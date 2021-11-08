Regional News
Virginia State Police investigation crash in Shenandoah County
Virginia State Police Trooper E. Meyers is investigating a fatal two-vehicle crash in Shenandoah County. The crash occurred Saturday, November 6, 2021, at 4:50 p.m. along Interstate 81 at the 273 mile-marker.
A 2017 Mazda CX-3 entered I-81 traveling in the wrong direction and collided head-on with a northbound 2003 Toyota Tacoma.
The driver of the Mazda, Linda S. Dellinger, 69, of Edinburg, Va., suffered life-threatening injuries in the crash and was transported to UVA Medical Center where she later succumbed to her injuries. Dellinger was wearing a seatbelt.
A dog in the Mazda died due to injuries sustained in the crash.
The driver of the Toyota, a 33-year-old male, of Staunton, Va., suffered serious injuries in the crash and was transported to Sentara RMH Medical Center for treatment. The male was wearing a seatbelt.
A passenger in the Toyota, an 11-year-old female, suffered serious injuries in the crash and was transported to UVA Medical Center for treatment. The female was wearing a seatbelt.
A medical condition is being considered a factor in the crash.
The crash remains under investigation.
Virginia State Police investigation fatal crash in Clarke County
Virginia State Police Senior Trooper R. Riggs is investigating a fatal single-vehicle crash in Clarke County. The crash occurred Saturday, November 6, 2021, at 4:00 p.m. along Route 600 (River Rd) at 2 miles south of Route 7 (Harry Byrd Hwy).
A 2003 Ford F-150 was traveling north on Rt. 600 when it ran off the right side of the roadway, overcorrected, crossed a double solid yellow centerline, ran off the left side of the roadway, and collided with a tree.
The driver of the Ford, Clayton D. Cummings, 30, of Berryville, Va., died at the scene of the crash as a result of his injuries. Cummings was not wearing a seatbelt.
The crash remains under investigation.
As millions quit jobs for new opportunities, ‘Great Resignation’ shows no signs of waning
WASHINGTON – From 6 p.m. to 3 a.m., Janika Bates was attending to her jam-packed schedule as a digital producer for Turner Sports, which included watching sports games into the early morning hours, editing game highlights, and posting segments of the athletes’ press conference interviews online.
After leaving her job of three years in July, the 26-year-old Atlanta resident now spends her mornings meditating, journaling and reading before creating content for social media.
“Everything that’s exciting at first gets boring after a while, or it just becomes mundane,” Bates said, reflecting on the position she later described as mentally draining.
Bates became part of a massive flood of people who left their jobs in what Dr. Anthony Klotz, associate professor of management at Texas A&M University, dubbed “the Great Resignation,” a COVID pandemic-born phenomenon resulting in a record-high number of people voluntarily quitting their workplaces.
The United States Bureau of Labor Statistics at the Labor Department reported Oct. 12 that 4.3 million people quit their jobs in August. That accounts for nearly 3% of the nation’s workforce.
Remarkably, the number of people who left jobs in August is 43% higher than at the same time a year ago, the statistics show. And nearly every sector of the economy has been affected, particularly the leisure and hospitality industry and in education and health services.
There is little sign that the trend is easing: month-over-month numbers have continued to grow in most economic sectors, according to the government figures.
Dr. Christopher Kayes, a professor of management at The George Washington University, said he thinks of “the Great Resignation” more as a “‘great awakening.”’
“…Millions of employees realized that they were unsatisfied with their jobs, their careers, and the opportunities they had for advancement,” he told Capital News Service in an email.
Forced from workplaces at the height of the coronavirus pandemic, many people had time to reassess what was important to them, analysts said.
The COVID-19 pandemic served as a catalyst “to get people to reflect on their work, their life, their work-life balance,” said Dr. Richard Klimoski, professor of psychology and management at George Mason University. “Maybe even think about their future and what they want out of life.”
Ana Skoumal, a 30-year-old Chicago resident, said her job at Dennemeyer & Associates, an international law firm, was considered a dream job by most law students, but the pandemic put everything in perspective for her.
The former third-year associate said she wanted to have control over being able to work a normal workday.
During her first year or so at the firm, she said, she worked 100 hours a week and was pulling one to two all-nighters every week.
Skoumal said the workload increased over the years and it felt like it vastly increased during the pandemic. But the pay didn’t necessarily match with what she was happy with, she said.
Now she has started her own firm that specializes in trademark law.
“I’m fine working 100 hours a week for myself,” Skoumal said. “COVID really put things into perspective for me, and I really just thought, ‘What am I doing?’”
No amount of a raise or bonus, however, would have changed Skoumal’s mind that she wanted to quit her job and start her own business, she said.
Levon Myers, 27, of Fairfax, Virginia, said he’s starting a freelance marketing business after quitting his job in July at Badger Sports Properties, the corporate sponsorship marketing division of University of Wisconsin Athletics.
After leaving college, Myers said he was ecstatic about getting the job. But last year, he said, he started to feel like maybe it was time to see what other opportunities were out there.
Myers said he felt that he wasn’t being fairly compensated for his work and he wasn’t necessarily getting the recognition he deserved.
“It’s just pretty standard corporate structure where if you’re at the bottom, you don’t get any of the recognition, and the people above you are getting all the pats on the back and collecting the big paycheck and you’re just fighting for scraps at the bottom,” he said.
Ernesto Uribe, a service advisor at a car dealership, said he’s been thinking about leaving his job for months, but he needs the money.
The 28-year-old from Linthicum Heights, Maryland, said the biggest reason why he’s thinking about quitting is because of management, which he described as non-existent.
Uribe said he’s kind of mentally checked out from his job, and “at some point, you got to question yourself, is the stress even worth the money, and that’s kind of where I’ve been …”
That stress is common in many jobs, experts say.
“Too many employers have failed to take seriously human emotions in the workplace,” Kayes wrote. “Human resource policies ignored burnout, the (importance) of building resilience, and the overall physical and mental well-being of employees.”
Dr. Robert Harbert of Roanoke, Virginia, said some factors in his decision to quit his job as an assistant professor of biology at Stonehill College in Massachusetts included a lack of support from his employer and a lack of wage increases.
“The institution was putting financial success over taking care of the people that actually put all the work in,” he said.
Now he works as a consultant in the pharmaceutical industry, where he said the pay is better and the expectation of the number of hours worked is lower.
Sohaib Athar, 44, of Islamabad, Pakistan, is a former vice president of engineering in the AI field for a unicorn, which is a start-up with a value of at least $1 billion.
As the company grew, “the direction that the business and the culture were moving towards slowly deviated from my personal values and beliefs, until I could see that staying there any more would be detrimental to my health and happiness,” he told CNS in an email about his August resignation.
Some effects of the mass exit of people leaving their jobs may include more automated jobs, better pay and benefits, and greater attention to work-family balance, according to Klimoski.
“I am glad that COVID came with the silver lining of making us … aware of our mortality and the limited time we have on this planet and urged us to take a step back and scrutinize our lives, get our priorities in order and change them for the better,” Athar said.
By BRITTANY N. GADDY
Capital News Service
Cybersecurity concerns grow in hospitals across Maryland
ANNAPOLIS, Md. – Maryland hospitals are seeing an uptick in ransomware and other cybersecurity threats, mirroring a national trend, and a federal agency is investigating a dozen breaches among healthcare providers in the state.
There are seven breaches currently under investigation from this year alone but there are 12 current investigations regarding Maryland healthcare providers in the last 24 months.
Ransomware attacks and other cybersecurity threats have become a great concern for public health organizations and healthcare facilities nationwide, according to an October 2020 Cybersecurity and Infrastructure Security Agency, FBI, and Department of Health and Human Services joint statement.
“We are attacked on an hourly, not just daily, basis by phishing attempts and people trying to get into our network in a variety of ways,” said Dr. Joel Klein, senior vice president, and chief information officer at the University of Maryland Medical System.
In healthcare ransomware attacks, hospitals’ critical medical records could be seized and encrypted, which could cripple their ability to provide services to patients, until the ransom is paid, according to a 2020 Comparitech analysis.
Klein told Capital News Service he has seen a rise in cyberattacks since the pandemic started, signaling that a problem that affects so many where they are most vulnerable is only getting worse.
“It could be a life-or-death situation. You could sustain critical injuries if you get misdiagnosed or don’t have the correct information at the doctors,” said state Sen. Susan Lee, D-Montgomery.
More than one-third of health organizations surveyed were hit with a ransomware attack last year and 65% of those affected claim the cybercriminals successfully encrypted data, according to a May 2020 Sophos report on ransomware in healthcare based on data from 328 healthcare respondents worldwide.
Lee recently saw SB623 go into law. The new state law prohibits a person from impairing or interrupting the computer services of an organization and specifically mentions health care facilities.
FIN12, the name of a cyber threat actor, has recently been highlighted for its aggressive use of ransomware attacks against healthcare facilities, and particularly among businesses with revenue in the hundreds of millions of dollars, according to a Mandiant report on Oct. 7.
But the cyberattack trend has slowly snowballed steadily for years, and the University of Maryland Medical System is not alone.
The Kent County Health Department experienced telephone issues due to a cyberattack on their phone provider in September.
The outage lasted six days and resulted in the health department changing its phone number, according to Bill Webb, health officer for Kent County.
Webb spoke on Sept. 29 on behalf of the Maryland Association of County Health Officials at a Maryland legislative Joint Committee on Cybersecurity, Information Technology, and Biotechnology.
At the meeting, Webb explained the need for greater funding beyond the current “patchwork funding system” for qualified information technology staffing and training in the local healthcare industry.
At least seven Maryland-based data breaches from this year are under investigation, according to the Office for Civil Rights of the U.S. Department of Health and Human Services.
From local centers like The Tree House Child Advocacy Center of Montgomery County, where 514 individuals were affected, to medical enterprises like The Centers for Advanced Orthopaedics, with several locations in Maryland, where 125,291 individuals were affected, according to HHS Office for Civil Rights data.
The Greater Baltimore Medical Center was the victim of a ransomware attack in December 2020.
The hospital system took its electronic medical records offline as a precautionary response to the attack, according to a hospital press release. The Greater Baltimore Medical Center declined to comment further.
Hospitals and organizations should have a full-fledged cyber incident plan that establishes a clear response in the event of a ransomware attack, according to the University of Maryland’s Center for Health and Homeland Security director, Markus Rauschecker.
Rauschecker also advises what he calls “good cyber hygiene,” like installing software patches and cybersecurity training for staff.
By A.R. Cabral
Capital News Service
Virginia War Memorial hosting Commonwealth’s Veterans Day Ceremony on November 11
The 65th annual Commonwealth’s Veterans Day Ceremony will be held Thursday, November 11, 2021 at 11 a.m. at the Virginia War Memorial in Richmond in honor of Virginia’s more than 700,000 Veterans and their families. The Honorable Kathleen Jabs, Virginia’s Acting Secretary of Veterans and Defense Affairs, will serve as the keynote speaker.
The ceremony will be held outdoors in the Memorial’s E. Bruce Heilman Amphitheater at 11 a.m. EST. In the event of inclement weather, the ceremony will be held indoors in Veterans Hall in the Memorial’s C. Kenneth Wright Pavilion and seating will be limited.
The public is invited and encouraged to attend. Those attending the Commonwealth’s Veterans Day Ceremony should arrive at 10:30 a.m. to be seated. There is no charge to attend the ceremony or to visit the Memorial.
Patriotic music will be provided by the 380th Army Band, the Benedictine College Preparatory Chorus, and the bagpipes of the combined clans of Benedictine and St. Andrew’s Legion. The program will also include recognition of the winners of the Virginia War Memorial’s 2021 Veterans Day Student Essay Contest.
The Memorial’s newest major exhibit, “Who They Were: Lives Worth Remembering” will open to the public following the conclusion of the Veterans Day Ceremony.
The ceremony will be broadcast live on WTVR-TV CBS6.1 and CBS6.3 in Richmond. It will also be livestreamed on the Facebook page of the Virginia War Memorial, the Facebook pages of the Virginia Department of Veterans Services, WTVR CBS6, (Richmond) WTKR News Channel 3 (Norfolk) and other select social media channels.
“Veterans Day is a very special day of celebration here in the Commonwealth and especially here at the Virginia War Memorial,” said Dr. Clay Mountcastle, the Memorial’s Director. “As our Shrines of Memory, historical exhibits and documentary films showcase, Virginians have proudly and unselfishly answered the call to defend and protect our state and our nation for over 250 years. Veterans Days gives all of us the opportunity to remember, honor and thank these men and women for their service and sacrifice.”
“This year’s ceremony is our first opportunity to invite the public to commemorate Veterans Day in person at the Virginia War Memorial since the onset of the COVID-19 pandemic,” noted John Maxwell, Commissioner of the Virginia Department of Veterans Services. “We are grateful that we can gather together to honor Virginia’s veterans and their service to our Nation.”
The Virginia War Memorial will be open to the public on November 11 from 9 a.m. to 4 p.m. for the ceremony and for regular visitation. Facemasks are encouraged for non-vaccinated visitors, as is social distancing. There are no limits for the number attendees at the outdoor ceremony or on the Memorial grounds this year. For more information, please visit www.vawarmemorial.org or www.dvs.virginia.gov or call 804.786.2060 during regular business hours.
About the Virginia War Memorial
The mission of the Virginia War Memorial is to Honor Veterans, Preserve History, Educate Youth and Inspire Patriotism in All. Dedicated in 1956, the Memorial includes the names of the nearly 12,000 Virginia heroes who made the ultimate sacrifice during World War II, the Korean, Vietnam and Persian Gulf Wars, and the Global War on Terrorism. The Virginia War Memorial is and will always be the Commonwealth’s tribute to those who served and most especially, to those who died defending our freedoms. The Virginia War Memorial is a division of the Virginia Department of Veterans Services and serves as an integral part of its mission in support of all Virginians who have served in our military. It is located at 621 South Belvidere Street, Richmond, Virginia 23220. For more information, please visit www.vawarmemorial.org.
About the Virginia Department of Veterans Services
The Virginia Department of Veterans Services (VDVS) is a state government agency with more than 40 locations across the Commonwealth of Virginia. VDVS traces its history to 1928 and the establishment of the Virginia War Service Bureau to assist Virginia’s World War I veterans. Today, VDVS assists veterans and their families in filing claims for federal veterans benefits; provides veterans and family members with linkages to services including behavioral healthcare, housing, employment, education and other programs. The agency operates two long-term care facilities offering in-patient skilled nursing care, Alzheimer’s/memory care, and short-term rehabilitation for veterans; and provides an honored final resting place for veterans and their families at three state veterans cemeteries. It operates the Virginia War Memorial, the Commonwealth’s tribute to Virginia’s men and women who gave the ultimate sacrifice from World War II to the present. For more information, please visit www.dvs.virginia.gov.
Front Royal Police Department seeking help in finding missing person, 18-year-old Zander Ward
The Front Royal Police Department is seeking assistance in attempting to locate a missing adult, Zander Benjamin Ward. Ward was reported missing on Monday, October 25th where he left his residence in the 1000 block of Goodview Drive, on foot, around 2:00 PM.
Ward was last seen wearing a grey hooded sweatshirt, white t-shirt, and dark sweat pants. Ward was seen at Sheetz in Front Royal on October 25th around 3:00 PM.
Ward was allegedly seen later, around 4:00 PM, walking between the north and south fork bridges in Front Royal, VA.
Anyone with information as to Ward’s whereabouts is asked to please contact Det. D.L. Fogle with the Front Royal Police Department at 540-635-2111.
- NAME: Zander Benjamin Ward
- AGE: 18 years old
- RACE: White
- HEIGHT: 5’ 09”
- EYES: Brown
- HAIR: Auburn
Last Known Information:
- Last seen walking between north & south fork bridges, in Front Royal, October 25, 2021 around 4:00 PM.
Less than a year before ‘988’ suicide help number is activated, some states may not be ready
WASHINGTON – A new three-digit phone number for the National Suicide Prevention Lifeline, set to launch next July, is expected to increase the use of mental health crisis services as access becomes easier.
But advocacy organizations worry some states may not have the funding or capacity to support increased use of the “988” hotline and its related programs.
“We’re envisioning the number… to be a way to really transform the way national crisis response is handled in the United States,” Laurel Stine, senior vice president of public policy for the American Foundation for Suicide Prevention, told Capital News Service. “It’s a pivotal moment for the mental health and behavioral health community.”
The “988” line is intended to be a faster, easy-to-remember way to get help in a mental health emergency. Calls to the new number will be routed to the already-in-existence National Suicide Prevention Lifeline.
The Maryland Department of Health is expecting an increase in the volume of calls and messages once 988 goes live, spokesman David McCallister said in an email to CNS.
“We expect contact volume to increase due to ease of remembering a three-digit number,” McCallister said.
An increase in calls means additional costs for local crisis centers in the hotline network that field calls and provide care.
McCallister said the federal government has provided funding to states, including Maryland, through the American Rescue Plan Act of 2021 to support these services. Maryland is using those funds to support crisis call centers, he said.
The state has also submitted a draft plan addressing issues like funding and capacity to Vibrant Emotional Health, the administrator of the hotline. McCallister said the department is awaiting feedback on the draft plan. The finalized plan is due in January.
According to a state legislation map provided by the mental health advocacy group National Alliance on Mental Illness, only 20 states have so far had even proposed 988-related bills for funding and implementation.
Federal funding for the hotline flows through the Substances Abuse and Mental Health Services Administration. According to a press release from that agency, the Biden administration’s proposed budget for Fiscal Year 2022 allots $102 million for the transition to 988, in addition to separate funding for other suicide prevention programs.
The proposed federal funding is “significant,” according to Stine. “However, we believe that additional resources are needed.”
Cost estimates for one year of nationwide implementation for the three-digit number go as high as $240 million, she explained.
When Congress cleared the way for the establishment of the three-digit number with the passage of the National Suicide Hotline Designation Act of 2020 last fall, it included provisions to allow individual states to levy taxes on phone bills to help fund and implement the hotline and crisis intervention services that would follow calls for assistance. That bill was signed into law by then-President Donald Trump.
Four states so far have passed bills including phone bill fees for this purpose. One signed into law in Virginia establishes a 12-cent fee for most wireless phone plans, and an 8-cent fee for prepaid wireless plans, which will fund crisis call centers in the state.
But because individual states need to develop their own funding and implementation plans, there is some concern among mental health advocates that they won’t all be ready for the “988” launch less than nine months from now.
“This kind of crisis infrastructure is going to take a lot of communities some time to develop, but they need to get started now,” said Angela Kimball, national director of government relations, policy, and advocacy for the National Alliance on Mental Illness.
“The real fear though, is that if people call 988 and expect a mental health response, we want them to get a mental health response,” Kimball said. “We don’t want what we’ve always had, which is typically a law enforcement response.”
Kimball explained that police calls to mental health emergencies have sometimes led to arrests, inappropriate uses of emergency departments and hospitals, as well as deaths.
“That kind of trauma and tragedy is the last thing that we need,” Kimball said.
On average, 130 people die by suicide every day in the United States, according to the American Foundation for Suicide Prevention. As a result, crisis intervention and care are major public policy priorities for mental health advocacy organizations.
Those groups say the work doesn’t stop at providing the hotline — there needs to be a system that addresses the need for care after someone calls.
“There is a subset of people, about three in 10, for whom the phone call isn’t going to be enough,” Kimball explained.
In 2020, the National Suicide Prevention Lifeline received 2.4 million calls.
Of those calls, 42,934 came from Maryland. About two-thirds of those Marylanders were connected with one of the eight crisis centers covering all regions in the state.
These crisis centers are facilities for people experiencing a mental health crisis where they can receive an evaluation, care, and referrals for more long-term treatment. Advocates say they are more effective and humane alternatives to placing someone in a hospital emergency department during a mental health crisis.
“A lot of our work is focused on the states in order to ensure that states take up legislation to fund the work,” Stine said. “And so we’re devoting a lot of our time to this.”
The 988 three-digit hotline is not yet operational. If you are struggling with thoughts of suicide, call the National Suicide Prevention Lifeline at 1(800)273-8255 or visit its website at https://suicidepreventionlifeline.org/
By KELLY LIVINGSTON
Capital News Service
