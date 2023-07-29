State News
Virginia suit over skill games set for trial two and a half years after it was filed
The long-running lawsuit over Virginia’s ban on slots-like gaming machines will be decided in a three-day trial the week before Christmas, according to a new court schedule laid out Friday.
Lawyers for the two sides held a conference call Friday with the retired judge overseeing the case, but officials at the Greensville County Circuit Court said the telephone meeting was not open to the public. After the status conference, online court records for the case were updated to reflect the schedule the parties apparently agreed to Friday morning.
So-called skill machines, which proponents say don’t count as a type of gambling because they have a small element of skill that makes them different from traditional slot machines, have been a perennial sticking point for Virginia policymakers as the state has legalized more types of gambling. The General Assembly voted to ban the machines in 2021, but the industry has mounted a largely successful legal challenge that led retired Judge Louis Lerner to block the state from enforcing the ban through an injunction issued in December 2021.
That injunction was temporary, but the slow progression of the case has given the skill-game industry substantially more time to profit from machines that are now completely unregulated and don’t produce any state or local gaming taxes. Skill-game companies have made substantial political donations in Virginia to both Republicans and Democrats.
Supporters of skill games say they give small business owners a chance to benefit from the state’s looser approach to gambling instead of allowing big casinos to dominate the industry. The legal challenge — brought by Southside Virginia truck stop owner Hermie Sadler with assistance from Sen. Bill Stanley, R-Franklin, and attorneys working with skill-game company Queen of Virginia —argues the ban violates free speech by singling out a particular type of video game based on the machines’ mostly aesthetic resemblance to slots.
Lawyers from the office of Attorney General Jason Miyares argue the ban falls well within the state’s power to regulate gambling because, unlike other video games, skill machines offer cash payouts to winners. Critics of skill machines have also cast doubt on the industry’s claims that exceptionally skilled players can always win money because the machines’ profitability relies on players putting more cash into the machines than they get out.
The trial is scheduled for Dec. 18, Dec. 19 and Dec. 20.
The lawsuit was filed on June 21, 2021.
by Graham Moomaw, Virginia Mercury
State News
Virginia Launches Innovative Lab School Focused on Computer Science
Revolutionizing Education: VCU and CodeRVA Collaboration Set to Empower Next Generation of Computer Science Enthusiasts
Virginia’s strides in modern education took a giant leap as the Virginia Board of Education announced its unanimous approval for the state’s first lab school. Backed by a $100 million initiative, this endorsement solidifies Governor Youngkin’s commitment to pioneering advanced educational facilities in the state.
Collaborating for this significant milestone, the Virginia Commonwealth University (VCU) and CodeRVA Regional High School have established the VCU x CodeRVA Lab School. This educational institute, while catering to a broad spectrum of students, will emphasize computer science and offer a platform for training teachers. Furthermore, the lab school aims to bridge academic pursuits with real-world applications, propelling Virginia’s educational landscape into the future.
Governor Glenn Youngkin envisions these lab schools as pivotal in reshaping Virginia’s educational ecosystem. “This initiative breaks the mold of conventional teaching methods and embraces creative, diverse avenues for learning,” Youngkin stated. Echoing this sentiment, Secretary of Education Aimee Guidera expressed her optimism, saying, “Such progressive models will redefine how students perceive and assimilate knowledge.”
The Visionaries Behind the Change
Dr. Kim McKnight of VCU emphasizes the venture’s goal of unlocking potential in young computer science enthusiasts, leveraging successes from both VCU’s teacher residency program and CodeRVA’s academic prowess. Dr. Kume Goranson of CodeRVA also highlighted the mentorship opportunities presented through this union, which promises to set a benchmark for teacher training.
Dr. Lisa Coons, Superintendent of Public Instruction, hailed the collaboration as a “national exemplar on innovation,” praising the blending of two robust programs to forge a roadmap for academic success in Virginia and potentially the nation.
The Future of Education in Virginia
The lab school isn’t just an isolated achievement. The Virginia Department of Education reveals plans to collaborate with over 20 additional lab school partners aiming to commence in 2024. With a curriculum blending theory, real-world experience, and the chance to earn an associate degree alongside the standard high school diploma, students at VCU x CodeRVA Lab School are poised to become frontrunners in the technology and AI industries.
Virginia’s educational frontier, with this groundbreaking addition, offers a promising glimpse into the future, where innovation, real-world challenges, and high-quality teaching intersect to craft the leaders of tomorrow.
State News
Youngkin Administration Criticizes Falling ABC Profits
Four years after Virginia transitioned its Department of Alcoholic Beverage Control into an authority in an effort to make the state agency run more like a business, Gov. Glenn Youngkin’s administration says ABC isn’t generating the additional funding for Virginia as originally intended.
Administration officials told ABC’s Board of Directors last week that the authority’s profits and contributions to state coffers have declined in recent years while operating costs have increased $135 million since 2017.
Virginia Chief Transformation Officer Eric Moeller said ABC’s contributions have declined from a peak of $229 million in 2021 to $227 million in 2022 and $221 million in 2023 even as revenue generated by the authority increased by nearly $100 million over the same time period.
“All that growth has not resulted in bottom-line cash to the economy,” said Moeller at the July 20 Board of Directors meeting.
While ABC officials say they don’t dispute the administration’s findings, they argue the authority’s financial transfers to Virginia’s general and other funds continue to “exceed the expectations” of General Assembly budget projections. Additionally, they say the rising costs can be attributed to investments in authority operations and employees that are intended to yield long-term benefits.
“We understood that doing these investments would come at a cost for reduced profit growth,” said ABC CEO Travis Hill during the meeting. “It was certainly understood that it was going to help us in the long term.”
‘Investments should have a return’
Key to the administration’s criticism of ABC last week was what it described as several years of declining profitability and rising costs to the Commonwealth.
According to the administration, ABC’s annual profitability has been steadily declining ever since peaking in 2019. At the same time, annual operating costs increased by $123 million, and revenues grew from $903 million to over $1.2 billion.
Virginia Deputy Chief Transformation Officer Tony Lee told the Board of Directors ABC should be able to currently achieve greater profitability because “the company has grown, stores have grown, and the inflation on alcohol prices has exceeded the inflation at the operating cost level.”
While Moeller acknowledged that ABC has undergone significant change in recent years, he said the authority needs to justify how money is being spent.
“Investments should have a return,” he said, adding, “I don’t know that we’ve always had a rigorous process for ensuring they’ve been evaluating the priority before, during, and after the investments that we really got a return on all the things that we’ve done.”
“Whatever we’ve done – whether they were right or wrong – it’s water under the bridge, and the money’s been spent,” he continued.
While ABC had previously proposed a budget of nearly $340 million for the next fiscal year, the Youngkin administration put forward a proposal for $21 million less, a suggestion that received particular pushback from Board of Directors member Mark Rubin and was ultimately rejected by the board on a 3-2 vote.
“I saw today there’s $5.2 billion of additional money in Virginia,” Rubin said to Moeller at the July 20 meeting. Losing $21 million in the authority’s budget “may make us less productive and take us off of the path we’re on in terms of the future,” he continued.
Moeller replied, “With all due respect, it’s not your money. It belongs to the people of Virginia, and there are a lot of things to do with it at this time.”
“I haven’t heard anybody in the state say what we need to do is put more money into the alcoholic beverage commission,” he added.
Striking a balance
ABC officials agreed with the administration that the authority’s goal is to generate increased amounts of profit for Virginia but emphasized investments were and are still needed for long-term success.
Hill told the Board of Directors that ABC required major investments after transitioning to an authority to address issues like technical debt, outdated information technology systems, and an inefficient distribution center.
The CEO said the authority’s investment “has succeeded” in terms of decreasing employee turnover, increasing transfers to the commonwealth, and ensuring ABC remains a competitive employer.
ABC Chief Administrative Officer David Alfano told the Mercury that employee salaries and benefits are one of the biggest contributors to ABC’s expenses and increase every year.
Despite these rising costs, Alfano said ABC has transferred $40 million more to Virginia than General Assembly projections called for since 2021 – contrary to data presented by Moeller during the board meeting showing a decline in transfers.
Administration officials told the Mercury their figures appear smaller than what’s listed on ABC’s annual reports because they didn’t take into account the “noise” of non-operating activity – like the sale of the authority’s old Hermitage Road warehouse in Richmond – in order to provide a more accurate picture of operating profitability.
Hill told the Board of Directors ABC needs to “strike a balance between achieving even greater profitability” while “making sure we keep pace with business investments” so that the authority doesn’t find itself in a similar situation with the administration next year.
Board Chair Tim Hugo said concerns will continue to be raised about ABC if its profitability does not stop declining.
“If you explode your costs and explode your cost structure and your profitability goes down, people are going to ask the question why,’” Hugo said. “And they’re not going to stop and they’re going to start looking under every rock you’ve got.”
by Meghan McIntyre, Virginia Mercury
Crime/Court
Court rules Virginians Can’t be Charged With Fleeing Police if Officers Are Too Far Away
The Virginia Court of Appeals overruled a man’s misdemeanor conviction for fleeing from police after ruling the Lynchburg police officer who attempted to make the arrest didn’t get close enough to the suspect to have a realistic chance of grabbing him.
In an opinion revealing what the court described as a legal quirk unique to Virginia, the court found that an officer telling someone to stop from 20 yards away doesn’t satisfy a rule requiring officers to have the “immediate physical ability to place the person under arrest.”
The opinion applies mainly to foot chases, not a separate eluding law that criminalizes fleeing police in a motor vehicle.
The ruling arose from a 2022 case in which Lynchburg police officer M.D. Iazzi attempted to arrest Jessi Ryan Hackett during a snowstorm. After arriving at a home in uniform to try to make the arrest, Iazzi found Hackett standing outside. When Hackett spotted the officer, court records say, he “took off running” into the woods. The officer then told Hackett to stop and said he was under arrest, to which Hackett, still running, replied: “I didn’t do anything wrong.”
The same officer found Hackett nearby about an hour later and, from about 50 yards away, again told him to stop. Hackett ran off a second time but was later arrested and charged with fleeing from law enforcement. He was subsequently convicted of the charge and sentenced to 90 days behind bars, with 60 days suspended.
In the opinion overruling the conviction, Judge Stuart A. Raphael wrote that a distance of 20 yards was simply too great to meet the criteria for fleeing the General Assembly specified when writing the law.
“There was too much time and space separating them to conclude that Iazzi had the immediate physical ability to arrest Hackett,” Raphael wrote. “Put another way, Hackett was not within Iazzi’s ‘immediate span of control’ when he fled.”
The appellate court noted that the immediate proximity rule appeared to originate from the General Assembly’s attempts to broaden earlier versions of the law to allow authorities to charge someone with the offense of fleeing law enforcement even if they weren’t physically in the “custody” of police.
The court’s opinion noted that many other states don’t criminalize fleeing from an impending arrest and those that do “typically focus on the defendant’s act of fleeing.” Virginia, the court said, “appears to be the only state in the country” that requires close physical proximity to an officer as an element of the crime.
by Graham Moomaw, Virginia Mercury
State News
Rural Virginia Receives $11M Boost to Healthcare Access
Funds to Bolster Telehealth Services, Mental Health Treatment, and Vital Medical Equipment
In a significant move for rural Virginians, U.S. Senators Mark R. Warner and Tim Kaine announced the release of a whopping $10.968 million in federal funds to amplify healthcare accessibility in the Valley and Southwest regions of the state. The sum was sanctioned under the U.S. Department of Agriculture’s (USDA) Community Facilities Emergency Rural Health Care Grant Program, an initiative aiming to magnify health services and nutrition support in underserved areas.
This funding has been rendered possible thanks to the American Rescue Plan, legislation both senators backed in 2021. Their collective stand is crystal clear: regardless of their address, every Virginian deserves top-tier, dependable health care.
Here’s a detailed look into the distribution:
- Telehealth Network Expansion: A sum of $5,118,100 has been earmarked for the Virginia Consortium to Advance Health Care in Appalachia. This venture aims to broaden the horizons of telehealth by nurturing regional networks that mutually benefit from shared resources, educational platforms, and training programs. Esteemed entities like the University of Virginia’s (UVA) Center for Telehealth, the Healthy Appalachia Institute at UVA’s College at Wise, and others form the bedrock of this Consortium.
- Mental Health & Substance Use Treatment: Mount Rogers Community Services (MRCS) at Smyth County will receive $5,000,000 to enhance its capabilities in addressing mental health, developmental disabilities, and substance abuse issues. This grant will materialize in the form of a new eight-bed unit at the Rhea B. Lawrence Recovery Center and the relocation of their crisis care center to a more centralized locale. The overarching aim is to fine-tune the care quality for over 32,000 residents spanning several counties.
- Medical Equipment Update: Bath County Community Hospital, recovering from an electrical fire that damaged crucial equipment, will utilize the $850,500 to acquire a state-of-the-art X-ray machine and electronic medical record systems. This upgrade will provide seamless health record access, enriching the care for almost 30,000 inhabitants across Bath, Highland, and Alleghany counties.
The senators’ commitment to healthcare has been steadfast, particularly for rural communities. Their recent introduction of the CONNECT for Health Act of 2023 is a testament to their dedication. This act aspires to extend telehealth services coverage via Medicare, uphold the telehealth liberties established during the pandemic, simplify patient-doctor connections, and ultimately, uplift health outcomes. Another commendable initiative was the Save Rural Hospitals Act, launched earlier this year, targeting the sustenance of hospitals in rural belts by ensuring apt reimbursement for their services.
State News
Meet the people deciding how to spend $50 billion in opioid settlement cash
As more than $50 billion makes its way to state and local governments to compensate for the opioid epidemic, people with high hopes for the money are already fighting over a little-known bureaucratic arm of the process: state councils that wield immense power over how the cash is spent.
In 14 states, these councils have the ultimate say on the money, which comes from companies that made, distributed, or sold opioid painkillers, including Purdue Pharma, Johnson & Johnson, and Walmart. In 24 other states, plus Washington, D.C., the councils establish budget priorities and make recommendations. Those will affect whether opioid settlement funds go, for example, to improve addiction treatment programs and recovery houses or for more narcotics detectives and prisons.
KFF Health News, along with Johns Hopkins University and Shatterproof, a national nonprofit focused on the addiction crisis, gathered and analyzed data on council members in all states to create the first database of its kind.
The data shows that councils are as unique as states are from one another. They vary in size, power, and the amount of funds they oversee. Members run the gamut from doctors, researchers, and county health directors to law enforcement officers, town managers, and business owners, as well as people in recovery and parents who’ve lost children to addiction.
“The overdose crisis is incredibly complex, and it demands more than just money,” said Rollie Martinson, a policy associate with the nonprofit Community Education Group, which is tracking settlement spending across Appalachia. “We also need the right people in charge of that money.”
That’s the $50 billion question: Are the right people steering the decisions? Already, criticism of the councils has been rife, with stakeholders pointing out shortcomings, from overrepresentation to underrepresentation and many issues in between. For example:
Council membership doesn’t always align with the states’ hardest-hit populations — by race or geography.A heavy presence of specific professional groups — treatment providers, health care executives, or law enforcement officials, for example — might mean money gets directed to those particular interests at the expense of others. Few seats are reserved for people who’ve dealt with a substance use disorder themselves or supported a family member with one.
Admittedly, no one can design a perfect council. There’s no agreement on what that would even look like. But when a pile of money this big is at stake, everyone wants in on the action.
More than $3 billion of opioid settlement funds has already landed in government coffers, with installments to come through 2038. The money is meant as restitution for the hundreds of thousands of Americans who have died from drug overdoses in recent decades.
But what restitution looks like depends on whom you ask. People running syringe service programs might suggest spending money immediately on the overdose reversal medication naloxone, while hospital officials might advocate for longer-term investments to increase staffing and treatment beds.
“People naturally want money to go toward their own field or interest,” said Kristen Pendergrass, vice president of state policy at Shatterproof.
And that can trigger hand-wringing.
In many parts of the country, for instance, people who support syringe service programs or similar interventions worry that councils with high numbers of police officers and sheriffs will instead direct large portions of the money to buy squad cars and bulletproof vests. And vice versa.
In most states, though, law enforcement and criminal justice officials make up fewer than one-fifth of council members. In Alaska and Pennsylvania, for instance, they’re not represented at all.
Outliers exist, of course. Tennessee’s 15-member council has two sheriffs, one current and one former district attorney general, a criminal court judge, and a special agent from the state Bureau of Investigation. But like many other councils, it hasn’t awarded funds to specific groups yet, so it’s too soon to tell how the council makeup will influence those decisions.
Pendergrass and Johns Hopkins researcher Sara Whaley, who together compiled the list of council members, say criticism of councils drawing too heavily from one field, geographic area or race is not just a matter of political correctness, but of practicality.
“Having diverse representation in the room is going to make sure there is a balance on how the funds are spent,” Pendergrass said.
To this end, Courtney Gary-Allen, organizing director for the Maine Recovery Advocacy Project, and her colleagues chose early on to ensure their state’s 15-member council included people who support what’s known as harm reduction, a politically controversial strategy that aims to minimize the risks of using drugs. Ultimately, this push led to the appointment of six candidates, including Gary-Allen, to the panel. Most have personal experience with addiction.
“I feel very strongly that if these six folks weren’t on the council, harm reduction wouldn’t get a single dollar,” she said.
Others are starting to focus on potential lost opportunities.
In New Jersey, Elizabeth Burke Beaty, who is in recovery from substance use disorder, has noticed that most members of her state’s council represent urban enclaves near New York City and Philadelphia. She worries they’ll direct money to their home bases and exclude rural counties, which have the highest rates of overdose deaths and unique barriers to recovery, such as a lack of doctors to treat addiction and transportation to faraway clinics.
Natalie Hamilton, a spokesperson for New Jersey Gov. Phil Murphy, a Democrat who appointed the members, said the council represents “a wide geographic region,” including seven of the state’s 21 counties.
But only two of those represented — Burlington and Hunterdon counties — are considered rural by the state’s Office of Rural Health needs assessment. The state’s hardest-hit rural counties lack a seat at the table.
Now that most of the council seats nationwide are filled, worries about racial equity are growing.
Louisiana, where nearly a third of the population is Black, has no Black council members. In Ohio, where Black residents are dying of overdoses at the highest rates, only one of the 29 council members is Black.
“There’s this perception that this money is not for people who look like me,” said Philip Rutherford, who is chief operating officer of Faces & Voices of Recovery and is Black. His group organizes people in recovery to advocate for addiction issues.
Research shows Black Americans have the fastest-rising overdose death rates and face the most barriers to gold-standard treatments.
In several states, residents have lamented the lack of council members with firsthand knowledge of addiction who can direct settlement dollars based on personal experiences with the treatment and criminal justice systems. Instead, councils are saturated with treatment providers and healthcare organizations.
And this, too, raises eyebrows.
“Service providers are going to have a monetary interest,” said Tracie M. Gardner, who leads policy advocacy at the New York-based Legal Action Center. Although most are good people running good treatment programs, they have an inherent conflict with the goal of making people well and stable, she said.
“That is work to put treatment programs out of business,” Gardner said. “We must never forget the business model. It was there for HIV, it was there for covid, and it’s there for the overdose epidemic.”
Councils in South Carolina and New York have already seen some controversy in this vein — when organizations associated with members pursued or were awarded funding. It’s not a particularly surprising occurrence since the members are chosen for their prominent work in the field.
Both states’ councils have robust conflict-of-interest policies, requiring members to disclose professional and financial connections. New York also has a law precluding council members from using their position for financial gain, and South Carolina uses a rubric to objectively score applications.
That these situations cause alarm regardless shows how much hope and desperation is tied up in this money — and the decisions over who controls it.
“This is the biggest infusion of funding into the addiction treatment field in at least 50 years,” said Gardner. “It’s money coming into a starved system.”
Database methodology
The list of council members’ names used to build the database was compiled by Johns Hopkins University’s Sara Whaley and Henry Larweh and Shatterproof’s Kristen Pendergrass and Eesha Kulkarni. All council members, even those without voting power, were listed.
Although many states have councils to address the opioid crisis generally, the database focused specifically on councils overseeing the opioid settlement funds. A council’s scope of power was classified as “decision-making” if it directly controls allocations. “Advisory” means the council provides recommendations to another body, which makes final funding decisions.
The data is current as of June 9, 2023.
KFF Health News’ Aneri Pattani, Colleen DeGuzman, and Megan Kalata analyzed the data to determine which categories council members represent based on the following rules:
Each council member can be counted in only one category. There is no duplication. People should be given the most descriptive categorization possible. For example, attorneys general are “elected officials,” but it is more specific to say they are “law enforcement and criminal justice” officials. A “government representative” is typically a government employee who is not elected and does not fit into any other descriptive category — for example, a non-elected county manager. People who provide direct services to patients or clients, such as physicians, nurses, therapists, and social workers, are classified as “medical and social service providers.” People with more administrative roles are typically classified as “public” or “private health and human services” based on their organization’s public or private affiliation.“Lived or shared experience” refers to someone who has personally experienced a substance use disorder, has a family member with one, or has lost a loved one to the disease. Because people’s addiction experiences are not always public, only individuals explicitly appointed because of their firsthand connection or to fill a seat reserved for someone with that experience were categorized as such.
KFF Health News’ Colleen DeGuzman and Megan Kalata contributed to this report. KFF Health News is a national newsroom that produces in-depth journalism about health issues and is one of the core operating programs at KFF — an independent source of health policy research, polling, and journalism. Learn more about KFF.
By Aneri Pattani / KFF Health News
State News
Federal aviation bill passed by U.S. House, with boost for smaller airports
The U.S. House overwhelmingly passed a bill Thursday that would reauthorize the Federal Aviation Administration for five years, including a big increase in subsidies for airlines providing flights to smaller markets.
The chamber voted 351-67 to approve the bill, which would authorize $104 billion for the agency through 2028, increase authorized spending levels for rural aviation programs and add some protections for the flying public amid ongoing complaints over cancellations and delays.
“This bill ensures robust investment in infrastructure for airports of all sizes, including the thousands of smaller and general aviation airports that make up the bulk of our aviation system,” U.S. House Transportation and Infrastructure Chairman Sam Graves, a Missouri Republican, said.
The bipartisan support on the floor came after lawmakers kept the measure clear of the controversial social issues a handful of House Republicans attached to the defense authorization bill last week.
Federal aviation funds distribution in Virginia:
$325,000 for Front Royal-Warren County Airport to conduct an airport-related environmental assessment.
$13,670,853 for Norfolk International for runway rehabilitation.
$7,572,150 for Shenandoah Valley Regional Airport for runway rehabilitation.
$7,384,892 for Ronald Reagan Washington National Airport (DCA) to reconstruct a runway and rehabilitate runway lighting.
$5,553,842 for Richmond International Airport to shift or reconfigure an existing runway.
$4,718,069 for Blue Ridge Airport to shift or reconfigure an existing taxiway and extend its runway.
$4,000,000 for Roanoke-Blacksburg Regional Airport/Woodrum Field to construct, improve, or extend its safety area.
$658,200 for Richmond Executive Airport/Chesterfield County to extend its runway.
$423,000 for Virginia Highlands Airport to rehabilitate runway lighting.
$300,000 forVirginia Tech Montgomery Executive Airport to update the Airport Master Plan.
Source: Federal Aviation Administration / press release from the office of Sen. Tim Kaine
For example, on the FAA bill the chamber rejected, 181-254, an amendment from Illinois Republican Mary Miller to restrict funding for diversity, equity and inclusion training at the agency. In last week’s defense authorization bill, the House adopted two amendments targeting such programs in the Defense Department.
The committee’s ranking Democrat, Rick Larsen of Washington, praised the process in a Thursday floor speech.
“We are on the verge of passing a comprehensive, bipartisan, negotiated-in-good faith, important, policy-based bill, I presume in a bipartisan manner, which may not make the news because it wasn’t exciting enough,” Larsen said minutes before the vote. “We have prided ourselves on being a boring committee, on being a workhorse committee.
The House Transportation and Infrastructure Committee approved the bill on a 63-0 vote last month.
Even after passage, Larsen said he and Graves will have to coordinate with the Senate and White House to see the bill enacted into law. Leaders of the Senate Commerce, Science and Transportation Committee introduced a companion bill last month but have not scheduled a committee vote on the measure.
Current FAA authorization expires Sept. 30, and the legislation is considered one of this year’s must-do bills for Congress.
Rural air service, consumer aid
Under Graves, a licensed pilot and longtime champion of general aviation, the bill includes provisions meant to boost air service in rural America.
The measure includes a major increase for the Essential Air Service, a program to subsidize flights to small, rural airports that’s often been targeted for cutbacks or elimination. It would authorize an average of $292 million per year for the program. The current law, enacted in 2018, authorized about $162 million per year on average.
Essential Air Service subsidizes airlines with routes to and from 110 airports in the contiguous 48 states as of 2021, with dozens more in Alaska and Hawaii. Subsidies of more than $200 per passenger are reserved for airports beyond 210 miles from the nearest mid- or large-hub airport.
The bill also includes an entire title, or section, on general aviation, the non-commercial, non-military flight operations that include flights for agricultural, medical and business travel purposes. It’s the first such title in an FAA authorization bill, according to Graves.
Larsen also praised the measure’s consumer protections sections on the House floor Wednesday.
“Recent flight cancellations and delays have shaken the confidence of passengers in the U.S. aviation system,” Larsen said. “To get us back on the right course, the reauthorization requires airlines to create resiliency plans to address mass flight disruptions.”
The bill would require airlines to publish on their websites guidelines on compensation related to flight delays, diversions, cancellations and mishandled luggage.
It would also create a passenger experience advisory committee to report to the Transportation secretary and FAA administrator.
Fight over D.C. flights
The bill would not alter the routes allowed to serve Washington’s Ronald Reagan National Airport, which sits in Virginia just across the Potomac River from the nation’s capital. Federal law prohibits routes to destinations more than 1,250 miles from the airport, with limited exceptions to cities including Denver, Las Vegas, Phoenix, Portland, Oregon, and Seattle.
The provision is meant to protect Dulles International Airport, which is farther out in Northern Virginia from the city center, and proposals for added air traffic out of National Airport proved highly contentious.
Utah Republican Burgess Owens proposed an amendment to allow seven new round-trip flights to National. The measure was defeated 205-229.
Most Democrats voted against the amendment, and most Republicans supported it, though dozens from both sides crossed party lines.
Several members of both parties from major metropolitan areas in Texas and California voted to add flights.
Republican Chip Roy and Democrats Joaquin Castro and Henry Cuellar all spoke on the floor to advocate for a direct flight from their San Antonio-area districts.
“My city of San Antonio is known as Military City, USA,” Castro said. “It’s home to tens of thousands of soldiers, airmen, intelligence professionals, and cybersecurity experts who need direct access to Washington, D.C.”
So, too, did most members from Delta Air Lines’ home state of Georgia. Delta supports adding flights to National Airport, also known by its international airport code, DCA. Democrat Lucy McBath was the only member from Georgia to vote against the measure.
“The only reason airlines are opposing this is that they want to limit competition,” U.S. Rep. Hank Johnson, a Georgia Democrat, said.
Members from Virginia, Maryland, West Virginia, and the District of Columbia opposed the measure.
“No one asked our regional delegation about this, and we are united against adding more air traffic at DCA,” Virginia Democrat Don Beyer said. The airport is already overcrowded, with 20% of flights late, he added.
The area’s U.S. Senate delegation is also opposed to adding long-distance flights. U.S. Sen. Joe Manchin III, a Democrat from West Virginia, said this week he opposed the idea, fearing airlines may opt to cut short regional flights in favor of longer ones.
by Jacob Fischler, Virginia Mercury
