Local News
Virginia State Police urging motorists to keep an eye on safety as fatal crashes continue to rise in the Commonwealth
With most Virginians refraining from traditional vacations this year, Virginia State Police is urging those who are using the Labor Day weekend as a last chance for a getaway to do so safely and responsibly. AAA has reported road trips to be the main mode of vacation travel this summer and with Labor Day traffic fatalities on the rise for the past three years, motorists need to stay alert, stay sober and wear their seatbelts.
“It’s really quite simple – seatbelts save lives, distractions are deadly on roadways and driving impaired is unacceptable,” said Colonel Gary T. Settle, Virginia State Police Superintendent. “I understand that this year has been particularly stressful and Virginians are looking to get away. We want you and your family to reach your destination safely and throughout Virginia you can expect to see more state troopers conducting patrols to ensure that safety.”
Virginia State Police’s traffic safety and enforcement efforts are part of Operation CARE – the Crash Awareness Reduction Effort, a nationwide, state-sponsored traffic safety program that aims to reduce traffic crashes, fatalities and injuries caused by impaired driving, speeding and failing to use occupant restraints. Virginia State Police’s participation in the program begins Friday, Sept. 4, 2020, at 12:01 a.m., and continues through midnight Monday, Sept. 7, 2020.
The 2019 Labor Day weekend saw a rise in fatal crashes across the Commonwealth. A total of 17 individuals died in traffic crashes in Virginia during the 2019 four-day, holiday statistical counting period, compared to 14 deaths in 2018 and 5 deaths in 2017. In addition, according to preliminary data, as of Sept. 2, there have been 532 fatalities on Virginia highways in 2020 as compared to 531 in 2019.
“In a year where there have been fewer cars on the roads, this trend is disturbing,” said Settle. “Virginians must realize that actions have consequences and when you’re unsafe on the road, people pay the price. These are strong words, but this is a serious subject. Every day State Troopers notify family members of a loved one’s death. It’s not a job we want to do and no one wants to get that knock at the door. Your safety habits can help reverse the trend and save a life.”
Drivers and passengers are encouraged to safeguard themselves by always buckling up. State police is also actively participating in the annual “Checkpoint Strikeforce,” an anti-DUI enforcement and education program sponsored by the Washington Regional Alcohol Program (WRAP). State police is one of nearly 100 law enforcement agencies conducting sobriety checkpoints and saturation patrols through Labor Day in an effort to prevent and deter impaired driving and DUI/DUID-related crashes. In addition, state police reminds all motorists to drive phone- and distraction-free.
Local News
Back the BLUE Parade
On September 1, 2020, the Back the Blue group held a “Law Enforcement Appreciation Parade.” This parade started in front of Skyline High School, near the Warren County Sheriff’s, and cruised through town showing support and appreciation for our Law Enforcement men and women.
Local News
Boom time for Front Royal’s animal shelter despite the virus: latest fundraiser posts a record
The Humane Society of Warren County (HSWC) worked long, hard and imaginatively to re-organize one of its major annual fundraisers appropriately named “Barks & Bags”, using the regular Friday evening “Yappy Hour” (Aug. 28) to ice the cake. Volunteers joined humane society officials in raising more than $21,000 for animal shelter operations last weekend.
“It was most exciting to be able to pull it all together,” said HSWC President Ellen Aders at a “cleaning up” session Monday afternoon where she was joined by a delighted Wagner Shelter Executive Director Meghan Bowers and several volunteers, including Jean Plaugher in whose former “Jean’s Jewelers” store space the annual “Bark & Bags” culminated.
Some 220 participants, a few less than the usual sellout luncheon crowd of 250, had used the empty store space in clutches of two or three to a dozen or so over a period of weeks to bring off an auction of expensive purses and hand bags while staying within the Coronavirus-required crowd size of up to 50 people.
Friday evening, Bowers separately sold $650 dollars’ worth of tickets on a $350 designer purse, joining Aders in the “Yappy Hour” crowd at ViNoVa tapas bar and restaurant, which also sold sufficient 50/50 raffles tickets to add another $1,000 to the weekend take. More came from a generous donation gauged on the evening’s dinner and drinks sales restaurant owners Rachel Failmezger and chef Chris Kenworthy realized from a crowd that spilled onto walking mall East Main Street – until the rains came!
Volunteer Susan O’Kelly hosted a “Thank You” luncheon Sunday, attended by guests from the table of eight she’d originally organized pre-Corona virus – “and a good time was had by all” she said, presumably including the cats, dogs, and other shelter animals which benefited from the unprecedented fundraisers of the weekend.
(“Yappy Hour”, favoring Front Royal’s Julia Wagner Animal Shelter, is held each Friday evening 6-8 p.m. at ViNoVA, 124 E. Main; “Barks & Bags” is an annual spring luncheon event, invariably sold out, featuring tables of ladies wearing hats. Malcolm Barr Sr. is a Royal Examiner contributing writer and a former president of HSWC.)
Local News
Governor Northam COVID-19 update briefing – September 1, 2020
Governor Northam joins the Virginia Emergency Support Team to share the latest updates on the COVID-19 response.
Community Events
Warren County Habitat for Humanity to host “At Home With Habitat”
Warren County Habitat for Humanity (WCHFH) is excited to announce the musical entertainment line-up for “At Home with Habitat 2020” on Saturday, September 12, 2020. Music will begin at 11 a.m. with Southern rock band Downtown Garage, followed by country, gospel, and folk tunes from Passage Creek Rising, topped off with rock and R&B with Excel.
“At Home with Habitat 2020” is Warren County Habitat for Humanity’s first Home Expo. The event will feature home improvement and décor vendors and exhibitors, demonstrations of decorating techniques, and activities for children. Admission is free. The Expo will be open September 12 from 10 a.m. to 5 p.m. at the Warren County Fairgrounds, at 26 Fairground Road, Front Royal, Virginia.
Come check out the Upcycle Center where you can find tools and items for small home repair projects and home decorating. You’ll also get inspiration on what you can do with what you already have or with just a few repurposed pieces.
WCHFH is currently soliciting donations for the Upcycle Center. If you have items that can be used or re-imagined for home projects, bring them to the Fairgrounds on Friday, September 11 from noon until 7 p.m. Tools, paint, hardware, small furniture, new flooring, lights and lamps are just some of the items that could be donated. Donations of clothes and shoes will not be accepted.
The indoor flea market at the Fairgrounds will be open during the Expo.
Food will be sold by All Women of Christ Caterer and Event Planner and BEE Sweet Treats.
This event is sponsored by CBM Mortgage, Quality Title, Brandon Elizabeth Events, Hazard Mill Farms, and Stephen Marut with Exceed Home Loans.
Samuels Public Library will be on site for National Library Card Month and “Samicon: Readers Assemble! Discover the Heroes Among Us.” Don your superhero cape and stop by their booth to see what’s new at the Library and sign-up for a library card.
For more information about Warren County Habitat for Humanity or At Home With Habitat 2020 contact Jessica Priest-Cahill, WCHFH Executive Director, at (540)551-3232 or jessica@warrencountyhabitat.org.
Founded locally in 1993, Warren County Habitat for Humanity seeks to build homes, community, and hope in Front Royal and Warren County. Habitat for Humanity homes are sold with no profit received. The homes are built utilizing volunteer labor, donated resources, and money from the community. Homeowners must meet three qualifications: willingness to partner; ability to pay; and have a need for decent, affordable, and safe housing. In addition to the Habitat Homeownership Program, WCHFH provides home repair programs for low-income homeowners, homeownership and home maintenance education, and advocacy for local affordable home ownership. To learn more visit www.warrencountyhabitat.org.
Local News
Downtown Front Royal Artisan Walk – Sunday, August 30th
Join our publisher Mike McCool as he takes a walk down Main Street in Front Royal, talking to people as they enjoy the Main Street experience. On Sunday, August 30th, artisans from around the area provided live demonstrations of their talents. Next Saturday, September 5th they will be back on Main Street. More activities are planned, maybe a kids parade, a chain saw artist and more. Details soon.
Local News
Town Hall flunks its own sewer backflow testing – leads to fire call
The Front Royal Town Government got a taste of its own smoke Friday morning, August 28, when the Town’s sewer system testing backed smoke up out of Town Hall bathrooms leading to a call to County Fire & Rescue and response by Company 1 to a possible fire at the seat of the Town’s municipal government.
Warren County Emergency Services Chief Richard Mabie confirmed the call reported to Royal Examiner by a staffer on the way to work between 6 and 6:30 a.m. (nice early-bird work, Mark).
“You are right, they responded to Town Hall this morning for smoke in the building. Investigation revealed that the Sewer Department was smoke testing the sewers. Units ventilated the building,” Chief Mabie told Royal Examiner.
The chief said such smoke “alarm” incidents have been on the rise as the Town proceeds with its sewer intake and outflow testing.
“Overall, in the past several weeks we have responded to a dozen calls for this issue, including three today,” Chief Mabie said on Friday afternoon, observing, “The smoke is entering buildings and houses through storm drains in basements, etc. These drains are made to have water in them to keep this smoke and other sewer odors out of the structures. Over time, the drain’s water dries up, opening the drain to this smoke as well as sewer odors. I’m certainly not saying don’t call if you have smoke. If you aren’t sure, please call.”
As the ever-wise “they” say – “Better safe than sorry.”
Guess Town Hall’s early-morning staff didn’t get the Town heads up on the downtown area sewer testing slated for Friday.
King Cartoons
