; the Yard Crawl is a 43-mile-long yard sale that stretches from Stephens City’s Newtown Commons through seven historic small towns to New Market. As many as 1,000 vendors will be set up along the route and an average of 30,000 to 40,000 vehicles will rubberneck their way through each town. Over 3,000 individual sellers will clear their attics, basements, garages and carports and set up for the marathon event.
The Route 11 Yard Crawl is a partnership of the Valley Towns of Stephens City, Middletown, Strasburg, Woodstock, Edinburg, Mt. Jackson and New Market, the Shenandoah County Chamber of Commerce and the Shenandoah County Tourism Office. It is all about experiencing the heart and soul of small-town America.
The Yard Crawl is celebrating (Saturday, August 14) its 16th anniversary of flea market madness! It’s Virginia’s longest yard crawl, offering miles of yard sales, food trucks, fresh produce stands and indescribable family fun. The Crawl typically includes private residences, businesses and popup vendors who set out tables of sale items in empty parking lots, parks and sidewalks filled with tents and trailers, drawing crowds of yard crawlers and frugal shoppers along the route. Saleable items can include antiques, vintage collectibles, books, jewelry, furniture, tools, clothing, sporting goods, toys and the most unusual objects imaginable. Just start fantasizing about all the incredible treasures waiting to be discovered! It is almost Yard Sale Heaven.
Local businesses can count on a 30% increase above normal summer revenue. The Crawl attracts thousands of visitors from around Virginia and other neighboring states and is a godsend for area restaurants, hotels and small businesses. The Crawl is a huge economic driver for the small-town communities to include our area nonprofits. The event has encouraged additional yard sales on adjoining days, soliciting tourism dollars from bargain-hunters and summer travelers alike.
Dudley Rinker, Chair of the Lions Club Yard Crawl Committee says, “business in Stephens City has increased with calls for more vendor spaces this year.” There are approximately 90 vendor spaces allotted at Newtown Commons on Main Street (where the yard crawl begins on the north end). The Commons are at 75% capacity, but rentals are filling quickly and there is a need to expand spaces at the Old School lot on the south of town,” Rinker said. Currently Lions Club has 17 spaces rented at the Old School and can expand to 50 spaces, if needed. The vendor spaces are 16′ X 20′ and cost $20 per spot. “Vendors can join spaces if they require additional room,” Rinker said. According to the Lions Club website, profits from the rentals provide financial and human resource support to sight/hearing conservation, youth activities and community improvement.
Former Lions Chair, Jack Treece, claims about one third of the residents living on Main Street also set up on front porches to sell their own wares. “Between vendors and locals as many as 400 people can be selling product within the Stephens City town limits,” Treece said.
Rick Kriebel, Manager of Collections and Programs, Newtown History Center, says he has 16 vendor spaces (front porch, south yard and parkway) for rent with excellent locations. Kriebel cites many prime spots are still available. Kim Begnaud, Trinity Lutheran Church Community Outreach Minister, has 10 designated spaces for rent in the church parking lot on Main Street. “However, all spots have been taken,” Begnaud reported.
Yard Crawlers can prepare for the event by bringing small bills and change to make shopping more convenient, but also may get you a discount by enabling a smoother transaction for the vendor. The Crawl officially opens at 7 a.m. on Saturday, but the stores and antiques sellers typically welcome early birds. Some Route 11-yard crawl vendors setup on the Friday before and traffic usually begins to pick up on Route 11 by early Friday afternoon. Saturday is the prime travel day and traffic will be stop and go for the entire stretch of Valley Pike. Adept shoppers begin on Friday or early Saturday before the event to locate any rare or collectible items for cherry-picking at daybreak.
By the end of this epic day folks are doing a lot of “lookie loo” shopping, driving slowly by the roadside stands and viewing from the car. Churches, businesses and civic organizations sell snacks, boxed lunches and beverages all along this historic thoroughfare. Bring bottled water to stay hydrated. Stow away nylon rope, lashing straps or bungee cords to tie down any oversized purchases.
The event will be held rain or shine. Expect traffic congestion along Route 11 most of the day. Watch for pedestrians crossing Route 11. Navigate streets carefully, as pedestrians get distracted by displays and may appear to meander across the street without watching for oncoming traffic. Park vehicles completely off the road and do not block driveways. No double parking is permitted along the route.
May God continue to bless our Shenandoah Valley communities.
Community Events
Eighth annual Wits for Wellness 5K Run/Walk scheduled for Saturday, Sept. 18
If you’re planning on joining this year’s Wits for Wellness 5K Run/Walk, now is a good time to start training and to register.
The 5K will start at 9 a.m. Saturday, Sept. 18 at LFCC’s Middletown Campus. Register by Sept. 1 and pay the early-registration fee of $20. After that, the registration fee is $25. Members of the Shenandoah Valley Runners receive a $1 discount.
Awards will be given to the top three male and top three female runners in each age group.
“We are excited to be partnering with Anthem and United Bank for the 8th annual Wits for Wellness 5k,” said Heath, Physical Education and Recreation Professor Stacey Ellis. “With their support, we will be able to further contribute to student scholarships. Race day will continue to be a family friendly walking or running event, and we are excited for the community to join us on the Middletown campus on Sept. 18.”
To learn more or register, visit lfcc.edu/5k.
Community Events
Sons of the American Revolution retire 34 worn United States Flags
On July 24, 2021, the Colonel James Wood II Chapter of the Virginia Society Sons of the American Revolution presented a Flag Retirement Certificate to the Wayside Inn, Middletown, Virginia, for a ceremony conducted June 14, 2021, to retire 34 worn United States Flags. Flags that become unserviceable are burned in a formal ceremony to show respect for the service the flag rendered the country as the symbol of a free country. The ceremony was held at sundown as the normal time to retire the colors for the day.
Dale Corey emcee’d the event with the color guard commanded by Marc Robinson. A three round musket salute was fired to begin the official burning. All members participating in the ceremony took turns retiring a flag.
The Wayside Inn is a wonderful location for the SAR to perform it’s ceremonies, with it’s long, rich history as the longest continuously operating inn in America, being founded in 1797. The next scheduled flag retirement at the Inn will be November 13th, and all are encouraged to join.
Community Events
Phoenix Project announces the 6th Annual Wine Pull
Last year we did not get to hold our annual Wine Pull due to COVID. We are so excited that we are able to have this fun fundraising event this year, so be sure to get your tickets!
- Where: Front Royal Golf Club (902 Country Club Road | Front Royal, VA 22630)
- Date: October 14, 2021
- Time: 5:00-7:00 pm
- Entertainment by: Mandatory Fun
- Tickets: $45.00
Tickets are available at the Phoenix Project office, through Board Members, or online through Eventbrite. Every ticket purchased includes food, hand-painted wine glass, a glass of wine, and a bottle of wine or wine tasting certificate.
Raffle tickets can also be purchased at the event for: Basket raffles and other auction items, and the Kate Spade Purse Raffle @ $10.00 per ticket.
Come on out and have some fun while supporting our mission: Ensuring freedom from all forms of domestic violence through Empowerment, Education, and Community.
Phoenix Project
222 S Royal Ave
Front Royal, VA 22630
Office: 540-635-2302
24/7 Hotline: 540-635-2300
Community Events
Sons of the American Revolution reenact the 1758 election of George Washington to the House of Burgesses
On July 24, 2021, the Colonel James Wood II Chapter (CJWII) of the Virginia Society Sons of the American Revolution (SAR) participated in a commemoration and reenactment of the 1758 election of George Washington to the House of Burgesses. The event was sponsored by Mercer’s Company reenactment group led by Tony Elar. Also participating was the French and Indian War Foundation (FIWF) and received support from the Virginia Beer Museum. The Museum crafted a beer using the formula George Washington used at Mount Vernon to celebrate the occasion.
The House of Burgesses was created in 1642 as an instrument of government with the royal governor and the Council of State. After Virginia declared independence, the House became the House of Delegates as the lower house of the General Assembly. Elections at that time were conducted by voice vote of landowners. The county sheriff, a clerk and a representative of each candidate would sit at a table. The elector approached the table and openly voiced his vote. Each voter had two votes.
George Washington ran for election to the House of Burgesses from Frederick County in 1755 and lost to Hugh West and Thomas Swearingen. In 1758, Washington ran again. As he was involved in the French and Indian War, Colonel James Wood managed his campaign and represented him at the election. Wood obtained 160 gallons of alcoholic drinks, distributing them free to 391 voters in Frederick County. Running with Washington were Thomas Bryan Martin, Hugh West and Thomas Swearingen. West and Swearingen were the incumbents in the House of Burgesses. Washington and Martin were elected, with Washington successfully gaining reelection in 1761. In 1765, he ran and won a seat to represent Fairfax County, which he held until 1775 when the American Revolutionary War broke out.
At the commemoration event, individuals portraying the four candidates were seated at a table with Jim Moyer of Mercer’s Company and the FIWF monitoring the election. Participating from the CJWII were Dale Corey, Thomas “Chip” Daniel, Erick Moore, Brett Osborn, Allan Phillips, Tom Reed and Marc Robinson.
Community Events
LFCC holds National Night Out Tuesday, Aug. 3 at the Middletown Campus
The public is invited to LFCC’s Middletown Campus for National Night Out, from 6-9 pm. Tuesday, August 3, 2021. The event is being hosted by LFCC Police Department, Middletown Police Department, and Stephens City Police Department.
National Night Out is a great way to meet the police officers, who will be joined by members of the Frederick County Sheriff’s Office, Virginia State Police, and Middletown’s and Stephens City’s fire and rescue departments.
In addition to free food, demonstrations, prizes and giveaways, and hands-on activities, there will be a special appearance by an Aircare helicopter.
“We hope our community will take this opportunity to get to know their local police officers, EMTs, and firefighters, while enjoying a night of fun and excitement,” said LFCC Police Chief Bruce Coor.
National Night Out first started in August 1984 and is a chance to build community, promote police-community partnerships and create camaraderie among neighbors, according to the National Association of Town Watch website.
Wind: 4mph N
Humidity: 38%
Pressure: 30.01"Hg
UV index: 5
81/59°F
82/61°F