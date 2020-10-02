State News
Virginia State Police promote two to Executive Staff
On September 10, 2020, Virginia State Police Captain Keenon C. Hook joined the Department’s Executive Staff as a Deputy Director of the Bureau of Administrative and Support Services (BASS). Hook, now a Major, has served with Virginia State Police since graduating the academy in 2001 with the 101st Basic Session. Hook succeeds Major F. Daniel Glick, who is retiring effective Oct. 1, 2020. Glick has served as the BASS Deputy Director since his appointment on June 25, 2018.
Previous to his promotion, Hook was commander of the Criminal Justice Information Services (CJIS) Division. Here he oversaw the Commonwealth’s primary public safety information sharing systems, including the state’s Central Criminal Records Exchange (CCRE), Sex Offender Registry, Firearms Transaction Center, Automated Fingerprint Identification System (AFIS), Virginia Criminal Information Network (VCIN), and the Uniform Crime Reporting/Incident Based Reporting program. In addition, Hook was Virginia’s representative to the International Justice and Public Safety Network.
Hook began his career with Virginia State Police in 2001 as a Trooper assigned to the Chesapeake Division’s Area 46 Office in the Hampton / Newport News area. From there, he was promoted to Special Agent where he was responsible for investigating homicides, shootings and other serious offenses throughout the Bureau of Criminal Investigation Chesapeake Field Office. In 2014, Hook was promoted to First Sergeant and supervised the bomb-arson and violent crimes agents in the BCI Chesapeake Field Office. And in 2016 Hook served at the Virginia State Police Headquarters in Richmond as a Lieutenant in the CJIS Division. Prior to starting his career with VSP, Hook was an Assistant Commonwealth’s Attorney in Culpeper County. He has a bachelor’s degree in political science from The Citadel, a Juris Doctor from the College of William and Mary Marshall-Wythe School of Law, and is a graduate of the National Criminal Justice Command College at the University of Virginia.
On Sept. 25, 2020, then Captain Caren M. Sterling was welcomed as a Major and Deputy Director of the Bureau of Criminal Investigation. Prior to this she was the commander of the Bureau of Field Operations (BFO) for the Chesapeake Division and has served with Virginia State Police since graduating the academy in 2001 with the 101st Basic Session. She is replacing Major Rex J. Taylor who is retiring effective Oct. 1, 2020. Taylor served as the BCI Deputy Director since July 10, 2018.
Prior to commanding the BFO Chesapeake Division, Sterling was a Lieutenant in the Office of Internal Affairs, managing staff inspections across the agency, including statewide facilities upkeep and worker safety standards. In addition, she oversaw the Department’s rigorous accreditation process.
Sterling began her VSP service as a trooper assigned to the Fairfax Division’s Springfield Area 48 Office. In 2005, she was promoted to Special Agent in the BCI Criminal Intelligence Division where she worked in counterterrorism and intelligence collection and analysis. She was an inaugural agent assigned to the Virginia Fusion Center. Sterling has a bachelor’s degree in health education from Virginia Commonwealth University and a Juris Doctor from Concord Law School. In December she will graduate from Regent University with a master’s of law. She is a graduate of the National Criminal Justice Command College and the Virginia Forensic Science Academy.
“Promotions within the executive leadership are bittersweet,” said Virginia State Police Superintendent Colonel Gary T. Settle. “It means that dedicated leaders and friends with years and even decades of service and knowledge are moving on to the next chapter of their lives. But with it comes the energy, perspective and experience of new leadership that will honor our traditions and bring with them new ideas and initiatives. The next generation of leadership will move this Department forward and serve all Virginians with professionalism, honor and respect.”
Introducing the Virginia Maple Syrup Trail
Highland County is excited to further “tap” into what it is most known for – maple syrup – by introducing the Virginia Maple Syrup Trail! This passport program offers the public the chance to visit eight sugar camps in Highland County throughout the year to experience each one. Visitors are invited to call ahead to the participating sugar camps, schedule a visit for a tour, taste their syrup and get a stamp on the official Virginia Maple Syrup Trail Passport. After all eight camps are visited and the passport is complete, there is a free gift, but the real incentive is to have a one-on-one interaction with the unique people and places that produce pure Virginia maple syrup. Maple syrup can only be produced in late winter and early spring, but visitors can discover what happens on these farms and in Highland County year-round. This is a fun family agritourism opportunity to educate individuals on where this delicious product comes from.
Participating sugar camps include Back Creek Farms, Bruce’s Syrup and Candies, Duff’s Sugar House, Laurel Fork Sapsuckers, Mill Gap Farms, Puffenbarger’s Sugar Orchard, Sugar Tree Country Store and Sugar House, and Tonoloway Farm. Each sugar camp has something that makes it stand out from the rest, whether its their traditional or modern equipment and techniques, the size of their operation, or their farm offerings. On the trail, customers will get not only get a chance to learn about pure maple syrup, but also barrel-aged and infused varieties, as well as hickory, black walnut, and birch syrups. Some of the camps offer additional activities like hiking, interaction with farm animals, and shopping for unique gifts.
More information about the Virginia Maple Syrup Trail can be found at the newly created website. Official passports can be picked up at the sugar camps themselves, at local businesses in Highland County and at select Virginia Welcome Centers. Participation in the Virginia Maple Syrup Trail will exclude the busy Highland County Maple Festival weeks and weekends in March. However, visitors can experience the trail at other Highland County events, such as during the upcoming Hands & Harvest Festival with in-person offerings during October 9 – 11, 2020. Visitors are asked to follow the current CDC (www.cdc.gov/coronavirus/) and Virginia Guidelines (www.virginia.gov/coronavirus/ and www.vdh.virginia.gov/coronavirus/) for preventing the spread of coronavirus. Please stay home if you have symptoms, are in a “hot spot” area or are feeling sick.
The Virginia Maple Syrup Trail is brought to you by the Highland County Tourism Council, the Highland County Chamber of Commerce and participating sugar camps, with special thanks to the Virginia Tourism Corporation and the Virginia Department of Agriculture and Consumer Services for additional funding.
The Highland County Chamber of Commerce is a 501(c)(6) membership nonprofit organization with a mission to lift up local businesses and entrepreneurs, promote Highland County, and champion economic prosperity and quality of life. For more information, please visit www.highlandcounty.org.
Virginia State Police launches new freedom of information request website
Effective October 1, 2020, the Virginia State Police launched a new website strictly designed to aid the public with submitting and tracking Freedom of Information Act (FOIA) requests related to the Department. Located at vsp.nextrequest.com, the public may now use the web-based public records portal to submit their FOIA requests. The records management system also is available to attorneys to upload subpoena duces tecums* and discovery requests. Media are encouraged to use the system to submit FOIA requests to the Virginia State Police, as well.
“Within the first nine months of 2020, our Office of Legal Affairs has received, processed and responded to more than 3,180 FOIA requests for Virginia State Police records,” said Col. Gary T. Settle, Virginia State Police Superintendent. “Public record, subpoena and discovery requests have been steadily increasing in recent years. This new online records management system will not only be of great benefit to requesters, but also streamlines the FOIA process within our statewide agency and helps the Department to more efficiently process and respond to requests.”
The new website, hosted by NextRequest©, is a secure platform that enables a requester to complete a simple form to submit a FOIA request to the Virginia State Police. The new website features a Frequently Asked Questions (FAQ) page to help requesters with understanding their FOIA rights, how to submit a request, costs, contacts, list of FOIA exemptions as granted by the Code of Virginia, and a link to the Virginia Freedom of Information Advisory Council. The secure platform assists the state police Office of Legal Affairs with redaction, reporting and payment of FOIA requests.
The new online portal is not for use for those seeking to request a criminal history background check. Such requests are still to be submitted via the Virginia State Police website.
NextRequest© supports the records request software, which is used by city, county and state governments, law enforcement agencies and universities across the nation.
Warren County acreage portion of Cedar Creek battlefield included in state Historic Grant
The Department of Historic Resources announced today that grants from this year’s Virginia Battlefield Preservation Fund will protect more than 610 acres including acreage associated with the Revolutionary War, in addition to Civil War battlefields and the actions of United States Colored Troops.
The General Assembly established the Virginia Battlefield Preservation Fund (VBPF) in 2010, and authorized the Virginia Department of Historic Resources (DHR) to administer the fund by evaluating and disbursing grant awards to eligible recipients. After receiving more grant applications than the 2020 fund of $1 million can support, DHR determined this year’s selection, as it has in the past, through a rigorous evaluation process.
Based on DHR’s recommendations, the Commonwealth will award VBPF grants to four organizations: the American Battlefield Trust, the Capital Region Land Conservancy, the Great Bridge Battlefield and Waterways History Foundation, and the Shenandoah Valley Battlefields Foundation.
These nonprofits will use the VBPF grants to leverage private matching donations to preserve land tracts associated with six Civil War battlefields — Cedar Creek, Deep Bottom, Fisher’s Hill, Port Republic, Williamsburg, and New Market Heights — and the Revolutionary War’s Battle of Great Bridge.
In accordance with VBPF stipulations, organizations that receive battlefield grants must donate an easement to the Virginia Board of Historic Resources on any acreage acquired with the state grants. The easements restrict or forbid development of the acreage, allowing for perpetual protection of the land.
In selecting the awards, DHR considered each battlefield’s significance and ranking in Congress’s mandated “Report on the Nation’s Civil War Battlefields,” issued in 1993 and subsequently updated, and “Report on the Historic Preservation of Revolutionary War and War of 1812 Sites,” issued in 2007 and amended. Additionally, DHR weighed factors in the grant applications such as the proximity of a battlefield parcel to already protected lands; the threat of encroaching development that could transform a parcel’s historic look and feel at the time of a battle; and the potential for education, recreation, research, or heritage tourism in connection with a battlefield tract.
Using these criteria, DHR will be disbursing to the —
- American Battlefield Trust combined grants totaling $215,534 to purchase 272 acres affiliated with two battles, as follows:
- $150,000 toward the purchase of 250 acres in York County (Battle of Williamsburg), and
- $65,534 toward the purchase of 22 acres in Henrico County (Battle of New Market Heights)
- Capital Region Land Conservancy $78,000 to purchase 39 acres in Henrico County associated with the Deep Bottom battlefields.
- Great Bridge Battlefield and Waterways History Foundation $100,000 to purchase a 0.7-acre tract in the City of Chesapeake affiliated with the Battle of Great Bridge; and
- Shenandoah Valley Battlefields Foundation combined grants of $606,466 to purchase lands associated with three battles:
- $100,000 toward the purchase of 120 acres in Shenandoah County associated with the Battle of Fisher’s Hill;
- $300,000 toward the purchase of 72 acres in Warren County associated with the Battle of Cedar Creek; and
- $206,466 toward the purchase of 107 acres in Rockingham County associated with the Battle of Port Republic.
“The award of these funds demonstrates the Commonwealth’s continued commitment to the preservation of historic battlefield properties, and contributes as well to our state’s significant and steadily growing heritage tourism,” said Julie V. Langan, DHR director.
Battlefield Grant Awards 2020
(Summaries of Battles)
Revolutionary War
- Great Bridge Battlefield, City of Chesapeake
Preserved Property: Mair Tract (0.7 acre)
Sponsor: Great Bridge Battlefield and Waterways History Foundation
The Battle of Great Bridge, December 9, 1775, was the first land battle of the American Revolution fought in Virginia. Pitting Virginia militia against British forces, the battle centered on a critical bridge crossing that spanned the Elizabeth River between the present-day cities of Norfolk and Chesapeake on the only road leading south to North Carolina. Royal Governor Lord Dunmore ordered British forces, who had fortified one side of the crossing, to attack and disperse American rebel forces, numbering about 400 men, who occupied the other side of the river. The Virginia militia, under the command of William Woodford, repulsed the British attack, and forced Dunmore and British forces to abandon Norfolk, although the British destroyed the city on January 1, 1776. The Great Bridge Battlefield and Waterways History Foundation purchase of the Mair Tract presents a unique opportunity to preserve land associated with a Revolutionary War battlefield. GBB&WHF’s plans for the property include full public access and pursuit of archaeological research potential at the site.
Civil War Battlefields
- Cedar Creek Battlefield, Warren Co.
Preserved Property: Brill Tract (72 acres)
Sponsor: Shenandoah Valley Battlefields Foundation (SVBF)
At the Battle of Cedar Creek on 19 October 1864, Confederate Lt. Gen. Jubal A. Early launched an early morning assault against encamped Union troops bivouacked near Cedar Creek. Initially sweeping the Union army from the field, the Confederate attack slowed by mid-morning as Early attempted to restore order to his men. As they paused, Union Maj. Gen. Philip H. Sheridan—absent from the field—returned and made an inspiring ride along the reforming Union lines. Reenergized, the Union army advanced against the Confederates around four in the afternoon and shattered Early’s army. With the destruction of Early’s army, the Union held control of the Shenandoah Valley. SBVF purchase of the Brill Tract, which adjoins previously conserved lands on its northern and southern boundaries, supports preservation of a continuous corridor of protected historic landscape associated with the Battle of Cedar Creek. Long-term plans include a wayside plaza and trailhead although the timeline for this is undetermined. Plans include immediate installation of a trail with limited signage for public access.
- Williamsburg Battlefield, York Co.
Preserved Property: Egger Tract (250 acres)
Sponsor: American Battlefield Trust
In April 1862, Union Gen. George B. McClellan led the massive Army of the Potomac from Fort Monroe toward Richmond, the Confederate capital. The army advanced west along the “peninsula” between the York and James Rivers, in what became known as the Peninsula Campaign. Gen. Joseph E. Johnston commanded the Confederate army, which on May 3 withdrew toward the capital from his initial line at Yorktown. On May 5, his men filed into prepared defensive works just east of Williamsburg. The pursuing Federals soon attacked and heavy fighting occurred throughout the rainy day, with Confederate counterattacks occurring late in the afternoon. The Federals suffered about 2,300 casualties to the Confederates’ 1,600. During the night, as at Yorktown, Johnston’s men slipped out of the earthworks and continued the march toward Richmond. Preservation of the Egger Tract will preserve land with archaeological research potential, including the site of the former Custis Farm and a possible pre-historic component. The land is unimproved, and, although logged in the past, retains integrity as an historic landscape
- Port Republic Battlefield, Rockingham Co.
Preserved Property: Edwards (Coaling) Tract (107 acres)
Sponsor: Shenandoah Valley Battlefields Foundation
Fighting at Port Republic on June 9, 1862 involved Confederate attacks against Union troops holding strong positions just north of the Kaylor Farm. The collapse of the Union line gave the Confederate army undisputed control of the upper and middle Shenandoah Valley. Purchase of the Edwards Tract will create a corridor of conserved land that preserves a critical landscape associated with the Battle of Port Republic and the Shenandoah Valley Campaign. It will also open 100 acres not previously accessible to the public and allow for the installation of interpretive signage about the battle.
- Fisher’s Hill Battlefield, Shenandoah Co.
Preserved Property: Erbach (Stoner-Keller) Tract (120 acres)
Sponsor: Shenandoah Valley Battlefields Foundation
Confederate fortifications across the width of the valley at Fishers Hill prevented the Union army’s use of the Valley Turnpike (roughly U.S. 11 today). A Union attack on September 21, 1864 at Fisher’s Hill and a surprise Union flanking maneuver on September 22 resulted in a Confederate retreat, opening the Shenandoah Valley to Union Gen. Phil Sheridan’s destruction of mills, barns, crops and livestock later that year. The Shenandoah Valley Battlefields Foundation’s purchase of the Erbach Tract will protect a property individually listed on the National Register of Historic Places and significant for its battlefield landscape. It comprises the village of Fisher’s Hill and retains much of its integrity as a rural historic mill village. The property will remain in private ownership with a preservation easement placed on it.
- New Market Heights Battlefield, Henrico Co.
Preserved Property: Welch Tract (22 acres)
Sponsor: American Battlefield Trust
The Battle New Market Heights, September 29, 1864, was part of a series of extended combats at Chaffin’s Farm and Confederate Forts Gregg, Gilmer and Johnson, the Confederate defenses east of Richmond. Lt. Gen. Ulysses S. Grant ordered the assault to create a diversionary attack on Richmond, hoping to deflect Gen. Robert E. Lee’s attention from Grant’s movement against the Southside Railroad west of Petersburg during the siege of that city. On the night of September 28-29, Maj. Gen. Benjamin Butler’s Army of the James began an assault on the Richmond defenses. Butler targeted the Confederate line anchored on the north bank of the James River near the Chaffin Farm. Butler’s right column under Maj. Gen. David Birney moved the X Corps north from the Deep Bottom bridgehead toward the Confederate works atop New Market Heights manned by Brig. Gen. John Gregg. A brigade of U.S. Colored Troops heroically attacked the heights but was repulsed. Birney reinforced the assault force and stormed the heights again. The battle’s tide turned when Union forces turned the Confederate left flank. The Union success at New Market Heights compelled Gregg to pull Confederate troops back to Forts Gregg, Gilmer and Johnson. The American Battlefield Trust purchase of the Welch Tract supports preservation of a continuous corridor of protected historic landscape associated with the New Market Heights, Deep Bottom I, and Deep Bottom II battlefields. In particular, the property adjoins another preserved tract and both properties are associated with the USCT during the Civil War and present new opportunities for research and education. When complete, rehabilitation of the battlefield landscape and interpretation of the property with trails and signage will have a positive community impact. These efforts also will open lands previously not accessible to the public.
- Deep Bottom Battlefields, Henrico Co.
Preserved Property: Long Bridge Road Tract (39 acres)
Sponsor: Capital Region Land Conservancy (CRLC)
-
- First Deep Bottom: This July 27–29, 1864 battle was part of the Siege of Petersburg. During the night of July 26 and 27, the Union Army II Corps and two divisions of Gen. Phil Sheridan’s cavalry under the command of Maj. Gen. Winfield Hancock crossed to the north side of James River to threaten Richmond, diverting Confederate forces from the impending attack at Petersburg on July 30. Union forces abandoned efforts to turn the Confederate position at New Market Heights and Fussell’s Mill after Confederates strongly reinforced their lines and counterattacked. During the night of July 29, the Federals re-crossed the river, leaving a garrison to hold the bridgehead at Deep Bottom.
- Second Deep Bottom — Fussell’s Mill: Fighting at Fussell’s Mill on August 14 and 16, 1864, diverted Confederate attention from Union attacks on the Petersburg Railroad.
The CRLC purchase of the Long Bridge Road Tract supports preservation of a continuous corridor of protected historic landscape associated with five Civil War battles. In particular, the property is associated with the United States Colored Troops’ actions during the Civil War and presents new opportunities for related research and education.
Virginia early voting nears 200,000 in first week
Virginia voting is off to an active start, with tens of thousands of people hitting the polls during the 45-day early voting period.
Over 164,000 citizens have voted in person, while more than 926,000 absentee ballots have been issued as of Sept. 25, said Andrea Gaines, director of community relations and compliance support at the Virginia Department of Elections. Over half a million people returned absentee ballots in the 2016 presidential election, according to the department.
Breaking the traditional custom of voting on Election Day, the governor and other top officials hit the polls when they opened Sept. 18. The General Assembly earlier this year removed restrictions to voting absentee and allowed early, in-person voting until Oct. 31. The move allowed individuals to cast their ballots 45 days early.
“While the pandemic has made this an unprecedented election year, Virginia voters have several safe and easy ways to exercise their constitutional right to vote,” Gov. Ralph Northam said in a press release. “Voting is an essential part of our democracy, and I encourage every Virginia voter to know their options and make a plan for safely casting their ballot.”
About 20 people were lined up, six-feet apart, to vote Friday morning at the Henrico County registrar’s office. Carrington Blencowe was one of the voters. She said that voting early is more convenient for her family.
“This makes it a lot easier than trying to vote the day of because it gives people more time, and we’re a working country,” Blencowe said.
Voters do not have to fill out an application to vote in person early. They just head to their general registrar’s office or satellite voting location, show ID, and cast a ballot.
Stephen Farnsworth, director of the Center for Leadership and Media Studies at the University of Mary Washington in Fredericksburg, said previous early voting and absentee ballots were much more inconvenient.
“It involved signing a statement saying you had one of a range of acceptable excuses, they included military service, being away at college, travel plans, working from out of the county, or disabilities,” Farnsworth said. “When you think about how much easier it is to vote via mail-in, my guess is that it will remain popular after the COVID-19 crisis has passed.”
The last day to request an absentee ballot is Oct. 23. The Virginia Department of Elections recommends that applicants return their ballot as soon as possible due to the high number of ballots issued. In 2018 and 2019, 90% and 85% of requested absentee ballots were returned, respectively.
By Joseph Whitney Smith
Capital News Service
Statewide teen seat belt challenge launches “Buckle Up” design contest and free traffic safety kits
SALEM, VA — Students, schools, and youth groups across Virginia are kicking off a statewide campaign this week to increase seat belt usage rates among teens and youth.
Through a new, virtual format, the five‐week campaign, Drive for Change: Buckle Up and Slow Down will encourage youth and teens to develop a lifelong buckle up habit by reminding them that seat belts are their best defense against injury and death in a crash. In 2019, 65 teens aged 15-20 were killed in crashes in Virginia and of those teens, 56% were not wearing seat belts. According to the Virginia Department of Motor Vehicles (DMV), 2020 preliminary data reveals 37 teens have been killed on Virginia’s roadways from January 1 through August 31, 2020 and of those, 19 (59%) were unbelted.
“The simple step of buckling a seat belt saves lives but, sadly, we are seeing an increase in the percentage of unrestrained teens killed in crashes in Virginia this year,” said Mary King, YOVASO Program Manager. “Through the ‘Drive for Change’ campaign, we are challenging our teens to change that statistic by influencing and encouraging each other to always buckle up. We hope every teen in Virginia will join the campaign and use their creativity to help save lives.”
In addition to buckling up, the campaign will also address speed prevention which remains a key factor in all fatal crashes involving a young driver with approximately half of fatal teen crashes being caused by excessive speed.
As part of the campaign, Virginia students ages 11-20 will be encouraged to participate in the #DriveForChange Sticker Design Contest by designing a sticker/decal with a buckle up and/or slow down message that will influence youth and teens to wear their seat belt and follow posted speed limits. The winning design will be selected by popular vote on social media during National Teen Driver Safety Week (October 18-24) and announced on October 23. Prizes will be awarded for the top five designs with first place receiving $100, having their artwork produced as a sticker for YOVASO’s 2021 Arrive Alive campaign, and will also receive 100 stickers to share with his/her friends. The other four finalists will receive $25. Contest Guidelines can be found online at www.yovaso.org/driveforchange.
Students may also participate in the campaign by registering for a #DriveForChange kit that includes driver and passenger safety resources, project ideas, and other fun items! Additional options for schools, youth groups, and parents to get involved can be explored on YOVASO’s website.
Drive for Change: Buckle Up and Slow Down is funded by a grant from the Virginia Department of Motor Vehicles with additional funding from State Farm, which supports prizes and educational incentives and materials.
“State Farm’s primary goal is to keep drivers safe behind the wheel,” said State Farm spokesperson Kate Beadle. “This campaign is a creative reminder to young drivers to always wear seat belts and obey the speed limit. With these actions, the number of accidents, serious injuries and deaths will be reduced.”
For more information or to register for free campaign materials for your school or youth group, contact Casey Taylor, Program Development Coordinator at 540-739-4392 or visit yovaso.org.
Virginia House bill to guarantee free school meals to students advances to Senate
The Virginia House of Delegates passed a bill this month to provide free school meals for 109,000 more public school students in the commonwealth.
House Bill 5113, introduced by Del. Danica Roem, D-Prince William, passed the chamber unanimously. Roem’s bill requires eligible public elementary and secondary schools to apply for the Community Eligibility Provision through the U.S. Department of Agriculture’s Food and Nutrition Service.
“School food should be seen as an essential service that is free for everyone regardless of their income,” Roem said.
The program allows all students in an eligible school to receive free breakfast and lunch. Currently, 425 schools are eligible for CEP but don’t take part in the program, according to a document that details the financial impact of the legislation. More than 420 schools and 200,000 students participated in CEP during the 2018 to 2019 school year, according to the Virginia Department of Education.
The bill allows eligible schools to opt-out of the program if participating is not financially possible.
Most Virginia food banks have purchased twice as much food each month since the pandemic started when compared to last year, according to Eddie Oliver, executive director of the Federation of Virginia Food Banks.
“We’re just seeing a lot of need out there, and we know that school meal programs are really the front line of ensuring that kids in Virginia have the food they need to learn and thrive,” Oliver said.
Virginia school districts qualify for CEP if they have 40% or more enrolled students in a specified meal program, such as the Supplemental Nutrition Assistance Program (SNAP) and Temporary Assistance for Needy Families (TANF). It also includes homeless, runaway, migrant, and foster children, Roem said.
Sandy Curwood, Director of the Virginia Department of Education Office of School Nutrition Programs, said school districts receive federal reimbursement based on a formula.
“Making sure that children have access to good healthy food, and particularly through school meals I think is a great opportunity,” Curwood said.
The federal government will reimburse schools that have more than 62.5% of students who qualify for free meals, Roem said. Schools with between 55% and 62.4% of students enrolled will receive between 80% and 99% reimbursement.
“If HB 5113 is the law, how their children will eat during the school day will be one less worry for students and their families,”, said Semora Ward, a community organizer for the Hampton Roads-based Virginia Black Leadership Organizing Collaborative. The meals are available whether children are physically in schools or attending virtual classes.
The Virginia Black Leadership Organizing Collaborative has raised $8,000 in the past three years for unpaid school meals in Hampton and Newport News, according to Ward.
“While we are pleased with these efforts and the outpouring of community support, we should have never had to do this in the first place,” she said.
Roem was one of several legislators that took on the USDA earlier this year to not require students to be present when receiving free school meals during the pandemic. The Virginia General Assembly passed Roem’s bill earlier this year that allows school districts to distribute excess food to students eligible for the School Breakfast Program or National School Lunch Program administered by the USDA.
HB 5113 has been referred to the Senate Education and Health Committee.
By Aliviah Jones
Capital News Service
