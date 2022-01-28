Virginia State Police staging for significant winter storm along coastal regions

Beginning Friday (Jan. 28) and continuing through Saturday (Jan. 29), the entire Commonwealth will be impacted by this latest winter storm. Even though the coastal regions will be experiencing the greatest amounts of snowfall, all of Virginia will be exposed to dangerously cold temperatures through the weekend.

The Virginia State Police is currently preparing for this latest round of winter weather by strategically staging personnel in those areas that will see the most snow, including on the Eastern Shore, which is under a blizzard warning. All available troopers will be on patrol throughout the state in order to respond as quickly as possible to traffic crashes, emergencies, and disabled motorists.

Virginians are advised to prepare themselves, their vehicles, and residences in advance for the severe cold. The wind chill on Saturday will drop temperatures across Southwest Virginia and the entire Interstate 81 corridor into negative and single digits. For life-saving tips and recommendations for such conditions, please go to: ready.gov/winter-weather or vaemergency.gov/winter-weather.

As many are making plans now for the weekend, the Virginia State Police is advising everyone to be weather aware and factor in how this latest round of winter weather can/will impact those travel plans.

For the latest on this weather system and to help Virginians plan ahead, please visit any one of the following National Weather Service websites:

weather.gov covers the US

weather.gov/akq Central and Southeast VA

weather.gov/lwx Northern VA and Northern Mountains

weather.gov/rnk Western VA

VSP is advising folks to delay/avoid travel during the storm. But, If you must travel, then please take these safety tips into consideration:

Know Before You Go! Before heading out, check Virginia road conditions at www.511virginia.org or download the VDOT 511 app.

Clear ALL snow and ice from the roof, trunk, hood, and windows of your vehicle – car, SUV, minivan, pickup truck, commercial vehicle – before you travel.

Drive for conditions – slow your speed and increase your traveling distance between the vehicle ahead of you. Always buckle up. Avoid distractions – put down the phone.

Use your headlights – in rain AND snow. Virginia law requires headlights on when your wipers are active.

Do not call 911 or #77 for road conditions. Please leave these emergency lines open for emergencies only.

Bring with you snacks, water, a cell phone charger, a warm blanket(s), and any medications you might need.

Be sure your vehicle has a fuel tank of gas and is in good working condition.