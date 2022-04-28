State News
Virginia schools look to fill over a thousand teacher vacancies
RICHMOND, Va. – Krysti Albus taught multiple subjects for 20 years and now teaches early childhood special education. She saw many colleagues leave the classroom in the middle of the year for better-paying corporate jobs.
“What we have had to go through to have a net income of 30-some thousand dollars a year, but to also have the increased expectations that we have had to have during this pandemic, has been unreal,” Albus said.
Schools in Virginia are facing a critical teacher shortage, according to Adria Hoffman, president of the Virginia Association of Colleges and Teacher Educators.
The teacher shortage has resulted in about 1,000 to 1,200 unfilled positions statewide, according to Hoffman.
“It’s not just about how many teachers are we missing, but also how many human beings who care about kids and understand human development and child development,” Hoffman said.
Teacher shortages were something the state grappled with before the pandemic. Former Gov. Terry McAuliffe said in a 2018 Washington Post article that the “teacher shortage will be the steepest education challenge” that his successor would face.
Teaching vacancies increased by nearly 62% from the 2018-19 school year to the 2020-21 school year, according to an article published by Virginia Mercury. That resulted in an increase from 877 vacant positions to 1,420.
Data from an annual Virginia Department of Education report in October 2021 showed over 2,500 teaching vacancies. The numbers have likely changed, but school divisions do not report daily, weekly or monthly data on unfilled positions, according to the VDOE.
School districts with the highest student populations, such as Fairfax County with more than 178,000 students and Prince William County with around 90,000, currently have hundreds of vacancies, according to representatives for both counties.
Fairfax County Public Schools, as of April, has around 200 teaching vacancies, according to media outreach specialist Jennifer Sellers. The school is “1% shy of being fully staffed,” Sellers stated.
The numbers are typical of trends over the last few years and don’t indicate a shortage, Sellers stated.
Prince William County Public Schools has 453 vacant positions. Prince William County hires between 700 to 900 teachers per year on average, according to Diana Gulotta, PWCS communications director.
Richmond City Public Schools, with over 21,000 students, has listed at least 90 open teacher vacancies this year.
Filling a “leaky bucket”
Schools are filling these open positions by hiring individuals who carry provisional licenses, according to Hoffman. The licenses allow individuals to start teaching without completing teacher preparation programs, according to Hoffman. They must obtain full licensure requirements before the provisional license expires. However, these individuals have significant attrition rates, according to Hoffman.
“Recruiting pools of people and making it easier for them to enter doesn’t actually solve the crisis,” Hoffman said. “I equate it to filling a leaky bucket.”
The pandemic also caused many educators to be out on sick leave for weeks at a time due to COVID-19, according to Hoffman. This led to schools utilizing staff members who traditionally don’t work in the classrooms to alleviate the shortage.
Office administrators, superintendents, professional learning coordinators, and curriculum specialists across the state were deployed to be full-time substitute teachers for months at a time, according to Hoffman.
The Virginia Retirement System is also being used as a critical teacher shortage recruiting resource. Employees who retired through a VRS position, and who hold a state Board of Education license can apply for temporary teacher or administrator positions only in designated critical shortage positions. They can continue to receive retirement benefits while teaching.
Contributing issues
As the retention rate continues to drop, Hoffman said better working conditions, pay raises, and infrastructure improvements will likely help retain teachers.
Many schools need infrastructure improvements as they lack updated ventilation systems or windows that open, Hoffman said. This creates bad air quality, which can hurt those who are either immunocompromised or live with such individuals at home, according to Hoffman.
“Even losing 1, 2, or 3% of your workforce due to lack of safe and clean air quality makes an impact,” Hoffman said.
Lawmakers amended the state budget last year to put $250 million from the American Rescue Plan Act toward improvements to school ventilation systems. School districts were required to fully match their allotment.
Denise Johnson, associate dean of teacher education and community engagement at the College of William and Mary, conducted an exit interview of teachers in 2018. Teachers listed reasons for leaving such as lack of support from the administration, workload, and pay.
A third of teachers surveyed indicated that a pay raise would have been an incentive to stay in the classroom. However, 23% said that no incentives would have encouraged them to stay.
Teachers are leaving the classroom due to high-stress levels due to the pandemic, according to Shane Riddle, director of government relations and research at the Virginia Education Association.
Teachers are nervous that they will be blamed for students’ learning losses from being in and out of the classroom so often due to the pandemic, Riddle said. “How do you get students back to where they need to be if the state is going to hold them accountable for something they can’t control?”
Teachers need to feel like they’re being better supported by their administrators and school districts as a whole, according to Riddle.
Many parents started homeschooling their children during the pandemic because they felt there was “no real structure,” and they had lower confidence in the school system, according to Riddle.
“The writing on the wall”
The number of students being home-schooled throughout Virginia for the current school year is over 61,000, including students home-schooled with religious exemptions. That total number in the 2019-20 school year was just over 44,000. The number of students being home-schooled now is currently almost 40% higher.
Homeschooling jumped even higher the school year after the pandemic hit and decreased a little as vaccines became available and schools opened back up the classrooms.
“Most of the time, parents and teachers work together really well,” Riddle said. “I just think the pandemic added a different aspect to the parent-teacher relationship and then added some stress to it.”
Albus said teachers pivoted when schools closed in 2020 and found ways for students to learn and obtain materials virtually.
Teachers needed to be flexible because many students didn’t have the proper guidance or support at home to help with virtual education, according to Albus.
“You can imagine the amount of learning loss that we had because so many of these children were not monitored appropriately,” Albus said. “It had nothing to do with the parents, it just had to do with this whole horrendous situation.”
Children also have internalized trauma from the pandemic, which comes out in the classroom, according to Albus. It is stressful for teachers to deal with these behavioral issues, Albus said.
The school where Albus works received a mental health counselor this year, according to Albus. School counselors help prepare students academically and behaviorally. Mental health counseling provides additional support, Albus stated. Legislation passed in 2020 required local school boards to employ one full-time equivalent school counselor position per 325 students in K-12, effective with the 2021–22 school year.
“It gets to a point where you’re weighing your options and you’re like, is this really worth my net pay of $30,000 a year with all the student loans I have,” Albus said. “Or, why am I not getting paid more to do more of what they expect me to do since the pandemic.”
Erin Chancellor taught in multiple counties around Virginia but left the classroom in 2021 after six years, due to the stress and demands of the job during the pandemic.
Chancellor cited her top reason for leaving the profession “without reservation” was due to health security because teachers were called back to the classroom during the uncertainty of the pandemic before there was a vaccine.
Teaching is Chancellor’s lifelong calling, she said. But it was hard to continue dealing with the stress of her students’ academic performance dropping due to the pandemic. The constant switching between virtual and in-person learning environments affected student learning, she said.
“I don’t know if I have it in me to live with the pressure of having my students get test scores that are high enough to show progress and also meet criteria for X, Y, and Z,” Chancellor said.
Many teachers across different counties left the profession because of the difficulty of virtual teaching and the realization that the pandemic would have lasting effects in the classroom, according to Chancellor.
“I just feel like I saw the writing on the wall and I wanted to leave in time to get out and get into a new profession before everyone quit,” Chancellor said.
The “most important thing right now” is for teachers to be heard and be a part of the decision-making process for public education, she said.
“Education is just trying to catch up with the pandemic and figure out how to move forward with it,” Chancellor said.
Financial assistance for teachers
Del. Karen S. Greenhalgh, R-Virginia Beach, introduced House Bill 103. The measure seeks to provide an income tax deduction of up to $500 for teachers, counselors, and other educators that work a minimum of 900 hours, to help with curriculum, supplies, textbooks, and other educational equipment purchases. The bill continued to the special session when lawmakers could not agree on an amendment. The special session began on April 4, but the measure has not been picked back up.
House lawmakers proposed a 4% salary increase for public school teachers in 2022 and 2023 with a bonus of 1% for each year. If the House version is passed, the first salary increase would take effect July 1.
Lawmakers have not finalized the budget at this time, and negotiations are ongoing.
By Anna Chen and Reid Murphy
Capital News Service
Capital News Service is a program of Virginia Commonwealth University’s Robertson School of Media and Culture. Students in the program provide state government coverage for a variety of media outlets in Virginia.
Virginia student selected as national winner in the 2022 Kids Safe Online poster contest
RICHMOND – The Virginia Information Technologies Agency (VITA) and the Virginia Department of Education (VDOE) announced that a Virginia student has been named a national winner in the 2022 Multi-State Information Sharing and Analysis Center’s (MS-ISAC) annual Kids Safe Online Poster Contest.
The national winner from Virginia is Leila, a third-grader from Ashland Elementary in Manassas.
The goal of the annual contest is to engage young people in creating posters to encourage their peers to use the internet safely and securely. The competition also offers an opportunity for teachers in classrooms across Virginia to address and reinforce cybersecurity and online safety issues. All students enrolled in kindergarten through grade 12 are eligible to participate.
In all, 35 finalists emerged this year from public, private, and home schools across the Commonwealth of Virginia. Themes reflected in this year’s submissions include creating strong passwords, protecting personal information, backing up critical data, and avoiding cyberbullying.
“We’re so proud of our Kids Safe Online national poster contest winner – Leila, and all of our 35 Virginia finalists as well,” said Chief Information Officer for the Commonwealth Robert Osmond. “We’re pleased to recognize our students for sharing the critically important message of staying safe while online.”
“These students are learning core aspects of safe, secure use of our increasingly-technological world, and we are pleased to support and encourage their efforts,” said Chief Information Security Officer for the Commonwealth Michael Watson.
“Virginia students and teachers are back in their classrooms but online safety remains a priority in the Commonwealth’s public schools,” said Superintendent of Public Instruction Jillian Balow. “I congratulate Leila and all of the students who participated for helping raise awareness about the importance of keeping children safe online.”
To see a complete list of the Virginia winners in the 2022 Kids Safe Online poster contest, visit the VITA website.
DMV urges motorists to make a plan to avoid distracted driving
RICHMOND — As April comes to an end, the Department of Motor Vehicles (DMV) urges motorists to stay focused on the task of driving not just during National Distracted Driving Awareness Month but every single time you get behind the wheel.
“Distracted driving is a risky, avoidable behavior that endangers not only drivers, but their passengers, pedestrians, bicyclists, and other road users,” said Acting DMV Commissioner Linda Ford, the Governor’s Highway Safety Representative. “Focus your full attention on one task: safe driving. Any time you divert your attention from driving, you’re distracted.”
In 2021, more than 20,000 crashes statewide were attributed to distracted driving, which resulted in 117 deaths and 11,297 injuries. Drivers taking their eyes off the road was the number one cause of distracted driving crashes in Virginia last year. Cell phone use, looking at roadside incidents, and navigation devices were other top causes of distracted driving crashes.
According to the National Highway Traffic Safety Administration (NHTSA), distracted driving causes 80% of crashes, and one of the most distracting activities drivers engage in is talking or texting on a cell phone. NHTSA research also shows that texting is considered the most dangerous type of distracted driving because it combines visual, manual, and cognitive distractions.
Effective January 1, 2021, Virginia law prohibits drivers from holding cell phones or any other wireless communication devices while driving except in a driver emergency or when the vehicle is lawfully parked or stopped. Texting while driving is also illegal in Virginia and is considered a primary offense. Texting while driving conviction carries a $125 fine for the first offense and a $250 fine for the second and subsequent offenses.
Studies have shown that hands-free isn’t risk-free. Even if the phone isn’t in your hand, there are still dangers involved when drivers do not fully concentrate on the road. The best option is to make a plan before getting behind the wheel to avoid non-driving activities:
• Silence your cell phone or put it out of reach while driving.
• Enable or download a “Do Not Disturb” app on your phone to block incoming calls or messaging while your vehicle is in motion.
• Change your voicemail to notify a caller that you are driving and will get back to them when it is safe to do so.
Ocean carrier chooses Virginia for new rail link connecting the Mediterranean and US West Coast
NORFOLK, VA — The Port of Virginia® is the only US East Coast stop for ocean carrier Hapag-Lloyd’s reworked Mediterranean Gulf Coast Express (MGX) that will move cargo overland by rail to California via Virginia.
“This is an innovative decision by one of our long-time customers to take advantage of our efficiency and our rail reach into the Midwest,” said Stephen A. Edwards, CEO and executive director of the Virginia Port Authority. “It’s a unique service, but it is indicative of a very challenging trade environment. We welcomed the opportunity to be part of the solution for cargo owners on the West Coast.”
The service began operating in mid-April with arrival of the Synergy Antwerp at Norfolk International Terminals. Nearly 1,000 of the vessel’s containers were moved via Norfolk Southern to Chicago where they were switched to another rail carrier that moved them to the ports of Los Angeles and Oakland.
The weekly service employs eight Panamax vessels. The port call rotation is:
Livorno – Genoa – Barcelona – Valencia – Veracruz – Altamira – Houston – The Port of Virginia – Livorno.
Edwards said this is an important opportunity to introduce West Coast-based cargo owners and logistics companies to The Port of Virginia.
“Hapag-Lloyd is taking advantage of the present-day efficiencies here that are driven by a diverse, ultra-modern port complex that has an expansive rail reach,” Edwards said. “But what many companies on the West Coast may not realize is that we are investing $1.3 billion between now and 2025 to create more rail capacity, modernize and renovate two of our berths and convert them to an RMG operation (rail-mounted gantry), dredge our channels to 55 feet deep and widen them for two-way traffic of ultra-large container vessels. The Port of Virginia is building capacity for decades to come.”
In 2021, the port processed nearly 2 million containers and moved more than 640,000 of those units by rail.
Governor Glenn Youngkin announces $631,262 award to enhance crisis management in schools
Governor Glenn Youngkin announced that the Department of Criminal Justice Services (DCJS) has been awarded $631,262 in competitive federal funding from the U.S. Department of Justice Office of Community Oriented Policing Services (COPS) School Violence Prevention Program.
Funds will be used to implement a crisis management enhancement project to increase communication and coordination and improve information sharing between law enforcement and school officials in order to increase school safety and sustainability planning efforts.
“I am pleased to see Virginia developing stronger school-law enforcement partnerships,” said Governor Glenn Youngkin. “This funding will have a significant impact on the safety and wellbeing of our school communities in Virginia.”
“Preparation is the key to ensuring the safety and security of Virginia’s schools,” said Secretary of Public Safety and Homeland Security Robert Mosier. “The importance of investing in resources and developing partnerships and communication between law enforcement officers and school personnel cannot be understated.”
“DCJS is committed to providing valuable resources to our school and law enforcement partners,” said Director of the Department of Criminal Justice Services Jackson Miller. “Our focus is to continuously improve and enhance safety in our schools across the Commonwealth by encouraging collaboration and supporting Virginia law enforcement and schools.”
DCJS will lead the project in collaboration with other state agencies, including the Virginia Department of Education and Virginia State Police.
Initiatives will include the:
• Development and implementation of a uniformed, statewide crisis management plan training curriculum;
• Development of a Virginia-specific mobile crisis planning application;
• Automation of the Virginia School Safety Inspection Checklist; and
• Development of age-appropriate and role-specific training videos on evidence-based response techniques to crisis events.
Through the standardization of site assessment, crisis planning, and response across Virginia, schools will facilitate an increased ability for an integrated and effective multidisciplinary response to any crisis.
In support of this grant project, the DCJS Virginia Center for School and Campus Safety is releasing new and updated resources to aid in crisis planning and crisis management for schools:
The Division Guide for Crisis Management Planning, developed in collaboration with state and national experts, is a six-step guide to forming and implementing crisis management plans.
The newly developed Virginia Safety Planning Guide for Individuals with Special Needs to help Virginia schools cultivate strategies to meet the diverse safety needs of all stakeholders within the educational community.
The updated Virginia Educator’s Guide for Planning and Conducting School Emergency Drills is designed to give faculty and staff in direct service positions, who interact with students daily, the hands-on information they need to practice the emergency response actions (drills) required by the Code of Virginia.
The DCJS Virginia Center for School and Campus Safety is a resource and training center for information and research about national and statewide safety efforts and initiatives in K–12 schools and institutions of higher education. More information about the DCJS Virginia Center for School and Campus Safety can be found here.
Governor Glenn Youngkin announces $6.5 million in funding to support HB741 and School Safety
Richmond, VA – Governor Glenn Youngkin announced the availability of $6.5 million through the Department of Criminal Justice Services (DCJS) to assist public schools in the development of digital floor plans. In tandem with the announcement, Governor Youngkin signed Delegate Robert Bell’s House Bill 741, which requires local school boards to create detailed and accurate floor plans for each of their public school buildings
The Digital Mapping Program for Virginia K–12 Schools will fund up to $3,500 per public school to create a common operation picture through digital maps for school administrators and first responders to use during emergencies.
“This legislation and the Digital Mapping Program for Virginia K–12 Schools will help ensure the safety of all students, staff, and visitors who enter our schools,” said Governor Glenn Youngkin. “It will likewise promote the safety of the brave men and women who keep our children safe.”
“Each child deserves to feel welcome and secure in school,” said Secretary of Education Aimee Guidera. “This new legislation is an important step towards ensuring every parent can trust their child is in a safe learning environment.”
“In an emergency, every second matters,” said Secretary of Public Safety and Homeland Security Robert Mosier. “It is imperative that our first responders have the ability to quickly assess the situation and coordinate response efforts. This legislation and the Digital Mapping Program for Virginia K–12 Schools further the goal of minimizing harm.”
“In this day and age, every school should have accurate and accessible maps,” said Delegate Robert Bell. “This information is the first step in ensuring the best possible outcome to any emergency.”
“As a parent of a child enrolled in a public school, I am excited that DCJS is offering this program,” said Director of the Department of Criminal Justice Services Jackson Miller. “The Digital Mapping Program is one of many ways DCJS is supporting collaboration between schools and first responders.”
To receive funding through the Digital Mapping Program for Virginia K–12 Schools, an authorized school division representative should collaborate with local first responder partners, select a vendor for the digital mapping project, and submit an application to DCJS. After the maps have been created and shared with first responders, school divisions may be reimbursed.
More information about the Digital Mapping Program for Virginia K–12 Schools can be found here.
Attorney General Jason Miyares supports benefits for public safety officers, families affected by PTSD-RELATED PTSD
RICHMOND, VA – Attorney General Jason Miyares, along with a bipartisan coalition of 52 attorneys general, urged Congress to pass The Public Safety Officer Support Act of 2022. The legislation addresses gaps in support for public safety officers who suffer from post-traumatic stress disorder (PTSD) associated with the high-risk nature of their jobs.
In the letter, the attorneys general praise the vital efforts of public safety officers including police, firefighters, and emergency medical technicians who respond to stressful and potentially traumatic situations. Compared to the public, they are 25.6 times more likely to develop PTSD and therefore are at increased risk of suicide.
“Police officers, firefighters, and first responders are community heroes that put their lives on the line every day to keep our communities safe. Every day they do their jobs, knowing they are always risking injury, trauma, and even their lives. The Public Safety Officer Support Act of 2022 is the least we can do to support and thank them for their sacrifice. That is why I am urging Congress to pass it immediately and get life-saving aid to those who most deserve it” said Attorney General Miyares.
The legislation supports public safety officers suffering from PTSD by:
· Designating work-related PTSD as a “line-of-duty” injury for eligible officers and those disabled from attempted suicide.
· Allowing families of officers who die by trauma-linked suicide to apply for death benefits.
This legislation is also endorsed by the American Psychological Association, the Fraternal Order of Police, the Federal Law Enforcement Officers Association, National Association of Police Organizations, Sergeants Benevolent Association, National Sheriffs Association, Blue H.E.L.P, the National Border Patrol Council, and the United States Capitol Police Labor Committee.
To read the letter, click here.
