Virginia Senator Warner issues statement on anniversary of Jan. 6 U.S. Capitol attack
WASHINGTON – U.S. Sen. Mark R. Warner (D-VA) issued the following statement on the one-year anniversary of the attack on the U.S. Capitol:
“One year ago today, the world watched as a violent mob stormed and desecrated the U.S. Capitol in an effort to rob the American people of the sacred right to elect their President. Despite these insidious efforts, democracy prevailed due to the brave actions of the Capitol Police, Metropolitan Police, Virginia State Police, Maryland State Police, and members of the National Guard who put themselves in peril, saving many lives and in some cases, losing their own. It is my hope that we will continue to honor those who lost their lives by remembering that democracy must be upheld each and every day. We must realize that what happened on January 6 did not end on January 6. Efforts to sow doubts about the integrity of our elections are chipping away at the values upon which our nation was founded. As state legislatures across the country continue to exploit Donald Trump’s Big Lie to restrict access to the ballot, we must act to protect the right to vote and safeguard our democracy once more.”
Sen. Warner is a member of the Senate Rules Committee, which continues to examine the attack on the U.S. Capitol. Yesterday, Sen. Warner participated in the committee’s latest hearing on the Capitol Police response to the attack.
Warner YEARLY Wrap-Up: Goodbye 2021
Happy Holidays from the Warner Press Office. This year, Sen. Warner worked to deliver big for the people of Virginia by securing a wealth of measures to bolster COVID-19 recovery efforts, strengthen the economy, support Virginia families, and upgrade our nation’s decaying infrastructure.
Read all about it in your Warner YEARLY Wrap-up:
FOR MAIN STREET
Restaurant Relief: In order to help small local restaurants, bars, and craft breweries stay in business and keep their workers employed during the public health emergency, Sen. Warner fought to secure $28.6 billion for direct grants to restaurants and other qualifying businesses affected by COVID-19 as part of the American Rescue Plan. As a result, more than 2,700 restaurants in Virginia received relief totaling $649 million. The measure was based on the RESTAURANT’s Act, a bill co-sponsored by Sen. Warner, and he will keep fighting in the new year to replenish the Restaurant Revitalization Fund so that more struggling local businesses can get access to the government help they need to survive the pandemic.
Save our Stages: To support live entertainment venues hard-hit by the pandemic, Sen. Warner secured $1.25 billion as part of the American Rescue Plan. This provision was based on the Save our Stages Act cosponsored by Sen. Warner. After the government rollout of the program was snarled by delays and technical problems, Sen. Warner successfully pushed the Small Business Administration to get its act together, distributing $200 million in grants to more than 200 venues across Virginia.
Hotel Recovery: To support the hotel industry’s recovery, Sen. Warner succeeded in getting the General Services Administration to once again freeze “per diem” rates to pre-COVID-19 levels and ensure that government travel can continue to play an important role in the sector’s recovery.
Paycheck Protection: Throughout the pandemic, Sen. Warner has fought to help struggling small businesses. Thanks in part to his strong advocacy, the American Rescue Plan included $7.25 billion for the Paycheck Protection Program (PPP) and an expansion of eligibility to include more nonprofits and digital media companies. Over the course of the pandemic, 113,491 PPP loans provided close to $5.57 billion in relief to Virginia businesses.
Helping Minority Businesses and Entrepreneurs: As part of the December 2020 COVID-19 relief package, Sen. Warner secured $12 billion for Community Development Financial Institutions (CDFIs) and Minority Depository Institutions (MDIs) to help minority-owned small businesses and entrepreneurs weather and emerge stronger from the pandemic. In June, the U.S. Treasury Department awarded more than $21 million in funding for 18 CDFIs across Virginia, with more funding expected to follow this year.
FOR VIRGINIA FAMILIES AND WORKERS
Child Tax Credit: In 2021, 939,000 families across Virginia received over $2 billion from the expanded Child Tax Credit (CTC) that was included in the American Rescue Plan. In Virginia, 1.6 million children across the Commonwealth benefited from the expanded tax credit, including 249,000 children living in poverty or deep poverty, and the CTC is credited with a 40 percent reduction in child poverty nationwide – a monumental accomplishment. Sen. Warner is currently fighting to renew the credit, which expired earlier this month.
Earned Income Tax Credit: The American Rescue Plan also expanded the Earned Income Tax Credit for one year, helping 400,000 Virginia workers. Sen. Warner is fighting to make the ARP’s changes to the EITC permanent in the new year.
Stimulus Checks: More than 7 million people in Virginia received more than $9 billion in economic impact payments (EIPs) from the American Rescue Plan, helping them cover essential expenses like food, rent, and medical bills.
Reopening Schools: The American Rescue Plan delivered $2.11 billion for Virginia K-12 schools and more than $955 million for Virginia’s colleges and universities to allow them to safely reopen and address learning loss due to the COVID-19 pandemic.
Making Child Care More Affordable: To help Virginians afford child care and to help ensure child care providers can continue operating safely, the American Rescue Plan included $306 million for Virginia Child Care and Development Block Grant (CCDBG) programs; $490 million for Virginia Child Care Stabilization Grants; $16.557 million for Virginia Head Start programs; and an increase in the Child and Dependent Care Tax Credit to significantly ease the burden of child care costs for many Virginia families, who pay on average $14,063 annually for infant care and $10,867 for the care of 4-year olds.
Helping Families Stay in their Homes: The COVID-19 pandemic placed an unprecedented financial strain on many families across Virginia. Through the American Rescue Plan, Virginia received $451 million in emergency rental assistance to help people behind on their rent. It also included more than $258 million in aid to Virginia homeowners for help with mortgage payments, utility bills, and other housing costs.
FOR VIRGINIA’S URBAN COMMUNITIES
Addressing a Costly Technicality: Sen. Warner successfully worked to ensure fair treatment of Virginia’s independent cities in the local fiscal recovery funds authorized by the American Rescue Plan after a misclassification technicality threatened to cost Virginia as much as $800 million in federal funding.
Protecting Urban Funding: To protect crucial funding for a number of metropolitan localities, Sen. Warner successfully urged the Office of Management and Budget to reconsider a proposal that would have increased the minimum population needed to qualify as a metropolitan statistical area from 50,000 to 100,000. This proposed change would have eliminated the designation for 144 communities, including five in Virginia (Blacksburg-Christiansburg, Charlottesville, Harrisonburg, Staunton, and Winchester-Frederick County). These classifications are tied to several housing and transportation programs and have important impacts on their respective cities and towns.
FOR OUR NATIONAL SECURITY
American Competitiveness: Sen. Warner helped ensure Senate passage of the United States Innovation and Competition Act – legislation to make generational investments in advanced manufacturing, and research and development. As part of this bill, Sen. Warner successfully secured:
$1.5 billion for the Utilizing Strategic Allied Telecommunications Act, which will help encourage and support U.S. innovation in the race for 5G by investing in Western-based alternatives to Chinese equipment providers Huawei and ZTE.
$52 billion for the Senator’s Creating Helpful Incentives to Produce Semiconductors (CHIPS) for America Act, to help fund the construction or modernization of new semiconductor fabs, promote research and development in advanced packaging, and promote greater supply chain security.
Military Base Resilience: To strengthen military base resilience, Sen. Warner secured an amendment to the nation’s annual defense bill that makes stormwater management eligible under military construction projects, military installation resilience projects, unspecified minor military construction projects, and defense access roads projects. As the second-largest Federal landholder in the Chesapeake Bay watershed, the Department of Defense – which has 137 Defense installations, sites, and facilities in the area – plays a vital role in reducing stormwater loads, while at the same time enhancing climate resiliency. This provision was based on legislation introduced by Sen. Warner.
FOR VETERANS & MILITARY FAMILIES
Servicemember Care: Sen. Warner secured an amendment in the nation’s annual defense bill to pause a proposal that would transition some servicemembers from receiving care at Military Treatment Facilities (MTF) to receiving care from community providers. The amendment pauses the restructuring for one year and requires a U.S. Government Accountability Office assessment of the proposed cuts in order to provide a better picture of the proposal’s impact on servicemembers.
Pay Raise and Benefits: Sen. Warner strongly supported the move in this year’s defense bill to grant servicemembers a much-needed 2.7 percent pay increase for next year. The legislation also authorized up to 12 weeks of parental leave for all primary and secondary caregivers following the birth, adoption, or foster care placement of a child.
National Guard Readiness: To support the Virginia National Guard, which was particularly affected by the Afghan resettlement mission, Sen. Warner secured an amendment in the nation’s annual defense bill to help bring assistance and resources to help cover the costs and resources associated with the mission. The amendment directs the Department of Defense to submit a report outlining all the ways in which the mission has affected the Guard so that Congress can ensure the Guard has the support it needs going forward.
Mental Health Support: To combat military suicide, Sen. Warner secured an amendment in the nation’s annual defense bill that will require the Department of Defense to allow servicemembers to self-refer for an immediate and confidential mental health evaluation. In practice, this amendment will allow servicemembers to use a verbal phrase with a figure of authority to self-report and seek help for any mental health issues, without having to divulge full details of their situation, or formally go through command or law enforcement entities – all of which can be barriers to reporting for individuals who are afraid of the stigma or repercussions of their seeking help.
Care for Blue Water Vets: To ensure appropriate access to medical care for veterans exposed to Agent Orange, Sen. Warner pressed the Department of Veterans Affairs to expand Agent Orange coverage to veterans who served on ships off the shore of Vietnam. In May, the VA announced that it would re-adjudicate previously-denied claims for veterans who served in the offshore waters of Vietnam during the Vietnam War.
Traumatic Brain Injury Support: To support American public servants who have incurred brain injuries from probable microwave attacks, Sen. Warner – the Chairman of the Senate Intelligence Committee – secured the passage of the HAVANA Act. This legislation gives the CIA Director and the Secretary of State additional authority to provide financial support to those suffering from brain injuries as a result of the anomalous health incidents.
FOR DRIVERS AND RIDERS
Infrastructure Deal Dollars: Through the Bipartisan Infrastructure Investment and Jobs Act, Sen. Warner negotiated and secured:
o $66 billion for passenger and freight rail, including $16 billion for the Amtrak National Network to distribute to non-Northeast Corridor states – $944 million of which has already been promised to Virginia for the construction of a new Long Bridge across the Potomac River to double the capacity of rail crossing between Virginia and DC
More than $1.2 billion over five years for Virginia’s public transit systems
More than $7.7 billion for Virginia roads and bridges
Renewed Federal Funding Commitment for Metro: Sen. Warner secured $150 million annually in federal funding for WMATA through the Bipartisan Infrastructure Investment and Jobs Act. As part of this legislation, he also successfully advocated to include a series of WMATA Inspector General reforms in an effort to provide more robust oversight of WMATA. These provisions were based on the Senator’s Metro Safety, Accountability & Investment Act of 2021.
American Rescue Plan Dollars: Sen. Warner secured $1,348,000,000 in rural transit funding and $1,517,221,000 in urban transit funding for the Commonwealth to help transit providers stay afloat and avoid drastic service and staffing cuts during the pandemic. This funding came as part of the American Rescue Plan, which was negotiated by Sen. Warner, a member of the Senate Banking Committee, which has jurisdiction over public transit.
FOR AIR TRAVELERS
COVID-19 Dollars: Thanks to the work of Sen. Warner – who last year negotiated and crafted the framework for the December COVID-19 relief bill – Virginia received more than $19 million to help 11 regional airports throughout the Commonwealth continue combatting COVID-19 and serving travelers.
American Rescue Plan Dollars: As airports continued to struggle with pandemic-related declines in air traffic, Sen. Warner secured $218,722,000 for airports in the Commonwealth to help them stay afloat and avoid drastic service and staffing cuts during the pandemic. This funding came as part of the American Rescue Plan, which was negotiated by Sen. Warner.
Infrastructure Deal Dollars: The United States built modern aviation, but America’s airports have long lagged far behind our competitors. According to some rankings, no U.S. airports rank in the top 25 of airports worldwide. That should all change soon thanks to funding included in the Bipartisan Infrastructure Investment and Jobs Act, which Sen. Warner helped write and negotiate. The bill includes $400 million for Virginia airports that can be invested in runways, taxiways, safety and sustainability projects, as well as terminal, airport-transit connections and roadway projects. The first round of $77 million has already gone out the door to Virginia’s 46 airports, and the full list of how this funding from the bipartisan law will be distributed to airports across Virginia over the coming years is available here.
FOR OUR PORTS AND WATERWAYS
Port of Virginia: As part of the Bipartisan Infrastructure Investment and Jobs Act, Sen. Warner secured $1.5 billion in funding within the Army Corps of Engineers for construction activities in and around harbors and navigation channels in the U.S. This funding can potentially be used for construction activities important for the Port of Virginia, including the Norfolk Harbor Deepening and Widening project. The infrastructure law included a total of $17 billion overall for port infrastructure to fund waterway and coastal infrastructure, inland waterway improvements, and land ports of entry, and much of this money is expected to make its way to Virginia in the months and years ahead.
Port of Virginia, Part II: Just this week, Sen. Warner announced that the Virginia Port Authority will receive $20 million in funding from the Department of Transportation for improvements to Portsmouth Marine Terminal that will allow it to serve as a staging area for the 2.6 gigawatt Coastal Virginia Offshore Wind commercial project and for other commercial offshore wind projects up-and-down the East Coast. In letters and phone calls, Sen. Warner personally lobbied Secretary of Transportation Pete Buttigieg for the money for the Port project.
FOR OUR FOUR-LEGGED FRIENDS
WOOF: To ease a unique burden on Virginia’s military and diplomatic families, Sen. Warner urged the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention to develop plans to lift a blanket suspension of the importation of dogs from 113 countries with increased risk of rabies. While Sen. Warner understood the importance of limiting the threat of reintroducing canine rabies virus into the U.S., he also recognized the ban’s effect on Virginia’s military and diplomatic families that could not bring home their family pet from an assigned duty station. Thanks to Sen. Warner’s advocacy, the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC) implemented a refined ban on December 1 that exempted dogs who were previously vaccinated against rabies and entered through ports of entry with CDC quarantine stations, which includes Dulles.
NEIGH: To protect horses from abusive show practices, Sen. Warner pushed the Department of Agriculture to help enforce the Horse Protection Act (HPA). Sen. Warner, a longtime champion of the [Prevent%20All%20Soring%20Tactics%20(PAST)%20Act]Prevent All Soring Tactics (PAST) Act, has been a leader in calling for increased HPA enforcement to prevent horse soring – the cruel and inhumane practice of deliberately inflicting pain on the legs and hooves of horses to produce an artificially high-stepping gait, known as the “Big Lick.” On December 9, 2021, the Department of Agriculture announced that it would promulgate a new, stronger proposed enforcement rule.
YAY: In light of his leadership on horse soring and other critical animal welfare priorities, Sen. Warner once again received a perfect 100 on the Humane Society 2021 scorecard.
WINS FOR NOVA…
COLONIAL PARKWAY: Sen. Warner secured $128.7 million to rehabilitate a section of Colonial Parkway at Colonial National Historical Park. This funding was made available through the Great American Outdoors Act, legislation authored and championed by Sen. Warner.
MEMORIAL TRAIL: To provide a tribute to the family members and loved ones who were victims of the 9/11 attacks, Sen. Warner secured Senate passage of the 9/11 National Memorial Trail Act, which links the National 9/11 Memorial and Museum in New York City, the National 9/11 Pentagon Memorial in Arlington, and the Flight 93 National Memorial in Pennsylvania. In 2019, Sen. Warner worked to pass a Senate Resolution recognizing the September 11th National Memorial Trail.
… CENTRAL VIRGINIA
24/7 Operations: Sen. Warner succeeded in keeping the Richmond Air Traffic Control Tower open 24 hours a day, 7 days a week. After the Federal Aviation Administration (FAA) expressed interest in closing the tower between the hours of midnight and 5:00 a.m., Sen. Warner pressed to maintain 24/7 operational hours for the sake of travelers, businesses, and other stakeholders.
“Dude, Where’s My Mail?”: After a series of personal visits from Sen. Warner, service and delivery at the Charlottesville Post Office is finally improving, Virginians report. Under pressure from Sen. Warner, the USPS has hired dozens of much-needed new employees to alleviate mail backlogs that resulted in many residents waiting days or even weeks to receive their mail, packages, and other necessities.
… COASTAL VIRGINIA
New Clinic: To alleviate high demand and wait times for care at VA medical facilities in Hampton Roads, Sen. Warner pushed the U.S. General Services Administration (GSA) to finally select a location for a new Southside outpatient clinic for veterans. The 196,000-square-foot outpatient facility will be constructed on a 25-acre parcel of land on the Chesapeake Regional Hospital campus and was ultimately the result of Sen. Warner’s efforts beginning in 2016 to approve 28 overdue VA medical facilities leases.
F-22s: After years of advocacy, Sen. Warner successfully advocated for the permanent relocation of the F-22 Raptor formal training unit (FTU) to Joint Base Langley-Eustis (JBLE) in Hampton. The rebasing of the F-22 FTU will include the relocation of more than 31 F-22 and 16 other training aircraft, along with an estimated 700 skilled military and civilian personnel and contractors and approximately 1,600 dependents. The personnel will settle in communities near JBLE to support the unit’s training mission and operations.
Norfolk Harbor Project: As part of the President’s FY22 Budget Request, Sen. Warner secured $83.7 million and a New Start designation for the Norfolk Harbor Deepening and Widening project – a key step to getting the cost-share agreement between the Port of Virginia and the Army Corps of Engineers initiated. The Norfolk Harbor project was one of only a small number of U.S. Army Corp of Engineers (USACE) projects selected for a New Start in the President’s budget request.
Offshore Wind Project: Sen. Warner helped facilitate an agreement between the U.S. Army Corp of Engineers (USACE) and the Bureau of Ocean Energy Management (BOEM) that will allow USACE to provide additional staff and resources to expedite the permitting process for the Coastal Virginia Offshore Wind project. This partnership is critical to the success of the offshore wind industry in the United States, allowing USACE to immediately provide technical support to BOEM to facilitate federal reviews and assist in decision-making on the growing number of offshore wind projects. This additional capacity will allow BOEM to focus on a broader range of challenges, including the development of additional offshore wind leases that will offer additional market opportunities and help secure the supply chain needed to reach renewable energy targets.
Seafood Processors: To support Virginia’s seafood processors, Sen. Warner successfully advocated for additional H-2B visas, by urging the Department of Homeland Security to quickly make available the maximum number of Congressionally-authorized H-2B visas in order to ensure Virginia seafood producers had an adequate seasonal workforce. After a series of personal follow-ups by Sen. Warner, the Department of Homeland Security issued an additional 22,000 visas.
Milford Haven Station Hours: Sen. Warner successfully advocated against the Coast Guard’s proposed downgrading of the Milford Haven station in Mathews County to summer-only operations. After hearing from numerous constituents who opposed the decision and its potential impacts, Sen. Warner maintained constant communication with the Coast Guard until it decided to reverse course and maintain year-round service.
… & RURAL VIRGINIA
Internet Access: In 2021, broadband isn’t a “nice to have” – it’s a necessity – but for too many Virginians, especially in the Valley and Southwest and Southside Virginia, access to high-speed internet remains out of reach. In order to increase access to broadband internet for Virginia families, Sen. Warner secured $10 billion for the Critical Capital Projects Fund as part of the American Rescue Plan, which he helped negotiate. Virginia used funding from this effort and other funds secured as part of the American Rescue Plan to commit to a bold, first-in-the-nation $700 million commitment to expand broadband to every household in the Commonwealth.
Internet Access, Part II: Building on the down payment made through the American Rescue Plan, Sen. Warner personally secured $65 billion for broadband through the Bipartisan Infrastructure Investment and Jobs Act, which he helped negotiate.
Internet Access, Part III: Are you sensing a theme here? Since his days as Governor of Virginia, Sen. Warner’s been fighting to expand access to high-speed internet across the Commonwealth – a need that became all the more acute during the pandemic, as working, learning and healthcare shifted online. In response, Sen. Warner used his connections to bring a SpaceX trial program to Wise County that used satellite technology to expand internet access to 50 homes with school children and no broadband access. Over the last year, the Starlink program has continued to expand across SWVA, with an additional 200 children gaining access to broadband.
Lee County Hospital: In 2013, the Lee County Regional Medical Center closed abruptly, leaving the residents of Lee County without access to a nearby hospital and hindering opportunities for economic development in the area. Sen. Warner spent years working with the Lee County Hospital Authority, Ballad Health and local officials to reopen the hospital, which began operations this summer.
CASEWORK – BY THE #’S
One of Sen. Warner’s most integral duties is assisting constituents with federal services like Social Security, Medicare, veterans or military affairs, taxes, passports, and immigration issues. Each year, Sen. Warner’s office assists thousands of Virginians in navigating the federal bureaucracy. This year, that was particularly important for folks struggling to bounce back from the pandemic. Let’s take a look at the numbers:
Number of Casework Letters Sent – 34,461
Cases Opened – 6,451
Cases Closed – 6,316
Agency Funds Recouped to Virginians: $10,647,903.09 from the IRS, VA, Social Security Administration, Office of Personnel Management, Small Business Administration, Department of Defense, and other federal agencies
Just a couple of highlights from a busy year in casework:
Passports: Increased demand, mail delays, and processing backlogs due to COVID-19 meant that it took more time than many Virginians expected to obtain or renew a passport this year, with passports taking 12 weeks or longer to renew through the U.S. State Department – resulting in stress, added expenses, and canceled trips. As a result, Sen. Warner’s office saw a record number of requests for assistance expediting passports this year, opening 1,346 cases (representing anywhere from one to ten passports for a whole family) and successfully closing out 1,338 of these by year’s end, allowing constituents to travel on to their international destinations.
Resettled: Earlier this year, in the immediate chaos of the Kabul airport bombing, two young children were pulled through the gates while their mother was killed and their father and teenage brother were pushed back in the crowd. After hearing about this case, Sen. Warner worked to get the two children boarded on a medical flight from Germany to the U.S., and eventually released into the care of their aunt in Alexandria, Va.
Vaccinations: When a long-term care facility in Arlington spent weeks trying to get their residents vaccinated against COVID-19, only to be told that they would have to individually register each of their 350 residents with the Virginia Department of Health to get them vaccinated, Sen. Warner’s office stepped in to cut through the red tape and help set up a mass vaccination clinic on-site at the facility to protect the staff and residents against COVID-19.
YEAR AHEAD
From all of us in the Warner Press Office, Happy New Year! Here’s to a better 2022.
Sixth District Perspectives with Congressman Ben Cline – December 23, 2021
As Congress heads into the new year, my colleagues and I are working on several important legislative initiatives. For example, we are fighting to rein in Big Tech censorship by writing to Twitter’s new CEO demanding he apply content policies fairly on his platform. Further, one issue that must be addressed when Congress returns to session in January is the border crisis. The situation is only getting worse, and the new statistics recently released by Customs and Border Protection are alarming. In addition, on Wednesday, I was pleased to announce this year’s nominations of Sixth District students to the various U.S. Service Academies. All of the students nominated showed a passion for service and are well-qualified for the honor of acceptance. I also enjoyed the opportunity to hear from local members of the National Down Syndrome Society to discuss how Congress can continue to raise awareness about this genetic disorder. While working on behalf of the Sixth District never stops, I am glad to be home with my family celebrating the holidays, and I wish everyone a very Merry Christmas.
Big Tech Censorship:
In recent years, Big Tech has grown increasingly powerful, especially social media companies like Facebook and Twitter. Twitter specifically has been marred by acts of censorship, particularly when it comes to individuals and entities with conservative viewpoints. Such examples include the de-platforming of a sitting U.S. President, suspending the New York Post’s official account for reporting on then-Democrat nominee Joe Biden’s son’s scandals shortly before the election, and censoring many other conservative voices, while not applying the same standards to liberal-progressive content. This has resulted in a debate in Congress about the need to rein in Big Tech and rethink the social media giants’ liability protection under Section 230 of the Communications Decency Act. Therefore, with the announcement of Parag Agrawal as Twitter’s new CEO, my colleagues and I wrote to him urging him to commit to applying the company’s content policies fairly, no matter the political leaning of the speaker on his platform. We can no longer accept the silencing of conservative voices. The full letter can be found here.
Border Security:
Last Friday, Customs and Border Protection (CBP) confirmed that last month was the worst November at the border in the Department of Homeland Security’s history. Border officials encountered more than 173,000 illegal immigrants crossing the southwest border in November, more than double the previous record for November, which came in FY 2000 when there were 76,196 apprehensions. Of those 173,000, the statistics become even more concerning when broken down. 13,959 of the illegal aliens encountered were unaccompanied minors, which truly speaks to the humanitarian crisis at the border. Further, CBP confirmed that 60,659 of those who unlawfully crossed the border were not from the Northern Triangle or Mexico – meaning people from all over the world are attempting to cross the southern border because they know it is not secure. This was exemplified by the arrest this week of a potential terrorist at the border who CBP described as a “21-year-old migrant from Saudi Arabia [who] is linked to several Yemeni subjects of interest.” Border security is national security, and this Administration is asleep at the wheel.
Service Academy Nominations:
One of the most important responsibilities I have as the Representative for Virginia’s Sixth District is the nomination of high school seniors and others to one of four United States Service Academies. Understanding this, I spent the past several months meeting individually with each interested applicant. The passion for service and love of country that these students exuded was truly inspiring, and I was pleased to announce this week the names of those I nominated to each Academy. I offer these students my sincere congratulations and wish them the best of luck throughout the rest of the admissions process. Nominees are listed below alphabetically.
United States Naval Academy
Charles Armes, senior at Heritage High School and a resident of Lynchburg
Darian Belisle, a freshman at Mary Baldwin University and a resident of Staunton
Zachary Hodgen, senior at Wilson Memorial High School and a resident of Fishersville
Seamus Looney, senior at Rockbridge High School and a resident of Lexington
Logan Perry, senior at Stuarts Draft High School and a resident of Stuarts Draft
Weston Rogers, a freshman at James Madison University and a resident of Harrisonburg
Alice Sherman, senior at Patrick Henry High School and a resident of Roanoke
Patrick Uhlenkott, a freshman at Franciscan University of Steubenville and a resident of Front Royal
Jacob Warner, senior at The New Community School and a resident of Rockbridge
United States Military Academy
Kameron Burns, senior at Heritage High School and a resident of Lynchburg
Lance Dorman, senior at Fishburne Military School and a resident of New Market
Nathan Haskins, senior at Skyline High School and a resident of Front Royal
Cadless Jarvis, senior at Fishburne Military School and a resident of Waynesboro
Robert Miller, senior at William Byrd High School and a resident of Roanoke
Noah Miller, senior at Turner Ashby High School and a resident of Bridgewater
Kaiden Minter, senior at Northside High School and a resident of Roanoke
Andrew Sakamoto, senior at Hidden Valley High School and a resident of Roanoke
Dillon Stowers, senior at Liberty Christian Academy and a resident of Lynchburg
McKenna Vess, senior at Wilson Memorial High School and a resident of Waynesboro
United States Air Force Academy
Bradley Colkitt, senior at Jefferson Forest High School and a resident of Lynchburg
Jarred Newcomb, senior at Jefferson Forest High School and a resident of Forest
Jakob Presley, a freshman at Lord Fairfax Community College and a resident of Maurertown
Mariela Ruiz, senior at Waynesboro High School and a resident of Waynesboro
Francis Treutlein, senior at Warren County High School and a resident of Linden
United States Merchant Marine Academy
Connor Wolfe, senior at Parry McCluer High School and a resident of Buena Vista
Down Syndrome Awareness:
Down syndrome is the most common chromosomal condition in the United States and is caused by the presence of a third copy of the 215 chromosomes (trisomy 21). All people with Down syndrome experience cognitive delays, but the effect is usually mild to moderate and is not indicative of the many strengths and talents that each individual possesses. They attend school and work, participate in decisions that affect them, have meaningful relationships, and contribute to society in many significant ways.
This week, I was pleased to meet with Bill Lawfield and his daughter, Madison, in my Roanoke office. They are members of the National Down Syndrome Society (NDSS), which is the leading human rights organization for all individuals with Down syndrome, and the largest nonprofit in the United States dedicated to advocating for individuals with the condition. I appreciated the opportunity to hear from Mr. Lawfield about ways in which Congress can continue to address Down Syndrome and raise awareness about this genetic disorder.
Merry Christmas:
This year let us remember the true meaning of Christmas. From my family to yours, I wish you a happy and healthy holiday season. May your days be filled with joy.
“Today in the town of David a Savior has been born to you; he is the Messiah, the Lord.” ~Luke 2:11
COVID-19 Update:
This week in Virginia there was an average of 32.7 daily cases of COVID-19 per every 100,000 residents. This is up from an average of 30.0 cases from one week prior. This week’s positivity rate was 9.9%, up from 8.8% from last week. For more information, click here.
Thank you for the opportunity to serve as your Congressman.
Take my 2022 legislative survey
As we close out 2021 and enter 2022, I first wanted to wish you a very Merry Christmas and a Happy New Year.
After New Years, I will be heading to Richmond the second week of January for our 60 day Session. In preparation for that, I wanted to send along a survey I hope you’ll consider filling out.
We are going to be facing many important issues this Session and your opinion matters to me. Click the link below to fill out my survey!
CLICK HERE FOR 2022 ISSUES SURVEY
If you have any questions, please do not hesitate to contact my district office at (540) 437-1451 or email me at mark@markobenshain.com.
Mark Obenshain
Rep. Cline announces U.S. Service Academy nominations for the Class of 2026
On December 22, 2021, Congressman Ben Cline (VA-06) announced the names of the students within the Sixth Congressional District of Virginia whom he has nominated to join the Class of 2026 at one of four U.S. Service Academies.
Applicants to the U.S. Naval Academy, U.S. Military Academy, U.S. Air Force Academy, and U.S. Merchant Marine Academy require a nomination from a Member of Congress or another nominating authority. Nominees are listed below alphabetically.
“One of the most important responsibilities I have as the Representative for Virginia’s Sixth District is the nomination of high school seniors and others to one of four United States Service Academies,” Cline said. “Understanding this, I spent the past several months meeting individually with each interested applicant. The passion for service and love of country that these students exuded was truly inspiring, and I am pleased to announce today the names of those I have nominated to each Academy. I offer these students my sincere congratulations and wish them the best of luck throughout the rest of the admissions process.”
Sixth District Nominations for the Class of 2026:
United States Naval Academy:
Charles Armes, senior at Heritage High School and a resident of Lynchburg
Darian Belisle, a freshman at Mary Baldwin University and a resident of Staunton
Zachary Hodgen, senior at Wilson Memorial High School and a resident of Fishersville
Seamus Looney, senior at Rockbridge High School and a resident of Lexington
Logan Perry, senior at Stuarts Draft High School and a resident of Stuarts Draft
Weston Rogers, a freshman at James Madison University and a resident of Harrisonburg
Alice Sherman, senior at Patrick Henry High School and a resident of Roanoke
Patrick Uhlenkott, a freshman at Franciscan University of Steubenville and a resident of Front Royal
Jacob Warner, senior at The New Community School and a resident of Rockbridge
United States Military Academy:
Kameron Burns, senior at Heritage High School and a resident of Lynchburg
Lance Dorman, senior at Fishburne Military School and a resident of New Market
Nathan Haskins, senior at Skyline High School and a resident of Front Royal
Cadless Jarvis, senior at Fishburne Military School and a resident of Waynesboro
Robert Miller, senior at William Byrd High School and a resident of Roanoke
Noah Miller, senior at Turner Ashby High School and a resident of Bridgewater
Kaiden Minter, senior at Northside High School and a resident of Roanoke
Andrew Sakamoto, senior at Hidden Valley High School and a resident of Roanoke
Dillon Stowers, senior at Liberty Christian Academy and a resident of Lynchburg
McKenna Vess, senior at Wilson Memorial High School and a resident of Waynesboro
The United States Air Force Academy:
Bradley Colkitt, senior at Jefferson Forest High School and a resident of Lynchburg
Jarred Newcomb, senior at Jefferson Forest High School and a resident of Forest
Jakob Presley, a freshman at Lord Fairfax Community College and a resident of Maurertown
Mariela Ruiz, senior at Waynesboro High School and a resident of Waynesboro
Francis Treutlein, senior at Warren County High School and a resident of Linden
The United States Merchant Marine Academy:
Connor Wolfe, senior at Parry McCluer High School and a resident of Buena Vista
Sixth District Perspectives with Congressman Ben Cline – December 20, 2021
As Americans got more bad news on the economy and inflation last week, the House wrapped up its final few days of the session before the new year by continuing to ignore our need for the federal government to live within its means. By passing a $2.5 trillion increase in the debt limit without much-needed spending reforms, my Democrat colleagues have shown that they do not understand the severity of the debt crisis this country is facing, nor do they have any intention of lifting a finger to address it.
On a more positive note, Senator Joe Manchin of West Virginia announced his opposition to President Biden’s Build Back Better Bill, which I refer to as “Build Back Broke.” With his opposition, the bill as written does not have the votes to proceed in the Senate. Further, I took action recently to address the bureaucratic backlog at the IRS, which has caused massive delays in processing returns.
Before heading back to Washington, I was also able to hear directly from my constituents as I resumed my pledge to hold in-person town meetings. Residents of Amherst County, Buena Vista, and Highland County were able to directly let me know their views and positions on what is happening in Washington, D.C. I also enjoyed the opportunity to join “Santa Armstrong” for his annual toy giveaway in Harrisonburg. While there is more to be done in Washington, I am looking forward to spending the next few weeks in our community meeting with as many folks as I can during this holiday season.
Build Back Broke:
Over the past several months the Left has fought tooth and nail to ram President Biden’s Build Back Broke tax and spend spree through Congress. And while Speaker Pelosi was able to twist enough arms to pass it in the House, it appears as though the legislation has hit a serious roadblock in the Senate.
This week, Senator Joe Manchin (D-WV) announced he would not support this massive social spending bill, which the nonpartisan Congressional Budget Office estimated would cost $5 trillion and add $3 trillion to the deficit over the next ten years. Senator Manchin expressing his formal opposition to the legislation as written effectively kills the bill as Senate Democrats no longer have the fifty votes needed to pass it.
This news is an early Christmas present to the American people as Biden’s Build Back Broke bill would have been detrimental to our Nation. It would have added to sky-high inflation, killed jobs, and driven up energy costs. In his own words, Senator Manchin said, “My Democratic colleagues in Washington are determined to dramatically reshape our society in a way that leaves our country even more vulnerable to the threats we face. I cannot take that risk with a staggering debt of more than $29 trillion and inflation taxes that are real and harmful to every hard-working American at the gasoline pumps, grocery stores, and utility bills with no end in sight.” I applaud Senator Manchin for his courage to stand up to his party and for the American people.
Enabling Spending:
The national debt recently topped $29 trillion and continues to grow at a record pace. Unfortunately, that did not stop the Democrats this week from raising the debt ceiling by an additional $2.5 trillion. To make matters worse, the Majority offered no reforms that would help rein in spending and get our fiscal house in order. And while the Left claims that raising the debt ceiling is merely about past spending, that could not be further from the truth. By taking this action, Democrats are ensuring they have room for more spending.
While I agree Congress should not play political games with the debt ceiling, Democrats should not ignore the likelihood of the financial crisis accelerating if President Biden and the Left pass legislative proposals like the Build Back Broke Bill. Our country and our economy cannot continue to sustain these levels of spending, particularly without appropriate offsets or budget reforms.
Inflation:
Since taking office, President Biden’s tax and spend policies, coupled with shutdowns and mandates, have stifled our recovery from COVID and caused an economic crisis. Perhaps the most obvious example of this is the skyrocketing costs of consumer goods due to soaring inflation. The surge has been caused by out-of-control government spending and Americans are paying the price as inflation rates reached a 39-year high last week. Since November of 2020, the Consumer Price Index has risen 6.9% – the fastest increase since 1982. Further, this crisis is exacerbating other aspects of the economy as well. Due to inflation and the decreased buying power of the dollar, real wages have decreased in eight out of ten months since the President’s first full month in office. So not only are people paying more for goods, but they have less money in their pocket to pay for them. And finally, November was the worst jobs report of Biden’s presidency, falling more than 350,000 jobs short of economists’ expectations.
IRS Backlog:
As of November 12, 2021, the IRS had a backlog of 5.9 million unprocessed returns. This massive backlog is causing significant and unnecessary burdens for families and small businesses who can’t get answers from the IRS about why their returns have not been processed. And as tax season approaches, the agency is in danger of falling into a vicious backlog cycle that will harm millions of taxpayers. After hearing from countless Sixth District constituents and following my own office’s outreach, it is clear the IRS is failing to meet its mission to, “provide America’s taxpayers top-quality service by helping them understand and meet their tax responsibilities.” Given these serious concerns, my colleagues and I wrote to the Director of the IRS demanding answers as to how the agency plans to address the backlog issue. To read the full letter, click here.
Connecting With Constituents:
As a Member of Congress, a top priority of mine is to be accessible to the constituents of the Sixth District. For this reason, I made a commitment when I was elected to hold frequent town halls throughout the District to ensure I could hear first-hand from those I represent and bring their views back to Washington. Prior to the COVID-19 pandemic, I hosted 25 town halls – with at least one in each locality. Unfortunately, in March of 2020, for health and safety reasons my office suspended in-person forums and moved to virtual events. To that end, I hosted 14 telephone town halls during the pandemic to help me stay connected to residents throughout our area. However, as most COVID restrictions have been lifted, I was pleased to host my first set of in-person town halls this week since their suspension.
On Monday, I held town halls in Amherst County, Buena Vista, and Highland County. I enjoyed these events and appreciated residents sharing their concerns with me. I look forward to holding many more forums in the coming year, and I encourage all constituents to visit my Facebook page, website, and keep an eye on their local newspaper and this website for town hall announcements.
Santa Armstrong’s Toy Giveaway:
For the past nine years, Adam Armstrong of Penn Laird has purchased toys and distributed them to kids in need throughout low-income areas of Harrisonburg. This annual event has become known as “Santa Armstrong’s Christmas Hope Toy Giveaway” and has been getting bigger and bigger over the years. This year, Santa Armstrong and his team filled three large trucks with presents and gave away more than $28,000 in gifts to area residents. Our community is so grateful for all Mr. Armstrong does to help folks during the Christmas season, and I was very pleased that I had the opportunity to join him during this year’s giveaway. The event truly embodies the holiday spirit and serves as a reminder of the true meaning of Christmas.
COVID-19 Update:
This week in Virginia there was an average of 30.0 cases of COVID-19 per every 100,000 residents. This is up from an average of 27.6 cases from one week prior. This week’s positivity rate was 8.8%, up from 8.1% from last week. For more information, click here.
Thank you for the opportunity to serve as your Congressman.
Warner, Brown measure to expand defense research opportunities for historically black colleges and universities included in NDAA ConferenceE REPORT
WASHINGTON, D.C. – On December 16, 2021, U.S. Senators Mark R. Warner (D-VA) and Sherrod Brown (D-OH) announced that the Senate-passed FY 2022 National Defense Authorization Act (NDAA) conference report includes a version of their bipartisan Building Equitable Access to Contribute to Our National Security (BEACON) Act, legislation to expand Department of Defense (DoD) research funding opportunities for Historically Black Colleges and Universities (HBCUs) and Minority-Serving Institutions (MSIs). This includes Hampton University, Norfolk State University, Virginia State University, Virginia Union University, and the Virginia University of Lynchburg in Virginia, as well as Central State University and Wilberforce University in Ohio.
The Department funds basic research at institutions of higher education and Brown’s legislation would ensure HBCU students get the resources and research opportunities to succeed in STEM and other related careers. Brown and Warner filed a modified version of the BEACON Act as an amendment during Senate consideration of the NDAA. The House included a version of the BEACON Act in the NDAA and the FY22 NDAA Conference Report retained a similar provision. The House-Senate NDAA conference report now heads to the President’s desk to be signed into law.
“This legislation will help tap into the enormous potential of Virginia’s five Historically Black Colleges and Universities, which for too long received a disproportionally small portion of our nation’s defense research funding,” said Warner. “I’m proud to have fought for this provision, which will strengthen the STEM pipeline at our HBCUs and help ensure that these institutions can access the resources they need to bolster critical defense research.”
“Historically Black Colleges and Universities, like Wilberforce and Central State in Ohio, are a critical part of our nation’s higher education system and provide important research opportunities for students traditionally underrepresented in STEM careers,” said Brown. “This funding will widen the talent pool and help elevate partnerships between the Department of Defense and these institutions for years to come.”
Defense research is a vital source of innovation and a financial resource for our nation’s universities, which received over $4.6 billion from the Department of Defense in science and engineering funding in 2018. Yet, Historically Black Colleges and Universities (HBCU) received only $21 million – less than a half percent, of that funding. These disparities continue while Black individuals are underrepresented in the STEM labor force by 53% and despite the fact HBCUs are a proven pipeline for diverse STEM talent, graduating 20 percent of all African American college students and nearly 30 percent of all African American STEM professionals.
An interim report from NASEM found that “limited set aside dollars and no requirements or incentives to increase their participation in non-targeted programs, [congressional] encouragement has not translated into significant capacity-building or sustained support.” The report further found that “new funding streams may be necessary to expand opportunities to HBCU/MSIs” and “mutually beneficial partnerships may serve as a strategy for HBCU/MSIs to build and better utilize their current capacity to conduct DoD-funded research.”
Specifically, the amendment would:
• Require the Department of Defense to establish a plan to elevate a consortium of HBCUs/MSIs, assess their ability to participate and compete in engineering, research, and development activities, and report this plan to Congress.
• Give DoD the authority to establish a grant program to build out HBCU defense research capacity, including developing the workforce and research infrastructure and improving the capability to retain research faculty and staff.
• Increase partnerships between federally funded research development centers, University Affiliated Research Centers (UARCs), and HBCUs/MSIs.
