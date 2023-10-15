State News
Virginia Supreme Court Reinstates Ban on Slots-Like Skill Games
In a surprise order Friday, the Supreme Court of Virginia overruled a lower court and reinstated the state’s ban on slots-like skill machines, saying a lawsuit challenging the ban on free speech grounds is unlikely to succeed.
The high court was reviewing the propriety of a lower court’s longstanding injunction that has been preventing the state from enforcing a ban on the machines that took effect in the summer of 2021. Because the General Assembly has repeatedly taken action to modify the specifics of that ban, the Supreme Court ruled it had jurisdiction to review the matter even though the lawsuit still hasn’t gone to trial yet in Greensville Circuit Court.
Looking at the merits of the case, the Supreme Court ruled the lower court “abused its discretion” by ruling that the skill-game industry is likely to succeed in its claims that its games are a protected form of free speech.
“Although at times it is difficult to determine where a particular activity falls on the speech/conduct continuum, no such difficulty is present when the activity being regulated is gambling. We long have viewed gambling as conduct that may be heavily regulated and even banned by the Commonwealth as an exercise of its police powers,” the Supreme Court said in an order from Justices Stephen R. McCullough, Teresa M. Chafin, and Wesley G. Russell Jr.
The lawsuit against the ban, brought by Southside Virginia truck stop owner Hermie Sadler in conjunction with major skill-game company Pace-O-Matic, is set to go to trial this December in Greensville. As the litigation has played out, state and local officials have been frustrated by their inability to tax and regulate games that resemble slots but involve a small element of skill that has made them difficult to classify under the state’s gambling rules.
Since the lower court issued an injunction in late 2021, the machines, a common sight in convenience stores and sports bars, have been operating with no regulatory oversight.
By lifting the injunction, the Supreme Court’s ruling puts the state ban back in effect, but it’s unclear whether it will be immediately enforced, given the pending status of the lawsuit.
“Our attorneys are currently reviewing the opinion and assessing the next steps,” said Christina Freundlich, a spokesperson for Pace-O-Matic, which operates the prominent Queen of Virginia skill game franchise.
The office of Attorney General Jason Miyares, which had asked the Supreme Court for the review, applauded the Supreme Court’s order indicating the law is constitutionally valid.
“Virginia has regulated gambling for centuries, and the skill games law is an ordinary exercise of the General Assembly’s authority to protect the public from dangerous gambling devices,” said Miyares spokeswoman Victoria LaCivita. “The law is now in effect, and commonwealth’s attorneys are free to enforce it.”
In its order, the Supreme Court justices said the state is not seeking to restrict the visuals or messages of the games but the “promise (and the ultimate execution) of a payout if the game ends in a particular fashion.”
“If criminalizing promises of monetary winnings as determined by the outcome of a game violated free speech rights, the Commonwealth would be unable to prohibit unregulated bookmakers from taking bets on sporting events or citizens from running private ‘numbers’ games because such activities involve the same basic premise,” a footnote in the court’s order said.
by Graham Moomaw, Virginia Mercury
by Graham Moomaw, Virginia Mercury

Virginia Mercury is part of States Newsroom, a network of news bureaus supported by grants and a coalition of donors as a 501c(3) public charity. Virginia Mercury maintains editorial independence. Contact Editor Sarah Vogelsong for questions: info@virginiamercury.com. Follow Virginia Mercury on Facebook and Twitter.
Student Loan Payments Resume With New Providers, New Plans
Borrowers will resume student loan payments this month after a three-year freeze that started in March 2020.
Sudden job loss from an economy shuttered by the pandemic put the loan payments on pause, and the restart was extended several times. Student loans did not accrue interest until Sept. 1 this year.
Over 1.1 million Virginia residents carry a cumulative $43.8 billion in student loan debt, according to the Department of Education. People between the ages 35-49 carry the most student loan debt in Virginia, for a collective $16.6 billion owed.
Approximately 45 million Americans, or around 17.4% of the U.S. adult population, have student loan debt.
Scott Kemp is the student loan ombudsman for the State Council of Higher Education for Virginia.
“People have gotten out of the habit of making loan payments,” Kemp said.
Many borrowers have a new loan servicer and might be unfamiliar with the new websites.
“Back in 2019, we had seven loan servicers; we’re now down to five,” Kemp said. “So I’d say the vast majority of loan borrowers have either a new loan servicer or they have a loan servicer who’s changed their name.”
Borrowers have options if they are struggling to pay back their loans.
If a borrower works for a qualified employer, they can apply to the Public Service Loan Forgiveness program. After 120 months or 10 years with such an employer, any outstanding debt is forgiven. The borrower has to make regular payments and provide annual employer verification.
There are now also four income-based payment options, with the SAVE plan being the cheapest option, according to Kemp.
The “Saving on a Valuable Education” plan is based on income and takes a smaller portion of the borrower’s discretionary income.
Federal Student Aid also has a temporary “on-ramp transition” period, where borrowers have up to 12 months to resume payments without penalties such as negative credit reporting, or defaulting to a collection agency.
It may be appealing as borrowers adjust, but the option comes with costly drawbacks, according to Kemp.
“You may not be making a payment for 12 months, but unlike before, interest is going to accrue every month,” Kemp said. “If that loan was $20,000 in August, if you wait a year, it’s probably going to be $21,000.”
Many of the new options were established through a student loan reform led by President Joe Biden’s administration, although Biden’s signature $10,000 loan forgiveness effort was overturned by the U.S. Supreme Court.
Many borrowers still feel overwhelmed and trapped by their outstanding loans.
Frustrated by mismanagement
Christina Winton has two degrees and currently works for the state of Arizona. As a public servant, she would qualify for PSLF. Winton said she has made more than the qualifying amount of 120 payments.
Winton shared her account record that showed just under $30,000 of remaining student loan debt from a master’s of business administration from the University of Phoenix.
She has filed paperwork for PSLF and for “borrower’s defense,” a discharge option available if a school engaged in misconduct.
Winton is frustrated by “mismanagement” from loan servicers and the Department of Education. She cited that her provided signatures were overlooked, her payment history lost and her applications stuck in a holding pattern.
She feels “trapped in debt” and is unable to make her student loan payment because she is already struggling with other important bills, Winton said. She feels forced between feeding her family, keeping the water running, and a student loan payment plan that has been a headache.
Winton works with the advocacy organization Student Loan Justice to help restore borrower and bankruptcy rights to student loans.
The Department of Justice issued guidance last November that could make bankruptcy discharge of student loans more likely if certain stipulations of hardship are met. The DOJ guidance was to enhance the “consistency and equity” of student loan bankruptcy claims in accordance with existing case law.
Current borrowers should keep a good record of their payment history and call those who can make a difference, according to Winton.
“Keep all your documentation and then call your senators, House representatives, contact the president, contact the first lady, contact your local constituent, your local attorney generals’ offices,” Winton said.
Winton also advised students not to borrow any more money and called for the federal government to cancel all student loans.
“I would love to own a home”
Daniel Sherwood shared his account record that showed over $70,000 in student loan debt, which he fears will keep him from home ownership.
He currently rents in Seattle but “would love to own a home.” Sherwood stated that he can’t because of “student loans that will die with me.”
Congress should pass bills to remove interest and require the borrower’s consent before the loans are sold to another company, according to Sherwood.
“I wish they would’ve told me that they could sell my loans off to a different student loan company, and thus changing the terms and interest rates on you without getting your consent,” Sherwood stated in an email. “I wish I fully understood the contract that I was signing at the age of 18.”
Biden recently announced another plan to erase $9 billion in student loan debt. An estimated 3.6 million borrowers will have a cumulative total of $127 billion forgiven.
Sherwood understands the Biden administration wants to help people like him. He thinks borrowers who were promised $10,000 student loan forgiveness, or more in some cases, should be in the next batch of forgiven loans.
Higher education finance reform
Some organizations want higher education to be publicly financed altogether.
Liz King is the senior program director for education equity at The Leadership Conference on Civil and Human Rights, a legislative advocacy group founded in 1950.
Debt-financed education holds students back from pursuit of their goals, King said. They might not pursue an art, law, medical, or engineering degree based on the final price tag.
“It limits our growth and development as a society if individual students do not have the opportunity to pursue their passions and share their gifts and talents with the rest of us,” King said.
All student loan debt should be forgiven, and the financing of higher education should be reformed, according to King.
“One of the most important messages to convey is how important it is to vote and be civically engaged and to ensure that your voice is heard,” King said.
King also encouraged borrowers to contact policymakers and advocacy groups and share their stories about the impact of their debt.
“Policymakers need to hear the real stories of what this really means, who’s really affected, and the way in which we need a broader, longer term, bigger picture, structural reform to move away from debt-financed higher education,” King said.
By Vali Jamal
Capital News Service
By Vali Jamal

Capital News Service

Capital News Service is a program of Virginia Commonwealth University's Robertson School of Media and Culture. Students in the program provide state government coverage for a variety of media outlets in Virginia.
Lowe’s Receives Port’s Shipper of the Year Award
Lowe’s, one of the largest users of The Port of Virginia®, is the recipient of the port’s 2023 Shipper of the Year award.
The annual award is presented by the port at the Virginia Maritime Association International Trade Symposium. It recognizes an exceptional shipper that works with the port to make it better for all users.
The award was presented Oct. 5, by Thomas D. Capozzi, chief sales and marketing officer for Virginia International Terminals LLC., the port’s private operating company. On hand to receive the award for Lowe’s were Pennie Ayers, vice president of supply chain transportation and Brian Bernarding, senior director of international transportation and logistics, and Sean Conner, senior manager of government affairs. Virginia Gov. Glenn Youngkin was also present at the ceremony and congratulated the Lowe’s team.
“Lowe’s imports a growing number of products for its retail locations through The Port of Virginia,” Capozzi said. “Not only is Lowe’s an import customer for the port, it is also a significant corporate citizen in Hampton Roads. We’re working with the Lowe’s team to help it grow its cargo volumes through the port and leverage our assets and operating model to better ensure predictability and stability in the company’s supply chain.”
In October 2022, Lowe’s announced plans to develop the 1.5 million-square-foot import distribution center in the Virginia Port Logistics Park in Suffolk, VA.
The Virginia Port Authority (VPA) is a political subdivision of the Commonwealth of Virginia. The port owns Norfolk International Terminals, Newport News Marine Terminal and Virginia Inland Port and leases Virginia International Gateway and Richmond Marine Terminal. The VPA through its private operating subsidiary, Virginia International Terminals, LLC (VIT), operates all five terminals. A recent economic impact study from The College of William and Mary shows that in fiscal 2022, The Port of Virginia helped create more than 565,000 jobs statewide and generated $63 billion in gross state product.
Lowe’s Companies, Inc. (NYSE: LOW) is a FORTUNE® 50 home improvement company serving approximately 17 million customer transactions a week in the U.S. With total fiscal year 2022 sales of over $97 billion, approximately $92 billion of sales were generated in the U.S., where Lowe’s operates over 1,700 home improvement stores and employs approximately 300,000 associates. For more information visit Lowes.com.
Virginia War Memorial to Host Commonwealth’s Observance of 40th Anniversary of Bombing of Beirut Marine Barracks
The Virginia War Memorial will host the Commonwealth’s Observance of the 40th Anniversary of the Bombing of the US Marine Barracks in Beirut, Lebanon, at a special ceremony on October 23, 2023, at 11 a.m., outdoors in the Memorial’s Shrine of Memory–Global War on Terrorism & Beyond. The event is free and members of the public are invited and encouraged to attend.
The ceremony will honor and remember the 241 American service members who were stationed at the Barracks as part of the US peacekeeping mission in Lebanon and killed in the terrorist attack. 220 US Marines, 18 US Navy Sailors and 3 US Army Soldiers lost their lives during the bombing.
Scheduled speakers include the Honorable Craig Crenshaw, Virginia Secretary of Veterans and Defense Affairs, who served over 30 years in the US Marine Corps before retiring with the rank of Major General.
The ceremony will include the presentation of a memorial wreath by Secretary Crenshaw and Ms. Deanna Owens, representing the Gold Star Families. The names of the 11 Virginia Marines killed during the attack will be read by a US Marine accompanied by the tolling of the ship’s bell from the USS Virginia.
“The unprovoked attack on the Marine barracks in Beirut forty years ago resulted the greatest loss of Marines in a single day since the Battle of Iwo Jima in World War II,” said Dr. Clay Mountcastle, Virginia War Memorial Director. “These young Marines and their fellow Sailors and Soldiers were stationed in Lebanon not to fight, but to act as peacekeepers between the various factions fighting in that nation’s civil war. Their ultimate sacrifice should never be forgotten, and this is why we are hosting this observance of the 40th anniversary of the attack.”
“We have invited the families and relatives of those who perished in the attacks, active-duty Marines from Fort Gregg-Adams, and veterans groups to attend and we encourage all Virginians to come join us as we honor and remember these brave heroes,” added Dr. Mountcastle.
The Virginia War Memorial is located at 621 South Belvidere Street, Richmond, Va. 23220. Free parking is available in the surface lot and in the underground parking deck at the Memorial. The Memorial’s exhibit buildings will be open to visitors from 9 a.m. – 4 p.m. and the grounds from dawn to dusk. Admission is free.
For more information about the Commonwealth’s Observance of the 40th Anniversary of the Bombing of the Beirut Marine Barracks, please visit www.vawarmemorial.org, or call 804.786.2060.
About the Virginia War Memorial
The mission of the Virginia War Memorial is to Honor Veterans, Preserve History, Educate, and Inspire Patriotism in All. Dedicated in 1956, the Memorial includes the names of the nearly 12,000 Virginia heroes who made the ultimate sacrifice during World War II, Korea, Vietnam, the Persian Gulf, and the Global War on Terrorism. The Virginia War Memorial is and will always be the Commonwealth’s tribute to those who served and most especially, to those who died defending our freedoms.
The Virginia War Memorial is a division of the Virginia Department of Veterans Services (DVS) and serves as an integral part of its mission in support of all Virginians who have served in our military. It is located at 621 South Belvidere Street, Richmond, Virginia 23220 and is open Monday-Saturday from 9 a.m. to 4 p.m. and Sunday from 12 noon to 4 p.m. Admission is free, except for select events. For more information, please visit www.vawarmemorial.org.
About the Virginia Department of Veterans Services
The Virginia Department of Veterans Services (DVS) is a state government agency with 50 locations across the Commonwealth of Virginia. DVS traces its history to 1928 and the establishment of the Virginia War Service Bureau to assist Virginia’s World War I veterans. Today, DVS assists veterans and their families in filing claims for federal veterans benefits; provides veterans and family members with linkages to services including behavioral healthcare, housing, employment, education, and other programs. The agency operates four long-term care facilities offering in-patient skilled nursing care, Alzheimer’s/memory care, and short-term rehabilitation for veterans; and provides an honored final resting place for veterans and their families at three state veterans cemeteries. It operates the Virginia War Memorial, the Commonwealth’s tribute to Virginia’s men and women who gave the ultimate sacrifice from World War II to the present. For more information, please visit www.dvs.virginia.gov.
States Are Trying to Prop Up the Child Care Industry. It Isn’t Enough.
State efforts to prop up child care might spare some providers from the worst effects of last month’s expiration of pandemic-related aid — at least temporarily. But the unraveling of a system plagued by a lack of affordability and access, low wages, staffing turnover, and burnout will continue, experts say.
“The basic business model of child care, where it costs more to produce than parents can afford, is further complicated when there is a gap in the workforce where very few receive reasonable pay for a demanding job,” said Linda Smith, director of the Early Childhood Initiative at the Bipartisan Policy Center think tank.
“Child care has widely been seen as a classic example of market failure,” Smith said. “It’s worth understanding because it was bad before COVID, and it has gotten worse since then.”
The 2021 American Rescue Plan Act included $24 billion to stabilize childcare centers during the COVID-19 pandemic. Childcare providers used the money to keep their doors open when the pandemic scrambled many families’ childcare arrangements. Some providers used it to raise salaries to attract workers. States, tribes, and territories also were allowed to use the money to help low-income families and essential workers cover childcare costs. But the ARPA money stopped flowing on Sept. 30.
The federal government in 2021 also pumped an additional $15 billion into existing childcare grants to states to be used to help eligible low-income working families pay for child care. That extra money will expire in September 2024.
The end of the ARPA money could force more than 70,000 childcare programs to close, leaving more than 3 million children without care, according to a June report by The Century Foundation, a left-leaning think tank based in New York City. The group estimates that parents — disproportionately women — would lose more than $9 billion in annual earnings if they can’t find affordable child care and decide to leave the workforce.
In five states — Arkansas, Montana, Utah, Virginia, and West Virginia — plus Washington, D.C., the end of ARPA aid could cut the number of licensed childcare programs by half or more, according to the report. In another 14 states, the number of licensed programs could be reduced by a third.
States step in
But in the past few years, some states have increased their own investments in child care, providing a cushion against the end of the federal aid.
“We’re going to lose some child care in this country. We’re going to see increased turnover because the wages are still lower than any big box store retailer can offer,” Smith said. “But I don’t think it’s going to be this cliff where everybody falls off next week.”
For example, New York last year more than doubled its spending on child care to $7 billion over four years. The money will allow the state to raise the income limit for childcare subsidies to 300% of the federal poverty level (or $90,000 for a family of four), extending eligibility to more than half of young children in the state, according to Democratic Gov. Kathy Hochul.
In New Mexico, voters last November approved a constitutional amendment devoting a portion of the state’s Land Grant Permanent Fund — fees the state collects from oil and gas development on public land — to early education and child care. The change will generate an estimated $150 million per year for early childhood programs. Since August, the state has made child care free for all families, making up to 400% of the federal poverty level, or $120,000 for a family of four.
In March, the Washington State Supreme Court upheld a 7% capital gains tax, approved in 2021, that will pay for early education, child care, and public school construction projects. Expected to bring in $500 million per year, the state announced in May that it had collected $850 million from the tax in its first year.
Washington used most of its $390 million in federal childcare stabilization money to support childcare providers beyond the pandemic, which also may help the state avoid a sudden drop-off in services. Even officials from some of the states highlighted in the Century Foundation report as being most at risk told Stateline that they aren’t perched on the edge of a funding cliff.
West Virginia officials said they are confident that children there, a quarter of whom live in poverty, will not lose access to childcare subsidies. In May, the state pulled $24 million from its Temporary Assistance for Needy Families (TANF) program to pay for the subsidies, enough to continue them through next August.
Arkansas Department of Education officials told Stateline that the state’s “cautious approach” to using the federal pandemic aid will minimize the impact of the end of the program.
“Providers who applied and received the funds were encouraged to use them to pay for one-time projects, such as improving facilities,” Kimberly Mundell, a spokesperson for the Arkansas Department of Education, wrote in an email. “Because of the proactive, conservative approach to distributing these funds, the expiration of funds won’t have a dramatic impact on providers in Arkansas.”
But child care advocates assert that most, if not all, states eventually will need federal help.
“Some of these states like Washington, New York, New Mexico are going to be in a better position because they sought to use policy to address the short-term child care crisis,” said Lauren Hipp, the national director of early learning for MomsRising, a group that advocates on behalf of women, children, and families.
“But it’s important to note that even in those states, it’s very clear they cannot sustain that on their own. Federal investment and policy are what’s needed.”
Providers reach a breaking point
Bronx, New York, native Angela Gonzalez studied early childhood education at Bronx Community College and then became licensed for her home-based care business in 2019.
But Gonzalez last accepted children in February, after months of losing clients and volunteer workers. She has put her dream of being a licensed childcare provider on hiatus so she can contend with the realities of paying New York City rent, she said.
“I recently applied to McDonald’s. They pay 15 dollars an hour. I also applied to a [Manhattan restaurant] and might get that job,” she said. “Is it what I spent my life wanting to do? No. But I don’t see how I can care for others’ children and also myself and my kids.”
Federal Aid Is Propping Up Child Care. It Isn’t a Long-Term Fix.
BriAnne Moline, who owns the Wild Wonders Early Learning Program in Missoula, Montana, said she received $10,000 in federal assistance each quarter over 15 months. She used the money to retain her skeleton crew with holiday bonuses and higher wages and took a pay cut to keep her employees.
But after receiving her last round of funding in January, Moline told Stateline, all her employees found better pay elsewhere, and she’s had to downsize the number of kids she serves from 12 to four. She said it’s been hard to find quality childcare workers to replace the staff members who left.
Moline now works 10- to 12-hour days at Wild Wonders but must subsidize her income with part-time jobs to support her own four children.
“I can’t operate at full capacity because I don’t have staff,” she said. “I can’t keep up with the cost of running a business, giving my all to these wonderful children, and the cost of living for myself and my kids.”
Black and Latina women are overrepresented in the childcare workforce, which is one reason why the pay is so low, and the work is undervalued, said Camille Bennett, who owns and operates three childcare centers in northern Alabama. Bennett said her state’s existing childcare shortage will only be made worse by its strict abortion ban. But she hopes the end of federal aid will be the impetus for childcare workers to mobilize.
“When that federal money dries up, and [the government] stops supplementing our income based on inflation, then you will see people take to the streets and rally because we will have no choice,” she said.
That’s beginning to happen in some states. For months, the California Child Care Providers United union rallied and marched for higher pay. In June, Democratic Gov. Gavin Newsom signed a state budget with $600 million to increase subsidy rates for providers contracted by the state. The new two-year contract will give them a 20% pay raise.
Stateline is a sister publication of The Virginia Mercury within States Newsroom, a nonprofit news network supported by grants and a coalition of donors as a 501c(3) public charity. Stateline maintains editorial independence. Contact Editor Scott S. Greenberger for questions: info@stateline.org. Follow Stateline on Facebook and Twitter.
by Robbie Sequeira, Virginia Mercury
Virginia Mercury is part of States Newsroom, a network of news bureaus supported by grants and a coalition of donors as a 501c(3) public charity. Virginia Mercury maintains editorial independence. Contact Editor Sarah Vogelsong for questions: info@virginiamercury.com. Follow Virginia Mercury on Facebook and Twitter.
The New Virginia General Assembly Building Opens Next Week. Here’s a Look Inside.
The elevators go up and down all 15 levels in a jiffy. There’s light and windows everywhere. The committee rooms can seat hundreds. The upsized cafeteria has ample seating and a pizza oven. And there’s new technology throughout designed to help the people of Virginia see and influence what their elected representatives are doing in Richmond.
The ribbon won’t officially be cut on the new Virginia General Assembly Building until next Wednesday, but the state officials who have overseen the nearly $300 million project for the last six years are proudly preparing to reveal the almost-finished product.
“I feel like saying ‘Hallelujah!’” Senate Clerk Susan Clarke Schaar said Thursday as she took questions from reporters getting their first look at the new legislative office building that’s been under construction on Capitol Square.
The new building, which replaces an asbestos-laden predecessor that was built in 1976 and demolished a few years ago, will house the offices of members of the Virginia Senate and House of Delegates, as well as spacious new committee rooms where much of the nitty-gritty work of writing laws takes place.
A tunnel connecting the new building to the historic state Capitol is still under construction but is expected to be complete by the end of the year. The tunnel will be open to everyone, which means the visiting public will be able to move freely between the two buildings without having to go through multiple security screenings.
The new building incorporates several design elements meant to evoke the Capitol interior, including its ornate staircase on the lower levels and dogwood-themed carpeting in a Senate committee room similar to a pattern in the old Senate chamber.
“The Capitol is the jewel. This is a beautiful bauble,” said House Clerk G. Paul Nardo. “We’re trying to make them more seamless.”
During the construction process, the legislature temporarily moved into the labyrinthine and stuffy Pocahontas Building, where visitors often got lost, and meeting rooms were regularly filled to capacity. The Pocahontas Building is scheduled to be torn down after the General Assembly officially moves to its new offices for the 2024 legislative session.
It won’t be missed by the clerks, who manage the General Assembly’s day-to-day logistics and said the new building has been designed with public accessibility in mind from top to bottom. Visiting tour groups will now have more space to gather and eat lunch, and most committee and subcommittee meetings will happen on the first few floors instead of requiring guests to venture high into the upper levels. Observers will no longer have to pop in and out of meeting rooms to keep tabs on what’s going on. Screens in the hall will stream the action and show what bills are being discussed.
Not only are the view-blocking columns from the old committee rooms gone, but the meeting spaces are equipped with upgraded streaming technology to make it easier for people around the state to watch and participate without having to travel to Richmond.
“This is going to be more beneficial to people who are interested in the process, who have concerns to bring before the legislature,” said Schaar. “It’s going to be a better functioning building overall. And I think that’s important to taxpayers.”
The building came in above budget, and behind schedule, a complication officials have attributed to the COVID-19 pandemic and supply chain backlogs. A legislative committee overseeing the project in conjunction with the clerks and the state Department of General Services also cut two floors off the building as a cost-saving measure.
Despite the delay, the clerks feel the final product, which has an expected lifespan of 100 years, will be worth the wait.
“I hope once the public comes in and we burn in and use it the first time, that everything we say comes to fruition,” said Nardo. “But I think it’s going to be light-years ahead of what we had.”
by Graham Moomaw, Virginia Mercury
Virginia Mercury is part of States Newsroom, a network of news bureaus supported by grants and a coalition of donors as a 501c(3) public charity. Virginia Mercury maintains editorial independence. Contact Editor Sarah Vogelsong for questions: info@virginiamercury.com. Follow Virginia Mercury on Facebook and Twitter.
Pickleball’s Rise in Virginia: More than Just a Game with a Funny Name
Terms like volley llamas, flapjacks, and dillballs sound like a bad joke but are actually terms used in pickleball, a sport that’s a smash hit in Virginia.
In fact, there are three upcoming pickleball tournaments in October alone, and new facilities are opening.
Pickleball is the fastest-growing sport across the nation as of 2022, according to the national governing authority, USA Pickleball. The sport has taken hold in the South Atlantic region, which includes Virginia.
Virginia ranks No. 10 in the nation for pickleball courts, as determined by the Pickleheads website. The site reports 428 pickleball courts in Virginia. The website is a 101-level sports resource and a hub for finding players, courts, and groups.
The sport is a hybrid of badminton, tennis, and Ping-Pong that can be played on an indoor or outdoor court.
Bangers and Dinks recreational pickleball facility opened in Chesterfield County in July. Nicole Thompson and her husband, Jack, are co-owners. The spot, named after two of the sport’s terms, is central Virginia’s first indoor pickleball facility, according to Nicole Thompson.
The facility offers floors with Pro-Cushion surfacing, specialized lighting, changing rooms, and drink and snack options.
“I think pickleball is popular because it’s easy to learn but hard to master,” Thompson said.
Competitive camaraderie is a part of the game, according to Thompson. The pickleball culture encourages laughter and fun when playing.
Bangers and Dinks host college athletic teams, corporate team-building events, and holiday and birthday parties. There are single, dual, and family memberships available, or drop-in play for a daily fee of $12.
Performance Pickleball RVA will open in Henrico County on Dec. 1. The facility plans to be the largest indoor pickleball space in the region, according to chief operating officer Jon Laaser. There are 18 total courts: 12 indoor courts and six outdoor courts.
Laaser wound up falling in love with pickleball despite his initial indifference. He and his wife joined the Western Henrico Pickleball group shortly after. His background in tennis and Ping-Pong helped him learn the game quickly.
“I think there’s kind of a misconception because of the name that it’s, you know, a goofy sport,” Laaser said.
Pickleball is a sport for all ages, cultures, and backgrounds, Laaser said. The sport offers people the chance to connect with strangers.
“The game has really skewed younger, and the older players that loved it in the beginning are still playing, but you really see it run the gamut age-wise,” Laaser said.
Laaser’s soon-to-open facility was inspired by feedback after he hosted a few pickleball tournaments with his wife. This year, they hosted two pickleball tournaments: Ladybug Classic and Body Armor 804. Ladybug Classic had 300 participants, and Body Armor 804 offered approximately $10,000 in prize money.
Performance Pickleball RVA will host a grand opening celebration, The Pickle Ball, on Dec. 20. Riley and Lindsey Newman, ranked No. 2 and No. 9 respectively in mixed doubles in the Professional Pickleball Association tour, will attend.
Jonathan Medina Alvarez, a Richmond-area pickleball player, will be the club’s resident professional, according to Laaser. Alvarez is the No. 3 ranked singles player in the Association of Pickleball Players. The association is officially sanctioned by USA Pickleball, which was formed in 2005. Alvarez will lead instruction, clinics, and CrossFit training.
Other pickleball courts throughout Virginia, private and public, can be tracked on the Pickleheads website.
It feels like pickleball just arrived, but this year marks the 58th anniversary of the sport, according to USA Pickleball. Three men created the game in 1965 on Bainbridge Island in Washington state. The oft-repeated origin story is that they wanted to play badminton but had to use Ping-Pong paddles instead.
The number of pickleball players increased by 159% in the last three years, according to USA Pickleball. There are approximately 70,000 official members and an estimated 4.8 million players in the U.S. The largest total demographic for pickleball players is ages 18-34.
There are over 44,000 courts. The governing association estimated that 130 new locations open per month.
Upcoming pickleball tournaments in Virginia include the Legends Championships in Wintergreen on Oct. 6, Upshot Pickleballs’ Hustle and BUSTle Open in Fredericksburg on Oct. 13, and Pickleboo in Henrico County on Oct. 27.
Tournaments all over the world can be found on the Pickleball Brackets website.
PICKLEBALL 101 SIDEBAR:
Terms to know:
- Fault: Any rule violation that stops play. If the fault is a result of the receiving team, the serving team gets a point.
- Line-call: When a ball in a play does not land in the required court space. The preferred word to indicate a line call is “out.”
- Two-Bounce Rule: Each side must make one groundstroke after the serve, prior to volleying the ball.
- Non-volley zone: The area within 7 feet on both sides of the net. No volleying or smashing in this zone. Commonly called “the kitchen.”
- Volley: During a rally, a strike of the ball out of the air before the ball has bounced.
Overview of how to play doubles pickleball, per the official USA Pickleball Rulebook:
- To begin the game, the score must be called aloud. The server calls the serving team’s score first, then the receiving team’s score, and lastly, the server’s number. The first call will always be “zero-zero-two,” as the original server is referred to as the second server.
- A serve is underhanded and cannot be above the waist. A serve is made diagonally crosscourt. At the start of the game, the server is awarded only one serve. For the remainder of the game, if the serving side faults, their partner has one more opportunity to serve.
- Volleys are initiated outside of the non-volley zone. A player can be in the non-volley zone as long as their opponent is not volleying the ball. A player can stay inside the non-volley zone before or after returning a bounced ball.
- The receiving team must let the ball bounce once after a serve. After the initial serve, the receiving side can hit the ball out of the air or choose to allow it to bounce.
- The ball cannot bounce twice. If it does, it is considered a “fault,” any faults in the game means the opponents gain possession of the serve. Until another fault occurs, and then the possession of the serve is switched again.
- If the serving side holds serve (serving players continue gaining points), after each point, the server will alternate serving from the left to the right side.
- When the servers’ advantage is even numbers, they will serve on the right side, when the servers’ advantage is odd numbers, they will serve on the left side. The receiving team returns the ball in the diagonal court of the server.
- Similar to tennis, the ball must stay inside of the lines. The opponent can call “out” if they believe the ball from their opponent is out of bounds.
- The most commonly used scoring option is best 2 of 3 games to 11 points. Players must win by 2 points.
- After each game, players switch sides.
By Kaitlyn McMahon
Capital News Service
Capital News Service is a program of Virginia Commonwealth University’s Robertson School of Media and Culture. Students in the program provide state government coverage for a variety of media outlets in Virginia.
