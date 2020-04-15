Virginia War Memorial announces Armed Forces Day Student Art Contest

The Virginia War Memorial is seeking submissions for its first ever Armed Forces Day Student Art Contest. Saturday, May 16, 2020, is Armed Forces Day. Recognized annually on the third Saturday in May, Armed Forces Day is the day for all Americans to celebrate and to honor the men and women who serve in all branches of the U.S. military.

The Memorial’s contest is open to all Kindergarten through 12th grade (K-12) students currently enrolled in public or private schools or homeschooled in Virginia. Artwork submitted will be judged in four grade categories (K-2, 3-5, 6-8, and 9-12).

“As the Virginia War Memorial is currently closed to the public due to the COVID-19 emergency and schools are closed, we hope this contest will encourage children and their families to use their creative talents to honor our servicemen and women,” said Morgan Guyer, the Memorial’s Assistant Director of Education. “This is a digital contest. We will post all entries received in a gallery on our website and the public will vote online for the best in each category.”

“The theme for the submitted artwork is ‘home’,” Guyer said. “The Virginia War Memorial honors those who serve our nation from every town, city and county throughout the state. The artwork should reflect what ‘home’ means to the student artist and to those who serve today or served in the past. What does or did ‘home’ mean to them and why was it worth protecting?”

Entries for the Virginia War Memorial Armed Forces Day Student Artwork Contest may be two or three-dimensional and should be submitted as a clear photograph. There are no size requirements or limitations. Submissions will be accepted in digital format only – in JPG, PNG or PDF format. Each student is limited to submitting one entry. Complete details are posted at https://vawarmemorial.org/learn/artgallery/.

Entries must be received by Friday, May 15, 2020 to be eligible for consideration. Appropriate submissions as determined by the Virginia War Memorial staff will be placed in the online digital gallery on the Memorial website beginning Saturday, May 16.

The public can vote for their favorites May 16-May 25 with the artwork in each category receiving the highest number of votes announced on Memorial Day, May 26. In addition to the online gallery, submitted art may be printed and displayed at the Virginia War Memorial when COVID-19 emergency restrictions are lifted and it reopens to public visitation. For additional information regarding the Armed Forces Day Student Artwork Contest, contact Morgan Guyer at morgan.guyer@dvs.virginia.gov.

About the Virginia War Memorial

The mission of the Virginia War Memorial in Richmond is to Honor Veterans, Preserve History, Educate Youth and Inspire Patriotism in All. Dedicated in 1956, the Memorial includes the names of the nearly 12,000 Virginia heroes who made the ultimate sacrifice during World War II, Korea, Vietnam, the Persian Gulf and the Global War on Terrorism. The Virginia War Memorial is a division of the Virginia Department of Veterans Services and serves as an integral part of its mission in support of all Virginians who have served in our military.

For more details, visit www.virginiawarmemorial.org or www.dvs.virginia.gov.

About the Virginia Department of Veterans Services

The Virginia Department of Veterans Services (DVS) is a state government agency with more than 40 locations across the Commonwealth of Virginia. DVS traces its history to 1928 and the establishment of the Virginia War Service Bureau to assist Virginia’s World War I veterans. Today, DVS assists veterans and their families in filing claims for federal veterans benefits; provides veterans and family members with linkages to services including behavioral healthcare, housing, employment, education and other programs. The agency operates two long-term care facilities offering in-patient skilled nursing care, Alzheimer’s/memory care, and short-term rehabilitation for veterans; provides an honored final resting place for veterans and their families at three state veterans cemeteries. It operates the Virginia War Memorial, the Commonwealth’s tribute to Virginia’s men and women who gave the ultimate sacrifice from World War II to the present. For more information, please visit www.dvs.virginia.gov.