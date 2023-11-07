State News
Virginia Takes Action Against Emergency Exploitation
Anti-Price Gouging Laws Enforced Amid Wildfire Crises.
In the wake of the burgeoning Quaker Run and Tuggles Gap fires, Attorney General Jason Miyares has underscored the enforcement of anti-price gouging statutes following Governor Glenn Youngkin’s emergency declaration. These statutes are crucial shields for Virginians against the soaring costs of essential goods in the throes of wildfire-related emergencies.
Safeguarding Virginians in Times of Need
With fires rampaging through Madison and Patrick counties, the necessity for fair pricing is critical. Attorney General Miyares stated, “The anti-price gouging laws in Virginia safeguard Virginians from exploitation by bad actors during a time of crisis.” He firmly asserted his commitment to prosecuting any violations of the laws, emphasizing the state’s dedication to consumer protection.
Understanding Virginia’s Anti-Price Gouging Act
Virginia’s Anti-Price Gouging Act, established in 2004, plays a vital role in times of emergency by prohibiting inflated pricing of necessities. It encompasses a range of goods and services, such as water, food, and home repair essentials. The Act evaluates unconscionable pricing by comparing costs to those in the ten days before the emergency, ensuring prices remain within reasonable bounds.
Enforcement and Consumer Protection
Any breach of the Act calls for action by the Office of the Attorney General under the Virginia Consumer Protection Act. The Attorney General’s office encourages consumers to report suspected price gouging. While general complaints are directly handled by the Attorney General’s Consumer Protection Section, fuel-related issues are the domain of the Virginia Department of Agriculture and Consumer Services.
Reach Out for Help
The protection of consumers is a priority. Residents are urged to report concerns and can seek guidance or lodge complaints through several channels offered by Attorney General Miyares’ office, ensuring support is only a call or click away.
A Shield Against the Flames of Injustice
As wildfires challenge Virginia, the state’s commitment to its citizens burns brighter than ever. With protective laws in force and vigilant monitoring, Virginians can take solace in knowing that while natural disasters are unpredictable, the defense against undue economic hardship stands firm.
Madison County Wildfire Spreads to Nearly 2,500 Acres, Including Part of Shenandoah Natl Park
A Madison County wildfire that broke out near the community of Syria on Oct. 24 has now spread to almost 2,500 acres as state and local firefighters work to contain it.
While no structures have been damaged by the blaze to date, Madison County officials have issued a voluntary evacuation for residents north of Finks Hollow Lane, which lies near the border of Shenandoah National Park.
The Quaker Run Fire, named for another nearby road, has breached two containment lines since it began. Frequently called fire lines or fire breaks, these perimeters of earth are cleared by firefighters to halt a wildfire’s advance by depriving it of fuel.
Madison County wildfire expands to 425 acres near Shenandoah National Park
An initial 650-acre containment line was not completed before the fire advanced beyond its limits early last week. While firefighters went on to construct a larger 1,250-acre perimeter, the blaze broke through it Thursday and then, on Saturday, breached a 1,600-acre line.
Greg Bilyeu, a spokesperson for the Virginia Department of Forestry, said Monday that “due to the rocky terrain, it’s often more difficult to find workable areas to create those lines.”
“Wind is one common factor that can cause wildfires to jump fire lines,” he wrote in an email. “Once this occurs, firefighters have to establish a new fire line, in a new location (hence the growing containment figures.”
The current containment line encompasses 2,800 acres of both private and public lands. About 670 of those acres are within the boundaries of Shenandoah National Park.
On Monday, the National Park Service issued a hiking advisory for the Whiteoak Canyon and Old Rag trails, stating that they “are open but at times are impacted by dense smoke which may reach UNHEALTHY to VERY UNHEALTHY levels.”
Overall, the wildfire has burned roughly 2,800 acres since it began, although firefighters have extinguished some areas. The Virginia Department of Forestry has not yet confirmed the fire’s cause.
While Virginia wildfires aren’t on the scale of those that have devastated California and Oregon in recent years, state forestry officials estimate there are approximately 700 wildfires in the commonwealth every year that affect just under 9,500 acres on average.
Virginia’s fall fire season, one of two times during the year when wildfire risk is considered to be highest, runs from Oct. 15 to Nov. 30. During this period, fallen leaves and dead vegetation provide abundant fuel for flames and wind and variably warm temperatures encourage the spread of fires that ignite. Drought and near-drought conditions through parts of Virginia this year have also increased risks.
The Virginia Department of Forestry urges Virginians to be extra careful when lighting fires through the end of November, noting that more than 75% of the state’s wildfires are caused by humans.
Among the precautions the agency recommends:
Avoid burning on dry, windy days. Keep your burn pile small. Have a rake or shovel and water hose on hand. Have a phone ready to call 911 if a fire escapes your control. Stay with your fire until it’s completely out (drown, stir, ensure it’s cool). Consider a “green” alternative to burning yard debris: compost your organic yard waste for your garden or yard.
by Sarah Vogelsong, Virginia Mercury
Virginia Mercury is part of States Newsroom, a network of news bureaus supported by grants and a coalition of donors as a 501c(3) public charity. Virginia Mercury maintains editorial independence. Contact Editor Sarah Vogelsong for questions: info@virginiamercury.com. Follow Virginia Mercury on Facebook and Twitter.
Money Talks in Virginia: Unprecedented Funds Raised for General Assembly Elections
Everyone calls the upcoming General Assembly election high stakes, but it is also top dollar.
More than $158 million has been funneled into the House and Senate races this election cycle, a more than 30% increase since the last time all 140 seats in the General Assembly were up for election back in 2019.
The bloated war chests are a product of redistricting, which brought new competition to many districts. There are a lot of open seats with no incumbent.
“Add to this the fact that the contests for control of both the House of Delegates and the Senate are extremely close, and you have the recipe for huge dollar campaigns,” according to John McGlennon, a professor of government at William & Mary.
The Money Advantage
Democrats outraised Republicans in both chambers with the latest campaign finance releases. Those totals include in-kind contributions as well, which are non-monetary donations of goods or services.
But both parties have put a lot of resources into these races, so a money advantage in any particular race may not be overwhelming, according to McGlennon. McGlennon is also running for reelection to the James City County Board of Supervisors.
State Senate representatives serve a four-year term. Over $80.7 million was raised among the 40 state Senate races. That includes $29.9 million invested this year in the four races ranked as competitive by the Virginia Public Access Project. That number goes up when the $9 million is added in from the hot race between Sen. Siobhan Dunnavant, R-Henrico, and Del. Schuyler VanValkenburg, D-Henrico.
Senate fundraising is 50% higher than in 2019. Democratic candidates have raised over $13 million more than Republicans. Final campaign finance reports will be filed in December.
Delegates hold House seats for a two-year term, and candidates running for a House seat have had less time to raise money. This year, the combined 100 seats have brought in over $77.5 million. The seven House races ranked as competitive have garnered almost $31 million this year.
House fundraising is 15% higher than 2019. Democratic candidates have outraised Republicans by almost $10 million.
The amount of money a candidate raises is not necessarily indicative of their success on Election Day, according to Richard Meagher, department chair of the political science department at Randolph-Macon College.
Candidates can overcome fundraising gaps with better campaign strategy, tactics, more dedicated volunteers, or just by being a better candidate.
“But it’s much harder to win if you cannot at least stay competitive,” Meagher stated.
Grassroot Donations Under $100
Political readers and candidates follow donations like the stock market. But at the end of the day, what do the millions mean for Virginia voters? The top donors thrusting approximately $50 million into the statehouse races just this year are Clean Virginia, Dominion Energy, and the political action committees for both parties.
It’s not grassroots voters handing over buckets of cash to the candidate they believe in the most; it’s mostly players who hope to set policy down the road.
Grassroots donations are usually characterized as a number of small, recurring donations of around $5 or $10, according to Amanda Wintersieck, an associate professor of political science at Virginia Commonwealth University.
A look at the donations made under $100 tells its own story. This type of smaller money is usually from voters, not PACs, lobbyists or special interest groups. But these contributors are often motivated by ideological issues and tend to be further to the right or left than the typical voter, according to Alex Keena, an associate professor of political science at VCU.
Capital News Service looked at smaller fundraising efforts this year in the VPAP-ranked competitive districts, including October totals. CNS also looked at the closely-watched Henrico County races between Dunnavant and VanValkenburg for the Senate and incumbent Del. Rodney Willett, D-Henrico, against Republican challenger Riley Shaia for the House.
Every Democrat, except one, in a closely watched race leads their Republican opponent when it comes to smaller donations.
Democrat Russet Perry, a candidate in a northern Virginia Senate race, leads the pack with $168,490 in cash donations under $100.
At the other end, Republican Lee Peters brought in $5,412 for his Fredericksburg-area race against Democrat Joshua Cole. Peters was just ahead of an independent candidate for cash donations under $100.
Big Youngkin Money
Youngkin’s Spirit of Virginia PAC has been especially active, sending at least $14.4 million to Republican candidates this year. The PAC has recently donated millions to help Republicans win as races heat up statewide. These larger PACs are moving around hundreds of thousands of dollars regularly.
The benefits of a governor using their influence in statehouse races include securing allies, bolstering candidates, and raising the profile of a candidate considering a run for Congress or president.
Pundits have speculated Youngkin might make a bid for the 2024 presidential race, although the governor has not filed paperwork or committed an answer. But helping usher in a Republican majority would look good on the resume.
Youngkin has been more assertive with his PAC than most governors, according to Keena.
“One of the problems is we don’t really have campaign finance in Virginia,” Keena said, “Glenn Youngkin can get his buddies in the financial sector to donate millions of dollars and then he can use that money however he likes; you know, to donate to whoever he wants.”
Where’d All The Money Go?
So what happens to all the cash on hand once the election is over — win or lose? In Virginia, the answer might be a hearty shrug.
On paper, once candidates submit final reports, they must properly get rid of the excess campaign money. They can pay off debts, use it in a future election, or donate to a charity, candidate, or PAC.
It is technically illegal for candidates to use excess money for personal or immediate familial use.
However, unlike most states, there is not much of a mechanism to enforce the law or prevent “vague, unitemized expenditures,” according to a Virginia Mercury article.
Campaign finance reform has been attempted a few times in recent history but has failed on a bipartisan basis.
That being said, one way to spend unused campaign money is to save it for future campaigns. It’s speculation, but it wouldn’t be impossible for the Spirit of Virginia PAC to switch gears and help bankroll a Youngkin campaign for national office sometime in the future.
Trickle-Down Effect
“I look at where the funds come from other candidates, and there are plenty of people who can self-fund their campaigns,” said Crystal Varner Parker, a minister running for school board in the Fairfield District of Henrico County. “I can’t do that.”
The top-dollar stakes of statehouse races have driven up the campaign costs for local races, she said.
It’s a competitive race with five candidates on the ballot. Most of the money raised for her campaign came from grassroots donations, she said. Parker uses social media and word-of-mouth to encourage voters to come out to her events and contribute to her campaign.
Running during a high-profile election means more money is needed, she said.
“The cost of things when it comes to campaign marketing materials have gone up in price, that they are more expensive than they were four years ago, during the last round of General Assembly and local elections,” Parker said.
Her plea to voters is to support candidates they believe in.
“I’m not someone who donates to every campaign, but if you really believe in a candidate, you need to put your money where your mouth is because campaigns cost money,” Parker said.
By Alyssa Hutton and Jimmy Sidney
Capital News Service
Capital News Service is a program of Virginia Commonwealth University’s Robertson School of Media and Culture. Students in the program provide state government coverage for a variety of media outlets in Virginia.
Gun Policy a Top Issue for Some Voters But Campaigns Mostly Quiet
RICHMOND, Va. – Lawmakers elected to office next week will likely take up firearm legislation in the next General Assembly session.
Democrats rate gun policy as the No. 2 top issue, behind abortion, according to a mid-October Christopher Newport University survey of likely voters. Independents rank gun policy as the fourth top issue of concern. Gun policy ranks lowest among Republicans but comes in above health care and “other.”
Several polls have indicated that control of the General Assembly is truly up for grabs, with voters pretty split on who they want in charge.
Gun policy mostly hit a stalemate the past two years, with the power of the statehouse divided between Democrats in the Senate and Republicans in the House. Each party proposed legislation in alignment with party views, which was eventually shot down by each respective chamber.
It did seem that lawmakers on both sides would pass a gun storage bill last session, but the bill died suddenly, and lawmakers instead passed a gun locker tax credit.
When Democrats briefly had statehouse control and the governor’s office during the early pandemic years, they passed several laws that regulated firearms, including background checks, monthly purchase caps, possession in public spaces, and a red-flag law that allows authorities to remove a firearm from a person believed to be at risk.
If Republicans gain a trifecta dominance after the election, the focus will be to reverse gun control laws, according to Philip Van Cleave, the president of gun rights advocacy group Virginia Citizens Defense League, launched in 1994.
The League would like to remove the firearm ban in place in state government buildings and also remove the power local governments now have to regulate firearms in public spaces. Only 17 localities have passed such a policy, “but that’s 17 too many,” according to Van Cleave.
The League wants to see Virginia become a “constitutional carry” state and remove the required permit for concealed carry.
“This makes it so that people have their right, their freedom to protect themselves,” Van Cleave said. “Getting closer to where the Founding Fathers wanted it.”
The VCDL also hopes the next General Assembly will remove red flag laws.
“What we’re looking for is to get our rights restored to where they’re supposed to be and get rid of the gun control that’s out there,” Van Cleave said.
The gun control political action committee Everytown for Gun Safety spent at least $1.5 million in Virginia races in 2019, the last time that all 140 seats were up for election. This year, the group has spent approximately half a million dollars to help Democratic campaigns.
The National Rifle Association helps fund Republican candidates but through smaller amounts. It gave almost $160,000 this year, compared to $350,000 in 2019.
Democratic bases are very much motivated by gun safety issues, and Republicans are somewhat motivated by gun rights, according to Alex Keena, an associate professor of political science at Virginia Commonwealth University.
But the talking points are not really coming up on the campaign trail, other than mention of both stances on some candidate websites. National polling shows strong voter support for red flag laws and background checks, Keena said.
“Probably the Republicans realized this, and they want to please their base without angering the invisible majority,” Keena said.
There have been over 500 mass shootings in America this year, according to the Gun Violence Archive, an independent data collection and research group. The worst mass shooting in Maine’s history recently dominated headlines, with 18 people killed and 13 injured.
The FBI defines a mass shooting as a shooting in which a gun murders four people.
The frequency of mass shootings is “really painful for a lot of people to talk about,” Keena said. “Republicans kind of want to stay away from that, but the Democrats, like you would think they’d have an opportunity to hammer that and hammer some of these people with a record on guns, but they’re not really talking about either.”
It could be because Democrats don’t want to promise something they might not be able to deliver even if they win the General Assembly because of a stalemate with a Republican governor, Keena said.
Del. Rodney Willett, D-Henrico, is running for reelection in House District 58. Willett would support an assault weapon ban like the one proposed earlier this year and said it would save valuable lives in Virginia.
“I’m speaking as a gun owner, and I’m speaking to other gun owners,” Willett said. “There are plenty of weapons available; we don’t need assault weapons.”
The leading cause of death in children for three years has been from firearms, according to the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention.
“I’ve had to look right in the eye at parents who have lost kids to firearms, kids who should not have died,” Willett said. “They died because another child got hold of a weapon, shouldn’t have had it, and used it to shoot another child, and that should never happen.”
There have been 397 firearm injuries that resulted in a visit to the emergency room this year in youth ages 0-19, according to the Virginia Department of Health. The overall number of injuries this year is 1,896.
Gun-related deaths last year totaled 1,325, the highest number since at least 2007, according to VDH. Those deaths include accidental shootings, suicide, and homicide.
Virginia was right at the national average for gun deaths in 2021, which was 14.6 deaths per 100,000 people.
By Sahara Sriraman
Food Processing Machinery Manufacturer to Expand in Virginia
RICHMOND, VA — Governor Glenn Youngkin announced that Ross Industries Inc., a manufacturer of commercial food production machinery, will invest $7.5 million to enlarge its current facility in Fauquier County. The company will build a 24,000-square-foot building adjacent to its existing structure to increase its product assembly capacity. In addition, Ross will invest in next-generation robotic fabrication and manufacturing technologies. The completion of the project will create 24 new jobs.
“Ross Industries’ decision to reinvest in Fauquier County secures its important community presence for another 50 years to come and demonstrates how Virginia is capturing growth in the rebounding manufacturing sector,” said Governor Glenn Youngkin. “Robotic technology is the future of the industry, and I’m proud that the Commonwealth is part of that trajectory.”
“The success of long-term corporate partners like Ross Industries is a prime example of what can be accomplished in the Commonwealth,” said Secretary of Commerce and Trade Caren Merrick. “Our thriving food and beverage processing industry relies on food production machinery manufacturers like Ross, and these synergies have created a robust ecosystem of industry partners and suppliers in Virginia.”
“We are excited to expand our facility, a testament to our longstanding commitment to Fauquier County, our home for over five decades,” said Jamie Usrey, President and CEO of Ross Industries. “We feel deeply rooted in this community. We have employees who have been dedicated to Ross for more than 45 years, including multiple generations of families who made Ross their career. This expansion, coupled with our partnership with several local technical education organizations for our fast-track machinist program, leadership, and management programs, exemplify our ongoing promise to the people and the future of Fauquier County.”
“I want to thank Ross Industries for their investment and expansion of their operations in our community,” said Rick Gerhardt, Vice Chair of the Fauquier County Board of Supervisors. “Ross Industries has been a cornerstone manufacturer and employer here for over 50 years and has been a great corporate neighbor. We look forward to working with Ross Industries to make this expansion successful for them and our citizens. We also appreciate the incentives and resources the Virginia Economic Development Partnership brought to the table for this project.”
“Ross Industries’ decision is proof that our region is a great choice for business, with tremendous workforce and infrastructure opportunity,” said Senator Jill Vogel. “It is also the result of hard work by Fauquier County and the Virginia Economic Development Partnership. I am so proud to support their continued success.”
“I’m glad that more businesses are not just seeing Virginia as a place to open, but a place to grow — especially here in Fauquier County,” said Delegate Michael Webert. “ The new jobs that Ross Industries is bringing here will be well-suited to Fauquier’s growing, trained, and ready workforce.”
Ross Industries is located in Midland, Virginia, in the heart of Fauquier County. Since 1968, Ross has built an international reputation as a manufacturer of world-class food processing and packaging systems that help food producers streamline manufacturing capability and improve quality, productivity, and food safety.
The Virginia Economic Development Partnership worked with Fauquier County to secure the project for Virginia and will support Ross Industries’ job creation through the Virginia Jobs Investment Program (VJIP), which provides consultative services and funding to companies creating new jobs in order to support employee recruitment and training activities. As a business incentive supporting economic development, VJIP reduces the human resource costs of new and expanding companies. VJIP is state-funded, demonstrating Virginia’s commitment to enhancing job opportunities for citizens.
Some Virginia Lawmakers Say It’s Time to Eliminate Daylight Saving Time
The sense of dread that so often accompanies Mondays could feel slightly more bearable for some next week as Virginians gain another hour of sleep this Sunday from daylight saving time. (Of course, that extra rest comes at the cost of darker nights for the next four months.)
If some lawmakers had their way, the tradition would have ended in Virginia years ago because of its disruptive and impractical nature.
The latest attempt to eliminate daylight saving time in the commonwealth came from Sen. Richard Stuart, R-Westmoreland, whose bill narrowly died on the Senate floor this January.
“If you can tell time, I think we’re gonna be just fine,” Stuart said. “We’re gonna get an extra hour in the evening when you come home from work. That way, we don’t have to go to work in the dark, come home in the dark, and it’s medically proven that we need to stop changing the time.”
While several lawmakers have agreed the elimination of daylight saving time could help businesses and improve health quality, opponents have voiced concerns it could cause chaos if surrounding states don’t adopt similar changes.
Sen. Chap Petersen, D-Fairfax, told the Senate that “whatever we do, we need to standardize with our sister states, or otherwise those of us who are in interstate business, it’s going to be an ever-loving nightmare trying to keep track of this.”
Numerous efforts from other passionate daylight-saving opposers like Dels. Joe McNamara, R-Roanoke, and Nick Freitas, R-Culpeper, have continued to be rejected by the General Assembly.
Each year since 2021, McNamara has introduced legislation asking Secretary of Commerce and Trade Caren Merrick to study the effects of shifting toward daylight saving time year-round in Virginia.
This January, McNamara told the House Rules Subcommittee that if the federal Sunshine Protection Act — which makes daylight saving time the new, permanent standard time — passes, his legislation would make it easier for Virginia to switch to DST. That change would transform the clock that is in place during the summer months into the all-time clock.
Freitas introduced bills similar to Stuart’s in 2018 and 2022 to end daylight saving time altogether. Last year, he told the House General Laws Subcommittee that his bill eliminating the practice was inspired by his wife, who was upset with him when she had to wake up their kids after daylight saving time.
“I don’t think the commonwealth of Virginia should be taking marching orders from the federal government with respect to our clocks,” Freitas said.
Daylight saving time dates back to World War I, when European states sought strategies to conserve fuel.
Virginia still remains committed to the annual practice of setting clocks forward one hour on the second Sunday of March and then moving clocks back one hour on the first Sunday in November.
by Meghan McIntyre, Virginia Mercury
Governor Glenn Youngkin Issues Executive Order to Prevent Student Overdoses and Require Prompt Parental Notification
In response to nine student overdoses at a Loudoun County high school just last month, Governor Glenn Youngkin has issued Executive Order Twenty-Eight. While the Loudoun County Public School division reportedly waited more than twenty days to notify parents of the overdose incidents, Governor Youngkin is taking immediate action to enhance prompt parental notification. The order directs the Virginia Department of Education to issue guidance ensuring school divisions notify all parents of school-connected overdoses within 24 hours, work closely with law enforcement to prevent overdoses and enhance student education about the dangers of abusing drugs.
“Parents have a right to know what’s going on in their child’s lives, especially in schools. Overdoses that occur on school grounds or are connected to the school must lead to an immediate parental notification,” said Governor Glenn Youngkin. “School administrators’ first instinct when there is a problem cannot be to delay relevant information on critical children’s health and safety matters – it must be passed on to parents immediately. Opioid overdoses have claimed the lives of far too many Virginians, devastating families and communities across the Commonwealth, and we must continue to combat opioid abuse and overdoses with action and transparency.”
The Governor’s executive order instructs Virginia’s Superintendent of Public Instruction and the Department of Education to notify parents within twenty-four hours of a student overdose that has occurred within a school system. The order instructs the issuance of new guidance in coordination with law enforcement to prevent student overdoses and address the scourge of fentanyl on Virginia’s families and communities.
Acknowledging that transparency and community understanding of available resources are essential to ensuring the well-being of young Virginians, the order instructs the issuance of information to local school divisions and parents about drug education and prevention programs for students. The One Pill Can Kill campaign led by the First Lady of Virginia and the Attorney General, along with the Attorney General’s Virginia Rules program, will develop critical decision-making skills in Virginia’s children and help generate conversations around the dangers of counterfeit drugs and fentanyl.
On his first day in office, Governor Youngkin signed Executive Order Number 2 to reaffirm the fundamental rights of parents in the upbringing, education, and care of their children. In May 2023, Governor Glenn Youngkin issued Executive Order Number Twenty-Six to strengthen Virginia’s interdiction and response to the ongoing fentanyl and opioid crisis.
The Governor continues to address the ongoing behavioral health crisis with his transformational Right Help, Right Now plan to support individuals in crisis. In June, Governor Youngkin signed 24 bills into law, delivering on his promise to deliver.
