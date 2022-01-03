Local News
Virginia State Police responding to hundreds of crashes & stuck vehicles across Virginia
As snow, sleet, and rain continue to fall across various regions of Virginia, Virginia State Police troopers continue to respond to traffic crashes and disabled vehicles caused by motorists driving too fast for conditions. State police is still asking people to avoid driving, unless absolutely unnecessary. The drive is not worth the risk of a crash, getting stuck, injury to your/passenger, or the cost of a repair.
State police have responded to 313 traffic crashes and aided 277 disabled/stuck motorists since 12:01 a.m. Monday (Jan. 3) through 10:30 a.m. Monday (Jan. 3). The majority of those crashes have involved only damage to vehicles. There have been no reported fatalities at this time.
As of 10:30 a.m. Monday (Jan. 3), state police are currently responding to 137 traffic crashes and 119 disabled/stuck vehicles across the state.
State police are still on the scene of a jackknifed tractor-trailer blocking the westbound lanes on Interstate 64 at the 168-mile marker in Goochland County. There were no injuries and the tractor-trailer is hauling 18,000 lbs of plastic furniture.
From 12:01 a.m. through 10:30 a.m. Monday, Virginia State Police have responded to:
Richmond Division: 52 Disabled Vehicles & 108 Traffic Crashes
Culpeper Division: 37 Disabled Vehicles & 16 Traffic Crashes
Appomattox Division: 45 Disabled Vehicles & 43 Traffic Crashes
Wytheville Division: 56 Disabled Vehicles & 31 Traffic Crashes
Chesapeake Division: 11 Disabled Vehicles & 30 Traffic Crashes
Salem Division: 41 Disabled Vehicles & 48 Traffic Crashes
Fairfax Division: 43 Disabled Vehicles & 33 Traffic Crashes
If you must travel during the storm:
– Know Before You Go! Before heading out, check Virginia road conditions at www.511virginia.org or download the VDOT 511 app.
– Clear ALL snow and ice from the roof, trunk, hood, and windows of your vehicle – car, SUV, minivan, pickup truck, commercial vehicle – before you travel.
– Use your headlights – in rain AND snow.
– Drive for conditions – slow your speed and increase your traveling distance between the vehicle ahead of you.
– Buckle Up.
– Avoid distractions – put down the phone.
– Do not call 911 or #77 for road conditions. Please keep these lines open for emergency calls.
Town comes to the rescue at local apartment complex
Since late fall, residents of the Skyline Vista Apartments I & II have faced piles of stinking, rotten garbage that overflowed from the private dumpster located on the property. That garbage attracted rats, roaches, and eventually, the Town of Front Royal.
After multiple residents were not able to reach anyone in the facility’s office, nor anyone at the company headquarters, Royal Examiner began getting calls. A resident who asked not to be identified, said, “It’s bad enough that we must deal with mold, rats, and roaches at this place. The least they could do is collect the garbage.”
We reached out to the Town of Front Royal after learning from a Skyline Vista renter that the town’s staff had performed a clean-up of the overflowing dumpster around Thanksgiving. Because the apartment complex is a private entity with its own contracted trash service, the Town expects to be paid for its clean-up.
Royal Examiner questioned Town Manager Steven Hicks about the clean-up at the apartments, and if the town would be removing refuse once more, which still had not been picked up by the contracted service. Hicks relayed our questions to the Town’s contracted Communications, Marketing, Public Relations & Crisis Management Strategist, Joanne Williams.
Ms. Williams replied in an email, stating, “This is a complicated matter:
– The Town removed the overflowing garbage prior to the holiday at a cost of $1,200;
– The Town is exploring all legal options;
– The Town is in the process of aggressively rewriting codes that will include stronger legal actions for code violations;
– The Town will reach out to Warren County Social Services next week and area non-profits for assistance;
Moving code violations through the court system is a timely process.”
The complex is owned by Richmond, Virginia-based company Fairfield Lynn Limited Partnership; the State Corporation Commission indicates that the agent of record is Arild Trent. Royal Examiner has left multiple voicemails over several days to the local office, Trent’s office, and his home phone. As of press time, none of the messages were answered.
Later Thursday evening, Williams emailed Royal Examiner to say that a crew would pick up the trash at the complex Friday, December 31. She stated, “The Town will be charging the owner of the complex for trash removal, but I won’t have those figures until next week.”
The sanitation crew who gave up a day off to clear the mess worked cheerfully and according to those who watched the cleanup from the sidelines. The residents of Skyline Vista Apartments I & II no doubt appreciate the willingness of the workers, and the Town, for stepping in to help.
In a larger community, overflowing garbage dumpsters might have gone for months without intervention by its municipality. Kudos to the Town of Front Royal and the Public Works Department for putting the Skyline Vista residents first!
VDOT: Potential tonight for clear changing to treacherous winter travel in the Shenandoah Valley
A major winter storm is predicted to arrive in the Shenandoah Valley in the pre-dawn hours of Monday, January 3. Four to eight inches or more are possible in many areas. The Virginia Department of Transportation Staunton District crews will not pre-treat roads due to the weather event beginning as rain.
Motorists should avoid travel if possible. If travel is necessary be alert for rapidly changing road conditions. High winds and snow rates of over an inch an hour are possible, which may create white-out conditions. Warmer road surface temperatures can quickly succumb to high snowfall rates causing slush and accumulating snow on roadways. Visibility and road traction could change quickly as motorists travel between various areas of the Commonwealth of Virginia.
Beginning at midnight, VDOT Staunton District crews will be monitoring roads and will start plowing and treating as the weather begins in the region. Crews will continue to work in 12-hour shifts, 24-hours a day until all roads have received at least one pass from a plow or the road is clear due to warming weather.
The VDOT Staunton District will have approximately 750 pieces of snow removal equipment deployed to clear Shenandoah Valley roads for this storm. Tree trimming crews have been placed on notice to assist as needed.
VDOT has budgeted $211 million statewide for the 2021-2022 winter weather season.
Drive defensively and always wear a seatbelt. Be aware that bridges and overpasses freeze first causing unexpected hazardous driving in some cases. Motorists are advised if they become stuck along the roadside to ensure vehicle tailpipes and exhaust areas are clear and to keep good ventilation within the vehicle interior.
Road conditions and traffic cameras can be found on the VDOT 511 website at http://www.511Virginia.org, Roads with snow conditions will be marked minor, moderate, severe or closed.
Road condition definitions:
Closed – Road is closed to all traffic.
Severe – drifting or partially blocking the road.
Moderate – snow or ice on major portions of the roadway.
Minor – bare pavement except for isolated spots of snow, ice, or slush. Driving with caution is recommended.
For a text listing of winter weather road conditions go to http://www.511Virginia.org, look at the orange bar on the top of the page and click on “Text Views” and then click on “Road Condition Table”. Look at the pull-down box that lists all jurisdictions. In this box, individual counties can be chosen to view.
On the go? Then visit VDOT’s Free Virginia 511 Tools to get your 511 app for android or iOS. Traffic alerts and traveler information can be obtained by dialing 511.
The VDOT Customer Service Center can be accessed through its mobile-friendly website at https://my.vdot.virginia.gov/. Agents are on site 24/7 every day of the year to assist the public. People can also call the VDOT Customer Service Center at 800-FOR- ROAD (800-367-7623).
The Staunton District Snow Page is on the VDOT website under Travel Center Snow Emergency Pages. The VDOT Web page is located at http://www.VirginiaDOT.org.
The VDOT Staunton District serves Frederick, Shenandoah, Clarke, Warren, Page, Rockingham, Augusta, Highland, Rockbridge, Alleghany, and Bath counties.
State Police prepare for early morning January 3 winter weather event
It appears much of Virginia will be jump-starting 2022 with a serious winter weather situation. The Virginia State Police is encouraging Virginians to plan ahead and avoid having to travel during inclement conditions. The National Weather Service is calling for accumulations of snow, as well as combinations of rain and sleet in the early morning hours of Monday, Jan. 3. If you can delay your travel overnight and early Monday, please do until VDOT has an opportunity to treat/clear roadways for safe travel.
The Virginia State Police is already preparing for the winter weather and will have all available troopers on patrol in order to respond as quickly as possible to traffic crashes, emergencies and disabled motorists.
If you must travel during the storm:
– Know Before You Go! Before heading out, check Virginia road conditions at www.511virginia.org or download the VDOT 511 app.
– Clear ALL snow and ice from the roof, trunk, hood, and windows of your vehicle – car, SUV, minivan, pickup truck, commercial vehicle – before you travel.
– Use your headlights – in rain AND snow. Virginia law requires headlights on when your wipers are active.
– Drive for conditions – slow your speed and increase your traveling distance between the vehicle ahead of you.
– Always buckle up.
– Avoid distractions – put down the phone.
– Do not call 911 or #77 for road conditions. Please leave these emergency lines open for emergencies only.
(From a VSP Press Release)
Governor Northam announces launch of Virginia Mortgage Relief Program
On December 30, 2021, Governor Ralph Northam announced the launch of a statewide Mortgage Relief Program to help people stay in their homes and help ease mortgage delinquencies, defaults, foreclosures due to the pandemic.
Applications open on Monday, January 3.
The Mortgage Relief Program is similar to the highly successful Virginia Rent Relief Program which has received national recognition for its success. Virginia was one of the first states in the nation to create a statewide rent and mortgage relief program with federal Coronavirus Aid, Relief, and Economic Security (CARES) Act funds.
The Commonwealth has implemented rent and mortgage relief programs through designated state and federal resources. Combined, these programs have provided more than $519.5 million in 106,621 rent relief payments for more than 76,500 households across Virginia. Families with children represent the majority of households assisted by the program.
“Virginia is taking aggressive steps to help people stay in their homes,” said Governor Northam. “Owning a home is the American dream, and this new program will help keep that dream alive.”
The Commonwealth of Virginia received more than $258 million through the U.S. Department of the Treasury’s Homeowners Assistance Fund to support homeowners facing housing instability resulting from the COVID-19 pandemic.
“Providing housing stability and supporting Virginia homeowners is of the utmost importance right now as we continue to advance our recovery efforts from the pandemic,” said Virginia Housing Chief Executive Officer Susan F. Dewey. “This program will protect homeowners at risk of losing their homes thereby strengthening our communities and our economy and improving the lives of many Virginians across the Commonwealth. Our mission is to help Virginians attain quality, affordable housing and foster successful homeownership, and this program directly aligns with our goals by providing vital financial support to homeowners during a time of great need.”
Eligible homeowners must have experienced a reduction of income or increase in living expenses after January 21, 2020, and must currently own and occupy the property as their primary residence. In addition, there are maximum income limits and other eligibility requirements. More information on eligibility requirements from the U.S. Department of the Treasury can be found here.
Funds from the Virginia Mortgage Relief Program will be distributed directly to mortgage lenders and servicers, contracts for deed holders, county treasurers or local taxing authorities, property insurance companies, and homeowner and condominium associations. Utility assistance is not an eligible expense under the Virginia Mortgage Relief Program but is available under other state, local, or private sector programs. For other housing-related resources visit www.211Virginia.org.
To apply or learn more about VMRP, visit www.VirginiaMortgageRelief.com or call 833-687-8677 (833-OUR-VMRP).
To apply for Rent Relief, click here.
Need COVID-19 Testing?
As you know, COVID-19 testing is in high demand. To relieve the pressure at the Valley Health Urgent Care centers and medical practices, and keep folks away from their Emergency Departments unless they are really sick, Valley Health is standing up another testing option for those with a provider’s order on Saturday, Sunday, and Monday. Stay tuned for updates next week re: additional days.
Here’s what they just posted to our website (www.valleyhealthlink.com/coronavirus)
Need COVID-19 Testing?
Valley Health will offer symptomatic and pre-surgical COVID-19 testing for Valley Health patients and residents of the Lord Fairfax Health District at the following locations over the New Year’s holiday. A physician’s order is required for all Valley Health testing locations.
Valley Health’s testing site at Rutherford Crossing (160 Merchant Street, Winchester VA 22603)
• Friday, December 31 from 8 am to 4:30 pm
• Monday, January 3 from 8 am to 4:30 pm
Frederick Co. Public Safety Building (1080 Coverstone Dr, Winchester, VA 22602)
• Saturday, January 1 from 10 am to 2 pm
• Sunday, January 2 from 12 to 4 pm
• Monday, January 3 from 12 to 4 pm
Need Care Over the New Year’s Holiday?
Valley Health Urgent Care locations across our system are open the following days/hours:
• Friday, December 31 from 8 am to 4 pm
• Saturday, January 1 from 9 am to 1 pm
• Sunday, January 2 from 9 am to 6 pm
• Monday, January 3 from 8 am to 8 pm
Valley Health reminds our community that hospital emergency rooms are needed to care for patients with emergent needs. Individuals are encouraged to locate tests through their primary care provider, an urgent care clinic, or use an at-home antigen test. Please contact your ordering provider for test results or questions.
County COVID deaths pass 100, vaccination rate continues to lag as the new year approaches
A December 29th update on local and statewide COVID-19 Coronavirus pandemic statistics puts Warren County’s fatalities at 107 out of 6,209 reported cases (a 1.72% fatality rate), according to a report by Warren County Deputy Emergency Services Coordinator Brian Foley. That death rate per cases is somewhat higher than the national average, currently standing at 1.53% with the CDC (Center for Disease Control) reporting current U.S. COVID deaths at 821,302 of 53,657,706 confirmed cases.
Statewide in Virginia the death rate is even lower at 1.43% with 15,541 deaths reported of 1,087,400 confirmed cases. Foley notes that Virginia’s first round, fully vaccinated rate stands at 67.4%. Warren County continues to lag behind in fully vaccinated numbers, with its percentage at 56.1%. That number is next to last in the Lord Fairfax Health District, with only Page County at 54.7% lower in the six municipality health district. See the full LFHD vaccination report, including booster shot numbers, below.
In the wake of the soaring number of hospitalizations Valley Health reported yesterday at its regional facilities, Foley also reported that “Warren Memorial Hospital is no longer allowing visitors until further notice.” In its press release posted on Royal Examiner yesterday, Valley Health noted its “six hospitals are currently treating 145 patients for COVID-19, about 85% of whom are unvaccinated. According to Iyad Sabbagh, MD, Chief Physician Executive, the most severely ill patients are unvaccinated, underscoring the importance of COVID-19 vaccination and boosters.”
On the national front, the above-noted numbers of 53.657-million cases and 821,302 fatalities compared to early June numbers shows at least one positive in a decline in the fatalities-to-cases percentage, which dropped to 1.53% from a June 9 number of 1.79%. As of June 9, 2021, there were 33,224,075 total cases and 595,625 reported deaths attributed to COVID-19 in the U.S. So, in the past six months and three weeks there has been an increase of 20,433,631 cases and 225,677 fatalities attributed to the Coronavirus pandemic.
Below is the December 29th county emergency services update on local and state COVID-19 statistics:
- COVID-19 Information (Current Data):
- Lord Fairfax Health District: As of today (per the VDH website), the number of total COVID-19 cases per locality are: Clarke 1,782, Frederick 14,237, Page 4,075, Shenandoah 7,801, Warren 6,209 (204 are/were hospitalized, 107 deaths attributed to the County.), Winchester 4,323; the current status of these patients is unknown (admitted to hospital, discharged to home isolation/quarantine, departed the District/County).
- Note – Regional population fully vaccinated according to VDH site (avg 62.4%):
- Clarke – 70.4%, booster/third dose – 24.1%
- Frederick – 64.2%, booster/third dose – 18.9%
- Page – 54.7%, booster/third dose – 16.2%
- Shenandoah – 61.7%, booster/third dose – 19.5%
- Warren – 56.1%, booster/third dose – 15.3%
- Winchester – 67.5%, booster/third dose – 19.2%
- Commonwealth: 11,132,439 people tested (PCR only); 1,087,400 total cases [17.4% seven day positive rate (PCR only)]; 41,337 total hospitalized; 15,541 total deaths.
- Note: 67.4% of Virginia population fully vaccinated, according to VDH site.
- Note – Regional population fully vaccinated according to VDH site (avg 62.4%):
