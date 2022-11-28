State News
Virginia skill-game lawsuit pushed back again over disputed budget amendment
EMPORIA – In the hundreds of pages of legal documents filed in a Southside Virginia courthouse as part of a closely watched gambling lawsuit, an image from “Star Trek: The Next Generation” succinctly captures what the surrounding legalese is about.
It shows the android character Data standing at a craps table in a spaceship casino, using superior robotic precision to throw winning dice rolls over and over.
Theoretically, a human could try to become so skilled they achieve similar dice mastery, a gambling consultant working with the state of Virginia wrote. But in the real world, no matter how much players want to believe they’re in control, a dice roll is fundamentally a matter of chance, not skill.
The notion that profit-seeking companies would design betting machines that the most skilled players can beat every time is a similarly far-fetched idea, according to two gambling experts Virginia hired to help defend its ban on so-called skill games, the slots-like devices widely available in truck stops, sports bars, and convenience stores despite lingering questions about their legality.
The state’s experts contend that the skills required to play the games are either so trivial they only require a toddler-level grasp of tic-tac-toe patterns or so advanced players would need superhuman abilities to win on skill alone consistently.
“If players COULD readily beat the game in this manner, then one should expect that they WOULD be doing so regularly,” consultant Mark Nicely wrote in an algorithmic breakdown of a dragon-shooting game that he says requires players to solve complex equations in their head as rapidly as three times a second. “However, the fact that these machines are reported to generate tremendous profits for their operators speaks to their inability to be beaten by human achievable skill.”
A gambling expert hired to poke holes in the skill-game ban came to a sharply different conclusion, saying Virginia’s new laws “turn the history of the control of gambling on its head” by criminalizing far more than what lawmakers intended.
“The reach of the new law is enormous,” wrote I. Nelson Rose, a professor emeritus at California’s Whittier College. “Virtually every game, both in the real world and online, would be outlawed.”
Over months of legal wrangling, the state government and the skill-game industry have filed reams of documents in the Greensville County Circuit Court in a case that touches on free speech, the nature of video games, legislative privileges, the origins of pinball, lobbying ethics, whether Virginia’s Indian tribes are beyond the reach of court subpoenas, the gambling norms of ancient Rome and Pac-Man.
A difficult-to-enforce ban
Since the summer of 2021, skill machines — many of which feature the same spinning reels and nine-square layout as slot machines but require players to take some action to complete a winning pattern — have officially been banned in Virginia. But that policy decision is proving stubbornly difficult for the government to execute due to strong opposition from the industry and its small-business allies.
The legal challenge pending in Greensville, brought by Southside Virginia truck stop owner and former NASCAR driver Hermie Sadler, led to a temporary court injunction late last year blocking state officials from enforcing the ban. Sadler, who is now running for the Virginia Senate as a Republican, and his attorney, state Sen. Bill Stanley, R-Franklin, say the state’s ban is an overbroad and improper attempt to crack down on smaller local establishments that pose competition for big gambling interests planning to build full-blown casinos. In their telling, the law singles out a specific type of game they say isn’t all that different from anything found in an arcade.
The clear difference from the state’s perspective is that skill machines pay out in cash or cash-equivalent credits, whereas successful play of regular arcade games might mean free plays, a plush toy, or tickets redeemable for merchandise at a prize counter. According to the state, the government has a clear interest in maintaining a state-sanctioned and regulated gambling industry, and devices it sees as unregulated and illegal slot machines undercut that effort and pose risks to Virginians playing machines that have gotten little vetting to ensure they work as advertised.
The pro-skill game side insists the state is targeting certain games because of their aesthetic resemblance to slots, which they say is a free speech violation based on the “adult” vibe of the games. The state contends the games aren’t a form of expression because they lack the storylines and characters present in most other video games. And regardless of any First Amendment-protected messages, the games might communicate, the state says, the law targets the wagering activity, not the games themselves.
The case was supposed to be heard in May, but it was pushed back to early November due to the correct assumption the General Assembly would try to toughen the ban through the state budget approved in June.
The November trial date was also pushed back, leaving the machines completely unregulated for at least another month as another General Assembly session approaches. The upcoming session could complicate the case given Stanley’s status as a sitting lawmaker with privileges that let him postpone court dates when the legislature is in Richmond.
The next hearing in the case is scheduled for Dec. 5, when retired Judge Louis R. Lerner is expected to rule on the state’s latest effort to dismiss the legal challenge.
The ‘one object’ rule
Though the broader issue remains the distinction between games of skill and games of chance, the two sides are now battling over the General Assembly’s effort to pass budget language with a direct bearing on the lawsuit, according to court records reviewed by The Virginia Mercury.
Working with lawyers affiliated with leading skill-game company Queen of Virginia and one of the nation’s top free-speech attorneys, Stanley is arguing the General Assembly violated a constitutional rule requiring all bills to have “one object” stated in the legislation’s title. The pro-skill game team argues the 2022 budget provision on skill games was a rushed, opaque attempt to broaden the reach of a law that carries criminal penalties.
“The public should not be expected to read hundreds of pages of the Budget Bill over [the] Memorial Day holiday in order to determine what new crimes the General Assembly is considering,” Sadler’s attorneys wrote in a Nov. 14 filing. “Nor should the public be surprised by such new crimes becoming effective 10 days after being signed by the Governor.”
Attorneys for the state say gambling policy is relevant to the state budget because efforts to create a state-sanctioned gambling industry have a direct tie to state tax revenues. If the court were to side with the skill-game industry, state lawyers wrote in their Nov. 14 filing, it would upend 200 years of precedent in how the “one object” rule has been interpreted.
“Gambling is germane to the budget,” wrote Assistant Attorneys General Erin McNeill and Calvin Brown. “Furthermore, it is simply good public policy to allow lawmakers to cure a potential constitutional defect in a previously-passed statute, even if that good medicine is delivered in an amendment to the budget.”
The budget amendment specified that skill games are considered illegal gambling and got rid of an earlier exemption for “family entertainment centers,” which the industry had attacked as an unconstitutionally discriminatory distinction based on how businesses market themselves to the public. The idea that skill games should be OK in a bowling alley or family-friendly arcade but not in a bar or a truck stop, the plaintiffs argued, contradicted claims the crackdown would prevent minors from having access to the loosely supervised machines.
In an attempt to paint the state as hypocritical, the skill-game industry tried to pull the arcade/restaurant chain Dave & Buster’s into the litigation, filing a subpoena seeking a detailed accounting of how the ticket-based prize system works at its four Virginia locations. Attorneys for Dave & Buster’s filed a motion to quash the subpoena, saying it has nothing to do with the issues in the lawsuit.
“Dave & Buster’s does not host or allow gambling in its locations,” the company’s lawyers wrote. “It seems apparent from the face of the subpoena that Plaintiffs do not know what they are looking for but are ‘fishing’ for some as yet unknown information that they think Dave & Buster’s may or may not possess.”
Fights over subpoenas
The skill-game industry is using aggressive legal tactics to try to get the ban nullified, sending numerous subpoenas in August to state agencies, state officials, and other gambling interests. The subpoenas seem aimed at substantiating theories the anti-skill game budget amendment came at the request of competing casinos.
The effort included a request for documents from Sen. Janet Howell, a high-ranking Democratic senator who plays a key role in crafting the budget as chairwoman of the Senate Finance Committee. The subpoena requested all of Howell’s communications concerning skill games with several other legislators, Gov. Glenn Youngkin’s office, Attorney General Jason Miyares and his office, the Virginia Lottery, and a dozen entities affiliated with casinos.
Responding on Howell’s behalf, the attorney general’s office said the subpoena should be quashed due to legislative privileges that prevent “exactly this type of intrusion into the legislative process.”
The plaintiffs also tried to subpoena the Pamunkey Indian Tribe, which is involved in a project to open a casino in Norfolk by 2024. In a response noting Virginia has recognized the Pamunkey since “colonial times,” lawyers said the tribe is “cloaked with sovereign immunity” that keeps its tribal government records off limits to the state government’s courts.
“Accordingly, this Court has no subject matter jurisdiction over the Tribe,” wrote the tribe’s lawyer, Betty S. W. Graumlich of Reed Smith.
A more narrowly tailored subpoena to the Virginia Lottery raised specific questions about the role of the Eckert Seamans law firm, which previously represented both Queen of Virginia’s parent company, Georgia-based Pace-o-Matic, and a Pennsylvania casino venture with an adversarial interest in the legality of skill games. The subpoena claims a deeper conflict existed in Virginia because Eckert was also consulting for the Virginia Lottery, which had taken aim at the skill-game industry for allegedly eating into lottery ticket revenues. The Lottery subpoena sought documents to shed light on whether any of Pace-o-Matic’s “confidential information and proprietary data” made its way to the Lottery as the state tried to eliminate skill games.
It’s unclear how much information the subpoenas turned up. In a filing, last month, pro-skill game attorneys indicated the state defendants named in the suit — Youngkin, Miyares and the Virginia Alcoholic Beverage Control Authority — had “uniformly refused to produce any documents” detailing their communications on skill games.
Dueling experts
The two legal teams are also battling over what type of expert testimony should be permissible if the case advances to trial, a dispute that has led to both sides’ expert reports already being filed in court as evidence.
In a report prepared for the attorney general’s office by Spectrum Gaming Group, consultant Michael Pollock pointed to a YouTube user named “JeffTheHokie” who has published how-to videos purporting to show his system for beating Queen of Virginia’s games.
Much of JeffTheHokie’s content focuses on ways players can improve their chances with a “Follow Me” mini-game that lets players win back their wager plus 5% if they can repeat a 20-step randomized pattern. The expert report notes that JeffTheHokie says the mini-game is “made slow and boring on purpose” and “you would have to be Rain Man” to do it by memory alone, a reference to the 1988 movie in which an autistic savant played by Dustin Hoffman helps his brother win big by counting cards in Las Vegas.
“JeffTheHokie is the exception that makes the rule,” Pollock wrote in his report. “To assume that players would endeavor to master a complex system in order to win back their bet plus five percent is absurd, and it is clearly antithetical to the business model embraced by the operators and suppliers of these machines. … Building on that theory, such players, could bankrupt the house.”
In a pair of reports filed for the plaintiffs, Rose, the Whittier College professor emeritus, said Virginia is confusing a skill versus chance distinction that’s been well understood for centuries, noting that ancient Roman authorities only loosely enforced anti-gambling rules due to “Romans’ intense love of dice games.” Early pinball machines were once considered a form of illegal gambling, he said, until the addition of player-controlled flippers, which made them games of skill. Because classic arcade games like Pac-Man and Galaga award free lives, Rose wrote, they too could potentially be construed as illegal skill games in Virginia.
He suggested the defense experts were applying a “Goldilocks test” by claiming some skill games are illegitimate for being too easy and others for being too hard.
“Different people have different levels of skill. One person may be better at golf than another,” Rose wrote. “It may be virtually impossible for some of us to play a round of golf under par, but that does not mean that golf is not a game of skill.”
by Graham Moomaw, Virginia Mercury
Virginia Mercury is part of States Newsroom, a network of news bureaus supported by grants and a coalition of donors as a 501c(3) public charity. Virginia Mercury maintains editorial independence. Contact Editor Sarah Vogelsong for questions: info@virginiamercury.com. Follow Virginia Mercury on Facebook and Twitter.
State News
Former delegate suing state Democratic Party over nomination and more Va. headlines
• Former Democratic delegate Cheryl Turpin is suing the Democratic Party of Virginia and the state, challenging the constitutionality of a $5,000 filing fee the party imposed for candidates interested in running for an open state Senate seat. “They’ve created a situation where they’ve admitted someone has been given a nomination because they paid the money for it,” said Democratic attorney Paul Goldman, who’s working with Turpin on the suit.—Richmond Times-Dispatch
• A note Chesapeake Police found on the phone of the Walmart shooter was “filled with complaints about co-workers and ramblings about his phone being hacked.”—Virginian-Pilot
• The youngest victim of the Walmart shooting was a 16-year-old who, according to a family friend, had just started working at the store to help his family.—Associated Press
• Gov. Glenn Youngkin says he still plans to pursue more tax cuts in the upcoming legislative session but will proceed cautiously due to fears of an economic recession.—Washington Post
• A woman who was jailed for 10 days after the Pulaski County Sheriff’s Office confused her with someone else agreed to a $150,000 settlement, according to state insurance records. The deal allowed the investigator involved in the case to deny liability.—Roanoke Times
by Staff Report, Virginia Mercury
Virginia Mercury is part of States Newsroom, a network of news bureaus supported by grants and a coalition of donors as a 501c(3) public charity. Virginia Mercury maintains editorial independence. Contact Editor Sarah Vogelsong for questions: info@virginiamercury.com. Follow Virginia Mercury on Facebook and Twitter.
State News
Solar and roofing company to expand in Virginia, creating 400+ new jobs
Governor Glenn Youngkin announced that SmartRoof, one of the East Coast’s leading roofing companies, will invest $350,000 to expand in Fairfax County. The company will relocate from its current location in McLean to occupy 25,000 square feet of office space at 11091 Sunset Hills Road in Reston. Virginia successfully competed with Maryland for the project, which will create over 400 new jobs over five years.
“SmartRoof is an innovative, Virginia-founded company that is changing the standard of service in the roofing industry, and it is exciting to see one of our homegrown businesses thrive and expand,” said Governor Glenn Youngkin. “With one of the nation’s largest transportation networks, a skilled workforce pipeline, and a pro-business climate, the Commonwealth is an ideal location for SmartRoof to reach its growing customer base.”
“We are proud to partner with companies like SmartRoof that support high-quality job creation in the Commonwealth,” said Secretary of Commerce and Trade Caren Merrick. “This Virginia company has built its business based on exceptional quality, customer service, and rapidly evolving product offerings, and we look forward to supporting SmartRoof’s continued growth in Fairfax County.”
“SmartRoof’s mission is to positively impact lives through roofing and solar,” said Joshua Jerge, CEO and Founder of SmartRoof. “This starts with our employees and ripples through the local communities where we work. We were founded in Virginia and are excited for the opportunity to keep our headquarters in Fairfax County and improve the lives of Virginians for years to come!”
“It’s great to see SmartRoof growing their presence in Fairfax County and adding hundreds of new jobs,” said Jeffrey C. McKay, Chairman of the Board of Supervisors. “Our climate change resilience will be powered by solar and other alternative forms of energy, and SmartRoof is helping to lead that effort in both residential and commercial locations. We’re proud to have their headquarters here and look forward to their continued innovation.”
“Congratulations to SmartRoof on their expansion in Fairfax County,” said Senator Janet Howell. “SmartRoof is a fantastic example of an innovative company that doesn’t just add significant value to Fairfax County’s economy; their focus on giving back to our community is very welcome and appreciated.”
Headquartered in Fairfax County, Virginia, SmartRoof uses technology to make homes smart, so customers can simplify their lives, save money on energy, and clean up the environment. Founded in 2016, SmartRoof has quickly grown to become the country’s top 50 roofing company. SmartRoof services Northern Virginia, Maryland, Eastern Pennsylvania, Southern Jersey, Northern Delaware, Washington, D.C., and Florida and has helped transform the lives of over 7,500 customers.
The Virginia Economic Development Partnership worked with the Fairfax County Economic Development Authority to secure the project for Virginia. The company is eligible to receive benefits from the Major Business Facility Job Tax Credit for new, full-time jobs created.
State News
VRE Santa Trains returning Dec. 10 after 2-year absence
The Virginia Railway Express has announced that its popular “Santa Trains” will return on Dec. 10 following a two-year absence due to the COVID-19 pandemic.
The 13 festive holiday-themed trains will depart from five VRE stations: Burke Centre, Fredericksburg, Manassas, Spotsylvania, and Woodbridge, VRE stated in a news release.
Santa and Mrs. Claus, as well as their elves, will be on the trains visiting with families and listening to children’s Christmas wishes. They will also be handing out goodie bags. VRE said in a news release that the Santa Trains are a way to promote rail safety and Operation Lifesaver’s “Look, Listen and Live” campaign, according to VRE.
Beginning Monday, Nov. 28, at 10 a.m. Santa Train tickets can be bought online for $6 or in-person at select locations for $5. Each location will sell tickets only for the train station that corresponds to its location. According to the news release, online tickets generally sell out in less than five minutes.
VRE recommends creating an account at http://www.eventbrite.com/ before tickets go on sale to expedite the checkout process. A direct link to VRE’s Santa Trains Eventbrite page and details about vendor locations and purchasing tickets can be found at www.vre.org.
Santa Train rides are 75 minutes long and are scheduled at various times throughout the day, beginning at 8:30 a.m. The latest train ride each day is at 3:30 p.m.
State News
Attorney General Miyares urges Virginians to stay vigilant, highlights Identity Theft Passport Program
Attorney General Jason Miyares released a video about his Office’s Identity Theft Program, as Virginians are more likely to spend time online buying gifts for family and friends during this holiday season. This time of year sees an increased risk of scammers hacking into accounts and stealing consumers’ personal information.
Virginians struggling with identity theft can apply for an identity theft passport. The passport serves as an identification source that helps protect Virginians from potential crimes committed under their stolen identity.
Click here to learn more about the Attorney General’s identity theft passport.
State News
Mass shooting at Chesapeake Walmart kills seven and more Va. headlines
• Seven people are dead after a shooter opened fire in a Walmart in Chesapeake late Tuesday. The shooting comes just over a week after a University of Virginia student shot five former football teammates, killing three.—Associated Press, Virginian-Pilot
• Democratic Del. Sam Rasoul of Roanoke is renewing a push to let 16-year-olds register to vote and cast ballots in local elections. The change, which would require a constitutional amendment, would keep the voting age at 18 for legislative and statewide offices.—WRIC
• Richmond’s School Board voted to rename three schools named for lesser-known Confederates. “When you … attend a school that’s named after someone you have pride in, it definitely can affect how you feel about that building and whether you feel welcomed or not.”—Richmond Times-Dispatch
• Virginia agencies say they’ve put in place new tools and strategies for the winter season after last year’s January snowstorm debacle left 48 miles of Interstate 95 paralyzed and thousands of motorists stranded overnight.—Washington Post
• Virginians Thomas Jefferson and Mary Randolph were the nation’s biggest early champions of macaroni and cheese. The universally beloved dish, which one survey found was Virginia’s favorite Thanksgiving side, may have been developed by Jefferson’s enslaved chef James Hemings.—Cardinal News
by Staff Report, Virginia Mercury
Virginia Mercury is part of States Newsroom, a network of news bureaus supported by grants and a coalition of donors as a 501c(3) public charity. Virginia Mercury maintains editorial independence. Contact Editor Sarah Vogelsong for questions: info@virginiamercury.com. Follow Virginia Mercury on Facebook and Twitter.
State News
After Chesapeake, UVA shootings, Youngkin to propose mental health agenda
Following the second mass shooting in Virginia in as many weeks that left seven dead as of midday Wednesday, Republican Gov. Glenn Youngkin said his administration plans to propose legislation to the General Assembly this winter to bolster mental health resources.
While offering few details to reporters following an annual Thanksgiving ceremony, Youngkin said his agenda would provide more resources, address staffing challenges and recognize that people undergoing a mental health crisis need “day-of” treatment.
“It’s extremely important,” Youngkin said. “We know that we have been in a mental health crisis, and there are some very immediate actions that we need to take.”
Lt. Gov. Winsome Earle-Sears said in a statement Wednesday: “I commit to making mental health issues a priority of my office and will be working with the Governor, Attorney General, the General Assembly, and local leaders to address this crisis.”
Asked whether he was open to legislation restricting access to guns, Youngkin said, “today’s not the time” to talk about such issues.
“I fundamentally believe that there is going to be a moment to talk about these things. I believe the people who are trying to bring them up are trying to talk about things that really have a time,” Youngkin said. “Today’s not the time. Today’s the time to support families and bring people together. There will be a moment to talk about these things.”
The comments followed a mass shooting at a Walmart in Chesapeake Tuesday night. Seven people died, including the shooter, who suffered a self-inflicted wound. Four people remain hospitalized, WAVY 10 reported Wednesday morning.
On Nov. 13, a University of Virginia student shot and killed three former football teammates and injured two on a bus returning from a school field trip to Washington D.C. The alleged shooter, Christopher Darnell Jones Jr., is in custody, and Attorney General Jason Miyares’ office is conducting an external investigation of the shooting at the university’s request.
And earlier this year, two Bridgewater College police officers were killed during an on-campus shooting. The suspected shooter is facing charges in Rockingham County.
Mental health system strains
Virginia’s mental health system has been under strain for a number of years, with problems peaking this July when staffing shortfalls forced the state to temporarily close five of its mental hospitals to new admissions out of safety concerns.
Staffing shortages are overwhelming Virginia’s psychiatric hospitals
Demands on state hospitals have also risen. Since Virginia’s “bed of last resort” law, which requires state psychiatric facilities to admit patients after an eight-hour period if a bed can’t be found in other facilities, went into effect in 2014, the number of patients admitted through temporary detention orders has increased by almost 400%.
The biennial budget passed by the General Assembly this June included salary increases of 37% on average for direct care staff in state mental health facilities in an effort to stem the losses. No increases were included for staff at community services boards, the local bodies that serve people with behavioral health issues in the community.
Mental health problems among students were also one of the primary issues highlighted by the state’s Joint Legislative and Audit Review Commission in a recent study of COVID-19’s impact on Virginia schools. JLARC found such issues to be “concerningly prevalent” among students. At the same time, some districts are losing mental health providers due to what those providers say are changes in how the state handles its provision of such services.
Violence reduction efforts
Virginia passed major gun-control reforms in 2020 while the state was controlled by Democrats. The legislation imposed universal background checks on gun sales, instituted red flag orders, required gun owners to report lost or stolen firearms, boosted some gun-related penalties, and restored the state’s prior one-handgun-a-month law. A proposal to entirely ban assault weapons failed in the Senate.
During the last session, with power split between Democrats and Republicans, the parties agreed to include in the state budget $13 million aimed at reducing shootings through a fund that could issue grants to local governments, community groups, and hospitals for gun violence reduction efforts and another fund focused on anti-crime strategies.
The figure was far less than the $27 million proposed by outgoing Gov. Ralph Northam and pushed by Senate Democrats during the last session for a statewide Center for Firearm Violence Intervention and Prevention within Virginia’s Department of Criminal Justice Services.
by Charlie Paullin, Virginia Mercury
Virginia Mercury is part of States Newsroom, a network of news bureaus supported by grants and a coalition of donors as a 501c(3) public charity. Virginia Mercury maintains editorial independence. Contact Editor Sarah Vogelsong for questions: info@virginiamercury.com. Follow Virginia Mercury on Facebook and Twitter.
Wind: 0mph SE
Humidity: 67%
Pressure: 30.13"Hg
UV index: 0
61/32°F
46/25°F