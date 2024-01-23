State News
Virginia Senate Bill Would Allow School Boards to Ban Cellphones During School Hours
Some of Virginia’s school boards have begun banning or restricting the use of cellphones in schools. Now, the Virginia Senate is backing a proposal to explicitly empower local boards to institute such prohibitions on cellphones and other “handheld communication devices” during regular school hours.
The legislation cleared the Senate on a 36-3 vote Tuesday and will need to get the approval of the House of Delegates and Gov. Glenn Youngkin to go into effect.
“I’m not telling them to ban cellphones,” said Sen. Bill Stanley, R-Franklin, the bill’s patron, during a hearing earlier this month on the proposal. “I think we should send a clear message to our school systems that if they find it’s in their best interest to do so during school hours, they should have every right to do so.”
In Virginia, several school divisions, including those in Carroll County and the city of Richmond, have restricted cellphone use during school hours.
Richmond City Schools launched a pouch pilot program that allows students to keep their cell phones in a locked pouch that is unlocked at the end of the school day.
Nationally, 76.9% of schools prohibit cell phone use during school hours, according to recent data from the National Center for Education Statistics.
Pro and con
Over the past several weeks, Virginia lawmakers spent more time debating whether they needed to create legislation than supporting a ban on the use of devices during school hours.
Supporters say the bill, which states that “each school board may develop and implement a policy to prohibit the possession or use of cell phones and other handheld communication devices during regular school hours,” could help schools reduce classroom disruptions and deter harmful behaviors like students recording school fights for online publication.
“I think we need to alert ourselves in this commonwealth on a statewide basis that this is an issue, and that we trust our school boards and we trust our schools to implement a policy that, one, makes sure that learning is paramount as what everyone wants it to be, and two, that our children are protected,” Stanley said.
However, opponents argue the law is unnecessary because boards already have the power to limit cellphone use.
Sens. Stella Pekarsky, D-Fairfax, Mamie Locke, D-Hampton, and Saddam Azlan Salim, D-Fairfax, voted against the bill on Tuesday.
Pekarsky has said that while cellphone use in schools is an important issue, “I just see this as a redundant law. It’s not needed, in my opinion. It’s not a mandate. It’s just permissive.”
Supporters admit some districts have already adopted such bans but say the Dillon Rule may be confusing others. Under the Dillon Rule, a legal doctrine that governs local-state relations in Virginia, local governments are only allowed to exercise those powers explicitly granted to them by the state government.
“The reason why they didn’t think that they could do what this bill proposes to do is because of the old Dillon Rule that says that localities don’t do something unless we empower them to do so,” Stanley said. “But this bill makes it clear that we here in the Commonwealth of Virginia … encourage all of our school systems to develop their own policy when it comes to regulating or prohibiting the use of cell phones and handheld devices.”
Sen. Schuyler VanValkenburg, D-Richmond, who also works as a teacher, said, “I don’t have a problem throwing some redundancy in the code if it’s going to help facilitate that conversation, because it needs to be had.”
“We know our friends at the local level sometimes like to dither around,” he said. “If this helps encourage some of those conversations, I think that’s to the good.”
Federal interest
Congress is also considering whether cell phones should be restricted during school hours.
Last November, Sen. Tim Kaine, D-Virginia, introduced a bill along with Sen. Tom Cotton, R-Arkansas, to study the effects of cell phones on students in K-12 classrooms.
The legislation would also create a $25 million, five-year pilot program that would provide schools with secure containers for students to store phones during school hours.
“We’ve made a lot of progress in our recovery from the depths of the pandemic. But there’s much more work to be done to help students overcome learning loss and excel in the classroom,” Kaine said in a statement. “That includes looking into how cellphone use in schools is impacting students’ mental health and their ability to learn. This bill would help us do that by gathering information and providing it to schools as they grapple with students’ use of cellphones in class and how to best set them up for success.”
by Nathaniel Cline, Virginia Mercury
‘The Market is Working’: Youngkin Signals Opposition to Minimum Wage Hike
Gov. Glenn Youngkin indicated Tuesday he’s unlikely to support pending legislation increasing Virginia’s minimum wage, saying market forces do a better job of determining hourly pay rates.
Speaking to reporters after a small business-focused event in Richmond, Youngkin stopped short of saying he’d veto a Democratic-backed bill that would raise Virginia’s minimum wage to $13.50 per hour next year and $15 per hour by 2026. But the governor was clear about his belief an increase isn’t necessary.
“I don’t think that you need to send a bill because the market is handling it,” Youngkin said. “And they should allow small businesses to handle this.”
When Democrats took full control of the General Assembly in 2020, they set in motion a plan that gradually raised the minimum wage from the $7.25 federal floor to $12 at the start of 2023. That plan envisioned a pause to assess the impacts of the initial increases, and Democrats are re-upping the proposal this year to try to achieve their initial goal of getting the wage to $15.
The election of a Republican governor in 2021 complicated that plan.
Virginia Democrats continue push to hike state minimum wage to $15
“If you go around and see what people are paying around the commonwealth of Virginia, there are very rare circumstances where people are paying minimum wage. And yet here we are with lots of economic counsel that says that it harms job growth,” Youngkin said. “So the market is working. Virginians are earning lots of money. We’ve now gotten our labor participation rate back up to where it was before the pandemic, and now we’re at a 12-year high.”
In a speech to a National Federation of Independent Businesses group, Youngkin said he won’t sign any bills coming out of the Democratic-controlled legislature that are “inherently anti-business.” But those bills, even being advanced and discussed, he warned, can still set a “tone” that harms Virginia’s competitiveness.
“The tone that they take with the bills that they are progressing, the tone that they take with the bills that they are not progressing, is not just being watched by the pundits who pay attention to political activity,” Youngkin said. “It is being watched by the business community every single day. And that the business community will vote. Not in an election. But when their next expansion opportunity is going to happen. Where that next franchise is going to go. Whether they’re going to go from five employees to eight.”
In his State of the Commonwealth speech earlier this month, Youngkin vowed to veto any potential effort to repeal Virginia’s right-to-work law, which impedes the ability of labor unions to organize by prohibiting mandatory union membership. The governor reiterated that stance in Tuesday’s address, but his comments on the minimum wage were his most extensive remarks yet on a more concrete piece of pro-worker legislation. Unlike right-to-work repeal, Democratic leaders have identified the minimum wage bill as a top priority.
A state study completed last year estimated that roughly 500,000 Virginians made $12 or less per hour as of 2021, with a million workers earning $15 or less. That study noted that data limitations make it difficult to measure the exact size of Virginia’s population earning minimum wage.
“While Virginia’s minimum wage population could be characterized as small in absolute terms, Virginia nonetheless has the ninth largest minimum wage workforce in the country in absolute terms and the eighth largest in terms of percentage of hourly workers,” the study found.
Democratic lawmakers have said their phased approach to increasing the minimum wage to $15 was a prudent one, and raising the minimum wage further will help workers keep up with the rapid inflation that coincided with the COVID-19 pandemic.
In a news release celebrating initial votes in favor of the bill to put Virginia on track for a $15 wage, left-leaning advocacy group Progress Virginia said “no one should have to choose between putting food on the dinner table and keeping the lights on.”
“Working families deserve a raise, and we won’t stop fighting until we make that a reality,” said Progress Virginia Executive Director LaTwyla Mathias.
In his remarks to reporters, Youngkin said he has “constructive” relationships with the General Assembly’s new Democratic leaders, but stressed he’s most interested in legislation both parties can support.
“Anything that is simply being sent to me in order to elicit a political response is wasted time,” Youngkin said.
Mercury reporter Charlie Paullin contributed to this story
by Graham Moomaw, Virginia Mercury
Virginia Democrats Press Major New Gun Control Measures Despite GOP Opposition
Virginia Gov. Glenn Youngkin’s assertion this month that the state’s gun laws are already strong enough for his liking isn’t deterring Democrats from moving forward with major proposals limiting access to firearms.
Policymaking committees in both chambers of the General Assembly have started to advance significant gun control bills while defeating Republican efforts to repeal existing gun restrictions and make guns legal to carry in more places.
On both sides of the legislature, bills to prohibit future sales of assault-style weapons and high-capacity magazines have passed out of committee on party-line votes. So have bills to ban so-called “ghost guns,” untraceable firearms assembled at home, often with do-it-yourself kits that can be purchased online.
Other bills have been introduced to impose a five-day waiting period for all firearm purchases, require buyers to prove competency through gun safety courses, create a $500 civil penalty for leaving a handgun visible in an unattended vehicle, remove gun rights from anyone who gets two DUI convictions within five years, prohibit existing assault weapons from being carried in public and require state-issued permits prior to any gun purchase.
Some of that legislation has not yet been heard in committee. But regardless of how Democratic legislators fine-tune the details, few gun control proposals are expected to win the favor of the Republican governor.
On Monday, Youngkin spokesman Christian Martinez said the governor will review all legislation but reiterated a line from Youngkin’s recent State of the Commonwealth speech calling Virginia’s gun laws “already among the toughest in the nation.”
“He’s asking the General Assembly members to hold accountable those criminals that commit crimes with guns by lengthening and making more severe the penalties in order to keep criminals off the streets,” Martinez said.
That echoes much of the criticism raised by GOP lawmakers and gun rights groups in committee hearings, where opponents have characterized the proposals as misguided and potentially unconstitutional due to the U.S. Supreme Court’s newly expanded view of the right to carry firearms outside the home.
But proponents of tougher gun laws appear unswayed, pitching the new bills as common-sense attempts to stop gun violence before it happens rather than doubling down on efforts to pursue lawbreakers.
“We expect the governor to support these measures and to save lives in the commonwealth,” said Lori Haas, a longtime gun violence prevention activist whose daughter was wounded in the 2007 mass shooting at Virginia Tech.
Most votes on gun bills this session have broken down predictably along party lines, with occasionally contentious debate.
In a House of Delegates subcommittee hearing last week on the assault weapon bill, Del. A.C. Cordoza, R-Hampton, one of the few Black Republicans in state politics, pointedly noted that rifles of any kind are rarely used in gun homicides or suicides. Most gun murders, he said, involve handguns being used against Black men.
“Why do you not have a bill that’s going to stop this violence against African Americans?” Cordoza said.
Del. Dan Helmer, D-Fairfax, the patron of the assault weapon bill, said Democrats have filed numerous pieces of legislation aimed at stopping more common forms of gun violence.
Northam signs landmark gun-control bills, recommends tweaks to two others
“I find it deeply disturbing that the delegate has no interest in stopping 5% of the murders in the commonwealth,” Helmer said. “Because I think 5% is too much.”
Del. Marcus Simon, D-Fairfax, also jumped in, saying he would be happy to debate Cordoza at any time about which party has a better record of trying to prevent gun violence in communities of color.
“This is not an either-or situation,” said Simon, who chairs the House Public Safety Committee. “I can’t let that suggestion lay there. I can’t let that go.”
The assault weapon bill cleared the House Public Safety Committee last week in an 11-9 vote. Its counterpart in the other chamber got a green light in the Senate Courts of Justice Committee Monday in a 9-6 vote.
Defining what assault weapons are has been a challenge for lawmakers in the past. The bill under consideration this year defines them as weapons capable of being used with high-capacity magazines and other modifications like stocks, grips, and suppressors. The proposal excludes such weapons made prior to July 1, a concession that allows assault weapon owners to keep firearms they already purchased legally. The restrictions would only apply to assault weapons manufactured after the ban was to take effect.
The Senate committee rejected an effort to repeal Virginia’s so-called red flag law, which was part of a major gun control package Democrats approved in 2020 and allows authorities to take firearms from people temporarily deemed a threat to others or themselves.
Sen. Glen Sturtevant, R-Chesterfield, made a lawyerly case for the bill’s repeal, indicating he sees it more as a question of due process rights and limitations on government seizures of property. But Democrats on the panel reminded Sturtevant — who lost a swing seat in 2019 and returned this year after unseating former GOP Sen. Amanda Chase in a redder district — that he previously thought red flag laws were a promising idea.
“You voted for it in 2019,” said Sen. Creigh Deeds, D-Charlottesville. “Now you want to take it off the books. How come?”
Sturtevant said the bill that passed in 2020 wasn’t identical to the one he voted for in 2019. The law’s problems, he said, have become more apparent over time.
Democrats on the panel disputed that notion, saying the law has now been used more than 1,000 times without any serious legal challenges poking holes in its due process provisions.
Though Youngkin is widely expected to veto the most sweeping gun bills Democrats send to him, more modest proposals could be more difficult for the governor to flatly reject.
Democrats have been pushing to toughen the state’s laws on safe gun storage via bills that would make gun owners liable if a minor gets ahold of a firearm and uses it to commit a crime.
Presenting a bill to allow fines for gun owners who leave handguns visible to passersby in an unattended vehicle, Sen. Dave Marsden, D-Fairfax, said he hopes the governor can support his proposal to reduce what he described as rampant gun thefts from cars. The bill doesn’t come with criminal penalties, he noted, and he specifically excluded long guns to avoid impacting hunters and others who might have a gun rack in the cab of a truck.
“This is a minimalist approach to dealing with a huge problem,” Marsden said.
“Punish them,” said Sen. Mark Peake, R-Lynchburg. “Send a message.”
One proposal has picked up some bipartisan support in early committee votes.
With backing from the Richmond Police Department, freshman Del. Mike Jones, D-Richmond, is sponsoring a bill to ban auto sears, which are small plastic or metal devices that can be used to turn semi-automatic guns into automatics by rapidly emptying all ammunition with a single trigger pull.
That proposal has gotten unanimous support in House committee votes so far, and gun rights groups have said they’re neutral on the matter because the bill largely aligns with federal law that already restricts the use of the devices.
Some Senate Republicans, however, raised concerns that the proposal might be overbroad.
“You want these things to be illegal, period, so that criminals can’t get them to harm people with,” said Sen. Richard Stuart, R-Westmoreland, who voted to advance the bill as four of his GOP colleagues opposed it. “You wouldn’t have an objection to somebody shooting a watermelon in a field? You’ve got 1,500 acres, and you’re in a 300-acre field of corn, and they want to do it for fun.”
Sen. Russet Perry, D-Loudoun, said the bill she’s sponsoring is an effort to address a public safety issue posed by widely available devices that help guns spray more bullets with less control.
“If you’re trying to kill a watermelon,” added gun violence prevention activist Andrew Goddard, “you probably wouldn’t want the gun flailing all over the place anyway.”
by Graham Moomaw, Virginia Mercury
Legislation Calls for Free School Meals for All Virginia Students
A bill that would provide free meals for all public school students in Virginia passed the Senate Education and Health Committee Thursday.
“This is about making sure that every kid who goes to school gets fed — no questions asked,” said Sen. Danica Roem, D-Manassas, the patron for Senate Bill 283, earlier this month.
The proposal would cost an estimated $346 million over the next two years.
Some Republicans including Sen. Mark Peake, R-Lynchburg, balked at the cost.
“I just obviously do not want any child to go hungry and do not want any child who cannot afford a meal to go hungry, either breakfast or lunch, but I just think at this point, I’m not quite ready to say that the commonwealth is going to pay for breakfast and lunch for every child in the commonwealth when you got [wealthy] counties,” Peake said. “I just don’t see that we should take general fund dollars to pay for breakfast and lunch in some of the wealthiest counties in the commonwealth.”
Roem noted even Virginia’s wealthiest counties, such as Loudoun, have schools that qualify for federal school lunch programs and have significant school meal debt. Furthermore, she said, many families fall just outside the eligibility limit for free and reduced meals.
Catherine Ford, a lobbyist representing the School Nutrition Association of Virginia, contended the state should be putting funds toward universal meals.
“We believe that just like textbooks, just like school buses, just like desks, that meals should be provided to children at school,” Ford said.
Proposal
If passed, all public school divisions in Virginia would be required to make meals available for free to any student unless their parent had notified the school board to not do so.
The state would reimburse schools for each meal.
Currently, only schools that qualify for the federal Community Eligibility Provision can offer all students free meals. Schools qualify for the CEP if a certain percentage of their students are classified as low-income.
Previously the federal government set that threshold at 40%, but this September the U.S. Department of Agriculture lowered it to 25%, a change it said would “give states and schools greater flexibility to offer meals to all enrolled students at no cost when financially viable.”
Roem’s measure would expand free meals to even those schools that don’t qualify for the CEP.
The legislation would also require school boards to adopt policies to maximize their use of federal funds for free breakfast and lunch and create a workgroup to study the potential impact of offering guaranteed school meals.
A step beyond earlier legislation
Roem said this year’s proposal is an extension of a 2020 bill she successfully carried that required divisions to apply to enroll any schools in CEP that qualified for it.
Generally, Roem said school breakfasts in Virginia cost $34 million per year, while lunches cost $138 million.
During a Jan. 11 hearing on her newest proposal, Roem said that because of the 2020 legislation, 44 schools in Prince William County, which lies in her district, have zero school meal debt compared to more than 50 schools that just enrolled in the CEP this year and had together collected $291,256 of school meal debt in the first semester of the prior year.
“Not every single student who attends a CEP school can’t afford their own breakfast and lunch,” Roem said. “A lot of them come from families that can, but most of the students … have enough insecurity at home financially that they need help, and collectively, we’ve decided it’s in our interest, it’s in the student’s interest and it’s the parent’s interest to make sure that we are taking care of everyone at the school.”
Adelle Settle, founder of nonprofit Settle the Debt, which raised roughly $250,000 last year to pay down the lunch debt for students in Prince William County, said she often hears from parents “who earn just over the threshold to receive free or reduced meals for their students, but they’re still struggling and they need help to pay for those school meals.”
Meal debt, Roem also said, is “money that could’ve gone into other areas such as a classroom or computer lab.”
“And frankly, if the federal government isn’t going to do its job, as far as I’m concerned, of fully funding universal free school meals for all, then we’ve got to step in and take care of our student constituents,” she said.
The bill now goes to the Senate Finance and Appropriations Committee for consideration.
Addressing food insecurity in higher education
Roem is also carrying Senate Bill 318, which would create a grant program to address food insecurity among students at public colleges or universities in Virginia.
The bill is also heading to Senate Finance and Appropriations.
“With college enrollment still lower than it was pre-pandemic, addressing food insecurity can help students afford tuition and housing so they can stay in school and graduate on time,” she said.
Under the program, public institutions could apply for grants to address food insecurity.
by Nathaniel Cline, Virginia Mercury
Virginia Democrats Continue Push to Hike State Minimum Wage to $15
Legislation to raise the state minimum wage to $15 per hour by 2026 is moving briskly through the Virginia General Assembly as Democrats take advantage of their narrow majorities in both chambers to complete an effort they began in 2020.
“This is a simple bill,” said Sen. Creigh Deeds, D-Charlottesville, who chairs the Senate Commerce and Labor Committee. “It just reenacts what we did before.”
Carried by Sen. Louise Lucas, D-Portsmouth, as Senate Bill 1 and Del. Jeion Ward, D-Hampton, as House Bill 1, the legislation is a signature priority of Democrats this session and would bring the wage to $13.50 in 2025 and $15 in 2026. The measure cleared the Senate and House committees on labor and commerce this week on party-line votes and is headed to the chamber’s money committees.
But while Democrats have the numbers to pass the increases out of the General Assembly, they fall short of what they would need to override a possible veto from Republican Gov. Glenn Youngkin. Asked about the governor’s stance on the proposals, spokesperson Christian Martinez said only that Youngkin “will review any legislation that comes to his desk.”
Virginia lawmakers vote to raise the minimum wage to $12 over three years
In 2020, when the party held more decisive control of the legislature and was backed by Democratic Gov. Ralph Northam, Democrats pushed through bills raising the state minimum wage incrementally from the $7.25 federal floor to $12 by 2023.
But because the chambers disagreed on how high the wage should go — House Democrats wanted $15, while the Senate was in favor of $11.50, resulting in smaller increases that varied regionally — the final law delayed further hikes until 2024, when the General Assembly would again be required to endorse them. It also asked for a study on whether regionally set minimum wages could be workable.
That study wasn’t completed until December 2023, and during a debate in the Senate Commerce and Labor Committee on Monday, many senators seemed unaware of its publication. Its findings indicated that a half-million Virginians were making $12 or less in 2021, with $1 million making $15 or less. Minimum wage workers were “younger, more likely to be female, less educated, and more likely to belong to a racial and ethnic minority than the total labor force.” They were most prevalent in Southwest Virginia and least prevalent in Northern Virginia.
The cost of living also varied widely: The study found that at the highest end of the spectrum, a family in Alexandria needed to earn $22.42 per hour to afford basic necessities, while at the lowest end, a Tazewell family needed $14.55 per hour.
As to whether regional variation in minimum wage might offer a solution, the report was uncertain. “There is no conclusive evidence demonstrating the clear advantage or disadvantage of a regional minimum wage over a statewide minimum wage,” it found.
Republicans expressed unease over the varied impacts the wage hikes could have on less affluent parts of the state.
“We ought to look at the impact of this legislation on other areas of the state first,” said Sen. Mark Obenshain, R-Harrisonburg, who described the bill as “an example of shooting first and asking questions later.”
Democrats, however, argued that cost of living hikes due to inflation have increased the urgency of the wage bumps. Senate Majority Leader Scott Surovell, D-Fairfax, noted that according to the U.S. Bureau of Labor Statistics’ inflation calculator, $12 in July 2020 was equal to $14.21 in December 2023.
“We’re just actually keeping up with inflation barely with this change,” he said.
In the House Labor and Commerce Committee, Republicans and business groups said Thursday that increasing the minimum wage would lead to problems with wage compression and further drive up costs.
“If you continue to ratchet up the cost of labor, you’re just going to continue to ratchet up the cost of products,” said Del. Wren Williams, R-Patrick. “You’re just going to create more struggle.”
Similarly, Del. Tony Wilt, R-Harrisonburg, said, “It appears that as the wage goes up, the cost of living is going to go up.”
“Do you ever see us getting ahead where folks are saying, ‘I make enough money, I’m good’?” he said.
Democrats countered that they had heard many of the same fears in response to the 2020 law beginning the wage increases.
“Those of us who were here when [Ward] led the last effort to do this remember all the hand-wringing and the predictions that people were going to lose their jobs and the economy was going to tank and businesses were going to shutter,” said Del. Rip Sullivan, D-Fairfax. “Well, I’ve sat through several speeches that our governor has given the last several months touting, thankfully, historic low unemployment in Virginia. Wages are up, incomes are up, and more Virginians are working than ever before. Those predictions of doom and gloom just have not happened.”
by Sarah Vogelsong, Virginia Mercury
Three Interesting Bills of the Week: Lab Meat, Child Labor Penalties and Sales in Public Spaces
Hundreds of bills are filed for General Assembly consideration each year. In the return of this weekly series, the Mercury takes a look at a few of lawmakers’ 2024 proposals that might not otherwise make headlines during the whirlwind legislative session.
House Bill 1382: Lab-grown meat labeling
This bill from Del. Thomas Garrett, R-Gordonsville, would require lab-grown meat products to include a label on their packaging indicating that they are such. Garrett told the Mercury he plans to “tweak” his bill to specifically require the label to state the product is a “cell-cultured edible product,” which his bill would define as a meat product that is made by any process involving the culture of stem cells or 3D printing.
Garrett said he also intends to add an amendment that would require restaurants to notify customers if they sell these types of meat products, which he said could be included as a note on menus.
“This shouldn’t be a partisan issue,” Garrett said. “You have, I think, a fundamental right to know when you’re paying for a product what that product is, and you don’t write meat on something that’s not meat.”
The delegate said he was inspired to introduce the bill after reading an article on how prevalent the cultured meat substitute industry is in Europe and realizing there is no requirement in the U.S. to let consumers know they’re eating cultured meat.
“I don’t want to eat Frankenmeat if I don’t know it’s Frankenmeat,” Garrett said.
More from this series:
Animal cruelty offenders, age of marriage, and towing fees
The federal government currently has labeling requirements for lab-grown chicken made by two companies, which entered the U.S. market in July 2023. The U.S. Department of Agriculture’s Food Safety and Inspection Service requires such products to bear a label stating they are “cell-cultivated chicken.”
Garrett’s bill would go further, extending to all types of lab-grown meat. To date, nine states have passed laws with similar labeling requirements and prohibit the use of the term “meat” on lab-grown products.
House Bill 100: Increased penalties for child labor law violations
HB 100 from Del. Holly Seibold, D-Fairfax, would increase civil penalties for employers who violate child labor laws.
Under the bill, the penalty for employing a child who is seriously injured or dies in the course of employment would increase from $10,000 to $25,000. The penalty for each other violation of child labor laws would increase from $1,000 to $2,500.
Virginia law generally prohibits children under 14 from being employed except in certain circumstances, including farming, being a page or clerk for the state Senate or House of Delegates, or working for a parent in an occupation other than manufacturing. Children aged 14 to 15 can be employed if they are enrolled in a regular school work-training program and have a work-training certificate.
The bill comes after the New York Times revealed the use of migrant children for cheap labor across the U.S., including at a Perdue Farms slaughterhouse on Virginia’s Eastern Shore, where a child worker’s arm was mangled after getting caught in a machine.
House Bill 235: Penalties for using public spaces for unauthorized commercial activities
This legislation from Del. Anne Ferrell Tata, R-Virginia Beach, would allow cities and towns to impose monetary penalties on people who occupy public spaces for commercial purposes without the city or town’s consent. Tata’s office told the Mercury the city of Virginia Beach requested she carry the bill.
The bill would limit such penalties to $500 for the first violation, $1,000 for the second, and $1,500 for the third or subsequent offense. Each day the public space is occupied would be counted as a separate offense.
The consequences would be in addition to what is allowed under current law, which makes commercial use of public areas a class 4 misdemeanor that can lead to jail time if the offender does not stop what they’re doing.
People impacted by the bill would include anyone selling a product, service, or anything else for financial gain, like food or merchandise vendors. The activities of street performers and buskers who receive donations while performing on public property are protected by the First Amendment as long as they do not directly ask for money.
by Meghan McIntyre, Virginia Mercury
Attorney General Miyares Joins Coalition to Challenge Colorado Supreme Court’s Decision on Trump Ballot Eligibility
Virginia’s Attorney General Jason Miyares has taken a significant step by joining a coalition of states in an amicus brief to the U.S. Supreme Court. This move challenges the Colorado Supreme Court’s decision that disqualified former President Donald Trump from appearing on Colorado’s Presidential Primary Election ballot.
The lawsuit in question revolves around the interpretation of Section 3 of the Fourteenth Amendment. This provision has been a subject of debate since the Jan. 6 attacks, as it pertains to disqualifying individuals from holding office. The Colorado Supreme Court’s ruling marks the first instance of a state court applying this section to bar Trump from a ballot, raising questions about its applicability beyond the Civil War and Reconstruction era.
Attorney General Miyares and the coalition argue that the disqualification of a presidential candidate is a matter for Congress, not state courts. They contend that the Colorado court’s decision not only misinterprets the Fourteenth Amendment but also infringes upon the constitutional rights of political parties and voters. They emphasize that the decision to elect a president should lie in the hands of the American people.
The coalition’s stance reflects a broader legal debate over the reach and interpretation of the Fourteenth Amendment in contemporary politics. Previous instances in Georgia and New Mexico have seen attempts to invoke this amendment to disqualify candidates based on their alleged involvement in the Jan. 6 events but with varying outcomes.
As the U.S. Supreme Court is approached to review this decision, the case is gaining national attention. It not only highlights the ongoing legal and political controversies surrounding former President Trump but also prompts a significant constitutional discussion on the balance of powers and the role of state courts in federal electoral matters.
The outcome of this case could have far-reaching implications, potentially setting a precedent for how the Fourteenth Amendment is applied in future cases of candidate eligibility and election disputes. As such, the nation’s eyes are turned towards the Supreme Court, awaiting a decision that could reshape the landscape of American electoral politics.
