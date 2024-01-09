Connect with us

Local News

Virginia State Police Launches Operation DISS-rupt on I-95, Soon I-66

Published

6 hours ago

on

In an ambitious move to enhance road safety, the Virginia State Police will execute Operation DISS-rupt on all 179 miles of Interstate 95 in Virginia on January 10 and 11, 2024. This significant traffic enforcement and educational safety initiative aims to combat Distracted driving, Impaired driving, Speed compliance, and Seat belt safety—key factors in road safety.

Preliminary data reveals a concerning statistic: 839 fatalities in traffic accidents on Virginia roadways in 2023. This alarming figure underscores the critical need for initiatives like Operation DISS-rupt. Lt. Col. Matt Hanley, director of the Virginia State Police Bureau of Field Operations, emphasizes the initiative’s goal: to encourage Virginians to return to basic traffic safety principles and disrupt dangerous behaviors that endanger motorists and pedestrians.

The operation is not without precedent. On October 19-20, 2023, a similar initiative on Interstate 64 resulted in significant law enforcement actions: 200 citations for reckless driving, 362 for speeding, 75 for violating the “Hands-Free” law, and 48 for seat belt violations. There were also five arrests for DUI/DUID. Impressively, no fatal traffic crashes occurred on I-64 during this period.

Operation DISS-rupt focuses on the four primary causes of fatal and serious injury crashes. Its ambitious goal is zero fatal crashes during enforcement periods and a 10% reduction in total interstate crashes for the year. The operation highlights critical areas:

  • Ditch Distractions: Complying with Virginia’s “Hands-Free” law, which prohibits holding a personal communication device while driving.
  • Never Drive Impaired: Emphasizing the dangers of alcohol and drug-impaired driving.
  • Comply with Speed Limits: Adhering to Virginia’s interstate speed limits, which do not exceed 70 mph.
  • Seat Belt Safety: Enforcing Virginia’s law requires front seat occupants and all passengers aged 18 and under to wear seat belts or be in a child safety seat.

State police will also engage directly with travelers at the Interstate 95 Rest Area in Fredericksburg to discuss safe driving habits. Looking ahead, Operation DISS-rupt will next target Interstate 66, continuing its mission to ensure safer Virginia roads.

Share the News:
fb-share-icon
Related Topics:

Crime/Court

Warren County Grand Jury – January 2024 Indictments

Published

4 hours ago

on

January 9, 2024

By

IN THE CIRCUIT COURT OF WARREN COUNTY, THE GRAND JURY CHARGES THAT:

CARLOS QUIROGA

On or about October 25, 2023, in the County of Warren, Carlos Guillermo Quiroga did unlawfully and feloniously drive or operate a motor vehicle while having a blood alcohol concentration of 0.08 percent or more by weight by volume or 0.08 grams or more per 210 liters of breath; or while under the influence of alcohol; or while under the influence of narcotic drug or other self-administered intoxicant or drug, or a combination of drugs, to a degree which impaired the accused’s ability to drive or operate a motor vehicle safely; or while under the combined influence of alcohol and a drug or drugs to a degree which impaired the accused’s ability to drive or operate a motor vehicle safely. The accused committed this offense after having committed a previous violation of Section 18.2-36.1, 18.2-36.2, 18.2-51.5, or a felony violation of 18.2-266, in violation of Section 18.2-266/18.2-270 of the Code of Virginia, 1950, as amended. VCC: DWI-5493-F6

 

DORSEY PEACEMAKER

On or about July 22, 2022, in the County of Warren, Dorsey Luke Peacemaker did unlawfully and feloniously, knowingly, and intentionally possess a controlled substance listed in Schedule I or Schedule II of the Drug Control Act in violation of §18.2-250 of the Code of Virginia, 1950, as amended. VCC: NAR-3022-F5

 

JOSE VALDEZ

On or about September 3, 2023, in the County of Warren, Jose Armando Valdez did unlawfully and feloniously, knowingly, and intentionally possess a controlled substance listed in Schedule I or Schedule II of the Drug Control Act in violation of §18.2-250 of the Code of Virginia, 1950, as amended. VCC: NAR-3022-F5

 

JONATHAN DALTON

On or about May 12, 2023, in the County of Warren, Jonathan Dalton did unlawfully and feloniously possess a Schedule I or II controlled substance in violation of Section 18.2-250 of the Code of Virginia, 1950, as amended. VCC: NAR- 3022-F5

 

DON BAILEY

On or about August 31, 2023, in the County of Warren, Don Waverly Bailey did unlawfully and feloniously, knowingly, and intentionally possess a controlled substance listed in Schedule I or Schedule II of the Drug Control Act in violation of §18.2-250 of the Code of Virginia, 1950, as amended. VCC: NAR-3022-F5

 

TIMOTHY SHANKS

On or about October 3, 2023, in the County of Warren, Timothy Earl Shanks did unlawfully and feloniously, knowingly, and intentionally possess a controlled substance listed in Schedule I or Schedule II of the Drug Control Act, in violation of §18.2-250 of the Code of Virginia. 1950, as amended. VCC: NAR-3022-F5

 

BRITNEY PETTIT

COUNT ONE: On or about September 8, 2023, in the County of Warren, Britney Nicole Pettit did unlawfully and feloniously while being a parent of, guardian for, or person responsible for the care of L.R., a child then under the age of eighteen years, commit a willful act or omission in the care of said child which was so gross, wanton, and culpable as to show a reckless disregard for human life, in violation of §18.2-371.1 of the Code of Virginia, 1950, as amended. VCC: FAM-3808-F6

COUNT TWO: On or about September 8, 2023 in the County of Warren, Britney Nicole Pettit did unlawfully and feloniously while being a parent of, guardian for, or person responsible for the care of K.R., a child then under the age of eighteen years, commit a willful act or omission in the care of said child which was so gross, wanton, and culpable as to show a reckless disregard for human life, in violation of §18.2-371.1 of the Code of Virginia, 1950, as amended. VCC: FAM-3808-F6


ALAN PINON-SANTOS

On or about June 18, 2023, in the County of Warren, Alan Jesus Pinon-Santos did unlawfully and feloniously, knowingly, and intentionally possess a controlled substance listed in Schedule I or Schedule II of the Drug Control Act, in violation of §18.2-250 of the Code of Virginia, 1950, as amended. VCC: NAR-3022-F5

 

DUSTIN DEMPSEY

On or about April 6, 2023, in the County of Warren, Dustin James Dempsey did unlawfully and feloniously, knowingly, and intentionally possess a controlled substance listed in Schedule I or Schedule II of the Drug Control Act, in violation of §18.2-250 of the Code of Virginia, 1950, as amended. VCC: NAR-3022-F5

 

DARLENE LOCKLEAR

On or about October 27, 2023, in the County of Warren, Darlene Locklear did unlawfully feloniously and maliciously wound or by any means cause bodily injury to Ashley Dutton, with the intent to maim, disfigure, disable, or kill, in violation of § 18.2-51 of the Code of Virginia, 1950, as amended. VCC: ASL-1334-F3

 

BARRINGTON MOORE

On or about September 2, 2023, in the County of Warren, Barrington Allen Moore did unlawfully and feloniously, knowingly, and intentionally possess a controlled substance listed in Schedule I or Schedule II of the Drug Control Act, in violation of §18.2-250 of the Code of Virginia, 1950, as amended. VCC: NAR-3022-F5

 

RAFAEL LLERA

COUNT ONE: On or about October 6, 2023, in the County of Warren, Rafael Llera, Jr., did unlawfully and feloniously, knowingly and intentionally possess a controlled substance listed in Schedule I or Schedule II of the Drug Control Act, in violation of §18.2-250 of the Code of Virginia, 1950, as amended. VCC: NAR-3022-F5

COUNT TWO: On or about October 6, 2023, in the County of Warren, Rafael Llera, Jr., while a prisoner in a local community correctional facility or in the custody of an employee thereof, did feloniously, unlawfully and intentionally secrete or have in his possession a chemical compound which the accused had not lawfully received, in violation of Section 53.1-203 of the Code of Virginia, 1950, as amended. VCC: PRI-3260-F6

 

KRISTA DENT

COUNT ONE: On or about September 10, 2023, in the County of Warren, Krista Marie Dent unlawfully and feloniously, being a person having the custody of U.D., a child under the age of eighteen years, did unlawfully and feloniously, willfully or negligently cause or permit the life of such child to be endangered or the health of such child to be injured, or caused or permitted such child to be tormented, beaten, or cruelly treated, in violation of §40.1-103 of the Code of Virginia, 1950, as amended. VCC: FAM-3810-F6

COUNT TWO: On or about September 10, 2023, in the County of Warren, Krista Marie Dent did unlawfully and feloniously violate a protective order issued pursuant to §16.1-279.1, in violation of Section 16.1-253.2 of the Code of Virginia, 1950, as amended. VCC: PRT-5002-F6

EDWARD POLLOCK

COUNT ONE: On or about March 9, 2023, in the County of Warren, Edward Michael Pollock, Sr., did unlawfully and feloniously, knowingly, as a person subject to Chapter 9 (Section 9.1-900 et seq.) of Title 9.1, but who has not been convicted of a Tier III offense or murder as defined in Section 9.1-902, knowingly fail to register or re-register, or verify registration information, or knowingly provide false information to the Sex Offender and Crimes Against Minors Registry. The accused previously committed an offense under Subsection A of 18.2- 472.1 in violation of Section 18.2-472.1 of the Code of Virginia (1950) as amended. VCC: SOR-3659-F6

COUNT TWO: On or about April 7, 2023 in the County of Warren, Edward Michael Pollock, Sr., did unlawfully and feloniously, knowingly as a person subject to Chapter 9 (Section 9.1-900 et seq.) of Title 9.1, but who has not been convicted of a Tier III offense or murder as defined in Section 9.1-902, knowingly fail to register or re-register, or verify registration information, or knowingly provide false information to the Sex Offender and Crimes Against Minors Registry. The accused previously committed an offense under Subsection A of 18.2- 472.1 in violation of Section 18.2-472.1 of the Code of Virginia (1950) as amended. VCC: SOR- 3659-F6

COUNT THREE; On or about April 7, 2023 in the County of Warren, Edward Michael Pollock, Sr., did unlawfully and feloniously, knowingly as a person subject to Chapter 9 (Section 9.1-900 et seq.) of Title 9.1, but who has not been convicted of a Tier III offense or murder as defined in Section 9.1-902, knowingly fail to register or re-register, or verify registration information, or knowingly provide false information to the Sex Offender and Crimes Against Minors Registry. The accused previously committed an offense under Subsection A of 18.2- 472.1 in violation of Section 18.2-472.1 of the Code of Virginia (1950) as amended. VCC: SOR-3659-F6

COUNT FOUR: On or about June 17, 2023 in the County of Warren, Edward Michael Pollock, Sr., did unlawfully and feloniously, knowingly as a person subject to Chapter 9 (Section 9.1-900 et seq.) of Title 9.1, but who has not been convicted of a Tier III offense or murder as defined in Section 9.1-902, knowingly fail to register or re-register, or verify registration information, or knowingly provide false information to the Sex Offender and Crimes Against Minors Registry. The accused previously committed an offense under Subsection A of 18.2- 472.1 in violation of Section 18.2-472.1 of the Code of Virginia (1950) as amended. VCC: SOR-3659-F6

Share the News:
fb-share-icon
Continue Reading

Local News

Shenandoah University Lauds Top Scholars on Dean’s and President’s Lists for Fall 2023

Published

9 hours ago

on

January 9, 2024

By

In a remarkable display of academic achievement, Shenandoah University in Winchester, Virginia, has proudly announced that 1,126 of its students have earned a coveted spot on the Dean’s List for the Fall 2023 semester. This recognition is a testament to the dedication and hard work of these students, who have excelled in their academic pursuits.

Students from Front Royal and Linden named to the Dean’s List are Elizabeth Osbourn, Patrick Coffron, Mackenzi Bates, Asia James, Brennan Komelasky, Laura Brown, Gabriel Dubin, Megan Vardiman, Taylor Reynolds, Mariah Barber, Margaret Plosch, Cody Crawford, Roshni Hundle, Kara Mondrone, and Jacquelyn Sanchez. To qualify for the Dean’s List, students enrolled in baccalaureate degree programs must complete at least 12 semester hours and earn a semester GPA of 3.50 or higher.

Students from Front Royal and Linden named to the President’s List are Elizabeth Osbourn, Patrick Coffron, Laura Brown, Megan Vardiman, Taylor Reynolds, Kara Mondrone, Roshni Hundle, and Jacquelyn Sanchez. This honor is bestowed upon those who have not only met but exceeded the rigorous academic standards set by the university, achieving a semester GPA of 3.90 or higher.

Founded in 1875, Shenandoah University stands as a beacon of higher education in Winchester, with additional educational sites in Clarke, Fairfax, and Loudoun counties. This private, nationally recognized university is known for its unique blend of professional career experiences and comprehensive education. With around 4,200 students enrolled in more than 200 areas of study across six different schools, Shenandoah fosters a close-knit community atmosphere brimming with creative energy and intellectual challenges.

Shenandoah University is renowned for its focused, individual attention from accomplished professors, leading several of its programs to gain high national rankings. The university is committed to empowering its students to improve the human condition and emerge as principled professionals and leaders in their respective fields. Through innovative partnerships and programs at local and global levels, Shenandoah offers exceptional learning opportunities both inside and outside the classroom. For more information about Shenandoah University and its programs, visit su.edu.

Share the News:
fb-share-icon
Continue Reading

Local News

Warren County Middle School Celebrates Tony Clark’s Nomination for Teacher of the Year

Published

1 day ago

on

January 8, 2024

By

Dr. Christopher Johnston, Principal of Warren County Middle School, has proudly nominated Mr. Tony Clark, a 6th-grade mathematics teacher, for the Warren County Public Schools Teacher of the Year award. Mr. Clark is celebrated for his exceptional dedication, passion, and effectiveness in teaching.

Virginia Tech Head Women’s Basketball Coach Kenny Brooks (left) with Tony Clark. Tony is also involved in the sports program at WCHS.

Mr. Clark’s commitment to his students is a cornerstone of his teaching philosophy. He ensures that every child in his classroom feels supported and motivated to excel in mathematics. His unique approach to teaching transforms his classroom into a dynamic space where learning is both engaging and rigorous, igniting a passion for math even in reluctant learners.

One of Mr. Clark’s notable strengths is his ability to tailor instruction to meet the varied needs of his students. Through diverse teaching methods and the integration of technology, he fosters an environment where every student can thrive in mathematics. His classroom is a balance of positivity and focus, essential for successful learning.

The relationships Mr. Clark builds with his students truly set him apart. By blending humor with real-world applications, he makes mathematics both enjoyable and relevant. His approach empowers students to take ownership of their learning, encouraging them to explore mathematical concepts with confidence and curiosity.

Beyond his classroom, Mr. Clark’s influence is profound. A valued coach at Warren County High School and an active collaborator with colleagues, he contributes significantly to the school community. He serves as a team leader and is an ardent advocate for mathematics education, generously sharing his knowledge and resources.

Principal Johnston’s recommendation underscores Mr. Clark’s embodiment of the highest standards in teaching. His unwavering dedication to his students and his remarkable ability to inspire make him a deserving candidate for the prestigious award.

Mr. Clark is not just an educator but a beacon of inspiration, impacting the lives of students and fellow educators in Warren County Public Schools.

Share the News:
fb-share-icon
Continue Reading

Local News

Blue Ridge Technical Center Nominates Kelly Racey for Teacher of the Year

Published

1 day ago

on

January 8, 2024

By

The staff at Blue Ridge Technical Center, led by Principal Vince Gregg, have nominated Mrs. Kelly Racey for the Warren County Public Schools (WCPS) Teacher of the Year award, celebrating her exceptional contributions to both students and teachers.

Mrs. Kelly Racey- Scout Broadbent(SHS), Logan Bradshaw(WCHS), and Alex Hemingway(SHS). These 3 students are part of the year 4 Project Lead the Way Biological Innovations Class.

Mrs. Racey’s reputation as a highly respected educator extends far beyond the confines of Blue Ridge Technical Center. Her tenure at both Skyline High School and BRTC has been marked by her profound commitment to the art of teaching. She is known for crafting lessons that are not only engaging and educational but also deeply inspiring.

Principal Gregg personally attests to Racey’s excellence, stating that he would unequivocally want his own daughter in her class. This level of endorsement underscores Racey’s ability to balance high academic expectations with genuine care for her students. This care is a key reason why her students are motivated to meet the challenges she presents.

An incident shared by Gregg further highlights Racey’s impact. When covering her class during her absence, he observed firsthand how students openly expressed missing her presence. This sentiment from teenagers, known for their candor, speaks volumes about Racey’s ability to build positive relationships with her students.

Racey’s potential retirement is seen as a future challenge for WCPS, signifying the significant void her departure would leave. Her esteemed position within the community is a testament to the lasting impact she has had on her students, colleagues, and the broader community.

Her nomination for Teacher of the Year is not just a recognition of her individual achievements but a celebration of her enduring influence on the educational landscape of Warren County.

Share the News:
fb-share-icon
Continue Reading

Local News

VDOT: Warren County Traffic Alert for January 8 – 12, 2024

Published

3 days ago

on

January 6, 2024

By

The following is a list of highway work that may affect traffic in Warren County during the coming weeks. Scheduled work is subject to change due to inclement weather and material supplies. Motorists are advised to watch for slow-moving tractors during mowing operations. When traveling through a work zone, be alert to periodic changes in traffic patterns and lane closures.

*NEW* or *UPDATE* indicates a new or revised entry since last week’s report.

INTERSTATE 66
*NEW* Mile marker 15 to 13, westbound – Right shoulder closures for sign work, 8 a.m. to 5 p.m. Monday through Friday.

INTERSTATE 81
Mile marker 299 to 300, northbound and southbound – Overnight lane closures and traffic-lane shifts as needed, 8 p.m. to 7 a.m. through March 2024. Shoulder closures 24/7. Work zone speed limit 55 miles an hour. Work is related to southbound acceleration ramp extension and bridge widening, with estimated completion in fall 2024.

PRIMARY ROADS
No lane closures were reported.

SECONDARY ROADS
No lane closures were reported.

Vegetation management may take place district-wide on various routes. Motorists are reminded to use extreme caution when traveling through work zones.

Traffic alerts and traveler information can be obtained by dialing 511. Traffic alerts and traveler information also are available at www.511Virginia.org.

Share the News:
fb-share-icon
Continue Reading

Local News

Ressie Jeffries Elementary Honors Patricia Atkins as Nominee for Teacher of the Year

Published

3 days ago

on

January 6, 2024

By

Ressie Jeffries Elementary School is delighted to announce the nomination of Patricia Atkins for the 2023-24 Teacher of the Year. Principal Nina Helmick endorses Atkins, who, after returning to college at 32 with two young children, has dedicated 29 years to teaching at Ressie Jeffries, her “home away from home.”

Tricia Atkins

Mrs. Atkins exemplifies professionalism, knowledge, and a commitment to student development. She sets high standards in her classroom, creating a learning environment that is both enjoyable and effective.

Her colleagues speak highly of her dedication and skill. Described as a “master teacher,” Atkins is known for ensuring her students achieve at high levels. She is recognized for her professionalism in interactions with parents, students, and colleagues and has been a role model for educators at Ressie Jeffries for many years. Her impending retirement is seen as a significant loss to the school.

Atkins’ contributions go beyond her classroom. She has been an integral leader of the third-grade team, fostering collaboration and excellence. Her interactions are consistently positive, professional, and respectful, enhancing the educational experience for students, parents, and peers.

Her dedication as a Warren County Public School employee and a member of Ressie Jeffries Elementary School truly reflects her commitment to education. Atkins embodies the qualities of an outstanding educator, significantly impacting the lives of her students and the school community.

Share the News:
fb-share-icon
Continue Reading

 

Thank You to our Local Business Participants:

@AHIER

Aders Insurance Agency, Inc (State Farm)

Aire Serv Heating and Air Conditioning

Apple Dumpling Learning Center

Apple House

Auto Care Clinic

Avery-Hess Realty, Marilyn King

Beaver Tree Services

Blake and Co. Hair Spa

Blue Mountain Creative Consulting

Blue Ridge Arts Council

Blue Ridge Education

BNI Shenandoah Valley

C&C's Ice Cream Shop

Card My Yard

CBM Mortgage, Michelle Napier

Christine Binnix - McEnearney Associates

Code Jamboree LLC

Code Ninjas Front Royal

Cool Techs Heating and Air

Down Home Comfort Bakery

Downtown Market

Dusty's Country Store

Edward Jones-Bret Hrbek

Explore Art & Clay

Family Preservation Services

First Baptist Church

Front Royal Independent Business Alliance

Front Royal/Warren County C-CAP

First Baptist Church

Front Royal Treatment Center

Front Royal Women's Resource Center

Front Royal-Warren County Chamber of Commerce

Fussell Florist

G&M Auto Sales Inc

Garcia & Gavino Family Bakery

Gourmet Delights Gifts & Framing

Green to Ground Electrical

Groups Recover Together

Habitat for Humanity

Groups Recover Together

House of Hope

I Want Candy

I'm Just Me Movement

Jean’s Jewelers

Jen Avery, REALTOR & Jenspiration, LLC

Key Move Properties, LLC

KW Solutions

Legal Services Plans of Northern Shenendoah

Main Street Travel

Makeover Marketing Systems

Marlow Automotive Group

Mary Carnahan Graphic Design

Merchants on Main Street

Mountain Trails

Mountain View Music

National Media Services

Natural Results Chiropractic Clinic

No Doubt Accounting

Northwestern Community Services Board

Ole Timers Antiques

Penny Lane Hair Co.

Philip Vaught Real Estate Management

Phoenix Project

Reaching Out Now

Rotary Club of Warren County

Royal Blends Nutrition

Royal Cinemas

Royal Examiner

Royal Family Bowling Center

Royal Oak Bookshop

Royal Oak Computers

Royal Oak Bookshop

Royal Spice

Ruby Yoga

Salvation Army

Samuels Public Library

SaVida Health

Skyline Insurance

Shenandoah Shores Management Group

St. Luke Community Clinic

Strites Doughnuts

Studio Verde

The Arc of Warren County

The Institute for Association & Nonprofit Research

The Studio-A Place for Learning

The Valley Today - The River 95.3

The Vine and Leaf

Valley Chorale

Vetbuilder.com

Warren Charge (Bennett's Chapel, Limeton, Asbury)

Warren Coalition

Warren County Democratic Committee

Warren County Department of Social Services

Warren County DSS Job Development

Warrior Psychotherapy Services, PLLC

WCPS Work-Based Learning

What Matters & Beth Medved Waller, Inc Real Estate

White Picket Fence

Woodward House on Manor Grade

King Cartoons

Front Royal, VA
54°
Cloudy
7:31 am5:08 pm EST
Feels like: 52°F
Wind: 6mph S
Humidity: 90%
Pressure: 29.11"Hg
UV index: 0
ThuThuThu
powered by Weather Atlas

Upcoming Events

Jan
10
Wed
6:30 pm Front Royal Wednesday Night Bingo @ Front Royal Volunteer Fire Deptartment
Front Royal Wednesday Night Bingo @ Front Royal Volunteer Fire Deptartment
Jan 10 @ 6:30 pm – 9:30 pm
Front Royal Wednesday Night Bingo @ Front Royal Volunteer Fire Deptartment
Bingo to support the American Cancer Society mission, organized by Relay For Life of Front Royal. Every Wednesday evening Early Bird Bingo at 6:30 p.m. Regular Bingo from 7-9:30 p.m. Food and refreshments available More[...]
Jan
13
Sat
8:00 am REI Appalachian Trail Overnight ... @ Sky Meadows State Park
REI Appalachian Trail Overnight ... @ Sky Meadows State Park
Jan 13 @ 8:00 am – Jan 14 @ 5:00 pm
REI Appalachian Trail Overnight Backpacking @ Sky Meadows State Park
Join our professional guide for an overnight backpacking trip on the iconic Appalachian Trail. Our days will be filled with scenic forests that give way to sweeping vistas. Throughout, you will gain insight into the[...]
4:30 pm Astronomy for Everyone @ Sky Meadows State Park
Astronomy for Everyone @ Sky Meadows State Park
Jan 13 @ 4:30 pm – 7:30 pm
Astronomy for Everyone @ Sky Meadows State Park
Historic Area. Discover our International Dark-Sky Park! Our evenings begin with a half-hour children’s “Junior Astronomer” program, followed by a discussion about the importance of dark skies and light conservation. Then join NASA’s Jet Propulsion[...]
Jan
17
Wed
6:30 pm Front Royal Wednesday Night Bingo @ Front Royal Volunteer Fire Deptartment
Front Royal Wednesday Night Bingo @ Front Royal Volunteer Fire Deptartment
Jan 17 @ 6:30 pm – 9:30 pm
Front Royal Wednesday Night Bingo @ Front Royal Volunteer Fire Deptartment
Bingo to support the American Cancer Society mission, organized by Relay For Life of Front Royal. Every Wednesday evening Early Bird Bingo at 6:30 p.m. Regular Bingo from 7-9:30 p.m. Food and refreshments available More[...]
Jan
24
Wed
6:30 pm Front Royal Wednesday Night Bingo @ Front Royal Volunteer Fire Deptartment
Front Royal Wednesday Night Bingo @ Front Royal Volunteer Fire Deptartment
Jan 24 @ 6:30 pm – 9:30 pm
Front Royal Wednesday Night Bingo @ Front Royal Volunteer Fire Deptartment
Bingo to support the American Cancer Society mission, organized by Relay For Life of Front Royal. Every Wednesday evening Early Bird Bingo at 6:30 p.m. Regular Bingo from 7-9:30 p.m. Food and refreshments available More[...]
Jan
31
Wed
6:30 pm Front Royal Wednesday Night Bingo @ Front Royal Volunteer Fire Deptartment
Front Royal Wednesday Night Bingo @ Front Royal Volunteer Fire Deptartment
Jan 31 @ 6:30 pm – 9:30 pm
Front Royal Wednesday Night Bingo @ Front Royal Volunteer Fire Deptartment
Bingo to support the American Cancer Society mission, organized by Relay For Life of Front Royal. Every Wednesday evening Early Bird Bingo at 6:30 p.m. Regular Bingo from 7-9:30 p.m. Food and refreshments available More[...]
Feb
7
Wed
6:30 pm Front Royal Wednesday Night Bingo @ Front Royal Volunteer Fire Deptartment
Front Royal Wednesday Night Bingo @ Front Royal Volunteer Fire Deptartment
Feb 7 @ 6:30 pm – 9:30 pm
Front Royal Wednesday Night Bingo @ Front Royal Volunteer Fire Deptartment
Bingo to support the American Cancer Society mission, organized by Relay For Life of Front Royal. Every Wednesday evening Early Bird Bingo at 6:30 p.m. Regular Bingo from 7-9:30 p.m. Food and refreshments available More[...]
Feb
14
Wed
6:30 pm Front Royal Wednesday Night Bingo @ Front Royal Volunteer Fire Deptartment
Front Royal Wednesday Night Bingo @ Front Royal Volunteer Fire Deptartment
Feb 14 @ 6:30 pm – 9:30 pm
Front Royal Wednesday Night Bingo @ Front Royal Volunteer Fire Deptartment
Bingo to support the American Cancer Society mission, organized by Relay For Life of Front Royal. Every Wednesday evening Early Bird Bingo at 6:30 p.m. Regular Bingo from 7-9:30 p.m. Food and refreshments available More[...]
Feb
17
Sat
8:00 am REI Appalachian Trail Overnight ... @ Sky Meadows State Park
REI Appalachian Trail Overnight ... @ Sky Meadows State Park
Feb 17 @ 8:00 am – Feb 18 @ 5:00 pm
REI Appalachian Trail Overnight Backpacking @ Sky Meadows State Park
Join our professional guide for an overnight backpacking trip on the iconic Appalachian Trail. Our days will be filled with scenic forests that give way to sweeping vistas. Throughout, you will gain insight into the[...]
Feb
21
Wed
6:30 pm Front Royal Wednesday Night Bingo @ Front Royal Volunteer Fire Deptartment
Front Royal Wednesday Night Bingo @ Front Royal Volunteer Fire Deptartment
Feb 21 @ 6:30 pm – 9:30 pm
Front Royal Wednesday Night Bingo @ Front Royal Volunteer Fire Deptartment
Bingo to support the American Cancer Society mission, organized by Relay For Life of Front Royal. Every Wednesday evening Early Bird Bingo at 6:30 p.m. Regular Bingo from 7-9:30 p.m. Food and refreshments available More[...]