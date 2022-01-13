State News
Virginia signs agreement with Denmark to advance offshore wind industry
Governor Ralph Northam has signed an agreement with the Danish Ministry of Climate Energy and Utilities to work together to advance the offshore wind industry. Secretary of Commerce and Trade (SOCT) Brian Ball and Dan Jørgensen, Minister of the Danish agency, virtually signed a Memorandum of Understanding Friday morning.
Virginia and Denmark agree to become partners and to share knowledge of challenges, successes, and best practices when it comes to developing offshore wind and its supply chain in each location.
“We have purposely worked to position Virginia as a leader in offshore wind. Off our coast, we have the first turbines in federal waters, and we have two major wind farmers in development. Our Port of Virginia will the launching point for turbine components on the East Coast. We are well-positioned to continue growing in this area,” said Governor Northam. “Denmark has the highest proportion of wind power in the world, and we can learn a great deal from their experience. I thank Denmark for its cooperation and look forward to working together to build this new industry, promote clean energy, and create jobs right here in the Commonwealth.”
“Virginia’s ambition and Denmark’s experience make a perfect partnership. I am therefore very pleased that Denmark and Virginia have now established new cooperation on offshore wind. Virginia has made an ambitious decision to build a 2.6-gigawatt offshore wind farm by 2026. I hope that our long regulatory experiences within offshore wind can contribute to a successful undertaking in Virginia. At the same time, Denmark can be inspired by new and innovative approaches. Together, we stand stronger in the green transition,” says Dan Jørgensen, Minister for Climate, Energy, and Utilities.
While the two will work on ways to quickly and efficiently develop an offshore wind industry, they will also consider bigger picture items, such as the strategic role of renewable energy, mitigating climate change, and energy security.
“Virginia is all in for the offshore wind, and international partners are critical to realizing the Commonwealth’s immense economic potential in this emerging industry,” said Secretary Ball. “Denmark’s track record on offshore wind is impressive, and this partnership signals to the world and the country that Virginia is ready to lead on clean energy.”
“We are grateful to Denmark for offering their expertise. With over 6,000 wind turbines in their country, they bring a lot to the table,” said Virginia Energy Chief Deputy Jennifer Palestrant. “Virginia is all in for offshore wind and our passion for ensuring the success of this industry teamed with their experience in harnessing the wind industry will certainly make an impact on future development.”
Virginia is proud to have two great Danish firms, Orsted and Rose Holm Inc., call the Commonwealth home. Rose Holm Inc. built its first manufacturing facility outside of Denmark in Richmond in 2020 to produce industrial fasteners with a focus on offshore wind.
“Having built the world’s first offshore wind farm in Denmark and installed America’s first turbines in federal waters, our Ørsted team is proud the Commonwealth of Virginia and the Kingdom of Denmark have partnered to help advance the U.S. offshore wind industry,” said David Hardy, CEO of Ørsted Offshore North America. “Building a sustainable offshore wind energy industry in the U.S. requires both international experience and local expertise. This partnership formally establishes the dialogue to achieve this and will help ensure a strong clean energy future that creates good-paying jobs.”
Virginia began its work toward offshore wind development in 2009 and installed the first two turbines in Federal waters in 2020. The Commonwealth is home to the largest naval base in the world and one of the largest ports in the United States. The Port of Virginia is centrally located and will serve as a hub for the United States offshore wind industry.
Virginia will be home to two major offshore wind farms currently under development. The first is the largest offshore wind farm in the United States; the Coastal Virginia Offshore Windfarm. When completed in 2026, it will generate 2.6 gigawatts of power. The second is the Kitty Hawk offshore wind farm being developed by Avangrid Renewables off the coast of North Carolina that will produce 2.5 gigawatts of power.
Local News
Planning to travel over the holiday weekend? Then please plan ahead.
As many are making plans now for what they’ll do over the long weekend, the Virginia State Police is advising everyone to be weather aware and factor in how the pending winter storm can/will impact those travel plans.
As of January 13, the weather forecasts have all regions of Virginia being affected by varying combinations of precipitation starting late Saturday, Jan. 15, and continuing through Sunday, Jan. 16. This winter storm system is also expected to impact much of the East Coast, especially along the I-95 corridor – for those who may be traveling out of or returning to Virginia over the weekend.
For the latest on this weather system and to help Virginians plan ahead, please visit any one of the following National Weather Service websites:
https://weather.gov/ covers the US
https://weather.gov/akq Central and Southeast VA
https://weather.gov/lwx Northern VA and Northern Mountains
https://weather.gov/rnk Western VA
The Virginia State Police is currently preparing for this latest round of winter weather and will have all available troopers on patrol in order to respond as quickly as possible to traffic crashes, emergencies, and disabled motorists.
VSP is advising folks to delay/avoid travel during the storm. But, If you must travel, then please take these safety tips into consideration:
– Know Before You Go! Before heading out, check Virginia road conditions at www.511virginia.org or download the VDOT 511 app.
– Clear ALL snow and ice from the roof, trunk, hood, and windows of your vehicle – car, SUV, minivan, pickup truck, commercial
vehicle – before you travel.
– Drive for conditions – slow your speed and increase your traveling distance between the vehicle ahead of you. Always buckle up. Avoid distractions – put down the phone.
– Use your headlights – in rain AND snow. Virginia law requires headlights on when your wipers are active.
– Do not call 911 or #77 for road conditions. Please leave these emergency lines open for emergencies only.
– Bring with you snacks, water, a cell phone charger, a warm blanket(s), and any medications you might need.
– Be sure your vehicle has a fuel tank of gas and is in good working condition.
State News
Governor Northam announces over $60 million in affordable and special needs housing loans
On January 13, 2022, Governor Ralph Northam announced more than $60 million in Affordable and Special Needs Housing loans for 42 projects across the Commonwealth, creating or preserving 2,552 affordable housing units for low-income and extremely low-income households. The funding will improve access to energy-efficient affordable housing, reduce homelessness, provide permanent supportive housing options for individuals with intellectual and developmental disabilities, and complete energy efficiency updates in affordable housing units.
“Quality, affordable housing is essential to building vibrant communities and ensuring every Virginian has the opportunity to thrive,” said Governor Northam. “We must keep investing in the Commonwealth’s stock of affordable housing, and the Affordable and Special Needs Housing programs will continue to be a vitally important resource for vulnerable Virginians. In addition to its tremendous work supporting affordable housing, community development, and other priorities, DHCD has led our programs to keep people in their homes and support small businesses during the pandemic. I want to thank DHCD Director Erik Johnson for his superb leadership of the agency, especially during the past 22 months. He has led an outstanding and creative team in finding innovative ways to help people during a challenging time.”
The Virginia Department of Housing and Community Development administers Affordable and Special Needs Housing loans, which combine state and federal resources to provide a simplified and comprehensive application process. Funding comes from four main sources: the federal HOME Investment Partnerships Program, the National Housing Trust Fund, the Virginia Housing Trust Fund, and Housing Innovations in Energy Efficiency funds.
Governor Northam and the General Assembly invested a historic $55 million in the Virginia Housing Trust Fund this fiscal year. VHTF provides financing for housing construction projects that create or preserve affordable housing units, reduce the cost of affordable housing and increase homeownership. This funding is a key source of financing for these affordable housing initiatives to support moderate-and-low-income families, as well as supporting homeless reduction grants to provide rapid re-housing and longer-term housing solutions for individuals experiencing chronic homelessness.
“Housing stability is more important now than it has ever been as we turn the corner on this pandemic,” said Secretary of Commerce and Trade Brian Ball. “These projects will help address the affordable housing needs of the Commonwealth, protect our most vulnerable, strengthen our communities, and support our economy.”
Affordable and Special Needs Housing loans are awarded through a competitive process. Fifty-five applications requesting more than $79 million were received for this round of funding. Proposals were reviewed, evaluated, and scored with proposals ranked and award offers recommended to the highest-ranking proposals based on funding availability. The funded projects will leverage over $651 million in additional federal, state, local, and private lending resources.
2021 Fall Affordable and Special Needs Housing Awardees:
ASPIRE | TRG Community Development LLC
$900,000 (VHTF)
$900,000 (NHTF)
$1,764,819 (HIEE)
City of Norfolk
The ASPIRE project consists of demolition and new construction of 85 apartment units in downtown Norfolk to serve families with area median incomes (AMI) between 40% and 80%. The project will accept project-based vouchers for 21 units and will have six permanent supportive housing units.
Southwood Apartments A | Piedmont Housing Alliance
$1,600,000 (HIEE)
$900,000 (NHTF)
$900,000 (VHTF)
Albemarle County
Southwood Apartments A will be the new construction of 70 rental units in Albemarle County. These one-two-and-three-bedroom units will be available for households earning between 30% and 60% AMI. Eight units will have project-based vouchers and six units will be designated for permanent supportive housing. Piedmont Housing is working with a partner to include an onsite Head Start program for residents.
Choice Neighborhood III-R| Newport News Redevelopment and Housing Authority
$700,000 (VHTF)
$700,000 (NHTF)
$2,000,000 (HIEE)
City of Newport News
Choice Neighborhood III-R is a new construction rental project consisting of four buildings for a total of 71 units located in Newport News.
Choice Neighborhood IV-R | Newport News Redevelopment and Housing Authority
$700,000 (VHTF)
$700,000 (NHTF)
$2,000,000 (HIEE)
City of Newport News
Choice Neighborhood IV-R is a new construction rental development with 84 apartments located in Newport News.
Arna Marbella | Arlington Partnership for Affordable Housing
$700,000 (VHTF)
$2,000,000 (HIEE)
Arlington County
Arna Marbella is the renovation of 163 rental units between two properties, Marbella Apartments and Arna Valley View, in Arlington County. The project will include onsite bilingual resident services and free Wi-Fi in each unit.
Premier Circle | Virginia Supportive Housing
$900,000 (HOME)
$900,000 (NHTF)
$714,909 (HIEE)
Albemarle County
Premier Circle is the new construction of 80 units of permanent supportive housing for formerly homeless and low-income adults from the Charlottesville region. Each studio unit will be approximately 350 square feet and contain a kitchen and full bathroom. Resident amenities include phones, computer rooms, a fitness room, laundry facilities, and free Wi-Fi. The building will contain staff offices for on-site supportive services and property management, a front desk staffed 16 hours per day, and a night-monitor unit.
Middlebrook Trace | Taft-Mills Group
$900,000 (VHTF)
$899,530 (NHTF)
$697,470 (HIEE)
City of Staunton
Middlebrook Trace is the new construction of 82 rental units in Staunton. Eight units will be reserved for permanent supportive housing, and 15 units will accept project-based vouchers. The project will include two- and three-bedroom units. The project will include services to tenants with intellectual and/or developmental disabilities.
CRHA South First Phase Two | Charlottesville Redevelopment and Housing Authority
$400,000 (NHTF)
$2,000,000 (HIEE)
City of Charlottesville
South First Phase Two is a new construction project of 113 rental units in Charlottesville. The project includes one-, two-, three- four-, and five-bedroom apartments across 21 buildings. Fifty-eight of the units will have either a Section 8 or Section 9 subsidy. The project will include a program, in partnership with the Charlottesville Office of Economic Opportunity and Piedmont Virginia Community College, to provide job training. The development also includes substantial indoor community resource space, outdoor amenity spaces, access to trails, and recreational space along Pollack’s Branch.
Arbors at Birchwood | Marlyn Development Corporation
$100,000 (VHTF)
$2,000,000 (HIEE)
City of Virginia Beach
Arbors at Birchwood is a new construction rental unit development for elderly persons 62 and older on 4.92 acres in Virginia Beach. This project will consist of 150 units designed to meet the accessibility needs of residents.
Fairfax Hall | South River Development Corporation
$350,000 (VHTF)
$350,000 (NHTF)
$1,300,000 (HIEE)
City of Waynesboro
Fairfax Hall is an existing project serving primarily senior households in a historic structure in the former Brandon Hotel. This project proposes to retrofit the existing 54 apartments to meet physical accessibility requirements and promote universal access. This project aims to improve energy and operating efficiency by replacing outmoded systems, adding insulation, and minimizing water waste. The project has 12 project-based vouchers through Waynesboro Redevelopment and Housing Authority.
Southwood Apartments B | Piedmont Housing Alliance
$900,000 (VHTF)
$1,075,000 (HIEE)
Albemarle County
Southwood Apartments B is new construction of 51 rental units in Albemarle County. All units will be available for households at or below 60% AMI, with four designated permanent supportive housing units. Piedmont Housing is working with a partner to include an onsite Head Start program for residents.
Watermark Gardens | Surber Development and Consulting LLC
$600,925 (VHTF)
$600,925 (NHTF)
$638,150 (HIEE)
Chesterfield County
Watermark Gardens is the new construction of 80 rental units in Chesterfield. The project will provide services to tenants with intellectual and/or developmental disabilities and the project will accept project-based vouchers.
Horner | Better Housing Coalition
$900,000 (VHTF)
$900,000 (HOME)
Chesterfield County
Horner is the new construction of a 49-unit apartment building in Chesterfield County, comprised of one-, two- and three-bedroom apartments serving families with incomes up to 60% AMI. This development is designed to be pedestrian-friendly with well-lit sidewalks, a walking trail, and both active and passive recreation sites. Residents will have access to a fitness room and a community room, which will be programmed with financial literacy classes.
The Villas on Main | Cumberland Plateau Redevelopment and Housing Authority
$450,000 (HOME)
$450,000 (VHTF)
$450,000 (NHTF)
$347, 550 (HIEE)
Russell County
The Villas on Main is a new construction independent residential facility project consisting of 21 units across 10 buildings located in Lebanon. All 21 units will meet Universal Design Standard and include patios and front gardens for the residents. The Villas on Main will serve low-income seniors and disabled persons. The Villas on Main will partner with local service providers to bring supportive services and partner with local agencies to provide transportation for residents.
Townhomes at Liberty Place | Cantebury Enterprises
$700,000 (VHTF)
$900,000 (HOME)
City of Richmond
The Townhomes at Liberty Place are the new construction of 39 rental townhomes in Richmond. The townhomes will consist of a mix of one-, two- and three-bedroom units and for families with incomes between 40-60% AMI. All units will meet Universal Design standards.
Colbrook | Better Housing Coalition
$700,000 (VHTF)
$700,000 (HOME)
Chesterfield County
Colbrook is the adaptive reuse of the historic Colbrook Motel to provide 47 affordable apartments in Chesterfield County. There will be a mix of one-, two- and three-bedroom units. Five units will be set aside for Chesterfield Community Service Board (CSB) clients who will receive rental assistance through the CSB. This project will include a standalone building to provide community space and a museum to honor the motel’s previous appearance in the “Green Book,” a travel guide for African Americans during segregation.
Brinshore Block 17 | Brinshore Development, LLC
$700,000 (VHTF)
$700,000 (NHTF)
City of Norfolk
Block 17 Apartments is part of a HUD Choice Neighborhood Initiative and will consist of 68 newly constructed rental units in Norfolk. These units will be a mix of market-rate units and units dedicated for families earning between 30-60% AMI. The units will come with free Wi-Fi and residents will have access to Crestar Health, a nearby Mental Health Clinic, at no cost.
Brinshore Block 18 | Brinshore Development, LLC
$700,000 (VHTF)
$700,000 (NHTF)
City of Norfolk
Block 18 Apartments is part of a HUD Choice Neighborhood Initiative and will consist of 72 newly constructed rental units in Norfolk. These units will be a mix of market-rate units and units dedicated for families earning between 30%-60% AMI. Block 18 Apartment residents will have access to Crestar Health, a nearby Mental Health Clinic, at no cost.
Spring Creek, Coleman, and Cleveland | Greater Charlottesville Habitat for Humanity
$700,000 (HOME)
$700,000 (VHTF)
Louisa County and City of Charlottesville
Spring Creek, Coleman and Cleveland is a new construction home-buyer project consisting of eight units among three sites. Spring Creek is located in Louisa County, and Coleman Court/Cleveland Avenue is located in the city of Charlottesville. Spring Creek consists of four single-family, four-bedroom homes sitting on .25 acre lots. Coleman Court and Cleveland will consist of two duplex units located within established neighborhoods in Charlottesville. All eight homebuyer units will incorporate Universal Design concepts.
Bellwood Crossing | Hill Tide Investments
$700,000 (VHTF)
$700,000 (NHTF)
Chesterfield County
Bellwood Crossing is a new construction rental property, and this development will consist of 102 units with one- and two-bedroom options. Of the total units, 15 will be allocated for veterans, and up to 10 units will be available for lease through the Chesterfield County Community Services Board. All units will prioritize persons on the public housing waiting list and/or Section 8 of the Richmond Redevelopment and Housing Authority.
Ashlake Trails | Mark-Dana Corporation
$700,000 (VHTF)
$700,000 (HIEE)
Chesterfield County
Ashlake Trails is a low-rise new construction rental development for seniors (55+) comprised of 67 units. The project will consist of 36 one-bedroom units and 31 two-bedroom units. Each unit will be provided free individual Wi-Fi access.
Saint Elizabeth Apartments | Commonwealth Catholic Charities
$800,000 (VHTF)
$500,000 (NHTF)
City of Richmond
Saint Elizabeth Apartments is the new construction of 56 apartments comprised of studios, one-, two-, and three-bedroom units across15 buildings. The apartments would serve families with incomes between 30% and 60% AMI, and would have a community building, playground, and on-site rental office. Six units will be reserved for individuals living with HIV/AIDS that receive HOPWA tenant-based vouchers as well as financial counseling and case management.
Winchester Forest 4 | Better Housing Coalition
$350,000 (VHTF)
$915,000 (HIEE)
Chesterfield County
Winchester Forest 4 is the new construction of 88 one-, two- and three-bedroom rental apartments in North Chesterfield County. Winchester Forest 4 is an expansion of Winchester Greens and Market Square. Site-based services will be provided to improve residents’ academic, health and economic outcomes.
Grande Oak III | Surber Development
$375,062 (VHTF)
$375,062 (NHTF)
$499,875 (HIEE)
City of Williamsburg and York County
Grande Oak III is the new construction of 49 rental units in York County. The project has two-bedroom apartments, all of which will fit Universal Design standards and be actively marketed towards people with disabilities.
Wellesley | Community Housing Partners
$900,000 (VHTF)
$285,000 (HIEE)
City of Newport News
Wellesley is the substantial renovation of an existing three-story, 40-unit building in Newport News. All units will serve residents over the age of 55, with an income at or below 50% AMI. All units will be occupied by households receiving project-based Section 8 vouchers. The proposed acquisition and rehabilitation will include but is not limited to new flooring, roofing, windows, mechanical systems, appliances, cabinetry, kitchen, and bathroom fixtures.
Cross Creek Rehab | Community Housing Partners
$600,000 (VHTF)
$546,000 (HIEE)
City of Portsmouth
Cross Creek Rehab is an existing affordable multifamily development in the city of Portsmouth comprised of 78 two- and three-bedroom garden-style apartments, which will serve families with incomes between 40-80% AMI. Seven units will be reserved for permanent supportive housing and eight for project-based vouchers. This project proposes new flooring, windows, mechanical systems, appliances and fixtures and increased accessibility for eight units.
HRHA Lineweaver Annex Renovation | Harrisonburg Housing and Redevelopment Authority
$900,000 (VHTF)
$230,000 (HIEE)
City of Harrisonburg
The Lineweaver Annex is an extensive rehabilitation rental project located in downtown Harrisonburg. This rehabilitation consists of 60 one-bedroom units designated for the elderly and persons with disabilities, and 20 of the 60 units will be reserved for permanent supportive housing.
Grayson Manor | Community Housing Partners
$900,000 (VHTF)
$161,180 (HIEE)
Grayson County
Grayson Manor is an existing 32-unit affordable senior development with one-bedroom, garden-style units. This project will acquire and renovate Grayson Manor, with rehabilitation to include new flooring, windows, mechanical systems, fixtures and appliances. In addition, five units will be made more accessible. The units will serve seniors with income at or below 60% AMI.
Leggett Building Apartments | Taylor Hollow Construction
$700,000 (HOME)
$239,700 (HIEE)
City of Radford
The Leggett Building Apartments will convert the former Leggett Building in Radford into 11 mixed-income rental units. Seven of the units will be for households earning up to and between 50% and 60% AMI, and four will be market rate. The project will include free broadband access for tenants and is located in downtown Radford.
Mt. Sterling Nine | Arlington Partnership for Affordable Housing
$900,000 (VHTF)
Loudoun County
Mt. Sterling Nine is the new construction of 48 rental units for seniors in Loudoun County. The project will be a mix of one- and two-bedroom apartments. Residents will have access to free Wi-Fi in the unit and communal spaces, as well as access to community amenities, such as a business center and a fitness and wellness suite. Five units will be available for seniors at 30% AMI and the remaining 43 will be available for seniors at 50% AMI.
Oak Terrace | Hill Tide Housing Investments, LLC
$700,000 (VHTF)
City of Suffolk
Oak Terrace is the new construction of 120 two- and three-bedroom apartments across five three-story buildings in Suffolk. The buildings will be built to EarthCraft standards and include a playground, picnic shelter, a community building with laundry facilities, a computer room, and an exercise room. Twelve units will comply with ADA requirements, with three units equipped to serve individuals with sensory impairments. Commonwealth Catholic Charities will provide financial coaching, education, and employment services to tenants.
Goose Creek Crossing | Hill Tide Housing Investments, LLC
$700,000 (VHTF)
City of Staunton
Goose Creek Crossing is the new construction of 116 units of two- and three-bedroom rental apartments across a 6.6 acre site in Staunton. The site will include a community building with an exercise room, computer room, laundry facilities, and management and maintenance offices. A playground and picnic shelter for resident use will also be onsite. The development will be served by Commonwealth Catholic Charities to provide resident services such as homeownership, financial counseling and employment services.
Expanding Affordable Housing 2020-2021 | Richmond Habitat for Humanity
$700,000 (VHTF)
City of Richmond
Expanding Affordable Housing is the new construction of eight affordable homes. The scattered-site homes will be available for purchase by families earning up to between 40% and 80% AMI. All homes will be built to EarthCraft and Energy Star standards and four will be built to meet Universal Design standards.
Mecklenburg Manor | NFP Affordable Housing Corporation
$700,000 (VHTF)
Mecklenburg County
Mecklenburg Manor is an extensive rehabilitation of an existing Section 8 and family complex. This rehabilitation will consist of eight buildings for a total of 51 units. This project will continue to prioritize Section-8 applicants, located in South Hill. Upon completion, the project will be Enterprise Green Communities certified.
Sweetbriar II Apartments 2021 | People Inc. Housing Group
$517,000 (HIEE)
Washington County
Sweetbriar II Apartments is a new construction rental development located in Abingdon. This development will consist of 22 units in 11 duplex-style buildings and comprised of two- and three-bedroom garden-style townhome units. Five of the garden-style units will be fully accessible, and six will include Universal Design features. The accessible units will be subsidized with project-based Mainstream Vouchers with prioritization of low-income households with disabilities.
Covenant Heights VII | Hope Community Builders
$500,000 (HOME)
Rockingham County
Covenant Heights will consist of eight new construction homebuyer units in two buildings located in Rockingham County. These units will be used to help low-income and first-time homebuyers.
Cool Lane Apartments | Virginia Supportive Housing
$466,872 (HIEE)
Henrico County
Cool Lane Apartments is the adaptive re-use of a vacant building located in Henrico County. The project will renovate the former assisted living facility into permanent supportive housing for homeless and low-income individuals. The existing structure will be redesigned and adapted to create 86 units for homeless and low-income individuals earning 50% or less AMI from Henrico County and the city of Richmond.
Fifeville Rehab | Piedmont Housing Alliance
$300,000 (VHTF)
$32,500 (HIEE)
City of Charlottesville
Fifeville Rehab is the rehabilitation of five vacant units across three buildings in Charlottesville for the sale to households at or below 50% AMI. Improvements to the properties include the addition of solar panels, the modernization of kitchens and upgrades to promote energy-efficiency and home health.
712-714 High Street | Southside Community Housing and Development Corporation
$300,000 (HOME)
City of Petersburg
High Street is the new construction of 12 rental units in Petersburg. The one-, two- and three-bedroom apartments will be targeted for households earning up to and between 30% and 80% AMI. This project will contribute two permanent supportive units to the region. Two of the units will be accessible for physically impaired persons. This project will accompany the 714 High Street project already funded by ASNH, bringing 22 total units, 12 of which are permanent supportive housing.
Holly Court | Community Housing Partners
$231,220 (HIEE)
Lancaster County
Holly Court is the substantial rehabilitation of 40 one-bedroom senior apartments across three one-story buildings in Kilmarnock. All units will meet Universal Design standards, and five units will have an additional design for accessibility under Section 504. Two units will be designed to serve residents who have hearing or visual impairments. Improvements include a new roof, gutters, downspouts, replacement of cabinets, countertops, appliances, lighting and bath fixtures, installation of low-flow faucets, showerheads, toilets, and the replacement of the existing HVAC and water heater systems.
Mt. Sterling Four | Arlington Partnership for Affordable Housing
$200,000 (VHTF)
Loudoun County
Mt. Sterling Four is the new construction of 50 rental units for seniors in Loudon County. The project will be a mix of one- and two-bedroom apartments. Residents will have access to free Wi-Fi in unit and communal spaces, as well as access to community amenities, such as a business center and a fitness and wellness suite. Five units will be available for seniors at 30% AMI and five units will be available for seniors at 50% AMI, with the remaining 40 available for seniors at 60% AMI. Mt. Sterling Nine will be co-located with Mt. Sterling Nine.
Armstrong Renaissance | Better Housing Coalition
$200,000 (VHTF)
City of Richmond
Armstrong Renaissance is a new construction project of 36 homes for purchase in Richmond. Twenty-eight of the units will be at market rate, and eight will be for homebuyers at or below 80% AMI. The project provides $15,000 in down payment assistance to eligible homebuyers. The development is next to a new supermarket, a community college, and a library.
State News
Attorney General Herring holds three gas stations accountable for price gouging
RICHMOND (January 13, 2022) – Attorney General Mark R. Herring is holding three gas stations accountable for alleged price gouging of gasoline during the Colonial Pipeline emergency in the spring of 2021. Attorney General Herring has reached settlements with Arlington-based George Mason, LLC d/b/a Liberty Gas & Ahmed’s George Mason Auto Service (George Mason Liberty Gas), Lake-Ridge-based Shriji Maharaj, LLC d/b/a Exxon at the Glen (Exxon at the Glen), and Shivoham Inc. d/b/a Gaskins Road Mobil (Gaskins Road Mobil) for alleged violations of the Virginia Post-Disaster Anti-Price Gouging Act relating to allegations that the gas stations charged unconscionable prices on gasoline, a necessary good, after a state of emergency was declared on May 11, 2021 in response to the temporary shutdown of the Colonial Pipeline, which supplies motor fuels and other petroleum-based products to a large portion of the east coast.
Attorney General Herring has also taken other enforcement actions regarding price gouging following the Colonial Pipeline emergency. Additionally, he has taken enforcement actions against price gouging relating to the state of emergency declaration in response to the COVID-19 pandemic.
“It’s unfortunate that there are bad actors out there who will take advantage of their fellow Virginians during times of crisis or emergency just to line their own pockets,” said Attorney General Herring. “I am proud of the work my Consumer Protection Section has done to monitor and investigate price gouging complaints, sending a strong message to businesses that price gouging will not be tolerated in the Commonwealth. Virginians should never have to worry about paying exorbitant prices for necessary goods during an emergency when they’re just trying to keep themselves and their families safe.”
George Mason Liberty Gas
Attorney General Herring’s Complaint alleges that, on May 15, 16, and 17, 2021, George Mason Liberty Gas significantly raised the prices of regular unleaded and premium gasoline. On those days, the gas station charged average prices of $3.80 per gallon for regular unleaded gasoline and $4.300 for premium fuel, which represented, respectively, 30.36% and 20.15% increases over what the gas station was charging during the ten days immediately preceding the declaration of the state of emergency. Because those prices are averages, the Attorney General alleged that they may have climbed even higher during that period. A violation of Virginia’s price gouging law is also a violation of the Virginia Consumer Protection Act.
Under the terms of the settlement, George Mason Liberty Gas agrees to be enjoined from engaging in further violations of Virginia’s price gouging law and the Virginia Consumer Protection Act. The business also has agreed to pay $2,500 in civil penalties and attorneys’ fees, and also has disgorged more than $4,530.02 in excess profits made from the offending sales, which can be used for consumer restitution. Consumers who purchased regular or premium gasoline from George Mason Liberty Gas on May 15, 16, or 17 should file a complaint with the Attorney General’s Consumer Protection Section to be considered for reimbursement of excess charges they paid.
The settlement, in the form of an Assurance of Voluntary Compliance, has been filed for approval with the Arlington County Circuit Court.
Exxon at the Glen
Attorney General Herring’s Complaint alleges that, on May 12, 2021, Exxon at the Glen raised the prices of premium gasoline to $4.599, which represented a 34.1% increase over what it was charging during the ten days immediately preceding the state of emergency.
Under the terms of the settlement, Exxon at the Glen agrees to be enjoined from engaging in further violations of Virginia’s price gouging law and the Virginia Consumer Protection Act. The business also has agreed to pay $2,000 in civil penalties and attorneys’ fees, and also has disgorged more than $999.74 in excess profits made from the offending sales, which can be used for consumer restitution. Consumers who purchased premium gasoline from Exxon at the Glen on May 12 should file a complaint with the Attorney General’s Consumer Protection Section to be considered for reimbursement of excess charges they paid.
The settlement, in the form of an Assurance of Voluntary Compliance, has been filed for approval with the Prince William County Circuit Court.
Gaskins Road Mobil
Attorney General Herring’s Complaint alleges that on May 11 and 12, 2021, Gaskins Road Mobil raised the prices of all three grades of its gasoline to $3.799 for regular unleaded, $4.199 for midgrade gasoline, and $4.699 for premium gasoline. The increases to those price levels represented 37.6%, 31.2%, and 30.6% increases for regular unleaded, mid-grade gasoline, and premium gasoline, respectively.
Under the terms of the settlement, Gaskins Road Mobil agrees to be enjoined from engaging in further violations of Virginia’s price gouging law and the Virginia Consumer Protection Act. The business also has agreed to pay $2,500 in civil penalties and attorneys’ fees, and also will be disgorging more than $3,722.59 in excess profits made from the offending sales, which can be used for consumer restitution. Consumers who purchased gasoline from Gaskins Road Mobil on May 11 or 12 should file a complaint with the Attorney General’s Consumer Protection Section to be considered for reimbursement of excess charges they paid.
The settlement, in the form of an Assurance of Voluntary Compliance, has been filed for approval with the Henrico County Circuit Court.
Attorney General Herring’s Anti-Price Gouging Work
During Governor Northam’s state of emergency that was issued in response to the COVID-19 pandemic, the Virginia Attorney General’s Office received more than 500 complaints and e-mails alleging possible price gouging activity and sent more than 150 investigative letters to businesses. Investigation of these complaints largely revealed that many price increases occurred further up the supply chain with manufacturers or distributors that were beyond the reach of the state’s price gouging laws, and this prompted Attorney General Herring to successfully seek amendments to the state’s price gouging law during the 2020 General Assembly special session.
Additionally, in April 2020, Attorney General Herring led a national effort to address price gouging in the PPE supply chain, urging 3M as one of the largest manufacturers of PPE, particularly masks, to do more to address price gouging within its supply and distribution chains that were causing hospitals and healthcare providers to pay exorbitant prices for PPE.
If a Virginia consumer suspects they are a victim of price gouging, they can call the Consumer Protection Hotline or download a complaint form from the Attorney General’s website and submit it in-person, by mail, or by fax. Consumers are encouraged to keep any relevant documentation and submit copies with their complaints. If consumers believe they are a victim of price gouging specific to motor fuel they should file complaints with the Virginia Department of Agriculture and Consumer Services.
Consumers can contact Attorney General Herring’s Consumer Protection Section for information or file a complaint:
o By phone: (800) 552-9963
o By email: consumer@oag.state.va.us
o Online Contact Form/Online Complaint Form
State News
Governor Northam awards over $2.9 million to reduce eviction in Virginia
On January 13, 2022, Governor Ralph Northam announced more than $2.9 million for the Virginia Eviction Reduction Pilot (VERP) for seven projects throughout the Commonwealth to support eviction prevention services for 40 communities.
“Addressing the issue of evictions has been a policy priority for my administration even before the COVID-19 pandemic,” said Governor Northam. “This funding will provide housing stability for many Virginians providing access to safe, stable, and affordable housing. In addition to its tremendous work supporting affordable housing, community development, and other priorities, DHCD has led our programs to keep people in their homes and support small businesses during the pandemic. I want to thank DHCD Director Erik Johnson for his superb leadership of the agency, especially during the past 22 months. He has led an outstanding and creative team in finding innovative ways to help people during a challenging time.”
Evictions have negative impacts on the overall financial well-being for a household, educational outcomes for individuals, and community health. Governor Northam and the General Assembly have focused on eviction prevention through rent relief during the pandemic but have also invested state resources in the Virginia Eviction Reduction Pilot to focus on solutions that prevent evictions as well as those that divert evictions. DHCD was directed to design and implement the pilot. The purpose of the pilot program is to create a local or regional coordinated-systems approach to effectively prevent evictions.
VERP is designed to prevent evictions as much as possible but will also provide services that divert evictions once the legal process has begun. Eviction prevention services occur prior to a household being issued an unlawful detainer. Eligible activities of the pilot include but are not limited to financial assistance, case management, landlord outreach, legal services and court navigation services. A portion of the funds will be set aside for program evaluation to further inform eviction prevention and diversion best practices moving forward.
“Safe, affordable, and stable housing is essential to Virginia’s communities and our economic success,” said Secretary of Commerce and Trade Brian Ball. “This funding is critical to serving Virginia’s most vulnerable populations and will help refine our eviction prevention and diversion strategy going forward.”
The following projects will receive 2022 Virginia Eviction Reduction Pilot (VERP) Grant Awards:
HOME Eviction Reduction Program 2022
$950,000
Housing Opportunities Made Equal of Virginia Inc. | Counties of Chesterfield and Henrico and cities of Hopewell, Petersburg, and Richmond
Housing Opportunities Made Equal of Virginia Inc. (HOME) will expand upon their Eviction Diversion Program by increasing outreach efforts to high-need communities, providing additional rental assistance and expanding case management. The program began in 2018 through the city of Richmond’s Eviction Diversion Pilot Program, which was the first of its kind in the region. Funding will support the provision of eviction prevention and diversion activities, including two additional eviction diversion counselors and the creation of a legal court navigation program to assist clients at local courthouses.
Peninsula Eviction Reduction Pilot (PERP)
$850,000
United Way of the Virginia Peninsula | Counties of Gloucester, James City, Mathews, New Kent and York, and the cities of Hampton, Newport News, Poquoson, and Williamsburg
The United Way of the Virginia Peninsula (UWVP) will provide eviction prevention and diversion services, as well as a court navigator program to the Virginia Peninsula, specifically targeting the cities of Hampton and Newport News, both priority areas with high rates of eviction. Funding will support UWVP’s increased capacity to address evictions by strengthening the network of housing solutions through partnerships with schools and courts and by increasing the accessibility of services.
ALIVE! – AEPP & Court Navigation 2022
$550,000
ALIVE! | City of Alexandria
ALIVE! will provide eviction prevention and diversion services in the city of Alexandria, where pockets of communities have high eviction rates, through the Alexandria Eviction Prevention Program (AEPP). Funding will support a holistic multipronged approach across the eviction continuum while leveraging existing partnerships with service providers, Legal Aid and the court system to conduct outreach and better coordination. Funds will cover the cost of financial assistance and stabilization supports, mitigation and trauma reduction, and court navigation.
Family Crisis Support Services VERP Project
$500,000
Family Crisis Support Services Inc. | Counties of Dickenson, Lee, Scott, and Wise, the cities of Wise, and Norton, and the towns of Appalachia, Big Stone Gap, Clintwood, Coeburn, Dungannon, Gate City, Jonesville, Nickelsville, Pennington Gap, Pound, St. Charles, St. Paul, Weber, and Wise
Family Crisis Support Services Inc. (FCSS) will provide eviction prevention services for rural communities that may experience significant informal evictions that are not accounted for in available eviction data. FCSS will utilize its coordinated entry process and work with local landlords and property managers to identify individuals and families at risk of evictions, while also using partnerships with local courts to address systemic causes of eviction. Funding will support case management and financial assistance to families and individuals facing eviction, as well as cover outreach, coordination efforts, initiatives and partnerships that promote systems change.
Thomas Jefferson Planning District Commission
$250,000
Thomas Jefferson Planning District Commission | City of Charlottesville and Albemarle County
The Thomas Jefferson Planning District Commission (TJPDC) will work with the Piedmont Housing Alliance to serve the city of Charlottesville and Albemarle County through rent assistance, stabilization services, and court navigation. Funding will support an Eviction Case Management Program at the newly created Financial Opportunity Center/Housing Hub as well as the creation of an eviction prevention case manager position and a landlord navigator position.
Norfolk Eviction Mitigation Program
$200,000
City of Norfolk
This project will provide eviction prevention and diversion services to the city of Norfolk, a priority area with a high rate of evictions. The city, in partnership with local community organizations, will fund and expand upon the strategies identified in their Eviction Action Plan, including rental assistance, child care assistance, training, and court navigation. Funding will support two eviction prevention navigators to staff the Norfolk Eviction Prevention Resource Center operating at the courthouse, as well as an eviction prevention education and outreach coordinator that will conduct marketing campaigns, and work closely with the city and with community groups to inform tenants from neighborhoods with the highest rates of eviction.
Eviction Reduction in Martinsville and Henry County
$130,000
United Way of Henry County and Martinsville | Henry County and the City of Martinsville
The United Way of Henry County and Martinsville (UWHCM) will provide eviction prevention and diversion services to Henry County and the City of Martinsville through rental assistance, utility assistance, support services to complete workforce training or maintain employment and financial education courses. Applicants will receive detailed intake and case management to gain a more complete understanding of the factors contributing to a household’s housing stability. UWHCM will use its strong network of community stakeholders to strengthen collaboration and improve the overall housing stability of the individual. They will also work closely with landlords to identify individuals who could benefit from the program before they fall too far behind.
Local News
VDOT briefs Commonwealth Transportation Board on winter storm Frida
At its January board meeting, Kevin Gregg, Virginia Department of Transportation (VDOT) chief of maintenance and operations, briefed the Commonwealth Transportation Board on the extreme weather event Winter Storm Frida.
VDOT is currently coordinating with its partners at the Virginia State Police (VSP) and Virginia Department of Emergency Management (VDEM) to develop a multi-agency after-action review. This review should take about six to eight weeks to complete and will address public messaging and communications, the mobilization of resources, coordination among agencies, and how to mitigate the challenges that the three agencies will face in future extreme weather events.
Winter Storm Frida affected the entire Commonwealth. Heavy rain fell across the state before changing to heavy, wet snow, falling at historic rates of up to 3 inches per hour and extreme temperature shifts of more than 40 degrees. High winds contributed to downed trees and approximately 500,000 households experienced a loss of power.
Preparation for inclement weather is a formal, operational procedure for VDOT, VSP, and VDEM. Statewide teams meet ahead of all significant inclement weather events to receive official weather forecasts and review response plans, material levels, staffing updates, and communications strategies.
Outreach to the public formally commenced on Jan. 2, with media releases from VDOT district teams on local impacts and a statewide release with a look at wider impacts. Communications teams conducted more than 14 interviews with the media on Jan. 2 with messaging regarding the risks of the storm. Communications continued throughout the storm with district and central office updates, releases, social media, and direct messaging.
Crews were staged along the Interstate 95 corridor beginning at 5 a.m. Monday for snow-removal operations. Traffic levels were high in the hours leading up to interstate incidents, with northbound and southbound I-95 volumes significantly higher than 2019 levels.
Snowfall rates in the Fredericksburg area reached a historic 3 inches per hour. Many commercial vehicles had challenges climbing hills on I-95, disabling large trucks, stopping traffic flow, and blocking routes for snowplows and towing vehicles. With the record snowfall rates, the snow accumulation further disabled vehicles and impeded response efforts. Power outages impacted cell towers and traffic cameras making communications with those conducting response efforts difficult.
With nearly 4,000 VDOT staff members and more than 16,800 contractors, teams across the state worked around the clock to clear blockages and reopen roadways.
Extreme challenges were encountered on other major roadways in the Commonwealth, including I-64, I-81, Route 1, Route 3, and Route 301 during this storm.
In addition to impairing Virginia’s roadways, snow, ice, and downed trees caused serious service disruptions to Amtrak routes. Amtrak, CSX, and Norfolk Southern worked to get trains to the nearest available station while clearing more than 1,200 trees from tracks statewide.
This was an extreme weather event for Virginia and many locations of the Commonwealth bore the brunt of this storm. Some households lost power for more than a week, and more than 1.5 million cubic yards of debris have started being cleared from the remnants of Frida.
“I want to thank the thousands of VDOT employees and contractors along with the men and women of the Virginia State Police who worked around the clock to respond to this statewide weather event,” said Secretary of Transportation Shannon Valentine. “We look forward to the final multi-agency after-action review and comprehensive timeline to improve future coordinated response efforts.”
“While the after-action review is underway, we are not waiting to implement changes ahead of our next storm, such as improving our messaging to travelers using VDOT’s network of changeable message boards,” said VDOT Commissioner Stephen Brich. “The agency’s top priority is and will remain the safety of the traveling public, and our teams are committed to learning from this, then incorporating those lessons into our standard operating procedures.”
State News
Governor Northam announces new program to expand capital access for small businesses
On January 13, 2022, Governor Ralph Northam announced the launch of the new Virginia Small Business Resiliency Fund program and more than $9.7 million in grants has been awarded for 12 projects throughout the Commonwealth. The funding will assist organizations to create programs and products that will expand access to capital and provide technical assistance for COVID-19 impacted small businesses.
“Small businesses are the backbone of the Virginia economy and the bedrock of our communities,” said Governor Northam. “These grants will provide needed support to our businesses to face the challenges of the pandemic. In addition to its tremendous work supporting affordable housing, community development, and other priorities, DHCD has led our programs to keep people in their homes and support small businesses during the pandemic. I want to thank DHCD Director Erik Johnson for his superb leadership of the agency, especially during the past 22 months. He has led an outstanding and creative team in finding innovative ways to help people during a challenging time.”
The Department of Housing and Community Development developed the Virginia Small Business Resiliency Fund with the purpose of supporting Virginia-based community development financial institutions (CDFIs) to build their capacity and increase economic activity in distressed communities throughout the Commonwealth. VSBRF goals include serving small businesses adversely impacted by the COVID-19 pandemic, with an emphasis on those sectors which have been disproportionately impacted or have been economically disadvantaged. In addition, this program is expected to increase economic activity in distressed communities around the Commonwealth and to increase the capacity of the CDFI sector to serve those target markers in Virginia.
The General Assembly allocated $10,000,000 in FY2022 to establish a special, non-reverting fund that would provide grants to CDFIs, community development enterprises, or other such similar entities as permitted by law, whose primary purpose is to provide financing to small businesses in Virginia. CDFIs are private financial institutions certified by the U.S. Department of Treasury to deliver responsible, affordable financing to historically underbanked and underserved people, small businesses, and communities.
“Access to capital remains a challenge for small businesses during the COVID-19 pandemic,” said Secretary of Commerce and Trade Brian Ball. “This funding will help meet the needs of and provide services to underserved businesses so they can thrive in their communities.”
The following projects will receive 2022 Virginia Small Business Resiliency Grant Awards:
Enterprise Development Group’s Small Business Resiliency Fund
$1,500,000
ECDC Enterprise Development Group | Arlington County and the cities of Alexandria, Fairfax and Manassas
Enterprise Development Group (EDG) will provide technical pre- and post-loan assistance focused on helping underserved communities, immigrant communities, and entrepreneurs of color who were disproportionately impacted by economic impacts of the COVID-19 pandemic. EDG will leverage loan capital 2:1 to deploy a total of $4.9 million in microloans and will assist 54 businesses acquire funding.
Freedom First Federal Credit Union’s Small Business Fund
$1,500,000
Freedom First Federal Credit Union (FFFCU) | Counties of Albemarle, Alleghany, Amherst, Appomattox, Augusta, Bath, Bedford, Bland, Botetourt, Buckingham, Craig, Floyd, Franklin, Giles, Highland, Montgomery, Nelson, Pulaski, Roanoke, and Rockbridge, the cities of Buena Vista, Charlottesville, Covington, Lexington, Lynchburg, Radford, Roanoke, Salem, Staunton, and Waynesboro, and the towns of Blacksburg, Christiansburg, Pulaski, and Vinton
Freedom First Federal Credit Union (FFFCU) will deploy $1.5 million in small and microloans, establish a loan loss reserve and establish an Individual Development Account program for business purposes with a focus placed on small loans and women-, minority- and/or immigrant-owned businesses in distressed communities. This funding is part of a $13 million lending initiative for over 70 businesses.
Local Initiatives Support Corporation’s Small Business Capital Access Fund
$1,500,000
Local Initiatives Support Corporation (LISC) | Cities of Chesapeake, Colonial Heights, Hampton, Hopewell, Newport News, Norfolk, Petersburg, Portsmouth, Suffolk, and Virginia Beach
LISC Virginia and LISC Hampton Roads will create the Small Business Capital Access Fund to provide 0% interest, no-fee recoverable grants between $10,000-50,000 to small businesses, with priority consideration given to minority-, woman-, veteran- and immigrant-owned small businesses. LISC will expand their respective target markets into the Tri-Cities (Petersburg, Hopewell and Colonial Heights) and the Greater Hampton Roads (Chesapeake, Hampton, Newport News, Norfolk, Portsmouth, Suffolk and Virginia Beach). Capacity will be improved through the contract of business coaches to provide critical assistance to 60 small businesses.
Virginia Community Capital Economic Equity Fund 2022
$1,500,000
Virginia Community Capital (VCC) | Commonwealth of Virginia
Virginia Community Capital (VCC) will expand its Economic Equity Fund Initiative (EEF), providing low-cost financing for small-, women-, and minority-owned businesses across Virginia that were disproportionately affected by COVID-19. Funding will assist VCC to deploy an additional $1.5 million through EEF to support 15 or more businesses, expand its loan loss reserve and build internal capacity by hiring a technical assistance provider specifically for EEF clients and borrowers.
Latino Economic Development Center’s Small Business Recovery Program in Fairfax County
$955,820
Latino Economic Development Corporation of Washington, DC (LEDC) | Fairfax County
Latino Economic Development Corporation’s (LEDC) project will be funded in different tiers. LEDC will deploy $40,000 of the VSBRF funding to conduct a market study to determine small business financing and target market needs in Fairfax County. Once market validation is complete, LEDC will receive the second tier of funding in the amount of $915,820 to hire lending and technical assistance staff to provide comprehensive, culturally and linguistically competent technical assistance to their target market, expand loan loss reserves and create a $575,000 revolving loan fund to assist 45-60 low- to moderate-income Latino and/or other underserved small businesses in Fairfax County.
Community Business Partnership’s Small Business Resiliency Program
$700,000
Community Business Partnership (CBP) | Counties of Arlington, Fairfax, Frederick, Loudoun, Montgomery, Prince George, Prince William, Stafford, and Washington, cities of Alexandria, Fairfax, Falls Church, Manassas, and Manassas Park, towns of Clifton, Dumfries, Haymarket, Herndon, Leesburg, Occoquan, Quantico, Shenandoah, Vienna, and Warrenton
Community Business Partnership (CBP) will expand its target market into greater Northern Virginia and diversify its financial products and offerings through a revolving loan fund. CBP will increase its capacity to support its target markets, including small, women-, immigrant- and minority-owned businesses, specifically at-home business operators, through business counseling and curriculum in various languages spoken in the Northern Virginia service area. Funding of $350,000 will be deployed to increase CBP’s lending capacity and a loan loss reserve to support the lending. CBP will leverage grant dollars to secure future lending capital and technical financial assistance to help more than 150 borrowers.
Southeast Rural Community Assistance Project’s Virginia Small Business Resiliency Fund
$589,180
Southeast Rural Community Assistance Project Inc. (SERCAP) | Counties of Accomack, Alleghany, Amelia, Amherst, Appomattox, Augusta, Bath, Bedford, Bland, Botetourt, Brunswick, Buchanan, Buckingham, Campbell, Caroline, Carroll, Charles City, Clarke, Craig, Cumberland, Dickenson, Dinwiddie, Essex, Floyd, Fluvanna, Franklin, Giles, Gloucester, Grayson, Greensville, Halifax, Hanover, Henry, Highland, Isle of Wight, King and Queen, Lancaster, Lee, Lunenburg, Madison, Mathews, Mecklenburg, Montgomery, Nelson, Northampton, Northumberland, Nottoway, Orange, Page, Patrick, Pittsylvania, Powhatan, Prince Edward, Prince George, Pulaski, Roanoke, Rockbridge, Rockingham, Russell, Scott, Shenandoah, Smyth, Southampton, Surry, Sussex, Tazewell, Washington, Westmoreland, Wise, and Wythe
Southeast Rural Community Assistance Project Inc. (SERCAP) will increase its available loan capital, providing accessible and affordable financing products to underserved businesses in rural areas of the commonwealth, with an emphasis on those directly impacted by COVID-19. SERCAP will provide $150,000 in technical assistance to microenterprises, deploy $665,000 in microloans to more than 40 businesses, and utilize $100,000 for staff administration of programming.
Expanding Food and Farm Micro-and-Small-Business Lending in Virginia
$555,000
Foodshed Capital | Commonwealth of Virginia
Foodshed Capital will expand microlending and small business lending to Virginia farms and food businesses in geographies not yet served and funding activities that have traditionally lacked capital investments, including land procurement, food system infrastructure and food retail development. This project will help revitalize and boost local food systems in the wake of COVID-19 to ensure long-term food security. Funding will support loan loss reserve, capital for small and microloans; and operational support for staff. This project will leverage $750,000 in loans to help 74 food businesses across the Commonwealth.
Community Investment Collaborative’s Microloan Program
$550,000
Community Investment Collaborative (CIC) | Counties of Orange, Culpeper, Madison, and Rappahannock
Community Investment Collaborative (CIC) will catalyze its next phase of growth with additional capital for lending in four new counties, deploying $350,000 in loan capital, $50,000 in microgrants and $200,000 in operations support and leverage $1.41 million in existing loan funds to help 104 businesses get access to capital, 25 new businesses launched and 154 existing businesses grow.
Alternative Lending Products & Technical Assistance for Underinvested Small Businesses in the Greater Richmond Region
$150,000
Bridging Virginia | Counties of Amelia, Charles City, Chesterfield, Dinwiddie, Goochland, Hanover, Henrico, King William, New Kent, Powhatan, Prince George, and Sussex, cities of Colonial Heights, Petersburg, and Richmond and the town of Ashland
Bridging Virginia will conduct a capital access study of the Greater Richmond Region to determine a target market and strategy to achieve Community Development Financial Institution (CDFI) certification status through the U.S. Department of Treasury. Funding will support increased internal capacity with the addition of an executive director to execute identified strategic plan deliverables, increase community knowledge of small business borrowing and how to access capital. An additional $50,000 will be leveraged to create a $100,000 revolving loan fund in connection with technical assistance and counseling to 50 small local businesses.
Building Capacity for CDFIs to Support Underserved Businesses in Appalachian Virginia
$100,000
Appalachian Community Capital Corporation (ACC) | Virginia Appalachian Regional Commission Region
Appalachian Community Capital Corporation (ACC) will build a support network for minority- and immigrant-owned small businesses in Appalachian Virginia by working with the CDFIs that serve small minority-owned businesses in the region. Funding will support the development and implementation of a strategy to increase lending to underserved businesses, provide six CDFIs with resources to provide up to 20 hours of training for targeted businesses, and the tailoring of financial products and services to meet market and sector needs. Once this strategy is implemented, the partnering CDFIs will help 40 minority- and immigrant-owned businesses create or retain 55 jobs.
People’s Advantage Federal Credit Union’s Small Business Lending Initiative
$100,000
People’s Advantage Federal Credit Union (PAFCU) | Counties of Amelia, Charles City, Chesterfield, Cumberland, Dinwiddie, Goochland, Hanover, Henrico, King and Queen, King William, Louisa, New Kent, Powhatan, Prince George, and Sussex, the cities of Colonial Heights, Petersburg, and Richmond, and the town of Ashland
People’s Advantage Federal Credit Union (PAFCU), the only full-service CDFI in Virginia, will expand its offerings to include lending, affordable deposit products, and technical assistance to businesses in the metro-Richmond area. Funding will support the addition of a small business advocate and a loan loss reserve, fund 54 businesses and deploy $1,080,000 into the community.
Wind: 0mph SSE
Humidity: 84%
Pressure: 29.85"Hg
UV index: 0
30/16°F
28/27°F