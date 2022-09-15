State News
Virginia to hold public input sessions on new history standards in October
The Virginia Board of Education plans to finalize new history and social science standards in January after Gov. Glenn Youngkin’s administration raised concerns about a number of errors and content issues in a draft.
At Wednesday’s work session, education officials also proposed to begin holding public input sessions on the standards in October, with board-run public hearings to follow in December.
Before the delay, the public input process and final approval were expected in September and November 17, respectively.
“We want the best standards, and so your continued contemplation, Virginia’s continued engagement as contributors and as voices in this is very important,” said Superintendent of Public Instruction Jillian Balow, who called the review “tough water to navigate.”
Last month, Balow recommended against the board moving the draft standards forward for review, instead urging members to allow the proposal to undergo further development by Virginians and national experts before its acceptance.
The standards outline Virginia’s expectations for student learning in K-12 history and social science education and are assessed through the Standards of Learning tests. Virginia code requires the board to review the standards every seven years to update content and reflect current academic research.
Education officials also proposed splitting up course information after raising concerns that the standards were difficult to read.
The process of reviewing the history and social science standards began nearly two years ago and included repeated meetings by the Board of Education and a committee of experts, as well as public input from over 5,000 commenters.
Board members spoke at length Wednesday about the changes since the standards were first revised and the scope of the work.
“We need to have some faith that staff will do an adequate and appropriate first draft, bring it back to the board, and at that point if y’all want to pick it apart and talk about every line, we will spend the time to do that,” said President Daniel Gecker.
Officials said last month that the standards could go into effect as early as 2024.
by Nathaniel Cline, Virginia Mercury
by Nathaniel Cline, Virginia Mercury

Virginia Mercury is part of States Newsroom, a network of news bureaus supported by grants and a coalition of donors as a 501c(3) public charity.
A state traffic death spike and more Virginia headlines
• The White House announced a tentative deal to avoid a railroad strike that could’ve caused major economic disruption.—Washington Post
• A member of the Hanover County School Board could face discipline for sending sensitive student information to a conservative legal group that opposes LGBTQ-friendly policies.—Richmond Times-Dispatch
• Speaking at Liberty University, former Vice President Mike Pence talked up constitutional duty and declared “wokeism has run amok.”—Cardinal News
• Gov. Glenn Youngkin’s administration has expressed interested in allowing publicly funded K-12 lab schools at private universities. But there’s a dispute over whether the law allows it.—Richmond Times-Dispatch
• Traffic deaths in Virginia rose 72% in the first quarter of 2022, the third-highest increase in the nation for that period.—Axios
• Portsmouth City Council members don’t have a great record of attending board and commission meetings dealing with city business.—Virginian-Pilot
• One of the men police accused of plotting a July 4 mass shooting in Richmond is asking a federal court to suppress evidence against him, arguing police found guns by illegally searching his home.—Richmond Times-Dispatch
• An independent commission recommended removing a Confederate memorial from Arlington National Cemetery. One retired Army officer called the monument “problematic from top to bottom.”—Associated Press
• Southwest Virginia’s Coalfields Expressway, a road project considered critical to the local economy, is getting another $7 million in federal funding.—Cardinal News
• A $300 million indoor farming operation is coming to Chesterfield County, creating 300 jobs.—WRIC
• A Virginia “Tinder Swindler” pleaded guilty in connection to a scam in which he and alleged co-conspirators posed as women on dating apps to try to get sailors to send them money.—Navy Times
by Staff Report, Virginia Mercury
A hydrogen plant could rise near a former King George coal plant
Efforts to convert the site of a former coal plant in King George County into a solar and storage facility are being rerouted to develop the parcels surrounding it for an emerging power source: a hydrogen plant.
Clark Lemming, a Stafford-based land attorney representing Green Energy Ventures, LLC, told the Virginia Mercury Tuesday the company plans to submit a rezoning application to King George at the end of September for the four parcels surrounding the Birchwood Power Plant property.
The parcels, totaling about 230 acres, are currently zoned agricultural. Green Energy is asking them to be rezoned for industrial use.
Solar “requires acres and acres and acres to produce the same quantity of power that a much, much smaller hydrogen plant facility can produce,” Lemming said.
While Lemming provided only limited details of the project, he said the hydrogen plant would support a data center campus on the properties while also producing additional power that would be available.
The efficiency of hydrogen plants has been debated. Hydrogen projects are classified based on the different ways they produce energy. Green hydrogen is generated by splitting water into hydrogen and oxygen using power solely from renewable sources. Blue hydrogen converts natural gas to hydrogen and carbon dioxide by using heat, steam, and pressure. Gray hydrogen is made from fossil fuels and doesn’t capture carbon emissions during production as blue hydrogen does.
Hydrogen power plants are in their infancy, with the only prior plans to produce electricity from hydrogen in Virginia linked to the now-canceled Chickahominy Power Station. The developer of that project, Balico, initially planned to fuel the facility solely through natural gas but later entered an agreement to design the plant so that it could be converted to use hydrogen.
In February, a U.S. Senate committee expressed bipartisan support for using hydrogen fuel in the U.S.
The potential hydrogen plant would come with an additional water treatment plant built by Green Energy Ventures and then conveyed to King George to supply not only the plant but also data centers and manufacturing facilities.
Water is in high demand for data centers, which use it in large quantities to cool their servers. As data centers continue to multiply in Northern Virginia, already the data center capital of the world, water usage needs to be watched, said Lemming. In King George, water could be withdrawn from the nearby Rappahannock River to supply the new treatment plant instead of relying on deep wells, he added.
The hydrogen plant proposal would not involve the property that contains the Birchwood Power Plant owned by Birchwood Power Partners, an affiliate of J-POWER USA, itself a subsidiary of Tokyo-headquartered power producer J-POWER.
The Birchwood Power Plant was a coal-fired power plant that produced energy for Dominion from November 1996 until it was deactivated in March of 2021. Plans then called for turning the plant’s land into a solar and energy storage facility.
Green Energy Ventures initially reached out to Birchwood Power Partners with the hope of developing the site as a data center campus.
However, negotiations ran into difficulties, and in July, Green Energy Ventures filed a lawsuit in Richmond City Circuit Court claiming that Birchwood Power Partners had broken a confidentiality agreement the two had signed during negotiations for the purchase of the property.
Birchwood had disclosed “GEV’s confidential information concerning the concept of developing a data center campus on the Birchwood Property to a competitor of GEV,” Charlie Lee, an attorney representing Green Energy Ventures, wrote in the suit.
Green Energy Ventures claimed Birchwood then used that proprietary information to increase the market value of the land from $40 million to $150 million.
Court filings show the companies “entered into a settlement agreement” on Aug. 10, although the terms of the agreement were not available.
Lee confirmed by email that the “case is resolved and is being dismissed.”
Green Energy Ventures was created as a subsidiary of Green Energy Partners, LLC, to develop the data center campus on the Birchwood plant property, but the latter has been dissolved and only the former remains, Lemming said.
Birchwood Power Partners has faced scrutiny from King George officials over its plans to rezone the former plant property, as reported by the Fredericksburg Free Lance Star.
King George County issued a special use permit in 1991 for the plant to be operated on the agriculturally zoned land, but no other uses were allowed as part of a proffered condition.
The process to remove the proffer is underway alongside an effort to rezone the land from agricultural to industrial, but the Board of Supervisors, which discussed initial plans to repurpose the property for solar, agreed to delay the rezoning at the request of Birchwood Power Partners at the end of last month.
Attempts to reach Birchwood attorney Ann Neil Cosby were unsuccessful.
King George County Administrator Christopher Hill declined to comment until the proposal is placed before the county, preferring not to respond to “speculation or rumors.”
by Charlie Paullin, Virginia Mercury
Virginia taxpayers to receive rebates this fall
This fall, approximately 3.2 million eligible taxpayers will receive one-time tax rebates of up to $250 if they filed individually and up to $500 if they filed jointly. To be eligible, taxpayers must file by November 1, 2022, and have had a 2021 tax liability. Starting September 19, taxpayers can go to tax.virginia.gov/rebate and check their eligibility for this one-time tax rebate. We are processing the rebates “first in/first out.” Those who filed by July 1 should expect their rebate to arrive in late October. Those who file between July 1 and November 1 will receive their rebate within four months of their file date.
Taxpayers who received a state tax refund by direct deposit this year will likely receive their one-time tax rebate by direct deposit in the same bank account. All other eligible taxpayers will receive their rebate by a paper check in the mail.
“As Virginians face high inflation and prices coming from policies set in Washington, these one-time tax rebates will help families lower the cost of living,” said Governor Glenn Youngkin. “Past administrations have overtaxed Virginians, and by returning taxpayer money to Virginia’s taxpayers, we are ensuring that hard-working Virginians get to keep more of their paycheck during these difficult economic times.”
Debt Setoff Rules Required for Rebates
If a taxpayer owes money to Virginia Tax, or another state or local agency, the Commonwealth will use their tax rebate to satisfy that debt before sending the taxpayer the remainder of the rebate (along with contact information for the agency that was owed). If a taxpayer owes more than the amount of the one-time tax rebate, Virginia Tax will send the taxpayer a letter explaining the use of the rebate toward the debt and contact information for the agency that was owed.
World’s largest campus for indoor vertical farming coming to Virginia
RICHMOND, VA – On September 14, 2022, Governor Glenn Youngkin announced that California-based Plenty Unlimited Inc. will build the world’s largest indoor vertical farming campus, a $300 million investment in Chesterfield County’s Meadowville Technology Park. The company recently secured $400 million in a Series E financing round, the largest investment to date for an indoor farming company. Plenty has developed the world’s most advanced indoor farm, powered by the company’s more than 200 patent assets, to efficiently and sustainably grow clean, flavorful produce year-round on its more than 30-foot grow towers. Plenty will complete its Richmond Farm Campus in multiple phases over the next six years, creating more than 300 full-time jobs. The company’s first farm on this site, a dedicated Driscoll’s berry farm to be completed by winter 2023-2024, will be the first to grow indoor, vertically farmed strawberries at scale.
Virginia successfully competed with five other states for the project, further advancing the Commonwealth’s reputation as a leader in the fast-growing industry of Controlled Environment Agriculture.
“Plenty’s decision to establish its first major east coast vertical farming campus in Virginia shines a spotlight on the advantages that make the Commonwealth the best location in the nation for companies growing our food safely and sustainably indoors,” said Governor Glenn Youngkin. “This transformational project further bolsters Virginia’s agriculture and technology industries and positions the Commonwealth as a leader in this next generation of agriculture. I am pleased to welcome Plenty to Virginia and look forward to the company’s growth and success in Chesterfield County.”
“Indoor farming is fundamentally changing agribusiness with environmentally and socially responsible farming technologies that make local, sustainable produce available to more communities,” said Secretary of Commerce and Trade Caren Merrick. “Plenty will be able to easily grow and distribute fresh products to thousands of customers from its new campus in Chesterfield County, reinforcing the benefits of Virginia’s strategic location and dedicated workforce. We are proud to welcome Plenty to the Commonwealth and thank the company for further advancing Virginia’s Controlled Environment Agriculture industry.”
“There will come a day when we look back in disbelief that we would source fresh produce from half a world away, when companies like Plenty are proving that we can grow that same produce right here, year-round, in a way that not only tastes better, but that is also dramatically better for our environment,” said Secretary of Agriculture and Forestry Matthew Lohr. “Technological advancement is what drives the agriculture industry forward, so I am thrilled Virginia is playing a leading role in the indoor farming revolution that is changing, for the better, where much of our food is coming from.”
“At Plenty, we’re on a mission to sustainably grow fresh food for everyone, everywhere,” said Plenty CEO Arama Kukutai. “This campus will raise the bar on what indoor vertical farming can deliver. The scale and sophistication of what we’re building here in Virginia will make it possible to economically grow a variety of produce with superior quality and flavor. We look forward to continuing to work in close partnership with the government of Virginia as we endeavor to rewrite the rules of agriculture.”
“Bringing the world’s largest indoor vertical farming facility to Chesterfield is a tremendous success for the county,” said Chesterfield County Board of Supervisors Chairman Chris Winslow. “Indoor vertical farming is a growing and important way to bring fresh, locally grown products to consumers throughout the year, and Plenty Unlimited is the national leader in this field. We could not be more pleased to welcome them to Chesterfield.”
“Innovation, technology, and agriculture go hand-in-hand in Virginia, and we are thrilled that Chesterfield County will soon be home to the world’s largest indoor farming campus,” said Jennifer Wakefield, President, and CEO of the Greater Richmond Partnership. “We’re pleased that Plenty is the latest sustainable company to select Greater Richmond to grow their operations.”
“We are excited that Plenty has chosen Chesterfield County for their first East Coast facility,” said Felicia Howard, Vice President of Economic Development Strategy, Dominion Energy. “Dominion Energy looks forward to providing them the necessary power to reach new markets successfully.”
“It is clear that access to an expanding international trade gateway was key in Plenty Unlimited’s strategic decision to come to Chesterfield County, and we look forward to partnering with them as their global gateway,” said Stephen A. Edwards, CEO and executive director of the Virginia Port Authority. “Plenty is building a one-of-a-kind, environmentally conscious vertical farming operation, and this company’s sustainability philosophy aligns with The Port of Virginia’s larger goal of becoming completely carbon neutral by 2040. Virginia is the top location for agriculture-related cargo, and we welcome the news of Plenty’s investment in Virginia.”
“Plenty Unlimited Inc.’s decision to expand in Chesterfield County is welcomed news,” said Congressman A. Donald McEachin. “This sizable investment in our Commonwealth will create hundreds of jobs, bolster our agricultural industry, and increase healthy food production while doing so in an efficient and environmentally friendly way. I am proud that Virginia is helping lead in the indoor farming space, and I look forward to Plenty Unlimited’s success in our Commonwealth.”
“I am beyond proud to hear that Plenty will be making Virginia’s largest vertical farming investment,” said Senator Joseph D. Morrissey. “Not only is Plenty investing $300 million, they will also be bringing 300 much-needed jobs. It is initiatives such as this one that will make Central Virginia, and the Commonwealth as a whole, thrive for generations to come.”
“Access to fresh fruits and vegetables is a key component of healthy and thriving communities, so I am thrilled to welcome Plenty to Meadowville, where they will lead the way in vertical farming technology right here in the 62nd district,” said Delegate Carrie Coyner. “Families in our community cannot wait to pick up a carton of strawberries in our local grocery stores and have peace of mind knowing they were grown right here in our own backyard and that every time we purchase your products, we are supporting our local economy.”
Founded in 2014, Plenty is rewriting the rules of agriculture through its advanced technology platform that can grow fresh produce anywhere in the world, year-round, with peak-season quality and up to 350x more yield per acre than conventional farms. Plenty’s proprietary approach preserves the world’s natural resources, makes healthy produce available to all communities, and creates resilience in our food systems against weather, location, pests, and climate. Plenty operates the largest-of-its-kind indoor plant science research facility in Laramie, Wyoming, and is currently building the world’s most advanced, vertical indoor farm in Compton, California.
The Virginia Economic Development Partnership and the Virginia Department of Agriculture and Consumer Services worked with Chesterfield County, the Greater Richmond Partnership, and Dominion Energy to secure the project for Virginia. Governor Youngkin approved a $2.4 million grant from the Commonwealth’s Opportunity Fund and a $500,000 grant from the Governor’s Agriculture and Forestry Industries Development Fund to assist Chesterfield County in winning this project for Virginia. The company is eligible to receive benefits from the Port of Virginia Economic and Infrastructure Development Zone Grant Program and the Major Business Facility Job Tax Credit for new, full-time jobs.
Support for Plenty’s job creation will be provided through the Virginia Talent Accelerator Program, a workforce initiative created by VEDP in collaboration with the Virginia Community College System and other higher education partners, with funding support from the Governor’s administration and the Virginia General Assembly. Launched in 2019, the program accelerates new facility start-ups by directly delivering recruitment and training services that are fully customized to a company’s unique products, processes, equipment, standards, and culture. All program services are provided at no cost to qualified new and expanding companies as an incentive for job creation.
Governor Glenn Youngkin announces 100,000th veteran hire through V3 program
RICHMOND, VA – On September 14, 2022, Governor Glenn Youngkin announced that the Virginia Values Veterans (V3) Program has surpassed 100,000 Virginia veterans hired throughout the Commonwealth program. The 100,000th hire was made by V3 Certified Employer Paramount Builders in Virginia Beach.
“As governor, I have prioritized Virginia’s veterans and ensuring our highly skilled, trained, and disciplined veterans have suitable employment and workforce opportunities in the Commonwealth. More than 700,000 military veterans call Virginia home, and my administration is working every day to make the Commonwealth the best place for our veterans to live, work, and raise a family,” said Governor Glenn Youngkin. “The Virginia Values Veterans (V3) Program 100,000th hire is an incredible achievement and demonstrates our unified mission and commendable progress to serve Virginia’s veterans. Hiring veterans not only makes good business sense, it is the right thing to do.”
Governor Youngkin announced this milestone achievement during the annual Virginia Values Veterans (V3) Award Luncheon, where V3 Certified Employers were recognized for their outstanding contributions in hiring Virginia veterans and military spouses. The luncheon capped off the 2022 Veterans and Military Affairs Conference hosted by the Virginia Chamber Foundation, the Virginia Department of Veterans Services (DVS), and the Virginia Veterans Services Foundation (VVSF).
“With nearly 30 military installations located within our borders, Virginia has a special relationship with our Armed Forces and those that serve. These service men and women are a real asset to the Commonwealth when they transition from active duty to civilian life,” said Secretary of Veterans and Defense Affairs Craig Crenshaw. “The V3 Program has proven to make their transition to the civilian workforce easier and much more efficient. Thanks to so many committed V3 Certified Employers such as the ones we honor here today, the V3 Program will continue to fulfill this important mission.”
“The goal of this administration and here at the Virginia Department of Veterans Services is to assure that Virginia remains the most veteran-friendly state in America,” said DVS Commissioner Daniel Gade. “The V3 Program is one of the most effective tools we have to continue this mission and I look forward to increasing the number of V3 Certified Employers and the number of veterans hired during the next year.”
The winners of the 2022 Virginia Values Veterans (V3) Awards are:
Governor’s Awards (In recognition of most veterans hired during 2021)
• (Small employer) Ryde Technologies, LLC, Alexandria, 16 hires
• (Medium employer) ITA International, LLC, Newport News, 67 hires
• (Large employer) B3 Group Inc., Leesburg, 200 hires
• (Enterprise employer) Navy Exchange Service Command, Virginia Beach, 4,192 hires
V3 Triumph Award (Most innovative veteran employee retention program)
• American Systems, Chantilly
V3 Breakthrough Award (Most inspiring workplace culture for veterans)
• Eenu Dutcher Holdings, LLC, Springfield
V3 Impact Awards (For going “above and beyond” to make a community impact)
• (Medium employer), Prism, Inc., Reston
• (Large employer), Virginia Tech, Blacksburg
V3 Triumph Award (Most transformative hiring process)
• American Systems, Chantilly
V3 Influencer Awards (Best strategy to recruit, hire and retain veteran employees)
• (Small/medium employer), Varada Consulting, Vienna
• (Large/enterprise employer), Xcelerate Solutions, McLean
V3 Phoenix Award (Recognizes comprehensive support to an employed veteran or veteran job seeker)
• Phase II Staffing & Contracting, LLC, Woodbridge
V3 Secretary of Veterans and Defense Affairs Award (Recognizes a state agency or public entity for exceptional support of veterans and veteran employment)
• City of Norfolk, Norfolk
Military Medics and Corpsman Program (MMAC) Award (Recognizes total number of veterans hired during 2021 by a healthcare employer)
• Riverside Health System, Newport News
V3 100K Hires Award (Recognizes employer who reported the 100,000th veteran hired)
• Paramount Builders, Virginia Beach
About the Virginia Values Veterans (V3) Program
More than 2,100 businesses, state and local government agencies, and educational institutions are part of the Virginia Values Veterans (V3) Program. These employers have hired more than 100,000 veterans since the program’s inception in 2012. Part of the Virginia Department of Veterans Services (DVS), the V3 Program helps employers develop and implement long-term strategies and nationally recognized best practices in recruiting, hiring, and retaining veterans. For more information, please visit www.dvsV3.com.
About the Virginia Department of Veterans Services (DVS)
The Virginia Department of Veterans Services (DVS) is a state government agency with more than 40 locations across the Commonwealth of Virginia. DVS traces its history to 1928 and the establishment of the Virginia War Service Bureau to assist Virginia’s World War I veterans. Today, DVS assists veterans and their families in filing claims for federal veterans benefits; provides veterans and family members with linkages to services including behavioral healthcare, housing, employment, education, and other programs. The agency operates two long-term care facilities offering in-patient skilled nursing care, Alzheimer’s/memory care, and short-term rehabilitation for veterans; provides an honored final resting place for veterans and their families at three state veterans cemeteries. It also operates the Virginia War Memorial, the Commonwealth’s tribute to Virginia’s men and women who gave the ultimate sacrifice from World War II to the present.
For more information, please visit www.dvs.virginia.gov.
Libertarian Party of Virginia dissolving after national party’s ‘bigoted’ turn, ex-chair says
If the main purpose of a political party is to run candidates for office, former Libertarian Party of Virginia Chairwoman Holly Ward says it felt like a “violation” to keep taking people’s money.
“It’s clear that we can’t function,” Ward said in an interview as she explained why the party is dissolving as a corporation and giving back the nearly $30,000 it had in the bank.
Ward provided documents showing the party had dissolved its corporate entity registered in Virginia, but other Libertarians have been questioning the legitimacy of the move and insisting the party will live on.
In an emailed statement, Angela McArdle, the chair of the National Libertarian Committee, said that, as of Tuesday evening, the national body “does not acknowledge that a disaffiliation has taken place and we are waiting on the members of the Libertarian Party of Virginia to issue a statement on the matter.”
“As far as I can tell, the alleged disaffiliation and resolution of the Libertarian Party of Virginia are the actions of a small group of rogue individuals who exploited their positions of power and moved to disaffiliate with no regard for the other members of the party or the bylaws of their organization,” McArdle said.
Ward, a 36-year-old Northern Virginia resident who works in tech, said the disarray over the Libertarians’ status in Virginia is part of a bigger battle over the national party’s tone and focus. The resolution to dissolve the state party, which Ward says was approved Sunday in a 7-6-1 vote by the party’s central committee, said the national party has become “functionally indistinct from other alt-right parties and movements.”
Those “destructive” ideas, the resolution said, include “endorsing thinly-veiled antisemitism, explicitly welcoming bigotry into the party, reversing the LP’s 50-year legacy of support for LGBTQ+ rights, and openly denouncing women’s suffrage, the civil rights act, and democracy itself.”
Ward attributed those trends to a Libertarian faction called the Mises Caucus, which she said is taking over the party apparatus and discouraging Libertarian candidates from running in swing states where they could hurt Republican votes and tilt the outcome toward Democrats.
Ward pointed to several social media posts as examples of the types of messages she opposed, including posts from the national party saying “Social justice is a Marxist lie created to bully and divide the American people,” defining democracy as “mob rule that endangers individual rights” and replying to the AP Stylebook suggesting the pronoun “she” could no longer be used “since we don’t know what a woman is anymore.” She also pointed to a deleted Martin Luther King Jr. Day Twitter post by the Libertarian Party of New Hampshire, an account the national party amplifies, that said, “America isn’t in debt to black people, if anything it’s the other way around.” Another post from the New Hampshire account said “6 million dollar minimum wage or you’re antisemitic,” which many interpreted as a reference to the six million Jews killed in the Holocaust.
“Obviously, I don’t support any of these messages,” Ward said. “It’s bigoted. It’s absolutely repugnant.”
Asked about the criticisms of the national party, McArdle said those sentiments came from “the same group of rogue actors” and may not reflect the views of all Virginia Libertarians.
Libertarians don’t have a major presence in Virginia’s elected offices, but they used to have at least some heft in state politics.
In 2013, Libertarian Robert Sarvis earned more than 145,000 votes while running to be Virginia’s governor, more than the difference between the winner, former Democratic Gov. Terry McAuliffe, and the loser, former Republican Attorney General Ken Cuccinelli. Around that time, the party was involved in a handful of lawsuits challenging Virginia’s strict ballot access laws, which many Libertarians feel are designed to make it difficult for any alternative movement to break through and compete with the two dominant parties.
The party has faded in relevance since, running no candidates in recent statewide elections and having little discernible impact on state policy debates. A similar entity could re-emerge in some other form, but the new troubles raise serious questions about the viability of what was once Virginia’s highest-profile third party.
The Libertarians didn’t have a candidate in last year’s gubernatorial race, but the party defended its right to use “L” on state ballots to avoid confusion with the Liberation Party, a third-party effort spearheaded by anti-police brutality activist Princess Blanding.
Online records from Virginia’s State Corporation Commission show the state Libertarian Party’s nonstock corporation is in the process of dissolving, and the party’s website has already been taken down. But there appears to be a power struggle underway over whether the party is or isn’t calling it quits.
Daniel John, the state party’s treasurer, emailed the Virginia Department of Elections Sunday night saying “a few members of the organization acted inappropriately” by attempting to dissolve the party “against the wishes of the body and its bylaws.”
“Due to their choices, they have constructively resigned,” John wrote. “The rest of our board members and I will continue on with business as normal.”
John didn’t immediately respond to a request for comment.
A new Twitter account ostensibly representing Virginia Libertarians appeared Sunday and also cast doubt on the validity of the dissolution vote. And local Libertarian chapters around the state have been chiming in to say the party’s staying put.
“The Libertarian Party of Virginia attempted to dissolve through a childish coup that violated multiple procedures,” wrote the Libertarian Party of Northern Virginia.
A spokesman for the Department of Elections said that, as of Monday, the Libertarian Party of Virginia’s PAC was still considered active, and there had been no formal communication apart from John’s email. According to its most recent campaign finance report, the PAC took in a little more than $6,100 between January and March and had $26,984 on hand as of March 31.
Ward, the party’s former chair, said she didn’t think any notification to state election officials was necessary because Virginia only treats Democrats and Republicans as officially recognized political parties. A party must have received at least 10% of the vote in one of the last two statewide elections to be recognized to qualify as a political party.
If a different group wants to try to reincorporate a new Libertarian Party of Virginia, Ward said, they’re welcome to do so. But she questioned what the point would be since the party doesn’t have candidates to support.
“We couldn’t run anybody,” Ward said. “No one’s even willing to put their names behind this.”
by Graham Moomaw, Virginia Mercury
