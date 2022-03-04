Regional News
Virginia State Police investigating fatal hang-glider crash in Shenandoah County
Virginia State Police Trooper A. Ehrhard is investigating a fatal hang-glider crash in Shenandoah County. The crash occurred Thursday, (March 3) at 3:07 p.m. at the intersection of Woodstock Tower Road and Burnshire Lane.
The preliminary investigation revealed that a hang-glider lost control and collided with a tree before it struck the ground.
The pilot and sole occupant, Ward F. Odenwald, 71, of Woodbine, Md., died at the scene of the crash. His remains were transported to the Medical Examiner’s Office in Manassas for an autopsy and examination.
No one on the ground was injured as a result of the crash.
The FAA was notified of the crash.
The crash remains under investigation.
Community Events
Terry Bradshaw to serve as Grand Marshal for the 95th Shenandoah Apple Blossom Festival®
Shenandoah Apple Blossom Festival ® President, Tommy Price, is delighted to announce that Terry Bradshaw, NFL Hall of Famer and four-time Super Bowl winning quarterback for the Pittsburgh Steelers will serve as Grand Marshal of the 2022 glofiber Grand Feature Parade.
Terry Bradshaw is widely acknowledged as today’s preeminent NFL studio personality, serving in a dual role as co-host of FOX NFL SUNDAY and THURSDAY NIGHT FOOTBALL pre-game analyst. Bradshaw has been with FOX NFL SUNDAY since its inception in 1994, and his work on America’s most-watched NFL pregame show for 26 consecutive years earned him three Sports Emmy Awards in the Outstanding Sports Personality/Analyst category in 1999, 2001 and 2008. Super Bowl LIV was Bradshaw’s ninth championship assignment for FOX, his 12th as a broadcaster and his 16th overall, including as a player. In 2018, Bradshaw took on the new responsibility of hosting THURSDAY NIGHT FOOTBALL’s pregame and halftime shows live from New York with Howie Long and Michael Strahan. FOX NFL SUNDAY was inducted into the National Association of Broadcasters (NAB) Broadcasting Hall of Fame in April 2019.
Bradshaw joined CBS Sports as an NFL game analyst in 1984 and became a studio analyst on “The NFL Today” for four seasons beginning in 1990. During his last two years as an NFL game analyst for CBS, Bradshaw served in an acclaimed partnership with play-by-play announcer Verne Lundquist. Prior to his fulltime work for the network, he served as a guest commentator for CBS Sports’ NFC postseason broadcasts (1980-82). He appeared as a contributor on “Super Bowl Today” programs for Super Bowls XVI, XXIV and XXVI.
The first player chosen in the 1970 draft, Bradshaw became one of the most prolific quarterbacks in history, leading the Steelers to four Super Bowl championships, six AFC championship games and eight straight playoff appearances (1972-79). Bradshaw, a two-time Super Bowl MVP (Super Bowls XIII and XIV), was a four-time All-Pro. He retired just prior to the 1984 season.
Bradshaw was at his best in postseason games. Under his direction, Pittsburgh enjoyed Super Bowl championships in 1975 (16-6 over Minnesota), 1976 (21-17 over Dallas), 1979 (35-31 over Dallas) and 1980 (31-19 over the Los Angeles Rams), making him a perfect 4-0 in Super Bowl play. In those four outstanding performances, he completed 49 of 84 attempted passes—nine for touchdowns—for 932 yards (third all-time), with just three interceptions. He still holds the Super Bowl passing record for average gain in a game (14.71 yards in Super Bowl XIV vs. Los Angeles, in which he completed 21 passes for 309 yards). Bradshaw was named NFL Player of the Year by the Associated Press, “Sport Magazine” and the Maxwell Club of Philadelphia following the 1978 season. In 1979, he shared Sports Illustrated’s Man of the Year Award with Willie Stargell of the Pittsburgh Pirates. In 1989, Bradshaw was inducted into the Pro Football Hall of Fame in his first year of eligibility. In July 1997, he returned to Canton, Ohio, to serve as presenter when the late Mike Webster, his center on the Steelers’ four Super Bowl title teams, was inducted into the Hall of Fame. In April 2001, Bradshaw added yet another prestigious distinction when he was presented with the NFL Alumni’s Career Achievement Award.
In addition to his broadcasting career, Bradshaw has appeared in several feature films, including the romantic comedy “Failure to Launch,” “Hooper” and “Cannonball Run,” and guest-starred on the television series “Las Vegas,” “Married with Children,” “Everybody Loves Raymond,” “Eight Simple Rules,” “Evening Shade,” “Hardcastle and McCormick,” THE SIMPSONS and THE ADVENTURES OF BRISCO COUNTY, JR. on FOX. Bradshaw has written five books: his acclaimed autobiographies, “Keep it Simple” (2002), “It’s Only A Game” (2001) and “Looking Deep” (1989); “Terry Bradshaw: Man of Steel” (1979); and “No Easy Game” (1973). He is also the star of his own reality show, “The Bradshaw Bunch” which is premiering in fall of 2020 on E! Entertainment.
He was named 1999’s Man of the Year by the Big Sisters of America and 2000’s Father of the Year by the National Father’s Day Council, and in 2002 he became the NFL’s first player to receive a Star on Hollywood’s Walk of Fame. Bradshaw currently lives in Oklahoma, with his wife, Tammy. He has three daughters, Rachel, Lacey and Erin.
INSIDERS NOTE: Terry Bradshaw was scheduled to be Grand Marshal at the 2020 Apple Blossom Festival and recommitted for 2021. The Grand Feature Parades were cancelled both years due to the COVID-19 pandemic.
Best chances for the public to see Terry Bradshaw: He will make an appearance at Partlow Insurance Sports Breakfast on Saturday, April 30 at 8:00 am at the Tolley Dental Zone at the James R. Wilkins, Jr. Athletics & Events Center on the campus of Shenandoah University. He will be leading the glofiber Grand Feature Parade at 1:30 p.m. on Saturday, April 30. Ticketing and Festival information are available at www.thebloom.com.
Regional News
LFCC chosen for U.S. Cyber Command’s Academic Engagement Network
LFCC is one of just 14 community colleges nationwide to be selected to join the U.S. Cyber Command’s (CYBERCOM) Academic Engagement Network.
Established in 2010, CYBERCOM is co-located with the National Security Agency (NSA) at Ft. Meade, Md. Its duties include defending U.S. Department of Defense information systems and protecting the U.S. against cyberattack in collaboration with domestic and international partners.
A total of 92 colleges and universities are part of the network whose mission is to support and enhance CYBERCOM’s efforts when it comes to the future workforce, applied cyber research, applied analytics and strategic issues.
“Cyber Command’s goal for the AEN is to strengthen our relationships and communication with these participating institutions,” said CYBERCOM Executive Director David Frederick. “This will improve and sustain our efforts to meet cyberspace educational requirements and workforce needs.”
Part of the mission of the AEN is to create a qualified pool of cybersecurity professionals. Other institutions which are part of the AEN include the U.S. Air Force Academy, the U.S. Coast Guard Academy, the U.S. Naval Academy, the U.S. Army War College, West Point, Virginia Military Institute, Virginia Tech, Marshall University, University of Cincinnati, University of Louisville, Mississippi State University, DePaul University, and University of California, Santa Cruz.
LFCC’s cybersecurity program has been designated as a Center of Academic Excellence in Cyber Defense (CAE-CD) by the NSA and the U.S. Department of Homeland Security, and is accredited by ABET’s Computing Accreditation Commission. All LFCC’s technology students qualify for participation in the AEN, with initial focus on the cybersecurity and computer science programs.
The program will feature monthly events and engagements with CYBERCOM, including an applied research showcase, sponsored capstone mentorships, internships, fellowship and recruiting programs.
“A cybercrime happens roughly every 30 seconds, and this collaboration will help build the talent and innovation needed to address the rapidly changing cyber and threat environment we face both locally and nationally,” School of Professional Programs Dean Craig Santicola said. “With the growth in cybersecurity jobs, this is a fantastic opportunity for our students to build their skills and gain experiences only a small number of students across the country have access to. The partnership will foster a variety of cyber activities for our students, and further positions our program as a regional leader in cybersecurity education. We’re honored to be a part of U.S. Cyber Command’s Academic Engagement Network and look forward to providing our students access to the world-class opportunities it provides.”
Dr. Santicola noted LFCC’s selection into the program reflects the skilled faculty in the college’s technology program and their desire to provide the best learning opportunities to students.
“The college’s inclusion into this prestigious partnership shows the technology programs within LFCC’s School of Professional Programs are providing a strong talent pool,” said Computer Science Professor Melissa Stange. “We look forward to continuing to provide for the nation’s diverse workforce needs by infusing cybersecurity across disciplines and seeing these students step forth into their careers. I am proud to be able to mentor these students and provide them connections, such as the AEN.”
LFCC students were able to attend a virtual AEN engagement this month with Gen. Paul M. Nakasone, commander of U.S. Cyber Command, director of the National Security Agency, and chief of the Central Security Service.
“Cyber threats really evolve quickly,” Gen. Nakasone said during the presentation. “We must be able to intercept, not just react, to these threats.”
He said that 43 percent of cyber attacks target small businesses.
“Partnership is where the power is,” said Gen. Nakasone.
By working together, we raise the stakes against our adversaries, he said.
Learn more about LFCC’s technology programs at lfcc.edu/pathways-program.
Regional News
LFCC chosen as education partner for Amazon’s Career Choice program
LFCC is excited to announce that it is partnering with Amazon on the Career Choice program which provides full tuition for hourly employees who wish to gain a college education.
Thousands of area employees are eligible for the program, which meets individual learners where they are on their education journey through a variety of education and upskilling opportunities including full college tuition, and foundational skills such as English language proficiency, high school diplomas, and GEDs. In the U.S., the company is investing $1.2 billion to upskill more than 300,000 employees by 2025 to help move them into higher-paying, in-demand jobs.
“As a provider of high-quality educational programs with flexible and convenient offerings for working adults, we are pleased to be a partner in Amazon’s Career Choice program,” LFCC Vice President of Academic and Student Affairs Anne Davis said. “Helping Amazon employees achieve their educational goals and advance in their careers is perfectly aligned with our mission as a community college. We look forward to working with these motivated and hardworking individuals and helping them succeed.”
Eligible employees may take any credit classes offered by LFCC.
Amazon’s Career Choice program has a rigorous selection process for third-party partner educators, choosing partners that are focused on helping employees through their education programs, assisting them with job placements, and overall offering education that leads to career success.
“We’re looking forward to LFCC coming on board as an education partner for Career Choice, adding to the hundreds of best-in-class offerings available to our employees,” said Tammy Thieman, Global Program Lead of Amazon’s Career Choice program. “We’re committed to empowering our employees by providing them access to the education and training they need to grow their careers, whether that’s with us or elsewhere. We have intentionally cultivated a partner network of third-party educators and employers committed to providing excellent education, job placement resources, and continuous improvements to the experience. Today, over 50,000 Amazon employees around the world have already participated in Career Choice and we’ve seen first-hand how it can transform their lives.”
For more information on Amazon’s Career Choice, visit: aboutamazon.com/career-choice
Crime/Court
Madison County woman sentenced to 12 years for $1.6 million frauds
A Madison County woman was sentenced today to 12 years in prison for perpetrating a scheme in which she stole more than $1.6 million from victims while purporting to have terminal cancer, vast wealth, and connections to celebrities.
Christine Favara Anderson, 51, pleaded guilty in July 2021 to three counts of mail fraud and eight counts of wire fraud. In addition to her prison sentence, Anderson was also ordered to pay $1,615,557.91 in restitution to her victims.
“This defendant spun a web of lies and fraud so varied and extensive, it defies simple summary. At bottom, Anderson stole $1.6 million from victims who had placed their trust in her, and then she invented false excuses – like feigned importance, frozen bank accounts, and terminal illness – so she could hold onto these proceeds without repayment.” United States Attorney Christopher R. Kavanaugh said today. “When victims of the Western District of Virginia suffer from extensive fraud such as this, my Office will always partner with our federal, state and local law enforcement partners to pursue those who perpetrate these crimes and hold them to account for their conduct.”
“Ms. Anderson created elaborate lies about having terminal cancer, vast wealth, and connections to celebrities to gain the trust of her clients and commit her criminal activities. With this guilty plea, Ms. Anderson has finally accepted responsibility for her actions and learned the price of such brazen conduct. Those who were manipulated and suffered losses because of her deceit will see justice served,” Stanley M. Meador, Special Agent in Charge of the FBI’s Richmond Division said. “FBI Richmond appreciates the partnership of the Madison County Sheriff’s Office and the Western District of the United States Attorney’s Office during this investigation. If you suspect fraud, please report it to tips.fbi.gov or to your local FBI office.”
According to court documents, Anderson owned and operated the publishing companies known as “Christine F. Anderson Publishing and Media” from 2014 through 2017, and “Sage Wisdom Publishing” from 2017 through 2020. Anderson took money from book authors but later failed to pay those authors their royalties as owed and did not provide products and services as negotiated. In addition, Anderson often falsely claimed to have been diagnosed with cancer in order to delay payments to book authors, while also purporting to maintain vast personal wealth and connections to celebrities.
When authors failed to receive the royalty payments they were owed, Anderson made elaborate excuses for the delays, including claiming to be busy working with the White House on the State of the Union address.
In addition to the book publishing scam, Anderson also admitted to orchestrating a real estate scheme where she signed contracts for expensive real estate, provided multiple false proofs of her own funds, but then was unable to provide the earnest money deposits. Often, Anderson would sign checks for earnest money deposits knowing she did not have the funds and the checks would never clear. She convinced other individuals to loan her money for these real estate transactions knowing that she could not and would not ever repay them. Anderson’s excuses for her inability to pay the earnest money deposits and the loans included her false claims of a cancer diagnosis, freezes on her bank accounts, and other ruses.
In April 2005, Anderson was indicted in the Northern District of Illinois for securities fraud. In June 2009, after a plea of guilty, the district court there ordered her to pay $155,000 in restitution. In July 2020, Anderson communicated with the Department of Justice’s Financial Litigation Unit regarding her ability to pay that restitution, and in doing so, made several false statements
The Federal Bureau of Investigation and the Madison County Sheriff’s Office investigated the case.
Assistant U.S. Attorney Kate Rumsey and Madison County Deputy Commonwealth’s Attorney Wade Gelbert are prosecuting the case.
Regional News
Dunkin’ to award $100,000 in scholarships to DMV high school and college students
Dunkin’ and its DMV franchisees today announced the launch of its inaugural Dunkin’ Regional Scholarship Program, which will award $100,000 in scholarships to high school and college students throughout the DMV.
In partnership with Scholarship America, Dunkin’ will award 40 students throughout the DMV region with a $2,500 academic scholarship to an accredited two- or four-year college, university or vocational-technical school of their choice in Fall 2022. Dunkin’s DMV Regional Scholarship Program will be open to current part-time and full-time undergraduate students and high school seniors. Recipients will be selected based on their academic record, demonstrated leadership skills and overall commitment to their school and local community.
“On behalf of my fellow DMV-area franchisees, we are thrilled to have the opportunity to recognize the hardworking students in our local communities and help ease the financial burden of higher education for deserving students throughout the region,” said Maria Icaza, D.C.-area Dunkin’ Franchisee. “The Scholarship Program is part of our commitment to keep local students running on Dunkin’ and serve as a reminder of the importance of supporting our local communities as our local community does for us.”
Applications for the Dunkin’ Regional Scholarship Program will be accepted through April 15, 2022. Applicants must be high school seniors or current undergraduate students who plan to enroll in a part-time or full-time undergraduate course of study at an accredited two-year- or four-year college, university or vocational-technical school in Fall 2022.
Applicants must reside and/or be currently enrolled in college in one of the below regions to be considered. For more information or to apply, visit scholarsapply.org/dunkin.
Washington, D.C. Counties: Washington, D.C., Charles (MD), Frederick (MD), Montgomery (MD), Prince George’s (MD), St. Mary’s (MD), Washington (MD), Arlington (VA), Clarke (VA), Fairfax (VA), Frederick (VA), Loudoun (VA), Prince William (VA), Shenandoah (VA), Spotsylvania (VA), Stafford (VA), Warren (VA), Berkeley (WV), Jefferson (WV)
Maryland Counties: Anne Arundel (MD), Baltimore (MD), Calvert (MD), Carroll (MD), Cecil (MD), Harford (MD), Howard (MD), Kent (MD), Queen Anne’s (MD), Talbot (MD)
About Dunkin’
Founded in 1950, Dunkin’ is America’s favorite all-day, everyday stop for coffee and baked goods. Dunkin’ is a market leader in the hot regular/decaf/flavored coffee, iced regular/decaf/flavored coffee, donut, bagel and muffin categories. Dunkin’ has earned a No. 1 ranking for customer loyalty in the coffee category by Brand Keys for 15 years running. The company has more than 12,600 restaurants in 40 countries worldwide. Dunkin’ is part of the Inspire Brands family of restaurants. For more information, visit DunkinDonuts.com.
About Scholarship America®
Scholarship America is a non-profit organization that helps students fulfill their college dreams. Since 1958, Scholarship America has distributed nearly $4.5 billion to more than 2.8 million students. The organization works with partners to lower barriers to a college education and give students the support needed to succeed. Learn more at scholarshipamerica.org.
Regional News
Fauquier Health announces new Primary & Specialty Care office in Gainesville and welcomes new provider Hasina Hamid, MD
Fauquier Health announced today the opening of their newest Primary and Specialty Care office located at 7915 Lake Manassas Dr., Suite 101, Gainesville, Virginia 20155. The new Gainesville office will open alongside the already established OB/GYN and Midwifery office.
The new Primary and Specialty Care office will expand primary care services to the residents of Prince William and surrounding areas. In order to expand these services, Fauquier Health is excited to announce the welcoming of Hasina Hamid, MD. Dr. Hamid specializes in Internal Medicine and will begin seeing patients in the new office on Tuesday, March 2, 2022. She will see patients three days a week at the Lake Manassas office – 8am-4:30pm on Tuesdays, Wednesdays, and Fridays. Dr. Hamid will see patients on Mondays and Thursdays from 8am-4:30pm at Piedmont Internal Medicine located in Warrenton. Those days and hours may be subject to change.
According to Fauquier Health’s Chief Operating Officer, Kevin Sale, “Fauquier Health continues to focus on the future and opportunities to grow. There is a great need for primary care providers within the communities we serve. We feel fortunate to have Dr. Hamid join our team so that we can open a new office to continue expanding our services to the Gainesville, Haymarket, Linton Hall, and Nokesville areas.”
Dr. Hamid graduated with a Bachelor of Medicine and Bachelor of Surgery from Sher-e-Bangla Medical College (SMBC), in Bangladesh in 1994. She then completed her internship at the Institute of Postgraduate and Research in Bangladesh in 1997. After completing her United States Medical Licensing Examination in the top 90th percentile, she completed her three-year residency training. Dr. Hamid graduated from the Lutheran Medical Center in New York with her Doctor of Medicine. Dr. Hamid obtained her board certification in Internal Medicine in 2008 and was re-certified in 2018.
Dr. Hamid joins our primary care physicians’ team with over 12 years of clinical experience. She will work closely with her patients to develop treatment plans for chronic conditions including high blood pressure, diabetes, heart disease and other problems. Maintaining a high quality of patient care standards, she carefully examines, diagnoses, and treats patients for acute conditions or concerns they may be experiencing. She has extensive experience in a variety of healthcare settings with many different patient age ranges, from 18 to geriatric.
Dr. Hamid is accepting appointments now. To schedule an appointment in Warrenton at Piedmont Internal Medicine, please call 540.347.4200. To schedule an appointment at the new Lake Manassas office, please call 703.743.7370. Online scheduling is available at FHDoctors.org or FauquierHealth.org.
About Fauquier Health
Fauquier Health is a community health system dedicated to high-quality, patient-centered care in a unique environment that considers the multiple facets of healing and respects the individuality of each and every patient. Located at 500 Hospital Drive in Warrenton, Virginia, Fauquier Health serves the residents of Fauquier and several surrounding counties. It comprises Fauquier Hospital, a fully-accredited, 97-bed hospital; Fauquier Health Rehabilitation and Nursing Center, a 113-bed long-term care and rehabilitation facility; the Villa at Suffield Meadows, an assisted living facility; the Wound Health Center and a medically supervised Wellness Center offering health and wellness programs. Fauquier Health also operates multiple physician’s offices, including primary care and specialties. More information on Fauquier Health is available online at FauquierHealth.org or by calling 540.316.5000.
