Virginia the ‘most improved’ state for retirees, reveals study.
Seemingly vying to appeal to the highest number of retiring individuals, each passing year presents a fresh ranking of the most desirable states for retirees. Past years saw states such as Florida, South Carolina, and Arizona consistently topping the lists. Recently, however, the landscape has fluctuated, with states gaining or losing allure based on various criteria, including quality of life, affordable housing, reasonable healthcare costs, safety, and low taxation.
Nonetheless, gauging the attractiveness of retirement states solely from an isolated annual ranking might not yield a precise portrait. It might fail to show whether these high-ranking states truly offer the best retirement environments or if short-term factors like favorable new tax regulations have temporarily inflated their positions.
To provide a more comprehensive, long-term perspective, Metal-res.com undertook a ‘study of studies’* of retirement rankings across a five-year span. This research involved calculating the rise or fall in rankings to identify the states showing the most significant improvements or declines as retirement destinations, as reflected in various studies’ rankings.
The findings revealed that Virginia had the most remarkable improvement as a retirement state over this half-decade period, jumping 38 places. While Virginia might not immediately come to mind as a retirement destination, it has distinguished itself as the state with the most progress, thanks to its high-quality living standards, top-notch healthcare services, and affordable cost of living. Virginia jumped from 39th place in 2019 to occupy the top spot by 2023. When it comes to tax policy, Virginia is comparatively moderate, charging .66% less in state tax than the national average. However, the exemption of social security benefits from taxation adds significant appeal for retirees.
Minnesota, the North Star state, was identified as the runner-up in terms of improvement for retirement suitability, climbing an impressive 32 spots from its 40th position in 2019 to 8th in the current year. The state consistently performs well in various areas, including healthcare facilities and entertainment, often clinching the top rank. Furthermore, Minnesota boasts the third-longest life expectancy among all U.S. states, trailing only behind Hawaii and California.
Securing the third spot as the most improved location for retirees, Colorado demonstrated a significant upward shift of 30 ranks, moving up from its 33rd position in 2019 to 3rd place in 2023. Colorado’s appeal as a retirement destination is manifest in its captivating natural landscapes, diverse amenities, superior healthcare services, and a cost of living that is manageable, all contributing to its status as a preferred place to enjoy retirement.
Perhaps surprisingly, Alaska is the 4th most improved state for retirement. Contrary to popular belief, Alaska ranks well in terms of financial security for seniors, with better-funded senior services and work opportunities. Despite its reputation for remoteness, cities such as Anchorage offer ample access to medical facilities and a variety of transportation options, including buses, motorcoaches, trains, air taxis, water taxis, and ferries.
Rounding up the top 5 came the state of Delaware. The First State ranked in a lowly 33rd position in 2019 before making steady progress to end in 5th position overall in 2023. Choosing to retire in Delaware is a wise financial decision as it boasts one of the lowest property tax rates in the nation. Furthermore, it provides considerable tax benefits for seniors, including exclusions on pension and 401(k) income, plus various tax credits tailored for homeowners who are 65 or older. Alongside these fiscal advantages, Delaware delivers an appealing lifestyle with its coastal living and quaint small-town charm.
Finally, the least improved state for retirees is Kentucky, dropping a whopping 44 places over 5 years. From being the 6th best state for retirees in 2019, it plummeted to the 50th spot this year. The Bluegrass state was particularly disadvantaged in three categories: sleep quality among seniors, availability of dentists, and the well-being index for those aged 55 and above. Health aspects significantly influenced Kentucky’s low ranking. A relatively modest 66.9% of seniors reported their health as good or better, while a concerning 10.3% of seniors experienced poor mental health.
“Over the last five years, we’ve witnessed a substantial shift in the retirement landscape across the United States,” said Barry Landry of Metal-res.com. “It’s not merely about where retirees are heading now; it’s about recognizing consistent improvement in factors that matter to retirees. This data gives us a deeper understanding of retirement trends and showcases how states are striving to better accommodate our aging population.”
“Hey, kids don’t want our antiques!”: Navigating the great generational decor divide
You’ve heard of the baby boomers, right? The ones currently sitting atop a treasure trove, poised to orchestrate one of history’s largest wealth transfers. Trillions of dollars are set to cascade down to the next generation, and in this impending cascade, sadly, no one wants Grandma’s china hutch.
Shocker, isn’t it? Turns out the kids aren’t into china, fancy silverware, or even those exquisite linens. They’re sporting lifestyles that are, dare I say, 10 times more relaxed than their forebears. That stately, timeless furniture that the baby boomers held onto with such pride? Well, it hasn’t quite survived the style evolution.
The millennial generation, born between 1981 and 1996, is all about going eclectic – a mishmash of styles is more their jam. So what’s a boomer to do when faced with the need to downsize and the kids simply say “no thanks”?
Well, folks, I hate to break it to you, but storage isn’t the answer. Not only is it an unwelcome addition to your expenses, but it’s also futile. Have a heart-to-heart with the young ones, ask them to pick what they want, and then prepare to part ways with the rest. A word of caution, though – your vintage highboy dresser that was worth a cool $8,000 back in the 80s? It’s not going to fetch anywhere near that sum now, according to estate appraiser Julie Hall, quoted in Nerd Wallet.
Even that pristine, regular furniture? Surprisingly, it’s not worth that much. Expert consensus? Get cracking on sorting and selling your extra items as soon as you can.
However, don’t let the saying “waste not, want not” weigh you down. Create memento boxes for your kids, friends, and relatives – those little memories matter more than you’d think. Give away your old photos, sell off the larger items, and trash the used clothing (unless, of course, it’s a fancy period collectible).
Porcelain figurines? You might find some buyers, but chances are they’ll end up donated. However, remember to snap some photos as keepsakes before they find a new home. And the books? Keep 20. Just imagine, if you were stranded on a desert island, which ones would make the cut?
So here we are, navigating this fascinating generational divide. It may not be easy, but hey, it sure is an adventure, isn’t it?
Do you have to make a will?
As you get older, it’s normal to start thinking about your estate and getting your affairs in order. If you don’t already have a will, you may wonder whether you need one in the event of your death. The short answer is no. Nevertheless, a will is an essential document. Here’s why.
The specifics vary depending on the state, but generally, if you don’t have a will at the time of your death, the probate court will refer to local intestate succession laws to decide who receives your property. It may not be distributed exactly how you would choose. Usually, your spouse will receive a set amount before the remainder is divided among your children and other family members if any exist.
A will is important because it allows you to decide how your assets will be divided among your heirs. Specifically, you indicate who inherits what and who’ll act as an executor.
There are four types of wills in the United States: simple, testamentary trust, joint, and living. Consult a lawyer to learn the differences and determine the best type for you.
Have you heard of genealogy tourism?
Are you retired or close to retirement and want to plan a memorable trip where every stop along the way has significance? Genealogy tourism, also known as roots tourism, might appeal to you.
What is it?
Genealogy tourism involves choosing a holiday location linked to your generational past. For example, you could visit a town or country where your ancestors lived before emigrating to your birthplace. The aim is to admire places where former family members lived to learn more about your origins and yourself.
Genealogy tourism is a chance to discover the home country of your ancestors. It’s also an excellent opportunity to learn about the experiences of certain relatives who lived during difficult or historically significant times.
How to plan a trip
Planning a genealogical trip is more complex than planning a traditional holiday. For example, you may need to meet with a local historian or genealogy expert recommended by your hotel. You can also contact a travel agency to create a personalized trip or use a company that develops themed group trips.
If you prefer going on an unforgettable trip rather than sifting through historical documents to discover your heritage, genealogy tourism is for you. Don’t hesitate to ask for help when planning your trip to the past.
3 easy-to-grow indoor plants for seniors
Do you live in a retirement home and want to add some greenery to your environment? Here are three easy-to-care-for houseplants that’ll thrive in your space.
1. Sansevieria
Often referred to as the snake plant or mother-in-law’s tongue because of its shape, the sansevieria doesn’t need much light. It also doesn’t need to be watered frequently; therefore, it’s the perfect plant for forgetful folk.
2. Crassula
Commonly known as the jade plant, the crassula requires a lot of sunlight. It needs very little water and grows slowly, making it ideal for small spaces.
3. Chlorophytum
Usually called the spider plant, chlorophytum can be placed on a piece of furniture or shelf to trail down. It’s esthetically pleasing and easy to maintain. As a bonus, chlorophytum plants often produce pups, so you can create new plants to give to others.
Besides being decorative, houseplants are soothing and generate a sense of well-being. Don’t hesitate to embellish your home with one or more species that grow well indoors.
4 ways to maintain your self-esteem in retirement
While retirement has plenty of perks, it can also cause a decline in self-confidence. This change can be brought on by a shift in your social status, a decrease in your physical abilities, or a feeling of no longer being beneficial to society. Here are four ways to help you regain your self-esteem and improve your psychological and physical health.
1. Have a positive view of old age. Society tends to put a negative spin on old age. Make sure you create your own positive view of aging.
2. Try new things. Instead of complaining about what you can no longer do, improve your self-confidence by trying new things. You’re still capable of taking on exciting challenges.
3. Give back. Research shows that social participation has a substantial impact on self-esteem. Developing relationships with others can give your life meaning and make you feel useful, recognized, and valued.
4. Move your body daily. Being physically active helps you maintain your independence, which promotes self-esteem. Never stop learning and get out of your comfort zone whenever possible, as long as it’s safe to do so.
Have you developed a negative view of yourself since retiring and found it challenging to regain confidence? Talk to a healthcare professional.
What to do after a fall
Although fall prevention measures can help minimize the risk of older adults taking a tumble, they cannot prevent them 100 percent of the time. Here’s what you should do if you fall in your home and are unable to get up:
• Keep calm, stay still, and determine if you feel pain in any part of your body. Don’t try to stand up if you think doing so will aggravate your injury.
• Before moving, look around to ensure there aren’t any broken objects like knick-knacks or glass that could hurt you if you try to move.
• If you live with someone else, try to call them for help.
• If you’re alone, try to get the attention of a neighbor. You can try banging on a wall, tapping the floor, or using an object like a remote control, book, or cane to make noise. If possible, move closer to a door or window to make yourself heard.
• If your neighbors aren’t home or far away, gently crawl toward a telephone. Take breaks if needed to avoid exhaustion. When you reach the phone, contact someone close to you for help.
• While waiting for someone to come, find a comfortable position. For example, you can place a cushion or piece of clothing under your head for support. Remember to move your joints regularly to avoid stiffness.
Fall detection devices and emergency buttons are readily available for older adults. Find out what options are available to get help more quickly if you fall.
