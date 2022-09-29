State News
Virginia State Police welcomes new executive leadership
Virginia State Police Superintendent, Colonel Gary T. Settle, is proud to announce the appointments of three new executive staff leaders, in the wake of the retirement of the Department’s first female deputy superintendent. Effective Aug. 19, 2022, Colonel Settle appointed Lieutenant Colonel Kirk S. Marlowe Deputy Superintendent. Effective Aug. 30, 2022, Major Tricia W. Powers, Bureau of Administrative and Support Services (BASS) Deputy Director, was promoted to Lieutenant Colonel and appointed to BASS Director. Effective Sept. 25, 2022, Captain Robert C. Holland was promoted to Major and appointed to the position of BASS Deputy Director.
Effective Oct. 1, 2022, Lieutenant Colonel Tracy S. Russillo concludes 33 years of service with the Virginia State Police. Russillo achieved many “firsts” in her advancement through the Department ranks. She was not only the first female Deputy Superintendent, but also the first female to serve as a Bureau Director and a Bureau Deputy Director. As Deputy Superintendent, Russillo oversaw all three VSP Bureaus – BASS, Bureau of Field Operations (BFO) and Bureau of Criminal Investigation (BCI) – as well as the Office of Internal Affairs and Executive Protective Unit.
Russillo was appointed to the position of Deputy Superintendent Aug. 5, 2016. A native of Fredericksburg, she joined the Department May 16, 1989. Her first patrol assignments as a trooper were in Spotsylvania and Culpeper counties, which are within the Culpeper Division. As she progressed through the VSP ranks, Russillo served as an Academy sergeant in Richmond, area commander of the Culpeper Division’s Area 13 Office in Winchester and field lieutenant in the Culpeper Division. In 2008, she achieved the rank of captain serving as the Fairfax Division commander in the Northern Virginia region. Russillo was promoted to major in 2011 following her appointment as BASS Deputy Director, where she remained until her 2016 appointment to Deputy Superintendent.
Promoted to the position of Deputy Superintendent is Lieutenant Colonel Kirk S. Marlowe. Marlowe has served as BASS Director since Sept. 10, 2016. As the Director of BASS, Marlowe oversaw the Department’s Communications, Criminal Justice Information Services, Human Resources, Information Technology, Property and Finance, and Training divisions. BASS also includes the Office of Legal Affairs.
Prior to serving as the BASS Director, Marlowe served as the BASS Deputy Director upon his appointment to that position in Dec. 25, 2015, from division commander of the High Tech Crimes Division (HTCD) within BCI. He began his career with state police Aug. 1, 1988, and spent seven years in the Richmond Division as a trooper and special agent before he was promoted to Academy sergeant in 1996. Over the years with state police, he has supervised the Violent Crimes Unit and Staff Inspection Section as a first sergeant. In 2004, Marlowe was promoted to lieutenant of the Richmond BCI Field Office and later transferred to the Counter-Terrorism and Criminal Interdiction (CCI) Unit. He achieved the rank of captain in 2009 and oversaw the Support Services Division before being assigned to establish and supervise the new HTCD. Marlowe is a graduate of the University of Richmond with a bachelor’s degree in human resource management. He also graduated from the Naval Postgraduate School Center for Homeland Defense and Security with a master’s degree in security studies and was a valedictorian of the Administrative Officer’s Graduate Course at the Southern Police Institute at the University of Louisville.
Prior to her appointment to BASS Director, Lieutenant Colonel Tricia W. Powers served as BASS Deputy Director since her appointment to that position Aug. 10, 2019. Powers graduated from the VSP Academy in 1994 with the 90th Basic Session. Her first patrol assignment as a new trooper was in the Culpeper Division’s Area 13 Office in Winchester. In 1997, she was promoted to special agent and advanced to the rank of first sergeant working in general investigations and drug enforcement in the Culpeper and Chesapeake BCI Field Offices. She returned to uniform as a first sergeant in 2010 as the commander of the Chesapeake Division’s Area 32 office in Norfolk/Virginia Beach. In 2012, Powers was promoted to lieutenant in the Richmond Division and transferred to the CJIS Division a year later. In 2016, she achieved the rank of captain and served as the CJIS Division Commander until her appointment to major in BASS. A native of Luray, Va., Powers is a 2012 graduate of the FBI National Academy in Quantico, Va. She earned a bachelor’s degree in education from Bridgewater College and a master of criminal justice degree from Troy State University.
Promoted to the rank of major and to the position of BASS Deputy Director is Captain Robert C. Holland. Holland has served as the Training Officer at the VSP Academy since 2017. He graduated from the Academy in 2000 as a member of the 100th Basic Session. Holland’s first patrol assignment was in the Richmond Division’s Area 8 Office in Henrico County. He was promoted to sergeant in 2006 as a supervisor in the CJIS Division’s Sex Offender Investigative Unit. In 2010, he advanced to first sergeant within the CJIS Division and then transferred to BCI’s High Tech Crimes Division. In 2015, he was promoted to the rank of lieutenant and served the next seven years at the VSP Academy in that position and then as captain. Holland, a native of Powhatan County, is a graduate of Longwood College with a bachelor’s degree in sociology, with a concentration in criminal justice.
Shattered dreams and bills in the millions: losing a baby in America
The day after his 8-month-old baby died, Kingsley Raspe opened the mail and found he had been sent to collections for her care.
That notice involved a paltry sum, $26.50 — absurd, really, given he’d previously been told he owed $2.5 million for treatment of his newborn’s congenital heart defect and other disorders.
Raspe and his wife, Maddie, had endured watching doctors crack open the chest of their pigtailed daughter, Sterling, whom they called “sweet Sterly gurl.” The health team performed so many other procedures. But it couldn’t keep her — or her parents’ dreams for her — alive.
The bills lived on for them, as they do for many other families of premature and very sick infants who don’t survive.
“What a lasting tribute to the entire experience,” Kingsley said angrily. “The process was just so heartless.”
More than 300,000 U.S. families have infants who require advanced medical attention in newborn intensive care units every year. Some babies stay for months, quickly generating astronomical fees for highly specialized surgeries and round-the-clock care. The services are delivered, and in U.S. health care, billing follows. But for the smaller fraction of families whose children die, the burden can be too much to bear.
A patchwork of convoluted Medicaid-qualification rules seek to defray these kinds of bills for very sick children. But policies differ in each state, and many parents — especially those, like the Raspes, who have commercial insurance — don’t know to apply or think they won’t qualify.
Also, because many crises that befall premature or very sick babies are in-the-moment emergencies, there may not be time for the preapprovals that insurers often require for expensive interventions. That leaves parents in crisis — or in mourning — tasked with fighting with insurers to have treatment covered.
Three families detailed for KHN how medical bills compounded their suffering during a time when they were just trying to process their loss.
Bennett Markow
As the hospital in Reno, Nevada was converting a parking garage into a COVID-19 unit in November 2020, Bennett Markow came into the world four months early. He weighed less than a pound. His care team loved to sing “Bennie and the Jets” to him as a nod to the jet ventilator keeping his tiny lungs working.
On Jan. 20, 2021, when Bennett was 2 months old, his parents were told he needed to go to UC Davis Children’s Hospital in Sacramento, California, for specialized care that could keep him from going blind. The transfer team would be there in an hour. And the Nevada care team said that because it was an emergency, the family needn’t worry about their insurance or the method of transportation.
Bennett’s eye problem ended up being less severe than the doctors had feared. And Crissa Markow and her husband, A.J., were billed for the plane ride from REACH Air Medical Services, which turned out to be out of network. Jason Sorrick, vice president of government relations for REACH’s parent company, Global Medical Response, said the ride happened during a “lapse” in Bennett’s Medicaid coverage.
The Markows said there was no lapse. They hadn’t applied yet because they thought they wouldn’t qualify — the family is middle-class, and Bennett was on Crissa’s insurance. They did not know they should until a social worker at UC Davis gave them more information — after the flight.
Crissa Markow said her heart dropped to her toes when she realized she was being billed over $71,000, more than she makes in a year as a social worker. (The No Surprises Act, which aims to eliminate surprise billing, could have prevented some of the family’s headaches — but Bennett was born before it went into effect this year.)
Although Crissa was used to working toward solutions, the billing quagmires she found herself in while juggling Bennett’s care, her job, her other son, and the travel logistics to stay with Bennett about 2½ hours away from her home were overwhelming. Crissa estimates she spent six to eight hours a week dealing with medical bills to keep them from being sent to collections — which still happened.
Bennett died last July after doctors said his lungs could not fight anymore. The Markows spent their bereavement leave battling with insurers and other billing agencies.
Finally, Crissa called REACH, the air transport company, and said: “Look, my son died. I just want to be able to grieve, I want to focus on that. Dealing with this bill is traumatic. It’s a reminder every day I shouldn’t have to be fighting this.”
By October, the Markows had settled the bill with REACH on the condition that they not disclose the terms. Sorrick said that the company reaches agreements based on the financial and personal situations of each patient and their family and that the company’s patient advocates had talked to Crissa Markow 17 times.
“If every settlement amount was disclosed publicly, then those rates become the expectation of all patients and insurance providers,” Sorrick said. “Ultimately, that would lead to all patients wanting to pay below cost, making our services unsustainable.”
Crissa Markow’s employer-provided insurance paid $6.5 million for Bennett’s care, not including what was covered by Medicaid. The Markows paid roughly $6,500 out-of-pocket to hospitals and doctors on top of their REACH settlement. But it was not those amounts — which the couple would have happily paid to save their son — but the endless harassment and the hours spent on the phone that haunt them.
“I just wanted to be with Bennett; that’s all I wanted to do,” Crissa Markow said. “And I just spent hours on these phone calls.”
Jack Shickel
Jack Shickel was born with stunning silver hair and hypoplastic left heart syndrome. Even though he was surrounded by wires and tubes, the nurses at UVA Children’s Hospital would whisper to Jessica and her husband, Isaac, that they had a truly “cute” baby.
But his congenital disorder meant the left side of his heart never fully developed. Each year in the U.S., over a thousand babies are born with the syndrome.
After two surgeries, Jack’s heart could not pump enough blood on its own. He made it 35 days.
Weeks after his death, when the Shickels were trying to muddle through life without him in Harrisonburg, Virginia, they called the hospital billing department about two confusing bills. They were then told the full cost of his care was $3.4 million.
“I laughed and then cried,” Jessica said. “He was worth every penny to us, but that’s basically $100,000 a day.”
Bills from out-of-network labs and other prior approval notifications continued to overwhelm their mailbox. Eventually, they figured out how to get Medicaid. The Shickels ended up paying only $470.26.
Jessica got the final bills in March, seven months after Jack’s death.
She noted that all of this was happening as the University of Virginia Health System said it was rolling back its aggressive billing practices after a KHN investigation found the prestigious university hospital was putting liens on people’s homes to recoup medical debt.
UVA Health spokesperson Eric Swensen expressed condolences to the Shickel family and added that the health system works to help patients navigate the “complex process” of evaluating financial assistance, including Medicaid coverage.
After KHN reached out for comment, the Shickels got a call from UVA saying that the hospital was refunding their payment.
The hospital care team had given the family a pamphlet about what to do when grieving, but a more useful one, Jessica said, would have been titled “How Do You Deal With Medical Bills After Your Child Has Died?”
Sterling Raspe
Kingsley Raspe likes to say Sterling was “one special little lady” — not only did she have the same congenital heart defect as Jack Shickel, but she was also diagnosed with Kabuki syndrome, a rare disorder that can severely affect development. Sterling also had hearing loss, spinal cord issues, and a compromised immune system.
An explanation of benefits from the Raspes’ commercial insurance indicated the couple would need to pay $2.5 million for Sterling’s care — an amount so large the numbers didn’t all fit in the column. Even Kingsley’s suspicion that the $2.5 million charge was likely erroneous — in large part or in whole — didn’t erase the sheer panic he felt when he saw the number.
A computer programmer making $90,000 a year, Kingsley had decent insurance. He frantically Googled “medical bankruptcy.”
Sterling had been denied Medicaid, which is available to children with complex medical problems in some states. Kingsley had filed an application for the government insurance, which had to be submitted by mail from the family home in Gary, Indiana. In doing so, he broke the strict protocols on COVID exposure set early in the pandemic at the Ronald McDonald charity house near the Illinois hospital where Sterling was being treated and jeopardized his ability to stay there.
In rejecting the application, Indiana cited an income threshold and other technical reasons.
Everyone kept telling Kingsley and Maddie to get divorced so Sterling would qualify for Medicaid. But that wasn’t an option for Kingsley, a British citizen who is in the U.S. on a green card after meeting Maddie on Tinder.
Ultimately, Kingsley’s insurer revised the faulty notice that he owed $2.5 million. The family was told the mistake had occurred because Sterling’s initial hospital stay and surgeries had not been preapproved, although Kingsley said the heart defect was discovered halfway through the pregnancy, making surgery inevitable.
Throughout Sterling’s life, Kingsley did his programming job at his daughter’s bedside, in her hospital room. As a web developer, he created visualizations that break down Sterling’s expensive care — it helped him make sense of it all. But he cries when he remembers those days.
He hates that Sterling’s life can be reduced to a 2-inch stack of printed-out medical bills and the phone calls he still must endure from errant billers.
Despite receiving a plethora of other bills in the tens of thousands, he and his wife eventually paid their $4,000 deductible, along with a smattering of smaller charges and fees for equipment rentals that weren’t covered. In April, Maddie gave birth to a son, Wren, and Kingsley said he knows Sterling served as her brother’s guardian angel.
“My daughter passed away. I’m not unscathed, but I’m not in financial ruin. The same can’t be said for every family,” he said. “How lucky am I? I went through the worst thing imaginable, and I consider myself lucky — what kind of weird, messed-up logic is that?”
Navigating the NICU
Contact your insurance company to talk through your NICU stay costs, including what is covered and what is not. If your baby’s not already on your plan, make sure to add them.
Speak to a social worker immediately about applying for Medicaid or the Supplemental Security Income program, known as SSI. If your child qualifies, it can dramatically reduce your personal cost for a child with extensive medical bills.
The March of Dimes offers a “My NICU Baby” app designed to help you wade through the overwhelming experience. The nonprofit says the app can help you learn about caring for your baby in the NICU and at home, as well as monitor your baby’s progress, manage your own health, and keep track of your to-do list and questions.
If particular insurers or bills are confusing, reach out to your state insurance office. All states offer consumer support, and some states have dedicated advocates who can help you.
Kingsley Raspe also compiled advice for other families navigating neonatal intensive care unit stays for their babies.
Bill of the Month is a crowdsourced investigation by KHN and NPR that dissects and explains medical bills. Do you have an interesting medical bill you want to share with us? Tell us about it!
KHN (Kaiser Health News) is a national newsroom that produces in-depth journalism about health issues. Together with Policy Analysis and Polling, KHN is one of the three major operating programs at KFF (Kaiser Family Foundation). KFF is an endowed nonprofit organization providing information on health issues to the nation.
by Lauren Weber, Virginia Mercury
Governor Glenn Youngkin declares State of Emergency in advance of Hurricane Ian
Governor Glenn Youngkin declared a State of Emergency in advance of Hurricane Ian, which is expected to impact portions of Virginia starting on Friday, September 30, 2022.
“Hurricane Ian is a large, powerful storm, and current predictions indicate that it may impact parts of Virginia later this week into early next week,” said Governor Glenn Youngkin. “We want to ensure that our communities have the resources to respond to and recover from any potential effects from the storm. While we recognize that the storm track is still uncertain, I nevertheless encourage all Virginians and visitors to make a plan, have supplies on hand, and follow official sources for the latest forecast information and guidance. Suzanne and I will pray for those in Florida in the storm’s path.”
This State of Emergency allows the Commonwealth to mobilize resources and equipment for response and recovery efforts. Virginians should be prepared for the potential of severe rainfall, flooding, wind damage, tornadoes, and other storm-related impacts.
The Virginia Emergency Support Team (VEST) actively monitors the situation and coordinates resources and information to prepare for this storm. The Virginia Emergency Operations Center (VEOC) will coordinate preparedness, response, and recovery efforts with local, state, and federal officials.
The full text of Executive Order 22 is available here.
Recommendations for Virginians
Make a plan. Plan in advance a route to a safe place, how you will stay in contact with family and friends, and what you will do in different situations. Additional planning resources are available at https://www.vaemergency.gov/prepare/make-a-plan/.
Prepare an emergency kit. For a list of recommended emergency supplies to sustain your household before, during, and after the storm, visit VAemergency.gov/emergency-kit.
Stay informed. Virginians should follow the Virginia Department of Emergency Management on Twitter and Facebook for preparedness updates and their local National Weather Service office for the latest weather forecast, advisories, watches, or warnings. Download the FEMA app on your smartphone to receive mobile alerts from the National Weather Service. Power outages are always a concern during weather events—make sure you have a battery-operated radio available to still receive life-saving alerts.
For more information about preparing your business, family, and property against hurricane threats, visit VAemergency.gov/hurricanes and ready.gov/hurricanes.
Governor Glenn Youngkin to recognize October as Virginia Wine Month
Governor Glenn Youngkin invites Virginia wine lovers across the Commonwealth and the U.S. to celebrate Virginia Wine Month. October signals the peak of harvest for over 300 wineries, and vineyards as the next vintage of Virginia wine is underway.
“Our local Virginia wine industry continues to flourish and is an integral part of the Commonwealth’s rich agricultural and tourism sectors,” said Governor Glenn Youngkin. “Virginia Wine Month is a chance for Virginians and visitors to celebrate and show support for the hard-working farmers and winemakers responsible for bringing world-class wines into your glass.”
Virginia Wine Month is the nation’s oldest consecutive wine month and attracts millions of tourists to the region. Consistently ranked within the top ten wine regions in the U.S, Virginia Wine generates an estimated $1.73 billion in economic impact and over 10,400 jobs for the Commonwealth, according to a recent study.
This Virginia Wine Month features a limited edition wine release of Cornus Virginicus, a special collaboration between the First Lady of Virginia, Suzanne S. Youngkin, and Barboursville Vineyards. The wine was crafted to celebrate Virginia agriculture and will include a donation to Virginia 4-H and Virginia Future Farmers of America. To learn more, visit virginiawine.org/pages/cv.
From month-long events to local bundles featuring Virginia wines and artisanal foods, Virginia Wine Month celebrates the partnerships and local support critical to the success of Virginia Wine. Specifically, Harvest Party (October 15) is a day where people in the city, the country, and on the shore gather to toast the region’s richness and celebrate the bounty of Virginia-grown food and wine. Visit virginiawine.org/pages/hp-2022 for a list of events and offerings.
Featured restaurant and retail partners are bringing local favorites to Virginia wine lovers at a location near you. Stock up and plan your own Harvest Party at home with recipes, wine, and food pairings, and more here.
For interviews and more information about Virginia Wine Month, please contact Annette Boyd at 804-402-1896 or annette.boyd@virginiawine.org.
Virginia governor rallies with Kemp to aid bid for suburban Atlanta votes
Virginia Gov. Glenn Youngkin joined Georgia Gov. Brian Kemp in the Atlanta suburbs Tuesday in hopes of firing up conservative voters in an area that has been moving toward Democrats in recent elections.
Kemp took the stage in Alpharetta’s City Center with Youngkin, whose narrow win last year and success in suburban areas made him a rising star in GOP politics. Youngkin has been campaigning for Republican candidates in other battleground states, like Michigan and Nevada, stirring speculation about his own political aspirations.
“Every state in America deserves a Republican governor,” Youngkin told reporters when asked whether the 2024 election speculation has become a distraction for him.
Youngkin advised down-ballot Georgia Republican candidates to follow Kemp’s lead and focus on inflation, education policies, and crime. Both governors promoted their states’ decision to issue a one-time special refund to taxpayers this year.
Kemp and his opponent, Democrat Stacey Abrams, have both said they would support issuing another refund next year, though they have differing visions for what to do with the rest of the state’s budget surplus.
“Elections are about the future, and we’ve got to be standing for something,” Kemp said to the crowd Tuesday. “We’ve got to give people a reason to vote for us, and we’re gonna do that. Because when we get back in January after we win this election, we’re gonna send another billion dollars back to the taxpayer because we have excess revenue to do that.”
Kemp has been leading Abrams slightly in the polls, but the last day of voting is still six weeks away. When asked Tuesday if the Democrats’ ground game was still a concern of his, Kemp quickly responded “damn right it is.”
“I will tell all those people out there, don’t believe any of these polls. You cannot underestimate their ground game,” he said. “We cannot get overconfident. We have to work like we’ve never worked before, and we have to have a ground game quite honestly that can compete with theirs. And I believe this year we’re going to do that. We’re never going out to outspend them, but I do believe we’re going to outwork them.”
Kemp pushed for and signed into law several controversial education bills earlier this year, including one measure setting the stage for the Georgia High School Association to require transgender athletes to play on the team aligned with the gender identified on their birth certificate. And he was cheered Tuesday after saying, “we’re going to make sure that we have fairness in girls’ sports,” when rattling off a list of education-related policies.
On the same day Youngkin stumped for Kemp in Georgia, students from more than 90 Virginia schools participated in a planned walkout to protest Youngkin’s proposed rollback of transgender-inclusive K-12 policies.
“Glenn Youngkin is just the latest out-of-touch wannabe 2024 contender headed to Georgia who — just like Brian Kemp — cares more about protecting his political career than fighting for hardworking families,” said Alex Floyd, spokesman for the Abrams campaign.
Keeping Trump at arm’s length
Youngkin’s narrow win last fall over Democrat Terry McAuliffe, a former Virginia governor, was seen as an encouraging sign for Republicans just one year after President Joe Biden won the swing state.
Kemp was among those watching the Virginia governor’s race closely from afar. Abrams was more directly involved: She traveled to Virginia to campaign for McAuliffe.
Youngkin’s win was also notable at the time because he received Trump’s endorsement but still managed to maintain distance from the polarizing figure.
Like Youngkin, Kemp is trying to appeal to the state’s pro-Trump base while targeting more moderate suburban Republicans who may have been turned off by the former president. But unlike his Virginian counterpart, Kemp has been a favorite target of Trump’s ire ever since he refused to help overturn the 2020 presidential election results.
“Kemp essentially is hoping to replicate what Youngkin was able to achieve in Virginia, and that is hold on to the bulk of the Trump vote but then also bring into the fold those anti-Trump Republicans who voted for Joe Biden or voted for Raphael Warnock,” said University of Georgia political science professor Charles Bullock.
“The other part is that Youngkin, like Kemp, never trashed Trump, but on the other hand, he always kept Trump well at arm’s length. Now, Brian doesn’t have to worry about keeping Trump at arm’s length. Trump is at least that far away and maybe further. But Kemp would like to be able to run again without Trump having an influence.”
With limited effect, Trump backed a slate of GOP candidates in the state’s primaries. Kemp easily defeated Trump’s pick for governor, former U.S. Sen. David Perdue, but two of the former president’s other favored candidates, Herschel Walker and Burt Jones, will appear on the ballot this November.
Trump is said to be considering a Georgia rally next month, the Atlanta Journal-Constitution has reported. That’s not good news for Kemp, Bullock said. Even if Trump doesn’t directly attack Kemp, any continued talk about a stolen election in Georgia could stir up the anti-Trump vote and hurt Republicans on the ballot, he said.
This story first appeared in the Georgia Recorder, a sister publication of the Virginia Mercury within the States Newsroom network.
by Jill Nolin, Virginia Mercury
Virginia has issued 5,600 nonbinary driver’s licenses and IDs since 2020
Virginia’s Department of Motor Vehicles has issued approximately 5,600 driver’s licenses and other forms of ID with a nonbinary gender designation since a 2020 law that allowed people to choose that option rather than male or female.
The number includes “driver’s licenses, identification cards, driver privilege cards, and identification privilege cards,” said Jessica Cowardin, a spokesperson for the DMV.
The bill’s sponsor, state Sen. Scott Surovell, D-Fairfax, said he was surprised to hear so many people had taken advantage of the option since the law went into effect July 1, 2020, but said the number indicated “how important it is to so many people.”
“There’s thousands of Virginians that have a very strong and sincere belief that they ought to be able to express their gender identity that way in government records,” he said. “There’s probably other government records we ought to be thinking about as well.”
Virginia isn’t alone in offering a nonbinary designation on driver’s licenses. According to the nonprofit Movement Advancement Project, which tracks LGBTQ+ legislation nationwide, 22 states and Washington, D.C. now allow residents to list themselves as “X,” or nonbinary, on the identification. The U.S. Department of State also began allowing people to use X as a gender marker on U.S. passports in April.
Surovell said it was “important that the government meet people where they are and recognize who they are.”
“For decades, the government put lots of people in boxes in lots of ways,” he said. “And going forward, I don’t think a lot of young people see themselves that way.”
by Sarah Vogelsong, Virginia Mercury
More than 90 school walkouts against transgender policies and more Va. headlines
• It remains unclear how the Virginia High School League, which currently allows transgender students to play on sports teams that match their gender identity under certain conditions, will react to Gov. Glenn Youngkin’s proposal to overturn that rule.—Richmond Times-Dispatch
• Students at more than 90 Virginia schools walked out in protest of Youngkin’s proposed policies on transgender teens.—Washington Post, Associated Press
• Body camera footage shows a Wytheville police officer muttering “this is teenage stuff” after interviewing two Republican lawmakers about an alleged shove that happened at a GOP fundraiser. The footage also reveals Del. Wren Williams was initially uncooperative when police asked him about Del. Marie March’s claim he had pushed her.—Cardinal News
• Youngkin is hosting a two-day “red vest retreat” with big GOP donors at a luxury resort near Charlottesville. The event will feature a speech by former House speaker Newt Gingrich, who called the governor “a national star with a great future.”—Washington Post
• Newly revealed video shows the two suspects who vandalized a Richmond mural dedicated to Black tennis legend Arthur Ashe with white supremacist graffiti.—Richmond Times-Dispatch
• A new project from VPM explores how Richmond is trying to handle a wave of gun violence that’s been particularly harmful to young people.—VPM
• Hurricane Ian could bring heavy rain to parts of Virginia this weekend.—13News Now
• Prosecutors decided not to charge Joshua Yabut, the former National Guard soldier who famously commandeered an armored vehicle in 2018 and drove it to Richmond, after he was accused of interfering with first responders in an unrelated incident earlier this year.—WTVR
by Staff Report, Virginia Mercury
