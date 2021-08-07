State News
Virginia State Police welcomes 40 new troopers to its rank
On Friday, Aug. 6, 2021, the Commonwealth graduated its 134th generation of Virginia State Troopers. The 40 new troopers were presented with their diplomas during commencement exercises at 10 a.m. at the State Police Training Academy, located at 7700 Midlothian Turnpike in North Chesterfield County.
The new troopers have received more than 1,300 hours of classroom and field instruction in more than 100 different subjects, including de-escalation techniques, strategies to assist people in mental health crises, ethics and leadership, fair and impartial policing, constitutional law, emergency medical trauma care, and public and community relations. The members of the 134th Basic Session began their 27 weeks of academic, physical, and practical training at the Academy on January 28, 2021.
The graduates of the 134th Basic Session are from every corner of the Commonwealth, as well as California, Maryland, New Jersey, New York, North Carolina, Tennessee, and the country of Venezuela.
Upon graduation, the new troopers will report to their individual duty assignments across Virginia the week of August 16. For their final phase of training, each trooper will spend an additional six weeks paired up with a Field Training Officer, learning his or her new patrol area.
134th BASIC GRADUATING CLASS
Shawn Scott Allen-Dickson – Virginia Beach
Christina Marie Araujo – Prince William
Elmon Garnett Arrington – Prince William
Sesaly Marie Barden – Springfield
Ethan James Barlow – Dinwiddie
Frederick Joseph Boos, III – Norfolk/Virginia Beach
Barret Lee Brown – Prince William
Zachary Randy Duty – Dinwiddie
Hector R. Estevez De La Rosa – Henrico
Zane McKinley Forbes – Prince William
Mikella M. Fuccella – Gloucester
Micah James Gardner – Accomack
Katherine Rita Glasscock – Cumberland
Carter Lance Goodbar – Henrico
Jessie Lee Green – Chesterfield
Caleb Durand Grissom – Northampton
Lewis Cole Johnston – Hampton/Newport News
Andrew Patrick Jordan – Buckingham
Anthony Vincent LaPiana – Frederick
Carlos Eduardo Landaeta Monsalvo – Prince William
Kevin M. LeSage – Greensville
Anthony Brian Lovell -Botetourt
Michael Lee Lynch – Botetourt
Yuridia Diaz Lynch – Northampton
Timothy Jordan Martin – Prince George
David Wesley Meyers – Norfolk/Virginia Beach
Jonathan Porter Mills – Hanover/Henrico
Jacob Barrow Moore – Campbell
Robert Dillon Moran – Hanover/Henrico
Maximilian Kolbe Radel – Henrico
Sean Aaron Russell -Charles City
Andrew Lee Smith – Norfolk/Virginia Beach
Minh Dominic Starzewski – Hampton/Newport News
Nathaniel Gray Stephens – Norfolk/Virginia Beach
Harrison Glenn Stewart – Fluvanna
Jeremy Lucas Vinson – Appomattox
Austyn Anthony Weaver – Henrico
Kaye Anne Marie Woods – Brunswick
Daniel John Wright – Norfolk/Virginia Beach
Travis Scott Wyatt – Chesterfield
Virginia DMV continues to migrate services online; new online payment plan option
The Virginia Department of Motor Vehicles (DMV) continues to expand its offering of online transactions by adding the ability for credentialed customers to establish a payment plan contract online. This new online option will enable more than 150 customers per week to skip a trip to DMV and creates additional appointment opportunities for customers who require in-person service.
If customers owe fees as a result of not insuring their vehicles, they may be able to enter into a payment plan to pay the fees over time and continue driving. Since payment plans were established by the General Assembly in 2017, more than 53,000 customers have successfully completed their contracts with DMV.
In Virginia, in order to purchase license plates or register a vehicle (to receive decals), customers must certify that their vehicle is covered by the minimum insurance requirements or pay the Uninsured Motor Vehicle Fee.
When a customer is cited for driving without vehicle insurance, their license is suspended until they comply with the following three requirements:
1) file a Financial Responsibility Insurance Certificate (SR-22),
2) pay the reinstatement fee, and
3) pay the noncompliance fee upfront or enter into a payment plan to pay the fee over time in monthly installments, which may also be paid online. The suspension action and requirements are the same whether an insurance company reports to DMV that a customer’s liability insurance coverage on a vehicle has terminated or been canceled during the registration period and the customer has not obtained another policy, or the customer has not temporarily deactivated the license plates or permanently surrendered the license plates.
In order to avoid a suspension of driving privileges, the requirement to pay the non-compliance fee, and the related requirements, customers must ensure that there are no lapses in insurance coverage for vehicles during their registration period and that they either deactivate or surrender license plates to DMV prior to canceling their insurance.
For more information on DMV’s payment plan program, visit https://www.dmv.virginia.gov/vehicles/#statpay.asp.
Governor Northam announces composite manufacturer to expand in Frederick County, creating 84 new jobs
Governor Ralph Northam announced on August 6, 2021, that Evolve Services, Inc., a producer of composite productions and reproductions, will invest $1.25 million to expand its operation in Frederick County. The company will enlarge the plant by adding a second production line, tripling its facility space, and increasing production for its major customers, which include 84 Lumber, Lansing Building Products, ABC Supply, BFS, and Home Depot. The project will create 84 new jobs.
“Evolve Services is a key employer in Frederick County, and we are pleased to support the growth of another manufacturer reinvesting in the Commonwealth,” said Governor Northam. “This expansion is further evidence of the Shenandoah Valley’s ability to attract and retain businesses with its infrastructure, workforce, and livability.”
Founded in 2013, Evolve Services, Inc. is one of the most prominent specialty composite manufacturers in the United States, with its products displayed throughout the world. Its network of companies includes Evolve Stone, Evolve Play, and Createk by Evolve Custom. As the company has grown, it has expanded its services beyond nature-related composites to include the re-creation of virtually any object. The company is expanding its Evolve Stone line that is the world’s first artificial stone that is face nailed, making installation fast, intuitive, and easy, which is helping to solve some skilled labor shortages in the construction industry.
“Small businesses are the cornerstone of a thriving economy, and we celebrate Evolve Services’ continued success and the addition of 84 new jobs in Frederick County,” said Secretary of Commerce and Trade Brian Ball. “The company has experienced impressive growth since its founding eight years ago, and we are excited to see Evolve already tripling its facility size and adding production lines.”
“Evolve chose Virginia as its home because of its business-friendly environment, access to a diverse workforce, and small business support network,” said Evolve Services CEO Greg Fritz. “Virginia is the complete package for doing business.”
The Virginia Economic Development Partnership worked with Frederick County to secure the project for Virginia and will support Evolve Services’ job creation through the Virginia Jobs Investment Program (VJIP), which provides consultative services and funding to companies creating new jobs in order to support employee recruitment and training activities. As a business incentive supporting economic development, VJIP reduces the human resource costs of new and expanding companies. VJIP is state-funded, demonstrating Virginia’s commitment to enhancing job opportunities for citizens.
“We are excited for Evolve Services’ continued growth in Frederick County,” said Charles S. DeHaven, Jr., Chairman of the Frederick County Board of Supervisors. “Evolve’s decision to increase capacity at its Frederick County facility is a testament to our community’s workforce and business environment and reinforces the Commonwealth’s position as a top state for business. This project elevates our local economy and further expands the County’s largest employment sector, advanced manufacturing.”
“Evolve Services’ expansion marks a significant investment in our region and speaks to the great economic development partnerships Virginia offers,” said Senator Jill Vogel. “We are excited for this outstanding company to expand in Frederick County, creating quality jobs and economic revenue.”
“These are the type of announcements we look forward to hearing more about for our area,” said Delegate Bill Wiley. “Congratulations to Evolve on being a valued member of the business community here in the Shenandoah Valley. It is important that we continue to promote opportunities like this one to better our community, offer job opportunities, and keep taxes low.”
Governor Northam announces COVID-19 vaccine requirement for state workers; rising cases and hospitalizations
On August 5, 2021, Governor Ralph Northam held a press briefing to discuss the state’s rising coronavirus cases and hospitalizations. Dr. Anthony Fauci joined Gov. Northam and other Virginia health leaders earlier in the week to discuss the importance of the COVID-19 vaccine and the challenges ahead.
“Vaccination works, it is that simple,” said Governor Northam. “Nearly every single person who has died from COVID was unvaccinated.”
Governor Ralph Northam also announced that Virginia will require its state workers to show proof that they are fully vaccinated or be tested for COVID-19 every week. This policy will impact approximately 122,000 employees and will go into effect on September 1.
Governor Northam’s action comes as the highly transmissible Delta variant is driving up cases across the Commonwealth and around the country, primarily among unvaccinated people. Nearly 73 percent of Virginia adults have had their first shot, and 54 percent of all Virginians are fully vaccinated against the virus, which is higher than most states.
“The only way to end this pandemic is to for everyone to get vaccinated against COVID-19,” said Governor Northam. “As head of state government, we have a responsibility to lead by example and ensure the safety of our employees and the people they serve. The three vaccines are safe, effective, free, and widely available, and I strongly urge every eligible Virginian to get their shot. The time for waiting is over.”
Last week, President Joe Biden announced a vaccination requirement for federal workers, and Governor Northam’s executive directive is consistent with this policy. The full text of Executive Directive Eighteen can be found here.
“Our valued state employees are dedicated to public service, and I am confident they want to do what is necessary to keep themselves, their co-workers, and the public safe,” said Secretary of Administration Grindly Johnson, who oversees the Department of Human Resource Management.
Virginians who have not been vaccinated are encouraged to go to vaccinate.virginia.gov or call 877-VAX-IN-VA (877-829-4682, TTY users call 7-1-1) to find a nearby vaccination clinic. For answers to frequently asked questions or to learn more about vaccination for COVID-19 in Virginia, visit vdh.virginia.gov/covid-19-vaccine
Vaccinate Virginia: A Conversation with Dr. Anthony Fauci and Healthcare Providers
Research consistently shows that a healthcare provider’s recommendation is among the most influential factors in a person’s decision to get vaccinated. This virtual event will focus on strategies for building confidence in the COVID-19 vaccines, engaging communities about the importance of vaccination, and collaborating with trusted messengers.
Panelist include:
Governor Ralph Northam
Dr. Danny Avula, Virginia Vaccination Coordinator
Dr. Chris Ghaemmaghami, Professor of Emergency and Internal Medicine, UVA
Dr M. Norman Oliver, State Health Commissioner
Dr. Gloria Addo-Ayensu, Director of Health, Fairfax County
Dr. Erin Brickley, MountainView Pediatrics, Marion
Students submit suggestions for new highway markers through inaugural AAPI Heritage Month Historical Marker Contest
On August 3, 2021, Governor Ralph Northam announced five new state historical highway markers that highlight topics of national, state, and regional significance to Asian American Pacific Islander (AAPI) history in the Commonwealth. These markers were submitted by Virginia students through the inaugural AAPI Heritage Month Historical Marker Contest. This afternoon, the Governor was joined by First Lady Pamela Northam and members of his Administration for a virtual event yesterday recognizing the students and educators with this year’s winning submissions.
“Throughout history, Asian American and Pacific Islander communities have made significant contributions to our Commonwealth and our country, but too often their stories remain untold,” said Governor Northam. “As we continue working to tell a more comprehensive and inclusive Virginia story, I am grateful for the efforts of Virginia students and educators in helping elevate the voices of prominent AAPI Virginians with these five new historical markers.”
Launched in May, the AAPI Heritage Month Historical Marker Contest invites students, teachers, and families to learn more about Asian Americans who have made important contributions to Virginia history and submit ideas for new historical markers to the Department of Historical Resources.
“Through the Governor’s historical marker contests and various other initiatives, the Department of Historic Resources is determined to highlight untold stories, and I am grateful to all the students and educators who have helped make this vision a reality,” said Secretary of Natural and Historic Resources Matthew J. Strickler. “These students have made a meaningful contribution to our historic justice efforts and worked hard to ensure our markers are inclusive, diverse, and tell the full Virginia story.”
The student winners and descriptions of the five new markers selected for installation are as follows:
• “Filipinos in the U.S. Navy” (Virginia Beach), nominated by students from Cherry Run Elementary School in Burke, Virginia, and by the adult English as a Second Language (ESL) program in Chesterfield County, Virginia.
Filipino members of the U.S. Navy have served in Hampton Roads since at least the Civil War. A full Filipino-American community began emerging after the Philippines achieved independence in 1946 and the Navy began recruiting Filipinos for all positions. Today, spurred by the Navy and a large nursing community, Hampton Roads is the second-largest Filipino community on the East Coast.
• “Kim Kyusik” (Salem), nominated by students from Cumberland Middle School in Cumberland, Virginia.
In 1903, Kyusik graduated from Roanoke College, which today funds a fellowship in his memory. He held several roles in the Provisional Government of the Republic of Korea including foreign minister and vice president and was a representative at the 1919 Paris Peace Conference. He was kidnapped by North Korean factions after World War II and died in captivity.
• “Arthur Azo Matsu” (Williamsburg), nominated by students from Cumberland Middle School in Cumberland, Virginia.
Matsu graduated from William & Mary in 1927, where he was the first Asian American student. The son of a Scottish mother and a Japanese father, he became a leader on campus even as Virginia introduced a series of laws in the 1920s to prevent “race-mixing.” He became the first Japanese-American football player in the National Football League as a quarterback, after guiding William & Mary’s high-octane offense from 1923 to 1926 and leading the program to its first postseason win.
• “W. W. Yen” also known as Yan Huiqing (Charlottesville) nominated by students from Hunters Woods Elementary in Reston, Virginia.
Yen graduated from the University of Virginia in 1900, where he was the first international student to earn a bachelor’s degree and the first Chinese student to earn a degree. One of China’s key early 20th century leaders, he served as premier five times and held a series of important cabinet and diplomatic posts. The University of Virginia now has a dorm and scholarship fund named after him.
• “Vietnamese Immigrants in Northern Virginia” (Falls Church) nominated by students at Mary Ellen Henderson Middle School in Falls Church, Virginia.
The Vietnamese community began solidifying in Arlington’s Clarendon neighborhood during the 1970s, becoming known as Little Saigon by the end of the decade. The fall of the South Vietnamese government spurred a surge in immigration, with the D.C. area becoming the third-largest Vietnamese community in the country. Climbing rents pushed much of the Vietnamese commerce west to the Eden Center in the 1980s, which over the ensuing years has expanded and become at one point the largest Vietnamese shopping district in the country.
“The Historical Marker Contest helped me learn more about Virginians who made a big impact, like Arthur Matso, the first Japanese-American to play in the NFL,” said Andrew Crenshaw, a rising 6th grader at Cumberland Middle School. “As I researched Arthur Matso, I learned how much he did for the sport of football and for Virginia. He played quarterback at William & Mary and coached football at several Virginia high schools, inspiring students like me to work hard and do their best.”
Virginia’s historical highway marker program began in 1927 with the installation of the first markers along U.S. Route 1 and is considered the oldest such program in the nation. Co-managed by the Department of Historic Resources and the Virginia Department of Transportation, the program is an effort to recognize and chronicle events, accomplishments, sacrifices, and personalities of historic importance to Virginia’s story. The signs are known for their black lettering against a silver background and their distinctive shape.
“The AAPI Historical Marker Contest gives students, teachers, and families another way to think critically and intentionally about Virginia history,” said Chief Diversity Officer Dr. Janice Underwood. “The incredible students who participated in this contest are helping advance the ONE Virginia mission of telling a more complete version of our shared identity as Virginians, which includes contributions by our diaspora of AAPI residents.”
Virginia has erected more than 2,600 state historical markers. The five new markers will be formally submitted to the Board of Historic Resources in September and are expected to receive approval in the coming months. Once installed, they will be among the first to focus on Asian American and Pacific Islander history in Virginia.
“The AAPI Historical Marker Contest provides students an opportunity to guide their own learning by researching local heroes and discovering untold stories,” said Secretary of Education Atif Qarni. “These students have suggested new markers that will make a tangible impact on the way we remember our shared history forever, and I hope the experience will empower them to make a positive impact for years to come.”
A recording of the 2021 AAPI Heritage Month Historical Marker Contest virtual celebration is available here.
Attorney General Herring urges Congress to pass legislation to ensure elections are conducted freely, fairly, and with integrity
Attorney General Mark R. Herring has joined 22 attorneys general in sending a letter to Congress urging immediate action to safeguard democracy. In the letter, Attorney General Herring and his colleagues ask congress to pass legislation protecting against both voter suppression and election subversion. Attorney General Herring and his colleagues also share their concerns about what may come in future elections, if action is not taken urgently.
“This past year, we saw baseless efforts to overturn the 2020 election and anti-democratic attempts to suppress voters across the country,” said Attorney General Herring. “My colleagues and I worked hard to ensure that our voters’ rights were protected, and the election was conducted fairly and freely in our respective states. It’s time for Congress to act at the federal level to stop disenfranchisement and protect our elections in order to prevent similar situations in the future. This country was founded on democratic principles, and we must ensure that those remain intact, no matter who is in office.”
In the letter, Attorney General Herring and his colleagues describe how their offices worked to ensure that the 2020 general election was conducted freely, fairly, and with integrity. They add that several factors contributed to the failure of former President Trump and his allies to overturn a democratic outcome, saying, “The legal arguments made by those seeking to overturn election results were generally so extraordinarily weak that they did not even have the veneer of legitimacy. Certain election officials – both Republican and Democratic – refused to buckle under pressure at critical points, placing election integrity and our democracy, ahead of partisanship. And the attack on the outcome of the 2020 presidential election, while dangerous, was inept.”
Without new federal legislation strengthening protections for voting rights and preventing election subversion, Attorney General Herring and his colleagues are concerned that the nation cannot confidently rely on the incompetence of subverters to protect the will of the voters in future elections.
Several states have passed laws that create new barriers to voting or make it easier to overturn election results. In a statement issued on June 1 of this year, more than 100 democracy scholars explain, “[W]e have watched with deep concern as Republican-led state legislatures across the country have in recent months proposed or implemented what we consider radical changes to core electoral procedures in response to unproven and intentionally destructive allegations of a stolen election.” They observe that “[s]tatutory changes in large key electoral battleground states are dangerously politicizing the process of electoral administration” and “seeking to restrict access to the ballot.” And they warn, “[T]hese laws politicizing the administration and certification of elections could enable some state legislators or partisan election officials to do what they failed to do in 2020: reverse the outcome of a free and fair election.”
In their letter, Attorney General Herring and his colleagues say, “The truths upon which this nation was founded are self-evident. They are not self-executing, however. The profound challenges confronting our democracy demand that Congress act to prevent voter suppression and election subversion. Irrespective of one’s views on the value of the filibuster in general, it must not be allowed to stop Congress from addressing these issues so fundamental to our Constitution and our democracy.”
Attorney General Herring made it a top priority last year to protect voting rights and protect Virginia voters from illegal harassment or intimidation at the polls. Because of all the work that Attorney General Herring and his team did in preparation for Election Day, including making it clear that absolutely no voter intimidation would be tolerated in Virginia and preparing and planning for any and all outcomes or potential legal challenges, the Commonwealth saw a remarkably smooth and uneventful Election day. In addition to the OAG attorneys who normally represent the Board of Elections and the Department of Elections, Attorney General Herring assembled a multidisciplinary team of attorneys from his Civil Litigation and Public Safety Divisions, Solicitor General’s Office, and other divisions across the OAG, who were on standby, ready to jump into action at a moment’s notice should the need have arisen. The OAG also had lawyers in every corner of the Commonwealth who were prepared to go into court to handle any potential legal challenges.
Virginia also saw historic turnout during last year’s election, especially in early and absentee voting. This increase in voter participation was really possible in part because of Attorney General Herring’s work to make voting as easy and safe as possible during this unprecedented election cycle by crafting agreements to waive the witness signature on absentee ballots, making it easier for disabled Virginians to vote safely at home, extending the voter registration deadline, and blocking the drastic operational changes at the USPS.
Last year’s election cycle brought numerous challenges that prompted Attorney General Herring and his team to develop solutions and put out guidance to make sure every Virginian had a safe, comfortable, easy voting experience, whether they chose to vote early absentee, early in person, or on Election Day.
Attorney General Herring and his team negotiated options to promote safe, secure voting for Virginians who could not or did not want to risk their health to vote in person, including:
• An agreement that waived the witness requirement for absentee ballots for Virginians who feared for their safety voting in person
• An agreement that made it easier for Virginians with disabilities to participate in the election safely at home
Attorney General Herring also successfully blocked the Trump Administration’s drastic operational changes to the U.S. Postal Service, when a federal judge granted his motion for a preliminary injunction, explicitly saying in his order that, “at the heart of DeJoy’s and the Postal Service’s actions is voter disenfranchisement.”
Additionally, Attorney General Herring put a lot of emphasis on ensuring that Virginians felt comfortable and protected at polling places across the Commonwealth by:
• Issuing an advisory opinion outlining the protections in both state and federal law against voter intimidation and harassment in response to some reports of potential voter intimidation at a polling place in Fairfax, the day after early voting began in Virginia
• Reiterating the voter intimidation protections and outlining the actual duties of poll watchers in Virginia, following President Trump’s alarming rhetoric at the first presidential debate where he urged his supports to “go into the polls and watch very carefully”
• Writing to key law enforcement and elections stakeholder organizations asking for their commitment to ensuring a safe, fair, free, and accurate election, and outlining protections in both state and federal law to prevent voter intimidation and harassment
• Producing a short training video that walks law enforcement and elections officials through his voter intimidation opinion and the various tools that they can use to address potentially unlawful conduct
Joining Attorney General Herring in sending this letter are the attorneys general from California, Colorado, Connecticut, District of Columbia, Delaware, Iowa, Maine, Maryland, Massachusetts, Michigan, Minnesota, Nevada, New Mexico, New York, North Carolina, Oregon, Pennsylvania, Rhodes Island, Vermont, Washington, and Wisconsin.
