State News
Virginia Supreme Court upholds ‘open courts,’ narrows FOIA personnel exemption
The Supreme Court of Virginia handed down two decisions Thursday to support greater transparency in public access to court hearings and information on government employees.
Megan Rhyne, executive director of the Virginia Coalition for Open Government, called the dual transparency rulings, which were unanimous and penned by two different judges, surprising.
“We haven’t seen that kind of strength in a while,” she said.
The first decision combined two cases — Daily Press v. Commonwealth of Virginia and City of Newport News v. Commonwealth of Virginia — that dealt with public access to a bail hearing for a Newport News police officer who shot a man, as well as to sealed documents containing city emails related to the incident.
In 2019, former city officer Albin Trevor Pearson shot and killed a man as police were attempting to arrest him for allegedly abusing the city’s 911 system. (Pearson was convicted of voluntary manslaughter last month.)
The commonwealth later subpoenaed the city of Newport News for any emails regarding the offense and required that those documents be sealed from public view.
Virginia then asked that Pearson’s bail be revoked, “arguing that the sealed documents established probable cause to believe that Pearson’s pretrial liberty would pose a danger to the community.”
At a hearing on the bail request, the commonwealth asked the court to close the proceedings to the public, triggering an objection from The Daily Press, its parent company Virginian-Pilot Media Companies, and reporter Peter Dujardin. The three also asked the court to unseal the documents.
Newport News Circuit Court nevertheless closed the hearing and denied the request for both a transcript of the hearing and the unsealing of the documents. The Daily Press appealed that decision to the Supreme Court of Virginia.
Justice D. Arthur Kelsey reversed the circuit court’s ruling on the hearing, pointing to the “open-court doctrine” that argues proceedings should only be closed on rare occasions when a compelling government interest outweighs the value of openness.
“In the context of criminal proceedings, the doctrine imposes a presumption of transparency on one of the most basic functions of government,” he wrote.
Rejecting several arguments for why Pearson’s pretrial bail hearing should have been closed, Kelsey said that “except in the rarest of circumstances,” bail decisions “must be made in open court so that the public — including victims of the defendant’s charged crimes and any potential victims of his future crimes — would know how and why, not simply what, the court has ruled on the issue.”
While the Supreme Court of Virginia rejected several arguments from the city of Newport News and the state on why the city documents at issue should remain sealed, it sent the decision on unsealing back to Newport News Circuit Court for arguments.
South Hill case
In Hawkins v. Town of South Hill, the court reversed a decision by the Mecklenburg Circuit Court allowing the town of South Hill to withhold certain personnel information from a member of the public who had requested it under the Virginia Freedom of Information Act.
That law exempts “personnel information” from the state’s mandatory disclosure requirements, and government officials have long pointed to this exemption to justify not releasing documents related to the hiring, firing, and performance of government employees.
Virginia is one of only five states — the others are Florida, South Dakota, Massachusetts, and Texas — to have a statutory exemption in its freedom of information law for “personnel information,” Justice Thomas Mann noted in the Virginia Supreme Court opinion.
“Virginia was just especially wide-open,” said Rhyne. “It was an undefined term so that just meant people would keep pushing the envelope until someone pushed back.”
Significantly, Thursday’s ruling finds that the only personnel information that government officials should consider exempt from disclosure under FOIA is information that “is tied to the employment of the individual in some way, and which otherwise would not be disclosed to the employer.”
Social Security numbers or home addresses, for example, wouldn’t ordinarily be disclosed to an employer if a person wasn’t working for him or her.
While Mann wrote that the court “will not legislate from the bench regarding which specific pieces of information are private,” he concluded that “data, facts, and statements are private if their disclosure would constitute an ‘unwarranted invasion of personal privacy’ to a reasonable person under the circumstances.”
Rhyne said the decision puts guardrails on how officials can interpret what personnel information they can withhold from the public.
“I’ve seen it at the local level, especially in police departments, where people say, ‘Oh no, this thing the employee did while being an employee is somehow a personnel record,’” she said. “And I think the court is trying to put a limit on it to say just because it’s about an employee doesn’t mean it’s personnel.”
In the South Hill case, a dispute occurred between Richard Hawkins III and South Hill over whether the town should release seven documents requested by Hawkins related to employment disputes among town staff.
The seven documents included a demand letter from a town employee’s attorney to the town attorney regarding the employee’s discrimination complaints, a one-page petition to the town’s personnel committee from seven employees requesting a meeting regarding the town manager, an email chain from a town employee to the town mayor and council regarding discipline of that employee, an unsigned document received by the mayor complaining about the town manager and town work environment and resignation letters from three different town employees.
Mecklenburg Circuit Court concluded the anonymous complaint and part of the employee petition should be disclosed but agreed that the demand letter, email chain, and resignation letters were exempt from FOIA requirements. Hawkins challenged that decision.
The Supreme Court of Virginia found Mecklenburg had “erred in its interpretation and application of the personnel information exemption” and asked the court “to review and, if necessary, redact and release the documents at issue.”
by Sarah Vogelsong, Virginia Mercury
Virginia Mercury is part of States Newsroom, a network of news bureaus supported by grants and a coalition of donors as a 501c(3) public charity. Virginia Mercury maintains editorial independence. Contact Editor Sarah Vogelsong for questions: info@virginiamercury.com. Follow Virginia Mercury on Facebook and Twitter.
Local News
“Nation’s Report Card” shows Virginia fourth graders recorded the largest declines in reading and math in the nation
RICHMOND, VA — Governor Glenn Youngkin described the learning losses of Virginia fourth- and eighth-grade students on this year’s national reading and mathematics tests as catastrophic.
Since 2017, fourth graders in Virginia suffered the largest declines in reading and math in the nation on the 2022 National Assessment of Educational Progress (NAEP). For the first time in 30 years, Virginia’s 4th-grade students have fallen below the national average in reading and are barely above the national average in math. The average scores of the Commonwealth’s eighth graders also dropped, with statistically significant declines in both reading and math. Virginia began participating in NAEP in 1990, and State NAEP assessments are administered every two years. The 2021 administration of NAEP was postponed to 2022 due to the pandemic.
“The NAEP results are another loud wake-up call: our nation’s children have experienced catastrophic learning loss, and Virginia’s students are among the hardest hit,” said Governor Glenn Youngkin. “Every parent in Virginia is now acutely aware that when my predecessors lowered educational standards, those lowered expectations were met. Virginia’s children bear the brunt of these misguided decisions. These actions were compounded by keeping children out of school for extended and unnecessary periods. Virginia may lose a generation of children—particularly among our most in need. We are redoubling our Commitment to Virginians to prevent us from losing a generation, with additional steps to ensure that all children in Virginia have the tools and support structure to get back on track.”
NAEP Grade-4 Reading: Virginia’s 4th Graders at the National Average for the first time since 1994
Grade-4 Reading: % Proficient or Above:
Grade-4 Math: % Proficient or Above:
“Recent data from the SOLs, PALS, and now today’s heart-wrenching decline in Virginia’s NAEP scores are a predictable outcome of the decade-long systematic dismantling of a foundational commitment to excellence in education,” said Secretary of Education Aimee Guidera. “Nothing is more important than ensuring every child in Virginia has access to a quality education that is grounded in high expectations. Since Day One, our administration has worked to live up to that promise, and we will continue our efforts to raise expectations for students and schools, support them in meeting those high standards and hold schools accountable for results.”
“While the pandemic and long-sustained closures of schools accelerated the regression of student proficiency, deliberate decisions, pre-dating the pandemic, set our students on a downward path of declining achievement,” said Superintendent of Public Instruction Jillian Balow. “Taken together, the significant pre-pandemic declines we saw on the 2017 NAEP and these latest results have wiped out more than 20 years of progress Virginia students have made on the national reading and math tests since the commonwealth launched the SOL program in the late 1990s. Virginia’s plummeting trendlines since 2017 are a lesson to the nation and other states on the consequences for students when policymakers lower standards and fail to prioritize the needs of students.”
Our Commitment to Virginia’s Children
Action 1: Raise the Floor and the Ceiling
Action 2: Empower Parents with Emergency Support for Students
Action 3: Launch Tutoring Partnerships
Action 4: Hold Ourselves and Our Schools Accountable
Action 5: Strengthen Virginia’s Teacher Pipeline
Action 6: Provide Parents, Students, and Teachers with Actionable Information
Action 7: Challenge School Divisions to Spend Nearly $2 Billion in Remaining Federal K-12 Funds on Learning Recovery
Superintendent Balow’s presentation deck is available here.
The 2022 state NAEP report results can be found here.
In May, the Youngkin Administration released “Our Commitment to Virginians: High Expectations and Excellence for All Students” the report is available here.
Community Events
Commonwealth’s Veterans Day Ceremony to be held November 11 at Virginia War Memorial
The 66th annual Commonwealth’s Veterans Day Ceremony will be held Friday, November 11, 2022 at 11 a.m. at the Virginia War Memorial in Richmond.
The public is invited and encouraged to attend to honor all who have served in America’s Armed Forces from the Revolutionary War to today. Virginia is currently home to more than 690,000 military veterans and their families.
Virginia War Memorial Director Dr. Clay Mountcastle will serve as Master of Ceremonies for the one-hour program, which will include addresses from Virginia Secretary of Veterans and Defense Affairs Craig Crenshaw and Major General Timothy Williams, the Adjutant General of Virginia. Patriotic music will be provided by the Virginia National Guard’s 29th Division Band. There will be a special tribute to Virginia’s Blue Star families and the winners of the Memorial’s 2022 Veterans Day Student Essay Contest will be introduced and read their winning essays.
The ceremony will be held outdoors, rain or shine, so attendees should dress accordingly. Attendees are encouraged to arrive by 10:30 a.m. to be seated. There is no charge to attend the ceremony or visit the Virginia War Memorial and free parking is available. The Memorial grounds and exhibit halls will be open from 9 a.m. until 4 p.m. for visitors.
The Commonwealth’s Veterans Day Ceremony will be broadcast live on WTVR CBS6.1 and 6.3 television in Richmond and livestreamed on the Facebook pages of the Virginia Department of Veterans Services (DVS), the Virginia War Memorial, WTVR-TV and WTKR-TV (Norfolk) and other social media channels.
“Veterans Day is one of our most special commemorations here at the Virginia War Memorial where our mission is to honor and remember our veterans and their service and sacrifices every day of the year,” said Memorial Director Dr. Clay Mountcastle. “We look forward to filling the E. Bruce Heilman Amphitheater with veterans, their family members and all citizens.”
“For those that come, I encourage them to spend an hour here viewing the many exhibits and documentary films in the Paul and Phyllis Galanti Education Center and the C. Kenneth Wright Pavilion,” added Dr. Mountcastle.
The Virginia War Memorial is located at 621 South Belvidere Street, Richmond, VA 23220. For more information, please visit www.vawarmemorial.org or www.dvs.virginia.gov or telephone 804.786-2060.
About the Virginia War Memorial
The mission of the Virginia War Memorial is to Honor Veterans, Preserve History, Educate Youth and Inspire Patriotism in All. Dedicated in 1956, the Memorial includes the names of the nearly 12,000 Virginia heroes who made the ultimate sacrifice during World War II, Korea, Vietnam, the Persian Gulf, and the Global War on Terrorism. The Virginia War Memorial is and will always be the Commonwealth’s tribute to those who served and most especially, to those who died defending our freedoms.
The Virginia War Memorial is a division of the Virginia Department of Veterans Services (DVS) and serves as an integral part of its mission in support of all Virginians who have served in our military. It is located at 621 South Belvidere Street, Richmond, Virginia 23220 and is open Monday-Saturday from 9 a.m. to 4 p.m. and Sunday from 12 noon to 4 p.m. Admission is free, except for select events. For more information, please visit www.vawarmemorial.org.
About the Virginia Department of Veterans Services
The Virginia Department of Veterans Services (DVS) is a state government agency with more than 40 locations across the Commonwealth of Virginia. DVS traces its history to 1928 and the establishment of the Virginia War Service Bureau to assist Virginia’s World War I veterans. Today, DVS assists veterans and their families in filing claims for federal veterans benefits; provides veterans and family members with linkages to services including behavioral healthcare, housing, employment, education and other programs. The agency operates two long-term care facilities offering in-patient skilled nursing care, Alzheimer’s/memory care, and short-term rehabilitation for veterans; and provides an honored final resting place for veterans and their families at three state veterans cemeteries. It operates the Virginia War Memorial, the Commonwealth’s tribute to Virginia’s men and women who gave the ultimate sacrifice from World War II to the present. For more information, please visit www.dvs.virginia.gov.
Local News
Attorney General Miyares: COVID-19 vaccine not required for schools in Virginia
Attorney General Jason Miyares issued a legal opinion, at the request of Governor Glenn Youngkin, regarding the recent decision by the Centers for Disease Control (CDC) Advisory Committee on Immunization Practices to include the COVID-19 vaccine on the list of recommended immunizations for children. Miyares’ Attorney General Opinion clarifies that Virginia law does not require a COVID-19 vaccine as a condition of attending public and private schools and childcare facilities in the Commonwealth.
“The recent action by the CDC does not change Virginia law on required immunizations for schools and childcare facilities. The CDC cannot force vaccine requirements on Virginia families as a condition of school attendance. Required immunizations for school and childcare attendance statewide are determined by the General Assembly and the Virginia Department of Health,” said Attorney General Miyares.
Governor Youngkin requested this legal opinion. A copy can be found HERE.
State News
Mountain Valley Pipeline halts eminent domain actions for Southgate extension
Mountain Valley Pipeline has decided to withdraw eminent domain actions against land in North Carolina the company sought for its Southgate extension, a 75-mile offshoot of the main pipeline that would carry gas from Pittsylvania south to Rockingham and Alamance counties.
“As the timing, design, and scope of this project continue to be evaluated, MVP has elected to dismiss this action, believing that to be the appropriate course of action for the time being and a demonstration of its desire to work cooperatively and in good faith with landowners and communities along the pipeline’s route,” said the motion filed Friday in U.S. District Court for the Middle District of North Carolina.
But the company asked for the dismissal without prejudice, which would allow it to pursue eminent domain actions against the properties again.
Mountain Valley “has not abandoned this project,” the pipeline wrote.
Shawn Day, a spokesperson for the MVP Southgate project, reiterated the motion’s language, adding, “Mountain Valley remains committed to the MVP Southgate project, which is needed to help North Carolina achieve its lower-carbon energy goals and meet current and future residential and commercial demand for natural gas in the region.”
“Proceedings currently remain underway with respect to a small number of tracts” along the proposed Southgate route in Virginia, Day added.
A condition of the Federal Energy Regulatory Commission’s approval of the Southgate project in 2020 was that construction of the extension would not begin until the company received the required federal permits for the mainline system and the Director of the Office of Energy Projects, or its designee lifted a stop-work order and authorized the project.
After FERC extended its October 2022 completion deadline by four years, the pipeline regained life in August. Regulators said their decision was administrative and that the proceedings were not the proper time to revisit the project’s approval.
At that time, a company spokesperson said the company remains committed to securing federal and state permits to bring the project into service in the second half of 2023. Mountain Valley has said the main line is 94% complete, although some opponents dispute the company’s numbers.
However, Mountain Valley still lacks the necessary permits to complete the pipeline. An effort by U.S. Sen. Joe Manchin, D-West Virginia, to force approval and completion of the project through federal legislation on permitting reform stalled this fall.
The Southgate extension has also run into problems. In 2021, the Virginia State Air Pollution Control Board denied an air permit for a proposed compressor station in Pittsylvania that was crucial to ensure gas could flow from Virginia into North Carolina.
The denial triggered General Assembly legislation transferring permitting authority from the citizen air board to the state Department of Environmental Quality.
North Carolina had also previously denied Southgate a required water permit, citing “unnecessary and avoidable impacts to surface waters and riparian buffers.”
Environmental activists on Friday celebrated Mountain Valley’s voluntary dismissal of its eminent domain actions.
“Today, we can exhale. We still have a long way to go, but the road gets shorter,” said Crystal Cavalier Keck, co-founder of 7 Directions of Service, an indigenous people’s activist group, in a statement. “This decision is more proof that the MVP is destined for defeat.”
by Charlie Paullin, Virginia Mercury
State News
Governor Glenn Youngkin announces unemployment rate remains unchanged at 2.6%
RICHMOND, VA — Governor Glenn Youngkin announced that the unemployment rate remained unchanged at 2.6%, representing a 1.0 percentage point decline below last year’s rate and remaining below the national unemployment rate of 3.5 percent. The number of unemployed residents decreased by 885 to 113,220, representing the fewest Virginians unemployed since June of 2001.
According to BLS Local Area Unemployment Statistics, the number of employed residents rose by 993 to 4,233,716. Simultaneously, the labor force population increased by 108 to 4,356,936. The Commonwealth’s labor force participation rate, which measures the proportion of the civilian population age 16 and older that is employed or actively looking for work, declined by 0.1 percentage point to 63.6% in September and remains below the pre-pandemic rate of 66.3%.
“Very little changed in September. We remain focused on returning Virginians to the workforce and implementing policies that get Virginians off the sidelines,” said Governor Glenn Youngkin. “We will continue our efforts to build our workforce to meet the many opportunities for great jobs in the Commonwealth.”
“With 113,220 unemployed residents, Virginia is approaching numbers we haven’t seen since June of 2001,” said Secretary of Commerce and Trade Caren Merrick. “With a strong job market in Virginia, our top priority is getting more Virginians into the labor force.”
“The September unemployment rate of 2.6% is nearly a percentage point below that of the entire United States,” said Secretary of Labor Bryan Slater. “We have many job opportunities available across Virginia, and fostering cooperation between Virginia businesses with our citizens in the Commonwealth is paramount to returning more people to the workforce.”
Virginia nonfarm payrolls rose by 8,000 jobs in September to 4,093,600, according to BLS Current Employment Statistics data, from September 2021 to September 2022. BLS estimates that establishments in Virginia gained 134,700 jobs, an increase of 3.4 percent. In September, the split between the private and public sectors showed a year-over-year gain of 119,700 jobs and 15,000 jobs, respectively.
Compared to a year ago, on a seasonally adjusted basis, ten of eleven major industry divisions experienced employment increases while one saw an employment decrease.
The largest over-the-year job gain occurred in Leisure and Hospitality, up 36,000 jobs (+9.7%). The second-largest over-the-year job gain occurred in Education and Health Services, up 34,800 jobs (+6.5%). The third largest over-the-year job gain occurred in Trade, Transportation, and Utilities, up 19,300 jobs (+2.9%). Other job gains occurred in Professional and Business Services (+17,600 jobs); Government (+15,000 jobs); Information (+4,500); Miscellaneous (+4,200 jobs); Construction (+3,700 jobs); Manufacturing (+3,400) and Mining and Logging (+400 jobs). Within Government, Local (+9,400 jobs), State (+4,400 jobs), and Federal employment increased (+1,200 jobs). The only job losses occurred in Finance (-4,200 jobs) to 206,200.
For more information, visit the Virginia Employment Commission’s website at vec.virginia.gov.
State News
Virginia receives initial payment of $67.4 million from Johnson & Johnson settlement
Attorney General Miyares is thrilled to announce that the Commonwealth has received its first initial payment from the opioid manufacturer Janssen Pharmaceuticals, a subsidiary of Johnson & Johnson. The initial payment of $67.4 million includes approximately $11.3 million for the state, $16.3 million for Virginia’s localities, and $39.8 million for the Opioid Abatement Authority.
“I’m thrilled that the money from these record-breaking settlements is on its way. My consumer protection section worked tirelessly to ensure that Virginians received the most funding possible and received it as quickly as possible. This helps the Commonwealth and individual localities fight back against the opioid epidemic and reduce, prevent, and treat addiction,” said Attorney General Miyares.
This opioid settlement also requires Johnson & Johnson to stop selling opioids in the United States, prevents them from promoting opioids or funding third parties that promote opioids, and prevents them from lobbying on legislation, regulations, or activities related to opioids.
Virginia has previously received payments from a separate settlement with opioid distributors Cardinal Health, McKesson, and AmerisourceBergen. To date, Virginia has received approximately $108.3 million from the Distributors and the Johnson & Johnson settlements.
The total payouts for both settlements will be approximately $532.9 million.
The below spreadsheet details the total amount the state, the Authority, and each locality will receive from:
- First Johnson & Johnson payment
- First and Second distributor payments
- Total from Johnson & Johnson
- Total from Distributors
- Total from both settlements
- The total withheld for the Deficiency Fund (which may be used to pay the localities’ attorneys fees if a national attorneys’ fees fund is insufficient or otherwise) will be distributed to the localities.Read the spreadsheet HERE.
