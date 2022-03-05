Regional News
Virginia State Police investigating fatal crash in Fauquier County
Virginia State Police Senior Trooper T. Green is investigating a fatal single-vehicle crash in Fauquier County. The crash occurred on Monday, February 28, at 11:20 p.m. along Route 643 (Meetze Road), 7 tenths of a mile north of Route 616 (Beach Road).
A 2006 BMW 750I was traveling south on Route 643 when it crossed a double solid yellow centerline, ran off the left side of the roadway, and collided with a tree.
The driver of the BMW, Seth J.P. Slaby, 37, of Midland, Va., died at the scene of the crash as a result of his injuries. Slaby was wearing a seatbelt.
The crash remains under investigation.
LFCC chosen as education partner for Amazon’s Career Choice Program
LFCC is excited to announce that it is partnering with Amazon on the Career Choice program which provides full-tuition for hourly employees who wish to gain a college education.
Thousands of area employees are eligible for the program, which meets individual learners where they are on their education journey through a variety of education and upskilling opportunities including full college tuition, and foundational skills such as English language proficiency, high school diplomas, and GEDs. In the U.S., the company is investing $1.2 billion to upskill more than 300,000 employees by 2025 to help move them into higher-paying, in-demand jobs.
“As a provider of high-quality educational programs with flexible and convenient offerings for working adults, we are pleased to be a partner in Amazon’s Career Choice program,” LFCC Vice President of Academic and Student Affairs Anne Davis said. “Helping Amazon employees achieve their educational goals and advance in their careers is perfectly aligned with our mission as a community college. We look forward to working with these motivated and hardworking individuals and helping them succeed.”
Eligible employees may take any credit classes offered by LFCC.
Amazon’s Career Choice program has a rigorous selection process for third-party partner educators, choosing partners that are focused on helping employees through their education programs, assisting them with job placements, and overall offering education that leads to career success.
“We’re looking forward to LFCC coming on board as an education partner for Career Choice, adding to the hundreds of best-in-class offerings available to our employees,” said Tammy Thieman, Global Program Lead of Amazon’s Career Choice program. “We’re committed to empowering our employees by providing them access to the education and training they need to grow their careers, whether that’s with us or elsewhere. We have intentionally cultivated a partner network of third-party educators and employers committed to providing excellent education, job placement resources, and continuous improvements to the experience. Today, over 50,000 Amazon employees around the world have already participated in Career Choice and we’ve seen first-hand how it can transform their lives.”
For more information on Amazon’s Career Choice, visit: https://www.aboutamazon.com/news/workplace/career-choice
Maryland Senate considering how to make legal cannabis profitable
ANNAPOLIS – With the House of Delegates having passed proposals to legalize recreational marijuana, the Senate has taken up the issue with a decidedly different focus.
While bills in the Senate are also aimed at making recreational use legal, they want to make it profitable.
The Senate Finance Committee is discussing a pair of bills (SB692/SB833) that would allow the state to collect tax from recreational marijuana processors and dispensaries.
Both bills would legalize marijuana for personal use, set regulatory and taxation guidelines for commercial sales, establish funds to repair communities negatively impacted by the criminalization of the drug, and allow those convicted of marijuana possession to ask to have their records expunged.
Sen. Brian Feldman, D-Montgomery, is the sponsor of SB833. He laid out a series of goals for the legislation.
“We want to divert cannabis sales out of the illicit, unregulated market, and we want to tax it,” Feldman said in a committee hearing, Thursday. “We want to invest millions and millions back into the communities most adversely affected by previous enforcement policies and create economic opportunities with diversity and inclusion very much in mind.”
As of January 2022, 18 states and the District of Columbia allow recreational cannabis. In some states, like Colorado, cannabis can be sold commercially. According to Colorado officials, recreational cannabis grossed over $2 billion in sales in both 2020 and 2021 and more than $12 billion total since 2014.
In other locations, like the District of Columbia and Virginia, cannabis cannot be sold commercially. It can be used personally and can be gifted in limited amounts.
The sponsor of the other bill, Sen. Jill Carter, D-Baltimore, said a vital part of any cannabis legislation should be to repair the harm done to minority communities that have been disproportionately affected by arrests and incarceration for marijuana offenses.
“Maryland needs to make ending the mass incarceration of Black people a priority,” Carter said during a Zoom press conference Thursday with the American Civil Liberties Union of Maryland. “The faux war on drugs has caused harm to marginalized populations. My bill is a proposal that will begin to repair that harm.”
The bills in the House outlined a path to making recreational cannabis legal but did not authorize commercial sales of the product. One House bill calls for a November referendum by voters for an amendment to the constitution that would make recreational marijuana legal. If approved, the law would go into effect in July 2023. The second bill legalizes marijuana for personal use and allows those convicted under previous possession laws to ask for their records to be expunged.
The sponsor for the House bills, Del. Luke Clippinger, D-Baltimore, said there is still a lot of work to be done surrounding legalization, but the main concern for him was getting the referendum passed.
Sales and taxation, Clippinger said, in an interview with Capital News Service after his bills cleared the House, were issues to be considered later.
“That’s the next step, that’s what we need to do in the 2023 legislative session,” he said.
Those issues need to be dealt with now, Feldman said. Holding back those decisions until next year could delay the recreational marijuana market for years to come, missing an opportunity to make tangible changes.
“These issues about the marketing, the licensing, social equity, where the money goes, those issues are going to be the same in January 2023,” Feldman told CNS. “So, why not work on it this year to try and get sales out of the illicit market and where we can tax and redeploy that money into impacted communities.”
In a press conference Friday, Senate President Bill Ferguson, D-Baltimore, said that focusing on the potential profit from legalizing cannabis ignores why the drug should be legal in the first place.
“The basis of moving forward should not be on the money,” Ferguson said. “What’s most important is that we end the war on drugs that has been decimating to many communities, particularly Black and brown communities. Whether there’s a revenue impact, that’s a corollary on the back end. That’s not the driver for doing it.”
E.A. BREEDEN
Capital News Service
Capital News Service reporters Logan Hill and Stephen Neukam contributed to this story.
Virginia State Police investigating fatal hang-glider crash in Shenandoah County
Virginia State Police Trooper A. Ehrhard is investigating a fatal hang-glider crash in Shenandoah County. The crash occurred Thursday, (March 3) at 3:07 p.m. at the intersection of Woodstock Tower Road and Burnshire Lane.
The preliminary investigation revealed that a hang-glider lost control and collided with a tree before it struck the ground.
The pilot and sole occupant, Ward F. Odenwald, 71, of Woodbine, Md., died at the scene of the crash. His remains were transported to the Medical Examiner’s Office in Manassas for an autopsy and examination.
No one on the ground was injured as a result of the crash.
The FAA was notified of the crash.
The crash remains under investigation.
Terry Bradshaw to serve as Grand Marshal for the 95th Shenandoah Apple Blossom Festival®
Shenandoah Apple Blossom Festival ® President, Tommy Price, is delighted to announce that Terry Bradshaw, NFL Hall of Famer and four-time Super Bowl winning quarterback for the Pittsburgh Steelers will serve as Grand Marshal of the 2022 glofiber Grand Feature Parade.
Terry Bradshaw is widely acknowledged as today’s preeminent NFL studio personality, serving in a dual role as co-host of FOX NFL SUNDAY and THURSDAY NIGHT FOOTBALL pre-game analyst. Bradshaw has been with FOX NFL SUNDAY since its inception in 1994, and his work on America’s most-watched NFL pregame show for 26 consecutive years earned him three Sports Emmy Awards in the Outstanding Sports Personality/Analyst category in 1999, 2001 and 2008. Super Bowl LIV was Bradshaw’s ninth championship assignment for FOX, his 12th as a broadcaster and his 16th overall, including as a player. In 2018, Bradshaw took on the new responsibility of hosting THURSDAY NIGHT FOOTBALL’s pregame and halftime shows live from New York with Howie Long and Michael Strahan. FOX NFL SUNDAY was inducted into the National Association of Broadcasters (NAB) Broadcasting Hall of Fame in April 2019.
Bradshaw joined CBS Sports as an NFL game analyst in 1984 and became a studio analyst on “The NFL Today” for four seasons beginning in 1990. During his last two years as an NFL game analyst for CBS, Bradshaw served in an acclaimed partnership with play-by-play announcer Verne Lundquist. Prior to his fulltime work for the network, he served as a guest commentator for CBS Sports’ NFC postseason broadcasts (1980-82). He appeared as a contributor on “Super Bowl Today” programs for Super Bowls XVI, XXIV and XXVI.
The first player chosen in the 1970 draft, Bradshaw became one of the most prolific quarterbacks in history, leading the Steelers to four Super Bowl championships, six AFC championship games and eight straight playoff appearances (1972-79). Bradshaw, a two-time Super Bowl MVP (Super Bowls XIII and XIV), was a four-time All-Pro. He retired just prior to the 1984 season.
Bradshaw was at his best in postseason games. Under his direction, Pittsburgh enjoyed Super Bowl championships in 1975 (16-6 over Minnesota), 1976 (21-17 over Dallas), 1979 (35-31 over Dallas) and 1980 (31-19 over the Los Angeles Rams), making him a perfect 4-0 in Super Bowl play. In those four outstanding performances, he completed 49 of 84 attempted passes—nine for touchdowns—for 932 yards (third all-time), with just three interceptions. He still holds the Super Bowl passing record for average gain in a game (14.71 yards in Super Bowl XIV vs. Los Angeles, in which he completed 21 passes for 309 yards). Bradshaw was named NFL Player of the Year by the Associated Press, “Sport Magazine” and the Maxwell Club of Philadelphia following the 1978 season. In 1979, he shared Sports Illustrated’s Man of the Year Award with Willie Stargell of the Pittsburgh Pirates. In 1989, Bradshaw was inducted into the Pro Football Hall of Fame in his first year of eligibility. In July 1997, he returned to Canton, Ohio, to serve as presenter when the late Mike Webster, his center on the Steelers’ four Super Bowl title teams, was inducted into the Hall of Fame. In April 2001, Bradshaw added yet another prestigious distinction when he was presented with the NFL Alumni’s Career Achievement Award.
In addition to his broadcasting career, Bradshaw has appeared in several feature films, including the romantic comedy “Failure to Launch,” “Hooper” and “Cannonball Run,” and guest-starred on the television series “Las Vegas,” “Married with Children,” “Everybody Loves Raymond,” “Eight Simple Rules,” “Evening Shade,” “Hardcastle and McCormick,” THE SIMPSONS and THE ADVENTURES OF BRISCO COUNTY, JR. on FOX. Bradshaw has written five books: his acclaimed autobiographies, “Keep it Simple” (2002), “It’s Only A Game” (2001) and “Looking Deep” (1989); “Terry Bradshaw: Man of Steel” (1979); and “No Easy Game” (1973). He is also the star of his own reality show, “The Bradshaw Bunch” which is premiering in fall of 2020 on E! Entertainment.
He was named 1999’s Man of the Year by the Big Sisters of America and 2000’s Father of the Year by the National Father’s Day Council, and in 2002 he became the NFL’s first player to receive a Star on Hollywood’s Walk of Fame. Bradshaw currently lives in Oklahoma, with his wife, Tammy. He has three daughters, Rachel, Lacey and Erin.
INSIDERS NOTE: Terry Bradshaw was scheduled to be Grand Marshal at the 2020 Apple Blossom Festival and recommitted for 2021. The Grand Feature Parades were cancelled both years due to the COVID-19 pandemic.
Best chances for the public to see Terry Bradshaw: He will make an appearance at Partlow Insurance Sports Breakfast on Saturday, April 30 at 8:00 am at the Tolley Dental Zone at the James R. Wilkins, Jr. Athletics & Events Center on the campus of Shenandoah University. He will be leading the glofiber Grand Feature Parade at 1:30 p.m. on Saturday, April 30. Ticketing and Festival information are available at www.thebloom.com.
LFCC chosen for U.S. Cyber Command’s Academic Engagement Network
LFCC is one of just 14 community colleges nationwide to be selected to join the U.S. Cyber Command’s (CYBERCOM) Academic Engagement Network.
Established in 2010, CYBERCOM is co-located with the National Security Agency (NSA) at Ft. Meade, Md. Its duties include defending U.S. Department of Defense information systems and protecting the U.S. against cyberattack in collaboration with domestic and international partners.
A total of 92 colleges and universities are part of the network whose mission is to support and enhance CYBERCOM’s efforts when it comes to the future workforce, applied cyber research, applied analytics and strategic issues.
“Cyber Command’s goal for the AEN is to strengthen our relationships and communication with these participating institutions,” said CYBERCOM Executive Director David Frederick. “This will improve and sustain our efforts to meet cyberspace educational requirements and workforce needs.”
Part of the mission of the AEN is to create a qualified pool of cybersecurity professionals. Other institutions which are part of the AEN include the U.S. Air Force Academy, the U.S. Coast Guard Academy, the U.S. Naval Academy, the U.S. Army War College, West Point, Virginia Military Institute, Virginia Tech, Marshall University, University of Cincinnati, University of Louisville, Mississippi State University, DePaul University, and University of California, Santa Cruz.
LFCC’s cybersecurity program has been designated as a Center of Academic Excellence in Cyber Defense (CAE-CD) by the NSA and the U.S. Department of Homeland Security, and is accredited by ABET’s Computing Accreditation Commission. All LFCC’s technology students qualify for participation in the AEN, with initial focus on the cybersecurity and computer science programs.
The program will feature monthly events and engagements with CYBERCOM, including an applied research showcase, sponsored capstone mentorships, internships, fellowship and recruiting programs.
“A cybercrime happens roughly every 30 seconds, and this collaboration will help build the talent and innovation needed to address the rapidly changing cyber and threat environment we face both locally and nationally,” School of Professional Programs Dean Craig Santicola said. “With the growth in cybersecurity jobs, this is a fantastic opportunity for our students to build their skills and gain experiences only a small number of students across the country have access to. The partnership will foster a variety of cyber activities for our students, and further positions our program as a regional leader in cybersecurity education. We’re honored to be a part of U.S. Cyber Command’s Academic Engagement Network and look forward to providing our students access to the world-class opportunities it provides.”
Dr. Santicola noted LFCC’s selection into the program reflects the skilled faculty in the college’s technology program and their desire to provide the best learning opportunities to students.
“The college’s inclusion into this prestigious partnership shows the technology programs within LFCC’s School of Professional Programs are providing a strong talent pool,” said Computer Science Professor Melissa Stange. “We look forward to continuing to provide for the nation’s diverse workforce needs by infusing cybersecurity across disciplines and seeing these students step forth into their careers. I am proud to be able to mentor these students and provide them connections, such as the AEN.”
LFCC students were able to attend a virtual AEN engagement this month with Gen. Paul M. Nakasone, commander of U.S. Cyber Command, director of the National Security Agency, and chief of the Central Security Service.
“Cyber threats really evolve quickly,” Gen. Nakasone said during the presentation. “We must be able to intercept, not just react, to these threats.”
He said that 43 percent of cyber attacks target small businesses.
“Partnership is where the power is,” said Gen. Nakasone.
By working together, we raise the stakes against our adversaries, he said.
Learn more about LFCC’s technology programs at lfcc.edu/pathways-program.
