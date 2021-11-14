Virginia Society Sons of the American Revolution, American Red Cross of Greater Shenandoah Valley (ARCGSV) sponsor commemoration of Veterans Day at National Cemetery

The line wrapped around the building on Saturday morning at the DMV office in Front Royal. Not a way to spend your Saturday morning.

Most services can be conducted online or by mail, but, if you need to visit us in person, you can choose to make an appointment or walk-in for service on alternating days.

If you can plan ahead, the DMV encourages you to schedule an appointment for service on Monday, Wednesday, or Friday, but, if in-person assistance is needed urgently, walk-in service is available every Tuesday, Thursday, and Saturday (at offices with Saturday hours).

Service is first-come, first-served, so wait times may vary by location. Wait times are available on each customer service center’s webpage. You can find the location nearest you at www.dmvNOW.com/locations.

Prefer appointments?

Appointments are available on Monday, Wednesday, and Friday and are required for service on those days.

For customers who would like to schedule an appointment for service, please click the “Book Your Appointment Now” link below to find a day and time that’s convenient for you. Customers are limited to one appointment per person; multiple appointments made by the same person may be canceled. The appointment should be made in the name of the person who will be receiving the service.

Customers who arrive late may need to reschedule. Please do not bring other people with you to your appointment unless you need them to conduct your transaction or for personal assistance.

How the Appointment System Works

A maximum of three months of appointment slots is available at any time on the calendar. Each day, a new day of appointments is added to the end of the available 90-day period.

Scheduling through the website is the most direct route to obtain an appointment. While the DMV Direct call center agents are able to schedule appointments, they also use the same DMV website and will see the same availability that you see. They do not have the ability to create new appointments outside of what is available on the calendar.

New appointment slots will be posted multiple times every hour. Cancellations can also create earlier availability in the calendar. If you do not see availability, all the posted appointment slots are currently booked. DMV suggests that you check back regularly for updated availability.

Health and Safety

When you arrive at DMV, you will notice the offices look a little different. Counters will have clear plastic partitions, like bank teller windows, and fewer chairs will be spaced out in the lobbies.

The DMV takes the health and safety of customers and employees very seriously and continues to follow the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention and Virginia Department of Health guidance.

Customers should not visit if they are feeling ill or have any reason to believe they may have been exposed to COVID-19. Please wear a face covering if you are not fully vaccinated and are age 5 or older. (Face coverings must be removed while a DMV employee is taking your photo for a license or identification card.)